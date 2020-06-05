Edited Transcript of MSON.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 11-May-20 8:30pm GMT

Q3 2020 Misonix Inc Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* Joseph P. Dwyer

Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

* Stavros George Vizirgianakis

Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alexander David Nowak

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Ian Tolle

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Associate

* Michael D. Kaufman

MK Investments I LLC - President

* Ryan Benjamin Zimmerman

BTIG, LLC, Research Division - Director & Medical Technology Analyst

* Norberto Aja

JCIR - MD

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Misonix Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Norberto Aja, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Norberto Aja, JCIR - MD [2]

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the Misonix Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call. We'll get started in just a minute with management's comments. Before doing so, let me take a minute to read the safe harbor disclosure language.

Today's call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and can be identified by the words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, future, likely, may, should, will and other similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding guidance relating to our financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurance of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. And the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's press release as well as in the company's website.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and CEO of Misonix. Please go ahead.

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Norberto, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today to review our fiscal 2020 third quarter results. Joining me on the call is Joe Dwyer, our Chief Financial Officer. Before commenting on the quarter's performance, I want to start by recognizing that this is an extremely challenging time for all of us, and our thoughts are with those most affected by COVID-19, in particular, those whose health has been impacted by the pandemic and those on the front lines of the crisis.

Despite the significant headwinds during the second half of the quarter and many difficult decisions we've had to make, we are pleased with our results for the third quarter and first 9 months of fiscal 2020, in particular, regarding the ongoing growth in our domestic Surgical division, which saw a 41.4% growth. On a pro forma basis, with TheraSkin sales being included for last year, I'm pleased to report total revenue growth of 8.6%.

As a reminder, we are now reporting our results across 2 separate sales channels, our Surgical division and our Wound division. While January was largely spared from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did experience a decline in sales in February, particularly in international markets, and then saw a much more pronounced slowdown domestically in March, which intensified throughout the month and continued into April.

International markets, including China, Italy, Spain and the U.K., showed signs of distress early on and have continued to be challenged. On the domestic front, the U.S. market is beginning to show some signs of stabilization, and we hope that trend continues into June and going forward.

Overall, the revenue increase for the third quarter reflects the strong growth in our domestic surgical market driven by an extremely strong adoption of Nexus, followed by healthy growth in our Wound division, supported by SonicOne and TheraSkin. I'm pleased with the direction the Surgical division is headed in and excited about the opportunities as we get through the current challenges, and begin once again to have regular contact and interactions with health care professionals.

Nexus is a key component of our growth strategy as this all-in-one platform will help us cross-sell into multiple physician specialties and leverage our consignment business model to drive recurring business revenue.

In addition to the early success of Nexus and the value proposition we bring with our handpieces and disposables, I'm also very encouraged by the results from our recent devaluation with a large IDN. The feedback was very positive, and we look forward to discussing in added detail over the coming months as things return to normal.

As it relates to our Wound division, we have a great success with the integration of our sales force, and we are now doing additional training to get newer sales reps more comfortable with the OR-focused selling outreach for SonicOne. Our intent remains to further leverage the opportunity that exists in this fast-growing wound market.

One of our biggest opportunities in the Wound division lies within our existing surgical customers, along with opportunities for cross-selling that will help drive incremental revenue in the Wound division for both TheraSkin and SonicOne.

As it relates to NeoPatch, we will continue to work with CryoLife to bring the product into our wound care offering and to implement our go-to-market initiatives in the coming months.

Given the need to constrain cost at this time, we've had to pause all clinical trials we had initiated or intended to initiate for TheraSkin and SonicOne, except for the RCT for diabetic foot ulcers to gain further evidence for expanded TheraSkin coverage by payers.

With regard to China, the situation has been challenging. And we are actively engaged with our partners to find a mutually beneficial solution in the coming months as business returns to normal.

Moving on to our sales resources. Because our intent has always been to preserve as many jobs as possible, in particular, our sales force, members of the management team and senior team members took significant compensation cuts, and we've implemented various other costs and expense-cutting initiatives in order to do all that we could to minimize the disruption to our sales team. We still have over 150 domestic field resources across both divisions, 70 in Surgical and 80 in Wound. We have put off plans to add new team members as we look to reach a more stable operating environment before adding team members to help us grow our addressable markets and continue to support our products and clients at the highest level.

