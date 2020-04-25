Edited Transcript of MUNK1.HE earnings conference call or presentation 23-Apr-20 8:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj Earnings Call

Apr 25, 2020

* Hans Sohlström

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President

* Johan Lindh

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - VP of Communications & IR

* Sakari Ahdekivi

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - Deputy CEO, & CFO

* Linus Larsson

SEB, Research Division - Analyst

Johan Lindh, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - VP of Communications & IR [1]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ahlstrom-Munksjö's first quarter results. My name is Johan Lindh. I'm Head of Communication and Investor Relations. We will start with the presentation from our CEO, Hans Sohlström; and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Sakari Ahdekivi.

Hans, please go ahead.

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [2]

Thank you very much, Johan. Good morning. I will give you an overview of our business. After that, our Deputy CEO and CFO, Sakari, will talk about financials. And at the end, I will talk about our response to the COVID-19 situation.

Our first quarter EBITDA and result was strong. We saw a 22% improvement in comparable EBITDA in the first quarter compared to the corresponding period last year, record high comparable EBITDA and highest margin as long as we have reported pro forma figures for 2.5 years. All our 5 business areas improved their EBITDA performance.

Delivery volumes increased with 5% in continuous operations, and we exceeded already at the end of the quarter the EUR 50 million run rate in the cost-saving program that we initiated in connection with our Q3 result last year, ahead of schedule. We achieved EUR 17 million of cost savings in the first quarter, and the run rate is currently indicating EUR 66 million for the full year. We have also initiated new cost-saving programs, a EUR 20 million cost-saving program, focusing in manufacturing fixed costs as well as actions related to the COVID-19 situation focused on Q2 cost levels.

We have a rapid and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in many respect, when it comes to ensuring operations and customer service as well as when it comes to responding to the end-use demand impacts as well as when it comes to developing new business opportunities. Very strong demand for medical and life science end-use products. We have expanded, among others, face mask material production, about threefold compared to earlier levels.

We sold the fine arts business in Arches in France, which resulted in a capital gain of EUR 31 million.

So our delivery volumes increased about 5% during the quarter compared to the previous year. We saw increased volumes in practically all the segments, except a few. The few ones are -- the exceptions are filtration, nonwoven, precision coating, technical and parchment. But otherwise, we saw, broadly speaking, increased -- improved the sales volumes.

The growth in volumes more than offset -- was more than offset by lowering -- lower sales price, product mix and divestments. If you look at the net sales impact, so net sales being down 5%. If we compare like-for-like, so taking out divestments that we have done by the end of last year and early of this year, we are talking about 3% decline in net sales like-for-like. Deliveries increased 5%. Selling prices as an average were down 5%. However, a large amount of this minus 5% comes from the lower selling prices in our specialty market pulp operations. Otherwise, the rest is mainly focused on a couple of business segments where we have been experiencing competition. The product mix also had a negative impact of resulting in about 3% lower net sales impact.

And if we look at the EBITDA bridge from the previous year to this year, we can see that the increased delivery volumes had a positive impact. We saw only limited COVID-19 impact during the second half of the month of March, towards the end of the quarter. We estimated that the negative impact of COVID-19 in the third -- in the first quarter was a couple of million euros in EBITDA.

We also experienced lower variable costs. This is very much thanks to the EUR 50 million cost-reduction program that we announced in connection with Q3, which is focusing on better terms, relative terms with our suppliers, also improved -- continuous improvement actions, reduced waste and improved productivity in our operations. We also saw some lower selling prices in a few segments, one of them being our specialty pulp operation. And there was less favorable also mix, which had quite a significant impact on the EBITDA.

Our manufacturing fixed costs increased somewhat. This is mainly due to inflation as well as also higher utilization rates, which also led to some fixed cost increase. But all in all, the EBITDA -- comparable EBITDA generation of the first quarter was the highest in 2.5 years as long as we have been calculating and reporting pro forma figures.

