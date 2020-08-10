Edited Transcript of LIVEPOLC1.MX earnings conference call or presentation 17-Jul-20 4:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 El Puerto De Liverpool SAB De CV Earnings Call

México, D.F. Aug 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of El Puerto De Liverpool SAB De CV earnings conference call or presentation Friday, July 17, 2020 at 4:00:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Antonino Guichard

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

* Enrique Güijosa

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

* Álvaro García

Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Andrew R. Ruben

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Antonio Hernández Vélez Leija

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Irma Sgarz

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Joaquín Ley Pinto

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Luis Rodrigo Willard Alonso

GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mark Agaiby;BlueBay Asset Management;Analyst

* Nicolas Alejandro Riva

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Sergio Takeshi Matsumoto

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP

* Ulises Argote Bolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Valentín III Mendoza Balderas

Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe, S.A. de C.V., Research Division - Deputy Director of Stock Analysis & Senior Strategist of Equity

Operator

Welcome to El Puerto Liverpool's conference call. With us are Mr. Enrique Güijosa, CFO of El Puerto Liverpool; Mr. Antonino Guichard, Digital Director; Mr. José Antonio Diego, Treasury, and IR Director; and Mr. Enrique Grinan, Investor Relations Officer.

Our speakers will present the results for the second quarter of 2020 and the perspective of Liverpool's actions and digital key role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Enrique Güijosa. Please go ahead.

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Liverpool's Q2 2020 Conference Call. First of all, I sincerely hope that you and everyone in your families are healthy and doing well. I'm going to start with a brief review of the strategies we have taken to protect our liquidity. After that, Antonino Guichard, General Manager for our digital business, will share with you the highlights of what happened during the second quarter in this strategic area. I will then continue with a few additional remarks regarding the overall performance of our business.

Needless to say, this was a very tough quarter. Without any doubt, one of the most difficult periods in our very long history doing business in Mexico, as all our revenue streams dried up. To put our financial results in context, it is important to remember that all our stores and shopping centers were closed during most of the second quarter, and we offer to all our cardholders the chance to skip their payments during April and May.

Our cash on hand at the end of the quarter was MXN 5.5 billion. While we may not be able to control all the challenges caused by the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn, we are aggressively executing the following strategies to protect our liquidity. Number one, our CapEx budget for 2020 was basically halved to MXN 5.1 billion. We do not have any new store openings planned for Liverpool for this year. As for Suburbia, we'll open only 9 new stores. Construction in Arco Norte continues but at a slower pace. The remodeling expansion of Perisur, Galerías Monterrey, and Galerías Insurgentes also continue as they were already underway when the pandemic started.

Number two, we reduced our OpEx to the very minimum. During the pandemic, we laid out a plan to improve our cost structure, which allowed our SG&A expenses during the quarter, excluding depreciation and bad debt provisions, to deliver a 17.3% reduction versus a year ago. It is important to highlight that we can consider our people vital for a continued success. And in that sense, we have made efforts to maintain our total headcount unchanged since the start of the pandemic, except in logistics where we hire more than 500 temporary workers to help us manage the significant increase that we faced in home deliveries. Therefore, these results were not achieved through furloughs or layoffs.

Number three, we tightened our new credit origination and proactively approached stockholders that were already late in their payments to offer them tailor-made solutions. Furthermore, we heavily promoted our digital channels to facilitate payments for all our cardholders. Our credit portfolio is MXN 6 billion or 18% below year ago.

Number four, we significantly reduced our purchase orders for new merchandise. For prospective receipts in our second quarter, we're down 70% for Liverpool and also for Suburbia. Our inventory at the end of the quarter was only 12.4% above year ago.

Number five, our shareholders approved the referral of the dividend payments. Importantly, the decision on the timing and the amount of the dividend payments were delegated to our Board of Directors.

Number six, we put our stock repurchase program on hold.

And finally, number seven, we secured new short-term bank credit lines for a total of MXN 3.5 billion.

