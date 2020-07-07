Edited Transcript of NETW.L earnings conference call or presentation 9-Mar-20 9:00am GMT

Full Year 2019 Network International Holdings PLC Earnings Call

Jul 7, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Network International Holdings PLC earnings conference call or presentation Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Rohit Malhotra

Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Simon Haslam

Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Adam Dennis Wood

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - European Technology Equity Analyst

* Alexandre Faure

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Analyst of IT Hardware

* Gautam Pillai

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* James Arthur Goodman

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Rahim Nizar Karim

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Tammy Qiu

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [1]

Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we present our financial results for 2019. For those that know our business, you would have seen Slide 4 before. But for those who are newer to our story, let me introduce Network International briefly. Our purpose is to lead and enable the transition from cash to digital payments across the Middle East and Africa by providing our customers with solutions that allow them to bring digital payments to more consumers across the region. We have a long history in our markets where we've been operating for over 25 years, serving customers in over 50 countries. And what sets us apart is our ability to provide integrated payment services across both the acquiring and issuing sites of the payments chain at scale throughout the region.

Let me take you through our 2019 results on Slide 5. We are focused on growth, which is evident in our financial highlights. I'm delighted that we have reported a record year with both double-digit revenue and underlying EBITDA growth, all in line with the guidance we provided at the time of the IPO. This strong performance was underpinned by significant progress against our strategic priorities. We completed all customer migrations to our next-generation technology platforms during the second half of the year. This technology transformation gives us the ability to further differentiate our products and services with improved speed and reliability for customers, together with greater processing capacity and will be an enabler of growth opportunities over time.

Secondly, we continue to generate new business across both geographic regions and business segments. This includes mandates with new clients as well as extended contract renewals with several long-standing customers. The rollout of our N-Genius product suite has been a great success with over 15,000 points of sale units now in operation across the UAE. Other products, such as Falcon, 3DSecure and Card Control have also seen good demand from customers. And finally, we are progressing well with our growth accelerator opportunities, including our entry to Saudi Arabia and the initial set of commercial initiatives agreed with MasterCard. More on both of these in a moment.

In summary, we have had a very good year and are seeing the benefits of both the strong underlying conversion to digital payments in our markets supported by our winning approach with customers.

Moving to Slide 6. Before I update you on key achievements and developments, let me recap on our strategic priorities, which remain consistent and are designed to support our customers in bringing digital payments to more consumers across our markets. To achieve this, we will develop the right initiatives, capabilities and relationships to capitalize on the structural market growth in digital payments that we are seeing across the region and ensure we take the leading position in the countries where we operate. We will pursue opportunities to accelerate our growth. As I've always said, these could be large outsourcing deals or opportunities like Saudi Arabia, but may also involve selective M&A. We want to expand our customer base through continuing to win new mandates, widening our existing relationships and focusing on high-value segments like the SME market. We will continue to innovate developing our product range and cross-selling our offer to extend our market leadership across the region.

With our technology transformation complete, we have capabilities that deliver a differentiated and leading service to customers in our regions. Our focus will, therefore, turn to maintaining that leading edge, ensuring ongoing enhancements whilst developing our data analytics capabilities. And we will deliver on the commercial and strategic initiatives we have developed in partnership with Mastercard, which will really enhance our offer for customers, particularly in Africa.

Now turning to our performance against the strategic priorities on Slide 7. It is worth reiterating the significant market opportunity across the Middle East and Africa, which are home to some of the world's most under penetrated and fast-growing digital payments markets. All regions have experienced strong growth in the value of card transactions, supported by growth in the number of cards per person and the average size of those transactions. This is underpinned by macro and socioeconomic trends such as young and growing populations, developing middle classes, good GDP growth and government initiatives across the region that promote financial inclusion. If I were to highlight some of our key markets, the share of card payments in the UAE still has significant headroom, where 85% of transactions are still conducted in cash. We see a similar penetration in Egypt. In Jordan, it is 89%; Nigeria, 91%; and even in the large market, South Africa, where it is lower at 64%, there is still huge potential for growth, particularly when compared against developed markets such as North America, where cash payment penetration is down at 26%.

Against this backdrop, the potential remains significant, and we see no reason why the historic growth rates can't be continued over the course of the next few years. And if they do, we have ensured we continue to win with our customers. In the Middle East, our position is supported by our history in the region and long-standing relationships with customers and stakeholders, combined with our market-leading technology and array of products. We believe this position also allows us to develop beneficial partnerships with potential new payment disruptors, who often need to partner with us in order to enter the market due to our footprint and distribution channels.

Meanwhile, in Africa, we have already established a strong position. It's important to remember that Africa is incredibly diverse and our localized approach, utilizing our pan-regional technology platforms, anchors our proposition, whether it's the ability to deploy our products or services in different currencies or languages, achieve membership of the important local schemes as well as the major international schemes or ensure that we are aligned with the appropriate government and regulatory bodies. When combined with our end-to-end services across the payments chain and market-leading products, we have an offer that is difficult for others to replicate and achieve scale across the continent.

Now to the opportunity in Saudi Arabia, where we are making excellent progress. We're very excited about this market, which we believe has the potential to become our second largest over time. There are a number of supportive attributes that underpin that confidence. Card payments adoption remains low at around only 9% participation of transactions. The number of payment cards per adult is also still lower than the UAE at 1.4%, but it's been growing strongly over recent years. There is a large and young population. Online shopping is more prevalent than some other middle eastern countries and hence the natural propensity towards digital consumer behavior. And the government is embarking on a progressive project to grow and diversify its economy, an important part of which is a target of 70% of digital payments by 2030.

