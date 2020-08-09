Edited Transcript of NTS.V earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-20 9:00pm GMT

Q3 2020 Nanotech Security Corp Earnings Call

Aug 9, 2020 -- Q3 2020 Nanotech Security Corp Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator [1]

On the call today, we have Troy Bullock, Nanotech's President and CEO; and Monika Russell, Nanotech's CFO.

I will now turn the call over to Monika Russell. Please go ahead.

Monika Russell, Nanotech Security Corp. - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending our third quarter conference. Troy Bullock will begin the call today with an overview for operational highlights and our goals of fiscal 2020. I will then provide a detailed review of our financial performance for this quarter. Troy will wrap up our prepared remarks with an outlook and discussion of our expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2020. During the formal presentation, we will be pleased to take questions.

There will be results and that call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

Hello. Did we lose Monika?

Monika Russell, Nanotech Security Corp. - CFO & Corporate Secretary [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the September 10, 2019, which can be found on our company profile at sedar.com. Also, as part of the company's dealing with security features for banknotes, you will appreciate that we are quite limited in our ability to provide details about specific and prospects. That said, we will do our best to provide.

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director [5]

Hello, operator? I'm not...

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is the operator, sir. It appears that Ms. Russell's line is having issues. Please standby as I reconnect her.

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director [7]

Okay. In the meantime, I can continue along. So she's about to pass the call over to me. And I'll pick up with the opening commentary for the business. And if we can get her back to do her part, that's great. If not, I can also read the financial portion as well.

So a bit of a challenging start for us today with bad line connections. But obviously, this is something we're all having to struggle with as we work from an on-home environment. So thank you, everybody, for joining us today. I hope that everybody and their families and coworkers are safe, and we appreciate that you've taken the time to join us for Nanotech's conference call today.

In Q3, we had a very good quarter in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported revenue growth of 7% year-over-year and maintained strong gross margins of 83%, which led to a positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. We ended the quarter with $8.7 million of cash and no debt. Although we've seen some $2 million in product opportunities deferred due to the current pandemic, we are anticipating a strong Q4 and, therefore, reiterating our prior guidance for revenue growth this year between 10% and 20% from fiscal 2019. We previously guided to an EBITDA loss of around $1 million. And given the better results in Q3 and our outlook for Q4, we now believe that we'll come in with an EBITDA loss of closer to $500,000.

First, I want to start by saying that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we are and have been fortunate to remain fully operational with stable contract services revenue for fiscal 2020. Our operations are fully up and running and we have in place measures to operate in a safe and responsible way for our employees and the public. This has allowed us to continue to execute upon our strategy to transition Nanotech from a research and development company to a diversified product-based company.

In Q3, we continued to see product sales growth over the prior year with both a quarterly and a 9-month basis, with contract services declining slightly from the prior year, mostly due to timing issues. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with $8.7 million in cash and no debt, and we are well positioned to execute our growth plans.

In the next section, Monika may join us to read the financial results, but her line is unable to. I will provide you further details with respect to our financial performance.

One of our priorities that we established for the year was to diversify revenue by increasing product sales of nano-optic products, expanding product lines and pursuing further growth opportunities for our LumaChrome color-shifting film. During the first 9 months of fiscal 2020, we recorded product revenue from 15 delivered customer orders compared to 14 for all of 2019. These orders were predominantly for our LumaChrome film and included film for new banknote and government ID applications. In addition, the company also worked with partners to qualify LumaChrome foil for 4 new banknote opportunities.

In the brand protection market, this year, we have won 2 reference customers, including the World Baseball Softball Confederation in the licensing vertical. Working together with our certified manufacturing partners, we filled the WBSC and another LiveOptik product order for approximately 7 million labels to a confidential brand protection application client. We also worked with a partner to deliver film for a new commercial application and recently launched a color chrome film for the brand protection market.

We also enhanced our LumaChrome film production capabilities this year in order to accommodate growth. We have already increased our LumaChrome film orders in 2020. And with the successful application work achieved this year, we plan to bid on further opportunities in 2021.