During May, we made the MXN 3 billion bullet payment for the LIVEPOL 10 bonds. To strengthen our liquidity, we just filed the paperwork to obtain approval to issue a new 10-year bond in the local market for MXN 3.5 billion in the upcoming weeks. We are planning to go to market as soon as possible. Despite our effort to improve liquidity, our cash burn during the quarter was MXN 8.7 billion, mainly driven by store closings and a significant reduction in trade payables, which were down more than 60% year-on-year, reflecting the above-mentioned reduction in merchandise receipts.

I will now pass the mic to Antonino. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Enrique. Hello, everybody, as well. I hope everybody is well.

On my part, I'm going to tell you a little bit about how did the digital business behaved during the second quarter. As expected, our e-commerce sales grew exponentially during the last trimester. In our case, our growth was [specifically] close to 400% versus last year and over 300% of our plan. The digital sales during this pandemic time conducted more than 80% of the company sales.

Regarding our website behavior, our traffic grew more than 130%. I would like to emphasize on Liverpool Pocket, the Liverpool app, which visits grew more than 2.6x.

Also, our conversion rate grew more than 50%. Again, there's a special recognition to Pocket's and desktop behavior, which accounted for more than 85% of our sales.

We also noticed an important change in customer behavior. The mix -- the sales mix between soft lines and hard lines was 29% and 71%, respectively. In the past, this mix was closer to a 40-60.

We also noticed a pick in Liverpool Pocket, not only by being the most important traffic channel, as mentioned before, and with our most loyal customers, but we also had a 3x growth in monthly active users.

One of our most important accomplishment during this time was our customer base. We grew our new customers more than 400%. Practically, we are having this -- we had the results of the past 3 years combined in new customers. But I would like to emphasize a little bit that the most important part of these new customers that we had is a 30% of this new base, our new customers, Liverpool is customers that we didn't have. And the other 70% are customers that migrated between off-line and online. Now with this new base, it opens huge opportunities for us. Just to give you an example, now we have a new base where we can offer credit. We have to analyze this base, change the customer behavior, make them download our app so we can have more valuable customers over time and their lifetime value for this, 30%, it's pretty impressive.

Also, as a curious fact, our e-commerce sales during the month of May accounted nearly for 86% of what e-commerce sold during 2019. All of the above resulted -- all of the above results combined our 5-year goals into a 3-month period. So what we were expecting to have around 2025 just happened in the last 3 months ago. Since we are expecting a worldwide change in customer behavior, we are expecting in the upcoming future that e-commerce sales will account for 20% of Liverpool. That was our objective in 2025.

I would also like to talk a little bit about marketplace. By the end of this trimester, this new business model had already reached their 2020 goals, growing more than 1,000%. Our clear Omnichannel strategy in this business was affected the store closure. Before pandemic times, marketplace sales, 25% of those occurred in the physical stores. So the marketplace shares, our e-commerce sales, dropped from 12% to 6%.

Also, we saw a huge opportunity on capitalizing new sellers. Our base grew 3x compared to previous COVID times. Also, it is very important to mention that our net contribution from this model grew by more than 1,500%.

Also, talking a little bit about Suburbia, that despite being a new website, suburbia.com.mx, with still some technical issues that we are trying to solve, its sales grew close to 1,000%. Also, I'm very proud to announce to you that during this time, we were also able to do a lot of new releases that we had already in scope. And I'm going to talk a little bit about those releases. One of the most important was what we did in credit -- in our credit business.

As Enrique mentioned, we implemented a skip a payment strategy, but we also implemented online as a self-service option for our customers. We also recently launched our eWallet. We launched eWallet on our Pockets for our private credit cards, and it's an important new feature during these times, which allow our customers to pay contactless and cardless in stores. The results of this eWallet without any communication so far, by the end of last month, we already have 3,000 -- 30,000 users connected through this.

