Edited Transcript of NUTRESA.BG earnings conference call or presentation 29-Apr-19 1:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio

Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President

* Catherine Chacón Navarro

Grupo Nutresa S. A. - IR Director

* José Domingo Penagos Vásquez

Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

* Andres Soto

Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Head of Andean Research

* Carlos Enrique Rodríguez

Ultraserfinco S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa, Research Division - Director of Equity Research

* Daniel Guardiola

Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Director of Equity Research

* Federico Pérez García

Bancolombia S.A., Research Division - Oil and Gas Junior Analyst

* Felipe Ucros Nunez

Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Catherine Chacón Navarro, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - IR Director [1]

Good morning. We have Carlos Ignacio Gallego, President of Grupo Nutresa; JosÃ© Domingo Penagos, Vice President of Corporate Finance; and Santiago Escobar, Director of Corporate Finance. My name is Catherine ChacÃ³n, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you very much for accompanying us.

After presenting the results for the first quarter of the year, we will have a question-and-answer session. The questions that we received from the webcast will be read verbatim. Anyone who's connected to the conference via telephone in English, we would appreciate if you ask your questions using the webcast. If you want to follow these slides in Spanish because by default, they are in English over the webcast, you can download it from the screen on the platform. (Operator Instructions) I give you the floor to Carlos Ignacio Gallego, President of Grupo Nutresa, to start this presentation.

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [2]

Good morning. Thank you for being with us to this conference of results. To start, I'd like you to go to Slide #2 where we will start by commenting some interesting events for the period.

First of all and according to the information given to the market on March 3, 2019, (sic) [March 6, 2019] we tell you that Grupo Nutresa may enter into an agreement to buy 51% of Atlantic Food Service S.A.S. Atlantic is a leading company in the food service -- institutional food service in Colombia. It delivers the best products such as seafood, fish, et cetera, and with operations in most major cities in Colombia: BogotÃ¡, MedellÃ­n, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Cali, CÃºcuta and Bucaramanga. It is a company with an excellent level of service. It's a strategic ally for our clients in food service. With this investment, we want to have a greater share in the food service business, which is a very dynamic channel driven by a consumption of [catering] foods. This is all the information we can give you right now because we're waiting for the processes to be completed before the superintendents of the industry and trade.

Now going to Slide #3. We'd like to tell you that according to Monitor Empresarial Corporate

Reputation (sic) [Business Monitor of Corporate

Reputation], MERCO, in its social responsibility and corporate governance version, Grupo Nutresa is the most socially responsible company and holds the best corporate governance standards in Colombia. For the first time since this scale was already was launched in 2011, we achieved this position. The process that makes this evaluation of the ratings in Colombian companies and rate them along 15 areas: ethics, transparency, good governance, responsibility with its employees and commitment to the environment. This is a distinction that shows our efforts for maintaining these high standards of responsibility in corporate governance.

And thirdly, Slide #4 shows about the International Reporting Standards (sic) [International Financial Reporting Standards] 16 in our financial reports. Thank you very much. As you all know, as of January 1 this year, the financial statements of Grupo Nutresa and our companies are reflecting this new standard for reporting which is the IFRS 16. We have no changes in revenue and the rest will be a little more -- for comparability of our profit levels.

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [3]

I'm going to use a couple of slides, 4 and 5, to tell you about the changes, both in the balance sheet and the P&L. And during the year, we'll have a 2-column analysis with -- to facilitate the comparison also, in practical terms, they are unique that the standard for lease agreements with some characteristics, especially the duration of more than 12 months, assuming the ownership of those assets and the lease ownership. That's why we have accounts in the financial statements about these leases which are the difference from discount of the value of those future leases that is what we would have to pay in the market if we were to purchase those assets [to launch]. So the first effect of this is both -- it doesn't make any difference between operating and the financial leases. The account in the balance sheet, we have a new item called right-of-use assets in our [case] for an amount of COP 934,900 million. Mainly this is the present value of the leases of our food business in some assets like vehicles and machinery, but the main item is the [profitability] of our units. The impact on the assets is 6.29%. If we add the assets in this first quarter, they increased now by 6.39%. Also in the liabilities, we have an account for exactly the same amount COP 934,000 million, which is between the right-of-use liabilities and some noncurrent provision because we have to remember that's the standard requires a dismantling of some assets in the future. This would be for the liabilities of 18%.

This is the effect then of the balance sheet on Slide #4. What happens with the PNG -- P&L? So this becomes a financial expense. So we continue to record that lease as an operating expense. But since it is an asset, it is shown in the depreciation with the use of the asset. And in the operating expense we have that financial expense associated with that debt. For illustration purposes, we show you a table with some numbers for the first quarter in our financial statements. Those lease expenses are COP 37,000 million. They're just reclassified. And the right-of-use depreciation is COP 27,680 million. So this increases the depreciation, so this affects our operating profits, which is an increase of COP 9,300 million.