We continue to believe that diversification is a key long-term strategic initiative for the company, and there are several actions that we will take to enhance our ability to scale up. These include investing in our technology, product development and marketing activities.

To help define and launch new products during the quarter, we hired Andrew Green as Executive Vice President of Products to lead both the product marketing and research and development teams. Mr. Green brings over 25 years of senior management experience to Nanotech, having led engineering and product teams at companies like Netgear and Sierra Wireless. Andrew has a proven track record of successfully defining and launching new products and novel technologies that have resulted in significant growth and value creation.

Another key initiative was to develop strategic sales relationships with established OEMs to expand our sales reach. I'm pleased to report that now 2 American channel partners are marketing Nanotech's LiveOptik brand protection products. We are also working with several established OEMs in the banknote market to design a marketing housenote that will enable them to begin marketing KolourOptik products later this year into the government and banknote market. Although the COVID pandemic slowed some sales partnership discussions at the start of the third quarter, activity has renewed and I am pleased with the progress of ongoing discussions. We expect these partnerships to help shorten the sales cycle and increase our customers' confidence in our ability to deliver on larger orders.

A third initiative was to develop strategic manufacturing and product partnerships with select manufacturers that have a proven track record of excellence. Nanotech has partnered with a large OEM to produce LiveOptik products for the brand protection market. And as a result of our manufacturing partnerships, our product features have expanded to include foil labels, QR codes, track-and-trace capability and other analytic services. Out send -- outsourcing LiveOptik manufacturing also enables us to focus on our core capabilities of technology development. Further, as part of our key initiative, management is in the process of qualifying a world-class OEM manufacturing partner for our KolourDepth products in the government and banknote market. We are on track to complete this qualification during the fourth quarter, enabling the company to deliver on large-volume banknote opportunities. Given the progress we have made against this key initiative in both the brand protection and the banknote space, we are on track to reduce manufacturing risk associated with scaling product sales while expanding our product lines.

This concludes my initial comments on the operational highlights of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and I'll now attempt to pass it back to Monika if she's online. But if it is breaking up, I'll just continue on with the financial results.

So let me just check-in. Monika are you there?

Monika Russell, Nanotech Security Corp. - CFO & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am here. Hopefully, this is working better now on second attempt. But yes, if I'm breaking up too much, Troy, just hop in.

Before I begin, I would like to mention that all the dollar amounts I refer to are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, product revenue rose 200% year-over-year from $150,000 in the prior year to $451,000. Contract services revenue fell 11% year-over-year from $1.7 million in the prior year to $1.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. On an overall basis, revenue rose from $1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 to $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which was a 7% year-over-year increase.

I would like to note that for the remainder of this year, we expect to see year-over-year growth in contract services revenue for overall revenue growth of 10% to 20% on an annual basis. In the prior year, contract services revenue for the fourth quarter declined dramatically due to the timing of new contract awards. This year, based on the purchase orders we have in place, contract services revenue will be stronger in the fourth quarter with some additional opportunities [for outside] as well.

Gross margin improved to 83% versus 73% in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher margins on contract services in combination with strong product margins in the current quarter.

Third quarter operating costs of $1.9 million were generally steady compared to the prior year.

We generated positive adjusted EBITDA of $198,000 compared to a loss of $77,000 a year ago. The adjusted EBITDA improvement was primarily due to strong revenue and margin performance this quarter in combination with steady costs.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $332,000 compared to $521,000 net loss in the year-ago period. This net loss improvement was due to higher product revenue, which in turn led to a 21% improvement in gross margin, along with lower G&A costs.

Moving on to our year-to-date results. Product revenue for the 9 months ended June 30, 2020, was $817,000, a 156% increase from the $319,000 we reported in Q3 2019. Contract services revenue for the first 9 months of fiscal 2020 fell 14% from $4.9 million in 2019 to $4 million in 2020. Total revenue decreased 3% during the first 9 months of fiscal 2020 to $4.8 million versus $5 million in the year-ago period. As I mentioned earlier, in the fourth quarter, we are anticipating year-over-year growth in contract services revenue, resulting in revenue growth on an annual basis.