Also, we redesigned our Pocket, putting it with the highest U.S. standards worldwide focusing on usability and fast performance. We changed the main menu to a lower tab experience, which all of these new fixes were able to increase our conversion rate in Pocket in more than 50%. We migrated all of our systems into a newest infrastructure. This important challenge allow us to have better capacity for this high demand and overall performance. We are now hosted in Monterrey. We used to be in Querétaro, and this doubled our capacity on this high peak demand.

We were able also to launch gap.com.mx. One of our new websites added to this portfolio, and now we are running 7 websites operated by Liverpool.

We were also available to implement a new agile method within the company in several products. This will allow us to fix our issues faster and having releases every 1 to 2 weeks. The most important features we released were express checkout. We used to have a 3-step checkout. Now focusing on our customers, we have only 1-step checkout helping in a conversion rate. We are constantly making changes into our browse and shop product on our search and recommendation engines in order to satisfy our customer needs and wants.

We were also able to do marketplace upgrades, mostly focusing on our sellers and the experience they have within Liverpool. This help us increase our seller base and our service at Liverpool [once.]

Also, I would like to talk a little bit to you about logistics. During this trimester, our deliveries also increased by more than 400%.

And also, it's important to mention that during May and June, our Click & Collect option was closed. So all of our deliveries were home delivery. This growth in full home delivery was not favorable for our logistics operations, putting it on the highest stress. Previous to the pandemic, 80% of our deliveries were done through our own logistics. However, since we were completely overwhelmed by demand, we had to ride on third party logistics. Now our mix is closer to 87% third party; 13%, our own logistics. Despite these efforts, our delivery experience was not the best. Since our logistics and overall country logistics were compromised, we did not reach our on-time delivery goal.

Our on-time delivery was 90%, leaving a 10% delay in deliveries, which were not where we want to be. Our KPIs are closer to 95%, 97%. Since we didn't have the best results, the logistics and digital team are completely focusing on having a better customer experience. We are primarily focused on increasing on-time delivery and reducing overall delivery time.

One of the first things we were able to do is to increase our home delivery capacity by 7.5x. With our third footprint throughout the country, we were also able to fulfill more than 90% of our orders through stores in the country. We reactivated Click & Collect in most of our stores. This decision help us reduce delivery dates and reduce the overall demand on home delivery. By the end of the trimester, Click & Collect deliveries were close to 25% of our sales.

We also implemented our curbside pickup service. This has been very well accepted by our customers since they are now receiving their product without going into the store.

Just also as a curious fact and this is the last point I have on a term sheet, is that the demand we experienced in the past trimester was the estimated demand we had for home delivery in the peak season of 2028.

I now give the word again back to Enrique.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Antonino. Now let's talk briefly about the other highlights for the quarter before moving to Q&A. Same-store sales during the quarter for Liverpool show a contraction of almost 60%. For Suburbia, they were negative 91%. The latter reflects that we still do not have a robust e-comm offering. At apparel in general, and fashion in particular showed weaker sell-through rates. Significant part of Suburbia business comes from the metro area of Mexico City and the state of Mexico, where stores were closed during the full quarter.

Retail gross margin of 19.7% was 12.4 percentage points below a year ago. Higher expenses for home deliveries due to the exponential increase of our e-comm business and the fact that Click & Collect was closed for most of the quarter, as Antonino explained. This then explains 1/3 of the gross margin reduction. The other key drivers were increased promotional activity to monetize inventories and also developed merchandise mix shifting to hard lines.

NPLs of 3.9% show a substantial reduction when compared with the 5.6% recorded in Q2 2019. Well, this is certainly very misleading and we offer the skip a payment program during April and May. We would be able to assess the health of the credit portfolio starting in September when most of the payments of the cardholders that chose this option come due.