Since there's a financing, we have an interest rate of COP 15,600 million and a net effect on profit -- of final profits of COP 6,200 million. So these are the numbers related to this new standard. But I would like to highlight that the option of the IFRS 16 is reclassification of some financial assets and financial operations and EBITDA, but we don't affect the free cash flow or the returns or the real financial debt of the company. That's why it's very important to have always the comparability, use the information in 2 columns and have the pro forma figures, especially during this first year of application.

This is a very general bird's-eye view explanation but all the information is up-to-date in our valuation kit in the Investor Relations office which will be with you all year, showing you that comparability. While we present the financial information, you'll see the information in 2 columns and I will go into more details.

This is a very general explanation. I will give the floor now to the President to continue with the presentation.

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [4]

So let's now go to Slide #6 to start with the business results for the period. We had, in Colombia, sales for COP 1,408.2 billion with a growth of 4.6%. This is the result of good business dynamics during the first quarter of the year. As you can see, with the exception of the cold cuts business which has a little decrease because of lower sales, all businesses have positive behaviors. That growth of 4.6% consists of 3.3% increase in volume and 1.3% increase in higher value on average prices, especially because of changes in the sales mix. Here, I would point out the growth of pasta, chocolates and biscuits, which grew above the group average and which are driven mainly by volume.

When we look outside of Colombia, international sales reported -- we reported growth in our main -- all platforms in their local currencies. We had sales for $267.3 million with a growth of 0.8% in dollars and 10.5% in Colombian pesos as a result of a devaluation of the average rate of exchange vis-Ã -vis the dollar of 9.6%. By business, we report a growth in the TMLUC of 5% in their functional currency but will include the devaluation of the Chilean pesos vis-Ã -vis the dollar, we see a decrease of 5.2% in dollars. This could have a good dynamics in the operations in Central America and the U.S. in local currencies and devaluation of local currencies in Central America was less. Chocolate continues with good results in terms of volume, both in the international platforms and in exports from Colombia with the growth of 8.2%.

In coffee, we have better dynamics in sales in dollars, especially because we have greater exports to the U.S. With respect to the retail food operation, we have a good growth in local currencies with devaluations in some 6.6% in Costa Rica and 3.4% in Dominican Republic, which make this figure in dollars to be a little impacted. In the cold cuts, we had a decrease of 13.2% in dollars mostly due to lower exports of fresh meat from Colombia. This sales report -- international sales report, as we know, is -- includes all the cross-valuation rate in which the dollar figures are somewhat affected but when we take into Colombian pesos are pretty good.

With respect to total sales, going now to Slide #7. As a result of a positive behavior in Colombia and in our international operations, we report consolidated sales of COP 2,245.7 billion for the period with a growth of 6.7%. And with the exception of cold cuts, all business units grew during the first quarter of 2019. It's important also to point out that the innovation sales during the first quarter represented 22.2% of total sales. It's still a very significant driver, this innovation for the company growth.

If we want to look at these sales -- total sales by region in Slide #8, we can see how our operations outside of Colombia is relatively -- our income structure it's 28.7% in our sales and in all regions, it has a good positive dynamics. We highlight the growth of that platform in Central America, the Caribbean, United States, Mexico and Peru. In their order, we see Colombia first place with 62.7%; the second one is Central America with 9.7% (sic) [9.9%] in total sales; and in the United States, we have U.S. and Chile at the same level with 8.4%.

With respect to our position in the market, we want to tell you that we're getting out of Brazil. The market share measurement and process to reflect our multichannel strategy that we have in Grupo Nutresa and the changes we're making in our businesses we're participating, we have been telling you how some new places that were not being measured and some -- all channels in the alternative areas, such as Novaventa, or the vending machines that were not being measured either. So while we generate that study and we define how we are going to be reporting those in the future, we will continue to tell you what is the position that we hold in each one of those relevant markets. So that in general, we maintain a competitive situation which is highly active in the region in Colombia. As you can see in the cold cuts business, we have our private brands. Private brands in the second place. There are not many major dominant ones which are mainly several small brands, and we have some local or international brands.

In Chile, we have a very aggressive competition and that's perhaps a market that is being seen highly -- high number of [hours]. It's very dynamic. We will continue to be very active, and we will continue to invest in the market because these positions are the result of what we do. And in our case, the investment in strengthening the channel will continue to be significant.

With respect to raw materials and now going into profitability issues. So we have the commodities index Grupo Nutresa is calculated in dollars. For the first quarter of 2019, the index is lower than the average for the previous year mainly because of lower international reference prices of commodities, such as sugars and oils. But it's important to remember that the local prices of those raw materials do not exactly follow this behavior because in some markets, such as Colombia, there are price stabilization funds or -- which should lead to different prices locally. Besides the rate of exchange, it increases our final cost of these raw materials in the platforms. But this has a favorable trend, the most significant cost is packing materials with 7.5%. And in this period, we have coffee, pork and wheat. As for Grupo Nutresa, we have raw materials and its volatility is one of the things that we -- consider one of the main risks of the business. And for that, we have some hedging strategies and when the situation in the market allows us to have some significant advantages, we can also have some physical inventories. But the index during the period has a favorable trend.

Now let's go to -- listen to Mr. JosÃ© Domingo Penagos who will talk about the profit issues.

