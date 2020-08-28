Edited Transcript of LOOMIS.ST earnings conference call or presentation 24-Jul-20 7:00am GMT

Q2 2020 Loomis AB Earnings Call

Aug 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Loomis AB earnings conference call or presentation Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Kristian Ackeby

Loomis AB (publ) - CFO

* Patrik Andersson

Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Beltran Palazuelo Barroso

SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager

* Dan Johansson

SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Daniel Thorsson

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Johan Dahl

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst

* Karl-Johan Bonnevier

DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Mikael Löfdahl

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Thomas Graf

Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, and welcome to the Loomis Q2 2020 Report. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Patrik Andersson. Please go ahead with your meeting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter presentation from Loomis. As you heard, I'm Patrik Andersson, the CEO. And with me here today, I have Kristian Ackeby, our CFO; and also Anders Haker, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

I will give a short overview of the quarter and then at the end, open up for questions. So let's start the presentation and turn to the next page, which is about the corona pandemic.

As everybody can understand, it's been quite a challenging quarter from many aspects. But we have put the well-being of our employees on the top of our agenda and quite spent a lot of attention and money and investments to safeguard the health and safety of our employees. I also would like to say that all Loomis employees have done a fantastic job in maintaining the high-quality of our services despite the tough situation we've had. So I'd like to thank all Loomis employees at this moment as well.

I also like to highlight that there has been a lot of false rumors around cash, that cash is spreading the virus. And these rumors have been denied by many experts, also by the European Central Bank, WHO and many others, also the Swedish National Bank. They have confirmed that there is no heightened risk of using cash. And you can read more about that, all of that, at our website.

We also have a very crucial role in the infrastructure of the society. And we noticed that every day that banks and central Banks, they are really keen that we are up operating our services.

I also would like to come back to that, that there are also as we have had the service on a high level, there are many opportunities going forward for us, but I'll come back to that a bit later when I talk about the segments.

All our branches have been running, but not everyone at full capacity, and we've been very focused on servicing our customers throughout the pandemic. Of course, we have cut all the costs we could and also postponed capital expenditure that you can see also from our P&L.

I think that one strength we have had is the Loomis model, a very decentralized system that people on the ground take action every day to safeguard the service, but also reducing cost and manage the cost.

We have -- as a consequence of the pandemic, we have postponed the dividend of SEK 11 per share. But we have also signed a new credit facility of SEK 1.2 billion to strengthen the balance sheet. Having said that, we are in a very good position from a financial point of view, and we have a positive free cash flow in the quarter of SEK 350 million despite the situation.

Story continues

So I would say that we are very strong from an operational and financial point of view, and we are well prepared for the rest of the year. I also would like to mention that we see very high cash levels in all countries, both in the U.S. and Europe. And there's never ever been so much cash in the societies we operate in since the 2008 financial crisis, that goes for both Europe and U.S.

Having said that, let's turn to the next page and go through the highlights, and I'll come back to some of these highlights during my presentation later, but some bullet points.

I talked about the dividend, but we also got the approval from the authorities for the Nokas acquisition in Sweden, and the integration is ongoing as we speak. The real growth was minus 18%. And we had last year, the acquisition of the Prosegur business in France that affected last year, of course.

We have an organic growth of 20%. And we see, of course, significant negative effects from the pandemic. We see a larger negative impact in Europe compared to the U.S., and that has to do with the structure of the customer, structure of the contracts. We have more retailers or retailers -- smaller retailers in Europe, and in U.S., we have bigger financial institution and larger retailers and that makes a difference.

The quality of the service continued to be a very high level. And as I said, we are -- see future opportunities.

Operating margin was 4.8%. Again, of course, impacted by the volume losses we have had. But the trend is positive. I mean looking at the U.S., of course, we are in a very good spot there. But Europe has been recovering throughout the quarter, and we see positive operating profits in June. April was the worst month, of course, and then it's gradually been improving throughout the quarter. And as I said, a very strong quarter from a U.S. perspective.

And last, but not least, operating cash flow, 264% of EBITDA. And here, we can see high cash conversion affected by lower capital expenditure and positive working capital movements. That's been one of our focus areas throughout the quarter.

