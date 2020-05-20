Edited Transcript of MMM.AX earnings conference call or presentation 28-Apr-20 11:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call

May 20, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Marley Spoon AG earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Gilbert Fabian Siegel

Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

* Julian Lange

Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

* Angie Ellis;8020 Investments;Investment Manager

* Craig John Woolford

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Director of Research for Australia & New Zealand and Lead Australian Consumer Sector Analyst

* Matthew Chen

Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd., Research Division - Equities Research Analyst

* Neil Carter

IFM Investors Pty Ltd - Global Co-Head of Listed Equities

* Owen Humphries

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst

* Stuart Foster

Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd. - Executive Chairman & CEO

Presentation

Operator [1]

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q1 FY '20 Quarterly Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Fabian Siegel, CEO. Please go ahead.

Story continues

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [2]

Yes. Thank you and good morning for joining our investor call. I'm Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today Julian Lange, our CFO, as well. So this morning, we released our appendix for -- see, actually not this morning. We already released it yesterday evening Australian time for the first quarter of our financial and calendar year 2020. And so we're pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on the business performance. And as usual, again, we'll open the call to your questions.

Now overall, Q1 really was a record quarter for Marley Spoon, and this was achieved regardless of the tailwinds of the current crisis that hit on our business since the end of the quarter, on which I'll comment further in a bit. Now in the first quarter, we successfully built our business, and I'm pleased to say that we actually exceeded our expectations even before the COVID-19 situation hit us.

In Q1, we continued our mission to serve our customers by offering a sustainable, safe and reliable way to cook for their families, offering up to 30 weekly changing recipes to choose from. And unlike supermarkets that are challenged with high amounts of food waste that eat into margins, Marley Spoon has built a more efficient source-to-order supply chain that allows us to supply fresh products to be delivered to our customers' doors at high margins while avoiding food waste.

Now in the first quarter of 2020, our Marley Spoon Dinnerly and Martha & Marley Spoon brands generated record revenue of EUR 42.8 million, which is an increase of 46% on the prior period, or 48%, excluding FX impacts. Now this is an acceleration of growth compared to 2019. And again, the impact of the current situation on our business was fairly limited in the first quarter. So growth momentum was already building up.

More importantly, Q1 was the first quarter since the IPO in which we generated positive operating cash flow. Now reaching this milestone was not only driven by an increase in revenue, but also by reaching a record contribution margin of 29.5%. Operating contribution margin, which is defined as contribution margin, excluding the impact of marketing vouchers and fixed costs, such as site leases, reached 38%. Now all regions improved their margins, and especially our Australian segment performed strongly despite the challenges of the bushfires, which you might remember. Now this demonstrates the resilience and flexibility of our supply chain and operating model.

The strong growth and contribution margin contributed to a significant improvement in operating EBITDA, with the loss almost halving to EUR 6.4 million compared to the previous year.

Now given the current situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to disclose additional information on April trading and provide additional context on what we have observed over the past 6 weeks. So the outbreak of COVID-19 and government countermeasures has been causing a surge in demand for our meal kits in all of our markets since the middle of March. And while the environment we operate in remains highly dynamic and uncertain, to date, we have been able to manage a significant scale up, upholding high levels of food safety and fulfillment rates as well as safeguarding the health of our team members.

So the expansion of our workforce and overall production capacity has allowed us to fulfill customer orders, with a revenue of EUR 22 million in the 4-week period from calendar week 14 to 17 of 2020, which is more than double compared to the same period in the previous year. Some context, now this number equates to an annualized revenue run rate of EUR 286 million or AUD 480 million.

Now enabling such revenue growth has been an amazing achievement by our team. In all our markets, our team members have been operating in new work environments while facing unforeseen supply chain challenges. And we've been especially impressed by our frontline team members in our manufacturing centers that have been operating for long hours during these past weeks, showing up, stepping up. Now many of them are still in the process of learning and becoming part of the Marley Spoon team.

Now the current operating environment is uncertain with global supply chains reorienting to a new reality. To date, our food supply chain has proven resilient, and we have mostly been able to adapt many choices in order to respond to individual items being not available or becoming more expensive. Also, customer acquisition cost has dropped significantly since mid-March. And we expect to continue to benefit from a favorable advertising environment for the foreseeable future. And we currently plan to continue to invest into marketing and this -- [to be able] to capitalize on both their unit economics.

