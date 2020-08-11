Edited Transcript of NETb.ST earnings conference call or presentation 17-Jul-20 9:00am GMT

Q2 2020 NetEnt AB (publ) Earnings Call

Q2 2020 NetEnt AB (publ) Earnings Call

Aug 11, 2020

Operator [1]

Hello, and welcome to the NetEnt Q2 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Therese Hillman. Please go ahead with your meeting.

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to NetEnt's presentation of Q2 2020. My name is Therese Hillman, and I'm the group CEO, and I will soon present the report, starting with the report highlights and then I will go through an overall business update, the financials more in detail. And then at the end, we will have the Q&A session.

So now let's start with the report highlights on the next slide. The revenues were SEK 573 million and the adjusted EBITDA was SEK 312 million in the quarter. This is the highest revenues ever and also the highest-ever EBITDA and EBIT in a single quarter for NetEnt. The pro forma revenue growth in euro was 15% year-on-year. And NetEnt, excluding Red Tiger, returned to solid organic growth. And Red Tiger continued to grow at a very fast pace.

We had a record of 19 new slot games released, 9 from NetEnt and 10 from Red Tiger. NetEnt also entered new regulated markets in Switzerland, Croatia and Colombia. And lastly, on the 24th of June, Evolution Gaming announced a public offer to the shareholders of NetEnt and the Board has recommended to accept the offer.

So from these highlights, let us move on to the GGR split by region on Slide #4. When we look at this graph, we clearly see how Red Tiger is affecting the split since the number for Q2 2019 are not including Red Tiger. One rationale for the deal, when it happened, was always that the overlap of the revenues between the brands were not as big as expected. Red Tiger have a very high market share in the U.K. And they have also, during Q2, continued to strengthen that position while NetEnt had higher market shares in the Nordics, which we can see here. Red Tiger was and still is also very underpenetrated in regulated markets, where we see big growth opportunities.

So if we look into the numbers then, the U.K. was the largest market in the quarter, now representing 21% of the total GGR versus 15% last year. And in this market, Red Tiger had a phenomenal development year-on-year in the quarter. The Nordics is now representing 16% of the total group GGR versus 30% for NetEnt in 2019. Sweden and Denmark were almost flat year-on-year. Finland was slightly positive. And Norway continued to be negative for us.

In Other Europe, which is now 41% versus 46% last year, we had decent growth in several of our key markets. And worth highlighting here are Italy and the Netherlands and development that we have had in those countries during the quarter. The U.S. has, as already mentioned, grown to be 10% of the total group GGR compared to 2% in 2019. And we will look more into the U.S. development on the next slide. The rest of the world is now 12% versus 7% last year. And within this section, we're experiencing growth in many interesting markets, both for NetEnt and Red Tiger.

And just a comment on the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19. It has clearly put the world into an exceptional situation, leaving nobody unaffected. And from our perspective, it has affected us both on operational level but also from a player behavior. So I just wanted to share a little bit more on this. March, as we communicated in Q1, ended up much, much stronger than expected. And that trend then continued into April as well. And back then, the revenue was mainly driven by growth in a lot of new players.

Story continues

The number of players have then come back to more normalized levels during May and June. And this is not a result of lower number of total active players. It's now a result of more -- less frequent playing by the players as more of the lockdown restrictions are lifted and sports betting players have more options again.

So now when we analyze our numbers and the COVID-19 effect on the full quarter, we clearly see 2 different patterns. And I will go through both of these. The number one is that the U.S. had the pattern with increasing player numbers, more frequent playing and a large increase in the daily player number, which also resulted in increasing average revenue per user quarter-on-quarter. The U.S. is an example of a market where COVID-19 has driven the shift from offline to online. And since this is a gambling market with very low online penetration, we're attracting high-value players that are early adopters that have become loyal to our game and we also see higher return rates.