We are moving forward with streamlining of our manufacturing fixed costs by launching a new profit improvement program, aiming at EUR 20 million annual savings. We have been expanding our company through a merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjö as well as acquisitions of Expera and Caieiras. We have exceeded the promised synergies from all these transaction with about 50% compared to what initially was announced. The EUR 50 million cost-saving program, focusing on continuous improvement efficiencies, reduced waste and very much variable cost-related savings was completed at the end of Q1, well ahead of schedule, and also, the savings were exceeded.

The market environment, especially in certain specialty paper segments, has been challenging, and we have reasons to believe that, longer term, can continue challenging impacted, of course, by volatile raw material prices, lower demand and intensified competition. And we have since months been working on benchmarking of all our plants, and we have detected possibilities to improve our efficiency and potentially reduce fixed costs in manufacturing. Thus, a long-term profit improvement program is now being launched with the annualized target in the range of about EUR 20 million with gradual impact from the end of this year onwards.

So now I hand over to Sakari. Over to you.

Sakari Ahdekivi, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - Deputy CEO, & CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Hans, and good day to all of you from me as well. I will take you through the business areas. And I'd like to start with -- on a bright note here and say that all of our BAs, our reporting segments, improved their EBITDA and also the EBITDA margin year-on-year. And also, what was positive was that all of the BAs reporting segments reported a double-digit EBITDA margin.

If we then look at a little bit by segment on the drivers and start with Filtration & Performance Solutions. First of all, the EBITDA margin improved from 16.5% last year to 19.1%. There were lower volumes and the net sales decrease, which was quite clear in the segment. And this was mainly driven by the filtration business. However, selling prices were stable, and the input costs were clearly lower, also driven by the EUR 50 million savings program, in addition to market conditions.

When we move then to Advanced Solutions, net sales were slightly up. There were higher volumes across the board in this segment with the exception of precision coating. The mix, however, was slightly less favorable. EBITDA margin improved from 10.4% last year to 12.1% in the first quarter of this year. Volumes were higher. Variable costs were also contributing to the higher margin and then somewhat offset by lower selling prices across the segment on the average.

Moving to Industrial Solutions then. The -- there was a less favorable mix mainly because of the share of specialty pulp, and the sales of the segment increased. Overall, volumes were higher, and average prices were lower. The EBITDA margin was 10.5%, and this was an improvement of over 3 percentage points compared to last year where we had a restated margin of 7.3% for the comparable business. The segment had higher volumes, lower variable costs. And although selling prices were lower, they only partly offset the positives in the segment.

In food and technical solutions, EBITDA margin increased from 7.9% last year to 11.2%. The results were, however, impacted by lower volumes and lower prices but again, much more than offset by lower costs.

In our Decor business, volumes were up. And although prices were lower, again, the cost reduction, very much driven by our efficiency improvements, boosted the margin. And the EBITDA margin was 11.9% compared to 7.1% in the comparison period.

Moving on to the cash flow and balance sheet side then. We had a positive cash flow in the first quarter. Now the EUR 12 million of operating cash flow might seem a little bit low compared to the last 3 quarters, especially that we saw in 2019. However, it must be remembered that in Q1, of course, we do see a seasonal increase in working capital. This is typical. And we did end 2019 with an exceptionally low level of working capital. So this is a normal development. And also, it has to be remembered that we had 5% higher volumes, which does impact the working capital. However, if you look at the absolute level of working capital that we ended up with at the end of the quarter, it's still clearly lower than what we had 1 year ago.

Then on the net debt side, we were able to continue our positive trend there, both in terms of lowering the net debt, which now was EUR 854 million, which compared to 1 year ago is around EUR 150 million lower. And also, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6 and continue to come down from year-end levels. And gearing was stable at 72%.

We have a strong liquidity position at the end of Q1. Our cash position was EUR 247 million. We had available undrawn committed facilities of EUR 211 million and available undrawn uncommitted facilities of EUR 317 million. In addition, in the month of April, we signed a new EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility for 12 months. And also, during the month of April, we have entered into an agreement for EUR 20 million pension -- premium pension loan, known as TyEL in Finland, for EUR 20 million for 3 years to further support the liquidity position of the company.