But maybe let's take a more detailed look at our regions, the 4C and cash flow, for which I will hand over to Julian.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Fabian. So starting with our Australian segment, where the growth was the strongest, we were up 70% versus Q1 of 2019 on a constant currency basis and 56% in euros. Contribution margin also improved 6 points year-on-year to a record 38%. Operating CM, even 7% to 45%. This is particularly impressive by the local team, as Fabian mentioned, given the impact of the bushfires earlier in the quarter. All in all, this meant another profitable quarter on an operating EBITDA basis for Australia, a milestone we thereby also achieved over the last 12 months.

Now the U.S. grew 56% year-on-year as well to over EUR 20 million in revenue for Q1 or 51% on a constant currency basis. CM was a similarly strong story like in Australia, with an improvement of 5 points to 26% in the quarter. Operating CM, even 7 points to 36%. Now this improvement was mainly driven by better productivity and quality in our manufacturing centers, which is a really continuing positive trend from the fourth quarter 2019.

In the U.S., we also signed a 1-year extension to our licensing deal with Martha Stewart until now 2023. And this actually includes the restructuring of past and future royalty payments that you will see will lead to an exceptional gain in Q2 of around EUR 1 million.

Now European segment, let's see, growth picked back up 11% year-on-year, also driven by the new markets in Northern Europe that we entered, Denmark and Sweden. CM there was up 1 point to 21%; operating CM up 2 points to 30%.

We move on to cash flows. As Fabian mentioned, we had a positive operating cash flow of EUR 0.5 million in Q1 for the first time. And next to the improved profitability, as Fabian mentioned, this was helped by seasonal and volume-related working capital improvements. Now we did increase inventory levels towards the end of the quarter in anticipation of COVID-related supply chain disruptions, but other working capital categories more than made up for this.

So overall, the cash balance increased from EUR 5.4 million to EUR 5.9 million in Q1, which doesn't yet, by the way, include the second USD 7.5 million tranche of our WTI loan entered into at the end of last year. As you all remember, this is still available to us to draw at the end of Q2 or early Q3, upon reaching certain revenue and G&A expense milestones which, yes, we remain confident we can achieve.

Turning to our 2020 guidance. So given the Q1 performance and recent developments, we're now expecting a stronger revenue growth than the previously guided 30% year-over-year for calendar year 2020. However, Fabian was touching on it, given the uncertain environment, there really being no precedent for what we're currently experiencing, we're really unable to quantify the exact expected growth above this level beyond the next several weeks.

On contribution margin, you will have noticed that we already reached the previously guided level for the year, with 29% in Q1. And with regard to reaching positive operating EBITDA on a group level, we now expect it to happen earlier in Q2 already versus late 2020, as guided before.

So with this, I'll hand it back to Fabian.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Julian. Now as a summary, the first quarter was really a record quarter on many levels. Our business accelerated growth. We reached record revenue while the team delivered record margin. And this led to the first quarter of being operating cash flow-positive in the company's history, mostly achieved before the current environment started to impact our business.

Now this strong Q1 performance, paired with the recent tailwinds due to the current surge in demand for our meal kits [to] upgrade guidance. We now guide for the overall company to be profitable in the second quarter, which is 6 months earlier than we had guided before. Also, as you know, due to our working capital dynamic, operating cash flow tends to be ahead of profits, especially when the business is growing strongly.

So when I take a step back and reflect on the past weeks, I have to say, to me, it seems that the process of online adoption for groceries, which we have been experiencing over the past years, seems to have made a dramatic step forward. Now I believe that the new customers to our brands that are now experiencing the convenience of home-delivered meal kits, and that applies also in general for online order groceries, they will want to continue to benefit from this convenience once life turns a bit more to normal.

Now we are still in day 1 or maybe now on day 2 of this massive category switching from off-line to online. Therefore, we expect continued growth at attractive margins for the coming years. We are just at the beginning of what our ambition will lead us to build over the coming years, focusing on providing an essential and personal service to the community of our customers, which is bringing delightful, market fresh and easy cooking back to the people.