We took advantage of IFRS 9 to start preparing for the expected increase in default rates by increasing our reserves in almost MXN 1.2 billion. The [bad debt] reserve coverage ratio at the end of this quarter is 14.2%, 380 basis points above December 2019. Finally, a quick update on our store and shopping centers reopenings. As previously announced, we are only progressing will result on the reopening of all our operations to deliver stable and healthy operations for customers, employees, and suppliers. Although we started opening some stores since mid-May, the bulk of the reopenings took place during the second half of June. And in fact, our units in Mexico City and the state of Mexico opened until July 8, which represents a delay of more than a month versus our original expectation.

As of today, we have reopened 97 Liverpool stores. They represent 79% of store count and 85% of our sales; 138 Suburbias, which represents 86% of our units and 88% of our sales; 130 boutiques, which are close to 85% of the store count; and finally, 24 or 89% of our shopping centers. We developed a sales base program taking into account best practices from all around the world. As a result, street safety and health protocols were implemented in all our stores and shopping centers. We continue to manage the risk from the pandemic, and we are confident that we have put the right measures in place to protect our people, our customers, and our suppliers.

This, of course, is a very fluid situation. We are facing different constraints in terms of capacity and operating hours across all states. In some instances, we have been asked to shut down once again. Prolongación Vasco are the most important space in which we are still waiting for the approval from the state authorities to reopen.

For perspective, sales for stores that have been opened during July are around negative 35% below a year ago for both Liverpool and Suburbia, but these trends have been improving week after week.

Liverpool has been able to adapt and rise to the challenges we have faced during our 170-plus years of history, and we certainly plan to deliver a stronger future for the company.

Stay safe. And we will now move to Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Mr. Andrew Ruben from Morgan Stanley.

Our next question comes from Mr. Antonio Hernández from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonio Hernández Vélez Leija, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, a couple of questions. First one is, thanks a lot for all the information you provided on sales mix. Now my question is, regarding sales mix now in -- I know, of course, some stores are being reopened and only for a couple of weeks or maybe even less than that. But what are your expectations now with stores reopening in terms of sales mix -- sorry, in these stores?

And my second question would be in terms of profitability for online sales. If you could give us more light in terms of -- I know they depend, of course, a lot on the scale of operations. But in the end, you also had to make a lot of investments. So could you share more light on profitability of these online sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Antonio. Let me talk about the sales mix first, and then I'll ask Antonino to discuss profitability for the online channel.

In terms of our sales mix, yes, as we have been reopening our stores, we're seeing an uptick in the sales of our soft lines. So we are still skewed towards hard lines. But little by little, day by day we're seeing better sales rates by -- for apparel and shows basically and all the -- our soft line merchandise.

Specifically in the past 2, 3 days, we have seen very strong figures for the women's section or department in all our stores. So that's good news. And we have basically replaced that we also have, as you know, the clearance sales for all the spring and summer season, which is now being sold at -- with very attractive discounts for our customers. So that's what I can tell you.

Again, it's very early. Our expectation is that little by little, we will return to the, let's say, the normal mix. What we are expecting is that probably, our customers are going to be more conscious in terms of buying fashion items. They're probably going to move more towards into the basic apparel or merchandise. And that's something that we're monitoring very closely.

And I will turn to Antonino now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Enrique. Antonio, regarding our profitability, we're proud to say that our e-commerce business is profitable. But as mentioned above and due to the increase in-home delivery and on-demand, our expenses grew around 400% as well as our sales. And our profitability on the last Q was 265% above what we had planned and 360% above last year. So still, we're profitable. Yes, of course, we -- the increase in -- mainly in logistics part hit us, but we are still profitable with very impressive numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Luis Willard from GBM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Rodrigo Willard Alonso, GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I also hope that you and your families are all well. I have 2, Antonino, specifically about logistics. So I mean, as your CapEx needs are limited for the time being, maybe this year and next year, Arco Norte project will likely be delayed for at least a year.

