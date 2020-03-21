Edited Transcript of LNK.AX earnings conference call or presentation 26-Feb-20 11:00pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Link Administration Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [2]

Good morning, everybody. 2020 is a transitional year for Link Group. Coming into this year, CPS had been sold for profit of 103.6 million. The PYS and other legislation had been passed, was waiting to take effect. And we had already begun taking steps towards a global transformation. We've completed the reorganization of Link Group's operating divisions into 5 global business units and are executing on a number of key strategic initiatives, who'll provide some exciting opportunities and support future growth. Whilst medium-term potential remains strong, as we flagged last year, our business has been navigating both macro and regulatory pressures during 2020, the effect of which are apparent in this first half financial result.

Importantly, we've also begun to see the benefits of Link's investment in PEXA in our own P&L. The PEXA journey has taken almost a decade of coordination and effort, including an investment of over 300 million over this 10-year period. Link Group's worked hard to broaden both our geographic footprint and revenue over the last 3 years. In 2016, our revenues were largely derived from RSS and Corporate Markets and predominantly focused on markets in Australia. Although noting, we were already operating across 11 jurisdictions. We also had then a 12% equity ownership in PEXA, which at the time, was generating annual revenues of just $4.5 million.

Today, Link Group revenues are over 1.2 billion, 41% of which now come from Europe, Middle East and Africa. We operate across 5 global business units that broadened the international footprint of all our divisions. Our investment in PEXA has increased to 44.2%, and PEXA's total revenues for the last 12 months were 137 million. Of course, we remain committed to our home markets and emphasize that the Australian market remains a key area of strength for Link Group. But the strategic expansion of the group has provided a more resilient and diversified business which has also extended its opportunities, most recently evidenced through our entry into the 2.9 trillion U.K. pension market by our partnership with Smart Pension and our recently announced acquisition of Pepper European Services.

Turning now to the financial performance. It is important to note that the prior year included a full year contribution from CPCS, which was sold, as I said, in June 2019. To help with a like-for-like comparability, we've also provided pro forma comparisons, which exclude the now divested CPCS business. For the remainder of this presentation, references to the pcp will be on a pro forma basis unless otherwise disclosed.

From a financial point of view, the executive leadership team of Link Group is increasingly focused on EBIT and NPATA measures and less on EBITDA. This is a consequence of the impact of AASB 16 on EBITDA and our equity accounting of our 44.2% equity interest in PEXA.

Looking at a couple of key metrics. Revenue was $624 million for the first half, down 4%, but with recurring revenue down just 1%. Operating EBIT was $109 million, down 20%. Operating NPATA was down 11%. Pleasingly, PEXA is continuing to grow and is now contributing to our overall result.

In the first half, PEXA delivered $79 million revenue, translating into revenue growth of 54% on the pcp. Operating NPATA, on which we take 44.2% into our operating NPATA, was $25.8 million for the first half, following a loss in the prior corresponding period. I'll come back to PEXA later in the presentation. We appreciate -- there are a few moving parts in this result, and we'll address this in more detail later in the presentation. But from a high level, we provided 2 bridges that we hope provide some context. As we headed into 2020, as I already said, we knew the CPS business had been sold, PYS and other legislation had passed, was waiting to be implemented, and a number of RSS clients have migrated off our platform through either tender activity or merger activity.

So in looking at the starting point, we highlight the impact these known elements have had on the first half result. Taking account of these known factors, we see that the underlying business had revenue growth of $16.1 million or 2%, which was offset in part by a $10.7 million drop in U.K. market-related revenue corporate actions, which we're attributing to, at that time, Brexit uncertainty in the December half.

Looking at the operating NPATA bridge, you can see clearly the impacts these revenue items have had on the RSS and Corporate Markets business, with RSS seeing a $26 million fall in EBIT, which remains in line with our previous guidance. And Corporate Markets, a $9.2 million fall in EBIT, impacted by the lower revenues coming from capital markets activity. On the flip side, we've had positive contribution from T&O and PEXA, with PEXA contributing 14% of Link Group's operating NPATA in the first half. After adjusting for PYS and the prior year client losses, Link Group net revenue growth was 0.9%. Excluding RSS, the division impacted by the PYS and prior year losses, Link Group operating EBITDA grew by 5.4%. It's clear that there are some areas of our business that are still weighed down by current events. In Australia, we are attending to a significant program of regulatory reform on behalf of our clients. In the U.K., the ex Woodford Fund dissolution Brexit remain a clear focus as the business continues to strive for the best outcomes for all stakeholders.

These events continue to put enormous pressure on our people, who have been able to respond and support our clients and their members and investors. The strategic investments we made in the last couple of years, including our expansion into Europe and our investment in PEXA, have helped to offset the impact of headwinds being experienced by other parts of the business. And with the global transformation program beginning to generate benefits, I'm encouraged that once the impact of PYS and Brexit are washed through, we have the growth fundamentals in place to capture future market opportunities in the medium to longer term.

During the first half, Link Group made strong progress on a number of initiatives outlined in 2019 to drive both short and medium-term shareholder value. Global transformation is now well underway, $11.5 million of in-year savings have been delivered with a further $38.5 million expected over the next 2.5 years. We have finished our new Leeds premises in January '20 and have moved 450 into these premises. And Mumbai premises has now been fitted out with 1,200-seat capacity. And IT support and low-touch admin roles are moving into this space. I visited both of these locations in January of this year.

We remain of the view, the one-off costs of the global program will be 50 to 60 over the life of the program and produce sustainable cost improvements of at least $50 million per annum. On the global opportunity in RSS, strategic partnership with Smart Pension has given us an established entry point into the 2.9 trillion U.K. pensions market. The U.K. is a logical and attractive market for our RSS business. Given the development of auto enrollment in the U.K., Link Group's expertise in supporting large-scale pension admin and our existing footprint in the region. While still early days, we are seeing a number of large-scale opportunities developing in this market. Also, in January 2020, we announced the acquisition of Pepper European Services, or PES. The completion of this acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval, which we anticipate will occur in fiscal 2021. Combination of BCM and PES will create a leading loan and asset servicer of scale with high-quality management, a deep talent pool and the necessary experience and expertise to deliver a compelling client proposition across Europe. And in relation to PEXA, as we highlighted in August last year, further earnings growth will provide an opportunity for shareholders to introduce debt into the capital structure and potentially providing a capital return to Link Group. This exercise remains a work in progress.