The addressable payments revenue pool is around $1 billion, where the majority of processing is currently carried out in-house by domestic banks. We feel we are well placed to be the outsourcing partner of choice. We are local with a highly successful track record in enabling UAE. We have a collaborative relationship with the regulator, SAMA, and have expressed our commitment to invest on soil. And this approach is already proving successful.

Moving now to Slide 9. During 2019, we successfully set up a local office, were included in the SAMA sandbox and have begun some payments processing activities for 4 customers. It's important to understand that at present we are processing through Dubai, which is an approach the regulator is comfortable with for a limited range of payments. But in order to expand our activities and service more customers, we will need to deploy an on-soil presence. We will be making a considered and phased approach to expect to invest -- and expect to invest approximately $25 million over a 2-year period, which is considerably less than we previously highlighted. The majority of this will be deployed in 2020 in the development of a local data center and processing capability, which we expect to complete in 2021. This will enable us to begin signing larger customer contracts from the end of 2021 with revenue generation from 2022 as we gradually introduce prepaid processing solutions followed by debit and credit processing and acquiring products and services.

We are confident in our decision to deploy this investment supported by both the favorable market trends and the promising discussions we are having with a number of potential customers, and we expect the long-term trend -- the long-term rewards to be significant, with Saudi potentially generating up to 10% of total revenues and with margins only slightly below of the group over time.

Now while Saudi represents an exciting future growth opportunity, let me take a step back and reflect on our performance in markets where we have a more established presence as I move on to Slide 10. As a reminder, we have a varied and high-quality customer base across the business. We serve over 70,000 merchants and over 200 financial institutions, where our relationships are long term and often diversified providing services across multiple parts of the payments value chain. In turn, this creates a strong underpin to our financials, where over 90% of our revenues are recurring. And we are building on these existing contracts and relationships as well as win new business.

You can see from the multitude of logos on Slide 11 that we have had a successful year with a multitude of new business generation across both regions. If I were to highlight some particular examples, I'm very pleased that we have signed an acquirer processing agreement with Tyme Bank in the important part -- in the important market of South Africa. Tyme is also one of our first customers in South Africa to utilize the full suite of N-Genius products. Deem is another notable win, where we will provide issuer processing services for this fast-growing digital bank in the UAE.

We have ensured the continuation of strong revenue streams with core customers such as Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, RCS and OraBank in multiyear contract renewals. We have signed a number of new key direct acquiring merchants in the UAE, and at the same time, we have really increased our focus on the SME market, which is a particularly high-value segment, where we still have plenty of opportunity to grow. In this space, we have widened our channels for customer acquisition and have also streamlined the signing process by switching to digital onboarding, which allows us to onboard merchants much faster and at lower cost delivery benefits for both them and us. And we're continuing to cross-sell several products and services to existing customers, particularly the market-leading N-Genius product suite, which we have detailed on Slide 12.

N-Genius is our answer for customers who are looking for lower cost, faster, more convenient, more secure payment and acceptance capabilities. We launched our suite of devices in late 2018 across POS, mini and on-the-go versions with smaller mobile merchants. And also our proprietary gateway, which is the first of its kind in our region. We can give our customers a true omnichannel approach and a single view of their customer data, which is a real differentiator. Our proprietary software and cloud-based system also allows us to make swift product updates. For example, we launched Alipay on our devices in only 3 weeks, something that could have taken months historically, and we will soon launch WeChat Pay on our devices, having recently signed an agreement with Tencent. These are great examples of how our technology and product platforms allow us to work with fast-growing innovative payments partners and ultimately bring more payment solutions to our customers.

Moving on to Slide 13, you can see how popular N-Genius has been. We have now rolled out over 15,000 points of sale units across the UAE. Our customer, Emirates, recently started rolling out (inaudible) products across their fleet. And the big value-add here is that our devices can process consumer purchases live during the flight.

In most instances when duty-free sales are made on terminals during flights, the payments aren't actually processed until landing in 1 big batch on a naturally higher failure and fall rate. So this is a big win for our customer, significantly reducing both the failure and the fall rate. And we still have plenty in the pipeline with high demand for N-Genius across our markets and a number of other solutions in development and strong growth in cross-selling and value-add services.

Moving on to Slide 14. We have already launched N-Genius into Africa through 4 countries. Customer demand is very high, and we will focus our efforts to meet demand from our largest customers in major markets. We are seeing good demand for our proprietary N-Genius online gateway, which provides customers with a truly omnichannel approach. Gateway has already been rolled out and used by over 300 customers in the UAE with a pipeline almost double that size, and we are on track with our plan to launch in Africa later this year.

N-Genius is not the end of our innovation cycle. With the next-generation point-of-sale in development, launching in the second half, this will be our lowest cost device yet and will be aimed at those markets where the cost of acceptance has been one of the barriers to uptake by merchants, particularly in Africa. This is a micro point-of-sale device without a pin pad and instead enables merchants to use their smartphone as the pin keypad. We look forward to keeping you updated on this as we move throughout the year.

And finally, our suite of products and services and issuer solutions is also seeing good growth. Card control continues to see healthy demand from a number of financial institutions, particularly in Africa. Falcon has seen strong uptake since launch across all regions, and we are pleased to be the first to launch DCC at ATMs for Visa in our region.