But on the contrary, as you mentioned, you're now managing 95% of deliveries to stores, a figure that has been climbing over the last quarters. But still, you're falling short of the on-time deliveries. I know because this is, as you mentioned, because of a higher demand. But if demand starts to come down to a new normal, what are your plans to improve logistics and specifically, delivery times in order to become more competitive versus other players? And then I have another one, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, of course, Luis. Thank you. Well, as you know, well, this demand, as I mentioned, was what will be expected in the future. With Arco Norte probably being delayed, there's a lot of things we can do. This increase in sales and overall the stress we had in the digital business, also put -- and it showed all of our opportunities and the things we need to solve. As I mentioned, we were able during this time to increase 7.5x what we could deliver on a daily basis to our customers.

How are we doing this? Well, we are now heavily depending as many of our competitors on the third party logistics. That's something that we're doing every day, and we are negotiating every day. We're also using different types of delivery like Uber or iVoy in Mexico. And with all of these improvements and also a better allocation of our merchandise closer to where the customer is will help us increase our delivery time and obviously increase our delivery promise. So that's where we're mainly focusing on what the opportunities rose and now, well, depending heavily on our third-party partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Rodrigo Willard Alonso, GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So follow-up on another topic. I mean, after seeing such growth in the e-commerce business, as you mentioned, you acquired a large base of new customers. What in terms -- maybe, I don't know, say, in the next 12 to 18 months, what are your top priorities to ensure recurrence of these new customers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, our top priorities right now is a little bit with the question before. It's first, and most of all, we need to fix what we found on our logistics part, and we're working heavily on that. Also, there's a lot of issues that also rose with the IT team and demand we had. So we're also focusing on the back end of our systems and how can we pronounce better and have a better website operation. And regarding our new customers, we also had -- we have been investing in the past 3 years a lot in our own customers.

We have, I believe, the highest 360 base -- 360 customers knowledge base in Mexico. And what we do with this, we segment all of our customers. And now with hyper-personalization that we are able to do in the upcoming 2 to 3 weeks, we can understand what our customer wants and needs better. We can also know if we failed a customer or not.

So there's different strategies regarding looking at our customer and how can we -- if we fail him, how can we get him back on track so he can try us again.

And the ones that are already loyal customers, how can we improve their visits to us and how can we increase their frequency. There's a lot of different strategies depending on each customer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Andrew Ruben from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew R. Ruben, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope everyone is well. I have 2 questions. The first is just on the reopened stores. The color was helpful. You mentioned the minus 35% comps. I'm just curious how that breaks down between physical traffic and then what you've seen for your e-commerce sales in areas where stores reopen. Have they started to decelerate? Or have you been able to sustain the levels?

And then second, just if the pandemic has changed how you're thinking at all about your store footprint longer term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you want to take the question on the reopened stores, what has been the impact on the e-comm, Antonino?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Enrique. Well, since the stores have reopened, of course, the mix between online and off-line has reduced from 80%. Now it's representing around 35% of our sales, the digital business. However, I believe it's too soon right now to see where the mix will stop. Remember that we come from a 10% by the end of 2019. So as mentioned before, we are expecting to have a mix now more around 20% digital sales with all the stores reopened. However, since there's, as Enrique mentioned, not all the stores are open and we don't know if some stores will close in the near future, so this mix is not there yet, but where we're expecting without COVID times to be now around 20% due to customer behavior change.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Antonino. Andrew, to answer your second question on the -- what we think of -- are going to be the effects of the pandemic on our strategies for new stores, I think that we have taken now a very thorough look at the profitability for each of our stores, and that was for our Liverpool stores, for Suburbia stores and also for our boutiques in order to make sure that overall the profitability is where it should be; and if not, to take advantage of the current situation to perhaps take some drastic actions.