Let's turn to the next page and go into Europe. I mentioned the acquisition in France last year. Of course, this integration has paused a bit during the quarter, but now we're up running again. And that integration process has now been intensified. France is and will be a 2-player market going forward. And we see that we can realize the synergies and create a very stable market in France. And as I mentioned, the integration of Nokas is also initiated, and we expect positive results in next year.

Organic growth was minus 29%. However, clear signs of recovery during the quarter, more countries are opening up as we speak. We see, of course, significant impact in Spain and France and U.K., but when it comes to Spain and France, we actually see quite a bit of an improvement during June. And I would also like to mention that this crisis also open up a lot of opportunities for us, both in Europe and U.S., but in Europe, especially when it comes to ATM fleets that are being outsourced, that we gain customer, we gain market share, there will be more opportunities for M&A going forward when some of our competitors are struggling in the market.

Operating margin, 3.4% minus, of course, then impacted by lower volumes and then gradually an improvement during the quarter.

So let's turn to next page, which is U.S. Organic growth was at minus 9%. And we had a good, I would say, good, a very good quarter when it comes to SafePoint. Now it counts -- continue to increase and accounted for 18% of the total U.S. revenue, which is also one of the factors behind the strong margin. I would say that from an installation point of view, it was also a strong quarter.

We have a strong pipeline when it comes to SafePoint. We actually now just recently closed the contract of 350 SafePoints with one of the leading fast food chains in U.S., and that's very promising going forward. So a very strong pipeline when it comes to SafePoint. Of course, some of our customers have -- we have offered them to postpone some of the payments, but that will be picked up later during the year. So that's more of a timing effect.

CMS, 33% of the total revenue. And of course, then impacted by the pandemic and that gives a shift in the business mix. I will also say that we have had very high focus on the quality of the service that we are open, that we service our customers. And we can also see an inflow of new customers coming to us.

We also see that this event, the pandemic, is a trigger point for more outsourcing from the banks. Now it's a good opportunity to look at your own processes and then outsource what's the core business. So we see that in -- and that is really happening as we speak. So in that sense, it's quite positive for us.

Operating margin was at 15.1% versus 13.7% last -- the same quarter last year. That's a fantastic margin. That's all-time high in a Q2. Of course, there are a couple of factors that's influencing that margin. One is that we have been able to reduce the overtime cost at this situation with employment in U.S. is a challenge. We have been able to reduce the over time and save quite a lot of costs on that side.

We have a good expansion in the SafePoint business. But also, we have a structure in the U.S. with more customers coming from the financial side, but also bigger retailers, which is, in a way, protecting the top line.

We are focusing on our customers with -- that are willing to pay for service, of course, as we always have done. And we have been able, I would say, in a very successful way to drive efficiency in all our branches in the U.S. So from that perspective, a fantastic result in the U.S.

Let's turn to the next page. And I'm not intended to go through the P&L. You have heard my highlights during the call here. So I would just say that I'll turn to -- we turn to next page.