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [5]

Let's go to Slide #11 to analyze the profits for the period. There's hardly any change we can see if we compare it without the IFRS standards. And I will be referring to each one of the cases in each business unit so as not to lose the comparability. But in general, the EBITDA margin for the period is one of the few features that I'm going to compare is 14.3% which is COP 320,000 million. But when we do the comparison, we're talking about COP 283 million (sic) [COP 283,000 million] with a margin of 12.3% and with a growth of 3.6% compared to the same period -- or the first period in the previous year. We have some mixed results in most cases very positive, each with its own dynamics. And for example, let's start with the business -- biggest business, which is the cold cuts, lower commercial dynamics. We saw that earlier. And that affects our EBITDA margin during the period. We're reporting a margin of 11.9%, with a reduction of 3.5%. Some challenges in produce but with good hedges for the year, this is a business which has some in dollars because of Panama and some exports of fresh meat. The main impact is the rate of exchange. It has a slight devaluation during the first quarter. In the year-to-date, it's significant. Devaluation of 2.2% in this year but for the year-to-date it's 14% of devaluation. This impact has a significance in the cost.

Then we have the biscuits. We have a margin, size, a very positive growth. We have some pressure with respect to that, but it's very well covered for wheat. We have a good business performance, very good mix in revenues and expenses in dollars. We represent here [a re-privatization of the business with mixes] of innovations. I refer to the biscuits and chocolates and also in the subcategories. We have a very good profit. We have very good mix, enjoy good behavior in the biscuits. And we -- compare this to chocolates, it was very well balanced with respect to rate of exchange. Cocoa is also well covered. We don't have historical minimal levels like wheat, but we are at very good hedge levels and this allows us to have a very significant margin, almost 16%, which is highest for the group and above the average for the entire group. We saw also good balance in the mix of categories, in the mix of its subcategories in the market, very good dynamics.

TMLUC, 13.3% very balanced, very sound, and we have business challenge, but we have very good productivity plans that we presented here earlier, and this has a very solid growth dynamics.

Coffee. The dynamics of sale -- international sales improved during this period but the pressure of cost remains. We have the difference between the international cost and the local cost of the raw material. We have sources from other origins, but the impact has been especially significant on the cost. And this is reflected in its EBITDA margin.

We have the retail food business. We have a good recovery of profits. The margin is 13.6%. We have good income dynamics both in Colombia and in Central America and Dominican Republic operations. We have very good growth with that margin, 21%. Some productivity plans which are already in place, managing the category mixes for the products. And in the different geographies, and that allows us to gradually recover. But I would also say that this is sound in this retail food for this period and for the rest of the year. We have had a good control of the expenses. This gives us a 12.6% EBITDA margin but very good growth compared to the previous year. An expansion of the margin and growth which is almost double digit. And finally, the pasta business, we're obviously 12.7% in margin and a double-digit growth. The EBITDA 12% shows a very balanced situation in this business. So I refer to the category mix, but this is a common denominator in pastas. You can see that very significantly it's much healthier. There's revenue balance. Very good expense control. It's also affected by the rate of exchange. We have a good levels of coverage by -- with wheat, it's very sound, and very well-balanced situation for pastas. You see that in the P&L which shows the EBITDA. And it's reflected also in the returns and in the free cash flow for this unit. That is the summary of profit -- the EBITDA for -- by business unit.

We will also show the P&L which we show you in Slide #12 which is the statement of results. With the structure for better comparisons, we have 2 columns, as I said in the columns, we have in the shaded ones, you can see the effect without the [IFRS 16]. All of these financial statements have their notes, the explanations and you can see the links to those notes. The operating results growth of 6.7% in income. The cost increases more than the revenue 7.3%, the main impact is the rate of exchange I was referring earlier to the devaluation year-to-date which affects the cost of -- close to 54% of our cost -- our dollar index, so it helps us with the revenue, but it impacts more our cost. That's why we have a loss of 40 basis points during the period.

How do we manage this? Both management cost and sales expenses are very well controlled and low growth, they grow less than the revenue. And this allows us to show a more controlled operating income which grows around 9.3% compared to 2019. Some smaller event because of the changes in operating exchanges, some lower -- or other income, or onetime revenue which is not repeated, some sales of fixed assets which has smaller numbers. But the important thing here is expense control which allows us to have that 9.3% of operating income which is COP 220 million.

I used all the items to explain this. From the middle down, you have good performance in financial expenses. How comparable without assigning this liability or the effect of the interest of -- on the right of use, we have 28.8%. We have the benefit in the structure of the financing or the capital structure of the group. We have variable rates that have been used as the reference ratio has gone down. [Pretty no -- or no] in dollars, a growth of about 2.5%. But it is covered, so the exposure of our debt in dollar is nearly 0 practically. We have comparability issue for dividends because of our investments, especially in Grupo Argos. If you remember that their assembly was in April. This year is in March. So it's comparability issue.

