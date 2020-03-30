Edited Transcript of MCE.AX earnings conference call or presentation 25-Feb-20 1:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd Earnings Call

Mar 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Aaron Paul Begley

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director

* Brendan William Cocks

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - CFO & Joint Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

* Steve McNamee

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Matrix 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO and Managing Director, Aaron Begley. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [2]

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Matrix' First Half 2020 Results Presentation. If you will find the presentation that's been released to the market, please turn to Page 3 because I'll be talking to -- talking about the presentation.

Starting with an overview of our results for the period. Our first half revenue was up nearly 100% on the prior corresponding period to $22.6 million, and we achieved an underlying EBITDA for that period of $1.2 million. If we look at the full calendar year result for calendar year 2019, we produced a revenue of about $49 million and about $1.8 million of underlying EBITDA. And so that's the first 12-month period of positive earnings since 2016 and reflects the change in market conditions. We also completed another milestone during the first half, and that was the completion of our sale and leaseback of our Henderson facility, which we sold for $20 million, and that enhanced our net cash position to $14.8 million. On the 30th of June 2019, it was $2 million. So that's quite a substantial improvement that we managed to liberate that cash from the -- for the buildings, and that's had a very good result for us in terms of liberating that cash for working capital and other needs as we go forward into a recovering market.

With respect to our operating overview, most of our revenue is secured by -- largely by oil and gas-based revenue derived from the OpEx market or the operational expenditure of drilling contractors and a small amount from projects relating to SURF plus some legacy projects. We increased our diversity of revenue. We won -- for example, we won and delivered an LGS project for an offshore drilling application in Mozambique, and I'll talk to that a little more later on. We also secured and delivered 3 SURF orders in the first half, which were quite significant because it utilized some newly installed capacity that we have at Henderson. We also sold our first orders of Matrix' MaxR range into the Middle East, specifically in Abu Dhabi, and we're continuing to expand our market in that area. And we received a defense export order for a marine application, which we're in the process of delivering.

In terms of outlook, right now, we're targeting near-term orders of around about $50 million in terms of a pipeline of competitive orders and tenders that we expect to be awarded in this half, in the second half of FY '20, and that's really a good indicator of the recovery in the market. We're also seeing a substantial increase in LGS demand for drill rig upgrades. So as the drilling fleet is being reactivated and the requirement for drilling riser buoyancy to extend or replace rises or existing buoyancy is required, we're seeing an increased demand for our LGS product. And the outlook for both SURF and drilling OpEx remains very strong. We also have a number of opportunities to further expand our MaxR market in the Middle East.

We're turning to Page 4 now in terms of a retrospective on delivering our initiatives during the first half. Our expectations for FY '20 were to increase our revenue in the first half and maintain our core business, and we did that. We doubled our revenue compared to the prior corresponding period from $11.3 million to $22.6 million, and this was primarily driven by oil and gas activity primarily for orders of Matrix' traditional riser buoyancy product but also LGS and a handful of SURF orders. And just, I guess, to expand on that, the revenue from the drilling market is primarily driven from the operational expenditure of drilling contractors where the revenue from the SURF market is project derived.

So we also expected to see sustained activity in unconventional onshore completions to drive some volume for Matrix' MaxR range of well construction products. This has been a bit of a mixed result for us. In the first half, we did see a decline in orders in our U.S. market primarily as there was a decrease in the number of rigs that were active through that period, and that had a corresponding downwards result on our revenue for North America. However, we have been able to successfully penetrate the Middle Eastern market with orders going into Abu Dhabi and also penetration of the Saudi market, which we would expect to drive some growth through this calendar year. We're also seeing increased demand through Asia and Australia as a number of large projects reach FID and the drilling completions are executed.