And I would open up. Operator, we will now open up for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from the line of Daniel Thorsson of ABG Sundal Collier.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I start with a question on Europe, please. When you say that June was profitable, is that including the SEK 80 million governmental support you got in the quarter? And how do you split that out through the quarter, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So that's a good question. I think that -- just to be clear on that, we -- so the cost we have -- direct cost we had to handle the pandemic, so in terms of furloughing or cleaning or protection and things like that, it's double the cost as compared to what we got from the states. So net, we have more costs to handle the situation than we got money from the states, from the government to be specific.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. So that is actually just compensating a bit of your elevated costs. That's how we should see it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's not driving up -- yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. No. On the contrary, it's -- we have negative impact from direct costs of the pandemic, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And despite that, you did profitable segment Europe in June?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Excellent, excellent. And then we'll see, in terms of organic declines per branches in Europe, where did you see the largest declines? And what magnitude are we talking about in a single branch? Are we talking about 50%, 60%, 70% decline in a single branch? Or what's kind of the magnitude here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's quite a big spread in Europe. I think that it's directly connected to the closedown of the society. So in that respect, I mean, I think the U.K. has been hit the most because U.K. has been totally closed for many months. So there is a direct correlation. Of course, also the countries which have quite a large FX business, foreign exchange business, has been impacted. That Norway, for instance, has had quite an impact. So it has -- the business mix and the closure in the countries, that's what's affecting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the best-performing countries in segment Europe, who are they in the quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have Turkey, for instance, which are actually showing growth in the quarter. We have the Latin American countries also in a very stable phase when it comes to the top line. And then on the other side of the spectrum, we have countries like U.K., Norway; Norway, depending on the large FX business; you have Belgium as well; and then in the middle, you have a large range of countries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And then the final question for me. On the U.S., if we look into Q3, we see that it looks like a second wave in some of the states in the U.S. Could that affect you negatively? Or have we seen the largest negative effects behind us still?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that's a good question. We're following that day by day. You're right. We see that there is a second wave. How that is impacting, I -- it's hard for me to say. I think that we would be on this level when it comes to top line, at least in the U.S., give and take a bit. But that's more -- that's how I see the situation today. That can change, of course, from day-to-day. But we see a relative stable situation. But then after that, we think that U.S. will be in a good spot going forward based on that society will open up. And as I said, many opportunities coming out from the SafePoint side, more outsourcing in the ATM side and things like that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Interesting. I'll just end up with one as well. SafePoint net installations in the quarter, is that a figure you can give us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's above 1,000. So it's a very high number in specific given the circumstances.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thorsson, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Excellent. And the goodwill write-down in Europe, SEK 48 million, I think it was. What country did it relate to?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We -- it's a mix of different countries in Europe. We're taking a bit here and there. But I mean, we have goodwill of SEK 7 billion. So it's quite a small number in that sense. But it's a mix in Europe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Dahl of Danske Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johan Dahl, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions. I was just wondering if you could share possibly the organic growth in June for Europe when you claim to be profitable? And secondly, I was also wondering if you could describe a little bit in terms of FTEs, what you have been able to do in Europe in terms of permanent redundancies to mitigate the weak sales? And also what do you expect in terms of furloughs going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the number in Europe in June is about minus 20% about. And there is a big spread from -- as I mentioned, from country to country. So in that number, we're doing a decent profit. So -- and then we see also that -- we expect also in July that July, from a top line point of view, will be better than June. So we are in a positive momentum in Europe going forward. When it comes to the number of FTEs, I'll hand over to Kristian, he has full control over that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good. So regarding FTEs in Europe and during the quarter, we have furloughed a lot of people, of course. And at the most, we were at approximately 30% of the workforce within Europe. And you see, when you look into the numbers in the report, we are down on the FTE side slightly more than 15. There are currently still subsidies available in our largest countries in Europe. And they are available for Q3, as we can see right now. So I hope that gives a summary of the situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johan Dahl, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What can you say, Kristian, regarding sort of permanent cost out measures, the decisions you have taken or planned?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We -- of course, I mean, majority is furlough, but it also includes -- the FTE reductions also include permanent takeouts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Karl-Johan Bonnevier of DNB Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Good management of a difficult situation, I must say. Looking at -- you gave us a guidance that April was down -- was at 30% or something like that. But for the full group -- or 25% for the full group, slightly more for Europe. And now you're saying June was down in Europe by 25%. Could you just give us April and May numbers or the indication for it? And then maybe also give us some granularity if you are looking at, say, bigger markets like Spain, France, that is now is more out of this pandemic situation and the active close downs, at least, what kind of development you have seen in, say, volumes coming up to the end of the quarters in those markets? How quickly do they recover, so to say?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean I think that we were -- Europe was more hit than U.S. in the beginning and -- during the whole quarter. So I think we were down around 35%, 40% in the beginning of the quarter, and that's gradually been improving. And I think that we see that the big countries in Europe, like -- or the important -- all countries are important, of course. But if you look at France, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, we see nice improvement during the quarter. I think that U.K. still is a bit of a challenge due to the fact that it's been closing down. But this -- the big countries, Central Europe is recovering quite nicely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I guess there's -- as you pointed out, with the arguments of cash not spreading the virus, and that is obviously a risk of some sort of permanent damage to the volumes in the segment due to this, that cashless fight, it takes another step forward and so on. Is it too hard to measure that at this stage? Or do you have any idea of what kind of recovery levels we'll get back to, so to say?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I -- to be -- I think that U.S. is not an issue as such. And I think that we would see, as I said, a triggering of more outsourcing in the U.S. going forward. When it comes to Europe, it's a bit too early to say. And it varies from country to country. I think that -- I don't dare to speculate. We haven't seen any impact from that as we speak. It's a more general close down, and people are spending less money, that's what we see. We don't see any big impact of the virus and things like that. Of course, you can see signs on some shops in Sweden and so on and so forth. But that's more a sort of a specific country problem, I would say. In Spain and then in France, in Switzerland, in Austria, that's not an issue, I would say.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I guess from your point of view, if we come to some sort of, say, change to demand patterns, your cost structure will allow you to balance that out to some extent?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's right. I think that the thing which is very important is that we are not living on the -- I mean, the cash level in the society is just one part of the equation. I think that the outsourcing, the level of outsourcing is the most important. And I think that, again, that this event can trigger much more outsourcing from central banks, from commercial banks that ATM fleets will be outsourced. I think that this is -- that's something positive we at least bring with us. And I think that, that is what we're looking at to be closer to customers to pick that up that outsourcing that will come to the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. Fantastic development in the U.S. for you. You mentioned good customer inflow and could you share some more light on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johan, I think that we have had, our philosophy or strategy has been to have high quality. We're not the cheapest in the market, to be honest. But we have had high quality, and we have kept that high quality throughout the quarter in the pandemic and that means that some customers maybe are not that happy with the -- some of the other providers, and we see that they are coming to us, and that's a clear sign.

