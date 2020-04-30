Edited Transcript of LXFR earnings conference call or presentation 28-Apr-20 12:30pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Luxfer Holdings PLC Earnings Call

Welcome to Luxfer's 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Now I will turn the call over to Mary Reid from Luxfer. Mary, please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mary Reid, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Brandy. Welcome to Luxfer's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. We're happy to have you all with us today. I'm Mary Reid from Luxfer. And with me today is Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer; and Heather Harding, our Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, we will provide details on our first quarter 2020 performance as outlined in the press release issued yesterday. Today's webcast is accompanied by a presentation that can be accessed at luxfer.com. Please note, any references to non-GAAP financials are reconciled in the appendix of this presentation.

Before we begin, a friendly reminder that any forward-looking statements made about the company's expected financial results are subject to future risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Slide 2 of today's presentation for further details.

Now let me turn the call over to Alok.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mary. Welcome, everyone. During this call, I will provide an overview of our first quarter performance and a summary of Luxfer's response to the COVID pandemic. After that, our CFO, Heather Harding, will provide details of our recent financial performance and provide estimated guidepost for the rest of the year 2020. Before I summarize our Q1 results, I would like to thank all our employees for continuing to serve our customers and shareholders during these unprecedented times. The safety of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we work and live remains our #1 priority.

During this pandemic, we have taken significant additional measures to enhance safety protocols as we continue to operate most of our facilities to deliver essential products to our customers. I am proud of the company's performance culture, which ensures that we continue to safely operate our essential factories, while we also achieved significant cost reduction to mitigate the impact of COVID.

Now please turn to Slide 3 for a summary of the first quarter's financial results. Luxfer's first quarter 2020 financial results were impacted by the challenging industrial macro conditions worsened by the COVID pandemic. Our total sales, excluding the impact of the noncore Czech recycling divestiture, declined 10.5%. Our first quarter EBITDA declined 18.4% to $15.1 million as we were unable to fully offset the gross margin impact of lower sales with cost reductions. Our adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.30, down 25%.

Our balance sheet remains in good shape. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.4x at the end of the quarter, which is significantly lower than the level at which any of our financial covenants become relevant. During the quarter, we used $7 million in cash, which is a reduction compared to our cash usage of $11 million in the first quarter of 2019. As a reminder, we usually have negative cash generation in the first quarter due to business seasonality and timing. Our return on invested capital finished above 15%.

For the full year 2020, our ability to provide reliable forecast and guidance is impacted by the unprecedented volatility in our end markets and customer demand due to COVID. When we issued our full year guidance in early March, we had considered the immediate impact of COVID outbreak in China, but we had not anticipated the impact of the global COVID pandemic. Given the current global uncertainties, we are withdrawing our full year financial guidance.

Now please turn to Slide 4 for an overview of the employee and customer actions being implemented at Luxfer to address the significant impact of the COVID pandemic. As a company, our performance culture and strong focus on safety is allowing us to responsibly deal with the COVID pandemic. We have activated our crisis response plan and are executing the necessary steps to maintain business continuity. We are working even more closely with our customers to understand their changing demands and expectations so that we can appropriately prioritize our own efforts. Based on customer demand, we are increasing our production capacity in some locations, while we have suspended operations at other sites. In all locations, we have implemented enhanced sanitization and cleaning protocols, while increasing employee training and awareness for hand washing and infection control as per the CDC and NHS guidelines. We have reevaluated and retooled our operations to enable safe social distancing by changing shift schedules and production floor layouts. We have been able to maintain enough stock of safety and disinfecting supplies, sometimes with the help of our large customers and our facility in China. When possible, our employees are working remotely from home, enabled by our previously implemented cloud-based IT and telecommunication infrastructure. Overall, we are confident that we have provided greater protection for our employees, customers and communities in which we serve while adequately fulfilling the essential needs of our customers.