Now moving on to our technology update on Slide 15. 2019 marked the successful migration of customers on to our next-generation technology platforms, Network One and Network Lite. This marks the completion of a core technology platform transformation that will power new and existing customer relationships for many years to come. This really was a major project, and I'm particularly proud we have delivered this successfully and smoothly for our customers. Our platforms provide pan regional, fully integrated payments processing capability across both Merchant and Issuer Solutions. This differentiates our approach from competitors in the region and provides an improved service to customers through our view of the entire payments transaction value chain, the provision of an omnichannel approach, combined with the greater ease of innovation and software development, together with the ability to provide data insight.

We have also been able to increase our processing capability significantly by more than 15x to over 700 transactions per second, future proving -- future-proofing our growth to come. And our platforms also facilitate an easier entry into new markets without having to develop local technology. Saudi is a great example of this, where our planned capital spend to deploy on-soil processing capabilities would be higher were it not for our new platform.

Now moving on to our partnership with MasterCard on Slide 16. MasterCard is an important cornerstone investor and a strategic partner for our business. I'm really excited about our commercial agreement, which provides for a $35 million investment, spread over a 5-year period. This investment does not include any incremental revenues we may generate from customers as a result of our joint initiatives. We are working with them on a number of projects, including a corporate card solution this year. But at its core, this strategic relationship is about working together to develop digital and mobile payments capability across the region on both sides of the value chain in issuing and acceptance. We will be working together to overcome some of the technical challenges all participants in the payments ecosystem can face, such as the need for even lower cost solutions, fragmented infrastructure between countries, particularly in Africa, the interoperability between participants such as the banks, processors and card schemes and mobile network operators, and the need to also develop alternative payment methods that can exist and grow in parallel with card-based systems.

Our plan is to begin with initiatives that are based on the traditional card payment routes with a vision to expand this over time. One of the first solutions we will be working on, which we expect to deliver closer to the end of this year, is enabling QR code payment functionality for merchants, which we can show you in more detail on the next slide.

QR code-based payments are just one way in which we can open up digital payments to more merchants, segments and markets, allowing us to grow both the digital payments market and capture more transactional share at the same time. One of the core advantages of this type of acceptance is the very low-cost approach for merchants. There is no need for them to purchase a separate POS device. They can accept payments on the move and wherever they need to go. All they need is a smartphone with the ability to download an app from an appropriate app store which then gives them the ability to accept payments from consumers who have a QR code-enabled wallet enabled in their smartphone. This is just one example of the type of digital solutions we intend to build in partnership with MasterCard with plenty of other innovative solutions in our pipeline. As I said, we will be bringing this to market towards the end of the year.

And with that, I will hand over to Rohit to take you through our financial performance before I return to sum up and speak about our outlook.

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Simon, and morning, everyone. As Simon said earlier, we have had a strong 2019, with the financial performance in line with market expectations and our guidance. In terms of the headline metrics on Page 19, revenues in 2019 grew by 12.4% year-on-year to $334.9 million, the growth rate being the same on a constant currency basis as well. This growth was underpinned by strong organic performance across both the geographic segments and across both the business lines. The results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategies. As you would recall, more than 90% of our revenues are recurring in nature, which demonstrates the nature of our business with resilient and long-term contractual revenue streams. Underlying EBITDA increased by 13.3% year-on-year to reach $172.3 million in 2019, while underlying EBITDA margin, excluding share of an associate, remained broadly stable at 48.6%.

Margins for the year would have been higher by 130 basis points if we excluded incremental public company costs, which reflects the operating leverage we have in the business. This growth has been achieved all on an organic basis. Underlying earnings per share increased by 7.5% year-on-year to $0.21, which represents strong growth after absorbing increase in finance cost and depreciation and amortization charge as a result of the investments being made in the business. Underlying free cash flows came in at $103.2 million, representing solid free cash flow generation, although slightly lower than last year.

Growth CapEx is also now being deducted from underlying free cash flows in line with best practices. And as mentioned before, the tech transformation program is now complete and that CapEx will not recur going forward.

Turning then to our performance across both the business lines, starting with Merchant Solutions business line on Page 20. Revenues for this business line, which represents 46% of our total revenues, increased by 11.9% year-on-year to $152.5 million. This increase was primarily driven by a solid 9.6% growth in total processed volumes or TPV in the year. The growth in TPV was driven by strong performance in direct acquiring in UAE and Jordan, especially in sectors such as government, education and retail, continued focus on growing our high-value SME customer base through expanding our sales team and acquisition channels and further strengthening of our acquirer processing relationships, both in Middle East and in Africa.

We're also seeing supportive trends for contactless-card technology penetration in the region, which drives strong growth in the number of transactions, but dilutes the average ticket size. And as discussed at the half year, we have been focusing a lot on cross-selling our existing and new product capabilities, such as N-Genius, both point-of-sale and online, multi-currency pricing and advisers, et cetera.

Moving to our Issuer Solutions business line next. Revenues for Issuer Solutions business line, which represents 54% of our total revenues, grew by 13.1% year-on-year to reach $177.6 million. This increase was primarily driven by strong underlying volume growth in the number of cards hosted, which increased by 9.3% adjusting for the exit of First Gulf Bank, as disclosed at the time of IPO, and 10.4% increase in the number of transactions processed with good growth seen in most of the markets in the region. This reflects expansion of our processing activities for existing customers as well as new customers onboarded during the year. This was further supported by continued cross-sell of our product capabilities, including some of the ones that we launched recently, such as Card Control, Falcon and Direct Currency Conversion for Visa transactions at ATMs.

