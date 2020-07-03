Edited Transcript of MSEIS.OL earnings conference call or presentation 12-May-20 8:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Magseis Fairfield ASA Earnings Call

LYSAKER Jul 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Magseis Fairfield ASA earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Carel Hooijkaas

Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO

* Mark Ivin

Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Morten Nystrøm

Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Head of Research

Presentation

Operator [1]

Welcome to the Magseis Fairfield Q1 2020 Results.

I will now hand the word over to the speakers to begin your meeting.

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [2]

Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2020 conference call. My name is Carel Hooijkaas, and I've been the CEO of Magseis Fairfield since the 1st of October 2019. With me is our CFO, Mark Ivin, who joined the company in September '19.

Q1 has been a hugely important quarter for the company. So let's look at the highlights, including comments on how we are managing the coronavirus pandemic and low oil price environment.

Moving to Slide 2. First of all, I want to highlight our QHSE performance. My focus has been on the safety and security of our people. We so far have no Magseis Fairfield employee who is infected by the coronavirus. In the quarter, total recordable case frequency was 1.27, an improvement over the previous quarter. Despite the challenging environment, we have been able to sustain operations, and Q1 financial performance was not materially impacted. I want to commend the Magseis Fairfield team who have worked tirelessly to achieve these results. This includes, but is not limited to, our crews, the staff who made crew changes possible despite severe travel restrictions and our operations management who have worked with our clients to ensure joint sign-off in mitigating measures to ensure continuous operations. This performance makes me very proud to lead Magseis Fairfield.

As announced, we are making further cuts to SG&A, bringing it down to approximately $25 million in 2020, a reduction of some 60% over full year 2019. CapEx will be reduced by 80% over full year 2019. The 2019 financial performance, including the high SG&A and CapEx spend, necessitated a strengthening of the balance sheet and an improvement in our liquidity. This was successfully completed in Q1 2020 through the conversion of the term loan into a $30 million RCF with new covenants and an equity raise of $28 million. While securing new contracts in today's environment is very tough, we've demonstrated that we can continue to win, as shown by the recent deepwater award in Mexico and the system sale in Asia. This has increased our backlog to $169 million. Having managed through several cycles in the seismic business before, my experience tells me that cycles are always deeper and take longer than is expected.

At Magseis Fairfield, we are therefore taking an multilayered approach to managing the new market reality we find ourselves in. Of course, we continue to focus on the safety and security of our people. Securing new contracts remains our #1 priority. Even in this very challenging environment, we want to continue to win our share of the market and the work that's still out there. The strengthened capital adequacy and liquidity secured in Q1 provides us a buffer to operate in the new markets. With that backdrop, our strategy is crystal clear. We will protect and preserve our cash position to ensure a solid entry into 2021, while being agile and entrepreneurial to win.

Moving to Slide 3. Q1 revenue came in at $53.3 million, down from previous quarters due to lower revenue from the Z700 crew, which completed a project in the Middle East and, during Q1, transited to the North Sea where it started the new multiclient project at the end of Q1.

EBITDA came in at $5.8 million, following the good execution of quality backlog and a lower SG&A cost burden. We finished the quarter with an equity ratio of 54%, and our cash balance increased to $65.8 million. Mark will provide additional details later in his presentation.

Moving to Slide 4. In Q1, we saw the first positive effects of the restructuring and the new organization. I'm very pleased with the performance of the ZXPLR1 crew in the Gulf of Mexico in the first quarter. The crew operated very well. This continues to build our confidence that our people, technology and relentless focus on performance drives results. In addition, equipment lease and rentals continues to deliver good margins on lower risk revenue. The restructuring and reorganization we executed in Q4 will have its full effect during 2020. Key decisions we took in Q1 resulted in a one-off reduction in SG&A in the quarter. All these factors combined, quality backlog, good execution and a lower SG&A burden, resulted in a good EBITDA margin on much lower revenue.

Moving to Slide 5. Despite the challenging environments with severe travel restrictions, lockdowns and home office work, we delivered uninterrupted operations on our existing backlog. ZXPLR1 crew continued operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. The crew completed 1 survey in the quarter and successfully mobilized for a new project. For this mobilization, we work very closely with the clients to do a remote start-up using all available IT tools and have all the necessary COVID-19 mitigation measures in place to ensure a full start-up.