Frankly, in the case of the Liverpool footprint, we don't see any store that it's in jeopardy because of a poor profitability. So we don't have any plans to close the stores. We have -- we believe we have the right footprint. And as we have announced previously, in the case of Liverpool, we have to have -- even before the pandemic, we were planning to significantly slow down the number of new store openings, just to be it we were opening even all the way up to 10 to 11 stores per year. And now we announced that we were going to open 2, 3, maximum 4 stores per year. And we will be very, very selective in terms of the location of those stores to make sure that they look like winners from the get-go.

So that's still our plan. We're not planning to open any new Liverpool stores this year. We will most probably open 2 new stores next year that were pushed from this year to the next. That's the one where we don't have any presence and a new store in Guadalajara in La Perla, the shopping center, it's a new shopping center, which we believe looks a very attractive location. So that goes for Liverpool.

In the case of Suburbia, we have identified more or less between 5 to 10 stores that have structural issues in terms of profitability. And we're using that analysis in order to negotiate with our landlords' concession in terms of lease cost, hopefully, to move in most of those locations to 100% variable lease cost. So that's something that we're negotiating as we speak. And depending on how successful we are, we will close or not, at least some of those locations.

Now having said that, because of the -- the socioeconomic levels of Suburbia, is targeting, we still believe that there's a huge opportunity to get to the 250 program that we announced for Suburbia. So we don't have any plans to ramp up the new store openings for Suburbia anytime soon. Until where the uncertainty goes away, we will open 9 new stores this year. And the number of new stores for next year is yet to be confirmed. But again, we want to take advantage. As soon as the uncertainty goes away, we want to take advantage of securing the more stores that we can in the short-term.

And then finally, on boutiques, we're -- after this analysis, we are planning to close all the (inaudible) first time new stores that we have, is that like 4 or 5. We are also closing some of the Pottery Barn stores that we have in the Duarte Shopping Center to consolidate all our offering for the southern part of Mexico City in Perisur. So that's also what we're doing. And frankly, we don't have any plans to open new boutique. We're going to be very, very selective with -- we are comfortable with that rightsizing. That's where we should be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Joaquin Ley from Itaú.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joaquín Ley Pinto, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique, Antonino, I hope you're well. I have 2 questions. The first one is in regards to working capital dynamics. So historically, your inventory turns have been always pretty balanced with your days of payables, right? But in this quarter, because of obvious reasons, we've seen a big deficit thereof about 100 days, right, I'm thinking sales and increased support to suppliers. So how do you think about these 2 numbers converging again in coming quarters is something that we could see in the remainder of 2020? Or is it something more that we'll see in 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Joaquín. Yes, we're planning, yes. I mean, as you are pointing out, I mean, we saw a huge drop in trade payable because as we stop the receipts in our distribution centers. And that's because both, they were closed. And also, we negotiated with our suppliers the significant reduction in terms of the purchase orders. So all the things that we faced in Q2 were basically what we received in February and March of this year. We have more or less like 80 -- 75 to 80 days average term for trade payables.

So as we now have rightsized our purchase orders for the balance of the year, we have now reopened our receipts at the -- particularly the plan, the solution center for soft lines, we are planning that, particularly in July and August, trade payables are going to grow back again to the normal levels. And they should continue to stay there. If you know, sales perform as we're expecting. And we don't see any new complete shutdown of the country in the next couple of quarters, we should be getting by the end of the year without any doubt to the normal levels of inventory returns and the percentage of inventory that's financed by our trade payables, which is usually between 85%, 90% and up to 100% by year-end.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joaquín Ley Pinto, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brilliant. And the second question, any update on the Arco Norte project timeline, CapEx deployment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, the Arco Norte, as we announced, the significant reduction in CapEx for that for this year, we were forced to reduce the budget for Arco Norte that we have received in the schedule for this year. It was in the neighborhood of MXN 2 billion, and it was reduced to only MXN 200 million. And that we are now planning to -- for the go-live of the big-ticket operation in Arco Norte by April 2022. But that, again, will be heavily dependent on how the business is performing during the next couple of quarters and how the uncertainty for this year and the next is looking.