Turning to the short-term outlook and balancing the positive contribution from PEXA, trading to date and expectations for the second half, Link Group expects operating NPATA to be at least $160 million for fiscal June 2020. Whilst medium-term growth potential remains strong, the 2020 operating EBITDA for the continuing is expected to be approximately 10% lower than the prior year. The RSS guidance given in August is reaffirmed.

Positive factors influencing the second half, include strong member growth in RSS and continued firm growth in LFS. However, we do expect to see continued subdued corporate market activity and the timing of benefits delivered under the global transformation pushing out by 3 to 4 months. Also, a lower pipeline of revenue opportunity in Europe and some higher remediation costs in LFS, with respect to the ex Woodford Fund dissolution. At the operating NPATA line, we expect a further strong contribution from PEXA in the second half.

In RSS, the current regulatory change program continues to provide a deal of pressure on the industry and our clients. We put in an enormous amount of effort and resources to successfully support our clients through this difficult time. We believe the dust now is beginning to settle, starting to see a lot more opportunity in the market, both in terms of new business opportunities and with our new -- our existing clients turning their focus back to building and preparing for growth. Member growth remained strong as we support our clients in the marketplace.

Corporate Markets. It's always been competitive as long as I've been here, the 18 years, U.K. particularly so. Our focus has always been on building a portfolio of products to add value to the core services we provide our clients. This is having success with cross-sell forming a key part of the division's recurring revenues. We're still progressing the rollout of that same model in the U.K. The move to the global structure is assisting this effort.

Fund Solutions continues to benefit from the increase in AUM through both new and existing client growth as well as an increase in the uptake of the local government pension schemes. New clients contributed over 6 billion to AUM during the period with positive tailwinds, given increasingly regulatory focus and industry desire for further independent participants expected to continue.

We continue the orderly wind-up of the old Woodford Equity Income Fund with a distribution to investors of over 2 billion made on 30th of January, 2020. We continue to work and act at all times in the best interest of investors for which we have not taken any fees since it was suspended in June 2019. The additional effort required for this has resulted in elevated level of costs for the first half which we expect to continue into the second half. We continue to work with the regulator to progress its investigation. And as in prior periods, we are unable to make any further comments on this confidential matter.

BCM continues to build on its presence in Ireland, U.K., the Netherlands and Italy. The focus for this business is growth in order to replenish the runoff profile of the existing portfolio. As we highlighted previously, we've established new business in Italy and the Netherlands. These new markets now contribute 15% to total BCM revenue. We also look forward to further market entry once the acquisition of PES has completed.

In T&O, the focus continues to be on executing the transformation program. As previously said, we've delivered $11.5 million of benefits and remain confident the $50 million target will be achieved by the end of fiscal 2022. The timing of some of the benefits will fall over into 2021 due largely to the progress made on premises consolidation and the corresponding population of our centers of excellence in both Leeds and Mumbai.

Turning to PEXA. PEXA's contribution to the Link Group's operating NPATA was $11 million or 14% in the half. Exchange transactions processed by PEXA have grown by 42% versus the pcp. Revenue for the half was $79 million, up 54%. PEXA operates across the 5 largest states, representing 96% of national property transactions. PEXA has connected over 150 financial institutions, over 8,000 conveyances, multiple land registries, state revenue offices and other agencies.

Over 3.9 million transactions have been processed on the PEXA platform since inception. And today, more than 70% of all property settlements nationally are completely secured -- completed securely online, making PEXA a key platform in the industry.

And on that note, I'll now pass over to Andrew MacLachlan, our CFO.

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks very much, John. Before I go through the results in more detail, just a reminder about the presentation of our financial information. It's important to note the comparatives throughout both sections have been adjusted for AASB 16, the new leasing standard, which increases first half '19 operating EBITDA by $19.6 million and reduces first half '19 operating NPATA by $1.3 million.

In our 31 January, 2020 ASX release, we represented both the '19 and '18 financial information taking into account both AASB 16 adjustments and the exclusion of CPCS. These comparatives present the historical results on the same basis as we're reporting today. More information on these restatement adjustments can be found in the January release.

In this next section, I'll briefly talk to our results for the first half compared to our reported results for the same period last year, which includes the contribution from CPCS. Then in the second section, which I'll spend more of my time talking to, we have adjusted the comparative period to exclude the divested CPCS business to enable a better apples-for-apples comparison of the results for this period versus the last.

As John has indicated, we expected this year to involve some short-term challenges with the rebasing of our RSS business, following PYS and some client losses in the previous financial year, coupled with some ongoing impacts from Brexit uncertainty and Woodford remediation. What we've seen in the first half is broadly in line with those expectations, with solid growth in recurring revenue across the business and a strong contribution from PEXA being offset by weaker capital markets activity, especially in the U.K., as John mentioned, and a softer new business pipeline for our European businesses.

On the cost front, whilst we've seen good progress on our global transformation program, which I'll come back to later, we're running about 3 to 4 months behind on some of our plans. However, I am very confident we will achieve the targeted savings of $50 million by FY '22, as originally planned. And we're focused on delivering a strong run rate of savings by 30 June of this year. At the same time, we've continued to pursue future growth initiatives, as John has outlined and have invested almost $50 million in CapEx in this period. We see these as critical to driving medium-term shareholder value. Our updated guidance for the full year reflects these various influences.

Looking now at the overall P&L summary for the first half. As mentioned earlier, the prior year numbers in this table reflect our statutory reported results restated for AASB 16, but including CPCS. I'll talk in some detail later to the business unit revenue and operating EBIT performance, so I'll focus here on the below the line items. Our nonacquisition-related depreciation and amortization has increased by 10% to $53.9 million, reflecting higher levels of CapEx, coupled with higher contract fulfillment cost amortization. Excluding AASB 16-related amortization, we still expect D&A in the full year to be between $85 million and $90 million, consistent with the guidance we provided in August 2019. Whilst the effective tax rate for the first half was higher at 33%, we expect the underlying tax rate, excluding PEXA and significant items, to remain at around 25% for the full year, again, consistent with the guidance we provided in August.

