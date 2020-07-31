Edited Transcript of MOIL.SI earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 10:59am GMT

Half Year 2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd Earnings Presentation

Causeway Bay Jul 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Mandarin Oriental International Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:59:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Craig Alan Beattie

Mandarin Oriental International Limited - CFO & Director

* Peter James Holland Riley

Mandarin Oriental International Limited - Group Chief Executive & Director

Presentation

Peter James Holland Riley, Mandarin Oriental International Limited - Group Chief Executive & Director [1]

Welcome to the results presentation for the Mandarin Oriental Group for the first half of 2020. My name is James Riley, the group Chief Executive, and I'm joined in this presentation by Craig Beattie, the group Finance Director.

I will make a few opening remarks about the group's results for the first half and then hand over to Craig Beattie to give a fuller presentation on the performance of the group. And I will then conclude with some observations about the outlook for the business as we see it today. Since we last spoke with you in February 2020, there has been a dramatic change in the world, a significant impact on the world's hospitality industry and very significant change in the operating conditions for Mandarin Oriental.

In the first 6 months of 2020, we have announced a net loss of USD 102 million compared to the net profit we made in the first half of 2019 of $11 million. During the first half, we saw the initial impact of the pandemic in China, which we would have spoken about in February, rapidly expand across the globe, resulting in the second quarter in all of our properties in the Americas and Europe being closed. And whilst most of our properties in Asia remained open, they all came down to be experiencing single-digit levels of occupancy during the second quarter. As a consequence, of that reduction in revenues and business volumes, we have had to take significant steps to reduce costs and to reduce the cash outflows that the group has been experiencing.

Large numbers of our colleagues in the Americas and in Europe have been on furlough. We have taken advantage of government support schemes in a number of countries to reduce our operating costs. And we have taken extensive measures throughout the group to reduce the cash outflow, both in an operating sense and curtailing capital expenditure except essential items.

I would stress, however, that the group is well financed. We have significant cash resources as a group and committed debt facilities that extend out to 2024 to support our operations. It is also encouraging through such a difficult period that our development pipeline has remained robust. And I continue to be confident that most of the projects that we have announced over the last 2 or 3 years will result in completed projects in the coming 3 to 5 years. There have been delays inevitably as a result of the pandemic, but the projects continue in the large part.

I will now hand over to Craig Beattie to give you some more details on the results and then come back to speak further on the outlook as I see it. Thank you.

Craig Alan Beattie, Mandarin Oriental International Limited - CFO & Director [2]

Thank you, James. I'll begin by reviewing the financial performance for the first half of 2020, noting that all figures will be in U.S. dollars. The combined total revenue of all hotels under management for the period was $276 million, down 57% compared to the same period last year. Substantial losses were incurred in which the underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, were negative $50 million compared to positive $69 million at the end of June last year. As James mentioned, the underlying loss to shareholders was $102 million compared to an underlying profit of $11 million in the first half of 2019. The loss largely represents the group's share of losses incurred in its portfolio of owned hotels.

A nontrading item was also recognized in the first half in relation to the revaluation of The Excelsior site. Accounting standards require the site to be revalued at each reporting period as it is in an investment property under development. The revaluation is reflected in the profit and loss account as a nontrading noncash item, distinct from the group's hotel trading performances. A 10% decline in valuation was recognized at the 30th of June, equivalent to $334 million. This decrease was due to the impact of the social unrest and the pandemic on open market office and retail rents in Hong Kong. Including The Excelsior revaluation, total losses to shareholders were $436 million. In light of the substantially reduced business levels, there will be no interim dividend. The adjusted net asset value per share at 30th of June was $4.34, a decrease of $0.36, primarily due to the decrease in The Excelsior site valuation.

During this period, we have been focused on cash flow and cost contingency measures, which included the suspension of nonessential expenses and capital expenditure. In addition, payroll costs have been significantly reduced and funding from government subsidies has been accessed where possible. EBITDA cash outflow, which includes losses from the owned hotels and the hotel management business as well as working capital movements, was negative $43 million. In addition, the group invested CapEx of $52 million during the period, which I will touch on in more detail later on.

The monthly cash loss was reduced during the second quarter of the year. While in April alone, EBITDA cash outflow was $13 million, this had reduced to $6 million in the month of June. The group remains in a strong financial position with $187 million of cash reserves and $217 million in available committed debt facilities. Gearing remains low at 8% of adjusted shareholders' funds compared to 5% at the end of 2019. Overall, the group's balance sheet is robust and is well placed to finance a sustained period of lower business levels, should this be necessary.