Another important expectation that we were focused on in FY '20 was the -- was to capitalize on the growth of the SURF market. So this is really a project-driven business. So it is a substantial growth in the rise of final investment decisions for offshore projects both in Australia and also in target markets such as Brazil. And we've really spent the first half delivering some milestone SURF orders, which we're able to do because of our vertically integrated manufacturing process, which were related to the introduction of a roto-molding machine into our Henderson operations. This has enabled us to deliver world-class polymer-skinned buoyancy modules into the SURF market, which is what the market wants and demands. And that's really set us up to continue to penetrate that market both in Australia, Brazil and elsewhere.

We also wanted to continue our momentum with positive underlying earnings, which we have with that EBITDA result of $1.2 million. In the second half, our results both from a top line and bottom line perspective are really going to depend on the outcome and timing of orders. The outlook is very good, but the revenue may be lumpy and a bit unpredictable. And part of the reason for that is that we're seeing an increase in demand from drilling contractors for upgrades and extensions to rigs and replacement of old buoyancy. And we don't have a lot of visibility on the timing of those orders or the scale, in some instances. But quite often, we'll receive inquiries from drilling contractors as they reactivate rigs with very little notice. And then we would also expect subsequent order placement to take place quite quickly in delivery. So it will be a little bit lumpy, but what we can say is that the SURF market, in particular both projects, the outlook for project-based work and the outlook for OpEx-based work looks very good.

We also want to expand in the -- our penetration of the market with our LGS product. So we are seeing a lot of interest in this product. We secured a $3 million order and delivered that order in December for an operation in Mozambique. That particular system is in operation. So it's in the water at the moment and they're continuing to monitor its performance. But so far, so good, and we're seeing a lot of our clients standardize their inquiries to specify LGS.

So that's it for that particular slide. I'll -- I'm going to hand over to Brendan now, and I'll come back to talk further after Brendan's financial results presentation. Thank you, and over to Brendan.

Brendan William Cocks, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - CFO & Joint Company Secretary [3]

Thank you, Aaron. So I'd like to turn to Page 6. I'll just make a few comments on each of the financial slides.

So firstly, on our key financial metrics. As Aaron mentioned, we achieved a $1.2 million underlying EBITDA on a revenue of $22.6 million. This reaffirms the company's view that we can achieve EBITDA breakeven in revenue of low $40 million per annum.

On other metrics. In regards to our employee numbers, you may see that the numbers had decreased quite significantly from 140 to 97, and that went down as we completed some projects at the end of the period. The company will continue to flex our labor with project load, but I'll also note that there were a couple of projects in particular during the half that -- where we actually performed them overseas using a mix of internal and contract labor. So not all jobs were necessarily being done out of our Henderson facility.

In regards to the order book, our order book has decreased from $25 million to $10 million as we completed those couple of projects at the end of December. Order book is down. However, recent orders we've experienced have been more OpEx related, and what we're saying is it tends to be more a 4- to 8-week lead time between inquiry to order placement in recent orders that we've won. So as our mix of projects change to -- more to OpEx than CapEx, we're saying that it may not be reflected in an order book for the upcoming 6 months.

Let's turn to Page 7, balance sheet. A couple of things at play here. One, we did see that our trade receivables were significantly higher at the end of the period. This had a bit of an impact on our working capital, which was at $16.4 million at the end of the half, which was higher than what it had been in previous periods. But that's just a mix of project timing and 2 projects in particular where effectively, we completed them just prior to Christmas. That was paid predominantly for most of the materials for those projects and labor, but we've still got approximately $6 million to receive in the March quarter for those projects, which has been coming since the new year.

The other main impact on our balance sheet was the impact of the sale and leaseback. And what we saw there is in that transaction, an increase of our cash by $20 million. We recognized a right-of-use asset of $33.7 million with a corresponding lease liability of $27.5 million. We'll also incur additional lease payments of $1.7 million per annum from that deal. Originally, we communicated to the market that we expected a $6.5 million loss on sale. However, interaction of the new lease standard with the new revenue standards meant that the treatment for that differed from what it would have been prior periods, and it meant that we ended up recognizing a $700,000 loss on that transaction.