In the Caspian Sea, operations for the MASS Micro undershoot project was completed. The MASS I system and node lease in Malaysia, which began in Q4, was completed in Q1. The Z700 node on a rope crew completed the transit from the Middle East to the North Sea, mobilizing for the multiclient project in the U.K. sector. The reservoir monitoring and source team began mobilizing and preparing for activities in the second quarter.

Moving to Slide 6. In the first quarter, we added $57.4 million in backlog. We announced the equipment sale of Z100 nodes to an existing client in Asia. We were also awarded the deepwater acquisition project in Mexico, which will be executed by our ZXPLR1 crew. On a very positive note, no signed contracts have been canceled at this time. We have, however, seen tenders being canceled or postponed. The immediate opportunity pipeline has therefore shrunk. Our efforts over the last 2 quarters to increase our backlog have been very timely. Our current backlog is sufficient to support operations in 2020 with the necessary cash position for a good entry into 2021.

Moving to Slide 7. Looking at our crew activity outlook. It is clear that the MASS I crew and the second ZXPLR crew continue to be available. It's important to highlight that we have made no vessel commitments on these crews, so that cash cost is minimal. This is asset-light in action and is key to navigating the new environment we find ourselves in. The Z700 Crew 1 is performing well on the cornerstone multiclient survey and is expected to stay on this survey until September. The Z700 Crew 2 is getting ready for the equipment rental contracts in the Caspian Sea. The start of this rental was impacted by COVID-19 and is now scheduled to start in August. Following the deepwater award in Mexico for the ZXPLR1 crew, that crew is now fully booked until the end of the year.

We successfully deployed MASS III nodes on multiple projects as part of our continued testing and qualification program. We are very pleased with the results so far. With the node capacity we currently have available, we will use the time to our advantage to continue to do extensive testing and qualification for MASS III throughout this year. Our reservoir monitoring and source teams are executing the spring surveys followed by the surveys in the fall.

As COVID-19 and the low oil price started to take hold of the world economy, the E&P industry and our business, we have built a low case revenue scenario based on our secured backlog, with new backlog used as upside to the low case revenue scenario. This low case revenue scenario is not our ambition, but the revenue scenario, we have adjusted our cost base to.

Moving to Slide 8. Over the past 7 months, we have taken decisive actions to reduce our fixed cash costs. Through our actions, this has now been reduced from $155 million in full year 2019 to $40 million for full year 2020. Both the low case revenue scenario based on secured backlog and the cost base, which is adjusted to this low case revenue scenario, are the ingredients to our strategy to protect and preserve our cash position for a good entry into 2021.

As expressed earlier, based on my experience of managing through previous cycles, I'm under no illusions that this cycle will be challenging. The actions I have described here, combined with the debt refinancing and equity raise in Q1, put us in a much stronger position to enter the cycle compared to just 6 months ago.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Mark.

Mark Ivin, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO [3]

Okay. Thank you, Carel.

Let me just start by saying that once again, it's been an eventful quarter in Magseis Fairfield and for the finance team. We've completed our debt refinancing, our equity raise, and we built new scenarios for the business in light of the dramatic changes for all of us in the wake of COVID-19. Our focus is and will be on retaining profitability and cash in light of lower expected revenues, as Carel highlighted. Although things are looking better now than in March on a macro level with countries and businesses reopening, uncertainty remains high for our sector going forward. So with that, let's take a look at Q1 for Magseis Fairfield, starting with revenue and gross profit.

So as you know, several acquisition projects were completed towards the end of 2019, and we also know that the reservoir monitoring and source crews are in storage through the winter season. As pointed out in our Q4 presentation, we ended the year with a modest order backlog for delivery in the first quarter, and this is reflected in the lower revenue this quarter. Our ZXPLR crew in the Gulf of Mexico continued to show excellent operational performance on 2 different projects. And as Carel mentioned, this crew is now fully booked through 2020. We also had revenue from MASS I node rental agreements and the sale of Z100 nodes in the quarter. We also commenced operation on our multiclient survey in the North Sea, as Carel touched upon.

The gross profit was $12.3 million for the quarter, corresponding to a gross margin of 23%. This is a clear improvement for the underlying operations and reflects healthy margins on the active projects we have. However, cost of sales was negatively affected by the crew transit from the Middle East to the North Sea on the multiclient project -- for the multiclient project, rather, as well as some idle costs for our MASS crew. And in spite of that, I think the margin is, on balance, healthy.