On the capital allocation side, dividends are stable compared to previous year, and they will be paid out in 4 installments. We did give a new capital expenditure guidance in connection with Q1 for the full year. We previously said that we expected CapEx to be EUR 140 million this year. We are now expecting CapEx to be EUR 20 million lower, i.e., EUR 120 million. And this is compared to EUR 161 million in the full year of 2019. So CapEx coming down as we have completed most of our previously announced strategic capital investments, and we have not announced any new ones during the quarter. Our rolling last 12-month EBITDA improved in Q1, and we were able to turn the trend there compared to the full year of 2019.

Then the next slide is a more kind of a housekeeping reminder of the breakdown of our cost base and also the indicative impacts of 10% change in each of those cost elements, main elements as the audience will probably well remember our fibers where the hardwood and softwood pulp are the largest. And then within the chemicals, titanium dioxide is the largest ingredient and especially focused on the Decor segment.

When we then dive into pulp, well, pulp price changes have been minimal, if you look at the sequential quarters from Q4 to Q1. However, if we compare year-on-year, of course, compared to first quarter 2019, pulp prices are significantly lower. And that, of course, is we are benefiting from. In addition, we are benefiting, as I have said, also from our own activities and actions in lowering variable costs through our continuous improvement programs across our segments.

On the -- we are also benefiting from lower energy costs, as you can see on this slide. And then titanium dioxide also slightly lower. Although if you compare the sequential quarters, it is only 3% down and even year-on-year, only 5%.

And then as a reminder, the strategic capital investments that we have completed and will start to impact and boost our activity going forward, you see here. Most of you will be well familiar with these projects.

On the next slide, we have the projects, which are now either in ramp-up or have been announced and are being executed. It has to be said, of course, that the COVID-19 situation has had some impact on the timing of 2 projects here, which -- being the cogeneration investment in the Turin plant where there is a slight timing delay and similarly for the beverage and casing investments in churn side.

That completes my part, and I would hand over to Hans again. Thank you.

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sakari. Okay. Let's start with the outlook. So if I describe how the world looks like right now, I mean, we are -- first of all, from a geographical perspective, we see that in Asia, operations business is back to stabilized and back to what you could say normal levels since the COVID impact, which hit especially businesses end of February, early March. And if we are moving then West, we can see that in Europe and in Americas, both North and South America, currently, we are in a situation where the various restrictive actions decided by the governments have an impact on activity and demand in some of our segments. However, as I said, I think it is encouraging to see the bounce back in Asia. So overall, we can see that the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a lot of uncertainty, and that was the reason why we, end of March, decided to move into a quarterly guidance.

If I look into the various end-use segments that we are servicing, we have a very strong -- extremely strong demand in health care and life science-related products. And also, in consumer goods-related end-use areas, we can see a stable, healthy demand situation overall. There are some variation. There are some areas with very strong demand, and there are some with, let's say, stable, let's say, more normal type of demand situation. But then, of course, we have the other half of our turnover of our sales, which is coming from homebuilding, furniture, the transportation segment and the industrial end-use areas. And here, clearly, we can see, for the moment, a lower demand triggered, of course, by this COVID-19 pandemic situation.

If we talk about transportation, of course, it's very much driven by the mileage of heavy transportation, to some extent, also new build of trucks and cars, but above all the mileage, which is then influenced by a lower level of economic activity, also the lower level of industrial activities being seen in those end-use areas and similarly also in homebuilding and furniture.

So all in all, we -- our guidance for the second quarter is that our comparable EBITDA is expected to be lower than in the second quarter of 2019 due to overall lower delivery volumes. Now of course, the question is about the longer-term perspectives, and I don't want to give a guidance there because of the uncertainty. But of course, one could think that a possibility is that Q2 is the weakest quarter of the year due to the various restrictive measures that are being now easing up in Europe and Americas. But of course, it very much depend on how the world will look like our -- after the easing of these restrictions.