Gross margin for the year-to-date period improved to 81% from 76% in 2019, primarily due to higher margins on contract services in the current period.

Year-to-date operating costs fell to $6.1 million from $6.4 million in 2019. R&D costs increased about $240,000 this year versus last year as we developed new products to further our revenue strategy.

Sales and marketing also increased during the period by about $230,000 as we expanded our sales team to execute on new opportunities. We note that the first 9 months of fiscal 2019 included $816,000 of restructuring costs due to the CEO transition.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the 9 months ending June 30, 2020, was $621,000 versus the $137,000 for the comparable 2019 period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA loss was primarily due to decreased revenue in the current year in combination with increased R&D expenses and sales and marketing expenses as the company continued to invest in its product and marketing strategies.

Net loss of $2.1 million for the first 9 months of 2020 was about $42,000 better than the net loss for the 9 months ending June 30, 2019.

We exited the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $8.7 million at quarter end with no debt, leaving us in a strong position to continue executing our business plan.

This concludes my comments on our financial results for the third quarter of 2020. I will now turn the call back to Troy to provide an outlook update. Troy?

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Monika, and it's good to hear you. I think I'll close the call out by providing a little more detail on our outlook and how we see the rest of this year shaping up and some initial thoughts on 2021.

As I noted before, our commercialization strategy has shown great progress as we expand our product lines within both the government and banknote and brand protection markets. Nanotech's KolourOptik and LumaChrome film for both products have generated increased interest with governments and issuing authorities.

You will recall, we won a $30 million development contract about 4 years ago and we have made significant progress on the contract. While we can't provide much more detail at this stage of the project, we do feel we are making great progress and hope to advance to the next stage with this customer in the fall. We hope to get to the point where our security features are on their banknotes and we would result in strong recurring revenue for many years to provide a key reference account.

Since we began targeting the brand protection market, Nanotech has won strong reference customers and expanded our pipeline of brand authentication opportunities. We point to accelerating growth in product revenues as validation that our commercialization strategy is succeeding, even though we are still in the early stages of executing this strategy.

COVID-19 did slow down our sales efforts at the start of this pandemic, and we estimate that about $2 million of pipeline opportunities were deferred into fiscal 2021. I want to emphasize that we have not lost these opportunities. In fact, recurring LumaChrome sales and contract service opportunities continue to present themselves, which is why we remain confident to reiterate our prior guidance of 10% to 20% year-over-year annual revenue growth for fiscal 2020.

Investment in personnel, products and marketing will generate an adjusted EBITDA loss for this year as we planned and previously communicated in prior calls. However, we now anticipate beating our original adjusted EBITDA guidance, which provided for up to $1 million loss, and today, updating this guidance to an EBITDA loss of about $0.5 million. With a strong balance sheet, including $5.7 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt, the company is well positioned to continue to pursue its product-based sales and marketing strategies in 2020 and beyond.

For 2021, it's still early to provide specific guidance. However, we are planning to build on our 2020 revenue growth through the partnerships, strong demand from existing customers and the pipeline of new business opportunities. I will provide fuller guidance at our Q4 call, but today, I'm very optimistic about our opportunity for revenue growth in 2021. We've made significant investment in our business this year, including a $1.5 million expansion of our 28,000 square foot Thurso production facility located in Québec. We have also brought on several important hires and have begun developing several strategic partnerships.

Our vision is no longer just research and development. We have real customers using our products and our $30 million development contract and strong balance sheet are key components as to why we will not only survive the current global economic turmoil but prosper.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator for a questions-and-answer session. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator

The first question comes from [Jeff Cole].

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you guys hear me okay?

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

We can. How are you doing, [Jeff]? Good to hear from you.

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'm good. I'm good. I had a bunch of questions, and I don't want to monopolize everybody's time, so feel free to put me back into the queue. But maybe we could start with the development contract, Troy? You mentioned something about a -- some sort of a milestone in the fall on this conference call in regards to this development contract?

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I guess I did, [Jeff]. And what I'm referencing in that is -- so as many investors know, we have this significant contract with a very prominent central bank in the world, one of the more high-profile banks. And the contract itself is for $30 million and it's set out over a period of years to develop a unique security feature for that country's banknote.