What we also see is that more bigger banks and bigger retailers are now looking at continue or start outsourcing because they see that this -- we can do this so much better than them, and it's clear signs of increased outsourcing in the marketplace.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And just on the margin. Very strong margins in the U.S., obviously, looking at 15-plus in the quarter. And you are still alluding to that there is a negative mix in that, looking at CIT, CMS mix. Obviously, as SafePoint is helping -- must be helping then, being the big part of it. Or is there anything else happening underlying in the CIT, CMS mix we should be aware of?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I don't think so. I mean -- no, no. I mean we have -- I mean, the CIT volumes -- I mean, the stocks go down for sure, but that's been compensated by more ATM work. It's been compensated, but still -- we still have growth in the SafePoint side. So in that sense, I would say, that rather the mix is positive, so less CIT, more SafePoint, more CMS, more ATM. So -- and that has helped the margin. And we see that the ATM business is -- because what's happening is that some bank branches have closed or they don't open up as many hours, and then the ATMs have been sort of instead of banks in a way. So that service has been increasing during the quarter in the U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And finally, a final dividend decision for the current year, is that something we should expect to be announced around the Q3 of the quarter? Or how should we see that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I didn't -- one more time...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No. Coming back with the final dividend decision. Obviously, you're still calling it postponed rather than fully canceled. Is that around Q3 we should expect that kind of communication?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think so, yes. Around, Q3, beginning of Q4, I would say. And again, that's a Board of Directors' decision, that's not my decision. But of course, you're aware of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Mikael Löfdahl of Carnegie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So first, a couple of questions on the government grants. You're only mentioning Europe in this sense. Have you received any grants or subsidies in the U.S.?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We -- Kristian here. We have not received any subsidies impacting the income statement in U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And no postponed payroll taxes or anything like that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have postponed payments in U.S., that we have, but nothing that impacts the income statement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So -- but it impacts the cash flow for the quarter then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Could you magnify that, perhaps?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think in total, not going into segment, but in total, we estimate that we have delayed payments of SEK 200 million to SEK 300 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So the cash flow is helped by SEK 200 million to SEK 300 million, and that is only a loan that should be paid back in 2021-2022 then, if I'm correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. When they are due, yes, that's true.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. And secondly, on the government grants, then in Europe then, you're saying that it's still a net negative impact from COVID-19. But as we are now sort of opening up, but we are in a new normal situation, how would you think that this is going to play out? When these government grants runs out, there will still be some negative effects around, and it still is currently. So I would assume that you expect a negative impact throughout the year and perhaps even more than we currently see because the government grants runs out gradually during the next couple of months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kristian Ackeby, Loomis AB (publ) - CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think regarding when they runs out, I mean, there are specific country by country, some runs for the full year, some ends in October and some ends in Q1 next year. So it's difficult to say exactly where they will play out. But for sure, the COVID-19 for us this year will be negative because we don't get subsidies also for all the cost. We get subsidies for furlough and not also the total. I mean there are certain rules what you get subsidized for, but not the direct cost. So it will be negative for us. But at the same time, of course, we believe that this was some kind of low mark to have this net of minus approximately 80 then if we say that the cost is approximately double the subsidy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. Good. And then, again, in the U.S., it's an extremely resilient margin and very impressive, I must say. But you mentioned reduced overtime compensation and the customer mix. But is it anything else here? I mean, still, volumes are down organically by almost double digits. So it's hard to see how the margin can grow in that environment without any government grants supporting the profitability. So is there anything else here that we are missing or any big contracts that have run out, which -- I know that you have sort of sorted out your CIT portfolio starting to do so already last year impacting the margin. But is there anything here that explains this very, very strong margin?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. No, it's -- there's nothing straight -- I mean I just want take that again. So top line, so we have more -- again, the mix, if we take the mix, less CIT in relative terms and then more ATM, SafePoint and CMS business. So you get a positive mix. We have reduced overtime to a large extent. We have been very good at handling the staff situation in each branch, shifting every day and really, really making that very visible to everyone.