We turn to Page 8, debt and banking. We saw the improved cash position, which was off the back of the sale and leaseback. With an improved cash position, the company intends to be disciplined in managing that cash as we pursue recovering oil and gas markets and also pursue diversification opportunities in different markets. Also to note what we have experienced is debt markets in recent times have been very restrictive for companies that operate in the oil and gas service sector, which we do. So having a strong cash balance helps us manage our future.

Page 9, cash flow. What we see here is really the interaction of our working capital. As you can see there, our receivables grew $5.4 million, but as I said, we had $6 million that was coming in from a couple of projects we'll finish at the end of the period, and we had $13 million of receivables at the end of the period. So we'll see that -- expect the receivables position to improve and help this period with the cash flow, which comes down to the timing of projects.

At this point, I'll pass back to you, Aaron.

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Brendan. Well, if you'd like to turn to Slide 11. It's just a quick snapshot of our business as we see at the moment. Obviously, we are still oil and gas dependent from a revenue perspective. But it's important to recognize that we have an increased exposure to the OpEx spend in this market, which is important because it means that we're not as reliant as we have been historically on the CapEx spend. And we have both the downstream and upstream opportunities that we're pursuing in that sector in both LNG and oil applications offshore and also nearshore.

With resources, this is quite an exciting opportunity for us. We're having increased exposure to this sector. It's -- we're unique in the Australian market in terms of our capabilities. And some of Australia's major resources companies are starting to recognize this in terms of our ability to decrease weight, decrease corrosion issues and address wear and other things in their operations. So there's an opportunity to expand our business into that sector and really start building a bit more sustainability into our revenue base.

With respect to defense, the -- I guess the key to that market is being there for the long haul. It is a long game for the Australian defense spend program that's currently underway. We are focused very much on the naval sector, but in the meantime, we've been able to secure export orders for this sector and also get involved in sustainment and -- of the surface fleet and subsurface fleet.

Okay. Turning to Page 12, back to oil and gas. The indicators remain positively -- the graphs were exactly the same as what we used in our last presentation because they're still completely relevant. Probably the only change to it is that there has been a shift to the right for Woodside Browse FID decision. But apart from that, the global outlook for offshore spending remains very strong. So we're seeing a recovery in that market. We are starting to finally see the FID decisions flows through to the major EPC contractors, which will then ultimately flow through to -- with supply chain, including us. So some of the key projects that we're looking at in this part of the world include Woodside Scarborough project, Shell Crux, the Santos Barossa project and others in the region and including also Woodside SNE project, which has reached FID. So that's behaving as expected albeit that 1 or 2 projects have drifted to the right by a year or 2.

The same story is in -- is shown in Southeast Asia. There's been significant growth in project commitments in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, in particular. And again, there are regional projects that are in our backyard. We're the only business of our type in this part of the world. So we should be geographically advantaged by those projects.

Turning to Slide 13 in terms of oil and gas operations. Just a quick comment on riser buoyancy. I mean historically, with riser buoyancy, we've relied on the new build market, which, through the 2010s, was very, very strong. It was at an all-time high. There is -- there has been a substantial amount of rationalization in that market. A number -- a large number of old drillships and semisubmersibles have been retired. The global fleet is being modernized. And as it continues to be reactivated and as we see an increase in utilization across the fleet, so we've seen a substantial increase in OpEx expenditure as the major drilling contractors continue to mobilize their fleets for work that are being awarded by the majors. So that's really going to drive revenue in that sector.

In terms of our technology, we do have a market-leading technology with respect to LGS. We are the largest manufacturer of riser buoyancy in the world in terms of capacity and have the majority of currently the -- well, currently the majority of the market share. And we would expect that going forward, LGS will pay -- will play a substantial part and be effectively standardized across the solutions that we offer in that segment.