Operating NPATA for the first half was $81.1 million and was down 24% on the prior period. However, once you exclude CPCS, the reduction was around 11%, largely reflecting the lower contribution from RSS. We provide some more detail on this slide on the reconciliation between our operating and our statutory results. As you can see, our statutory NPAT for the first half last year was significantly influenced by the large one-off gain recognized on the revaluation of our equity interest in PEXA. Significant items in the first half of this year were $21.1 million and largely related to the one-off costs of the global transformation program and acquisition-related costs. Whilst the first half was down $6.3 million on the pcp, we expect second half significant items to be approximately $30 million to $35 million, reflecting one-off global transformation program costs, related -- costs related to the PES acquisition and the cost of resourcing a number of large RSS international new business tenders. As John has highlighted earlier, we've been very pleased with the contribution from PEXA in the period. The table at the bottom right of this slide illustrates the components of this contribution for the period.

Before I discuss the group's pro forma results and business unit financials in details, I'll go through the cash flow for the period. Our first half cash flow performance has been strong with good working capital performance resulting in our operating cash conversion being above 100% and continuing the strong performance from the second half of FY '19. The main contributor to this result was favorable timing of receipts versus payments in the Fund Solutions business, which more than offset seasonally weaker performance in receivables and payables. I would caution though that we would not normally expect this favorable timing to continue for an extended period.

CapEx for the period was around 7.8% of revenue, up 24% on the pcp, reflecting the investment in new systems and refresh technology platforms. The first half CapEx also included around $16 million related to the fit-out of our new premises in Leeds and Mumbai. Acquisition spend in the period was $40.2 million, which largely reflects our GBP 20 million investment in Smart Pension in the U.K. As John has mentioned previously, we see a significant pipeline of new business opportunities in the U.K., and our partnership with Smart positions us strongly to take advantage of those.

As John has mentioned earlier, the global transformation program we announced at the August '19 results, has delivered $11.5 million in cost savings for the first half. As we highlighted in August, the program incorporates the legacy Superpartners and LAS integration programs and builds on them with a number of new initiatives. We are very confident of achieving the targeted savings of $50 million by FY '22. However, it's fair to say a number of new initiatives including centers of excellence and premises consolidation are running around 3 to 4 months behind our plans. We're focused on executing on these initiatives in the next 4 months to ensure our run rate of savings going into next year is a driver of margin expansion for next year and beyond. Assuming that PES completes in FY '21, we would expect the global transformation program will be augmented by expected synergy benefits realized from the integration of PES and our existing BCM business in Europe.

This next slide provides some more color behind the Centers of Excellence initiative, which saw us open the new Mumbai center in August and our new Leeds center in December of last year. These are both state-of-the-art facilities that provide our staff with significantly improved amenity and the working environment, which our experience tells us, improves productivity and reduces staff attrition. Our Leeds center of excellence now houses over 400 people, with a further 120 people now working in our new Mumbai hub, which has capacity for more than 1,200 seats. During the last 6 months as a result of the business unit realignment we announced in August, we also made further progress on the centralization of shared services functions into our Australian and U.K. hubs and streamlined reporting lines. We see additional opportunities for shared services efficiency benefits to be realized as part of the PES integration with BCM in FY '21.

I'll now move on to discuss the group's results on a pro forma basis, which excludes the impact of CPCS. This assists investors, hopefully, in providing a more consistent basis of comparing performance. You'll notice we're now reporting business unit results through the operating EBIT line to assist investors given the AASB 16 change to the treatment of operating leases, which remove these costs from above the operating EBITDA line. Going forward, as John said, we believe operating EBIT results are more meaningful for investors and present each of our business units on a more comparable basis than operating EBITDA.

As the slide here illustrates our pro forma results for the period show revenue fell by 3.6%. Operating EBITDA fell by 10.7%, and operating EBIT fell by 20.4% compared to the pcp. We also note here the impact of currency movements, which, in the first half, have been a mild positive for the results, as the Aussie dollar weakened over the period. I'll discuss the factors behind these results in the following slides.

Starting with our overall revenue performance. We show here the splits between recurring and nonrecurring revenue for the last 3 periods. As you can see, recurring revenues remained above 80% of total revenue, with the most recent results showing an increase to 84%. Excluding reductions in RSS, recurring revenue for the rest of the business, increased by $15.3 million or 3.1% for the period, which is a solid performance given softer-than-expected new business pipeline, especially in the U.K. and Europe and continued pricing pressures in Corporate Markets globally.

Nonrecurring revenue was down by $19.5 million or 16%, largely due to lower levels of capital markets activity in the U.K., which reflects the ongoing Brexit uncertainty in the first half. We also saw reduced numbers of new loan portfolios being brought to the market in the U.K. and Ireland, which had a negative impact on our BCM business in the half. RSS saw positive growth in nonrecurring revenue in the first half, largely due to the legislative change programs, which we expect to continue into the second half, albeit at lower margins than we've seen historically.

I'll now provide some more detail on our new business units, starting with RSS. As we highlighted in our August '19 results, we expected the RSS performance in this year to be down on the previous year given the impact of previously announced client losses and PYS. This is apparent in the results we are reporting today. We have been pleased, however, to see strong underlying member growth of 5.2% in the 12 months to 31 December '19, accelerating from 3.9% at June '19, showing the flow of members from retail to industry funds continues unabated. Margins in the RSS business were adversely impacted by the client losses in PYS as the quantum of cost removed was relatively small. Cost increases in the period reflected higher fee for service related costs, coupled with elevated costs relating to regulatory change programs. We expect these costs to moderate in the second half and combined with benefits from global transformation help deliver the full year operating EBITDA guidance for this business.

On this slide, we set out some additional detail on the revenue performance for the period, including the bridge, which illustrates the impact of several of the issues I mentioned previously. In terms of PYS, as the bridge shows, the first half impact was $6.9 million, and we see the full annual impact of this change being $38 million, as previously indicated. The bridge also highlights a good performance from project-related revenue in the first half, as mentioned earlier. We expect this to continue at a similar level in the second half as we continue to drive a regulatory change program on behalf of our clients, including PMIF. Growth of $9.3 million in the first half, largely relates to the underlying member growth of 5.2%, which was above our expectations.