Turning to the group's operational performance. Mandarin Oriental's global portfolio currently comprises 15 owned or partially owned hotels and 18 managed hotels, a total of 33 properties. To provide some context to the impact of COVID-19 on operations and our financial performance, at one point in April, the group had only 10 hotels in operation, most of which were in Asia. The remainder were temporarily closed, leading to a reduction in revenues of all hotels under management in the second quarter of 86%. At the end of June, while the number of hotels and operation had increased to 19, many of these operated with either limited facilities or with single-digit occupancy.

This slide shows the RevPAR change for the group's hotels comparing the first 2 quarters of 2019 and 2020. As we know, in Asia, COVID-19 started to impact travel demand as early as late January, and this is evident in the 60% decline in RevPAR for the first quarter compared to a much lower decrease for Europe and America, where travel demand continued as normal up until early March. We did, however, see occupancies drop off fairly quickly from that point onwards, leading also to a first quarter decrease for both Europe and America.

In the second quarter, most hotels were either closed or operating at low single-digit occupancies and therefore, RevPAR in Asia and EMEA was 90% and 88% down, respectively. In America, all hotels were closed throughout the second quarter. These RevPAR decreases for the second quarter illustrate most clearly the impact COVID-19 has had on the business, resulting in substantial losses.

Let me now discuss the operating performance of the group's individual hotels, where I will focus on owned hotels as these have the greatest impact on the financial results. The group's Hong Kong hotel, which remained open throughout the period, incurred losses in the first half with single-digit occupancy once government border and quarantine controls were introduced in February. Food and beverage demand among local clientele has proven to be resilient, although the recent restaurant closures mandated by the Hong Kong government will impact results in the second half. The government employer support scheme, which commenced in June for a period of 6 months, will partly finance payroll costs, which will benefit the hotel's results for the remainder of the year. Investment in the long-term positioning of the property continues, and the hotel will shortly be commencing a renovation of its food and beverage outlets on the top floor, which is expected to be complete in January 2021.

Elsewhere in Asia, the group's hotels in Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur were closed or effectively closed and operating at single-digit occupancies. The Singapore hotel was awarded COVID-19-related external service contracts by the Singapore government, enabling the hotel to report modest profits. In Europe, the group's London, Paris, Munich and Geneva properties were closed and either have or will reopen during the third quarter. The group has commenced a guestroom renovation in Munich, which is due to complete in October this year. The restoration of the Madrid property experienced construction delays due to the pandemic and we are now expecting to open this hotel as Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid in early 2021.

In America, the group's Miami hotel reopened on the 1st of July. All other owned properties remain closed in this region.

Turning now to The Excelsior site redevelopment, which is currently on track with the building demolition scheduled to be complete in August this year. The next project phase will be basement excavation works, which are expected to complete in late 2022. Overall completion remains as originally planned in 2025. Total construction costs are also unchanged at some $650 million, of which $26 million has been invested to date. The group has committed funding in place to finance the project up to 2023, noting that the majority of the project costs will be incurred when the building itself is being constructed. At present, there are 19 hotels and 2 stand-alone residences in the pipeline, which are expected to open in the next 5 years. The group's development strategy is to open an average of 3 new properties a year under management agreements in major city centers and resort locations where the brand is absent. Many of the projects are at an advanced stage of completion, although most have faced pandemic-related delays. It is too early to conclude on the certainty of individual projects proceeding but for the most part, the owners remain committed and financing is in place.

Development activities continue. Earlier this month, a management contract for a new hotel and residences project in Vienna was announced. This is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Looking at the group's overall first half financial performance in more detail. Substantial EBITDA losses were incurred despite significant actions taken to manage costs, including participation in government payroll support schemes where possible. In total, $10.9 million was received relating to pandemic-related government payroll subsidies. Hotel management fees, which are revenue and profit based, were significantly reduced in the period, resulting in losses in the group's management business.

Turning to a review of cash flow. In total, cash outflow from operating activities was $58 million compared to positive cash flow of $23 million in 2019. The cash outflow in the first half included an EBITDA loss from subsidiaries, $8 million of tax paid, which related to profits earned in 2019 and net interest paid of $7 million. The group invested $52 million in the first half, including $18 million on existing properties CapEx, primarily to complete our rooms renovation in Boston; a $11 million on the redevelopment of The Excelsior site; and some $23 million in new investments, mainly on the restoration of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.