Given the diverse end markets we serve, let's review the related revenue impact on Slide 5. As a reminder, our current sales can be classified into 3 approximately equal end markets: defense, first response and health care, transportation, and industrial. Before we review the performance of each end user segment, let me give you a sense of the shifting demand patterns during the quarter. At the beginning of the quarter, we anticipated and experienced lower year-on-year industrial sales due to ongoing industrial downturn and also lower defense sales given the expected timing of a few large orders. Towards the end of the first quarter, we started experiencing significant contraction in our transportation end markets as many of our customers in U.S. and Europe suspended their production in response to COVID.

In addition, we saw further weakness in our industrial demand as oil price declined and some of the industrial customers further reduced production. We did see an increase in defense demand towards the end of the quarter, and we expect the defense end-user sales to remain strong in the near term. Despite the strength in March, the defense first response and health care end market saw a decline of 7.1% for the full quarter due to the anticipated slower start to the year. Sales in our transportation end market declined 15.2% in the quarter. Demand for passenger auto worsened during the quarter, and we also saw declines in some aerospace applications. Alternative fuel sales continued to grow year-over-year, but we expect those sales to slow down in the second quarter as many of our customers have suspended operations during the COVID outbreak. We expect to see continued declines in transportation for the remainder of the year as demand for auto isn't expected to recover in the near term, and aerospace demand is likely to remain soft.

Our industrial end market sales declined 9.4% in the quarter. The lower ISM PMI index, coupled with the COVID crisis, is having a significant negative impact. While SoluMag's oil and gas sales were flat year-over-year in the quarter, we are not forecasting any significant near-term sales of this product until the WTI oil price experiences a meaningful recovery.

Now please turn to Slide 6 for a deeper review of specific Luxfer products used to fight the COVID crisis. Luxfer is proud to play a small role towards enabling the U.S. military, first responders and medical professionals to fight the COVID pandemic. Our Heater Meals and our Flameless Ration Heaters are providing nutrition to U.S. Military and disaster relief agencies in the field and often also in their home bases as many of the canteens have suspended operations to stop the spread of COVID. Our aluminum oxygen cylinders are a critical part of the medical infrastructure for patient care in field hospitals, temporary hospitals or home care. We make the world's highest performance, high-pressure aluminum cylinder for medical oxygen applications. Our lightweight, high-pressure composite cylinders are a vital part of the first responders' SCBA equipment, so that they always have access to lightweight oxygen supply and can confidently respond to emergencies without worrying about unsafe breeding conditions. Over the past few weeks, we have experienced an increased order rate for all 3 of these products. We are actively ramping up production to meet the higher demand levels so that we can continue to supply these essential products to health care professionals and first responders.

Now please turn to Slide 7, which highlights how our transformation plan has positioned us for success. Luxfer initiated the transformation plan in early 2018 with the goal of delivering greater value for our shareholders through simplification, growth, productivity and continuous improvement. In addition to delivering on those objectives, the transformation plan is also enabling Luxfer to weather the current COVID crisis. Our focus on cost reduction and waste elimination has added $15 million of net cost savings to our profitability to the first quarter, thus reducing the impact of current volume decline. The continuous improvement mindset in our workforce positions us very well to deliver further cost actions throughout the coming year. Our pay-for-performance culture has built a more nimble organization that is quick to react to current conditions and focus on business continuity for our customers, while generating automatic cost savings when performance deteriorates. Our low-cost, scalable IT infrastructure enabled fast adoption of remote working practices, which is critical given the global nature of our operations and team members.

In summary, we are facing unprecedented conditions and are confident that despite potentially adverse short-term financial results, we will continue strengthening the company for the long term and emerge stronger through this crisis to recover growth and profitability.

Now let me turn the call over to Heather Harding, Luxfer's Chief Financial Officer, for details on our financial results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Heather Harding, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Alok, and good morning, everyone. Let's walk through the first quarter financial results on Slide 8. First quarter reported sales of $103.8 million declined 13.8%. Excluding the impact of the Czech recycling divestiture, core sales declined 10.5%, including a 1.1% impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. The quarterly sales decline was primarily due to lower demand in passenger auto, zirconium catalysts and other industrial products. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $15.1 million was down $3.4 million or 18.4% from the prior year. Despite the volume decline, the company executed on the transformation plan and delivered approximately $1 million of net cost reductions in the quarter despite unfavorable reserves related to the transportation market downturn. We continue to execute favorable pricing actions to offset material inflation.