We also continued to see strong growth in our project-based revenue streams, which is margin dilutive in the short term but helps drive recurring revenue growth in the medium term.

Now to the performance of the two geographic segments on Page 22. All our markets in the region saw continued momentum in the transition from cash to digital payments and the trends to outsource, although a slight softening in the consumer spends in the UAE was seen in the latter part of the last -- of last year. Middle East segment represented 73% of our total revenues in 2019 with UAE and Jordan being the largest markets in the region. Revenues for this segment grew by 9.2% year-on-year to reach $244.4 million, driven by healthy growth in both the business lines.

Contribution margin for the segment came in at 73.5%, slightly higher than last year. This performance was driven by TPV growth in our direct acquiring merchant relationships and acquirer processing volumes as well as very healthy growth in transactions from our Issuer Solution customers. And as Simon has already spoken about, we also saw a good number of contract renewals, new financial institutions and merchant wins in the year.

Africa segment delivered another year of 20-plus percent growth, with revenues coming in at $90.5 million, 22.2% higher than 2018. This segment in 2019 represented 27% of the group revenues. We saw very healthy growth in all the regions and the revenue contribution from each of the group's 3 regions in Africa were 47% in Northern Africa, 32% in Sub-Saharan Africa and 21% in Southern Africa. This performance was delivered on the back of healthy growth in cards from our Issuer Solution customers, very strong growth in TPV from our acquirer processing relationships and continued efforts to cross-sell our existing and new product capabilities. We had a number of important customer wins during the year, renewed contracts for a few large customers, supported the launch of prepaid cards under the new government-led Meeza domestic scheme in Egypt and have begun to roll out N-Genius in Africa, which will be a key driver for growth going forward. Contribution margin for the segment remained flat year-on-year at 70.6%, reflecting investments being made in strengthening our sales and distribution and delivery capabilities to drive higher top line growth in the future.

Moving then to underlying EBITDA on Page 23. Underlying EBITDA increased by 13.3% year-on-year and came in at $172.3 million, with underlying EBITDA margins, excluding share of an associate, remaining broadly stable at 48.6%. Our strong revenue growth was converted to bottom line efficiently, demonstrating the operating leverage we have in the business. As a recap, being the first year post-listing, we had incremental public company costs that were not being incurred before, such as directors' fees, compliance-related costs and share-based compensation charge for the long-term incentive plan introduced post-listing. Normalizing for these, our underlying EBITDA margins were 49.9% (sic) [48.9%], 100 basis points higher than last year.

Our 2 main cost line items above EBITDA, are personnel expenses and selling operating and other expenses. We had good control over our underlying personnel costs while investing at the same time to strengthen our capabilities in certain functions. We also started seeing some early efficiency gains from our digitization initiatives to automate our operational processes. As a result, underlying personnel costs increased by only 5% or $4.2 million year-on-year, but also included the charge for share-based compensation on long-term incentive plans introduced post-listing. Underlying selling, operating and other expenses grew by 20.4% or $15.7 million year-on-year. And this was driven by increase in public company cost post-listing and higher third-party processing costs, predominantly representing cost paid to vendors for various services, including card procurement, card personalization and direct cost associated with project delivery across both the business lines and is directly associated with revenue growth.

The increase in this cost line is also attributable to the cost associated with the sale of point-of-sale terminals to acquirer processing customers and costs associated with the rollout as well as support of new product capabilities. Our associate, Transguard Cash, also delivered a strong performance in 2019 due to acquisition of G4S Cash Services in UAE and organic growth in the business.

Next, let's talk about underlying EBITDA to net income progression on Page 24. Underlying net income increased by 7.5% year-on-year to reach $104.8 million in 2019, with underlying earnings per share coming in at $0.21 as compared to $0.195 in 2018.

The underlying D&A charge increased by $8.2 million to $36.1 million during the year, as expected, driven by hardware and software additions in 2019 and annualization of 2018 investments, and maintenance and growth CapEx. Net interest expense for the year increased by $4.7 million to $24.8 million. This mainly reflects increased utilization of the working capital facility and amortization of debt issuance costs, partially offset by lower margins on the existing debt facility post repricing. It is important to note that historically, the group had classified the amortization of debt issuance cost as specially disclosed items. However, as highlighted at the time of half yearly results release, this classification has now been changed. And as a result, amortization of debt issuance cost is now included in the underlying results and have also been reflected in the prior years to reflect like-for-like comparison.

Next item in the bridge is taxes. We continue to benefit from a favorable low tax regime in the markets we operate in, and our effective tax rate has remained stable at 6% in 2019 versus 6.3% last year. And I would expect this rate to remain constant going forward for the core business. In terms of statutory numbers, the reported profit from continuing operations was impacted by the SDIs affecting EBITDA, which came in at $30.8 million, marginally lower than the $32 million guided to at half year and SDIs affecting net income came in at $14.9 million, in line with guidance.

Let me give you more details on these SDIs next on Page 25. As we have said before, specially disclosed items are items of income or expenses, which we believe due to their materiality and being one-off or exceptional in nature should be disclosed separately to give a more comparable view of the period-to-period underlying financial performance. And as such, we are focused on ensuring SDIs remain appropriate, clearly explained, and going forward, we expect them to decline significantly.

For 2019, SDIs affecting EBITDA came in at $30.8 million, and this comprised of $16.1 million of costs pertaining to IPO, which was onetime and will not recur going forward; $10.7 million of share-based compensation charge related to incentive programs in place prior to IPO, this will recur until 2021, after which no further costs will be incurred; and $4 million of other costs pertaining to restructuring arising from our initiatives to reduce the ongoing cost base and improve efficiency of the business and some other one-off items.