Looking now at Corporate Markets, and remembering, this business is now presented on a truly global basis, including that part of the business that was previously reported under LES. This business has had a challenging first half, with revenue down $8.9 million on the prior period and a flat cost performance, which flowed through to the operating EBIT line. I'll discuss the revenue performance in more detail on the next slide. In terms of costs, this business delivered flat cost compared to the pcp, reflecting some volume-related cost growth, which was offset by benefits from the global transformation program, particularly in the U.K. Touching on some other points of interest. Our South African business remains held for sale, pending regulatory approval of the sale to the JSE with a final decision expected in the next 6 to 9 months. Earlier this month, our New Zealand business celebrated its 15th birthday. The business today contributes more than $10 million in annual revenue compared to $2.5 million when it first started in 2005, a very pleasing CAGR of almost 10%.

Moving to the detail of the revenue results for Corporate Markets. We were pleased to report higher recurring revenue for Corporate Markets, given some of the challenging macro circumstances in several markets and ongoing price competition, which remains a feature of this business. We secured new business across several markets and re-signed key clients such as Telstra, Daimler and won 32% of IPOs that came to market on the LSE. As John highlighted earlier, we continue to make progress on cross-selling services into the client base, but this also remains a significant opportunity across all of our jurisdictions. This provides us with confidence around future growth in recurring revenue, even with competitive price pressures continuing. Nonrecurring revenue was down almost $11 million or 16% on the previous period, largely due to Brexit uncertainty-related impacts on capital markets activity in the U.K.

In Fund Solutions, we have reported strong revenue growth of 8.1%, notwithstanding the Woodford issue and Brexit-related market uncertainty. I'll come back to the breakdown of the revenue on the next slide. As a reminder, the Fund Solutions business is represented across 4 jurisdictions: U.K., Ireland, Australia and most recently, Luxembourg. We are the largest independent AFM in the U.K. The second largest independent ManCo in the Irish outsourced market and a leading player in the Australian transfer agency and fund administration market. Luxembourg is a greenfield operation, and we see significant future growth opportunities in this very large funds market.

Operating EBIT for this business, grew by 5% compared to the pcp. This reflects the flow-through of the revenue growth partly offset by additional costs related to the Woodford fund remediation and volume-related growth. We expect Woodford-related costs to increase in the second half as the business continues to work with the new investment managers to realize assets and make further distributions to investors. As John said, LFS continues to cooperate fully with the FCA in their investigation, which we expect to be ongoing for some time.

Looking now at more of the detail of Fund Solutions revenue in the first half. Recurring revenue continued its momentum of growth in the first half, with an increase of $4.8 million, reflecting continued AUM growth to GBP 105.9 million, and this AUM growth is almost -- up 10% is a great performance and has resulted from a combination of new fund onboarding, including LGPS and new AUM growth, during a period when markets have remained relatively flat. Putting market factors to one side, we expect volume growth in this business to continue off the back of increased outsourcing in European markets, coupled with the momentum from LGPS fund onboarding. This business is also well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in transfer agency in Australia and is focused on improving the profitability of this business, following the completion of a new system rollout later this year.

Moving now on to our Banking and Credit Management business. Overall, revenue was down by $4.8 million on the prior period, reflecting the changing geographic mix, whilst operating EBIT was down in turn by $3.2 million. I'll come back to the revenue performance on the next slide. The BCM business operates in 4 jurisdictions today with the majority of its revenue and earnings coming from Ireland and the U.K. During the first half, we started to see meaningful contributions coming from the Netherlands and Italy, where we've established operations in the last 2 years through a combination of acquisition and organic growth. This growth helped offset a lower contribution from the Irish and U.K. markets. Operating costs were lower by $3.6 million, reflecting the early benefits of the global transformation program, coupled with volume-related reductions in the U.K. and Ireland, partly offset by cost growth in the newer Italian and Netherlands markets.

Looking now at the detail behind the BCM revenue performance. As mentioned, the more mature markets of Ireland and the U.K. saw a softer revenue performance in the first half, resulting from portfolio runoff and the sale of a client loan portfolio, partly offset by new business onboarded. In the Netherlands, where we now have over 100 staff, we saw positive increases in the volume of new loans as the low interest rate environment continues to generate growth in the local mortgage market. In Italy, the largest NPL market in Europe, we also saw revenue growth from nonperforming loan management and see continuing opportunities in this market as banks deal with EUR 137 billion in NPLs. As John mentioned previously, we are very excited by the growth prospects of this business, particularly in combination with the PES acquisition, which adds new growth geographies of Spain, Greece and Cyprus. This acquisition is highly complementary, diversifies our revenues and extends opportunities for growth across Europe. We expect to complete the acquisition pending regulatory approvals in FY '21.

Turning now to the last of our business units, Technology and Operations. This business unit provides Technology and Operations solutions and supports each of the other business units and also generates a growing percentage of its revenue from external sources. External revenue now comprises 31% of total T&O revenue. During the period, T&O grew strongly at both the revenue and earnings lines. I'll provide more detail on the revenue growth in the next slide. This business is also pivotal to the success of the global transformation program. And during the period, we saw the early benefits of this program in its operating EBIT performance. Margins grew from 10% in the pcp to 14% for the first half, reflecting cost savings from the global transformation program, coupled with improved margins for external revenue, products and services. The focus for T&O in the second half will be on delivering further cost benefits from the global transformation program, whilst continuing to support a significant regulatory change agenda, technology investment and pursuing new external revenue growth opportunities.

Looking now at the revenue splits for T&O. As the slide shows, external revenue growth was particularly strong, with significant growth coming from our communications business, Link DigiCom. Growth in this business was more than 20% and reflects a large number of communications project for existing clients, coupled with new client wins. In the last 2 months, we are also very pleased to re-sign 2 of our largest clients, which helps underwrite our future growth prospects for this business. Fee-for-service projects for our RSS clients were also a strong contributor, and we see a good pipeline of work for the second half. Finally, our analytics business, Empirics also enjoyed a strong start to the year with new client wins and double-digit revenue growth.