For a deeper dive into our 2 products segment results, please turn to Slide 9. Elektron sales of $51.2 million declined 11.1% from the prior year. Excluding the impact of the 2019 Czech recycling business divestiture, the sales decline is primarily due to weakness in catalysis and magnesium Aerospace products, coupled with unfavorable timing and MRE products, resulting EBITDA of $11.6 million declined 17.1%. Gas Cylinder Segment sales declined 9.9%, primarily due to lower passenger auto and industrial cylinders demand, coupled with fire extinguisher product exits. These declines were partially offset by the continued growth in alternative fuel products, resulting EBITDA of $3.5 million declined 22.2%.

Now let's review our key balance sheet and cash flow metrics on Slide 10. We ended the first quarter with a strong balance sheet. Net debt totaled $91.5 million at the end of the quarter, and our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.4x. Our first quarter operating working capital percent of sales did increase sequentially from year-end. However, this increase was exacerbated by macro conditions as business units were unable to fully execute improvement plans in light of declining sales. We remain committed to our improvement plans and expect favorable results to materialize in the second half of the year. We consumed $7 million free cash in the quarter, using approximately $2.6 million in cash for restructuring activities. This compares favorably to our prior year performance of consuming $11 million in cash for the first quarter of 2019. On a trailing 12-month basis, we delivered 15.4% ROIC from adjusted earnings. Our balance sheet remains solid, and we are well positioned for strong cash conversion in 2020.

Given the significant market uncertainty, I wanted to review some downturn playbook actions on Slide 11. Given the unprecedented and volatile nature of the current market, we have initiated many actions to support our employees, customers and shareholders. As we've evaluated various downturn scenarios, we first reviewed self-adjusting actions. These will include volume-based savings in our manufacturing operations, lower management compensation and headcount optimization. Our current executive team target compensation will reduce by approximately 30% due to pay-for-performance incentive plans. We have reviewed all costs for discretionary reductions, involving delaying hiring decisions, eliminating travel plans, accelerating MRO savings and further reductions in professional services, training and marketing spend. We expect around $2 million of savings from these efforts.

We have reevaluated our capital spending plans for reduction opportunities. As we began the year, we expected to spend $13 million to $15 million of annual capital. In light of current demand profiles, we have looked to delay capacity upgrades and productivity projects, while maintaining investments for growth. As a result, we expect a 30% to 50% capital reduction with a revised annual spend between $8 million to $10 million. As cash generation is a key consideration, we have explored additional cash preservation opportunities in addition to capital spend reductions. This includes partial suspension of our pension deficit funding, implementing furloughs and other headcount actions, reevaluating the timing of a share buyback program and reconsideration of M&A. These efforts have potential cash upside of $2 million to $5 million. All of these items highlight our ability to take actions to limit and contain the impact of the current macro conditions.

As we look to the remainder of the year, we have withdrawn full year financial guidance based on the unprecedented volatility and uncertainty in the market. However, we wanted to provide a guidepost for our full year outlook on Slide 12. Clearly, the current market environment will have a significant impact on the business. Our view is shaped by some key macro assumptions. First, we expect our defense and first responder product sales to be flat year-over-year, as these products are used to combat the current covet crisis. Next, we expect continued erosion in both transportation and industrial end markets.