Thank you so much for joining me this morning. And with that, I would like to open the call to questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Owen Humphries with Canaccord.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owen Humphries, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well done on scaling the business to where it is today, through profitability, it looks like. So can you guys just touch on how you've been able to cope with demand in terms of scaling up your facilities or how many people you hired? And also touch on what your -- what the current capacity of your factories could hold, changing shifts, schedules and the likes? Just what is the upper limit to your revenue given your current facilities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, absolutely. I mean in the past, what we experienced is that customers used to prefer to have their meal kits delivered at the beginning of the week, normally on Mondays, Sundays, Tuesdays. These are the main delivery days, which made us operate in our facilities quite similarly across the globe, which is we have these big peak production days at the end of the week, maybe we run 2 peak production days, and then we have 3 off-peak days for the other less popular delivery slots. And that's kind of the footprint that we had prior to this new environment.

Now what we did over the past weeks quite successfully, we ramped out our teams, so we could actually -- could run longer shifts. So instead of just operating 2 days for peak production, we went into 5 days, sometimes 6 days peak production. And that was possible because the customer, today, they're actually quite open getting their box at another point during the week, as long as they're getting a box. I mean what we see really is consumers are grateful to have a reliable service that brings food to their home so they don't have to go into supermarkets, and they have one less that they have to worry about. So we see customers being quite open to being moved into an available delivery slot and production slot, and that has allowed us to scale up our capacity.

Now we currently operate in all our regions at this mode where we have 5 to 6 production days, and each of them are quite busy. But we're just starting to experimenting that out yet, which is putting in a second shift, as most or all of these sites so far operated in one shift fashion. And now we try to put in a second shift. So in theory, we could argue April was quite impressive with more than 100% growth year-over-year, and we're now trying to see, well, what is the next step that we can go in terms of capacity.

So that's the thinking. The theory now, in practicality, you have to be careful when you bring onboard people, you have to train them, there's a learning curve. And these days, you have to keep them safe, meaning we have to also sometimes roll things a bit slower to make sure that we have social distancing in place, that we have stepped up hygiene processes in place. And that is, in a way, also then a counterbalance to the theoretical expansion of capacity. But at this point in time, we're feeling quite comfortable that we are on a really good growth trajectory, and we are able to meet the demand that's surging with the facility footprint that we have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owen Humphries, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A double shift means double capacity? Is that the way I should think about it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that it's, in theory, yes, but you have to, of course, think about changing [shift] times. You have a shift -- the shift that gears up, the shift that gears down. So there are certain overlaps. So it's technically not maybe quite double, but you can, in theory, put in maybe another 80% in capacity if you start to put in additional shifts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owen Humphries, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good one. And then shifting gears to Europe. That was a laggard in that quarter. Just obviously, April, surging 100-plus percent. Is it across all regions broadly about 100%, including Europe? Or is your -- still a slight laggard to the group?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the Q1 growth year-over-year, first of all, is an exploration. And as you might remember, the reason why Europe was lagging last year is that we pilot our new manufacturing technology, our third-generation manufacturing technology in Europe, which, as we brought it to market, made a switch of marketing, and therefore, we saw in the first half last year Europe going side -- slightly down and then catching up again. And so what we see is now, we see Europe in the first quarter, coming back to growth, double digit, slower than the other regions. That's true. But you'll see that catching up as we go throughout the year.

Now we've always have said, the difference between Europe and U.S. and Australia is that due to the lower margin profile, it would probably always take a step back in growth. But at this point in time, we see very strong material growth across all regions, including Europe. But we would still continue our position that probably U.S. and Australia have a tick more in terms of growth. And then Europe is also growing quite rapidly and solidly, but maybe it had slower than we will expect to see in Australia and in the U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owen Humphries, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good one. And just obviously, you passing through free cash flow break -- the promised land of free cash flow at breakeven. And just understanding your offensive game here as you start building cash. You're talking about ramping up sales and marketing, obviously, that will come at some stage, you're talking about new markets, new product initiatives. What's the thinking about various growth initiatives coming through this period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think at this point in time, we are really experiencing the current situation, which is highly dynamic. We see a lot of growth and continued growth potential, and that doesn't require us to enter new regions, to enter new countries to continue to grow the business. And when you think about overall, the adoption of online groceries, even though that I think we are seeing a gap up now in adoption, it's still very early, and it's a massive category.