With respect to subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, or SURF, this is entirely project-based. One of the key things that we've been doing through this period as we've been waiting for projects to flow through to us is ensuring that we are approved by all the major EPC contractors. So that's a process that's still ongoing, but we're getting close to closing out our approvals with all the major contractors. But also, we are seeking approvals from the end user. So being approved by the super majors is actually quite important for some projects. We were recently approved by CNOOC from China. We've also been approved by Exxon. So we're an approved vendor to Exxon for the global supply of buoyancy for their subsea projects. And that just makes life a lot easier for us as that approval process flows through from us to the EPC contractor to the end user.

I think in terms of well construction, I covered that off earlier. But really, we have seen, as I mentioned, a slowing with the MaxR range sales in North America but growth in the Middle East and Australasia and nearby markets. So we have been working for a long time to penetrate the Middle East. We were successful for the first time last year at Abu Dhabi. And we're also working hard to get approved with Saudi Aramco and some of the other operators across there. So I would expect to see an increase in revenue from that sector this year, but it will be driven primarily from revenue outside of North America. North America may see some recovery, but I would expect most of the revenue to come outside of North America at this stage.

Right. Turning to Slide 14 in terms of our diversification outside of oil and gas. Defense, as I mentioned, is a long game for us. We have slowly been approved by the major prime contractors that are involved in the spend in Australia. So that includes contractors such as Naval Group. So we're going through approval processes with them at the moment; Thales, which is Australia's largest prime contractor and others. And this ensures that we will be part of the local content that they are committing to in Australia for the provision of things like hydrostatic testing services, advanced composites and other advanced materials for surface and subsurface applications. While we're waiting for that new build cycle to come and we're going through that qualification process, there is also opportunities -- there are also opportunities in sustainment, both locally, so in the Australian naval sector, and also internationally. So we're participating in both of those areas, and sustainment revenue is something that goes on regardless of what the fleet build program looks like. So we're pursuing those opportunities.

With respect to transportation, there are obviously lots of potential applications for composites for the other things that we do in vehicle lightening for bulk transportation. We recently showcased some of our materials technologies at AusRAIL Conference & Exhibition. That was very interesting and pulled in a lot of interest from areas that we haven't participated in to date. Unfortunately, the Pacific National project that we're working on for 4 advanced composite material bulk transport wagons is not going to proceed beyond the recent design review. So it's not going to go past the design phase. We did get production-ready for that project, and we're currently working through the commercial claims with the client.

With respect to resources, look, we have increased our marketing to the resources sector -- obviously, Western Australia has the largest concentration of mines in the world; and also increased our marketing to the LNG sector right across Australia. And we're addressing issues primarily there with corrosion, weight and wear with advanced materials. It has created a lot of interest. We would hope that, that would generate some revenue, although we can't commit to any sort of quantum of magnitude in the near term. But there is a big opportunity for us because we do have a unique capability in Australia.

With respect to civil and infrastructure, probably the key here has been the Tunnelwell project that we've been working on for the past 18 months. Where we are with that particular project is we produce commercial quantities of the product. The product has actually been put in the ground, has been installed. It works, and we're continuing to manufacture that product. So early days for that product but so far, we have been able to successfully produce it and install it although we weren't involved in the installation.

So turning to the final slide, which is Slide 15. There's a substantial global and regional pipeline of offshore projects that have reached FID or likely to reach FID in the near term. We've got good visibility of these projects. We can see what the magnitude of those projects are going to be in terms of revenue that we'll realize. But the timing has slipped somewhat. Since the last presentation, we've seen some conversion. We've lost some. We've won some. But a lot of these opportunities have been pushed to the right and we -- but we would expect a large chunk of those opportunities to be decided on this half.