Under financing activities, the group drew down borrowings of $32 million on its existing bank facilities to fund the redevelopment of The Excelsior site and the restoration in Madrid. At the end of June, the group's cash balance was $187 million.

As I mentioned earlier, the group's financial position remains robust with manageable levels of net debt and access to a substantial amount of liquidity. Net debt was $412 million compared with $300 million at the end of 2019, with the average tenure on the group's debt now at 3.6 years. As I mentioned earlier, total liquidity is $404 million, comprising cash reserves and available undrawn committed debt facilities. The group has 2 significant capital commitments over the next 5 years. These are the expansion of the Munich hotel with $139 million required over the next 4 years, and the redevelopment of The Excelsior site, which will take another 5 years to complete, and $564 million remains committed towards this project.

I will now hand over to James.

Peter James Holland Riley, Mandarin Oriental International Limited - Group Chief Executive & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Craig. Before I turn to the outlook, I should give some recognition to my colleagues. During the first half of the year, the group has experienced extraordinarily difficult operating conditions. And the brunt of the burden for that has been borne by my colleagues. Many of them have been on furlough. There have been cuts in working hours and significant cuts in their levels of take-home pay. In all of our properties, the working conditions have been very different to those they would normally expect and many have not been to work for a considerable period. The uncertainty that they and their families have been experiencing has been extraordinary. And yet, throughout the period, I've continued to find exceptional service, commitment and dedication from all of my colleagues in their workplace. And I would like at this point to acknowledge that commitment and express my gratitude to all of them for continuing to focus on providing the delight for the guest that we commit ourselves to.

Looking forward, to the outlook, I'm very focused on getting my colleagues back to work. If the second quarter was a period of lockdown, I see the third quarter as a period of reopening, and the fourth, one in which we will be focusing on rebuilding business levels. And in that context, I am hopeful that we will be able to get as many colleagues as possible back to work and back to doing the job that they so much enjoy. Conditions do, however, at this point, remain uncertain. Just in the last few days, we have seen a significant worsening in the operating conditions in pandemic in Hong Kong with dining outlets closing throughout the day. And a big part of the outlook for the group in the second half will be dependent upon the performance of our original Hong Kong Mandarin hotel. I do hope that after a few weeks of significant reductions in the F&B capacity, we will start to see that come back online and our ability to increase the levels of occupancy improve through to the end of the year. In the world as a whole, there is that same uncertainty. And in a number of locations where we have hotels, we have seen reversals in recent weeks that have inevitably meant that improving occupancies have worsened again, food and beverage outlets and spas have had to close that had been reopened. And I fear in the third quarter, we will see some more of this. It is my hope, however, that gradually we will be able to establish a basis for steady operations across most of the hotels in the group. And whilst we will certainly not return to anything like normal levels of occupancy, by the end of the year, I do hope we will have some semblance of operating normality beginning to come back into many of our properties.

However, from a financial performance perspective, this inevitably means that in the third quarter, we are going to continue to see significant losses. And then the rebuild phase I have spoken about for the fourth quarter, I hope we'll see those losses coming down.

For the long term, I'm confident that we will see luxury hospitality rebound, in particular, in the leisure sector. But it is going to take a uncertainty in terms of the conditions surrounding the pandemic and confidence being brought back to the consumer in terms of their safety. And in that context, the We Care Programme that we have introduced for Mandarin Oriental, has reasserted and reaffirmed the very high standards we hold ourselves and our colleagues to in terms of health and hygiene and the safety of our guests. And that, I think, will play an important part in giving our guests confidence to return to our properties over time. The redevelopment of The Excelsior site will continue during the second half of the year, and I expect that to remain on the schedule that we have previously outlined to you. And then by the end of the year, I would have expected the restoration of the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid to be completed, for reopening early in 2021. This property will certainly become one of the iconic hotels of the world and be restored to its rightful place as a great European classic hotel and one of the flagship properties of Mandarin Oriental. And I await with great excitement it's reopening in January.

Thank you very much for joining Craig and I on this presentation. I hope we have been able to answer many of your questions. And if you do have further questions about the group and its financial performance, please do revert to us on our website with those questions, and we will endeavor to answer them.

Thank you very much indeed.