For 2020, SDIs affecting EBITDA are expected to decline significantly to $13 million, largely comprising of share-based charge as discussed above. For 2019, SDIs affecting net income came in slightly under $15 million, and this comprised of amortization of IT transformation spends of $10.7 million, higher than 2018, since we capitalized the spends in line with project milestones. Whilst the program is now complete, this exceptional capital spend will continue to amortize through SDIs going forward and amortization of acquired intangibles of $4 million relating to EMP acquisition. For 2020, the SDIs affecting net income is expected to be at $18 million, increased only on account of full year amortization of transformation spends.

Next, let me give you an update on our investments made in 2019 on Page 26. We continue to execute a disciplined and focused CapEx program in support of our overall business strategy. Total CapEx spend in 2019 came in at $84 million with core CapEx, that is maintenance and growth CapEx, of $45.3 million, representing nearly 54% of total spends and transformation CapEx of $38.6 million, representing the balance 46%. Within the core CapEx, maintenance CapEx of $25.4 million represent expense required to sustain current level of operations, such as enhancing our existing infrastructure, the storage capacity, software licenses and compliance releases, and point-of-sale terminals for existing customers. Growth CapEx for the year was slightly under $20 million, and this included cost of procuring terminals for new customer signings, especially SME, in line with our strategy and spends on onboarding new processing customers and rolling out new product capabilities.

And lastly, we finished the capital spend on our tech transformation program at $38.6 million, with our customers having now migrated to the new Network One or Network Lite platform. As a reminder, this transformation has enabled a number of improvements for us in the business, such as ability to roll out products much faster, significant increase in our processing capacity, an ability to enter new market, such as KSA, which could not have been done in a timely and cost-effective manner with the legacy technology.

Having talked about our investment profile, let us now see how this translates to cash flow conversion next on Page 27. During the year, we generated solid underlying free cash flows of $103.2 million, with cash flow conversion remaining strong at 60% whilst also reflecting our growth investment. Underlying free cash flows were slightly lower year-on-year as the growth in underlying EBITDA was offset by changes in working capital before settlement-related balances, higher taxes paid in 2019 and higher maintenance and growth CapEx. Changes in working capital before settlement-related balances came in at 4% of total revenues within the 3% to 5% range as guided to earlier.

During the year, we've also made significant efforts to expedite our collections as reflected in the debtors region. Tax payments of around $10 million reflects business growth in taxable jurisdictions and payments made in 2019 for prior years that were on hold, pending discussions with the tax authorities in some markets. As you are aware, in the past, we did not include growth-related capital expenditure as a deduction within the definition of underlying free cash flow. However, following review of best practices, this classification has been changed and growth CapEx has now been deducted as well. Cash flow conversion rate before deducting growth CapEx would have been higher at 71%.

And finally, we are proposing a cash dividend of $0.031 per share in line with our stated dividend policy of paying 15% of underlying net income as dividend. And just to clarify, this will be paid for the full year and not pro rata adjusted for the period post-listing.

Next, let's talk about our capital allocation principles on Page 28. We operate in fast-growing markets where we have significant comparative advantages, given our pan MEA scale, local expertise, presence across the payments value chain and market-leading technology platforms. And we have a strong balance sheet to support this growth with leverage at 1.6x net debt to EBITDA, which we believe remains appropriate for the core business. Against this backdrop, as Simon has highlighted, there are a number of incremental growth accelerator opportunities, which would further extend those competitive advantages and generate long-term incremental revenues.

To that extent, we have a disciplined approach towards capital allocation, which is based around 3 priorities: Number one, to deploy capital to support existing business maintenance and growth; number two, to invest in various growth accelerators, including selective M&A that will unlock incremental revenue and EBITDA streams over and above core business growth; and number three, to fund ordinary dividend with a payout ratio of 15% of underlying net income. When assessing the various opportunities available to deploy capital, we apply a disciplined strategic and financial framework. Our own cash flow generation will be adequate to fund a proportion of our capital deployment opportunities, but we anticipate the need for further flexibility on the balance sheet to support these growth accelerators. Over the coming few weeks, we intend to refinance our existing facility with headroom up to $525 million and on similar interest rates to our current facility. We will roll our existing debt balance into this new facility and anticipate drawing down a further amount in the year ahead to support the anticipated CapEx spend.

Now finally, moving to our guidance for the year ahead on Page 29. As we have said, we are fortunate to be operating in markets with strong underlying trends, supporting the fast transition to digital payments and when combined with our competitive position, there is a natural underpin to delivering low to mid-double-digit revenue growth over time. This growth is further enhanced by initiatives, such as a partnership with MasterCard, where we expect to receive $6 million to $7 million, which will be recorded as revenue in 2020 for the two initiatives that Simon talked about earlier.

We are operating with market-leading EBITDA margins and will get incremental upside from the high flow-through through MasterCard-supported initiatives. Having said that, we are very focused on investing to grow our business and are prepared to tolerate a slight dilution in EBITDA margin to support strategic and operational initiatives that support the top line and bolsters our business in the long term. A further important guidance point includes our capital spend, where we expect our core CapEx to come in at 11% to 12% of revenues as guided to earlier.

As Simon has discussed, we will also be deploying capital to unlock the exciting Saudi Arabia market opportunity. And it's important to highlight the CapEx for KSA has come in lower than what was expected, which has been made possible by the transformation program completed recently.

