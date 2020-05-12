Edited Transcript of NETW.L earnings conference call or presentation 14-Aug-19 8:00am GMT

Half Year 2019 Network International Holdings PLC Earnings Call

May 12, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Network International Holdings PLC earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Rohit Malhotra

Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO

* Simon Haslam

Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* James Arthur Goodman

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Joshua Massey

* Rahim Nizar Karim

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ronit Ghose

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks

* Rosanna Burcheri

Artemis Investment Management LLP - Fund Manager

* Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Tammy Qiu

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [1]

Good morning, and thank you for joining Network International's 2019 Interim Results call for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2019. Today is our first set of results as a public company following admission to London Stock Exchange only 3 months ago, and I'm pleased to be reporting a strong set of numbers and good execution on the strategy we outlined at the time of the IPO. We have also made good progress on a couple of the growth accelerator opportunities we discussed at the time of listing, which gives me confidence in our excellent medium-term growth prospects.

Story continues

In terms of structure for today's call, I will take you through the operational overview of the business. And then our CFO, Rohit, will talk in detail about our financial performance for the first half of the year, concluding with our outlook for the full year 2019, and we'll then open the floor for Q&A.

First, turning to the headline financial performance on Slide 4 of the deck. I'm pleased that we have had a strong first half with revenues coming in at $152.3 million, which a very healthy 12.4% growth over last year. And 13.9% year-on-year underlying EBITDA growth to $76.4 million during this period. Our underlying EBITDA margin, which actually you'll recall excludes our share of EBITDA from an associate Transguard Cash have remained broadly flat over last year and are in line with our guidance at the time of the IPO.

It's also equally important to mention that this growth is all organic. I'm particularly delighted that we have achieved this despite a significant proportion of my leadership times -- my leadership team's time involved in the listing process, which is a testament to the strength and caliber of the senior management within the business and augurs well for the future.

Next, on Slide 5, I think it's important to remind everyone of our strategic priorities that we discussed at length during the time of the IPO, which you will see in the press release. Network sits at the nexus of powerful fundamental trends, which combine both strong secular growth drivers with attractive macro and demographic characteristics. The markets in which we operate are the most underpenetrated markets in the world, most of which are just embarking on the journey from cash to digital payments. At the same time, we are seeing sustained GDP and population growth across our footprint in contrast to other global markets.

Against this backdrop, it is our role as a management team to develop and execute a strategy to take advantage of the growth opportunities available to us. Our strategy is built around the following pillars: first, to capitalize on the structural market growth and adoption of the digital payments in the Middle East and Africa region; second, to expand our customer base by capitalizing on these exciting underlying trends and become the payments partner of choice for them; next is to further extend our leadership position in the region through rapid new product development and entry into new markets; fourth is to leverage the investments we have been making in our technology infrastructure and benefit from economies of scale; and finally, to identify and pursue opportunities that will accelerate growth across the business, both organic and inorganic. Our partnership with MasterCard is one of those, which is intended to accelerate payments adoption across our markets. As a reminder, bank outsourcing also remains a great opportunity, as 80% of all payments are still processed in-house today.

Turning now to Slide 6. Whilst it has only been a few months since our IPO, we are pleased with the operational results we have delivered against these strategic priorities. First, and very importantly, our technology transformation is firmly on track. We now have migrated customers contributing more than 96% of revenues to our new platforms and are on track to finish the program by the end of the year. Secondly, I am really pleased we have continued to see great progress with customer wins and renewals. In the period, we have renewed our contracts with Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic, 2 of our largest customers, for another 5 years and have several new customer wins across the region.

We are always intensely focused on developing attractive new products, which help our customers with their business. During the period, we launched our proprietary N-Genius payment gateway online, and the initial feedback has been very positive. The other products we have launched recently, such as Falcon, our advanced fraud monitoring solution and N-Advisors, our consultancy solution, have also received very encouraging feedback from our customers, and we have developed a strong sales pipeline for many of these.

We are pleased to announce that following the cornerstone agreement by MasterCard at the time of the IPO, we have now signed our commercial agreement with them that will help promote the adoption of digital payments across the region and underpin further growth, and I will talk more about this later. And finally, as we said earlier, we have a number of growth accelerator opportunities available to us, which we are pursuing actively. So Saudi Arabia is one of the key opportunities we have where we had a lot of success, and I will talk more about that later.

I'm now going to turn to some of the areas of the business in more detail, starting on Slide 7 with our performance in the Middle East, where we continue to see strong and sustained growth. As a reminder, the Middle East is our largest region, consisting of over 6 countries and represents 73% of the group's total revenue during the first half of the year. Revenue increased 9% year-on-year with contribution margin increasing 140 basis points to 73%, largely driven by an increase in TPV and in the number of transactions processed. Further complemented by cross-sales of products and services. Within direct acquiring, we saw good growth in our volumes in key verticals, such as government services, education and retail as well as volume ramp-up in our acquirer processing relationships. Revenue growth was also supported by cross-selling new product capabilities and we expect this to help gradually diversify our revenue streams. As mentioned earlier, we have successfully renewed contracts this year with Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic. And we also continue to sign new customers in the large and SME segment of direct acquiring and Saudi Arabia, a key growth market for us, where we have signed 1 more customer to take the total number of customers there to 4.

I'd like also to talk about our performance in the Africa region, where we have customers in over 40 countries, representing 27% of the group's total revenues in the first half. Revenue increased by a very impressive 22% year-on-year, driven by an increase in the number of cards hosted, transactions processed and TPV across the markets. And was further complemented by greater cross-sell of products and services. Contribution margin decreased marginally to 69.4%, representing a slightly different revenue mix.