So I think what remains true is that, first of all, we have to now navigate this very exciting but also challenging environment. And when things settle down, we will see whether what are the next. But I have no doubt that there's multiple avenues for rapid growth over the next years ahead of us. And we have to choose what's the right one at the right point in time for us.

Given that we have now achieved a very important milestone earlier, we always said that reaching cash flow breakeven and reaching profitability was the first step. I think as things settle down over the coming months, or 2, 3 quarters, where -- however it will take, nobody knows, then we'll be able to better assess what are the next steps for the company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Neil Carter with IFM Investors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neil Carter, IFM Investors Pty Ltd - Global Co-Head of Listed Equities [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabian, can you tell us a bit more about your marketing spend? Potentially a bit higher than we had anticipated, but I guess that's good opportunity. Could you just talk about where you've been spending and what your thoughts are and what you think the ad spend looks like for the rest of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I mean -- so in Q1, our marketing as a percentage of sales came down year-over-year. And you remember, Q1 and Q3 always tend to be the high growth quarters, they are back-to-school and New Year resolution. And these are normally great environments for us to grow the business. And therefore, to us, it's not a surprise that in Q1, we spent more on marketing as a percentage of sales compared, for example, to Q4. However, and that's also true year-on-year, this was actually down dramatically from 41% to 27% in that quarter. And so I think overall, it's within line, and it was a very favorable environment in Q1. And while we don't disclose CPAs on a quarterly basis, we really saw a good environment. That's also why the business grew and was kind of ahead of plan in terms of top line and reaccelerated growth in Q1.

Now of course, we are today in a very different environment. We saw when the surge started and demand increased, we saw that we could dramatically pay back our marketing spends, and that was a very unique environment in terms of resulting positive unit economics. Now nobody knows how this will now develop over the coming weeks and months. And if it normalizes, I mean, you'll see then more traditional marketing environment. At the same time, we see in many regions, maybe less so in Australia but in the other 2 regions, that media costs have come down dramatically, which even if things go back to normal, it would make our unit economics, of course, would support them as our expected acquisition costs would drop just because of media cost coming down.

So we are in a very favorable environment right now in terms of marketing, but it's very early to say and to guide where will this land. For sure, it will be better than what we had thought just 8 weeks ago. That we are pretty certain. And now we have to balance what's the right balance of capturing market share, growing and building cash buffer as the business is running cash flow positive. And that has to be the call, and Julian and I and our CMO joined us, we are very closely monitoring this actively on a weekly basis to find the right balance here. And we'll be able to say more at the end of the second quarter where we would have landed in the second quarter. I hope that kind of answers the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Neil, just to support on -- Fabian. So this year, we had EUR 11.7 million marketing spend in the quarter, last year at EUR 12.1 million. So it's actually, even in absolute dollars, down a little bit, where your top line grew 46%. So I think as planned, and I think that's a good dynamic if you look at those 2 kind of in a relationship.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Matthew Chen with Foster Stockbroking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Chen, Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd., Research Division - Equities Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well done on the results. Just wanted to touch on contribution margin. So that was encouragingly up as a record and as well as operating contribution margin. It's probably already pushed through what you'd guided for at 29.5%. I think that operating contribution margin that you disclosed last year, does that represent sort of a target that you might want to get to in the next couple of quarters? Is there room for that to keep coming? And where is that margin expansion in terms of the actual contribution to that growth? Was that in fulfillment or COGS? Can you just provide a little bit more color on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, absolutely. So -- and maybe I can give a high-level perspective, and Julian can run us a little bit more through the details. But in general, we saw that -- we guided last year that our margin will be increasing in 2020 on the same kind of level as in the past years, plus 3 to 4 points. And we were 25% last year, which now in Q1, we were at 29%, and Q4, we were at 28.6%. And so there is, of course, great improvements that we've done earlier in the year, and they were not part of the scale benefits that we might see now as this is not kind of prior to the surge that we are seeing.