Finally, to capital management. We finished the first half with our leverage ratio at 2.3x, which is within our guidance range of 1.5x to 2.5x. Although we expect on a pro forma basis, including the PES acquisition, our leverage will increase to around 2.7x. Whilst this is above our guidance range, we're comfortable with this level in the short term given our expectations for future operating cash generation and PEXA capital returns. I also note that our interest cover remains over 10x. The Directors have declared an interim dividend of $0.065 per share which is 100% franked. It is likely that future dividends will be partially franked, given the earnings profile of the business is now more weighted to offshore earnings. We completed the buyback of around 3.1 million shares in the period, and we have not purchased any shares since mid-December due to the normal blackout period. Further buyback activity will take into account our pro forma leverage post the PES acquisition and potential PEXA capital returns, and we will remain disciplined in our approach to capital management.

Back to you, John.

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Andrew. In closing, I would just like to reiterate, we've always invested for the long term and we continue to do so. We operate competitive businesses and have built good businesses with strong positions in the markets they serve. We invest in our business to enhance the relevance for our clients. We apply a disciplined approach to evaluating our portfolio as demonstrated by the sale of CPCS. We also have a strong culture of continuous improvement, as evidenced by our global transformation program. Our business remains resilient. It has provided a strong platform for growth.

Now very happy to take questions. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just I would like to start with a couple of questions around the guidance basis for FY '20. Just to be clear, firstly, around your operating EBITDA guidance, is the base you're referring to the [3 50,] 3.9 million in FY '19. Is that sort of the restated pro forma number we should be looking at in regards to the 10% down you've talked about for FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's correct, Kieren, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so given you've achieved, I think, sort of $163 million first half, it implies something in the order of $7.5 million lower into second half despite the outlook for RSS being fairly flat to maybe slightly up. So when we look across sort of the other divisions, where do you see that weakness coming through, particularly given you've got incremental costs out coming through the business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we would expect the second half to be roughly flat with the first half, Kieren. You're right, the RSS business, we will see some growth in the second half to achieve that guidance we reaffirmed. We'd also expect to see some growth in the Corporate Markets business in the second half. We usually see a seasonally higher second half, particularly in our European business. But we'd expect in the Fund Solutions, the BCM business, those businesses will be weaker in the second half for some of the reasons we outlined earlier, the new business pipeline in Europe, in particular, softer than we expected. And we are seeing some additional costs from remediation of the ex Woodford fund in Fund Solutions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I mean, just stepping back more broadly, you guided to the EBITDA level 10% lower. Sort of 6 months ago, it was flat. All of that, given you haven't changed your outlook for RSS, all of that $35 million change roughly sits in those other operating divisions, which is about 15% move in your outlook for those divisions over a 6-month period. So are you comfortable that you've got decent visibility here? It seems like a pretty extraordinary move over a 6-month period, notwithstanding volatile operating backdrop. Just given the high level of recurring revenues across those businesses, the earnings predictability continues to seem fairly low.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, we always need to refill the pipeline of new business, particularly in the Banking & Credit Management business, as you have normal portfolio runoff. Look, 6 months ago, we expected the pipeline of new business to be stronger than what it's turned out to be. And we have obviously much better visibility today on the second half than what we did even 3 or 4 months ago. So it reflects those expectations. We also said that whilst we're pleased with progress on global transformation, it is running 3 to 4 months behind our expectations in some of the areas. We would expect that -- we're still very confident in terms of the $50 million. And from a run rate perspective, we expect to have some good results. But we won't be delivering the sorts of numbers we were expecting in the second half originally.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And just my final question around the NPATA guidance of $160 million. I think you referred to $30 million to $35 million of significant items in second half. And clearly, I can understand one-off costs around PES and the cost-out program coming through. But you're also referring to RSS tender costs. How significant are they? And why are they below the line? I would have thought tender costs, just part and parcel of your ongoing operations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These are costs related to offshore opportunities, Kieren, you're right. Anything that's in the normal RSS business onshore would go through the operating results. These are quite significant offshore opportunities. And obviously, the offshore business in RSS is very immaterial today. If these business opportunities came to fruition, they would be very material to the business overall. We'll provide all the transparency around the disclosure of those costs so you can adjust them as you see fit. But we think that, that's the appropriate treatment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just following on there, just on the Banking & Credit Management division. And you talked about the U.K. and Ireland being soft. And obviously, there was a runoff in the portfolio there as well. Can you just touch a little bit more on the outlook there? Is it just around, you think, around Brexit? Or why is that market softer than you thought?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, some of it is, no doubt, related to some of the Brexit uncertainty. Some of it, I think, is in the Irish market, as the banks coming under the ECB limits for NPLs. There's less impetus to, I guess, do some of the sale activity that happened previously. We are, however, seeing very good growth in the Netherlands and Italy. As John said, those businesses now comprise 15% of total BCM revenue and are growing well. But we are seeing a softer pipeline of new business in the U.K. and Ireland, which still comprise the majority of that business today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perhaps, Andrew, I might just add there in the U.K. that, that's where there has been quite a significant jump in confidence. So that now that there is a government that's been formed, you're starting to see mortgage activity picking up from subdued levels through most of calendar 2019. So -- and given that -- this is what makes us quite excited about the PES opportunity, that the PES business is actually more reliant on BPO outsourcing and less reliant on the nonperforming loan portfolios that you need to replenish.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just clarifying if Ireland a little bit softer now and then going forward, if things improve, I imagine the outlook even beyond the second half is continuing to be soft and then the U.K., the same in the nonperforming part of the book?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The -- I think the -- look, Italy is coming to the end of that whole NPL cycle. And as Andrew said, the 5% trigger set by the European Central Bank is going to be probably -- is probably going to be crossed in the next 12 months. So -- but having said that, I think Irish banks are always looking at providing competitive services so that outsourcing could well become more of a focus, and that certainly happened in the U.K. And to be fair, the U.K. has never been a big nonperforming loan sector.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just one mechanical question. In your guidance, are you assuming a currency tailwind from the U.K., which is just under 5% as at spot rates today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, the currency did start to become more of a tailwind towards the end of the first half. But fair to say the start of the second half, we've seen that continue. We're not expecting that to continue at the same sort of level for the remainder of the year. So we've been pretty prudent in our expectations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So -- but if I think about 31 December till now, the pound versus the Aussie dollar is like 4.6% tailwind. You've got something in the order of that magnitude in your numbers currently?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, that would be reflected, obviously, in our January and our February numbers. What I'm saying is we're not necessarily expecting that to continue for the remainder of the 6 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. No worries. And just one final question. Can you just touch on in Fund Solution and the remediation around the Woodford issue, you talked about just the elevated costs there. Is it just the remediation, just paying back the funds to clients and just the cost of doing that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, can you just repeat your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Just on the Fund Solution business and the remediation around the Woodford issue, is that just the cost of paying back the clients? Is that what the remediation is?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. There's also, obviously, some ongoing costs that we have in relation to legal fees, professional fees. We're also ensuring that the investors are paying no more than what they would otherwise had to pay under a continuing Woodford investment management scenario. And as John said, we haven't taken any fees since the fund was suspended in June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just first of all, on that sort of that bridge into the second half. A couple of the negatives that you seem to be identifying there are subdued Corporate Market activity, particularly in the U.K., and that delay in the timing of the cost benefits. So I mean, when you're always sort of asked about the guidance, before you always said, you've got a very conservative sort of view of Brexit in there. And you felt you've got some leeway in terms of the costs. So I'm just wondering why sort of that has now caused the drop in EBITDA guidance to down 10% vis-à-vis the flat guidance before? Maybe could you just expand on that a bit, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, I guess we have seen even softer new business pipelines than what we expected, particularly in the European business. The pipeline is particularly important to the Bank & Credit Management business to replenish. So we have seen softer-than-expected new business growth in those markets. Capital markets-related revenue has been lower than we expected as well, and we set our expectations relatively prudently. But the numbers have come in lower than that. And then there were some cost factors that we spoke to as well in terms of the global transformation program, some of the Woodford-related remediation costs and some of the ongoing regulatory change costs here in Australia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So when you actually look at those sort of $11.5 million of benefit you've realized to date from the global transformation, presumably a higher proportion of those would already have been realized as you went into 1st of July. Would that be the case? Is it -- well over half of those, would that be fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, yes, some of those. As I said, the global transformation program was, yes, a continuation of the remainder of the Superpartners and LAS integration programs. So there were some things that were obviously already underway, which provided some benefits into the first half. We're a bit behind, as we said, 3 to 4 months behind on some of the newer initiatives related to centers of excellence and premises. So they're some of the newer initiatives that we're now very focused on trying to drive from a run rate perspective for 30 June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then maybe just a question on Corporate Markets. Again, sort of a little bit of a similar vein. But I think when we sort of asked about the recurring revenue falling in the second half of last year in corporate markets, the sort of comment was that you got TSR India there, that has only been there for a month. It would be a full 12 months. You'd also -- were pretty optimistic about cross-selling and company matters. Can we just get an update on where you are with those aspects?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think we've provided some additional data in terms of cross-selling in the presentation, Nigel. So I'd direct you to that. On TSR, you're right, we had a full 6-month benefit of that in the Indian business. So that helped. And our recurring revenue in Corporate Markets was actually up. So we think that, that was a pretty good performance given the continued price pressure we're seeing across the larger markets, particularly in Australia and the U.K.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Up on first half comparison, right? It was quite strong -- much stronger in the second half. Sorry, much weaker in the second half. Yes, okay.