In terms of customer wins, we have signed new relationships on the Merchant Solutions side and new processing clients on the Issuer Solutions side in all 3 regions of Africa: Northern Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Africa. We have a healthy new business pipeline with strong interest in our N-Genius POS solution, which will be rolled out in Africa in a gradual manner, starting in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, we expect the strong structural market growth to continue, supported by cash to digital payment conversion and government initiatives driving financial inclusion. And we are reviewing several strategic opportunities in this area.

Now turning to product and innovation on Slide 9. A unique product portfolio is positioned to provide a comprehensive end-to-end offering across the payments value chain, and we continue to innovate to be able to meet rapidly changing customer needs. During the first half of the year, we have seen early success of the products launched late last year, with strong sales pipelines across all the regions. We will continue to further enhance our product set in the second half of the year.

Looking at our 2 business lines. In Merchant Solutions, we are focused on ensuring seamless payments across the Middle East and Africa region to help merchants increase sales, reduce costs, lower complexity and mitigate fraud. In order to facilitate this, we launched N-Genius in May 2018, which is our proprietary state-of-the-art omnichannel payments operating platform. N-Genius continues to be extremely popular with customers, with over 10,000 N-Genius terminals deployed now in the UAE with a plan to begin deployment in Africa in the second half. In addition, we also launched N-Genius Online this year, the first cloud-based gateway in the region, which has been received very well by the market with new customers onboarded, and we plan to start migrating our existing customers in the second half of the year.

In Issuer Solutions, our focus is on helping issuers reduce cost and complexity, whilst at the same time, enabling them to handle the full range of business use cases. As you would recall, towards the end of 2018, we launched our Falcon product, a real-time fraud solution that uses advanced AI fraud analytics and intelligence to accurately identify fraudulent behavior on payment cards. It has shown good momentum during the period with 2 customers already live and a number of others signed up.

Card Control, another new product that allows bank customers to manage their cards dynamically has also received positive feedback from our customers and is already live with ADCB.

Moving to technology on Slide 10. Our next-generation technology is designed to fully support our strategic priorities as discussed earlier and the 2 omnichannel platforms, Network One and Network Life to serve all merchants and financial institutions. The technology migration continues to progress well, and we now have more than 96% of revenue migrated to the new platforms and remain on track to complete the migration by the end of 2019.

We are also actively pursuing our digitization strategy as we continue to implement a number of optimization initiatives, including robotics-based automation within the organization to drive efficiency. And we have automated some of our back-office processes already. We have also completed digital onboarding integration for merchants in the UAE and integrated the platform with the UAE national identity card. This will help onboard SME customers faster.

And lastly, as you would recall, while our core payment platforms are completely independent, we rely on Emirates NBD for certain shared services infrastructure, which are covered under a transitional services agreement. In order to improve operational flexibility and best position network for long-term growth, we have decided to accelerate some elements of the separation.

Now on a bit more detail on Page 11 of the commercial agreement we have signed with MasterCard. As discussed at the time of the IPO, the joint aim of the partnership is to accelerate digital payments growth in the MEA region. As both organizations share the same vision of growing the cards payments ecosystem. At that time, we had mentioned that following the listing, the first order of business will be to execute a commercial agreement that would underpin the partnership. report that we have signed the agreement that lays out the terms of the relationship.

Part of the agreement, MasterCard will support the combined development of new products and solutions in the region. The agreement also includes a commitment from MasterCard to invest $35 million through Network International over the next 5 years on joint priorities. These priorities are being assessed and will be agreed upon jointly. The sales and go-to-market approach has been agreed with potential additional success-based payments from MasterCard. It is important to reiterate that the benefits from this partnership will be incremental to our core guidance but the specific timing, scope and financial implications of the 35 million commitment will depend upon each jointly agreed initiative. And so the phasing of these payments will evolve as the specific initiatives are developed.

Finally, as detailed on Slide 12, we continue a number of opportunities to further accelerate growth in the business. As discussed over the last 6 months, we've been focused on ensuring our market entry into Saudi Arabia is a success. We have been included in the new Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Sandbox, which includes a list of fintech companies recognized by SAMA, the payments regulator in Saudi Arabia. We have opened an office in Riyadh, set up a legal entity, have signed additional customers and discussions are ongoing with further potential customers. We also have a strong sales pipeline and engagement throughout the local payments industry. This has given us the confidence to now start investing and deploying local in-country technology to unlock the potential in the medium term.

Alongside Saudi Arabia, we will also continue to prioritize financial inclusion in key markets through the development of additional product capabilities and mobility options. We are the only processor to be certified on both the issuing and acquiring side for the new MESA payment scheme in Egypt and are in active discussions in a number of other markets.

Lastly, whilst our core strategy and guidance is purely organic, we continue to scan the market for inorganic opportunities across our footprint. As we mentioned before, we will pursue strategic and disciplined M&A that helps bring new product capabilities to our portfolio, which strengthen our position in these markets.

I will now hand over to Rohit, who will take you through the financial overview.

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [2]

Thank you, Simon. Good morning, everyone. The last few pages have highlighted the strategic and operational progress that Network International has made in the first 6 months of the year, and I am pleased to say that this has resulted in a strong set of numbers.

As Simon said earlier, we have had a strong first half of the year, and the performance reflects the guidance we had shared at the time of listing. In terms of the headline financial metrics on Page 14, revenues during the first half grew by 12.4% year-on-year to $152.3 million, the growth rate being 12.7% on a constant currency basis. This was underpinned by strong organic performance across both the geographic segments as well as low double-digit revenue growth across both merchant and issuer solution business lines. The results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy.

Underlying EBITDA increased by nearly 14% year-on-year to $76.4 million during the period. Underlying EBITDA margin, excluding share of an associate, remained broadly stable at 47.2% after absorbing incremental public company costs, which reflects the benefits of economies of scale and operating leverage we have in the business. Underlying net income came in at 5.1% higher at $43.8 million as a result of increase in underlying EBITDA, which was partially offset by higher D&A charge resulting from the recent CapEx additions. Our statutory results for the period were impacted by especially disclosed items, primarily relating to the cost incurred in relation to the listing process, share-based compensation charge for pre listing incentive plans and amortization relating to IT transformation spends and acquired intangibles. Therefore, I will focus my financial review on our underlying metrics, which provides a clearer picture of the ongoing performance of the company.