Moving to SG&A and operational costs. We reported a sharp reduction in SG&A costs to $6.5 million in the quarter, but this paints 2 positive picture of the underlying cost level, please note. We accrued costs for bonuses through 2019 and have reversed these following our decision to cancel bonuses due to the 2019 results and of course the current market environment. The underlying cost level is similar to the previous quarter, reflecting that the full cost savings from the recent restructuring within -- will not kick in fully until the second half of 2020 as we pointed out in our Q4 presentation.

As we announced a month ago, on April 7, we also have initiated further cost cuts to preserve cash and safeguard business continuity in the challenging market environment and bringing our SG&A cost estimate down to approximately $25 million for the full year. This brings us to an EBITDA of $5.8 million for the first quarter. This stands out positively compared to the underlying EBITDA for both Q1 and Q4 in 2019 despite the significantly lower revenue gains.

So here on the key figures, we've summarized just the highlights for you. You'll notice that our cash balance is healthy from the February equity raise and our cash preservation efforts. We're also well underway in seeking government support for businesses like ours, both in Norway and in the U.S. This potentially includes the cash compensation scheme in Norway and what is called the Paycheck Protection Program in the U.S. for small and medium enterprises.

So turning to the cash flow in the quarter. Cash flow from operating activities was $10.5 million. Net cash outflow from investments was $16.1 million in the quarter. This includes investments in nodes and handling systems as well as roughly $7 million in investments into the multiclient library. Net cash flow from financing reflects the equity raise we concluded in February, partly offset by lease payments for vessels of about $5 million. The cash proceeds we received in Norwegian kroner from the equity raise have been held in Norwegian kroner to cover expected local costs, thus working as a natural hedge. Summing up, we ended the quarter with $65.8 million cash balance. We believe this will provide sufficient liquidity through 2020 based on our efforts to preserve cash through SG&A reductions and CapEx cuts.

Digging a little deeper into the cash flow from operations. We see that net working capital was reduced by a further $10 million in the first quarter or, to put it another way, that the negative net working capital increased by approximately $10 million. This mainly reflects a reduction in inventories due to the sale of nodes. Trade receivables increased by approximately $8 million and trade payables by close to $4 million, whereas the net of other current assets and liabilities declined by $5 million. Again, this situation is not sustainable in the long term, and we will see an increase in working capital requirements and inventory once business activity picks up in the future.

So moving on to CapEx. And as we have earlier touched upon, we have taken action to further reduce our CapEx spending in light of the increased market uncertainty with COVID-19 and the lower and more volatile oil prices. The Q1 CapEx level already marked a sharp decline from previous quarters, and this will drop further in the quarters to come. We're now planning for CapEx of about $15 million for the full year of 2020, leaving only previously committed CapEx in our plan. Note that this excludes our investments into multiclient. Should market conditions improve, growth CapEx could increase to support new customer contracts. As you know, the company had very high CapEx in 2019, and this has provided sufficient inventory to support the activity level expected for 2020.

Moving on to the balance sheet. There are relatively moderate changes over the past quarter with the main changes being an increase in equity due to the share issue and the resulting higher cash balance and lower current liabilities. The sharp drop from the levels in Q1 2019 mainly reflects the impairment and other losses incurred through 2019, as we covered in our Q4 presentation. Also, we have performed an impairment test to Q1 2020 in light of COVID-19 and the drop in oil price, as we all have witnessed, but we have currently concluded that no impairment is required. We are in compliance with our loan covenants for Q1. One of the loan covenants will be changed in Q2 onwards in light of the conversion of our term loan into an RCF, and we are happy with the solution that we have agreed with DNB in that regard.

Summing up the finance section and as pointed out by Carel and through this section, we are very focused on aligning our cash spending to a lower revenue scenario. During the Q4 presentation, we announced that our estimated cuts from actions taken over the past month would be about $100 million compared to full year 2019 levels. We included cuts in debt service as well as cuts to SG&A and CapEx in this figure. After this, as you all know, COVID-19 and oil price terminal have created a new market environment. As mentioned on April 7, we announced further cuts to align cash spending through lower revenue scenario. In total, we estimate a reduction of 60% in SG&A and 80% reduction in CapEx from full year 2019 levels, amounting to $115 million reduction in these 2 cost elements alone. We will continue to manage our strategy to preserve and protect cash for the best possible entry into 2021.

And with that, I'll leave the word back to Carel for the outlook and strategy section.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mark.

Let me now wrap this up by summarizing how we have positioned Magseis Fairfield and how we are managing this new market reality. But first, let's look at how our clients are changing their focus in this new markets and how Magseis Fairfield is uniquely positioned in this market.