As I mentioned earlier, we are continuing to invest in our sales team via online training, surgeon seminar and other initiatives that provide valuable information and feedback to both physicians and our sales teams across Surgical and Wound divisions.

Commenting further on our operations in the current operating environment, we continue to make both small and large improvements in how we handle our short, mid- and long-term operations. In terms of supply chain, our outsourced distribution partner for Nexus has been able to produce what we've needed from a demand perspective. Regarding our disposable packs, the tube sets and tips, we've had a lot of cooperation from vendors and partners. And for the handpieces, we have now fully transitioned our existing team to be more focused on building and developing handpieces.

While it is impossible to know with certainty what the future has in store, given the dynamic nature of the pandemic and its impact on just about all aspects of life, we're optimistic that the third and fourth quarters of calendar 2020 will see hospitals and outpatient facilities once again performing elective surgeries and a greater number of procedures taking place, in which our products are utilized. So while the exact timing of the resumption of elective procedures to more normalized levels is difficult to predict with much precision, we do anticipate the vast majority of patients treated by our products will return and receive the necessary treatment.

This gives us confidence that our financial results will improve as we enter fiscal 2021, underpinned by the strength of our resources across our sales team, the upside in adoption we see regarding Nexus, the potential that still remains for growth in both our surgical and wound businesses and the improvement in our logistics and operations.

As it relates to our financial health, including our liquidity position, Joe will offer added detail. But I just want to highlight that we have taken a number of initiatives and put forth stringent controls to ensure we maintain a strong cash position in order to manage through the unprecedented environment, and that we're in a decent position financially. Those initiatives include the aforementioned base salary reductions of all directors and above, a pause in clinical trials, headcount reductions, the curtailing of traveling and marketing expenses and a number of other initiatives.

Finally, and most importantly, we are managing Misonix for the long term, as we've always done. We continue to support and invest in the business, and this remains our philosophy. We will continue to stay focused on what we do best and what are the fundamental pillars for the success of our business, investing in the training of our people, in our product and in our ability to provide world-class support to our customers. We are doing this while managing the business wisely, prudently and with a long-term vision.

With this mindset, we believe we'll overcome the challenges that we are currently facing and build on the significant success and work that has been done in the recent past.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Dwyer. Joe?

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [4]

Thanks, Stavros, and good afternoon, everyone. As mentioned in today's press release, on September 27, 2019, Misonix acquired privately held Solsys Medical. The actual results for the current quarter reflect the operations of both Misonix and Solsys, while the comparable period for the prior year reflects only Misonix. For the 9-month period, the current year reflects only 2 of 3 quarters of the combined operations with Solsys, and the prior year excludes Solsys. Just so you're on the same page as we are.

Fiscal third quarter revenue increased $17.9 million compared with $9.6 million for the third quarter of the last year. By geography, 83% of revenue was from domestic sales and 17% coming from international markets. On a pro forma basis, assuming Misonix had acquired Solsys for the full third quarter of last year, Q3 revenue increased 8.6% over last year, including a 19.7% rise in domestic revenue and a 24.7% decline in international revenue.

The gross profit margin on sales for the quarter was essentially flat, 70.3% compared with 70.7% in the prior year.

Total operating expenses increased to $17.9 million compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the acquisition of Solsys. The $17.9 million represents about the same level of operating costs as our second quarter, which was $18 million.

For the third quarter, selling costs were down around $200,000 primarily from lower commissions and restrictions on travel in March. G&A costs were down about $700,000 from the second quarter, resulting from the write-off of our contract asset of $960,000 in the December quarter. R&D expenses were about -- were up about $800,000 for the quarter over the second quarter, principally resulting from the cost of our ongoing diabetic foot ulcer study.

The tax line includes an income tax benefit of $455,000, which relates to an adjustment of the purchase price accounting for the Solsys acquisition.

We reported a third quarter net loss of $5.6 million or $0.34 per share compared with a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year period. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Solsys and the acute challenges associated with COVID-19 during the current quarter.

We reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.8 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $90,000 in the prior year period.

Moving on to cash flow and balance sheet. We had $39.7 million in cash at March 31, 2020, largely as a result of gross proceeds of $34.6 million related to the equity option we completed at the end of January. We ended fiscal Q3 with approximately $40 million in debt, and we are in compliance with our debt covenants.

