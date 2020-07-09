Edited Transcript of MZB.MI earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 3:45pm GMT

Q1 2020 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA Earnings Call

Villorba Jul 9, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:45:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Leonardo Rossi

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - CFO & Director

* Pascal Heritier

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM

Conference Call Participants

* Henry Hillgarth

Quaero Capital SA - Fund Manager & Research Analyst

* Isacco Brambilla

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Luca Bacoccoli

Banca IMI SpA, Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good afternoon, this is the chorus call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

(Operator Instructions)

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pascal Heritier, COO of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [2]

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and good evening, everyone, and thank you very much for joining our first quarter 2020 conference call. As usual, together with me, I have Leonardo Rossi, Chief Finance Officer; and Marina Cargnello, our Investor Relatore.

The first quarter 2020 results have been affected by the containment measures adopted in the course of March by governments in the various countries in which the group is present in order to reduce the spread of the virus, COVID-19, starting from Italy, that decided a national lockdown on the 10th of March.

The revenues amounted EUR 222.8 million, an increase of 2.3% at current forex, 1.3% at constant forex and a small minus 1% on a comparable basis, which means at constant forex and like-for-like and the same parameter, excluding acquisitions completed in 2019.

The volume, 34,100 tons, an increase of 9.6% versus the first quarter 2019 and a plus 3.6% on a comparable basis. The gross profit amounts EUR 96.3 million minus 0.8%, with the margin on revenues of 43.2% compared with the 44.6% of the first quarter 2019.

EBITDA reached EUR 12.9 million versus EUR 17.2 million of the first quarter of 2019. The net results is a loss of EUR 3.3 million versus a profit of EUR 2.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Last but not least, the net debt, EUR 289.7 million versus EUR 266.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Going to Slide 3. Volumes by channel. As I said, the volume increased by 9.6%, 3.6% on a comparable basis, thanks to the positive performance of Mass Market and Private Label channels, which have offset the decrease of the Food Service channel. The first quarter of the year showed a positive performance of coffee sales volumes in the first 2 months and the progressive reduction in volumes in the Food Service channel, starting on March, then after the full closure of all noncore activities, first, in Italy, and subsequently, in most of the countries of Europe and around the world.

Food Service was down minus 3%, minus 11.8% on a comparable basis, affected by the containment measures adopted in the various countries in which the group is present in order to reduce the spread of the virus, COVID-19.

Mass Market was up plus 10.9%, plus 4.4% on comparable basis, thanks to the positive performance of Americas, APAC and Northern Europe. Private Label is up by 11.2%, 6.2% on a comparable basis, with a positive performance in all regions.

Going to Slide 4. Let's review the revenues by channel. As I said, total revenues increased plus 1.3% at constant forex, down 1.0% on a comparable basis. The Food Service channel decreased by 12.5% at constant forex, minus 14.4% on a comparable basis due, in particular, to Southern Europe performance were all non-essential activities shut down earlier. Mass Market and Private Label channels were positive low to mid-single-digit on a comparable basis, up 2.7% Mass Market and up 4.4% Private Level, respectively, on a comparable basis, and showed a positive performance in all regions.

Going to Slide 5. Let's have a look to the revenues by region. Americas performance, on a comparable basis, is attributable to positive performance of all channels. Northern Europe is driven by solid performance in Mass Market, which partially offset the decrease of Food Service. Revenue in Southern Europe is affected by a steep decrease of Food Service, while other channels reported a low single-digit growth. Asia Pacific performance affected by Food Service channel performance, partially offset by a solid growth in the Mass Market and Private Label channels.

Let me give now the floor to Leonardo for a review of the financials.

Leonardo Rossi, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - CFO & Director [3]

Yes. Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Revenues, as already mentioned, increased EUR 5.1 million to EUR 222.8 million, plus 2.3%. The FX contributed positively with EUR 2.2 million or plus 1%. And organically, the increase was EUR 2.8 million or plus 1.3%. Out of this organic growth, Volumes Coffee increased EUR 18.1 million, plus 8.3%. Price/Mix was negative for EUR 15.1 million or minus 7%, and Other Products were negative for EUR 0.2 million or minus 0.1%.