And then the other pattern in markets, such as Sweden and Italy, where we have seen a high number of players but mostly with very low ARPU and lower return rates. In these markets where the online penetration is high, the COVID-19 has been -- effects have been much lower for us. So it's clear that we benefit from this long term in less mature markets as these players become loyal to our games and where we have attracted the early adopters of online gambling. So that is -- that was the regional split.

And let's now look more into the U.S. in detail on Slide #5. During the quarter, we accelerated the growth in the U.S. We had a GGR growth of 148% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter in New Jersey. And in Pennsylvania, we grew with 101% quarter-on-quarter. And we have no year-on-year numbers available for this market since it launched a year ago in July. The U.S. GGR is now representing 10% of the total GGR for the group and is continuing to grow at a very high-growth rate.

Pennsylvania has had a significant impact on our U.S. growth. And we managed to secure a very high market share since our market entry on day 1, 1 year ago. And according to iGaming Tracker, we have around 50% of the lobby positions in Pennsylvania today and around 25% in New Jersey. And with our experience, this measure usually also reflects the market share. Due to the relatively high tax rate, 54% of slots in Pennsylvania, the U.S. percentage to total revenues is lower, which also explains some of the gap between our GGR underlying growth and our overall revenue growth.

We had -- have had a very small team on the ground in the U.S. and they have done phenomenal work. But we are now selectively expanding the team with key resources in order to take the next steps in this market. Many of our top customers are domestic operators rather than European clients. And the local presence has allowed us to establish close relationships with them as well as with the regulators in the different states.

And even with some of the COVID-19 effects, when lockdown jurisdictions are lifted both in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and land-based casinos are opening back up, we expect high growth for H2. And we have a total of 25 agreements and integrations pending at the moment. We will be signing more key operators both in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. And the relatively high number of operators are planning on launching in Michigan on day 1, which is our ambition as well. And in addition to this, we're planning on launching in West Virginia with a couple of operators.

Market entries in the U.S. are complex. And now when we have the experience to roll out new states, one needs to have a huge organizational capability to roll out in the new states. And our experience and our track record gives us strong credibility with regulators and operators and puts us in a great position for continued growth as new states open up for online casino.

It is our internal ambition to be capable of handling several states opening at the same time, so we can ensure that NetEnt and Red Tiger are present in the market on day 1. Experience has shown that the early entry into the market builds player loyalty and creates competitive advantage for the long term and something that we now are experiencing in Pennsylvania. And it's similar to NetEnt's early mover advantage in Scandinavia many years ago as well.

So on the next slide, Slide #6, I will go through the split between locally regulated and the nonlocally regulated markets and how that looks like now. The locally regulated markets accounted for 53% of group gaming revenues in the quarter. The largest locally regulated markets for the group are the U.K., the U.S., Italy and Sweden. The U.S. is driving the overall increase and the share of the locally regulated markets for the group. During the quarter, NetEnt entered the regulated markets in Switzerland, Croatia and Colombia, as already mentioned in the report highlights.

NetEnt exited the Swiss market a year ago. And as of today, together with Red Tiger, positive year-on-year growth in the market. The Swiss market used to be a very strong market for NetEnt. And we expect this market to improve in H2 versus H1. And we believe that we will win back market share with our 2 brands present in the Swiss market. Other important regulated markets for the group in H2 will be Greece, when it regulates, for both NetEnt and Red Tiger; Michigan and West Virginia for NetEnt; and Red Tiger entering its first U.S. state, which will be Pennsylvania in H2.

So let us now look into gross gaming revenues by game type on the next slide. The main change versus 2019 is the increased revenue from table games. And this is driven by our live dealer product and the digital table games in the U.S. And this chart clearly illustrates the shift in our revenues since Red Tiger is included in the 2020 numbers as well and not in the comparables. And they only offer slots.

I've always said that when our Live Casino will start to grow, this graph will send that message. And now we can see this move. And it comes both from our table games development in the U.S. as well as from our live dealer product. That grew with more than 200% year-on-year. And I expect this trend to continue for the rest of this year.