Each year, in and around this time, we begin the discussions with them as to what level of activity we want to work on that project in the coming year. In years past, that has ranged from somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million to $7 million worth of business each year, depending on their annual budget that they can allocate towards this project. And so we're in that process right now. The confidence that it gives me, the fact that they're -- we're talking about reviewing in the scope of work -- and I have a high level of confidence that we're going to set out on to, hopefully, an increased scope of work for next year. And so that's always an important milestone.

It typically happens through the summer months. We usually get it signed off in mid-September. And what that does is it gives us the confidence that -- to know kind of what a big portion of our revenue is going to be each year. Financially, that's quite important.

In addition to that, we are making great progress with this customer. And it's really hard for me to give you too much detail because of the confidentiality situation we have with them, but what I can say is we're starting to focus the design, the efforts around what our security feature looks like to specific banknotes that they may have in mind. And so we're no longer making generic activities. We're starting to look at specific bank denominations and we're also starting to look at demonstrating production capabilities. And so I think that's a great achievement for us. I think the customer is very happy. They've told us so. And we're excited as we move into the -- to this next phase.

Unidentified Analyst, [6]

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I appreciate that color. I think in the past, Troy, the company has characterized this development contract with this central bank as being a top 10 issuer, I believe. I don't want to put words into your mouth, but I believe either top 5 or top 10. Is that accurate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is. We had announced publicly that it was a top 10 central bank.

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So could you just give us an idea, let's say, on average, if you're in the top 10, what sort of new notes would you put in circulation per year in totality? I appreciate that there's different denominations and we may not be talking about you involved in all those denominations for this particular country, but can you just give us an idea of some numbers of, let's say, the average of the top 10 per year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, and it -- I mean, in the top 10, there's 2 dominant players being China and India that are quite large in scope. And they're producing in the neighborhood of 25 billion to 50 billion banknotes each year.

As you get out of the sort of the big 2, if you will, into the rest of them, they're typically in the 5 billion to 15 billion banknotes annually that they're producing, closer to 10 billion a year banknotes. And that's because when they produce a banknote, you get -- typically, when you get designed into that banknote, they produce it in the launch and there might be a bump in the volumes and the launch of the banknote, but every year after that, for a period of -- depending on the country, but typically between 7 to -- 5 to 10 years beyond that, you're continuing to make banknotes for them each year.

And that's one of the nice things of the business is once you're designed into and onto a banknote, you see that recurring revenue. And we've talked in the past or announced in the past to shareholders that we've enjoyed one great customer with our Optical Thin Film where we're actually producing and selling Optical Thin Film for that one banknote for upwards of 19 straight years now. So there is a lot of stickiness to it once it continues. [Jeff]?

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry, are you there?

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I can hear you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. So -- okay. So let's say, the average, ex the top 2, is around 10 billion, as you said. I think you've mentioned in the past somewhere around maybe $0.01 in revenue per 1 million to you per security feature. Is that -- are those numbers -- I'm just going by memory here. Is that somewhat accurate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It is quite a range. Again, if we just talk about the generic marketplace, not specific to Nanotech.

And so a few other sort of statistics. The average banknote in the world has about 10 security features on it. Some of the more prominent banknotes can have upwards of 25 different security features on them. They're not all going to be the same. Some of them might be a color-shifting ink or a watermark or things like that and others might be a very prominent security feature like Crane's MOTION that's on the U.S. $100 bill. So the range pricing is quite dynamic, depending on what you are talking about. I would say on the higher end, the more high-profile security feature, you could see those running at about $0.01 to $0.015 in some cases. And then on the cheaper ones, they could be down to $0.005, if you will, on the lower end version.