And the final component to our capital spend is the investment being made to enable a separation of shared services from Emirates NBD. This is an important project that will improve our operational flexibility and give us a more sustainable platform for long-term growth. And as we said at the time of half yearly release, this spend is not incremental, but merely a pull-forward of the spend that we would have incurred in the outer years, and therefore, you should see a reduction in CapEx in the outer years.

We also need to acknowledge the fact that coronavirus has had an impact on our business in recent weeks. This is to be expected given some of the markets we operate in, especially UAE, have some exposure to the tourism and overseas spends. Like many businesses, the full impact remains uncertain, and we are monitoring the situation closely.

With that, I'll now hand back to Simon to conclude the presentation.

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Rohit. To conclude, we've had a strong year with a record financial performance, positive strategic progress and growth accelerators underway. This would not have been possible if it were not for my colleagues, and I want to thank them and our shareholders for their support in our first year as a public company. Our markets are in high growth and the strong secular conversion from cash to digital payments across our region remains undiminished. And we are confident about our competitive position, which remains strong.

Having said that, there are some factors that we cannot influence. And as Rohit said, the recent coronavirus outbreak has created some impact in our business, but it is early in the year, and we will need to monitor the situation closely. In the meantime, we are more focused on the aspects we can control, delivering on more new customer wins with continued sale of our innovative product portfolio and a number of strategic projects to deliver, including our initiatives with MasterCard. And we remain very excited by the number of incremental growth options available to us, both organic or through potential selective M&A.

As Rohit mentioned, we will be very disciplined about capital allocation. And growth accelerators must offer the ability to consolidate our market position, access significant outsourcing contracts or provide new product or technology capabilities. We are making good progress in a number of these areas, and I look forward to updating shareholders on these opportunities as we move through the year.

And with that, I will conclude and move the session on to Q&A, and Rohit and I will be happy to take any questions that you may have.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on your first full year results as a public company. Three questions, if I may. Just the first on CapEx. You've been very clear in terms of the outlook for 2020. At the time of the IPO, you talked about the fact that core CapEx over time would kind of move down to the kind of 8% or potentially have the potential to move down to 8% of revenues. Is that still the case? And should we expect, as we move forward, excluding -- another growth opportunity like Saudi Arabia coming around, CapEx -- the CapEx profile moderating? And then just on Saudi Arabia, in particular, could you perhaps potentially push you on the types of returns that you're hoping to generate there and whether your current assumptions are based on acquirer processing only? Or are you increasingly looking at the potential of moving into direct acquiring there as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll let Rohit answer the first question, and I'll answer the second.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Simon. So Rahim, so on the CapEx, I think, yes, you're right. What we had said during the IPO is that we would see a significant reduction in our CapEx spend in 2020 once the technology transformation program is complete, and then over a period of time, we would expect it to steadily decline to the 8% mark. And on top of that, there would be incremental spends for the growth accelerator opportunities we are pursuing. But they would also generate revenue and EBITDA streams over and above the core guidance. That view hasn't changed. And for the core business, we do expect over the next few years for the core CapEx to come down to 8%. But as and when the right growth accelerator opportunity presents itself, there could be incremental spend. But any associated revenue and EBITDA streams for those, like we have said for KSA, is going to be incremental on top of our low to low mid-teens revenue guidance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then on the Saudi Arabia entry, what I would say is, first of all, we will not go direct into that market. So our customers will be banks and other financial institutions. We will be providing both Issuer Solutions and Merchant Solutions to those banks in that market. As we mentioned in the presentation, we will invest approximately $25 million over a 2-year period. Most of that or the majority of that will be invested this year. And we believe that when the markets mature, it has the opportunity to be about 10% of our revenue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean that's clear. I was just trying to push if you could give some sense of payback or something just to help us model the potential impact there if not on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, I thought, I guess what I would say is...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon, if I may answer? So I think, Rahim, we've already given all the data points. We have said the CapEx is going to be $25 million, of which $20 million will be incurred this year. We have said that from a -- once the program is complete, Saudi has the opportunity to be our second largest market, which would mean a potential of up to 10% of the group revenues. And we've also said that from a margin standpoint, we expect the margins for KSA to be very, very close, slightly lower than the group margin. I guess that's enough data points for you to model the payback of the hour we are expecting from the opportunity over time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Arthur Goodman, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Some other companies with transactional models have been a little bit more open around the impact from coronavirus in recent days and weeks. So I wondered if you could give us a snapshot may be -- of maybe the last week or 2 in terms of what impact you are seeing on volumes. And can you just remind us a little bit more around your sector exposure. I remember, I think you took some costs associated with airlines in the past. I guess just given the sort of news flow over the weekend, et cetera, any sort of regional sector exposure would be helpful.

And then just secondly, on volumes, you mentioned that there's been some softening towards the end of the year in the UAE, pre-coronavirus obviously. Did that continue into Q1 up until the point at which we've seen the impact from that? And I guess just to confirm, excluding the virus impact, you'd be reiterating the IPO double-digit guidance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thanks, James, for the questions. So let me deal with the last one first. So with regard to the softness that we mentioned last time we spoke, we said that we were seeing that softness in certain segments in the market. What I would say is, obviously, we ended the second half of the year and the full financial year with a record financial performance. And I think that talks about the strength of our diversified portfolio and revenue streams across not just the whole of that region, but the Middle East, in particular. With regard to coronavirus, I think as we've said, we -- the business, as we said at the outset, has good, strong momentum, whether that's in new customer wins and also the good tailwinds from cash to digital conversion. We'll also have the benefit of the accelerator from MasterCard that we've spoken about.