We are expecting the second quarter to be our weakest quarter of the year, and we're expecting a U-shaped recovery after Q2. In addition to the cost reductions already highlighted, we are focused on cash preservation as well. We expect to reduce our annual capital spend and spend less cash on pension deficit funding and restructuring. The resulting free cash flow, excluding restructuring, we converted approximately 100% for the year. While the current market conditions represent a significant business challenge, we remain confident in our organization's ability to take the necessary steps to limit the impact supported by our strong balance sheet position.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Alok for a wrap-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Heather. Please turn to Slide 13. Let me wrap up by recapping that we serve niche attractive end markets with proprietary products and technology. Our transformation plan has delivered results and will continue to make a positive impact for the next few years. After the transformation plan is complete, we have plenty of runway to create more shareholder value by deploying the Luxfer Business Excellence Standard Toolkit to drive improvement in growth and productivity.

Once again, I want to thank all our employees around the world for safely operating our facilities while putting our customer first. Thank you for listening. We will now take questions.

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes the line of Chris Moore of CJS Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Paul Moore, CJS Securities, Inc. - Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, maybe start with the -- on the positive side. So the high-pressure aluminum cylinders, can you maybe just give a sense in terms of kind of what your maximum production capacity is there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At this stage, we had a surge in orders, and we do have capacity to move production from industrial cylinders to medical cylinders. But I think to answer your question broadly, we're talking about $5 million to $10 million for the year annually on the maximum that we would get out of that in incremental volume terms.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Paul Moore, CJS Securities, Inc. - Senior Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. Okay. And in terms of the MRE, it sounds like you're starting to see some increased demand there, is that -- do you expect that to kind of peak in Q2 or continue through the year from what you're seeing at this stage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It does depend on how the crisis unfolds in the next few months, but we definitely have strong orders going into Q2. And if the situation continues, that could extend into Q3 and Q4 as well. I think that's where some of the uncertainty comes in, Chris, is, we're not sure on how long this