Working capital at March 31, 2020, was $55.2 million, up from $28.7 million at December 31, 2019. Cash used in operations for the third quarter was $7.9 million, about the same as the $8.1 million we used in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, cash used in operations consisted of $4 million for the net loss, less noncash items, and $4.5 million of uses for working capital. The working capital used consisted of an increase in inventory of $3.3 million and an increase of accounts receivable of $1.2 million, offset by a decrease in payables.

We recognize our need to preserve liquidity and to manage the cash flow positive operations with our existing cash and debt facilities. Accordingly, we have implemented the following cost-reduction plan. We have reduced the base salaries of all staff with the title of director and above. The reductions range from 15% to 50% of base salaries. Our Board of Directors has also reduced their cash compensation by 100%. We reduced our headcount by around 8% through a reduction in force at the beginning of April.

The hiring freeze is put in place in March. We're not hiring new sales personnel, but we're focused on keeping the current sales force in place to take advantage of selling opportunities when the market is open again. We restructured our international sales organization to reduce commissions. The travel restriction is in place for all staff indefinitely, except for local travel of sales reps to customers.

Additionally, principally all company events have been put on hold and canceled, including trade shows. Marketing activities have been significantly reduced. Much of the company's discretionary spending has been canceled or postponed. This includes wound studies and certain product development efforts. We do, however, plan to finish the first phase of our DFU wound study in the fourth quarter and then put the other phases on hold. By their nature, variable selling expenses will be lower based on lower revenue levels.

And finally, we continue to trim and conserve wherever we can. Overall, we expect these actions to reduce quarterly operating costs in the 20% to 25% range.

We applied for and received a $5.2 million PPP loan from the SBA in early April. While we were in full compliance with the eligibility requirements of the loan when the program was first enacted, the SBA, as you know, has changed the eligibility requirement several times since then. Our Board of Directors continues to evaluate this changing landscape, and we're waiting to see the new SBA guidance on this topic, which is expected to be published this week. Accordingly, we have not yet made a decision as to whether or not to repay the loan by the new May 14 date set by the SBA.

Despite the challenges ahead, Misonix is committed to using every resource available to support our liquidity position and to reduce our cash burn as revenue is reduced due to the pandemic. With a strong balance sheet reflecting over $39.70 million in cash and the aggressive actions we've taken to reduce our overall costs, we believe Misonix is well positioned to withstand this challenging environment, given our current expectations of hospitals beginning to allow elective surgeries to resume during the next several quarters.

Regarding guidance, while Misonix was well on track to meet our fiscal 2020 revenue growth goal through the first half of fiscal 2020, the onset of COVID-19 materially impacted the industry and our business in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and continues to impact our operations in the fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, on April 2, the company formally withdrew its previously issued guidance and is not currently publishing guidance.

With that, I'd like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we'll take the first question from the line of Kyle Rose with Canaccord.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Tolle, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Associate [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Ian on for Kyle. I was hoping I could ask for some more detail on the ongoing Nexus rollout. I know that's been a major area of focus for the company recently, the COVID takeaway from -- and your efforts there. On the last call, I think you mentioned over 50 Nexus units have been consigned, and you probably could see the 150 units by June. Is that still the case? Or has anything changed there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you very much for joining. Nexus rollout was progressing extremely well. And in spite of the setbacks, we are on track to exceed the 150 units that we've given guidance to. So I think with the disruption, we will still exceed that number. There's a lot of work in progress with Nexus, a lot of evaluations are still ongoing. I think they've been paused really as a result of the COVID crisis. And we're hoping to pick those up when things start normalizing.