We have seen some softness, as Rohit mentioned, in some segments that are particularly related to tourism. I'm not really going to be specific on numbers because I don't think it's helpful to really hypothesize on those. And also, it's a really fast-evolving situation. Some of the segments, you would expect to see within the likes of hotels and Chinese spend and some duty free. In respect of airlines, what I would say is, and what Rohit and I have said earlier, is we did exit a number of airline relationships we had last year because the risk/reward ratio was not sufficient for us. And as a result, we're not very long on the airline industry right now in this market. So that in itself is not going to have a huge impact upon our revenue for the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if I may add, James, to your question on guidance, yes, the IPO guidance is the same. As I said, we have seen -- we continue to see strong tailwinds from cash to digital conversion on the strength of our customer wins on the back of outsourcing, and that provides a natural underpin to a low double-digit to low to mid-teens top line growth over time. Plus, we have had -- the first growth accelerators we talked about is going to be MasterCard. So as I said, we're going to have $6 million to $7 million this year to be recognized as revenue with high flow-through to EBITDA based on project milestones. And on top of that, we have now quantified the impact of Saudi Arabia as well and all of this on a pre-coronavirus basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Arthur Goodman, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's encouraging. So just to sum that up, the -- it's too early to say whether the guidance is valid for this year or not given coronavirus, but certainly on an underlying basis very much in line. Is that fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What I would say is that the underlying business fundamentals have remained strong, and nothing has changed from numbers that we reported towards the -- for 2019, which was literally a couple of months ago. The business continues to remain strong, very diversified, both in terms of regional exposure, i.e., Middle East, Africa, even within Middle East, between Issuing and Merchant Solutions and even within Merchant Solutions between sectors like government, supermarket, retail, which are very focused on domestic spends. And if anything, we have seen an uptick in domestic spends because people are not traveling, et cetera, and then exposure to some of the other sectors where you're seeing an impact. So I think because of all the diversification, it's difficult to give an exact number, as Simon said. But on a pre-coronavirus basis, nothing has changed in terms of the business fundamentals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I would also add, James, that don't forget, we've been in this region for 25 years, okay? Throughout that 25 years, there's been numerous economic cycles. We've always maintained good growth, including as part of that last economic cycle, the last challenge around oil prices in around 2014.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions on the African opportunity. You've mentioned in your release that historically, that business has been very issuer-processing driven, however you've been growing very strongly in acquirer processing. Maybe you can make a comment on that and where that growth is coming from? And then following on from the previous question, I mean, given what's happening in the oil economy at this point, would you confirm what sort of impact or lack of impact you saw in the 2016 cycle in the UAE? And then, of course, whether -- and remind us that, I mean, from what we remember from the IPO process is that you should -- that all the revenues in Africa will come in U.S. dollars because there is every potential that the oil prices could have a currency impact on local currencies in Africa?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You want to do the second one first, Rohit, and I'll do the first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think a couple of things, Sandeep, to your point. So number one, you're right. In terms of what we said during the IPO is that over the last 10 years, if you look at our volume growth, and that includes 2015, '16 as well, we continue to see growth on a year-on-year basis in terms of transactions and in terms of costs. And therefore, that really underpins the solid recurring nature of the business flows. And this time it's no different. We continue to see a significant uptick in the adoption of digital transactions, especially contactless as I mentioned. So the trends in terms of online transition continue to be really strong.

To your point about currency, nothing has really changed from the IPO. Even for 2019, more than 96% of our revenues were dollar-based or in dollar currency. And that includes all of Africa as well, with the exception of some contracts in Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa, all other contracts are based in U.S. dollars. Simon, do you want to take the first one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And then on your question about Africa, I would say we're more -- what we're focused on is improving our customers in the whole payment ecosystem. So we're doing both Issuer Solutions and Merchant Solutions. But some of the good wins we had recently have been around Merchant Solutions. So Tyme Bank, which was the bank we mentioned in Africa, is taking our full suite of Merchant Solutions, including N-Genius point of sale and N-Genius online gateway. We're also providing a lot of our N-Genius products, both point of sale and gateway to a number of other bank customers in that market, particularly Standard Bank, particularly GTBank, particularly OraBank. So we're seeing really, really good growth in the provision of acquirer solutions in that market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tammy Qiu, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So basically, my question is about the business dynamic within Middle East market. We have seen recently from certain players in Middle East market saying they are actually cutting down the price for e-commerce activity. Just wondering what is the dynamic in Middle East market from a competition perspective on pricing pressure? And how do you think that market will develop in the longer term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So here's what I'd say, I'll give some general overview is, firstly, our take rates have remained stable for a number of years, okay? And if anything, have slightly increased. We don't -- I don't see ourselves as a commodity-based business. I'm a big believer on -- in selling on the value rather than price. And our customers are prepared to pay an appropriate price for the value that we create for them across all of their -- the payments ecosystem, whether that's Issuer Solutions or Merchant Solutions. And again, we're not focused purely on market share, are focused on revenue and profitability, and if something is unprofitable to me, then we wouldn't do the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Dennis Wood, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - European Technology Equity Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I just ask two, please? Just maybe, first of all, to dig in a little bit on South Africa. I think traditionally, that you have been quite focused on retail store cards. Could you maybe just talk a little bit about what traction you're seeing outside of that market? Are you seeing broader opportunities from outsourcing in the banks there? Obviously, a nice win on the new bank side there, but a little bit more detail on the opportunities in that market and what you're seeing evolving would happen? And then just a point of clarification. I think you'd always excluded the Dubai Expo impact from the 2020 guidance, but just again to confirm that, that's the case that any hopefully positive from that would be incremental to how you guide would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks for the question, Adam. So I'll start on South Africa. So yes, traditionally, our business down there has been primarily retail store cards. We have a number of opportunities that we're working on down there. First of all, there's an opportunity that these retail store cards have, particularly, always being closed loop. They want to become open loop and, therefore, that is an opportunity and something we're having extensive discussions around with those players. And the advantage is that we are able to do that without them having to undergo a system conversion or migration.