And then also just on the seasonality in that business, I thought that with the sale of the German business, some of the seasonality had come out. But you would seem to suggest that you still think there's a strong element of seasonality in there. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We haven't sold the German business, Nigel. We reported that we were in the process of selling the South African business. That business has not yet sold. It's still awaiting regulatory approval, which we expect in the next 6 to 9 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, it was a lost client in Germany, my fault, sorry. My fault. There was a lost client in Germany, not the sale of the business. So you've lost a key client in Germany, and that was meant to have taken the seasonality out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the German business was down on the previous period because of that client loss.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. But you still think there's strong seasonality left in the business despite that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We see typically in the European businesses in the second half, where you have the AGM and proxy season, we do see an uptick in the second half in the European business, particularly from a nonrecurring perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Pittaway, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD of Insurance and Diversified Financials Equity Research and Lead Insurance Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And maybe just finally, I mean, sorry if I missed this as you went through. But the PYS impact, I think you've previously said it was $27 million full year. You're still sticking with that despite it being just $6.9 million in the first half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What I said was, we still believe the $38 million, which is the full sort of annualized impact, is around where the number still remains. In terms of the splits between this year and next year, probably a bit less this year than what we expected but a bit more next year. So the $38 million is still our guidance around the full impact of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrei Stadnik, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wanted to ask 2 questions, if I can. The first one, as you just think about corporate activity, as least in the financial space, globally, there's been quite a resurgence in terms of proposed deals. So are you seeing some optimistic green shoots coming through in that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, I didn't quite understand that question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrei Stadnik, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in terms of corporate activity, we've seen a pickup in announced M&A, at least around financial space, in January and February. So are you seeing any improvement in the pipeline for that business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we have seen a little bit of a pickup in some M&A in the U.K., but there's nothing in Australia that I can point to that is having an immediate impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrei Stadnik, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And look -- my second question, looking at the guidance for Retirement & Superannuation Solutions, it implies at the midpoint that second half revenues will be about $30 million versus $260 million in the first half. Is this really just down to just some clients -- some -- main client departures? Is there anything else that's kind of going into that guidance for the softer second half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, you've obviously got more of an impact of PYS in the second half. So that's a factor. There's no new client losses. The client losses that we referred to were previously announced back last year. You're really just seeing the full second half impact of the sweep that happened in October. We're seeing good nonrecurring revenue growth continuing in the second half, so that helps offset some of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendan Carrig, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions for me. Maybe starting in the RSS division. Obviously, the margins have been under a fair bit of pressure for well-flagged reasons over the last couple of years. Can you maybe just give us a sort of a medium- or longer-term strategic comment around how you're thinking about the margins in that division, given that pricing pressure had come through from 2 of your larger clients? You've got some other contract negotiations coming through over the next sort of 12 to 18 months with some other large clients. And so is there a major cost reduction that you think would need to happen in this division over the medium to longer term in order to sort of rightsize the cost base to where revenues seem to be heading?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, yes, focus on cost has always been a focus for the business. The global transformation program obviously is around delivering sustainable cost improvements across the whole business. RSS will be a beneficiary of that. So we would expect that, that cost program, which we'll see the benefits of over the next few years, will be helpful in terms of supporting margins in that business. And in addition to that, we do see the future, things like continuing straight-through processing, robotics, all of those sorts of things being things that we will focus on from a cost perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendan Carrig, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then maybe moving on to the investment side. Obviously, CapEx, you've guided to that 7% to 8% range, which is above the historical 4% to 5%. How much of that is sort of catch-up in terms of the acquired old capital business or the LAS business being underinvested in versus, say, you're looking at investing in one of your businesses for new projects and looking at new growth? And can we expect it to remain at those elevated levels on a more medium-term view? Or would we expect it to reduce to historical levels over time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I think what you're seeing, and I highlighted there's round about $16 million of CapEx related to the fit-out of new premises in Leeds and Mumbai, so that's not something we certainly do every year. That's a one-off, if you like. Yes, we -- I think we sort of guided that we'd see sort of ongoing CapEx probably more in the range of 5% to 6% going forward. I think that's sort of likely where it would normalize. But we are also doing a lot of refreshing of some platforms at the moment as well. And so we think that moving forward, once we're through this year, the CapEx will start to come back to those sorts of levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendan Carrig, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just maybe a sort of a bit of a follow-on from Andrei and Nigel's questions just around Corporate Markets activity. I think it was at the Investor Day where John had made comments around having 0 IPOs that you'd won had gone to market or -- maybe not 0 but very, very few IPOs that had been won and gone to market. Now you're talking about 32% of the IPOs that have gone live you've won, yet you're still downgrading guidance. So I was just sort of wondering how does that sort of marry up in that there was very little activity that had been in the older numbers. Then you've got a bit of a recovery that's come through, yet you still got expectations lower.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on that, what's not clear, although you've got political clarity now in the U.K., that we had been appointed to a whole series of IPOs through calendar 2019. But there's been no acceleration of IPOs on the market. So for whatever reason, the confidence seems to have picked up in the general business community, but the listing activity has not followed through. And I suspect that with some of the recent market volatility, that's not likely to happen anytime soon. We should also add, though, that IPOs themselves are all pretty keenly contested. So the direct revenue earn in the short-term IPOs in all the markets we operate is not particularly high, but it does give you a client then who you can grow with and also where you can cross-sell services, as Andrew signaled.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendan Carrig, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just a last point of clarification. Andrew, you mentioned the South Africa business had not been sold. Can I just confirm, was that the business that was going to be contributing sort of $4 million to $5 million of EBITDA into that initial guidance that was expected to drop out? And is that remained -- has that remained and will that remain in the current guidance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's right. That was $4 million to $5 million on a full year basis, Brendan. So we would expect that, that business will still be in our second half results, given the regulatory approval time frames are sort of 6 to 9 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I just double-check on PEXA, why the EBITDA line's basically equal to the NPATA line? Why there isn't amortization in it or depreciation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So you'll notice that we talk about operating NPATA line. So that excludes any acquired amortization. There is a pretty big chunk of acquired amortization. So that's why there's quite a big difference when you look at the statutory numbers. So there's not a lot of what we'd call kind of business-as-usual depreciation, amortization. The vast bulk of it sits in that acquired amortization bucket.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Haven't they just built a system? Isn't it just purely amortizing the system, what's been acquired?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's right. But they've been amortizing that since day 1, and it's being amortized over a pretty long period of time as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning, CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that is -- is that in -- so that's part of the acquired amortization? Or that's in the actual amortization line, the actual depreciation of systems?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. So in terms of the cash that they've spent on the systems and the depreciation of that, that'll be going through the normal depreciation line. The acquired amortization, if you like, reflects the valuation that the consortium put on client lists and also any valuation uplift that the consortium put on the software at the time of acquisition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Cordukes, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-up on PEXA, I guess. Again, that difference is pretty small between EBITDA and NPATA. I mean, when do you start paying tax on that business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, that business has still got historical retained losses at the statutory line. So those losses need to be recovered first before it starts paying tax.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Cordukes, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you give us a quick idea of what the DTAs are?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I don't have that detail in front of me, I'm sorry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Cordukes, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And just a follow-up on RSS. The guidance range seems pretty wide, given we've only got 4 months left in the year for that business. What are the swing factors that you're worried about, which stops you potentially narrowing that guidance range?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's the same guidance range that we provided at August. So we've just reaffirmed that guidance. I think that's the appropriate thing to do at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there will also be -- there'll be another sweep of members into the ATO in April. We had the big one in October. Because of the way the regulatory framework sort of worked its way through, you had members of less than $6,000 and with no contribution for 16 months, most of them going in October, except that there were then changes to say that any member under 25 and with a member balance under $6,000, insurance would not be compulsory. So it's complicated beyond belief. But it's actually going to occur in 2 installments, one of which is behind us, one of which will be in front of us. And the other change, which is working its way through the parliament right now, is the abolition of eligible rollover funds. And we do serve a couple of eligible rollover funds. So those members will go in, I would thought, before the end of calendar 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Cordukes, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just with that first sweep out of the way, I mean, have any -- have the member numbers of any account kind of drop below the trigger level to allow for a renegotiation of pricing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I suppose most of the -- probably most of those conversations were occurring -- and remember, James, the initial announcement around PYS was made in May of 2018. This is almost 2 years ago. By Christmas of '18, it wasn't going to happen, and it came roaring back into the parliament towards the dying days of that parliament. And then PMIF popped its head up, the insurance age basis and then now the proposed end of the eligible rollover funds. But look, I would estimate that by the end of all of this, so by the end of calendar 2020, their member numbers over the last, say -- member numbers peaked in 2011, 2012, around 33 million members. I think by the end of 2020, member numbers would have dropped by 10 million in -- across the whole system. Unfortunately, the stats coming from APRA, if I could be so bold, do happen with a big lag, at least a 6-month lag. So you won't get system-wide numbers until probably -- well, they come out every June. There's probably an argument for some more regular numbers, but 10 million would be our estimate of the numbers of members that have been taken out of the system, although it'd be fair to say the claims about the cost saves have been pretty extravagant, to be honest. But now we think that the average accounts per person above the age of 18 is probably about 1.1, 1.2, and many people still do actually like to have more than 1 superannuation account. So I think that race has run, and further efforts to think about imposing one only default membership for life, probably very expensive and with no real end benefit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a follow-up question on PEXA as well. It's obviously tracking pretty well. But John, are you able to talk about sort of how you see the remaining runway in terms of transaction growth from here as we look out over calendar year '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think, Kieren, what -- probably the first start -- or the first part of the current financial year was still probably impacted by -- remember, you only got to go back to April, May, and the property market in all the major centers was in the doldrums. You then had a couple of interest rate cuts, a new government formed as a consequence of the election, and so the market then tended to become strong again, Sydney, Melbourne, to saw a last note on the 7.30 Report, the Hobart market is pretty hot, if you think Sydney and Melbourne is too expensive. So that's reflected in those numbers. But probably, it was more October, November, December where the first half results probably picked up quite strongly. So if you looked at those first half numbers, there was little bit of a grouping around October, November, December. December was the best month PEXA ever had, and PEXA is at time when a lot of properties are settled. January is probably regarded as the loan month, but the numbers were still very, very positive. We haven't, of course, yet seen the February numbers. I'd expect to see probably improved momentum into this back half, contrasted with the first half numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kieren Chidgey, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Andrew, is it possible, given you've kind of given the EBITDA guidance and the NPATA guidance and D&A guidance, I just haven't had the opportunity, but presumably, there's a pretty clear expectation around that PEXA contribution that falls out of that through. What roughly is that full year contribution you're expecting within your guidance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, you can probably do the math, Kieren, based on what we've provided, I think. So I think we've been relatively prudent in our expectations for PEXA. As John said, there's a lot of momentum behind the business. So we'll, I guess, come back to you in August with how that's turned out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Siddharth Parameswaran, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a question about the RSS division. I think you said at the start that you thought that dust is starting to settle on that division, as you saw it. But judging by some of the comments that you're saying, that there's still members that may leave by the end of the calendar year. And I think there's still more of the member loss stuff to come through. I mean, should we be thinking that really calendar year 2021 is where we'll see -- we'll start seeing the bottom of this -- of the earnings on this division? I know there's some nuances with cost-out, et cetera. But I was wondering if you could just give us some perspective on when you see the bottom.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Siddharth, I'd just -- before I come back to that, I'd also raise just a question. As we know, we've got the post-Hayne environment, as Andrew described. We're still seeing inflows into our client funds. Net rate of growth has gone up to over 5% per annum now. So I think that will continue.