The gross profit decreased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 96.3 million or minus 0.8%. Again, the FX positively affected the outcome for EUR 0.6 million, plus 0.6%. Organically, there was a decrease by EUR 1.4 million or minus 1.4%. Volumes were positive for EUR 7.8 million, plus 8%, and Price/Mix was negative for EUR 9.2 million or minus 9.5%. The Other Products were increasing by 0.1 or plus 0.1%.

On the right side of the chart, you can see the gross profit euro per kilo constant FX. You can see there was a decrease by -- from EUR 2.59 to EUR 2.32, and this was due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the group channel and product mix.

If we move to the operating expenses in Q1 2020, group-wise operating expenses have increased EUR 3.5 million, plus 4.4%, to EUR 83.4 million.

Net of the FX impact, which increased cost of EUR 0.5 million. The organic OpEx show an increase of EUR 3 million or plus 3.8%. Out of this, we have EUR 1.5 million, which was driven by the acquisition made in 2019, namely the Australian acquisition, consolidated starting from February and the Brazilian operation acquired in the last quarter of 2019.

Overall, though, the Services were nearly flat, the organic services cost. Net of the acquisition, there was a decrease of about EUR 600,000 and the Personnel cost overall increased EUR 2.1 million. Net of the acquisition effect, there was an increase of about EUR 1 million. The Other cost show an increase of EUR 1 million and that was partially driven by increase in credit provision by EUR 0.3 million.

Consequently, the EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 was at EUR 12.9 million, and it was consequence, as already mentioned, of the gross profit being negative for EUR 1.4 million and the increase in the operating expenses for EUR 3 million with the FX basically having no impact at all, EUR 0.1 million positive.

Going quickly through the net results, you can see that the depreciation increased EUR 1 million, mainly driven by depreciation in tangible assets, namely land and building, industrial equipment and partially power equipment. And you can see also the net financial income expenses from EUR 2.2 million to EUR 3.7 million. The increase is entirely driven by the loss on FX due to the fact that in the month of March, there was a devaluation of basically all the currency against the dollar in Europe, and this created a loss of EUR 1.7 million in Q1 2020 versus a profit of EUR 0.2 million in 2019, while the interest expenses were actually fairly stable.

The loss on consolidated companies was just -- it was EUR 0.2 million in decrease versus that of previous year. And the net tax expense were, again, EUR 0.2 million, a sharp decline versus the last year, again, as a result, of the lower performance in terms of profit.

For free cash flow, the free cash flow in the quarter was negative for EUR 19.3 million, compared with a negative free cash flow of EUR 3.8 million in the previous year -- quarter of the previous year. The main driver here were clearly lower EBITDA and the net working capital, which was negative for the period for EUR 21.8 million versus a negative of EUR 12.4 million in the quarter of the previous year. The change here was entirely driven, I would say, by the trade receivable. In trade receivables, we have basically 2 factors playing. One was an increase in sales, especially in the month of March, in U.S. and France, and this has increased volumetrically the dimension of the credit and a lengthening on the DSO, especially in Southern Europe, as most of the Food Service business basically delayed their payments.

If we move to net debt, the net debt started at EUR 26.5 million (sic) [EUR 266.5 million] end of December. We paid interest for EUR 2.2 million. The free cash flow being negative, added another EUR 19.3 million and FX and other factor adding another EUR 1.7 million for a total of EUR 289.7 million. The split of the debt is fairly stable versus December. We have 40% of fixed interest rate and 60% viable interest rate.

I will leave now the podium again to Pascal for the outlook 2020.

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Leonardo, for your explanations. Given the evolving context causing uncertainty on the duration of the lockdown, the time line for the reopening process and the subsequent speed of economic recovery, we decided to suspend the financial guidance to the market. This closed on March 5, 2020, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID emergency will impact the global economy. And in light of the elements available today, we took several actions to face this situation.

We've implemented very stringent health measures to protect people that kept working in our plants worldwide and in our offices where we are encouraging smart working. The decrease of the Food Service sales will impact our profit and loss. In order to reduce as much as possible this impact, we are working to reduce our operating expenses and our CapEx by selecting and working only on high priority projects.

Talking about CapEx, we cut our CapEx budget by about 20 -- 15% to 20%.