Moving to Slide 20. The impact of the coronavirus on demand has been huge. This was initially met by a price war and supply increase, followed by an insufficient cut in supply. The immediate impact on our industry has been profound and will last for some time with some changes being permanent. Our clients have cut their CapEx and canceled or postponed their investment plans. Their focus, like ours, is on cash preservation. Our clients are therefore sharply reducing their exploration spend and are deferring abandonments. Their focus is on already explored fields instead of new reserves. Our clients are clearly refocusing on a smaller number of projects, which will deliver cash and value in the near term. Magseis Fairfield is uniquely positioned in this new focused area for our clients.

Moving to Slide 21. Given the backdrop I just described, our OBN data quality will be more important than ever for our clients. From an imaging perspective, the superior data quality will allow for better well placement and production management. In addition, from a repeatability/4D perspective, OBN is unmatched compared to any other seismic acquisition technique, giving our clients superior imaging and the tools to better manage their reservoirs over time. Magseis Fairfield obviously needs to deliver this in a cost-effective and efficient manner. This is why our lean organization with experienced people is so important to me, combined with technology differentiation to reduce costs and our asset-light model.

With this fine backdrop, let's now look at how we have positioned Magseis Fairfield and conclude with how we will manage the company in this new market reality. Let me now move to Slide 22. Since joining on October 1, 2019, I worked on a 3-step turnaround plan to reposition Magseis Fairfield on a solid foundation. The first step is the company restructuring with new management coming in, reorganization of manufacturing, cuts to SG&A and CapEx and a rebuilding of backlog. The second step is the conversion of the term loan into an RCF, and the third is the strengthening of the balance sheet by raising equity through a private placement. We successfully completed these in Q1 2020 and appreciate the support provided by our investors through this equity issue and the confidence in our company and strategy when we did this. Obviously, our equity investors, lenders and other financial stakeholders are very important to us, and it's a top priority for us to keep you informed in the best possible way, ensure good dialogues and maintain strong relationships with you. The 3 steps position Magseis Fairfield on a solid foundation. We will operate with a lower cost base and have the necessary buffer to operate in the new business environment we find ourselves in.

We'll move to Slide 23. In the near term, our priorities are clear. From an organizational structure perspective, we are aligning the organization to the operations we have currently secured. Solid governance and financial management is more important than ever in today's market. For the work we have secured, we obviously need to have a laser focus on safe, efficient and reliable project execution of existing backlog, generating good gross profit margins. While securing new contracts in today's environment is very tough, we have demonstrated that we can continue to win as shown by the recent deepwater acquisition award in Mexico. Our clients are focusing on already explored fields instead of new reserves. Magseis Fairfield is uniquely positioned in this new focus area for our clients, and we'll work closely with them to secure the next projects. We will do this by leveraging our lean organization with experienced people, combined with technology differentiation to reduce costs and our asset-light model.

Over the past 7 months, we have taken decisive action to reduce our fixed cash costs. Through our actions, the fixed cash cost has now been reduced by close to 75%. Both the low case revenue scenario based on secured backlog and a cost base which is adjusted to this low case revenue scenario are the ingredients to our strategy to protect and preserve our cash position for a good entry into 2021. We will do this while being agile and entrepreneurial to win. We set up Magseis Fairfield in the best possible way to weather the storm. We do this by having the best people, differentiated technology and an asset-light business model.

Thank you. And with that, we open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And the first question is from the line of [John].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions, if I may. First, regarding the backlog. You have $125 million backlog for 2020. Is it possible to give some indication of how that will fall in the next few quarters? How much of that is, for instance, for the second half and how much is for Q2?

And then also on possibilities of winning new contracts. You mentioned that tenders have been canceled. So just wondering what's the likelihood of you signing new contracts over the next couple of months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. [John], let me start with that. So thank you for your question. So with regards to the backlog and its distribution, so as you would have seen on the crew activity outlook slide, we have the majority of the activity now in Q2 and Q3 with also reservoir monitoring and source coming in and then tapering off a little bit in Q4, where we are still pursuing many opportunities to secure additional backlog.

And to the point of the new opportunities, so clearly, in the new environment, we find ourselves in, a lot of the new opportunities are being either canceled or delayed, which means that really the first opportunities we see are for opportunities in Q4 and in 2021.