But I think we've demonstrated very early on that with a national rollout, that there's a lot of pent-up demand for the product. The product has held up very well in competitive situations. So we have taken some good competitive accounts. As I said, we had some success with a large IDN as well. So everything is indicating that Nexus will continue to gain momentum as we return to normal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Tolle, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Associate [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And then just on handpiece ordering patterns. Are you seeing any changes there from COVID over the last few months? I think on the last call, you mentioned most were -- buy 2 handpieces. Neuro is around 10% of the total. Just any color on that would be appreciated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We still see -- we still continue to see the trend continue. Every system has 2 handpieces purchased. Neuro constitutes about 10%. However, we see neuro as a significant opportunity. I think as the sales force matures and gets more comfortable, and as we build the installed base, there will be the opportunity not only to sell neuro handpieces to new accounts but also to go back to existing BoneScalpel customers and then upsell customers on the neuro capabilities of the system as well. So in terms of that, everything is on track. We basically had a couple of months to validate what we thought we've seen in the early parts of the launch, and that has certainly continued.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll take the next question from the line of Ryan Zimmerman with BTIG.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Benjamin Zimmerman, BTIG, LLC, Research Division - Director & Medical Technology Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I just want to ask a couple of questions, Stavros and Joe. Number one, where did you end your sales headcount for the quarter? I heard -- appreciate your comments on holding off on hiring further. But one, where did you end for the quarter? And then I want to ask, Joe, just on the cost basis or your cost basis, what does your fixed cost look like relative to your variable? When do we see a lot of expense savings going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ryan. Thanks for joining. In terms of headcount, I would say that the surgical ended around 70 field resources. That's sales managers and sales representatives. And on the wound side, we ended on 81 sales reps and managers. So a little bit less than the 153 that we had. But I think, as Joe indicated, sales expenses and keeping the sales force intact has been one of our top priorities. So I think when we see business return to normal, start accelerating, we'll backfill the 2 or 3 positions that we've -- still ready to backfill, and then resume normal hiring when we see things stabilize in the market. So I think everything is on track around our thinking in terms of preserving the sales force.

We've also, just an FYI, during the period, done a lot of online programs to keep the sales force engaged on a daily basis. So I think the marketing team has stepped up there quite nicely. Joe, over to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. On the variable expenses versus fixed, I don't have that with me. I can get back to you at it. But we did, I guess, with revenue being down, the variable costs are down also. But I can give you maybe a better breakout a little bit later on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Benjamin Zimmerman, BTIG, LLC, Research Division - Director & Medical Technology Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No problem. And then just broad strokes, Stavros, kind of how you see the wound market recovering over the coming quarters. I guess, I would have expected wound patients to held -- or wound business to held up a little better only because people want -- payers want to keep those patients out of the hospitals, just given their ability to get COVID, I think, is higher than others. So I just would love to get your thoughts on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I think what we saw on the wound business is that the wound business actually decelerated a lot quicker than the surgical business. So we've seen a marked decline in the wound business already by the end of March, the numbers were significantly down. And I think that was related to a number of factors, least of being administrators within hospitals, many instances, deeming that all these wound patients were elective cases and that they could put them off. And we saw that, that turned around with a lot of pressure from the physicians. So we've seen wound cases come back fairly significantly in the hospital outpatient market. We've seen pickup in other sites of care, like physicians' offices, where they have been unable to treat the patients in the hospital.

But we've also seen on the wound side that you're -- really chronic wounds where you've essentially got it -- look at limb salvage surgery, those cases have been there. And we've been fortunate that our sales people have still been engaged in difficult times to have been able to have access to those surgeons in those cases for the really difficult-to-heal wounds.

I think what we've also seen during this -- wound has stabilized, it is improving every week, although it's a small improvement over here. The wound business is certainly less affected than the surgical one. And I think we'll see a more gradual, steady recovery on the wound side, whereas on the surgical, we're expecting something more dramatic because you've got a lot of pent-up demand.

Also, what we've seen is that in a lot of these HOPD settings where the centers are normally very congested, I think that we'll be very well positioned going forward because TheraSkin has really indicated to be used every 2 weeks instead of weekly or biweekly. So I think where physicians are looking at decreasing the load on some of these areas of the hospital, that gives us increased optimism that we'll continue to do well with TheraSkin. But that's early indication what we've seen in the marketplace. Surgical didn't come off as quickly as wound. But I think surgical will more -- certainly take longer to recover, spine in particular.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We'll take the next question from the line of Alex Nowak with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander David Nowak, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just following up on that last question, Stavros. Could you help us quantify the impact you saw on both businesses in April? And what you're starting to see here in the first 2 weeks in May? How much did volume get hit compared to pre-COVID levels at a trough level standpoint? And then in the past few weeks here in May, what have you seen from case volume starting to come back, both in surgical and in wound?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. As I said, as of the end of March, would has been pretty significantly hit. So if we look at it, April wound volumes were still significantly declining. And then I'd say from about the middle of the month, they started increasing pretty nicely. So as a combined unit, we probably ended April a tad under 50% down versus planned. I would say that wound was probably 35% off, whereas surgical was more like 70% off. And I think that was particularly bad on the spine side of things. I think pediatric deformity was, of course, there. Your routine spine surgery like laminectomy and infusions, those have all been put off pretty significantly. And what we've seen is a steady daily increase because we monitor sales orders, number of units shipped, et cetera. So wound have been steadily increasing and going up.