And now we are ready to answer your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Luca Bacoccoli with Banca IMI.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luca Bacoccoli, Banca IMI SpA, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a few questions from my side. The first one is on the trade receivables. You mentioned the lengthening of the DSO just to, let's say, support your clients. So I was wondering if this trend should last throughout the rest of the year or you expect to rebalance the terms and conditions, for example (inaudible) and also changing and readjusting the condition of payments. The second question regards to the OpEx. You mentioned that you are basically cutting OpEx as much as possible. If you can please quantify your target on this P&L line, it would be helpful for us. And also final question is on the April. April is probably a full month impacted from the COVID on a worldwide basis. So if you can give us a trend on the demands, which would be helpful in understanding what we can expect going for, at least, for the next 2, 3 couple of months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leonardo Rossi, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - CFO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So answering about the credit, the cash conversion cycle. For credit, clearly, a lot depends, again, on the mix by country by country, on the mix between Mass Market and Food Service. As you can easily understand, well, Mass Market, we don't see and haven't seen any issues so far. The area most affected is Food Service. What we are seeing and what is basically also the other operator doing is giving some lengthening in the payment terms. But surely, as soon as the business starts to pick up, we are going to recover this -- the payment and the credit outstanding. So it will be, I would say, a progressive return in this channel on the original payment terms. As I mentioned before, we didn't have this kind of issue in Mass Market or in Private Label. As far as concerning the OpEx reduction...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would like to say that in the second quarter, the impact on the top line will be quite higher than -- but at the same time, we expect to have some savings. And we are working on actions to reduce these discretionary costs. We are making some revision of the marketing and communications activities. We have renegotiated contracts with suppliers. We are giving a priority to our investments. So everybody in the organization is working on those targets, very focused. And so I expect that we will have some savings. But at this time, it's very difficult to quantify precisely what will be the impact. And this is the reason we have taken away our guidance for 2020. I would like to add that we have given instructions, no new hiring unless really strictly necessary or giving an increase on the top line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Isacco Brambilla, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 3. The first one is on the split of your sales. Can you give us an idea of how much of your Private Label sales are related to out-of-home food consumption? And how much Other goes to supermarkets, hypermarkets and Mass Market and so on?

Second question is on the United States. Performance in the Americas was again quite strong in the quarter. Can you give us an idea of how much, in your, view was related to some sort of extra stocking in the Mass Market in the country and how much is, on the other hand, let's say, as we go for your business? And the last question is on volumes in Mass Market and Private Label. Again performance was quite strong. There is quite an important difference between volume trends and revenue trends. Can you elaborate a little bit more on this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Concerning the Private Labels, I think the first question and the third questions are -- we can answer together. The Private Label revenues, as you see, amounts EUR 78.6 million in the first quarter. And as you know, this channel has a very, let's say, lower profitability, but also a lower risk cash as it is a cost-plus agreement, which is quite important for us to strength relationship with wholesaler, as you know, and who buys our branded products, but they want as well to develop the branded products. This allows us as well to optimize our production capacity. The Food Service, included in Private Label channel, is completely different country by country as the profitability varies quite a lot from the U.S., so if I'm talking about U.S. or if I'm talking about Australia. For instance, in the U.S., the Food Service is in the Private Level channel has a higher proportion than elsewhere, but with a cost-plus agreement. One in APAC, in Australia, for instance, the situation is completely different as the Food Service and the Private Label is like a contract due to the fact that this is something really focused on the clients. And there, we can have a higher profitability. So overall looking at the profitability on average as category, Food Service in the Private Label and on the impact of COVID, in the first quarter 2020 has not been strong so far.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leonardo Rossi, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - CFO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So concerning the U.S.A., clearly, U.S.A is basically lagging -- has been lagging Italy about 3 to 4 weeks, somewhat concerns the COVID-19 spread. And through to that, there has been some stock buying by consumer in the month of March. There has been an increase overall of buying product, this is true. There is also being what we have noticed a change in the consumer preferences. They are moving away from the bio-products, organic products, more expensive custom product and moving to the mainstream brand, which offer a better price to value to them. And this has benefited hugely our main brand in U.S. Chock Full o' Nuts, Hills Bros. have been benefited strongly, also Kauai, to be true. There has been a very significant increase in volumes that we are seeing going on also in April. So for what concerns our mainstream brands, there has been quite a momentum there. Clearly, April is for those brands is still positive, but it is slowing down. Different story, clearly, is for the Food Service, where we have seen a completely stop of the activities. And this has clearly affected also our customer bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Isacco Brambilla, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just a clarification, if I may. Is it correct to assume that the bulk of your Private Label sales can be referred to so-called off-trade channel rather than to hotels, bars, caffè és and so on?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't know what you mean by grade channel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Isacco Brambilla, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Off-trade. I mean, something related anyway to Mass Market rather than Food Service.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I would say we have -- I mean, especially in U.S., we have a significant brand there. We sell a custom brand in Walmart. We sell -- we support the Kirkland brand in Costco. But -- so there are important volumes there. Place, it is also true that we have, for example, Dunkin Donuts, so..