Second thing is that core funds who were impacted by the regulatory change, they've got their own economics to worry about because -- and if you -- to the extent that the fund is outsourced, then they can end up sharing that pain with people like us. To the extent you are in-house administered, and this becomes a bigger issue the smaller than you are. And so the economics of the sector now -- and we've said right from the time we entered that industry, which was 2006, with 2 million members, and we've got just shy of 9 million now. So we see the growth. This is a short-term setback, but I think in-house administered funds are facing a cost challenge. And I think there's an emerging competitive landscape out there where funds are saying, "Well, if you come with us, you are paying this amount per annum. If you come -- go with another fund, you'll pay a different amount." So whilst admin fees themselves would generally not have been a factor in people moving from fund A to fund B, although I think recently, a prominent politician may have moved accounts, but I think, in general, I think admin fees are becoming part of that competitive landscape across the business. There are some smaller in-house administered funds whose admin fees are well over $500 per annum for members. And so I think, though, coming back to your point, I think there's a second wave of sweeps into the Australian tax office in April. I'd also, by the way, put in a plea for little bit more transparency from the ATO about reuniting accounts and perhaps doing that a little bit quicker. And into financial year 2021, I think the sweep activity then in October and April will be at way, way lower levels. But in that period, you might find the windup of eligible rollover funds.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Siddharth Parameswaran, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. I just had a question on PEXA as well. Could you just make some comments around just the regulatory environment? We've seen some reports -- I think the IPART report in New South Wales and also the ACCC made some comments about their concerns around the fact that there isn't interoperability in the system, and I think both reports said that there was an urgent need for that. I'm just wondering if you could just provide us an update on your thinking around whether there's likely to be any change in the market?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The whole, if you will, program of making conveyances electronic, it's been a 10-year journey. It was a collaborative effort between the federal government and the states, predominantly the 4 larger states. And as I said, after 10 years now of PEXA being in operation, it's just broken into positive profit after tax. So that $300 million ecosystem, of which a portion was spent on systems, but just the rollout effort being geographically represented in most of the major jurisdictions, has been massive. So I think -- and the -- those groups I spoke about set up a national regulator called ARNECC based in my old hometown of Adelaide. And so it was intended that ARNECC would take a national view. I think there's some perhaps feelings that a bunch of different regulators at the state level want to have a look at all of this, but this has been a national program. There is a regulator in place. The IPART review effectively signed off on a CPI plus pathway on prices. They adjudicated that prices were about right. Even in the New South Wales, there are more reviews around here than I've had hot breakfasts recently. So you need to remain somewhat calm and still work back to the fact that ARNECC is the designated national regulator.