But for the Grupo (inaudible) group 6.2% and 6.7%, respectively, that gives us very good growth in that line and as an effect of -- on the operating effect and lower nonoperating expenses, we're talking about the middle line down. We have some profits before taxes of 42%. But we do the pro forma with the effect of the dividends from Grupo Argos, and we have a net profit for the first quarter of COP 180,000 million, COP 180,600 million, growing 49.5% without the effect of the Grupo Argos. The Grupo Nutresa grew 6.3%, very sound. The rate of -- tax rate improved. These dividends are nontaxable and this has an effect on the rate.

And the last slide for finances is Slide #13, which is my last one, we show you the debt level which is a result of what we mentioned earlier, a debt of COP 2,600 million with an indicator of 2.32x adjusted with all the effects of IFRS 16. This is probably ended in December 2018, but it's lower than March 2018.

And why do I make this comment? Because in the first conference of each year, also that the cash flow in Grupo Nutresa is cyclical, and it has -- this first quarter has a significant intensity in working capital in taxes and labor expense, which make this heavier in the -- less with the CapEx that we reported for the period. And this (inaudible) COP 200,000 million compared to COP 266,000 million budgeted. But we cover, remember, financial and physical coverage. So we have a significant event -- advantage.

This is a little higher than previous years as we generated cash flows for the next quarters, so it's very controlled. This would be the end of my section on EBITDA, cash flows and returns which -- you can also see the information, we also increased the ROI improved to 9.7%. And I'll give the floor to Carlos Ignacio to tell us his vision, his outlook for 2019.

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [6]

Thank you, JosÃ© Domingo. Now with respect to the outlook for the rest of this year 2019, I'd like to, first of all -- refer, first of all, to the commercial issue. Grupo Nutresa, we are forecasting for the rest of the year a positive dynamic both in Colombia and outside. I would point out that we are going to be continuing -- to be highly active in innovation. We have a pipeline of projects in all -- every geography which will allow us to be very active. Secondly, the issues that has to do with channel development, and we're going to be working on that also. We're appointing talent and investments to strengthen our channels. We've always said to Grupo Nutresa, our hope is to be the best ally, the best supplier of all channels, and we don't see channels as enemies but by the way we have the challenge of building some different value offers for those channels.

Third, the breadth of categories in our geographies will also be significant task. And the combination of these aspects, we believe will allow us to have a positive dynamic, the biggest geography which is Colombia. What we see is controlled inflation. The rate of exchange is somewhat higher and a little more volatile. But so far, it is not something that would mean that we should stop there. The behavior of the channels is favorable so that with our capabilities at Grupo Nutresa we can grow. I was mentioning Chile that is a market and has a large number of office, but we're moving there. One of the characteristics of Grupo Nutresa is knowing how to manage turbulent and changing environment. If this change, those capabilities, if they change not only for Nutresa but for all of our competitors, too. So the rate of exchange, I would like to mention that the competitors we have in markets where we operate as locals change their competitiveness balance and sometimes it helps us in those markets where we're bigger, we have production platforms and that is a very significant factor. So we are positive vis-a-vis the commercial or business dynamics for the rest of the year. With respect to our profits, we are going to continue working on our efficiency and productivity programs.

I'd like to -- I didn't mention it specifically, but the returns on investment have been improving. They continue to improve. With respect to commodities, the index is favorable. I think in the future, perhaps the one that has the -- it requires a lot of attention is pork where there are alarms that have to do with some diseases, especially in China and it might make this commodity continue to increase. But we have good coverage there. We have our own farms and alliances with third-party farms in Colombia and Panama, and we are well prepared to face this issue.

Besides, if the impact on the pork would affect their chicken and beef, which are substitutes usually, I use it around the world, our strategy with some integration with beef might help us. This is something to watch out for, but we are looking at it very carefully. And we told you in the previous conference that at the end of 2018, we had assumed some physical positions in coffee and cocoa which this -- makes this a topic that deserves attention, but we're optimistic about our outlook for commodities for the rest of the year.

If we add to good management of commodities [and in productivity], we have the discipline in expense controls. [We're always safer]. Our outlook for profitability is that it will continue to be good for the rest of the year and will improve our return on investment. That is the outlook that we see both in terms of commercial and profits.

I'd like to give the floor to Catherine to go to our Q&A.

Catherine Chacón Navarro, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - IR Director [7]