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so -- and that would be per security feature, right? So if you were chosen to represent this company, it's possible it could be more than one security feature as well, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. You could -- the opportunity could be for multiple security features and it could be on all -- on multiple -- in multiple denominations. And another good reference point, the U.S. government puts out tremendous amount of information on their website. They have a great website and they break down their costs. And on that Bureau of Engraving and Printing website, they show the cost of their low denominations, a $1 and $2 bill, costing somewhere in the neighborhood of $0.045 to $0.05 to produce that; whereas their high denomination, the $100 bill, will cost upwards of $0.10 to $0.12. So you can see that, that difference is -- the paper is going to cost the same. The printing is going to cost the same. That difference of $0.05, $0.06, $0.07 is allocated to the various security features that are on that banknote.

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. So if the company is successful, even if it was for one security feature, you're talking about $10 million, $20 million, $30 million maybe plus kind of high margin, I'm guessing, 70%, 80% revenue for 7 to 10 years. Is that -- like in an easy nutshell, is that pretty true?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think maybe to, again, make it a bit more generic. So if we got an order or if we were on a series of banknotes, the 2s, the 5s, the 20s, 100s or something like that for a specific country and it resulted in 10 billion banknotes a year, that could be a $10 million to $15 million annual recurring revenue stream. I'm not going to speak to margins at this point in time for competitive reasons, but it is really good business once you get designed into that. We've seen some really great successful companies in this marketplace that have done very well. There's upwards of $1.5 billion being spent each year on security features and it's a [very good] market.

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. One last question, and I'll jump back into the queue. Can you speak, to the best of your ability, Troy, about the nature of the development contract in the context of whether this is kind of the norm in the industry where a company, and in particular, I guess, a smaller company like yours, versus some of the more established firms that have been around for hundreds of years literally would receive a contract like this and it -- are they handed out frequently? Can you give us an idea of how potentially unique this might be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's -- our sense and after hearing the larger players in the industry, it is quite unique is what we've been told. It certainly has given us a lot of profile in the industry amongst competitors and customers, the fact that we've been able to achieve this. I don't think it's uncommon for handful of the central banks to do development projects on the side with certain country -- or companies, but I think more of a norm, in my understanding, is those would typically be $0.5 million or something like that. The fact that this is a $30 million project to this point, and it could go -- and we're hopeful that it will go beyond that, and the fact that we're -- how closely we're working with this central bank, I think are very great aspects of the uniqueness of it. And to us, we see that as real credibility that we're gaining by the fact that this prominent bank wants to work with us and has chosen to spend that kind of money with us.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While we wait for callers to join the queue, I'll hand it over to Mr. Troy Bullock for online questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, operator. I'm sort of refreshing here. I do see a couple of different questions. It looks like people are more comfortable asking online. I appreciate that. So I'll do my best to speak to these.

One of -- there's been a couple of questions that seem to focus around a question similar to, I hear a lot about digital currencies. And is this a growing market or a declining market with the banknote space, given what we're seeing in the digital space?

And I guess, just to provide some feedback and color around that, what -- we hear that question quite a bit from investors. And what I can say to that is we see this market, the banknote market is one and the government market sort of being a second, government being passports and IDs and various things like that, but if I talk specifically just about the banknote market, we've seen that market deliver about 165 billion banknotes every year.

We also see in that market that it's been continuing to grow each year. It's got an annual growth rate of about 4.5%. In emerging markets like Asia, it's still growing at double-digits each year, believe it or not. And even in the United States and Europe, it's still growing at low single digits. So it's absolutely a growth market.

The number of security features that are going onto those banknotes is also tending to increase. People are spending more money on that activity. So not only is the number of banknotes growing, but increasingly, the number of security features is growing.

I guess, I'd add one of the recent reports that we've seen. [Sofa Capital] did put out a recent report where they pulled some numbers from some reputable sources that illustrates that the paper or [popular] currency is just not going away anytime soon. And so we hear that number that's stated quite a bit. And although there is an emerging and high-growth transactions in the digital space, the amount of paper money that's still being produced is a growth market, and we see that continuing for quite a while in the future.

There's a handful of questions here as well that seem to relate to differentiating -- how does our technology differentiate compared to other products? And so maybe I'll just try to expand on that a little bit.

