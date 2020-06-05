Edited Transcript of MFRISCOA-1.MX earnings conference call or presentation 11-May-20 2:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Minera Frisco SAB de CV Earnings Call

Q1 2020 Minera Frisco SAB de CV Earnings Call

Monday, May 11, 2020

Corporate Participants

* José Corona Sánchez

Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Jens Spiess

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of the results of Minera Frisco First Quarter 2020. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and that the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding the forward-looking statements.

Hosting the conference today is Mr. José Corona. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. José Corona. Please go ahead.

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [2]

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for your interest in Minera Frisco First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. I will take you briefly through the production of financial results. And after that, we will open the call to any questions you may have.

Regarding production results, during the first month of 2020, the World Health Organization announced the pandemic novel coronavirus, COVID-19. After the first confirmed cases of this disease were revealed in Mexico, Minera Frisco together with Carlos Slim Foundation have established prevention and contact rules in the different geographical areas where the company operates.

In terms of production, the tonnage process in first quarter '20 decreased by 44% when comparing to first quarter '19. The units that processed a lower tonnage were mainly El Coronel, Ocampo, San Francisco del Oro.

In the case of El Coronel, its processed tonnage decreased due to the selective exploitation strategy that began in the unit in second quarter '19, concentrating on obtaining higher grades and reduce operating costs. On the other hand, in Ocampo, its processed tonnage decreased due to the exploitation is concentrated mainly in the underground mine. San Francisco del Oro decreased its processed tonnage mainly due to the preparation works at La Mesa area mine.

In Asientos unit, its processed tonnage increased by 8% due to the fact that ventilation problems with the SAG mill were resolved. In the case of San Felipe, its processed tonnage increased by 4% due to the contribution of tonnage from El Creston area. In Tayahua, its processed tonnage increased by 4%, this derived from the gradual increase in mining to reach the plant's installed capacity. These increases did not compensate for the decrease in processed tonnage.

Gold production reached 28,092 ounces in first quarter '20. This is a decrease of 22% when comparing to first quarter '19. The units of El Coronel and Ocampo obtained a higher processed grade, however, this effect did not compensate for a lower production mainly due to the reduction in processed tonnage. On the other hand, San Francisco del Oro, a lower production is due to a lower processed tonnage and a lower grade for the reasons explained in this report.

It's important to mention that Asientos and Concheño units increased their gold production by 51% and 28%, respectively, when compared to fourth quarter '19, mainly due to the increase in their processed tonnage.

Silver production reached 1,382,909 ounces in the first quarter '20. This is a decrease of 7% when comparing to first quarter '19. The units that decreased their production were El Coronel, San Felipe, San Francisco del Oro and Ocampo. In the case of El Coronel and Ocampo, despite having a higher grade of processed silver, the decrease in processed tonnage affected their production. In San Felipe unit, despite the increase in processed tonnage, a lower grade was obtained. In San Francisco del Oro unit, the reduction in its production is due to a lower processed tonnage as well as a lower grade. In the case of Asientos and Tayahua units, increased its silver production due to a increase in its processed tonnage.

When comparing first quarter '20 versus fourth quarter '19, a 26% increase in the production of silver ounces was obtained. This is mainly due to a high-grade processed tonnage and a higher grade in San Felipe, Asientos and Concheño units. In the case of San Francisco del Oro, this is due to a higher processed silver grade.

Copper production reached 5,934 tons in first quarter versus 5,543 tons in first quarter '19. This is an increase of 7% when comparing to the previous quarter. Tayahua unit increased its production by 9%, mainly due to the increase in processed tonnage as well as a higher grade. It is estimated that in 2020, the production of copper in the unit will continue to increase gradually. The lessening in production in Asientos unit was mainly due to a lower recovery, and in the case of San Francisco del Oro unit, it is due to the decrease in the processed tonnage.

Copper cathodes production in Maria reached 279 tons of copper in first quarter '20. This is a 45% reduction compared to first quarter '19. This is mainly due to the atypical rains in the month of January and February, affecting the irrigation of leaching pads. In Maria unit, metallurgical research will continue, and we're working to change the methodology of irrigation and pads maintenance in order to make the recovery of copper from the leaching pads more efficient.

Lead production during the first quarter in '20 reached 4,358 tons. This is an increase by 4% when comparing to first quarter '19. Asientos increased its production by 23% due to higher processed tonnage as well as a higher grade. San Francisco del Oro unit, despite increase in its processed grade, a decrease in processed tonnage was observed, affecting its production. On the other hand, Tayahua unit remained without considerable changes. When comparing first quarter '20 versus fourth quarter '19, a 22% increase in the production of lead was obtained. This is mainly due to a higher processed grade in the units.