On the surgical side, I think it's plateaued over the last 3 weeks. What we're seeing is certainly more activity in the field as hospitals start opening up, but we haven't seen a significant uptick in spinal cases yet. So it could be the hospitals are bringing physicians back, getting surgeons back, getting patients back and ready for surgery. But we haven't seen that bump up on the surgical side as we've predicted. But I think that is coming. The encouraging thing is if you look at around the country, the Northeast is still very, very dramatically affected. But all other places seem to be opening up gradually. So I think there's more of the surgical team active every week, but nothing remarkable on the sale. But I can say we've seen a 10% increase week-on-week on the surgical side yet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander David Nowak, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's really helpful. And then would you expect to see more wound cases shift out of the hospital, kind of continuation of the trend here due to COVID? And how does that change the value proposition of SonicOne or TheraSkin under a new scenario?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I certainly think that the wound world is definitely going to change post COVID. I think that people are going to -- in particular, physicians look at treating wound patients and other settings of care. I don't think it's just going to be in the hospital or in the outpatient department. I think there will be more work being done in physicians' offices. I think that in terms of the SonicOne value proposition, it's still a very strong value proposition for limb salvage surgery, this really complex, difficult-to-heal wounds in the OR. We've seen a good pickup in interest in using the 2 technologies on a combined basis in the OR. So we feel that there's going to be a lot of focus from us on those hard-to-heal wounds, where we're using the SonicOne combined with TheraSkin.

And on the outpatient and physician office side of things, we just see a shift there away from traditional crowded hospital kind of environment over there. I think physicians are now more open to having discussions around products that they don't have to apply as frequently as they did in the past. So I think that there's more of an interest from physicians to look for solutions where they can treat people less frequently. That's what we're seeing. It's still early days. We're learning as we go. I think this is something new for everybody, but it's certainly going to provide new opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander David Nowak, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how are you thinking about the sales environment in this post COVID world where spine and wound centers could be relatively more restrictive to outside vendors? How are you positioning the sales force there to succeed under that potential scenario?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think, Alex, we've got a number of initiatives. I think it's spreading the call point wider. Before, it was just really focusing on bigger centers. I think we're going -- the sales team are spending time on smaller centers as well. There is going to be a focus on the ASCs. Neuro remains a significant opportunity for us to grow, given our low penetration rates there. So there's certainly more focus from the sales team on the neuro side of the business.

And then I think it's also up to us internally to develop new products and solutions. So we're hoping to have 2 new product launches before the end of the calendar year, one on the wound side, which is going to be a more aggressive product for bigger surface areas, for those debridements. And then we're also looking at procedures, like microdiscectomy, where we can offer a less invasive option that typically goes into a sector of the market that we've never really tackled before, which is really soft tissue management in the spinal arena.

So to answer your question, it's wider call points, new products, new procedures that we're going after. That's how we're looking at the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander David Nowak, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's good to hear. And then just one more question, if I could. Could you just provide some more detail on how Nexus really helped out the surgical business this quarter from a revenue growth? Were there just a lot of Nexus placements that went live in the quarter, and that drove account growth? Or were there any onetime items that drive the 40-plus percent revenue growth there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think a combination. We certainly had, I would say, 2 and a bit months of retained -- normal sales. I think for the first time, we had the whole sales force with access to Nexus. So there was pent-up demand. But that being said, if we have to look at the placements that we've had with Nexus up to now and we look at the pipeline down the road, I'm pretty enthused at -- not only the volume in the pipeline, but the quality that's sitting in the pipeline that the sales force has managed to put together.