Let's start by talking about the KPIs we use to monitor the performance of the business on Slide 15. As you can see, all the 3 KPIs have had strong growth, supported by long-term secular trends, driving adoption of digital payments in the region. On the Merchant Solutions side, TPV or total processed volumes, increased by about 11% during the period, with strong growth in direct acquiring in UAE and Jordan, and significant ramp-up in volumes from acquirer processing relationships across Middle East and Africa. On the issuing side, we track the number of cards hosted on our platforms and transactions processed. The number of cards hosted have increased by 6.3% during the period, and this number has been adversely impacted by the loss of contract with First Gulf Bank that we had disclosed at the time of IPO, where the revenue model was largely card based. The migrated offer platform in a phased manner completing in Jan of this year. Excluding the impact of the exit of First Gulf Bank relationship, the number of cards have increased by 11.5% year-on-year. The number of transactions processed have also shown a healthy increase of about 11% during this period, with good growth seen in most of the markets in the region.

Moving on to Page 16. On the back of this healthy growth in the KPIs, both the business lines and segments have performed well during the period. Revenues for the Merchant Solutions business line, which represented 45% of the total revenues in Half 1 '19 increased by 11.3% year-on-year to $69.1 million. This was driven by 11% growth in TPV, both in direct acquiring as well as acquirer processing. We have also been focused on diversifying our revenue streams by cross-selling existing and new product capabilities, such as N-Genius multicurrency payments and N-Advisors amongst others, all of which generate incremental revenues as well as winning new customers, especially in the SME segment for various distribution channels.

Revenues for Issuer Solutions business line, which represented 54% of our total revenues, grew by 12.8% year-on-year to $81.7 million. This was largely driven by growth in cards and transactions across both the regions and was further supported by increased product cross-sell as well as increase in project-based revenues.

Moving on to the 2 geographic segments. Middle East, which represented 73% of the total revenues, grew by 9.3% year-on-year, driven by an increase in TPV on the Merchant Solutions side, an increase in transactions on the issuing side. We renewed contracts with Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic during the period for another 5 years, and impact of the renewal is included in the financial performance of the period. Just as a quick reminder, performance of the Middle East segment was adversely impacted by the exit of First Gulf Bank relationship and normalizing for that year-on-year growth is around 11%.

Finally, Africa region continued its very attractive growth profile, with revenues increasing at the rate of 21.6% year-on-year and now representing 27% of our total group revenues. This growth was driven by increase in number of cards and total process volumes from our expanding acquirer processing relationships, along with greater cross-sell of our products and services, with the 160-plus client relationships we have in Africa. As Simon mentioned earlier, we have also signed a number of new customer deals across the region that will help drive growth further.

Moving on to EBITDA. As you can see from the bridge on Page 17, our strong revenue growth is flowing to the bottom line as a result of the operating leverage we have in the business. It is also worth reminding that EBITDA margin for the 2 halves of the year is not the same, but higher in the second half of the year. Our 2 main cost lines above EBITDA are personnel expenses and selling, operating and other expenses. Personnel expenses include the SDIs with regards to share-based compensation charge for the incentive plans that were in place at the time of listing, and details were included in the prospectus. Excluding the especially disclosed items, on an underlying basis, the personnel expenses came in 10.6% higher, driven by salary increases in line with inflation and reflect an increase in headcount in select areas of the business to boost capabilities. This increase in personnel expenses is lower than the rate at which revenues have increased, demonstrating the operating leverage we have in the business.

Selling, operating and other expenses also included SDIs relating to expenses incurred to make the listing possible. Excluding these, the group's underlying selling, operating and other expenses increased by 13% during the period, primarily driven by increase in public company costs post listing, and higher third-party processing costs due to slight change in the revenue mix. As a result of the above, underlying EBITDA margin, excluding share of TG Cash, remained broadly stable at 47.2%. Our associate Transguard Cash performed exceedingly well in the first half with a very strong 32% growth in our share of EBITDA, driven by its acquisition of G4S cash services in the UAE and organic growth in the business.

Next, let me take you through the underlying EBITDA to net income progression on Page 18. The underlying D&A charge increased to $17 million during the first half due to charge on CapEx additions made during the year and annualization impact of last year additions. This does not include D&A charge on transformation CapEx, which as you would recall, is an SDI affecting net income.

Net interest expense came in at $12.5 million during the period due to higher interest rates on the acquisition financing facility as a result of the increase in benchmark rates. We are pleased to report that during the first half, we have successfully completed the repricing of this facility at 75 basis lower margin -- 75 basis points lower margin, which will help reduce interest margins going forward. One item that I would like to highlight in here is that the net interest expense includes amortization of cost incurred on debt issuance. This was treated as SDI time of IPO, but now we have reassessed our position and are not considering this as SDI anymore, but taking above the line. Had we not made this change, then the underlying net income for the first half of the year would have been higher by $1.6 million to $45.4 million.

Next item in the bridge is taxes. As you would recall, we benefit from a favorable low tax regime in the markets we operate in, and our underlying effective tax rate for first half has remained broadly stable at 6.7% reflecting that advantage. In terms of statutory numbers, the reported profit from continuing operations was impacted by the SDIs affecting EBITDA and net income which came in at $21.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively. We have clearly split them out on Page 10 of this morning's press release.