So we kind of -- the team delivered, I think, a strong performance. We see more potential in the future. But at the same time, there's quite a lot of uncertainty going forward. So therefore, I don't think it's really the right point to guide about it. But I think -- Julian, if you want to -- through the regions a little bit, I think you see that all regions kind of benefit -- performed in Q1 on that front already.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think it's particularly strong, wasn't it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, and there was a lot -- I mean, going into this in fourth quarter and Q1 that had to do with the performance of the manufacturing centers. As Fabian mentioned, we're now really focused on building the capacity where you will appreciate it, especially in the short-term, that may also put some pressure on it. But I think that's kind of the -- a high level situation here that we think we're a bit ahead of the plan here. But you need to kind of see how the situation evolves.

And your question on operating CM, I think this is really -- I mean, you're not going to get there in a couple of quarters because it's really done at scale. We're adjusting for some kind of fixed cost factors, and so that you will always have in your CM. But I think it shows you directionally where it can go to. And obviously, it's a bit of an impact on marketing. As Fabian mentioned, there's a great environment right now to keep growing. So as long as we grow strongly, we'll also have always a bit of a -- call it a gap to your operating CM. So we don't look for the gap to be completely closed here soon, but I think it directionally tells you also really, incrementally, all the additional volume that's -- at what kind of margin that comes in. So that's more representative, I think, for that. It's not necessarily like a short-term guidance, where it will be in a couple of quarters, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Chen, Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd., Research Division - Equities Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just wanted to clarify on the capacity. So I mean, April, essentially, you doubled capacity from last year on the, I guess, not normalized, actually, relaxation of peak demand days or peak shift days. And there's the potential for 80% on that double from double shifting? Is that -- that's what I wanted to clarify.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean April already saw some of the second shifts now in place. And we had some places and capacities -- sorry, in some places and sites and days where we already were operating on 2 shifts. So I wouldn't do the straight math nor 80% on top. But I think Fabian's point was more illustrating that we're going more and more in that direction. So every day, every shift that you add has significant amount of capacity. I would note a supportive statement also to say that there's short-term and then also over the medium term, we can -- we still have capacity. You may remember also from last year that we moved into much larger sites in the U.S., for example, right? So space wise, we think also there's room to grow for us over the midterm.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because I think this year's plans for a couple of core improvements are also on the cards aren't they? And I think they're sort of the increased side...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nothing unusual, I would say -- yes, correct. Also there's always some investment into equipment. Some of these may be now a bit earlier in the year than we had traditionally expected them. But nothing -- no big shift to CapEx plans for now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from [Kevin Dew], a private investor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question relates to trends around unit economics and retention. So how are you seeing customer retention during this period trending? And also what are you seeing in terms of long-term value versus the cost per acquisition, particularly as you see some bigger competitors like HelloFresh really spending on the marketing front, both on TV and Google AdWords, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, now that's a good question. I think the focus on unit economics has always been at the core and continues to be at the core of how we run the business. So for us, and this is prior to this current situation, we always target a 6 months payback when we acquire a user cohort, so lifetime value through acquisition costs over 6 months roughly equals acquisition costs, we have our money returned. And then over the whole lifetime of the customer, we always target a 3x return. So for every dollar we invest, we roughly get $3 back, which if you benchmark this with other businesses, these are actually quite attractive unit economics.

And interestingly, HelloFresh has been around for much longer. We are the younger company, I would say, the more innovative company that has more choice, more brands, always kind of try to figure out what does the customer want next. And we've always been in this competitive situation, but we never felt like we compete directly with HelloFresh. We directly compete with supermarkets. And we see this customer switch from people going from off-line to online, and that in the past always gave us the ability to grow. In fact, our acquisition cost that we disclosed have always been lower than HelloFresh's acquisition costs. So the fact that there is another company out there that also provides a meal kit service hasn't been really a problem or to our detriment in the past. As a category, it's so big and customers shift to online. It really allowed us to build our own brands with Marley Spoon and Dinnerly in Australia next to whatever brands that HelloFresh has been building. So we didn't really -- we haven't seen a problem on that respect.

Of course, things have improved significantly because, on the one hand side, we've seen our acquisition costs coming down. So suddenly, that has a big impact, of course, on your lifetime value, on your breakeven and how quickly you breakeven on your cohorts. But on top of that, we also see an improvement in user behavior. On the one hand side, we have existing customers that are bound at home, and they order more meal kits per week. They cook more often with us, so basket size goes up. Skip rates go down, people don't go in a business trip. So there's -- overall, we see a very interesting, say, surge in existing base behavior that is beneficial.