Again, coming back to how we set up the company. We have adjusted our cost base to the revenue -- the secured revenue we see in front of us. And any additional revenue we see coming in will be considered upside and will be executed accordingly. Go ahead, Mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Ivin, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So just on the timing, so in rough terms, the $125 million fall into about $50 million in Q2, $40 million in Q3 and $35 million in Q4, for the $125 million this year. And then the remainder, of course, up to the $168 million -- $169 million is for 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's very precise, very useful. And then may I ask, the easing of the leverage ratio and the covenants, was that done in connection with the refinancing? Or is that done later? It used to be below 1, and now it's 1.25.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Ivin, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No. That was done as part of the conversion of term loan to the RCF, correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I see. My final question is regarding your multiclient activity. In Q1, you invested USD 7 million, and you had $1 million in revenues for multiclient, roughly. It seemed to indicate a very low pre-funding ratio. Is just -- is there something technical there? Or should we expect those -- that kind of prefundings in -- for the rest of that project as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We're still pursuing many avenues to further increase the prefunding levels of that project. So we're comfortable where we sit right now. But again, we have multiple parallel tracks that we're pursuing to further increase the prefunding on that project. And those are being aggressively pursued and are in very advanced stages of discussions with our customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just for the record, the way you booked -- how do you define prefunding versus late sales? Do you say that late sales is everything that comes in after you started a project? Or do you say as -- the opposite, so they -- so that every sales that comes in before you finalize the project is prefunding? Or how do you define prefunding ratio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We currently have a product to deliver to the market, right? So before that, it's prefunding. After that, it's late sales.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question is from the line of [Tommy Anderson].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regarding the backlog, you said that you haven't seen any cancellations or delays of existing backlog, but how do you consider the risk for this happening? And have you ever, for instance, received any requests from clients regarding amendments in terms or delay of project start-ups?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we worked very closely with our customers here, clearly, right? And I think the fact that we haven't seen any cancellations so far is a tribute to our people in Magseis Fairfield, who have built a relationship with our customers that's not transactional but more collaborative. So yes, there are discussions with customers to continue to make sure that the projects continue as planned. But they are very constructive. And yes, we are very positive about those. The only projects where we've seen a small slippage is the equipment rental in the Caspian Sea. And that was simply due to the fact that the clients had removed its personnel from the location, so the project simply couldn't start. They're planning to have all their people back in the country for an August start-up. So that's the dynamics we're looking at right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And following up on [John's] question regarding the market outlook. In the Q4 presentation, you gave some estimates on the market size for 2020 and beyond with about $1 billion in 2020 potentially and then single-digit growth towards 2024. So just wondering with the new backdrop, cancellations of tenders, et cetera, is it possible to give an indication of your expectations of the market size going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's a bit too early to put a number out there, right? So the oil price remains highly volatile. And our customers are still having internal discussions on what their projects are for 2020 and '21. So it will be premature for me to give a very accurate number on what the market size is. But what we do know is that the market segment that they are focusing on, which is around reservoir monitoring and reservoir management, is the market we are in. we've seen a very clear shift from our customers away from exploration right into the segment that we hope. So while there will be fewer projects in the short term, in our project -- those are projects for us to win.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And my final question is regarding the supply/demand balance of nodes in the market. How do you consider that? And do you see consolidation as a necessary move next to bring back further supply/demand tightening?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think the -- I think it's clear for everybody to see that there is an oversupply right now, right? Some of our competitors have seen cancellations. So they clearly have availability. But like I said, the projects we see coming in the pipeline are sometime in Q4 and into 2021. So I think that, in balance, will stay for a little while.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Ivin, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, [Tommy], just adding to that, on your question on consolidation as well. I think in this turmoil we're in, consolidation wouldn't be a bad thing to have improved margins for the players in our segment. So we'll just see what happens. I think the space going forward is kind of wide open to what might happen and how the markets play out. But yes, we'll be proactive in that regard. Nothing concrete but proactive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And the next question is from Morten.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Morten Nystrøm, Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Head of Research [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Morten from Arctic Securities. A lot of my questions have been answered. But one question is related to the ZXPLR crew, which seems to be in high demand in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, at least you have built a decent backlog. What is the trigger for you guys to push on for a new crew? Would that be to build it against a contract or -- and also the CapEx which will be required?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So with regards to -- so first off, the ZXPLR1 crew, indeed, has done an excellent job in Q1 and even also last -- partially last year and has very solid backlog for the remainder of 2020 and is indeed in high demand. When it comes to launching an additional crew, we -- as you know, we already have the nodes available. So we have a second ZXPLR node inventory ready to go, including a handling system. So it's really up to us to look for the right opportunity, the right contract, to mobilize that second crew. But for now, we are in discussions with customers about that, and we'll make announcements as and when we are in a position to do so.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Morten Nystrøm, Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Head of Research [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then last questions, and that's also on the backlog, which sits at $125 million for 2020. I guess, this is primarily related to acquisition work. My question is, if you have any visibilities or expectations of the node sales for the next quarters in 2020? Or should we assume that to be very low?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the -- just to be clear, so the Z100 award that we announced in January as deliveries in Q1 and Q2, so there will be some equipment sale revenue coming in. We are still in discussions with customers about potential future sales, but it would be premature for me to comment on that. And then also, obviously, you still have the reservoir monitoring and source activity in the North Sea, which is now mobilized on their spring surveys and will do also their fall surveys. So that will also be a revenue contributor year-on-year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Morten Nystrøm, Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Head of Research [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I just can add one question, and that's a little bit about on the competitive situation. We have seen Seabed having some challenges, Axxis having some challenges. When you are in discussion with clients, are these typically straight tenders where everybody place a bid? Or is it also direct negotiations with Magseis as the sole provider?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a combination. So yes, so it's a combination of the 2. But again, we -- like I outlined right from the beginning, I joined Magseis Fairfield, with very strong push towards being very close to our customers and really working with them in a collaborative manner. And I think we're starting to see the first results of that, and it's certainly a track that we'll continue to pursue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have a follow-up question from [John].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A follow-up question, if I may. You only won -- apart from -- well, so far this year, you won 1 equipment sale contract and 1 job, a 60-day job in Mexico, which is very little. And also, if I look at the other ocean bottom seismic players like Seabed, Axxis Geophysical (sic) [Axxis Geo Solutions], there are very, very few contracts that have been awarded this year. So I just wonder about the total market size, which I've been talking about $1 billion or plus. What do you think the market will be this year?