Next, let me give you an update on the investments we have been making in the business on Page 19. Our total CapEx for H1 2019 was around $37 million, and in line with what we had guided towards at the time of IPO. As a percentage of revenue, it was higher at 24% in H1 due to revenue phasing not being equal between 2 halves of the year. As you would recall, we categorized the CapEx spends in 3 buckets: transformation, growth and maintenance or run CapEx.

Going through them one by one, transformation CapEx, which relates to the development of our Network One platform, came in at $18.3 million for H1 or 50% of the total CapEx. This includes costs associated with the migration of customers to the new platform, upgrade of the BASE24 switch and the development of our proprietary online payment gateway. As Simon has mentioned before, the program is on track to complete soon, and this CapEx will finish by the end of the year.

Secondly, our growth CapEx, which relates to spends on onboarding new customers, investments in new product capabilities and cost-saving initiatives came in at $6.1 million for the first half of the year. This CapEx is based on disciplined capital allocation principles that we follow it only at Network, and helps to drive either revenues higher or costs lower. During the period, the growth CapEx primarily included spends on N-Genius, N-Advisors and robotics automation initiatives.

Last but not the least, maintenance CapEx, which includes spends on hardware, software licenses, cost terminals and premises, amounted to $12.4 million in H1 '19 or 34% of the total CapEx. This included planned spends on upgrading our storage capacity, additional software licenses to support growth and spends on combining 3 offices in Cairo to a new central facility that will help drive productivity gains.

Moving on to Page 20. Let's now talk about the drivers of our underlying free cash flow, which has first been driven by a general increase in the underlying EBITDA during the period. Changes in working capital before settlement related balances was positive for this half year, whereas it was negative last year. This was largely driven by timing differences in making various payments due to period end cutoffs and is the main factor explaining the gap between underlying free cash flow levels for H1 '19 as compared to last year. Taxes paid increased in first half of the year over same period last year as part of the tax payments for 2017 and '18 in a couple of markets were delayed until H1 2019, pending discussions with the tax authorities. As we had explained at the time of listing, we choose to only include maintenance CapEx in our underlying free cash flow definition, as it is the only category of CapEx which is ongoing and necessary to support the current level of activity.

Transformation CapEx is purely one-off in nature and it will finish this year. While growth CapEx is discretionary and helps drive revenue higher or costs low. Finally, we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with leverage ratio of 1.9x EBITDA at June end on a net debt basis. And to reiterate what --

(technical difficulty)

Debt on the balance sheet includes the amount outstanding on the acquisition financing facility and working capital overdraw. We don't include the working capital overdraft while computing the leverage ratio as this overdraft is only taken to make settlement needs in direct acquiring business as merchants are paid ahead of receiving funds from the schemes and issuing banks.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year on Page 21. Obviously, we remain conscious of the macroeconomic slowdown and geopolitical environment. But are confident that we will perform in line with guidance set out at the time of listing, as more than 94% of our revenues are recurring in nature. We expect to deliver low double-digit constant currency organic revenue growth for full year 2019, while maintaining stable underlying EBITDA margin, excluding share of an associate.

From a CapEx perspective, the spends on our IT transformation program will finish by the end of the year. The commercial agreement signed with MasterCard is one of the many growth accelerators we are pursuing and will provide upside to our guidance in the medium term. And as our strategy to enter the Saudi Arabian market has had good success, we intend to now start making necessary investments that will allow us to unlock this meaningful opportunity and provide upside to our revenue and EBITDA guidance in the medium to long term. And finally, we also now formed up the cost incurred in relation to the listing, and SDIs will impact full year 2019 underlying EBITDA and underlying net income by approximately $32 million and $47 million, respectively.

So in summary, the business is performing well and in line with the priorities we articulated at the time of listing.

With that, I will now hand over back to Simon for his closing comments.

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Rohit. So to conclude, we've had a great first 6 months, delivering a strong financial performance in line with our guidance. We have also made material operational progress in the period, but there is a lot more to look forward to in the second half of the year beyond -- and beyond. Completion of our technology transformation program at the end of this year, alongside our ongoing focus on product innovation, means we can provide new and existing customers with a unique end-to-end set of payment solutions. A developing commercial relationship with MasterCard provides significant medium-term opportunities above our core guidance.

Finally, we have a number of exciting acceleration opportunities across our markets. For instance, Saudi Arabia, where we will be investing to secure the upside available to us. Me and my team are all excited for the opportunities that Network International has within its markets and look forward to providing further updates on these in the future.

With that, Rohit and I are now happy to take Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) We will now take our first question from Joshua Massey from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joshua Massey, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on the first set of results. I've got 3, please. The first one is just around the Saudi opportunity. Clearly, it sounds like good progress is being made there. What are the discussions you're having with summer, I mean, in terms of which business line? Is it on the acquired processing side, the issuer processing side, what are you most optimistic about that? And who are you really competing against in that market? And the second one is just on banking consolidation. I know that we had the 3-way merger earlier on in the year in the UAE. Do you think there's any more banking consolidation on the horizon? And do you expect that to have any impact on the business? And then finally, is just on the CapEx again. I mean, when we look into next year, clearly, the transformation CapEx should drop out. And I know you've talked around a couple of things. One is around the shared service infrastructure, the separation pulling that forward and the upfront investment in Saudi Arabia. So when you look at the kind of the normalized range of 8% to 11%, do you think we'll be above that for 2020? And how long will it be before you start to get the benefit on the top line from Saudi to make that proportion as a percentage of sales come down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Josh. So this is Simon. I'll take the first 2, and Rohit will take the last one. So on the opportunity in Saudi Arabia, it's really across the complete value chain, okay, both Issuer Solutions and Merchant Solutions, but acting through as a processor in the market. Today, you can only do credit card processing if you are outside of the country. So therefore, that limits the number of processes that can actually help banks in that market. We have started on the acquiring -- on the credit card side. And we -- the customers that we've won have been on that side of the value chain. However, the bulk of -- back to what I was saying when I was speaking earlier, is that 80% of all processing is currently in-sourced today across the Middle East and Africa, and that's particularly true in Saudi Arabia. So the opportunity exists as banks look to move from in-sourced to outsourced processing, taking advantage of the technology and economies of scale that we bring to the market, okay? And that's where you'll see our investment taking place and we're looking to accelerate that investment.