Zinc production in the first quarter reached 12,698 tons. This is a 15 increase -- 15% increase when comparing first quarter to first quarter '19. Asientos and Tayahua units increased their production derived from a higher processed tonnage as well as a higher grade. In contrast, San Francisco unit, despite having a highly -- a higher processed grade, the decrease in processed tonnage affected the production.

As explained in previous releases, Minera Frisco, through the Tayahua unit and Goldcorp, Minera Peñasquito, are carrying out exploration works in the state of Zacatecas in Mexico. Once the exploration results have been obtained, both mining companies will evaluate their possible exploitation.

Regarding financial results. Net sales recorded MXN 2,215 million, equivalent at USD 111 million. This is a 13% increase when comparing the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period of the previous year. This is a result mainly for the decrease in the production of gold, silver and copper cathodes during the quarter for the reasons explained earlier in this report and for the decrease in the prices of lead, zinc and copper.

At the end of first quarter of '20, an operating loss of MXN 261 million was determined. This represents an operating margin of 12% minus, mainly due to lower production in gold, silver and copper cathodes, causing a decrease in sales. At the end of the first quarter in 2020, the EBITDA margin was 22%, 5 percentage points higher than the EBITDA recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

At the end of first quarter 2020, a comprehensive financial negative result of MXN 6,307 million was recorded. This is due to a loss in the exchange variation and interests paid on debt services. As of March 31, 2020, the company debt was composed of a syndicated loan of USD 395 million equivalents, the subordinated loan of USD 488 million and a long-term bonds of MXN 5,000 million. The debt in U.S. dollar decreased by 12% when comparing first quarter of '20 versus first quarter '19, it reaching an equivalent of 1 million -- sorry, USD 1,095 million versus USD 1,248 million, respectively.

At the end of first quarter of '20, the company recorded a net loss of MXN 4,625 million due to the reasons explained before in this report.

The company continues with the strategy of economic metal hedging. Until today, a part of the estimated production is hedged for the remainder of 2020, gold and silver. By 2021, a part of the estimated gold production is hedged.

With this, I conclude my general comments. We can now proceed to answer any questions you may have. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Jens Spiess of Morgan Stanley.

Jens Spiess, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [2]

Couple of questions. The proposed capital increase that was voted on Friday, was it approved? And could you maybe give us a bit of details about the amount and the use of those proceeds? And yes, that would be my first question.

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [3]

Yes. Jens, this last Friday took place the shareholder's meeting. And then one of the main points discussed on that meeting was capital increase. It's a proposal. It's just we have to wait on to confirm this amount and all the process of [commission and price levels]. We have to wait for those process. But there was an amount for discussion, it's around MXN 8,000 million. And that's the only info that we have at this moment. We have to wait. We have to wait for the final approvals, what the final decision of the shareholders and for the process of (inaudible).

Jens Spiess, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the main reason would be injecting liquidity to the company? Or are you using that for specific purpose?

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, obviously, we are discussing the purposes. But at this moment, we do not have any special purpose. But I think, obviously, this possibility will improve the cash position on the operation side of the business. Today, we have -- we are focused on consolidating the operations in underground, we continue to improve Tayahua, continue improving Concheño and all of it, I think, to support all the operations and provide any operating continuity and better results on production.

Jens Spiess, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And maybe could you elaborate on what the capacity utilization you're having in your mind due to the state of sanitary emergency in Mexico? Are you operating at a much lower level? Or are you operating close to capacity?

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are under -- we are working under [sanitary emergency] protocol, also from the economy department protocol. We are reviewing, [producing] rules that are under different roles. As, for example, we separate groups older than 55 years old, some with illness. We review daily different personnel conditions. We create different schedules of entry and exit, meal time, et cetera, et cetera. So we are closely -- sorry, we are very close to the normal capacity. We are operating. Before we did these rules, obviously, the main part is controlling the situation and have all the different control rules for these protocols on place.

Jens Spiess, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, great. And last question. Could you provide an update of your guidance for production and CapEx for this year?

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We [can't] provide an update production. We have to review first, is there any consideration with this situation, pandemic situation. Until now, we continue with the projections. And we can share with you estimated production as soon as we determine, define -- and define a impact.

On the CapEx, we are continuing in the same levels of CapEx around $20 million of CapEx estimated for this year, yes.

Jens Spiess, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, great. And out of those $20 million, how much is the exploration approximate that you're capitalizing?

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Around from $11 million to $12 million.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Mr. José Corona for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

José Corona Sánchez, Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. - General Manager of Treasury & Finance and CFO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thanks for your participation in this conference call. We are looking forward to speaking with you again. Thank you, and have a nice day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.