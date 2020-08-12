Edited Transcript of NURO.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 23-Jul-20 12:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 NeuroMetrix Inc Earnings Call

WALTHAM Aug 12, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of NeuroMetrix Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

* Shai N. Gozani

NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO, President & Secretary

* Thomas T. Higgins

NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Operator [1]

Good morning and welcome to the NeuroMetrix Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

On this call, the company may make statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect current views of NeuroMetrix about future results of operations and other forward-looking information. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of important factors, including those set forth in the earnings release issued earlier today.

I'd now like to introduce the NeuroMetrix Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Thomas Higgins.

Thomas T. Higgins, NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer [2]

Thank you, Carlo, and welcome, everyone who's joined the call this morning.

I'm joined on the call by Dr. Shai Gozani, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

NeuroMetrix develops and commercializes neurostimulation-based medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic health conditions. Our commercial products are DPNCheck, ADVANCE and Quell. DPNCheck is a point-of-care test for the detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. And Quell is a wearable mobile-app-enabled neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain. It is available over the counter.

The second quarter of 2020 was a continuation of the suppressed business activity evident in late Q1 of this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Late in the second quarter, during the month of June, we saw a modest increase in orders for our diagnostic devices and consumables. This was encouraging. However, at this point, it would be premature to extrapolate the June activity to any conclusions regarding a broader recovery of the business. We have and will continue to maintain staffing and production capabilities to support our customers as well as to advance our priority R&D programs.

During the second quarter, we took advantage of opportunity in the equity markets to strengthen our balance sheet. This provides us a degree of production -- protection against delay in the economic recovery.

Turning to operations. In the second quarter, total revenue was about $1.4 million. Gross profit on that revenue was about $900,000, representing a gross margin rate of nearly 64%. This was despite the low production volumes and low fixed cost absorption in the quarter. By comparison, in Q2 a year ago, revenue of $2.4 million generated a gross profit of $1.3 million or 54%. This, of course, is after adjusting the prior year numbers for a $2.1 million inventory charge. Therefore, year-on-year, gross margin improved by nearly 10 percentage points.