So now let's look into our new games and products that were launched during the second quarter in 2020. And that is Slide #8. During the quarter, NetEnt released 9 slot games. And Gorilla Kingdom and Street Fighter II were the most successful releases. Red Tiger released 10 slot games. And the majority of their games have performed very well. And the most successful ones were Reel Keeper, Bounty Raid and The Wild Hatter. During Q2, we closed our Stockholm game development studio. However, we now have the capacity to release almost 2 games per week across the group. Our focus is now to optimize our release cadence as well structuring ourselves to cater for more changing market demands and our increased international reach.

Our current capacity puts us in a good position to serve multiple markets, multiple niches and multiple operators with standard brand or localized and customized content. And this is our game strategy. As our customers are changing, they are getting bigger. They're more geographically diverse. We believe that our in-house scale allows us to serve our customers in the way that our smaller competitors cannot match.

If we look into NetEnt Live, the sum of all improvements that we have made in the 15 months have now started to pay off. We have had a record-high quarter with 3 strong months. And it's clear that the strengthened product has gained traction with operators and playing during the quarter. Our focus has all the time been to compete with the best on the core products, such as blackjack and roulette. And I'm very pleased to see where we are now.

Soon, we will be expanding our offering of physical tables in our Malta studio. And we will also roll out the network-branded casino product to more operators. Due to COVID-19, we applied several safety measures to our studio. And we managed to keep the studio open through this challenging time. I'm very, very impressed by our Live Casino team and what they have managed to deliver in a challenging time and with increased demand for the product when it was improved.

During the quarter, we announced that we have improved our lobby and that we will be launching baccarat and the high-volatile roulette product later this year. And these will be needed additions to our live dealer portfolio. It has been an interesting quarter indeed. And in addition, with more products, the rollout of more key operators and enter some more regulated markets, this will all support our growth within live dealer.

So now it's time for the financials in more detail. So let's look into Slide #9. The revenues for the second quarter of the year increased by 37% year-on-year to SEK 573 million. On a pro forma basis, including Red Tiger in the previous year's figures, the group's total revenues increased by 15% in euro compared to the same period in 2019. The operating expenses amounted to SEK 379 million compared to SEK 289 million last year and include SEK 13 million of transaction costs related to the public offer by Evolution Gaming to the shareholders of NetEnt. This results in an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 312 million with a margin of 54.6% and an adjusted EBIT of SEK 207 million, a margin of 36.1%.

If you look at the graph and adjust for the nonrecurring items in Q1, you can see that in Q1 we had an EBITDA of SEK 255 million, a similar level to Q4 in 2019. And if you then do the same for this quarter, the EBITDA was SEK 312 million. So in other words, the underlying EBITDA increased sequentially by more than 20% compared to the previous 2 quarters. This is the highest-ever reported revenues, EBITDA and EBIT for NetEnt.

And I'm very pleased to see that we managed to deliver such strong record earnings, more gained content than ever, and while at the same time, we have executed on a major restructuring and integration with Red Tiger. Even if we adjust for the transaction costs, the cost level was higher than our vision. And however the accelerated investment in the Live Casino was a good return on investment, we also had higher-than-anticipated reorganization cost during the quarter. And this was in order to secure the speed of the reorganization and keep the efficiency as high as possible. Now going into H2, the running cost level is expected to decrease in line with previously reported cost savings.

On the next slide, we will look into the operating cash flow. The operating cash flow after changes in working capital was SEK 318 million in Q2 and the operating cash flow after investments was SEK 258 million in the quarter. After the last couple of quarters' cash flow development, we have focused and we have worked hard with our working capital management. This strong number is the result of higher revenues, improved debt collection, negotiated supplier terms and the cost measures taken in the past. This will continue to be a focus and we're addressing our cost base and we're continuously working on improving our working capital position. We have said it before, and we do believe that this is now more important than ever.