So -- and then cut all other costs. So there is nothing strange. It's just the mix and a fantastic cost management, I would say.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good. Then also a follow-up on the shift to cashless or the -- what we hear, at least, especially from the U.K. that shops are not accepting cash and so on. Have you, in Europe, and maybe this is predominantly in the U.K. right now, but have you experienced any smaller retail customers or restaurant customers actually -- any customer losses in that customer groups because they are no longer accepting cash? Is that anything you have seen so far? And maybe it's only the U.K. but...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We haven't seen that. I mean some of our customers have gone bankrupt, of course, but no one sort of terminating contracts. We have often long-term contracts. Nobody is -- stopping any contracts. No, we haven't seen that, no.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mikael Löfdahl, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And when you see the volumes coming from, for instance, in the U.K., smaller customers in the U.K., are you seeing a very large drop in volumes from those customers, even though I know that you have longer-term contracts. So it takes a while before they are, well, potentially deleted or ends?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean the issue in U.K. is that close -- shops have been closed. That's the big issue. And of course, that's impacting the whole society and us. But we haven't seen anyone -- or anyone, I mean, say, in any substance that customers have terminated their contracts. We haven't seen that, no. It's a closure of pubs and cafés and restaurants and all of that. And hopefully, that will open up, and then we have a totally different situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Dan Johansson of SEB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Johansson, SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two additional questions from me, if I may? First one on Europe. You have very efficient European operations. And despite this, you are at a loss in Q2. So my question is really, how is your smaller and often less efficient local competitors coping this tough environment? And how do you view the potential for market share gains going forward here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right. I think despite the loss in Europe, I think you're being quite fast in reacting. And it's not always up to us. It's -- when you furlough people, there is -- sometimes you have to negotiate with the unions, you have to follow some procedures from the government and also it takes a bit of time. But I think that, as I said before, I think there are 2 factors that talks in our favor when it comes to the sort of the competitive situation. One is that we have been open, we take market share. We see that in some of the countries. That's number one.