And also secondly, you said that some tenders have been canceled. But I also wonder, have you lost out on any tenders to competition for some reason?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So again, so first, on overall market size, again, we are in a very different market reality than what we were just a couple of weeks ago. And I think it's fair to say that some of our customers haven't really come to terms yet with which projects will be executed during 2020 and 2021. So I think we need to give ourselves a little bit of time for things to stabilize to really understand where the oil price will land itself and for our customers to review their plans for '20 and '21 and beyond, for that matter. Then we will have a much better reassessment of the total market size and how we intend to play in that.

I think you're right, in that not a lot of awards have been made over the last weeks and months. And I think -- to be fair, I think we will see that -- we'll see a similar trend, meaning fewer awards in the months ahead. Again, reflecting the environment that we're in, in that a lot of our customers are reassessing their plans, preserving cash, just like we are, and are wanting to see where the market stabilizes before they make their new commitments. So I think for now, we will see a relatively low level in new awards, potentially increasing during Q4 once better visibility is available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And sorry, I didn't quite get it, sorry. Regarding the tenders, have you lost out on any tenders to competition?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The only one is the tiny job in the North Sea that AGS is going to do. That's the only one, nothing else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So may I ask on that one in particular then, did you lose out on price or through other reasons?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I believe it was price. That's our assessment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you lowering the price as well these days to win volume?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we look at projects on a case-by-case basis and how they fit into our overall portfolio, right? So if we are in a position to have continuous backlog on a crew and keep on rolling from one project to the next, we will be potentially a little bit more flexible. If it's around mobilizing a new crew into the new country or even a new continent, we will be much more careful and not be as aggressive on price. Because we really need to, again, protect and preserve our cash position and choose the projects that will deliver us the returns that we're looking for.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May I ask a little bit more detail on that? Is it possible to say how many tenders there are out in the market at the moment, if any?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So there is a number of tenders out there. I'm not going to go into the specifics of the number of them, but there are a number of active opportunities out there that we're in discussions with, with our customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In which regions, if I may ask?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Latin America are the most active ones.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And as there are no more questions, I will hand it back to the speakers for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CEO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. So thank you all for joining us today and the questions we received. So we've come a long way in the last 7 months. We've done the restructuring, the refinancing and the rebuilding of the backlog. And this sets us up really well for the new market reality we find ourselves in. We've aligned our costs, we've secured backlog, and we will use new projects as upside. We still see a number of new opportunities out there that are up for grabs for 2020 and 2021. And with that, our strategy is clear, we will protect and preserve our cash for a good entry into 2021. Thank you for joining us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Ivin, Magseis Fairfield ASA - CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And this concludes this conference call. You may now all disconnect your lines.