And on top of that, we see those new customers that, of course, on a much better environment to get trained to the habit. We have identified the sixth order as a very important order because the likelihood of buying a seventh order is, at that point in time, more than 96%. So getting people to create this habit without interruption is normally quite favorable to build strong cohort behavior, which then, on average, gives really strong lifetime value for the customers you acquire.

Now of course, today, or these days, you have a perfect environment globally for customers creating the habit and seeing the benefit of cooking with Marley Spoon or Dinnerly meal kit. So at this point in time, we really see a dramatic artificial improvement of these unit economics. And of course, long term, we do expect that user behavior will turn back to a normal environment. So that is, I think, something that is quite to be expected. But when it comes to those cores that we acquire, we do feel that those customers, we probably would have acquired them anyway, maybe later. And so I have -- as a perspective, but of course, I don't know, I can't foresee the future. But I have a perspective that these customers' adoption of a meal kit would have happened maybe down the road and we just accelerated that.

So overall, lifetime value has been -- cut to lifetime value has been quite favorable also before this, and also in relationship to the larger company, in this case, you mentioned HelloFresh. But also now, of course, we see quite favorable environment across the whole board of this lifetime value to acquisition cost dynamic. I hope that answered your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's really helpful. The 2 follow-up questions I have is, are you seeing a change in the demographics of your customers buying your products, be it -- or the people who don't want to go out in this pandemic? And secondly, are you seeing -- I guess I'll stop at the first question for now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we've seen, in general, and so -- maybe we don't realize it. Our demographic is actually very broad. So Marley Spoon customers and Dinnerly customers, they are average between 30 and 70 years old. This is a very big range. So we see people of all age groups cooking. In fact, only 40% of our customers have children in the household. The majority doesn't have children in the household. The thing that all of our customers have in common is 86% of our customers say they live in a committed relationship. Our customers are customers who already made cooking part of their life. It's a habit they've had before they got to know us. And we suddenly showed them a way that's much more convenient, that's more delightful and gives much more choice than when they would use to cook with the supermarket. So that's the behavior we see. And that, in a way, is the explanation to me why we see across all regions, the surge in demand across all geographies that we actually serve in these various regions.

Now too early to say is the demographic profile different for those new customers. We haven't done specific market research over the past couple of weeks on those specific new customers. So it's kind of hard to say. But my perspective before the crisis was, if you have a habit of cooking already, we can make that more convenient. We can make that better and doesn't cost you even more. So for all of these customers, suddenly it's also safer. So the thinking of, I don't want to go to a supermarket or maybe I don't even find things in the supermarket, and I can't sign up for an online grocery delivery slot because in the U.S., they're booked out. So I feel like there's an opportunity with those customers to give them another reason why cooking with the meal kit makes sense. And that's why we see the growth across the whole range of geographies where we operate. So I would expect that the demographic profile is not so different from the demographic profile that we normally acquire.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And final question relates to new products. So I do see that you guys started offering brunch and also vegan-type of products. Do you see -- how are you seeing the take up? And do you see more product expansion and [NPAT] to come over time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean every time we launch more options, we see that customers value this and show this to us by improved user behavior and higher resulting lifetime value. So we feel like customers want more choice. And they just don't want any choice, the want the things that matter to them. They want personalized choice. And we've been on this path for quite a while and will continue to go down that path, that we are now with 30 options in Australia, we have lots of variety from vegan to different cuisines to healthy to quick-and-simple to kits' unfussy recipe.

So there's really a broad range of options that we provide in these 30 slots that we provide. You can expect for that to expand in the future. We really have this ambition to create the right menu for everybody based on their individual taste behavior. And it's really a long way to go there. So you can expect definitely more choice and more flexibility, more options to come for customers in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Angie Ellis with 8020 Investments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Angie Ellis;8020 Investments;Investment Manager, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great presentation, guys, in a very challenging environment. The first thing I wanted to say was I would love all the other investors on the call and any analysts following Marley Spoon, from different fund managers and brokers, to definitely sign up for Marley Spoon food box. I think it's just a really great way to understand the business, and I'm always quite surprised when I speak to other investors that are invested in the company and not subscribed to a food box. So I think it's a really great way to understand the potential of the business.