Your question on banking consolidation, I think banking consolidation, as you quite rightly say, we've seen a lot of it in the UAE. And undoubtedly, we would probably see more consolidation, both in UAE and also other markets as well, including Saudi Arabia. I think, from a Saudi Arabian perspective, because everything is -- because our business is relatively nascent there, even if banks consolidate, that represents more of an opportunity to us because they are more likely to want to move their business to an outsourced processing model. Rohit, you want to talk about CapEx?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Hi, Joshua. So I think on the CapEx, as we -- if you recall, what we had discussed at the time of IPO was that for this year, we expect CapEx to be 22% of revenues, higher because of transformation. And once that is done, we expect the CapEx expense to normalize towards 8% to 11% of revenues. And what we've also said is that as any of these growth accelerator opportunities in Saudi being the most important of these materialize, the investments we would do on those would be over and above the guidance. But at the same time, the revenue and the EBITDA upside from those opportunities will also be over and above the guidance. Nothing in that -- if in that context, if you look at where we are, transformation program will finish this year. And the rest of the CapEx spends are in line with what we expected them to be. So we would see a meaningful drop on a CapEx profile starting next year itself.

If you then look at the overlay on that, Saudi Arabia is going to be incremental. It's early stages. It's only been, as you would appreciate, 3 months since the time of the IPO. So we are at early stages of doing the whole program planning. But we expect between now and 2021 is when we'll be making those investments in Saudi. That will be over and above the CapEx guidance we have given earlier, as would be the upside from those opportunities. But it's going to take for those to scale. So we can't quantify the upside right now. But what we will say is that we expect by Year 5, once we have made the investments for Saudi has the potential to be our second biggest market across Middle East, Africa.

And then if you talk about segregation from Emirates NBD, we have been for the shared services infrastructure. That's covered under those terms of a transitional services agreement. We always knew we need to bring these services in-house, but we have taken a stock of the position, and we believe if you do it earlier, we can get the much-needed operational flexibility, and after that focus on real value-added opportunities. So right now, we don't expect the numbers to be materially different, even though it's early stages of the planning. It's just a case of timing, where instead of being spent over 4 years, we expect this to be spent in the near term, again, between now and say, towards the end of 2021. And once that is done, both the CapEx spend would come down as well as other revenues increase. CapEx as a percentage of revenue should meaningfully reduce thereon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is regarding the existing business. Can you just give us some color on -- you've signed some more deals in Africa as well as in the UAE. Can you talk about what you have signed? As well as secondly, on the MasterCard agreement, what we should expect in terms of revenue to recognition for Network International over the next few years from that deal? And then finally, Rohit, on the specialist items, can you just give us some color on -- you've made a change on the net income, especially as I think something has been moved out. Can you give us some color on what exactly has happened there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you want to do SDIs and I'll do --

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

the question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the new customer front, we have signed one new bank in UAE, which is our home market. We have signed new banks in each of the 3 regions in Africa, which is Northern Africa, Sub-Sahara and Africa and Southern Africa, including our first bank in South Africa for acquiring services. I can't give you the names because of confidentiality reasons.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the second question on MasterCard, something people take a step back. At the time of the IPO, what we had said that falling the cornerstone investment, the next part of the -- the next stage of the partnership is going to be getting into a mutually beneficial commercial agreement, which we have done, even though it's only been a short time since the IPO. And that agreement is important because of 2 reasons. Number one, it reiterates MasterCard's commitment to support product development at Network and the fact that we will have access to their technology and have a joint sales approach. And within this, the broad areas of partnership have been clearly agreed upon. We can't disclose much of those at this stage. The second part of the agreement was financial commitment and MasterCard is reiterating its commitment to invest $35 million over 5 years. Now that is being done, the teams have already started scoping the various initiatives that will all go towards the $35 million quarter over the 5-year period. And that's a -- that's very early stages. And as each initiative is scoped out and the terms agreed, we will have a better visibility to the timing, as well as the financial implications in terms of revenue, EBITDA or reimbursement of CapEx. It's difficult for us to quantify the exact amount right now, but what we will say is what we have said earlier, which is that the revenue and EBITDA upside from MasterCard would be over and above the guidance that we have given as a part of the process.