All in all, we have had a quick, proactive, globally coordinated response to the coronavirus. Health and safety of all our employees is of utmost importance. And we started already 23rd of January to systematically build up a concept that we call the Ahlstrom-Munksjö COVID-19 Safety Protocol based on the experiences we first gathered from our Chinese operations, then from our South Korean operations, then from Northern Italy, then later on globally. And we have seen through this Ahlstrom-Munksjö safety protocol and the diligent implementation of this safety protocol that we can keep our employees healthy, safe and continue operations and customer service at the same time.

I have seen extraordinary engagement, commitment, skills and responsible behavior from our organization worldwide. And I really have to say I'm proud of the way how we have been able to combine local accountability, entrepreneurial behavior in our plants and units with a global coordination and a genuine teamwork, which has led to very good results in this respect.

We have taken serious measures and put serious protocols and regulations in place on how to protect the well-being of our employees operating our plants and how we can serve our customers simultaneously, and we have been successful here. Today, we have all our 45 manufacturing facilities worldwide operational. We have experienced some minor issues with logistics, shipping, raw material supply, but we have been able to handle these to iron out the problems, and there hasn't been any productions interruptions based on -- due to these aspects. No material delays in customer deliveries. And as I said before, very strong demand for protective medical products and health care equipment globally.

We have also done some reallocation of our capacity in order to increase the production of protective medical fabrics and life science products to support the health care industry. We are, however, taking immediate actions to adapt our cost base to the lower-demand outlook in quarter 2. And the actions being implemented includes temporary layoffs in case of plants with lower demand, reduction in working hours, minimizing the use of external personnel and services, reduction in fixed cost spending, especially postponement of various development projects. And as a symbolic sign, we have also decided in the group executive management team to take a pay cut, 50%, so 0.5 month pay cut for the EMT members, and I'll take a 1-month pay cut during the second quarter of -- second quarter. And also, in the Board meeting recently, the Board decided to take a 1-month pay cut in the Board fees. We estimate that the total savings identified so far only for Q2 amounts to EUR 9 million in order to adapt our cost base to this lower demand. And of course, further actions will be taken if needed.

We are also seeing lots of new business opportunities. We are leveraging our unique filtration capability in our Turin plant in Italy. We have, during a couple of weeks, developed a completely new product and a very successful product on production line, SMS production line, that is normally servicing our filtration customers. This is an excellent product. This is an example of the product, the material produced in our Turin factory on this production line. It's an SMS material, 70 gsm. One layer of this material provides full surgical face mask Type IIR, so the highest surgical face mask protection, and the only thing you need to do is to cut the 20 centimeters x 20 centimeters pieces, attach rubber bands, and you have a surgical facemask Type IIR product. There is a very strong demand for these products, of course. And the strength also of this concept is that the virus protection is based on mechanical properties, not on electrically charged materials. Actually, most of the surgical face masks today are based on electrical charge, which disappears with time or in contact with humidity. So therefore, also, this is a very durable product. So we have ramped up the fabric's production for more than 20 million of these face masks per month in Italy, and we also received the first orders in the middle of March.

The quick product development work is the result of a one-of-a-kind, excellent cooperation, close cooperation with the universities of Turin, Milan and Bologna who have kindly offered their testing and product development resources to help us ramp up this product very, very quickly and also great support from local authorities and the government in Italy.

We have also started face mask production at our Tampere plant in Finland. This is the Tampere plant material. So we have expanded production on a production line that normally produces industrial filtration medium. It supplements our current product offering in the Medical business by supplying fabric material that also, as a single use, single sheet, is applicable in so-called civil face mask applications with a high virus-protecting property but not, of course, as high as in the case of surgical face masks.

And we have here some figures about the droplet tests, which shows that this is a very efficient protection against virus-containing droplets, very close, actually, to surgical face mask quality properties. Also here, we have received the first orders. And we are able, at a short notice, to ramp up production for about EUR 20 million of this type of face masks per month. Also in this case, the virus protection is based on mechanical filtration, not electricity-charged properties, and therefore, also the durability of this product is very good. And of course, in both cases, we are speaking about a single-sheet solution, which means that the conversion process into a ready-made face mask is very simple and straightforward.