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Isacco Brambilla, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. It's quite mixed, if I understand correctly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Henry Hillgarth with Quaero.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Henry Hillgarth, Quaero Capital SA - Fund Manager & Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions from me. The first one is, I mean, beyond the impact that you've seen from the last few months in Food Service. So just beyond the COVID-19 impact there, I mean, could you give us a bit more detail on what you've done operationally in the business? And how -- what did you have to shut down? Where? For how long? And is everything on again as it were? And then the second question is really on the sourcing of coffee. Could you maybe give us a little bit of an idea how the lockdowns and the coronavirus outbreak has affected coffee sourcing and how you've dealt with that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I will give you -- so in terms of Food Service -- what means the lockdown for our group in terms of Food Service and the impact is -- it's quite simple in almost all the region we are working and starting from the 10th of March in Italy and going through the months, we have been seeing various countries simply closing down all the cafes, restaurants and bars. And in certain countries, mainly in Australia, for instance, they kept open only the takeaway possibility. So for -- in terms of corporations, we just lost from one end to the other, the deliveries and the service to those clients. And just recently, as you know, this is public information, now we have countries coming back and reopening cafes, starting from Italy again and -- but some countries have been earlier in the reopening of cafes and restaurants with a lot of measures to, let's say, to reopen the locations. And we expect at the group level to have, let's say, in the coming months, a slow recovery of this segment in our business. On the contrary, what we have a lot of -- a nice increase in our e-commerce everywhere in the world, and this is where we are obviously putting our efforts to enhance those channels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Henry Hillgarth, Quaero Capital SA - Fund Manager & Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, just a clarification on that. What I was trying to get at was trying to understand your own operations rather than I understand that a lot of things have shut throughout the world. I mean, that's, as you say, very -- that's in a lot of industries as well. But I'm thinking of you in terms of what have you done. You spoke of remote working and trying to encourage that. Where has that been possible? Where has that not been possible? Could you just give us a little bit of a bigger picture around that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leonardo Rossi, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - CFO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think that -- I mean, what we have done was, clearly, for the people that we are servicing the Food Service and the supply chain related to that. Where it was possible, we put the people -- for example, here in Italy, we have -- but we took advantage, let's say, of the government, of the ability for helping people. And so we put people internally out of work. U.S., we did some pay off in order to get the people the benefits provided by the government. And the same is true, for example, in Kauai, and in the other country and France. So basically, we're -- in across Europe, all the sales force, well, let's say, put on -- out of work with the benefits clearly provided by the government for this situation. About the sourcing coffee, we haven't seen -- I mean, the markets are basically -- Arabica is our oldest ground, it's around 100 and 110. It's moving sideways. Robusta has been steadily falling. Our -- we have been -- as this is our policy, we don't expend too much our buying into the market, and this EBITDA has been enabled us to manage the sudden drop in the consumption. So we have been able not to be, let's say, caught too much off-guard by this drop in the consumption. For what we see, we expect -- we are seeing the crop that is coming up. We expect to be an abundant crop. And so we see there some potential for the following of the prices. But we monitor the situation, as I said, very closely, and we try to keep, let's say, a meaningful amount of our inventory available now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

Mr. Heritier, gentlemen, there are no more questions registered at this point.

Pascal Heritier, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. - Director, COO & GM [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if there is no more questions, thank you to all the participants. And if you have other questions, please feel free to contact us any time. And thank you, everybody, and goodbye.

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining. The conference is now over. You may disconnect your telephone. Thank you.