On your third question in terms of SDIs. So the change that we have done is with regards to the amortization of debt issuance cost. We have reassessed all the SDI items again after the IPO, and we're just taking a prudent view where going forward, if it were to over a period of time, do any borrowings, it's difficult to classify the debt amortization cost as a onetime. So we're just being prudent and taking it above the line instead of calling it as an SDI affecting net income, and the rough impact of that for 2019 would be about $4 million, which would have otherwise been SDI affecting net income, and now it is being taken in the definition of underlying net income.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Does that answer your question, Sandeep?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it does.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from Ronit Ghose from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronit Ghose, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Ronit from Citi. Just a couple of questions following on from your comments. First of all, Rohit, did you say on the Saudi market, this could be your second biggest market? And if so, what time line? My understanding is, at the moment, or in 2018, Jordan, or is it Egypt now, would be your second and third biggest market. So that would be -- I'm trying to sort of quantify our scope. I know it's very early. If you can help us quantify and scope the opportunity, that would be great. So just related to that, sort of number 1, how big, are there any PPV numbers for the Saudi market you can share? I know the GDP is 2x UAE, but card penetration is lower. It's very debit card-heavy rather than credit. So I'm guessing, credit is small compared to UAE. Debit is huge. Any numbers you can give us around the market sizing from your perspective would be great, number 1. Number 2, again, just to clarify, did you say it's going to be the second biggest market and in what time line? And number 3, and again, I know Rohit says it's too early, but the CapEx we are talking about, I mean, are we talking about -- I mean, are these tens of millions of dollars? What kind of size of CapEx? And obviously, this could be quite a big investment in 2020, 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think if you look at the -- so yes, we've said by year 5, after we have made the investments, we expect Saudi to be our second biggest market. We are not quantifying. And honest, I won't be able to give an exact, new quantification. It's only been 3 months since IPO. We have been at early stages. But as we discussed earlier, today, Jordan is our second largest market. And Jordan contributes about -- I think it's about 8% or 9%. UAE, obviously being the biggest at about 60%. So if Jordan is 8%, 9%, and we expect Saudi to be the second, it's not difficult to do the math. But again, very early stage stages.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I think Ronit, it's -- as Rohit said, it is very early stages, but the government there as part of its 2030 vision, has said that he wants to transform to a digital economy & digital payments economy. And they said publicly, I believe that they want 2 million SMEs taking digital payments by 2030. So it is -- we do see it as a big market opportunity, which is why we want to focus our energies and assets as one of the accelerators of our business, which we said we had a number, at IPO, and this is one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't have the stats right away here with us, but happy to send that across separately but you're right. It's largely a very heavy debit market, ATM transactions, acquirer processing or barring there is quite significant as well with almost 2x, 3x the number of POS terminals. So we're happy to follow through with more specific data points in terms of the market size. And in terms of CapEx, again, can't quantify it right now. It won't be -- the spend effectively has to be done on building the data center. And even if you run the data center, you have to have your own racks and the whole network connectivity, et cetera, so that's 1 part. And then you need to have a local instance of a card management instance system or your switch to process transactions locally. So we can't quantify it right now, but we'll have more details. You will hear more from us in due course and certainly towards the end of the year as a part of the year-end process as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronit Ghose, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. That would be very helpful to have more clarification on the CapEx spend. Also, if you can center any data you have on the market. Obviously, we've got our own. That would be great to see. If I can have a quick follow-up, please, on a separate topic. When you comment on the MasterCard partnership, the commercial partnership. I know there are projects you're working on or your -- you're going to work on. But Simon, Rohit, is there any kind of idea you can give us on the type of projects? What is this, into the growing digital ecosystem, what specifically you work together on? And the kind of the $35 million that MasterCard's going to invest through network. So if you understand -- if I get the understanding correctly, this is -- it could be revenues, extra revenues for you, it could be defrayed costs that they're spending. So it's like it's effective with $35 million economic value to you guys on the EBITDA line or the profit line -- pretax profit line. Am I getting that correct over a multiple -- it will vary by year, but over 5 years or so?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let me give you a flavor of some of the things that we're working on. And these include things such as merchant and acceptance solutions such as QR-based payments. We're looking at how we develop our gateways together and integrate N-Genius with their gateway to use payment processing, in terms of payment methods in order to accelerate new services. We're looking at cyber and intelligence. Products where we can utilize some of MasterCard's product capability, amongst others, to provide services to our banks. We're looking at enhancing the data analytics proposal that we've put in place. And we're also, I think, most excitingly working on a sort of joint approach to the mobile network operators to sort of sell and implement product and processing solutions to them. I think with regards the investment, I think, as we said, it's hard -- the commitment is $35 million over a 5- year period, $7 million a year. It's hard to give right now a definitive view as to the phasing of that because that all -- that depends upon what initiatives we do with. Does that answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronit Ghose, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from James Goodman from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Arthur Goodman, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions from me. The first one was just on another one of the revenue accelerators, so the incremental large bank outsourcing contracts. I mean, I think you mentioned that in some of your preliminary remarks. Can you say something around the sales cycle process, the length of that process with these customers? And alongside that, maybe give us some insight into the pipeline around these larger deals, the numbers of customers you have, maybe at different stages of that funnel. Just something to help us start to think about tracking your progress then in working towards some of those larger outsourcing deals? And then the second question is, any commentary you can give on competition, specifically the development of that in the online space in the Middle East would be helpful. There are others clearly working quite hard to target the online space. You have your new technology migrating customers at the moment. Is that a fairly smooth and sort of behind the scenes process for those customers? Or is there any risk of sort of reassessing online options at that stage? Could you just talk a little bit about the migration process and the competition in the online space? That would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sure, James. So on the accelerators from the large insource to outsourcing contracts, I should perhaps just remind everyone, it is only 3 months into the IPO. We have been through the summer break as well that occurs in much of the Africa and the Middle East. So what I can say, and is that -- we have a number of discussions ongoing. Those discussions continue to be ongoing. They have advanced since we met prior to the IPO and we want them to be fruitful and successful, and I feel they sure they will be eventually. But the sales cycle is, it could be 18 months. And so that's why we don't sort of give it as put it in our guidance numbers because otherwise, you'll always be asking me every conference call how you're doing with this one.