My question was sort of around two things. One, whether you're looking at more of a premium box. Is that something on the horizon, where people can pay a little bit extra and maybe one of the meals in that box for the week is more of a premium product or even the whole box is a premium product with sort of maybe more meat or sort of fancy ingredients?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. First of all, thanks so much for the drum for Marley Spoon. Yes, so I think we had to make a choice a while ago whether we go up market or go down market. And we felt it's so important to make cooking accessible because it's healthy, it brings the family together to sit at the table. And many people are busy. They just don't have the time, and they end up cooking the same 2 or 3 things, or just putting a frozen pizza on the oven. So we really felt that the Dinnerly option is the more impactful option and the way to prioritize because we are -- we're still building this business. It's a relatively young company. So therefore, we decided to go down market. And we are very excited about Dinnerly, because there is a massive opportunity. There are people that want to cook, and they don't have the time. And for them, Dinnerly really is a life saver. It's not an option to make life a bit easier. It's really that Dinnerly saves the day, and we see lots of exciting -- excited customers that are loyal customers for Dinnerly. And that's why the direction, especially in these times where you think there is probably also more recessionary pressure, you -- we feel like we're extremely well positioned with this brand.

That doesn't mean we want to serve, as I mentioned earlier, every customer with their preferences. And we do believe we have a gap when it comes to really high end, about making the right affordable choices when it comes to products that are grown in a way that we believe makes sense, we provide organic where it makes sense. So we provide, I think, with Marley Spoon, a very good balanced choice that many people love. But when it comes to the high end or the luxury, we currently don't have an offering, and I wouldn't rule out that, that is something that will come as we work on more flexibility and more options for our customers. But I would say at -- currently, over the past year, we've been focusing on Dinnerly, especially also in Australia. And it's been very reassuring, and we're very happy with the impact we can have on communities with that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Angie Ellis;8020 Investments;Investment Manager, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that sounds great. Yes. Because when I try to encourage friends to take up Marley Spoon, I think that's sometimes the hesitation they have, that they sort of do want sort of more of a premium product than only spend a little bit more on food, and they might get more sort of meat options and pine nuts, a bit of feta, just sort of fancier ingredients and maybe just a couple of the meals per week that we'd prefer to have just the option to upgrade it to a higher level, yes.

The other question I had was, I was noticing some problems that you're having -- I think I saw it more in the states where particular parts of the meal box weren't being delivered, and there was a little bit of criticism on that where the protein item wasn't being included in the box, so then the customers couldn't make it up. And I wondered whether that was just a temporary problem during that very difficult time? Or is there still ongoing issues with supply?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we see -- we do see quite some dynamics on the supply chain, where sometimes certain products aren't available. We normally can shift around and provide substitutions and provide other products to our customers. At these times, interestingly, customers also are, in general, grateful to get the box. We see customer feedback, Net Promoter Score, all of them actually surging in the last couple of weeks. And so I don't think necessarily this is a problem. And for sure, it's not a long term problem.

But there's also, of course, another situation that, as I mentioned earlier, we brought onboard hundreds of team members, and those have to be trained and brought onboard. And when we seasonally train people, the level of accuracy is not as high as when somebody has been with us for a couple of weeks and has been really trained in all the processes. So therefore, you can't really completely rule out there's, in certain individual cases, a team member might forget to put an item into a box. That can happen and it can happen, especially when you are in this learning phase. We see this here and there.