Would continue and what nature of this extent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Paul Moore, CJS Securities, Inc. - Senior Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. All right. On SoluMag, just in your estimation, where does the price of oil need to be in order for SoluMag to be a meaningful part of Luxfer revenue?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the Permian, which is where our new products is working, and it's working quite well, I mean, that's one reason why Q1 sales were flat year-over-year. Again, I'm not a expert, Chris, but we hear numbers such as it needs to be around $30 to $40 a barrel, the WTI crude, for folks to invest in new wells and drilling in the Permian. But the other industry experts who might have a better view, we are holding back and looking at this as needs to be $30 to $40, which is what we hear from customers as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from line of Sarkis Sherbetchyan of B. Riley FBR.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarkis Sherbetchyan, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Associate Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick question on some of the capacity. You mentioned, I think you temporarily suspended some operating capacity. Can you maybe talk about how much you've taken off-line and what product categories?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sarkis, so most of the capacity -- in fact, all the capacity that we have taken out right now is all in the automotive sector, which was really hard hit as our customers both in Europe and U.S. have suspended operations. So as you know, passenger automotive is around less than 10% of our revenue. So that's kind of the capacity which we have taken off-line. And it's just a short-term setback as far as we are concerned. So as these customers start operating again, we would be looking to start that back up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarkis Sherbetchyan, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Associate Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And can you maybe help us understand what that implies for maybe the cost structure, right? Does it help you kind of conserve cash? Just kind of help us frame what that means.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I guess the first thing, we look at this as a good prudent exercise because we don't want to build up finished goods inventory. We usually ship on customer demand, which is good practice for us not to be hopeful and build inventory versus cost. Yes, it absolutely helps us with the cost structure, both variable and fixed cost since we're actively following employees. And with some of the government incentives in U.K. and U.S., we're able to take advantage of any, whether it's PPP or the CARES Act, pull that all together, that helps both in our fixed and variable cost assets. And finally, for us, it does allow us to do some preventive maintenance and a few other things in the factories while the lines are down. All of these are still lines with good track record and good customer demand historically and we think in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarkis Sherbetchyan, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Associate Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in the prepared remarks, I think Heather mentioned V-shaped recovery after 2Q. Can you maybe help us understand what the assumptions are backing up that statement?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I think Heather mentioned a U-shape recovery after Q2. And Sarkis, none of us are experts. Some of this is what we are hearing directly from our customers. And most people expect that beyond the immediate impact of production shutdown due to COVID, demand will recover, but it will not be a V-shape recovery. I guess that's one way to look at it. So we expect if Q2 is going to be our weakest, we don't expect Q3 to come back and be normal again. We think that would be a prolonged recovery period going towards the end of the year. And the core assumptions are around ISM, around the new vehicle SARs, just looking at those metrics and looking at what the current projections lead us. But there's a huge amount of uncertainty here, Sarkis, as you can imagine, hence we pulled our guidance now for the rest of the year to see how things evolve in the next 3 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Michael Leshock of KeyBanc Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael David Leshock, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you alluded to defense and first responder sales to be flattish year-over-year in 2020. And you said you saw -- you said once you saw a lower start to the year, which led to the decline in the quarter. But I would have expected to see some year-over-year growth here, just given the nature of the COVID response. Can you talk about what is dragging that segment down? Or what comps you faced last year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And these are just timing of some large orders. As you know, SCBA and medical oxygen are often driven by some large tenders. So we had a slow start, which we anticipated and was part of our original thought process. Where we are right now is we saw strong orders in March, and March was a growth month and we expect that to continue. So we had, like, good recovery from January, February slow start. We are ramping up production and into -- have a strong backlog getting into the rest of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael David Leshock, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And are there any lingering supply disruptions just given the COVID impact, specifically in Elektron from Chinese-based raw materials?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not anymore. When we sort of talked about in March, there were. So to be fair, there were supply disruptions at the beginning of the quarter, and that was baked into our guidance when we talked about in March. But that seems to have recovered faster than we would have anticipated. Those were around our zirconium product line, those were around some of our defense product lines and also, obviously, by a lot of our magnesium from China. Now the supply disruptions did lead us to have a bit extra inventory in the quarter, but there is no sort of current sales impact on lingering sales impact going into Q1 for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael David Leshock, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just lastly for me. I understand the CapEx revisions, just given the near-term uncertainties. But just wondering if you're being too aggressive in the sense of meeting your long-term goals in improving new product momentum. We're hearing some others with similar aspirations, a bit more balanced in their CapEx cuts. And so I'm just wondering how that impacts the time line on your investment goals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I think if you take a step back, 2 years ago, the company used to spend $18 million to $20 million in capital. And as we have reduced the number of facilities from 20 down to like 5 or so, there is automatic reduction in capital that happens when you have fewer facilities from maintenance CapEx. But that was, of course, in our guidance at the beginning of the year. As we go forward, that's sort of a line in the sand that we can revisit as it moves along. We are not cutting back on any growth projects. We're not cutting back on any necessary customer upgrades. We are simply looking at a higher amount of payback when we look at productivity projects. And in some cases, when the demand is down, we don't necessarily need to upgrade the capacity right now. We can defer some of those. So are we being too aggressive right now? I hope you're right, maybe we're being too aggressive. Then we can revisit in Q3 and Q4 and look back at those things. But given the current situation, we just thought it was prudent to be very conservative, at least for the time being.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael David Leshock, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just one more, actually. What products are in your pipeline right now going forward? And in what end markets would they be in?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Holdings PLC - CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the medical field, we have talked about within our zirconium products, which have had some early successes, and there's more in the pipeline there. So in the business, that's clearly an area that we continue to invest in. That is still moving ahead. We are not retrenching back from that.

If you look at from a gas cylinder perspective on the alternate fuel side, the type-4 cylinders, which have led to a lot of growth, we're clearly coming up with the next-generation and more expansion of the current product lines in that. That's been a good growth driver for us as well. In addition, on the military and the defense side, we have the decontamination product line, which we talked about earlier, that didn't have much of an impact in Q1, but based on auto rate, Q2, Q3, Q4, that will add to significant revenue. And we are coming up with next generation of product on decontamination, putting that together. So among the arsenal of many others we are working on, those are 3 I would highlight: alternate fuel type-4 cylinders, the zirconium for medical applications and the decontamination in our U.S. military.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