Thank you, Carlos Ignacio. We'll now start our question-and-answer session. So far we don't have any questions through the webcast, so we'll give the floor to the questions through the audio in the teleconference.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andres Soto, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Head of Andean Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions both related to the implementation of the International Reporting Standards. When I compare margins pre and post the reporting standards, there's a 9 percentage point difference because, as you explained, because of the lease paid for the -- this number is pretty high. How are those lease agreement [stand when there's] a high percent of sales? And is there a possibility for the numbers to be lowered?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the number is what you had just mentioned. We are continuing to manage the percentage, the leases, especially those in -- mainly in Colombia are significant because of the leases in Colombia are high, a little in Central America is in Dominican Republic but that is the financial structure (inaudible) in which we don't own the real estate. And just to give you, it was 9%. That could be between 9% and 10%. These are long-term data, mostly around 10 years. And in the future, they will -- we'll do management not only because of the sales but because we are going to move for better lease agreements, better cost and we have lower percent of sales. But [neutrally] real estate structure, the way we lease a business property in Colombia and that's very true what you just mentioned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andres Soto, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Head of Andean Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The second question is about the structural margin for the company. In the past, you said the profits level should be between 12% and 14%, but we changed the accounting structure. We see that the profit levels -- the structural levels is higher than that at least by 1 percentage point. Will there be also a change in the profit target?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll take that question. And we started this conference by -- in the introduction, we spoke about the IFRS 16 because this is beginning to affect all companies around the world. And what is happening is that we're looking through another lens, this business. Indeed, in every company, without particularities, these international reporting standards are going to show the results of the company in another way. But the result of the company is the same inside. We have been complementing the EBITDA, which is a profitability indicator with indicators that have to do with return on investments and with float because as we -- as was mentioned by JosÃ© Domingo, our cash flow is not affected. And if you can see, when I was speaking about the outlook, I deliberately didn't talk about EBITDA but returns because that is what actually the business would -- should produce for all investors.

What is going to happen is that when we review the plan as of 2020, very likely, we are going to be continuing to look for growth, but we're going to also look for returns. We're not sure yet of whether we should reexpress this corridor. If we're to do that, it would have to go up because it should be up at a higher level, each company depending on the way which they structure their business, and where they have more or less leases, must reexpress the result. So that is why in these earlier stages, we're going to mitigate out of attention to comparability. This doesn't become good or bad because of the international reporting standard. It's a different way to look at the business, but it is our obligation to look for productivity and better returns of our lease agreement. And this allows to better manage all the assets that you have under leases. Thank you for your questions because it allows us to make this comment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Felipe Ucros Nunez, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd like to focus on a trend that we've been observing. This is 2 quarters with significant improvements in operating leveraging and expenses growing less than sales, and that's improving our margins although there has been a little pressure on the revenue. What are the processes and the changes that you're doing internally to improve our leveraging? And the second question that I had is, could you give us some more details about what's happening in share growth because it's been 2 or 3 years where the EBITDA were pretty high up, and that trend has to do a lot of -- the commodity which comes a little lower, so -- and then 3 or 4 or 6 years ago, but I think that the EBITDA has been incredible. And I'd like to know whether we can have some comments that can give us an idea of what the reasons are. I know that you don't have cross fertilization, but I'd like to find out whether there's a little bit more.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Felipe. I'll take the first, and Carlos Ignacio will talk about the second question about chocolates. A fact about the productivity, this entire sense of this concept is applied to all business group, business units, the structures, the mix. I refer to the mix, the plan, the management, both in the revenues and the expenses. A very significant focus on the returns. We have our consulting, and we look at each project that we're going to go into the market with the productivity that those expenses might have produced. And this is the more general answer. It's been applying -- applied in all the businesses. The other idea is volume, where several quarters, as the volume has been picked up a bit -- picking up, that improvement in the reduction in fixed expenses is important. That has been going down, and it shows improved returns. But in general management and the idea of the concept of returns and the volume is from leveraging or diluting the fixed expenses. And the volume is the main driver of those dimensions. Now I mentioned it in the second page, it's not small. It's very significant, but there's also an idea of efficiency when we go out into the market as how we distribute each of those expenses and how -- what the return is for each one. So the first is the concept of productivity and then there's the concept of volume, but it's a very well-balanced concept.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Felipe, and with respect to the business -- chocolate business, it's very solid, a very good performance, and I'd say that there are several things that support those results. First of all, it has an extremely powerful innovation, and it has allowed us to compete with global actors. We have no problems in its presence in the market, and where in Colombia, it's grown in its share and the regions like Central America became leaders. We weren't leaders, and now we are the leaders, for example with chocolate bars and snacks. So this is an important innovation where we have used some opportunities, we found outside of Colombia some needs that other actors haven't seen that we've been able to capitalize on them, and growth has been really significant.

Secondly, you mentioned there something is the cross fertilization. I would say that it's been very successful, what we've done in nuts, and what we are doing also in chocolate bars and snacks. And I would -- in nuts, I would say that the difference that we did in Colombia, we're doing it 10x faster than outside of Colombia, and we're taking advantage of that snacks experience, health snacks or all within healthier profile and what we've been able to use do is only the tip of the iceberg because there are many more things underway.

Third, I would say that over the past several years, we managed to have high profitability for the operations out of Colombia. Previously, Mexico and Peru were platforms that helped growth, but which had lower-than-average profit levels and now sometimes they've been going even above the level, the average. And I think a part of that has to do with using the synergies with TMLUC that we have announced since we purchased it, and that we are seeing them increasingly. And then through some issues also of synergy where we have some products such as the drinks from TMLUC, a [juice] which is very strong in the summer, and they are complemented to our products which are strong in the winter. So this helps us have a strong synergy, weâ€™ve improved our distribution. And our improvement in Peru and Costa Rica, also Costa Rica, we have more than 10x the size of what it was when we made the purchase, gives us critical mass that helps the results.