I don't think it's a structural problem. It's nothing that we are concerned with. It's a normal process, and what we normally do is we make sure we compensate our customers. And with that compensation, often customers then are quite happy. In fact, we see that people that proactively reach out to us that we can then compensate if a mistake occurs, they're likelihood to buy another box is actually higher than a normal customer. It's actually quite easy to please customers when these mistakes happen, and they can happen a little bit more now as the teams are growing so dramatically. But again, I don't think this is a structural problem that we're facing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Craig Woolford with Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig John Woolford, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Director of Research for Australia & New Zealand and Lead Australian Consumer Sector Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was interested in the mix of sales that we're seeing in the business. It looks like -- I'm looking at the Australian business here, that revenue per order was up quite strongly in the March quarter about 8%. I think revenue per meal was roughly flat. So just wanted to clarify, that's a shift towards more of the 4-person box that you're seeing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we were -- even before the COVID crisis really hit, I think we were already seeing higher basket sizes kind of across most countries and product lines. I mean this really goes back to the 0.5 I was making about additional choice. And really, in every market and product line, we've increased the choice over the last year or more. So I think that usually helps with basket size. So that trend was already visible before. And as you can imagine now in the special situation where people are just more at home, we kind of have -- Fabian mentioned kind of a bit of a special bump to this even wouldn't be much in the Q1 numbers yet because we really had this hit very late in the quarter. But this is something also as part of the last 6 weeks that we've seen. And we have to see how long that really persists now as other things open up again and people can go outside more. Maybe that normalizes a bit more. But I think the underlying trend was there mostly before, but not just in Australia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig John Woolford, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Director of Research for Australia & New Zealand and Lead Australian Consumer Sector Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, understood. I did jump on the call a little late, so forgive me if this was answered. But in that weeks 14 to 17, where we've seen much stronger growth, were there a lot of active new customer sign ups? Or was it more of the existing customers ordering more?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's really a mix of both. So really, the kind of overnight switching and big bump obviously happened in the base. I mean we've made some of those figures public in the past that we have over 90% of our business with repeat purchases. So you can imagine if you have such a big base of existing customers, and they're now kind of stuck at home, and now they don't do their usual skipping because, I'm not there, I'm on vacation. So there was not a big kind of overnight week-on-week jump, which had everything to do with the existing customer base.

But then at the same time, as Fabian mentioned, the acquisition environment, people being interested, media prices also coming down a bit. So this also worked in our favor and led to an increase in newly acquired customers. But -- so I think it's a mix of both. And it's now, over time, the further we go, I think the more and more of the volume growth effect is also driven by new customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig John Woolford, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Director of Research for Australia & New Zealand and Lead Australian Consumer Sector Analyst [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. My last question was just on logistics. And just delivering those products, I know you've got interstate logistics for orders, say, in Queensland. Has there been any problems with that logistics channel? And what about localized delivery? Have costs gone up? Or are there any challenges in managing the delivery of these boxes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think similar to what Fabian said on the quality out of the manufacturing centers. So no short term. There can be some bumps, and there's a bit of variability. I think also the -- for our logistics partner, you mentioned Australia. They're growing with us, of course, in these times as well. So I think that you will see maybe some spikes here and there, but I would also agree with what Fabian said before, and that's -- this is nothing kind of not completely out of the norm. And I think generally, we were able to cope with -- and our logistics partners were also able to cope with the volume so far.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Stuart Foster with Foster Stockbroking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stuart Foster, Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd. - Executive Chairman & CEO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wanted to know, you gained about 50,000 customers for the quarter worldwide. Do you have any view as to -- or any statistics to show where they come from? Are they either coming from non-users of the product or are they coming from other competitors?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean in the past -- so what we normally do is we try to understand and we do survey with those customers how they heard about Marley Spoon and whether they used the vehicle before or not. What we see in the past that the majority of our customers, they come supermarket, this off-line to online channel switch situation. And while you do see, of course, customers that try multiple meal kits use one that they stick with, overall, most of that growth is really due to the channel switch from off-line to online. And that's what we've seen in the first quarter. And while we haven't done any research now, to me, it feels like that is also what's driving the majority of the growth that we're experiencing right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Siegel for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gilbert Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks so much for dialing in on the call, and especially in these really unprecedented times. I think that over the past weeks, where everybody has been working from home and everybody is finding a new normal, the team at Marley Spoon -- the way it was in a good situation because we do something to help and everybody in the company rallied around that, that we're not just at home or we're not just going to the site, but we actually can do something meaningful to those people just stuck at home and want a safer way to get food delivered.

And we think that something really meaningful has happened in the perspective of consumers. And so I think -- we said that over the past years, this off-line to online channel switch is something that is now really accelerated. And entering that with being already cash flow positive in the first quarter kind of before this situation hit us is kind of a perfect jump-off point for the company. So everybody is extremely excited. At the same time, it's really very early on, I think, in what we have the ambition to build here.

So I hope that we'll have more opportunities, if not to meet in person in the near term, then to go on video calls and have more conversations. And we hope the next road show will also, in person, materialize, hopefully at the back end of this year. And so then hopefully, we'll see many of you in person again. Thank you so much.

Julian Lange, Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.