All in all, we have about EUR 260 million of our turnover coming from health care, life science, medical end users. We have 2 dedicated business units serving this market: the Medical business unit with about EUR 90 million of sales last year; and the Liquid Technology business unit with about EUR 70 million of sales last year. But on top of that, we have about EUR 100 million of sales coming from other businesses like release liner, precision coating, tape, packaging, medical packaging applications and so forth. So in total, about EUR 260 million of our sales, so 9% of our sales last year.

The Medical business unit, of course, has strong demand drivers, which are now, of course, even stronger due to the pandemic, so we have the demand drivers of high-risk surgeries increasing. There are more stringent liabilities around infections and contaminations in hospital environments. There is more and more stringent regulatory requirements, and there is an increasing use of single-use protection materials.

Our strength is that we are leading in high protective fabrics for high-risk surgeries. We have a leading position in sterilization wrap market in Europe and strong position also in North America and Asia. And we are -- we have a very experienced team and strong -- product development capabilities in close cooperation with professionals working in hospitals and within the medical segments. We also have a multi-technology platform approach, including both synthetic and natural fibers as well as various production processes, which also gives us the possibility to develop products with various types of functionalities.

And I would say that the average market growth figures here is based on earlier estimates. Many researches -- research institutes are forecasting a stronger demand for this type of protective materials in the future due to the pandemic.

Here, we have some examples of our barrier protection materials. And I'm really happy to inform you that just 50 minutes ago, we were -- we came out with a press release stating that we have concluded a deal supplying face mask materials for 100 million face masks in a short period of time to the State of France for the needs of the French government and citizens in France.

Then we have the Liquid Technologies business where we see the demand drivers coming from increased testing for environmental and health monitoring. There is a need for patient-friendly procedures, which can be performed at home, quick cost-efficient solutions for health care as well as also safer drinking water, rising quality standards for food and liquids.

Also here, we have several strengths around our disruptor technology, which is a proprietary unique technology developed in-house for water, demanding water purification needs. We also have several alternative solutions for liquid sampling to avoid the cold chain, for instance, for diagnosis of genetic diseases and DNA screening. And we also have a full range of services for laboratory filters and cost-effective solutions for the hot cooking oil -- for increasing the hot cooking oil quality in restaurants.

And also, within this business unit, we have several tangible products that are part of the global fight against COVID -- the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are 4 examples. Our components are being used in the rapid test kits to detect infections. We also have materials for efficient and convenient screening processes of infectious diseases, among others, COVID-19. We supply filters that are being used in the respirators that are now so badly needed in order to save lives in hospitals around the world. And our disruptor water purification system is applicable to filter out viruses and contaminants and create pure drinking water. This disruptor application can be included in drinking bottles or into -- tapped into your household tap water system easily.

So all in all, ladies and gentlemen, as a summary. Strong improvement in comparable EBITDA, 22% up year-on-year, improvement in all 5 business areas. Our balance sheet was strengthened in Q1, further strengthened. We have strong liquidity with no major refinancing needs. We have concluded successfully the EUR 50 million cost-saving program and exceeded the target run rate by the end of Q1, and we have launched a new manufacturing fixed cost-focused efficiency improvement program with a EUR 20 million annual full run rate impact gradually starting as of the end of this year.

We have a rapid and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including health and safety of our employees, continuous operations and customer service. And we are, during the Q2, adapting our cost base to the apparent overall lower demand. And we have managed to develop, and we are continuing to develop, new business related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you very much. Over to you, Johan.

Johan Lindh, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - VP of Communications & IR [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Hans. Thank you, Sakari. Now it's time for questions. Do we have operator questions on the line?