I think some of the governments are talking about interoperability, and none of us are quite sure what interoperability means. I think it's not quite like keeping your Apple X, changing your provider and keeping your number. So I've not seen a description of interoperability that actually makes any sense from this point of view. But PEXA, under its new leadership, Glenn -- new leader, Glenn King are work -- continue to work closely with all regulators that have an interest in this. I should say that if you're buying or selling a property and if there's a change of title on the property, then you'll pay through PEXA fees around $117 on the sell side or the buy-side. If you've got a mortgage coming in and out, that fee is sort of less than $50. And that usually gets absorbed by the bank coming in or out. So the fees are relatively modest. And if you bought or sold a house on the sell-side, you got agents' commission is the big one. On the buy-side, it is state-based land tax. It's the stamp duty. So for a modest fee, I think PEXA provides great value.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Siddharth Parameswaran, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll ask one last question, just a brief one, just capital management on PEXA. Just you made some comments that, that's still something that you're looking towards. I was wondering if you could just give us some idea of how much your latest thinking is. And what time frame we should be looking towards?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I'm not going to put a dollar amount on it. I think we said in terms of time frames that we're looking at later this calendar year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John M. McMurtrie, Link Administration Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, and thank you, everybody, that's tuning in. So look forward to catching up at least at the end of August. Thank you.

Andrew MacLachlan, Link Administration Holdings Limited - CFO [86]

Thank you.