So I'd like to say that although the one business was doing well, we don't have to do the productivity and efficiency. Our homework, if we have those factors which are not luck, we've been working on it. If we add to that a critical look in a [luck of] making investments where they will produce the best results for the market and for the shareholders, we're getting this virtuous circle in chocolates. We're going to have a very good year for chocolate. We have -- we're going to be bigger outside of Colombia, and we're making it an effort. And I would say that those results for chocolates are that good is that we're investing a lot outside of Colombia, so -- in the market, so there's room to have a very, very flourishing business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Felipe Ucros Nunez, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I ask a follow-up about which consumer foods where we have improvement margin we're seeing a lot of pressure from the investors about that. However, for the past 4 quarters, their margin has been bouncing back, and it was less than 10, and now it's above 13. Could you give us a little idea about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Felipe. Thank you for your feedback because it's very useful and it agrees with what we've mentioned in our tours and in the talks with investors. We have been making an effort to continue to strengthen our brands. At the end of the year, we had the divestment of 2 brands to be able to focus on the brands that we own and to strengthen the issue of Papa John's. We've been closing some stores that didn't have good returns and opening new ones and looking at the benefit that has to exist between openings and remodelings because, in some cases, the second remodelings had a very positive impact on sales. So I would say that, that is an important front.

The other thing is that in raw materials, remember that we had spoken about this front measure for -- made in Colombia in -- over the past 10 years, and what we saw is that there was some correction in the market for maybe where the partial integration that we have is also favorable. So this is a significant issue. And we feel that, that bounce back has to come about, and this is what we should be doing. The consumer food in Dominican Republic is very good. Business is very good, and that bounce back of profits also happened in ice cream in Central America. We had some weaker periods in -- periods. Thank you for your feedback, and we'll continue to pay attention to that. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Federico Pérez García, Bancolombia S.A., Research Division - Oil and Gas Junior Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions. First, about the performance of sales in Colombia for the first quarter and the outlook for the rest of the year which seems positive especially for Colombia. The first monthly indicator was slightly hit. You have a very strong correlation because you have a good performance in sales. Could you give us a little bit about that information? What are the positive performances you're expecting for consumption in Colombia? Would be more by -- explained by increases in volume or by price increases that you intend to make?

And can you give us a little more information about coffee which was the black sheep of the results in this -- for the results of the quarter? You had explained previously that there is a difference between international cost of a material vis-Ã -vis the local cost, then it has put pressure on profits. But I also see that the sales of coffee decreased significantly, 1.6%, in price result. Can you tell us what the strategies you're using for that segment specifically to recover that business unit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course. So let me go first to -- thank you for your presence and your confidence. I'm going to go to the issue of the sales outlook and relate this to our consumer confidence. First of all, there are different indicators in Colombia. First of all, we have [rater] where we just stated the -- measure the household expenses. And while they show you that household spending has not been negative, obviously you have a gradual recovery, but that indicator is positive, in the confidence indices like those measured by various portfolio. We have to look at the measures. There's investor confidence and there is the consumer confidence. There's 2. So these are more predictive in itself, like a willingness to spend.

What we've seen in the first few months, the index with respect to the consumer has been recovering. I think that somehow this reflects the fact that we have some wage increases which were generally, they were -- the increase was very much higher than inflation. So part of the population, we see that positive flow in their income. It is true that investor confidence has had some volatility, in that we have to keep in mind that the investors play with other factors when they judge about different possible future investments. So -- and the fact that we have expenses and consumer spending is taking place, but there's a very major redistribution of the channels in Colombia, and that is why part of our strategy is, as I mentioned earlier, has to do with formulating value offers for each of those channels and being able to gain or to win there. There are no channels where we do not want to go. We want to be everywhere, and we want to be winners. For the future, our growth is going to be more based on the growth in volumes. The categories in Colombia have per capita consumption that is below the averages for other countries, which would say that there is a room to develop the categories. And in addition, we have to try to improve our share. The price factor is always present, but we're doing very careful management.

Obviously, whenever we can improve our profitability, we will, and that means if -- I mean, moving the price not only up, but it can also be down in those conditions where some reduction in prices could bring about significant volume increases. So we need to be active not in every category. In some, we will make the adjustments that are most appropriate, but that's what we see with respect to consumer confidence. The first few months where the spending is higher than previous years and where we have the possibility of capturing the higher income or higher revenue and ensure that we become preferred in all the channels where we participate. I mentioned that the comments about -- coffee in Colombia, we grew 4.4%.