Number two, I think that some of the smaller competitors will struggle, and that could be a consolidation gain going forward in some of the countries. We see signs of that already. And I think that will be even more obvious also in the later part of the year. So I think that with our model, our service level, that is very positive going forward for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Johansson, SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And (technical difficulty) on SafePoint again, can you say something about your feeling around the order book and pipeline on SafePoint specifically going forward, given that it might be difficult to meet customers during this period and many customers might be reluctant to enter into new longer-term contracts and commitments? Could you give us some flavor on that, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see a very strong pipeline in the U.S. and also the installation in Q2 was strong, surprisingly strong, I would say. But that's good. And then I see a very strong pipeline going forward. We have a good offer in the market. I think that also, as I said, many customers now take this opportunity to look into the processes and automate as much as they can. So I'm very optimistic about the future when it comes to SafePoint in the U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of (inaudible) of Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just 2 from my side on behalf of Matija Gergolet. The first one, you mentioned M&A opportunities in Europe and the consolidation opportunities. Are there any specific ones, regions that you think are looking interesting or specific market segments? That's my first one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think that some markets in Europe are quite consolidated. And then it's more of a market share gain, but there are some markets in Europe that are not that consolidated. There are quite some players, smaller players left. I think that in those countries, there will be opportunities. Not being specific about all the different countries but there are opportunities coming up for sure. And we are there. And of course, then we need to find the right price for that asset. And that can be a bit of a struggle, of course, in these situations, but there are opportunities for sure. And that -- the situation will trigger those opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And would M&A be on the agenda for 2H? Or is that something that's on hold during these uncertain times?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think that some discussions have started up. I think that will be intensified after the summer in Q3, Q4. And then it depends, of course, how deep the situation is. I mean some of the competitors might struggle really, and then it will be even more speed, but I think that those discussions will come up during the end of this year, Q3, Q4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood, very clear. Secondly, on SafePoint, you highlighted some restructuring of customer contracts. I was just wondering if a smaller-sized customers have had difficulties to pay. And if you could give some details around the numbers there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean that's more a general comment that, of course, we want to keep these -- some customers are struggling, and then they can postpone the payment. They don't need to pay the bill maybe for a couple of months. We help them with that to support their cash flow. And that's what I meant with that comment. So -- and that's, of course, impacting the growth of SafePoint in the quarter, but that will come back. It's -- for us, it's more important to keep these customers and help them. So that was -- my comment referred more to that situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course. So there hasn't been many customers that have completely wanted to kind of -- have gone bankrupt that haven't been able to fulfill their contracts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Graf of Handlesbanken.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Graf, Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And just as you mentioned, you expect improved margins in Europe going forward from the low point in April and so on. When -- on the time frame, so -- or if you could just give some flavor on how long it will take to -- do you expect to things to normalize in Europe? Or is it normalized already? Or if you could just -- could give some flavor on the current situation when it comes to -- yes, compared to the low point in April, where are we now sort of?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are in a much better place right now. Top line is coming back gradually. It's not where it should be or it's not where it was before the pandemic for sure, but it's coming back. We have taken action on the cost side. I think that given the situation, I think it looks much better than, of course, in April. But we are not back. That's for sure.

How long that will take? I don't know. I think that the traveling needs to pick up a bit as well. I think that we have quite a business in foreign exchange, and that's for obvious reasons, that's down. I think that the activities in the economy need to pick up even more.

But again, as I said, if we look at countries like Spain, it's much, much better than it was in April. And also when looking at France, Switzerland, Austria, many of the big countries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Graf, Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. And of course, traveling has been hit very hard. But now you see a bit that is picking up in pace, but still very, very, very slow. And would you say it's -- would you say travel is -- do you get anything from travel now? Or will that take long to recover, you think?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That will take some time before it picks up. I think that what we see now is that the local economy is like -- the local tourism, the local consumption is picking up nicely. We want people to travel, of course. We need that to happen. But as I said, bigger countries in Europe are in a much, much better position now than they were in April, and that's nice to see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Karl-Johan Bonnevier of DNB Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I just want to come back to the acquisitions of Nokas and Prosegur's French operation. Do you feel that you're going to be able to complete those integrations during this year? Or do you believe it will drag on into 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that the integration as such, operationally, will be depending, of course, on the situation, but will be done this year. The financial effects, you will see more next year -- or you will see them next year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And on the Finnish ATM acquisitions, have you got any feedback on when that could be hopefully closed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We expect that to be in September. That's at least the information we have right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And listening into G4S the other day, they are obviously contemplating a major restructuring of their U.K. operation. Do you see any need for any structural big moves for you in the U.K. given the demand situation there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a bit too early to say. Of course, we have all the different plans in the drawer, but it's a bit too early to say. We would like to have more facts on the table before we take any such decisions. So I need to come back on that. But we haven't pulled any decisions right now on that one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And for you in the U.K., would you still consider it being more of an optimizing on branch level than doing something that's structural to the footprint, if you come to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, for sure, we're doing everything we can on the cost side. I wouldn't rule out that we do some structural things in the U.K., but it's a bit early to say right now. I need -- we need a couple of more months to look at the situation. As I said, I don't rule out that we do any structural things in the U.K., it's a bit too early.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karl-Johan Bonnevier, DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And on your comments on SafePoint and the installations that you still saw in Q2, it's not the fact that you have been forced to postpone, say, installations and these kinds of things into the second half of the year? You have been able to basically do what you were supposed to do during the quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Looking at the numbers, we have done excellently in the quarter when it comes to installations. I'm a bit surprised myself by the pace. But honestly, I think that I've seen less impact on the SafePoint side than I expected. So both revenue, installation and the pipeline is in a very good shape.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our next question comes from the line of Beltran Palazuelo of SANTALUCÍA Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran Palazuelo Barroso, SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First of all, I would like to thank all the hard work from all the employees of Loomis. And then I have 3 questions. First of all, regarding to Europe, what kind of volume do you need in order to have the same margins as, for example, last year? It seems that all the financial community seems to look at your margins of Europe as permanently much lower. So if you guys could give me a little bit of feedback?