On the online space, our -- I guess, the question is certainly on the migration to our new gateway. It's a pretty seamless process. We have a timetable to migrate most of our large customers by the first quarter of next year. And again, it involves a little bit of work from them, but most of the works from us and it's from behind the scenes. And I don't see any risk to our customers as a result. And as regard increased competition. I would say that online is always competitive, but I think we have a pretty unique -- a unique footprint in the markets in which we operate. And whilst we're never complacent about competition, I think we have a pretty good proposition that sort of big international competitors find it hard to match. Did that answer your question, James?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Arthur Goodman, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's fair. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from John [Monch] from Virgin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations for the strong set of results. My first question is on Saudi Arabia. However, most of the things I wanted to ask have already been tackled but maybe specifically, could you give us a sense as to whether there are any other players also targeting the outsourcing of the issuer processing activities in those particular markets? And could you also give us a sense of the type of technology that the current banks inside Arabia are utilizing? Are they still on the BASE24 platform or have they migrated through other, newer sort of much more advanced technologies? And finally, on the acquiring side, could you give us a sense of the various value-added services that you'll be able to offer your merchants to the new platform and maybe the various publishers that you also are in, currently in development?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let me talk generic, I'll talk sort of generically about Saudi Arabia is the -- if your -- if you want to enter the market, you have to have technology on soil, if you want to process anything apart from credit cards. There's 1 other major processor that is processing credit cards, and they have no, to my knowledge, likelihood of investing technology in local market because it's not within their strategy, okay? So the rest of -- everyone else in that market is, and this is all the other banks, are processing on their own technology, which is legacy infrastructure, needs upgrading, needs investment, requires big CapEx, and therefore, that's why people move to us to -- on an outsourcing basis. And that holds true not just in Saudi Arabia, but any other market that you care to mention that we operate in. And we've seen that across the globe, particularly in U.S., particularly in South America, particularly in Europe. So the competition, as I look at it, tends to be more from in-source to outsource rather than third-party competitors going into the market.

With regard products and services, we -- sorry, the other thing to bear in mind is because we are, I guess, in -- we're with sort of neighbors, we have a lot of our existing customers, both merchants and some banks, who know us very well from operating in the UAE, as do the Saudi Arabian authorities, and they've seen how we've helped drive the sort of economic growth in that market through moving from cash to digital payments. And again, they're keen to help us --

(technical difficulty)

Transfer and knowledge from this market to that market. So you would expect us to -- when we're fully up and running, to be providing the full suite of products and services that we operate, that we provide across all of our existing countries. And that's also good about our technologies is our product suite, that sits across the front of our

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from Tammy Qiu from Berenberg.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tammy Qiu, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, I've got, I only have one last question. So regarding Africa, you have been basically the early penetrator of this market. But gradually, as more payment companies are interested in this market because the growth potential it provides, can you talk about what is your competitive advantage there? And also, at the same time, going forward, while dealing with more business in Africa, your currency fluctuation exposure to the local currencies will be increasing. How do you think about your overall currency fluctuation exposure on your balance sheet or on a ]?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Tam. So I'll let Rohit talk about the currency piece. I'll talk about competition. I think when you view network, you have to look at us as that we are -- from my distribution footprint, I'm -- I have 220 financial institutions across 50 countries, and I've invested in $100 million plus in my technology that gives me a pan-regional technology platform. So I already have great diversification. I have great distribution. I've invested in technology. If you're going to go into a market in Africa, you're likely to go into 1 single market, okay? So that makes the barrier to entry is pretty high. And because I'm so much larger than everyone else, we continue to monitor what's going on. But if I think of some of the large global players, I think it would be challenging for them just to go into 1 individual market, and sure they could sink a lot of money into technology. But my experience that I've had personally is that if you can have the best technology, if you don't have distribution and you don't have access to that distribution then it's going to be difficult for you to succeed. And we're larger by a factor of 10, probably than our nearest competitor. Do you want to talk about currency, Rohit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on the currency front, as we discussed at the time of the IPO, we disclosed 96% of our total revenues are either in dollars or dollar peg currencies. So all the revenues in the Middle East are dollar peg. And in Africa, almost about 90% of the contracts are in dollars. And it's only the remaining, which are either in Egyptian pound, a little bit in naira and some in South African rand. Everything else is dollar based. And for the ones where we do take local currency, it's because we have operations of different size in those markets as well. So it almost acts like a natural hedge in the business. And that's the reason why over the last 3, 4 years, while there has been some volatility in some of the currencies that may have impacted revenues a little bit, but our impact on EBITDA has been fairly insignificant. And that's how we plan to do going forward as well. So we'll probably try and ensure all new customer deals are, to a large extent, possible in dollars. But as and when if there are large opportunities out there and to make those happen, we have to accept in local currencies. We'll be open to make those changes and put the right hedging instruments in place to cover that risk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from Rosanna Burcheri from Artemis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosanna Burcheri, Artemis Investment Management LLP - Fund Manager [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosanna Burcheri, Artemis Investment Management LLP - Fund Manager [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I have 3 small questions, just to clarify. Can you please explain again the net working capital movement? What you consider is the normal behavior of the net working capital? The second one is in terms of the tax. Is it right for us to assume that on an ongoing basis and on a cash basis, you will pay around 7% of a tax rate? And the third is in terms of the stock-based compensation, in the disclosure, you say that it's around 5.2% on a semiannual basis that you consider as a source of a one-off? Is it really a one-off? Or we have to think about the stock-based compensation going forward? Because I personally consider them as a real cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me take those questions in order. The first one, which is the changes in narrow working capital. So at the time of the IPO, we have said that on an annualized basis, we expect changes to be about 3% to 5% of revenues on an annual basis as the level of net working capital changes that we consider as normal for the business. First and -- but the 2 halves of the year are different. First half, you always have more expenses, paid out bonus accruals, et cetera, which is why the phasing is not exactly the same. You see the changes for the first half are positive for this year just because we have some timing cutoffs where there were large payments that we made in early July. And therefore, those -- the working capital changes for the first half are positive. But on a more going-forward basis, you should look at 3% to 5% of revenue being the normal annualized working capital changes. The second question on taxes. So yes, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the 6% to 7% range, and that's been fairly stable over the last 2, 3 years for the current level of business. However, as you expand into other markets over and above the guidance, Saudi being one of those, the tax rates would increase over time. But if the business revenue mix remains what it is today, we expect taxes to be broadly stable at 6% to 7% of revenues.