And as you can see in Slide #6 of the presentation, that came from a 6% increase in volume and a decrease of 1.6% in prices. That is mainly due to a change in the sales mix where we sold more roasted and ground coffee than what we grew in soluble coffee. So ground and -- ground coffee is more kilos with a lower average price. And that's really not the fact that we have decreased the prices as far as only -- there's only one reference that decrease prices, which was the stick, which is an individual serving which is sold in lower-income areas and which is very, very massive and went down from COP 150 to COP 100 per unit. But this specific situation, the answer is that it is due mostly to a higher growth of ground and roasted coffee. I think that this answers your question, Federico. And thank you for being with us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Federico Pérez García, Bancolombia S.A., Research Division - Oil and Gas Junior Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One last question. Can you tell us in coffee, what strategies are you using to mitigate that difference that you see as affecting our profit, especially between the cost of raw materials internationally and locally?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As we mentioned earlier, in our commodities index for Grupo Nutresa, internationally, one of the inputs that we see a favorable trend in is coffee. But I was also saying that those conditions are not always reflected in local markets, especially we have to remember that coffee, there are several types of coffee and that in Colombia, although the excelso has been decreasing compared to the historical levels, there are other varieties different from that, that have significant increases. So what we've been doing is a combination. At the end of last year, we said we had some significant inventory positions. And in terms of innovation, vis-Ã -vis the international markets, we're doing some very differentiated proposals, and we're using the production platforms in Chile and in Malaysia to attack those markets.

This is resulting in the good results of the exports which we told you about in this report. We're taking back those positions. What happens when the coffee goes down? The clients overseas expect a price benefit to be translated to them, and this is a long-term business. If we transfer to those increasing coffee for the international clients, you lose accounts that take a long time to get back. So we have to keep a balance, take care of the business future, work a lot of productivity and efficiency and work on those hedges to be able to improve their levels.

Now with respect to the global results for Grupo Nutresa, the advantage of having a business portfolio is you have other businesses and more flourishing situations which allows us to adjust those measures and recovery levels. Remember that last year, we are at higher levels, lower than 20% of the EBITDA. Now we're at a different cycle, and we expect to take back that path of more profits in the medium and long term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Enrique Rodríguez, Ultraserfinco S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa, Research Division - Director of Equity Research [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos RodrÃ­guez from Ultraserfinco. Two questions. The first one is more for the medium term and has to do with packing materials. The trend about plastics around the world, have you thought of how you could reduce this input? And could you have some substitutes in this area without affecting profits?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is an extremely important question. At Grupo Nutresa, we are totally aware of the challenges in terms of packaging materials now, and we were looking at the cost components. I mentioned that the highest cost was packing materials, about 15% of the total cost. And we've been working very heavily on the strategy of circular economic -- economies. The national association of businesses in Colombia just launched a project, pilot project of circular economy with large mass consumption companies in Colombia. Grupo Nutresa is the Vice President in that project and presided by [Natura], and we're doing some simulations and some -- doing something that will show us how to manage that -- those packages in the future.

In terms of presentation and marketing and preservation of the product which is food which has also with the lowest possible environmental impact. I'm also pleased to tell you that last week, we received approval for a patent with which we're going to be able to manufacture some packaging materials using products that are currently waste in coffee. So there's innovation. There are some consumption reduction which -- and we're going to go into the circular economies and in packing materials. Nutresa also aspired as representative of the business company, the green growth mentioned for the government of Colombia last year, and we're committed to that not only because of our business, because we truly -- has to do with the whole mankind, and the needs are completely urgent for the planet as there's the possibility of reuse, reduce and -- reduction of plastic, especially those taken -- those that are single use are extremely prioritized for us. So this is something we are working on. Thank you for asking, Carlos. Not always do we have questions of this type in the conference, but it's very interesting for you to have brought it up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Enrique Rodríguez, Ultraserfinco S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa, Research Division - Director of Equity Research [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My second question, can you give us more details about Mexico? What the situation is like? What the situation -- how has it changed after the last presidential elections? And can you give us an idea of what the expenses have been there because also, the minimum wage went up significantly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thank you, Carlos. First of all, let me tell you that over the last couple of years have been very good for our business in Mexico. I am not going to refer to the political issues. What I'm seeing there is that the companies in the private sector are favored and grow and develop when there are sound institutions. And when governments see that as a source of development, as an ally for development, that's the only thing I could say about that. With respect to our actions, I would say that the demand in Mexico with foods is very good, and we've been using our distribution strength for TMLUC. We launched several new chocolate bars, and we also came in with the [Comet] brand into the nut market in Mexico. It's a very large market. So we're just starting to channel that path of healthy snacks in Mexico. There's a lot of potential there.