We're also ideally positioned to take advantage of 7 -- of several major projects in the LNG sector. So whether it's oil, whether it's gas, with offshore, it involves a subsea completion. Matrix always has some sort of involvement or scope from involvement in those projects regardless of whether it's oil or less. And there are probably 3 key areas for LNG that we're focusing on. One is projects relating to SURF. So that's relating to new capital commitments by the operators. There's drilling opportunities. We sort of sell -- we sell drilling completions products, which is part of our MaxR range. And then there's also the opportunity to participate in supporting their operations both downstream and upstream.

We expect to see an increase in OpEx spend through the period. So we would expect that to increase from last year with respect to the drilling sector. So as these drillships see increase -- an increase in demand and utilization, we would expect that. But what we can say about that is that our visibility can sometimes be pretty low because of the short cycle time between inquiry and order delivery. But generally, we're seeing a very strong trend in that area.

There's over $50 million worth of competitive tenders that we would expect to be awarded. The key -- one of the key orders last year was the delivery of that LGS riser buoyancy system for an existing rig, which is operating in Mozambique -- so we watch that carefully; and also those milestone orders for SURF.

I'll finish by saying what we do. Despite having a strong net cash position, we will be very disciplined in that approach in terms of how we'll manage that cash. It's there to take advantage of the growth in -- we expect in the market from both a working capital perspective and also to pursue additional opportunities. So it's something -- we'll continue to focus on costs while also making sure that we're very well positioned to take advantage of the increase in project spend and OpEx spend across the sectors that we're involved with.

So I'll finish on that. Thank you very much. I'm going to pass back to the operator for Q&A. Thank you very much.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question today comes from Steve from Norvest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve McNamee, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron and Brendan, it's Steve McNamee of [CV] projects in Norvest. Look, just a quick question. I just wondered whether you had any percentages on the amount of subsea spaghetti that goes under these rigs, the -- how many kilometers of that spaghetti do you guys actually have riser buoyancies on? And of the percentage of that spaghetti that needs riser buoyancies, what percentage are your riser buoyancies in terms of the total market?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Well, look, as a ballpark estimate, we've got somewhere between 50 to 65 kilometers of riser buoyancy that we've manufactured over the years out of -- really out of Henderson facility. In terms of what that represents in terms of the existing rig fleet...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve McNamee, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, could you step back? Was that 55 to 60 kilometers of actual buoyancy devices?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve McNamee, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes, yes, yes. But -- then the amount of spaghetti that goes on would be many, many multiples of that, I guess.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, no, most of it is actually clad. I mean probably 90% of it would be cladded buoyancy. If you were to lighten a buoyancy end to end, you then double it, so sort of 100 to 130 kilometers. Rather than -- but in terms of the percentage of installed buoyancy that's out there, that's a bit difficult for me to answer off the cuff. Mainly because there's been so many rigs that have been retired, I would expect that given our timing, our entrance into the market, we probably increased that share because the -- most of our production, the bulk of our production happened over the last decade, and our competitors have been around for a lot longer than we have. But of course, they would have supplied all the rigs. So look, I would say it would be more than 1/3. It might even be as much as 50%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve McNamee, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you just comment on competitors, whether anybody else has popped up? I know the numbers will run down over the last 5 years but...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. No one else has reared their heads. So look -- no. It's the same old -- they're the same old competitors. We've really only got 2 competitors now. They're both based in the U.K. So look, it is really -- it's not quite a duopoly but we only really have 2 competitors. And really, in the SURF space, we compete with Balmoral. And in the drilling space, we compete with Trelleborg. And that's really how the market is divided.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve McNamee, [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So how would you -- and would you be 30% of that in terms of the current requirement for buoyancy devices or more?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Look we've been more for drilling. I suspect that we've got the bulk of the drilling market. SURF is -- we're not as dominant at all. We have -- we actually have quite a small section of the SURF market and -- but that's what -- that's where we see our growth opportunity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Okay. I've got no further questions at this time. I'll hand back to your presenters for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aaron Paul Begley, Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you for listening, and we look forward to presenting again in this format at full year. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now all disconnect.