And the third question on stock-based compensation. So there are 2 components there. There is the stock-based compensation charge for the incentive plans that were in place pre-IPO. And then there's an ongoing long-term incentive plan in place to retain the senior management in the company. The first one, which is really purely based on the IPO, that's the one that we are considering as a especially disclosed item because that would be paid over a 3-year period. And once that 3-year period is over, there will be no more incremental charge for that. So the EUR 5.2 million you see for the first half is in relation to that. But the ongoing charge for long-term incentive plan, which is really a cost of running a publicly quoted company, is going to be and is included in the definition of underlying EBITDA margin. Does that answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosanna Burcheri, Artemis Investment Management LLP - Fund Manager [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our next question from Rahim Karim from Liberum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions, if I may, and hopefully, all relatively quick. Just on the separation from Emirates NBD. You talked about the CapEx impact. I was just wondering if you could just comment on the OpEx impact and whether the dual running costs of any will already been inflected within the SDI guidance that you gave at IPO? Second question was just around restricted cash. What we could expect for that in terms of any potential unwind given the ending of relationships that you discussed with the airlines? And whether that will have a material impact in terms of cash flow on a reported basis in '19? And then the third question was really around just a clarification on Saudi Arabia and whether the costs could be shared with a third-party such as MasterCard, whether you will look to perhaps enter in new markets like Saudi with MasterCard? Or whether any new entry with MasterCard would just be in Africa?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me talk about the first 2. So in terms of the segregation from Emirates NBD, as we said, the CapEx profile is not expected to be different to what we always knew. It's just a case of timing. This was given as a part of the guidance, and we are pulling it forward because of the flexibility it gives us. Again, early stages of the program planning. So we won't be able to quantify that, but we'll include more -- but we'll provide more details towards the end of the year. The dual running cost of this segregation are not expected to be significant. And from an OpEx perspective, yes, there would be some increase, even though we are paying for those services at a market rate. But as and when you bring those services in-house, there's always an increase. To some extent, we have factor that increase as a part of the guidance. And again, as the plan formed up, form up, we'll provide more details. But right now, we're not expecting any change to the EBITDA guidance that we have given, and this will be absorbed as a part of that.

Number two, in terms of restricted cash. Over the last 12 months, the restricted cash that we have had on the balance sheet is only because of 2 airlines, which is Air Berlin and Alitalia. With Air Berlin, we have terminated that relationship a long time back. And we're just keeping some residual cash because of the ongoing window for the charge back cycle, and as and when that window closes, we're going to return that cash back. And as far as Alitalia is concerned, we still continue to work with them. However, the restricted cash or the held settlements that we keep is higher than the risk at this stage. So we keep assessing it on an ongoing basis. And to the extent we have excess reserves over and above what is needed, we will give that back. But we don't expect that to be. The cash is set aside and so is the liability. So this won't have an impact on the underlying free cash flow operations of the company. And Simon, do you want to take the first one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. On your question on Saudi Arabia, what I would say is that the commercial agreement with MasterCard allows us together to look at a number of opportunities to grow payments, and it may well be the opportunity in Saudi Arabia may form part of that, or it may not. It depends on the discussions that we are just about to kick off now that we signed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I just clarify, is that a decision that you will make? Or is it a decision that you kind of have to take alongside MasterCard?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we, so if you look at the way that we've structured the relationship, is that we have a joint steering committee and the steering committee decides and agrees mutually the opportunities and projects that we want to move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will now take our final question from Ronit Ghose from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronit Ghose, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just have 2 very quick follow-up questions. Rohit, you said the -- just on the IP-related share-based compensation. I think sort of a $5 million number. That's all done and dusted, right? There's nothing else coming? Or is there still some more coming in the second half. Just to clarify that. And big picture, maybe just more for Simon as well as Rohit. We've talked a lot in this call about the Saudi opportunity, the Africa opportunity and obviously, one of the things that's happening is that it's a top-down push, whether it's Visa, Master, whatever, in Egypt and Saudi and other countries, there are national payment schemes being rolled out, with different economics of the sort of historic Visa MasterCard payment schemes. How does that play into your thinking about either top line margins or bottom line margins, the fact that a lot of the growth might come in these national payment schemes rather than sort of Visa, MasterCard type schemes that you have in the UAE, for example?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So maybe I'll take the second question in respect to national payments scheme. I think you're right, in certain markets, there is a rise of national payment schemes, but then there's a rise of alternative payments and alternative mechanisms that are outside, if you like, the remix of Visa and MasterCard. And if you look at the way the network operates, I see our role is really to enable my customers, whether that's financial institutions or merchants to accept any payment mechanism that may exist even now or in the future, no matter what form factor and enable them to facilitate use of that payment mechanism, for which I receive revenue for creating value for that, okay? So my economics are not predicated necessarily on whether I'm dealing with Visa or MasterCard, it could be anybody. Does that answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronit Ghose, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research and Global Sector Head for Banks [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now Ronit, on a question on the share-based compensation. So as we discussed at the time of IPO, the amount of the share-based compensation would get crystallized at the time of lifting. But it would be paid out over a 3-year period. The total amounts under the 2 plans, the maximum amounts actually under the 2 plans are also disclosed in the prospectus. And the numbers have come in marginally lower than that. So it's going to be paid out over a 3-year period in 2019, '20 and '21. And therefore, the P&L charge would also be not exactly equally, but it'd also be scattered over a 3-year period. And what you see at EUR 5.2 million is only the H1 charge. And this -- you will continue to see this at slightly similar, maybe a bit higher rates for H2, and then there'll be a charge for 2020 and 2021 as well, after which it will finish off. Is that fair? Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have no further questions.

Simon Haslam, Network International Holdings plc - Group CEO & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. In which case, thank you, everyone, for attending. It's been great to talk to you all, and I look for and have enjoyed the questions, as has Rohit, and I look forward to seeing you all on the road show soon. Thank you.

Rohit Malhotra, Network International Holdings plc - Group CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [52]

That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.