Let's now move on to the net financial debt on Slide #11. At the end of the period, the group's net financial debt amounted to approximately SEK 2.2 billion. Cash and cash equivalents were SEK 254 million after we paid out the SEK 239 million in ordinary cash distribution to shareholders. Bank loans were SEK 2.1 billion. The net present value of the earn-out liability was SEK 117 million. And the IFRS 16 capitalized lease liabilities were SEK 179 million. We continue to amortize on our credit facility until its maturity in 2023. And the next amortization will be in September 2020, approximately SEK 135 million.

Now it's time for the last slide, Slide #12. I will go through the focus looking ahead for the group. Our main focus right now internally is to continue to deliver on our plans for NetEnt and Red Tiger. As we have shown in this quarter, the actions that we have taken are starting to deliver both profitable growth and strong cash flows. And we are, now in the beginning of Q3, also very much looking forward to continue to deliver on our growth initiatives.

We have the expansion for NetEnt in the U.S. We have the market entry into Pennsylvania with Red Tiger. We have our improved Live Casino with the rollout of new customers and markets. And we also believe, in addition to the U.S., that we have opportunities in less-digitalized markets in Europe and in Asia. And when it comes to our product improvements, we have a strong combined offering that is now optimized to provide our customers with the best content. In our plan for H2, we have lots of exciting games built on our strong IP, strong localized games. And we will be expanding our table games portfolio, which is the key for the U.S. market.

Next week, we will be launching Gonzo's Quest Megaways. And we have the ambition to make this game the game of the year. And on this slide, you see a picture of Kulta-Jaska Megaways, which is a perfect example of our localized game strategy. After seeing the production quality of Piggy Riches Megaways in Q1, they have decided to entrust Red Tiger with building a Megaways game using their most famous slot IP, Kulta-Jaska.

Kulta-Jaska is a brand that is arguably the most famous slot brand in Finland. And the original title and its sequels, created by Veikkaus in-house studios, are some of the strongest performers in the Finnish market. We're taking the learnings from previous Megaways titles and also work very closely with the product team at Veikkaus. And this is in order to ensure that all details are spot-on in their slot production. And it's sure to be a massive success in that local market. I am very excited about this cooperation with the customer. And this game will be launched in October.

The integration with Red Tiger has clearly served as a catalyst to transform NetEnt into a more productive and fast-paced company than before. We remain on track to lower our annual cost base by SEK 150 million starting in 2021. And we expect SEK 50 million of cost savings in the second half of this year compared to the run rate this year-to-date.

If we look back a couple of quarters, it has been hard work. We have taken many, many transformational steps and are now starting to create value. I'm very proud of and thankful that the NetEnt and the Red Tiger employees have been so committed to deliver on our plan even through all these changes, major reorganizations and the challenging time with COVID-19 and the lockdowns in almost all the countries where we operate. We remain committed to continue this path. And the combination of all these growth initiatives and a significantly lower cost base should provide strong operational leverage for the group.