And what we've been doing is strengthening our Mexico. We finished -- we have 2 organizations, manage that silos, one for chocolates, another one for TMLUC. And what we've been doing is to manage Mexico with a single view as Grupo Nutresa for the entire or all categories, and that allows us to have synergies and lets us to retake opportunities, and what we're doing is to take advantage of a platform that we have there and that we're going to be doing it both through our cross fertilization of categories and doing some brownfields as well, supported by the strength of that platform that would allow us to grow. So for us, it's been a -- the last period has been pretty positive. I would say that, and I didn't say that specifically earlier, that Mexico, over the last quarter, is now 3.5% of sales. It went up to 3.7% of sales. So it grew up 0.2% in the total sales by Grupo Nutresa. So we're going to take advantage of the opportunity. We're still very small for such a large country like Mexico. We want to be bigger there. We are managing that humbly but ambitiously and with a desire to grow and taking advantage of the synergies and the positions we have. So the idea here is another brand of powdered drinks, is different and more premium and with a different formulation for health and nutrition purposes. So that is our answer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have questions about the implementation of the international reporting standards 16, 20. I'd like some details about, first of all, is this a [statement we're] going to have because of the impact on the metrics of debt? Or that -- is it to rethink the use of operating leases, not only from optimizing the cost, but also from the lease rates, but also in the willingness to enter or not enter into this type of lease? And second, can you tell us a bit about the discount rate that you're used to incorporate these leases and these assets with the right-of-use into the financial statements?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll answer that question, Hernan. About the weight of the leases on total assets and liabilities, I think especially in consumer foods, the standard doesn't change the distribution of finances. It increases the percentage of expenses over sales. It's one of the new elements that we use constantly in the company. Purchasing the assets would simply put them elsewhere in the financial statements, but it wouldn't change the financial structure of the businesses. We are committed to constantly getting the best lease rates for those properties, looking for the best location, but it's time of financial classification or location more than the change in the financial situation of the consumer foods.

Consumer foods is not producing less or more catalog or the changes in the debt. The rate we use is -- the number is 6.8%. Where did that come from? It's annualized. We would be getting the financing in the market, the banking in the capital market to purchase those assets, in some cases it would be 10 years, some even 15 years, and it's a competitive rate. Remember that the financial cost for the group is 6.3%. But it is less than all of these long-term leases. So it doesn't really change the financial structure of the business, and we have a chance to improve the lease agreement. It would be because of the improved market conditions, and we find the competitive rates in the market. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Guardiola, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Director of Equity Research [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions. First of all, you spoke about the generation of operating cash which was negative. What is the company doing to improve its commercial cash cycle? And what can you tell us that you are currently implementing to improve that? That's the first question. The second one has to do with the composition or the structure of the Board of Directors because in the general assembly, we approved a new position for the Board of Directors. And why would it change? And could we expect additional changes in the future?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Domingo Penagos Vásquez, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CFO & VP of Corporate Finance [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me take the first question and the second will be taken by Carlos Ignacio. I think there's a -- mentioned that the cash in the group is cyclical, and the first one has significant changes, working capital, labor and tax payments. So the effect you can see in the numbers, we have consumption of working capital COP 320,000 million compared to the end of the year, COP 220,000 million. There's a cyclical nature between the end and the beginning of the year. But the function of the question is, where are we working to improve that? First of all, we're improving the margins and doing the margin of year-to-date, that has been improving year after year. Then we have the CapEx discipline, how we've invested, less our representative of sales without admitting anything in the claims or the projects that is in good results and good growth in the future.

First is the margin and then the CapEx to working capital. And there, we are working -- we're making efforts [aside] from maintaining our receivables level. Our position is very competitive in terms of accounts receivables, and we're trying to receive the channels, not depending on a single channel which has some very long outstanding periods. It is not at risk. Changes in methodologies, I suppose, are the effects on the entire channel on the chain around it. The raw materials we use, the switch with provision raw materials, physical inventories when we [receive] that, when there's good profit. Otherwise, we release part of it as inventory. And the last item is the suppliers. We're doing a benchmark. We had some even early payments, very good level of supplies. We're not going to be changing that magnitude of the position vis-Ã -vis our competitors, but from one day to the next, we're going to approach the international standards in terms of days. Then we have to have -- and we believe we have a long way to go. We can -- with this, we can improve our cash flow cycle.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - CEO & President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And with respect to the second question, Daniel, thanking you for your presence in this session, I'd like to go back in history to explain this as an evolution. This company was originally CompaÃ±Ã­a Nacional de Chocolates. Previously, we had a Board of Directors with 5 members, and then when we created Inversiones Nacional de Chocolates and the origins of Grupo Nutresa, the Board grew from 5 to 7 members. And right now, this company is more than twice as big as that time in the past. Board of Directors has a corporate governance committee, and they've been working, obeying the law; and secondly, to respond to good practice we've been showing in many areas. One of them is, for example, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index; one is the country code. And what we're seeing was that committee estimated and presented to the Board of Directors is that there were several aspects that the Board could be strengthened, and they have a plan for that.

For example, the changes in the policies of diversity of members of the Board which was approved during the assembly this year, and another change was to include an additional member. What I could say about this is that there is concern and an interest in the model just to continue to improve, and they're going to continue to review every area where they can be concerned. That was one of the aspects. They want to be more diversified and to be able to respond in every front, upon national distribution, sustainability and the things that had to do with strategy and risk control. This is a change that takes place in corporations. In other fora, they have been asking about the even number, but actually it's something that happens in many other corporations and what happens in a Board of Directors with 8 members is that the majority is by votes. But that's the reason. The Board of Directors wish to become stronger and improve, and those plans are ongoing. So that answer, once again, our thanks for being in the conference.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Catherine Chacón Navarro, Grupo Nutresa S. A. - IR Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you very much, everyone, for your questions and your participation. This concludes the teleconference results for the first quarter of 2019. As always, we remind you that the contact line with the Investor Relations directory is available for answering your questions and concerns. Thank you very much, and have a happy day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