The -- as I've said, there's many different security features out there on a banknote, upwards of 20-plus on some of these higher-end banknotes. So there's a range of different things that are being considered for security features. When we compare ours to the more high-profile, prominent, sort of best security features that are out there, Crane's MOTION, which is the blue stripe on the U.S. $100 bill, RollingStar and some of these other ones, we have very much a number of things that we see as differentiators in our capability.

And in particular, what we're good at is we're able to use nano-scale designs. And so when we're talking about postage side stamp, we're putting upwards of 5 billion indentations into that. And because of that, we're able to create really powerful effects. And by having this sort of platform, if you will, to make different effects, it creates an endless possibility of what we could do in designing our security feature.

So the key benefits of it though are it's a platform that can create many different effects. It is super thin. We're talking at nanoscale. So compared to other security features which you can have a higher profile on a banknote, ours is very thin in nature. Visually, we can use multiple colors. Many other security features are limited to a single color, whereas we can use basically any color and we can have several colors into the same security feature. We can also create movement. We can also create depth. We can also create full facial recognition. And so the ability to create these high-def images that are always on, that are visible and have movement effects really create a powerful platform for us to design security features.

And I think that's one of the key reasons why the central bank that we're doing the development contract with is so excited about our capability. But at the same time, that's why we're seeing such other interest from the large, well-established players in the banknote space.

Mindful of time as well. So maybe just let me check the queue. It looks like just maybe one more set of questions as it relates to -- yes. Still a couple more questions up in here on the development contract and then maybe a little bit financially as well.

So on the development contract, I think I spoke at pretty good length with that on Jeff's set of questions about the opportunity and where that could go.

A few questions here related to when is that going to happen and the timing of that. Unfortunately, just due to the confidential nature of that, we can't disclose specific timing around that. And in fact, it's a bit open-ended on both our parts, our part and our central banks. We're in a phase right now where we're doing development work with them. And we're getting paid for that, and that's a big part of our business today. At some stage, when successful, we will transfer into more of a production phase. And then we will, hopefully, enjoy some of those longer-term recurring revenues that we've seen other companies take on.

And it looks like sort of my last one here, just relating to financial performance and what sort of assets does the company have. Obviously, a bit more of an investor-type question as it relates to balance sheet and earnings.

So from an earnings standpoint, we've been operating our business at an EBITDA level of about a breakeven to plus or minus $0.5 million of EBITDA. And I see that continuing certainly for this year, as we've given guidance. And as we go into next year, that's certainly our target. We've got about $9 million of cash on the balance sheet, and that's not something we intend to burn through, through operational side. That's our war chest, if you will, from when we get -- start to see significant ramp-up in revenue.

From a balance sheet standpoint, some of the questions you're focused at. Obviously, we have the cash in the bank. That's a great asset of ours. In addition to that, we do own our own factory in Thurso, Québec and Eastern Canada. It's a 30,000 square foot -- sorry, 35,000 square foot purpose-built, high-secure facility, but it also got another 65,000 square feet of warehouse space that we have leased out in the past. And then a significant amount of production equipment. And that whole production facility has been insured at about $30 million. So it's a very significant asset for us. In addition to that, obviously, we have our IP. We've invested more than $20 million into our intellectual property. And we have the development contract, which is obviously doesn't sit on our books at any value, but it's clearly a key asset for the business.

So all in all, we do have quite a strong balance sheet with assets on the balance sheet, but also sort of a number of assets that are off the balance sheet that we're -- that we have in our investment portfolio, if you will.

It looks to me like that's the end of the questions if I'm reading this right. So maybe I will pass it back to the operator now sort of for closing comments.

Operator

So there are no other phone callers at this time. So this concludes today's question-and-answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Bullock for any additional or closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Bullock, Nanotech Security Corp. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. I'd like to thank everyone for your questions and for joining our conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Please stay healthy and safe. And I look forward to updating you on our continued progress on our final conference call, our fourth quarter conference call later in the year.

I'd now turn the operator back to the final closing comments. And please stay safe, everybody. Thank you.

Operator [24]

This concludes Nanotech's third quarter conference call. A replay of this call will be available until Sunday, September 6, 2020. Please refer to Nanotech's website for the replay details.