Then my second question is regarding M&A. You gave a little bit of color that it should be in the Europe region. If you could also give more color regarding, for example, M&A, what returns does that have? What strategic things you want to capture? And then, for example, buyback, it seems that everybody thinks that cash is not going to be able to -- well, nobody is going to use cash for the foreseeable future?

And then maybe in the long-term targets you gave in London a couple of months ago last year, do you still think in a more normalized situation, maybe the revenue targets will have more to do with how the pandemic evolves, but maybe the margins, you're still confident that with a more normalized year, you can hit the margin targets?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me just start with -- I'll pick -- I don't take in the same sequence as you mentioned. Let's talk about cash. I think that, as I said in the beginning, there's never ever been so much cash in the system, both in Europe and the U.S. And I think that I've been here now 4 years and before that my predecessors, they've all been asked the same questions. I think that already in 1950s, when the first Diners card came to the market, everybody said that cash is dead. I think that, that is to take it too far. We don't see that anymore. There are many, many people unbanked. Many people that are underbanked. And cash is very resilient, has been for many, many years. So I think that, that's -- it's way too early, and it's not correct to say that we go into the cashless society. Of course, there are differences country by country. But in general, I think it's too early to get into those discussions.

When it comes to M&A, I think that we are continuing our path when it comes to focusing on the Europe, U.S. and LATAM and also on technology. So -- and that has not changed for this strategic period. We will focus on that. I think that there -- in all of these areas, there will be opportunity. There are already opportunities and will open up even more opportunities. So I'm quite optimistic about being able to pursue an even more sort of aggressive M&A agenda going forward.

When it comes to the targets, I mean, it's -- we haven't sort of any new guidance. I mean, the targets for 2021 still stands. We are working every day and night to get to those targets, and we haven't changed our mind in any way on those targets. So we're just continuing to pursue that route.

When it comes to margins in the -- in Europe, I think that, that's why I mentioned the number. We are quite sort of careful of mentioning revenue numbers and so on. But that used to give you a flavor that on these number mentioned, 20% down, we are doing a nice profit in Europe. That is the guidance I just want to give on Europe and the margin situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran Palazuelo Barroso, SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry to interrupt but maybe you're saying you're doing a nice profit. But let's say, if your volumes next year were, let's say, 7% or 8% down from the previous peak, would you be able to make, let's say, margins that are next to -- last year? Or what kind of volumes do you need in order to -- with all the cost-cutting measures to make the same margins of last year in Europe?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that's quite a difficult question right now to answer and maybe a bit too detailed. I'll stop there with the guidance I've given on Europe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran Palazuelo Barroso, SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so you -- of course, this company is always conservative, but you feel conservative when you see all the numbers from all my colleagues that are in the call, the analyst that bid only on shares, so you're comfortable with the share being, let's say, half of the value? So you're not being -- with the margins over last quarter in the U.S., you're not comfortable by saying that next year, margins in Europe should be, let's say, alike from 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I -- we don't guide on exact numbers. What we guide on -- we try to give as much information as possible on the situation and the quarter. It's a very uncertain situation. It has to do with many things, I mean, how much subsidies do we get? What the extra cost do we have? How does the cost measures be and so on? I think that what we're guiding on is still that we will be on the margin for the group of 12% to 14% for 2021, that we have given.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have no further questions on the line at this time. Please go ahead, speakers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrik Andersson, Loomis AB (publ) - CEO & President [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Then I would say thank you very much to everybody. Thanks for all the good questions. Thank you. Take care.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That concludes our call. Thank you for attending. Participants, you may disconnect your lines.