And we're actually hopeful that post COVID, that our value proposition resonates even higher within the hospitals. Because if we look at hospitals, one thing that we do know is capital equipment budgets are going to be more constrained than ever before. And if you look at our value proposition with Nexus, we're freeing up money to be used elsewhere in the hospital. So I think that we've actually surprised ourselves. There's been a lot of discussions with hospitals that we would have thought would be less interested that are more interested in our whole model. We've had the validation with the significant IDN that we've been able to displace one of the established players in the market because it's probably going to be a dual-source contract.

So I think there's just a lot of things happening. There's not one thing that's driving Nexus growth. I don't think there's anything that's a one-time in those numbers. I think numbers can always be bumpy quarter-to-quarter, especially when you have a 40% growth under normalized circumstances. But I think there's just a lot going on. I think it's the right product. You've now got a maturing sales force. The targeting has been very good on this. So I think it's just really about execution. If we continue quarter in, quarter out to keep that sales force engaged, we execute, we have the supply to meet the demand, I think we'll continue to see good growth in Nexus. We're very bullish on it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll take the next question from the line of Michael Kaufman with MK Investments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros, it looks like you're doing all the right stuff to get the cost streamlined in light of this pandemic problem. And I'm sure you guys will handle it very well. I'm just wondering now what's your cosmic revenue breakeven level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're not giving guidance, Michael. I think we're working to make sure that we still use the existing cash that we have and available debt capacity to make sure that we can fund the operations through to cash flow positive. That's our goal...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But the question is...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're not indicating how much that's going to be as a percentage of revenue from an expense point of view or breakeven.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, you have no concept as to what you can give for revenues or breakeven?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We do. We've got a crystal clear concept. We just can't give that to you because we're not going to be providing guidance on the call.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. But guidance is what you're expecting. But this is how you've restructured your expenses and your revenues, which are not clear from what you said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. So here's what we're looking at, is we've got our own internal revenue plan that we're working and adjusting all the time as we need to. I guess, as the business starts to take off and the growth starts to accelerate, we'll be able to feed some of the expenses back into the operating expense line that we need to, which we're going to have our sales force out traveling, trade shows continue, maybe it's the DFU, full ulcer project or some of the investments. So we can run lean and mean and starve the business if we want to. That's not our intent. Our intent is to continue to run a healthy business. So -- but we do know that we need to operate within our cash constraints.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're aiming, Michael.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph P. Dwyer, Misonix, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think you can take some comfort in the fact that we're targeting that over the next 5 quarters, we want to be at breakeven. So I think we'll manage the business and get there. But we can't give you a hard number today. That's the goal of the organization. We think we're 5 quarters away.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That gives me a nice warm feeling. I'm sure you guys can do it. And certainly, this is trial by fire. Nobody in the world ever expected this thing to be thrust upon us, but I know you know how to handle it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely. Look, there's no playbook for it, but I think the team has really risen to the challenge, and we've really been very proactive in all the measures that we've taken to manage the crisis. And I think we'll continue to do that. So I'd -- really, I'd like to just commend the team, because in spite of a lot of hardship and there's been a lot of financial hardship on the people as well, they haven't wavered and still continued doing what needs to be done. So I think that we will basically emerge out of this crisis a stronger company. These things are brought along to test us. This has certainly tested us. But it's made us look at becoming more efficient, smarter in terms of how we look at the business, how we look at running the business. So I think you can take some comfort on that, that the team is up for the challenge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Kaufman, MK Investments I LLC - President [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's also a positive impact of stepping on the brake a little bit since you've grown so much with so many people to really bring the people up to speed so your efficiency gets better when you finally have less of the headwind. There may be some tiny kernel of goodness in this whole thing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, correct. Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional comments or closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stavros George Vizirgianakis, Misonix, Inc. - CEO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for spending time with us today. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for the confidence you continued to place in us. I'd also like to extend a very special thank you to the extremely talented and dedicated Misonix team members for their contributions to make Misonix a world-class company.

Over the history of Misonix, we've had to overcome significant adversity from time to time. And in every instance, we have endured and then flourished, due in large part to their resiliency and dedication. We fully expect that to be the case again and look forward to once again partnering with health care providers to ensure the best patient outcomes. We are proud of our contribution to improve the health and lives of patients across the U.S. and worldwide. We look forward to speaking to you again when we report our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results.

In the interim, should you have any additional questions or if you'd like to schedule a formal meeting with management, please contact our Investor Relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500, and you can chat with Norberto or Jennifer. Thank you and goodbye.

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.