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) We will now take our first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linus Larsson, SEB, Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Linus Larsson with SEB. If I understand your reporting right, organic volumes increased by 3% in the first quarter. And I wonder whether you could maybe break that down a bit on us -- for us just to explain what the range of variation between the different business areas was. And then second to that, if you could please also discuss with us just a little bit on your volume outlook for the second quarter. It seems pretty clear that you're expecting volume decline year-on-year, but if you could also there elaborate a bit on the range between your more resilient and the more cyclical business areas, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you very much, Linus. So first of all, our deliveries increased by 5% in Q1 compared to last year Q1. That is 5% of our continued operations. And we saw increases in all the segments, except -- actually, out of these business units, 5. They are filtration; nonwoven, mainly driven by lower wall cover needs, which is, of course, related to building activities; precision coating where -- especially, the precision coating business is servicing high added-value products for the construction of composite parts for airplanes. So clearly, it's the aircraft industry, which has had here a negative impact on demand; and then technical products, which are being used in various industrial and construction applications; as well as parchment, which is servicing the baking -- food packaging industry. So these were the only segments where we saw some drop in demand year-on-year. But otherwise, in all other segments, we saw a healthy, good increase of deliveries.

And then you also wanted to hear about the outlook. And if we go to -- let's see now. Yes. So as I said, we have about half of our turnover, which relates to health care, life science and consumer goods end uses, and we have the other half, which relates to industry transportation, homebuilding and furniture. Health care and life science, very strong, extremely strong demand. And we are doing our utmost, working almost day and night in order to identify opportunities to serve the huge demand in this sector. I'm personally also very much involved in finding solutions here because there is a huge business opportunity, but above all, there is a humanitarian crisis that -- where we have a significant role to play to help saving lives.

Within consumer goods, as I said, we see stable, healthy demand. For instance, let me take release liner. We can see that there is more e-commerce. There is more, let's say, consumption of smaller food packaging as people are buying food from the grocery stores instead of going to restaurants. So that type of demand, we can see clearly now driven -- good demand driven by this pandemic situation.

Also, it seems that, for instance, tape products for private consumer use, there is a strong, good demand, similarly also, for instance, abrasive backing. So apparently, people like to do some do-it-yourself work here when they stay more at home. So probably, these aspects is driving the demand here. Also, beverage and casing, food packaging applications, stable, good demand.

But then we have the other half, which is then industrial, transportation, homebuilding and furniture where we have seen the drop. Let's take, for instance, the decor papers. As we know, IKEA in -- has closed down for some weeks their stores in Europe and North America in most countries. But of course, with the easing of the regulation, it is possible, of course, that having people staying at home, they will also get a lot of interior decoration ideas. So when the market and the regulation is easing up, it will be interesting to see then the development going forward.

So Linus, was this covering your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linus Larsson, SEB, Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's very, very helpful. But the net of the 2, clearly, in your anticipation is a negative that you're seeing bigger negative figures in the weaker areas than you're seeing positive figures in the stronger areas.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, Linus, honestly, as we have said here, there is a lot of uncertainty. We -- the situation we are in and all other companies are in is quite special. And -- but as we are guiding here, we think that the overall volumes, yes, will be lower in Q2 compared to Q2 last year, correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linus Larsson, SEB, Research Division - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just finally, and I think you maybe said that earlier, but the areas where you are seeing very strong demand, health care, life science, how big is that as a proportion of your group sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it was, last year, 9% of our group sales. So this pie chart here is representing the situation last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johan Lindh, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - VP of Communications & IR [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do we have more questions on the lines? Operator?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are currently no further questions in the queue, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johan Lindh, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - VP of Communications & IR [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Do we have questions on the web? All right. In that case, without any further questions, then I'd like to hand over Hans to you for final remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Sohlström, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj - CEO & President [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Johan. So all in all, a strong quarter, and we are very confident about the future moving forward of our company. Of course, there are uncertainties from this COVID-19 pandemic, but I'm really proud of the way how the whole team of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, all the 8,000 people are quickly, promptly reacting to the situation with speed and determination. And I'm convinced that we will come out of this stronger than ever before.

Thank you very much.