So this was all from us. And now it's time for the Q&A. And I also have my colleague, Roland Glasfors, our Investor Relations manager, here with me, and we will answer all your questions. Thank you. Over to you, operator.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Oscar Erixon from Carnegie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar Erixon, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Financial Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few questions from me. First question relates to the U.S. and the competition there. Obviously, the market is growing very strongly. But are you seeing any new competitors to take note of?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we have seen a couple of the smaller competitors entering the market as well as some of the larger. But it's still a much, much lower number than we see in Europe and in other territories.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar Erixon, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Financial Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And a clarification regarding West Virginia. You're not live there yet. I noticed that DraftKings launched earlier this week. But what type of operators do you plan to launch with there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're planning on launching with everyone that enters that market that will offer online casino.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar Erixon, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Financial Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And a question on Live Casino. Table games obviously grew from 10% of sales in Q1 to 11% in Q2. Is it possible to sort of split that up between table games in primarily Pennsylvania, which is growing fast, and Live Casino for the sequential growth for Live Casino, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we don't disclose that number. And we have communicated that we're growing with 230% from low levels. So that's what we can disclose here and now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar Erixon, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Financial Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And the final question from me regarding the bid for Evolution Gaming. What types of synergies do you see from -- except for the ones you have already announced, what synergies and what benefits do you see in potentially joining Evolution?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say that they have exceptional execution in their organization and a very, very strong culture to deliver on high set goals. And I think that, that will benefit NetEnt and where we are as a company. And I also think the product innovation part is very, very exciting as well as rolling out NetEnt and Red Tiger more on their network and vice versa. So I think the combination of 2 or 3 very, very, very strong brands, that is what can create amazing revenue synergies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Martin Arnell from DNB Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I just want to ask you, first, on the organic growth. I think you were at around mid-single-digit in Q2, an improvement versus previous quarters. But how should we look at the growth -- the revenue growth outlook going into Q3 here? I guess June was maybe a bit weaker than April, May.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I think it's a combination of the seasonality, June versus April and May, like we have seen in other years and then the -- some of the lockdown restrictions that were lifted and sports betting returning, that put us in a more normalized state, I would say. It's a little bit difficult to guide on the rest of the year. We have our plan and we're delivering on that and then we have some COVID-19 effects, of course, in this quarter on the revenue side. So it's difficult to guide. But we have higher ambitions compared to where we were in Q1. And I rounded off with the growth initiatives that we see now in H2. So we're fully committed to improve from where we were in Q1. And we had some positive effects, as I've said, in this quarter from COVID-19. But we're still delivering on the transformational plan and we're still delivering on everything that's in our plan. And I think we will come out strong in H2 as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you think that your initiatives in the second half should be enough for sort of positive organic growth also in the second half. Is that fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And on the cost side, you're starting now -- we're going to see the synergies more in the second half, I guess, from the acquisition. Is it -- can you quantify, just so we know, on the second half, is it SEK 50 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That is what we have communicated. So we did communicate before that we would see SEK 150 million on a yearly basis ramping up starting this year. Then we quantified the SEK 50 million now from Q3 and onwards this year. Because we had to take some extra costs in H1 in order to realize these cost savings. So SEK 50 million is what we can share now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the cost base for the second half, it's fair to sort of look at H1 and then strip out SEK 50 million. That's where...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the current run rate minus SEK 50 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And just on the Evolution pending bid, what's -- how will the combination sort of improve your competitiveness in the longer term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roland Glasfors,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the industry is going through a consolidation phase, where it's becoming more professional. And as Therese mentioned before, if we are in a combined entity with 3 very strong product line, we're able to better serve our customers in a holistic approach and also deliver better player value by doing that, so both in terms of distribution and also further down the line with very exciting product innovations in that crossover space between live and RNG.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And also a comment on that. The ambition that we have had for NetEnt, when it comes to how efficient we are that we have been lowering our cost base, we have communicated a lot around that. Evolution already has that position. So I think we come into something that fits what we need to be. And I think the combination of that will create massive value. And I think coming back to the product piece again, that is where we see the most exciting thing. And then I think the operational excellence piece, it just has to be there, so you can be very, very competitive. And at NetEnt, we have had a focus on cleaning up a lot of things.

So I guess we haven't been that outspoken about the products. But now we're in much better shape. So hopefully, in Q3, we will see this is how we now look like as a company. And then combining that with a big company, I think that will fit very well into where the market is today. And as I said also, the scale that we need today in order to serve these larger customers that are very international and then they want you to be present in all regulated markets, they want you to have everything for them. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin Arnell, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That is very helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

As there no further questions, I will hand it back to you, Therese.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Therese Hillman, NetEnt AB (publ) - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and thank you for all those questions. So that was all from us today. And I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone at NetEnt and -- for all the hard work during this challenging time. And we are pleased with the all-time high revenues, EBITDA and cash flow. But we can do even better and we can all feel it. So thank you so much, and goodbye.

Operator [25]

This now concludes the conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.