Secondly, on the South African market generally. Tyme bank, as I mentioned, is our first bank in that part of the world. But the -- if you cast your mind back to our other conversations, we said our accelerator opportunities include large in-sourced and outsourced contracts. And traditionally, all of the large banks in that market undertake all of their payment solutions in-house. And I think I referenced that we had a number of discussions with a number of parties going on around that. Those conversations continue, they continue to progress, and I feel that it still represents an opportunity for us, although sometimes these conversations take longer than you think.

And then on Expo, you're right, we didn't provide specific guidance -- specific revenue within our guidance in respect of Expo because it only comes in for the last 2 months of this year and for the first 4 months of next year, and therefore, we didn't provide specific guidance on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Faure, Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Analyst of IT Hardware [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got, yes, two questions. Relatively short term on margins have incurred. Rohit, you mentioned that third-party processing costs have gone up quite a lot in H2 as a percentage of sales. And in the prepared remarks, I think you said, well, that's investment for the future. But how should we think of those third-party processing costs going forward. Was there a particular push in H2 and then this should come down as a percentage of sales again in 2020? And I would say, maybe more of a longer-term question. You mentioned also in the context of the MasterCard partnership that you're working on an interoperable QR code system together with MNOs. Do you already -- have you already engaged with MNOs? Or it's just something that MasterCard intends to do, but you don't have any particular conversations at this stage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think on the first one, Alex, yes, so yes, you're right, selling, operating and distribution expenses came in higher, which just reflects the revenue mix we have in the business. I think it's just important to reiterate that we -- almost half of our business is Issuer Solutions, where we provide credit, debit, ATM, prepaid and a number of other Issuer Solution customer services to our customers or to a bank. And as a part of that, some of those services we provide ourselves. And then for some of the other services, we also partner with third-party vendors to provide those services. For example, card procurement, card personalization, SOW project-related work, some of the new products in the ATM space, et cetera. And it really depends on the revenue mix. And that's the reason why some of those costs have increased in H2. We will not be commenting on the split of each of those cost line items in 2020, but like I have said, for the core business, we expect the margins to remain broadly stable going forward, and then MasterCard to flow through incrementally to the bottom line, with investments being made in terms of OpEx, both for KSA and separation, to ensure delivery on those projects within those time lines. And then Simon, do you want to pick up the second one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on the MasterCard question in respect to the products we're developing with them. So obviously, MasterCard is a cornerstone investor. It's a great strategic partner. We're focusing on how we develop the whole of the payments ecosystem through the region. And the first opportunity we're working on is the capability to provide as a foundation QR code payments, as I described in my presentation. This will start over QR -- over cards scheme rails, but it has the potential to be built on to develop it to work with mobile network operators and develop the company with sort of interoperable party between MNOs, which has always been a challenge in this (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam Pillai, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two quick ones. Firstly, just following up on the near-term risks from coronavirus. Can you please discuss charge back risks in airlines or any other merchants, which has an indirect linkage to oil price? And second question on margins and thinking about the incremental Saudi and Emirates NBD-related OpEx in 2020. Can you comment if these are one-off this year? I'm wondering if you will be classifying these in specially disclosed items?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll -- Rohit will do the second one. I'll do the first one. On the charge back risk, as I mentioned earlier, we have very limited exposure to airlines. Those airlines that we do process through for, we either consider a sovereign risk or where we believe the -- we have a -- we don't want to deliver on an unsecured basis, and we hold collateral -- cash collateral for those airlines, which is more than sufficient to cover any risk that we may have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO & Executive Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the second one, Gautam, so like we have said, we are expecting a slight dilution this year because of the OpEx investments we will make for KSA and Emirates and build a separation. I think it's just important to keep in mind that at 49%, we do have best-in-class EBITDA margins for any payments company with a balanced revenue mix between Merchants and Issuer Solutions, but we are a growth business, have a number of opportunities in front of us for growth, and we want to invest in those to really support and accelerate top line growth. Each of those initiatives come in, in that category. The OpEx investments we will do for KSA and separation are not onetime. So for this year, for KSA, for example, we'll spend this year and a bit next year, and then we start seeing the ramp-up of revenues come through towards the back end of next year. And therefore, you should see a J curve as we put in more and more cards and volumes through our platform.

And then on Emirates NBD, we want to incur some OpEx investment because we need to ensure the project is delivered on time without distracting the rest of the business. And there would be some dual-running cost as well. And depending -- and as the project unfolds, we'll have some for next year and year after as well. And this would be considered in underlying performance, they will not be treated as specially disclosed items.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd just like to say thank you, everyone, for attending, listening to Rohit and myself, and thank you for the insightful and thoughtful questions. I look forward to seeing you in person later on throughout the year. So thank you, and have a great day.