So in general terms and this goes not only for Arco Norte, we are planning to use like 3 years for each of our projects that we have a schedule for CapEx for 2021. That's new stores, store remodeling, and also remodeling and expansion of shopping centers plus Arco Norte. What we're planning to do is to have a base plan but go back and see what's the month where we need to push the button in order to go forward with the project. And we will see what the environment -- how the environment is looking on macroeconomically wise, how the business is performing, and that will give us a signal on whether we should push the button or we should wait. So again, what I'm telling you for Arco Norte, it applies for the rest of the capital projects. We will be very cautious in the approach we will take, and then it will be 100% dependent on the expectations that we have for our financial performance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Ulises Argote from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ulises Argote Bolio, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The question we had here is more related on the marketplace. So you have some details there on the release and made some comments already in the prepared remarks. But can you please share how are you positioning your marketplace initiative to differentiate versus peers? And maybe give us a bit of color on the overall expectations here and how it fits in your digital strategy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ulises. Yes. Well, our marketplace is different than from the pure players. Our marketplace is not that open. We are a marketplace that it's kind of in the middle. If you put a line between completely open and completely closed, we are kind of in the middle because we're focusing on Liverpool brand name. We are focused on quality, and we're focusing on fulfilling what we do not have on our stores or where we lack inventory -- we lack more SKUs. So we're focusing on one of our categories that we are not the best and trying to improve them but -- however, we're also focusing on sellers that we kind of know them, and it's not that open because we are trying to maintain quality. That's part of our positioning as a marketplace business.

And overall strategy, while this business has been operating around a year, and it's growing tremendously, as mentioned before, and we believe this is part of the future of Liverpool. What are we doing in this strategy with marketplace, of course, we're putting marketplace into an Omnichannel strategy. So that being said, is with all -- hopefully, with all of our stores open, we have around 10,000 iPads with our sellers' team, and they can offer all the marketplace products. This is a huge differentiator because you can be at the store and you can buy anything from the marketplace business.

Also, that being said, the marketplace business can be picked up in Click & Collect, and you can also return, which is very important for this business. You can return anything you want throughout our storage, which is a faster and a better service level for our customers. So our marketplace strategy is trying to make an Omnichannel marketplace.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Ms. Irma Sgarz from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Irma Sgarz, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had 2 final follow-up questions. Firstly, in terms of supply chain, I know you've been careful in terms of maintaining your supplier so support suppliers through payable days. And could you just comment on about just generally what you're seeing on the supply chain, specifically maybe in the more fragmented pieces of the supply chain and maybe even specifically for apparel, where I would imagine that, obviously, that, that category has suffered probably the most and if you're seeing any sort of disruption in the supply chain just from sort of breakage on the supplier base or whether that's not a concern at this point?

And then the second question is just in terms of overall competition in order to do this big shift online that puts sort of downward pressure on prices in the hard lines. In the soft lines, I would imagine that a lot of the excess inventory is being cleared through at the moment from competitors. But -- so where do you see sort of -- are you starting to see, in terms of competitive dynamics, some light at the end of the tunnel that things are starting to get a little bit more normalized? Or would you say, like right now, you're probably still in the thick of it and probably have to be a little bit more patient in terms of normalization of competitive dynamics and at some point, maybe you can come out and emerge as stronger compared to some of the smaller competitors?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Irma. Thank you for your questions. Talking about supply chain, as you might imagine, I mean, it has been like a tough environment for everybody, for us and for our suppliers. So we have, as you know, like approach this significant reductions to our purchase orders trying to be, let's say, as much as possible a win-win scenario for all of us. I mean, we traditionally work hand in hand with suppliers when we have excess inventory for them to help us clear them -- clear that out. So see the very early stages of the pandemic, it was very clear to both us and them that we would have had the need to do that 70% reduction in order to avoid issues for both parties. So we have been very respectful of our trade terms. And again, we have been negotiating. So the concessions we have had with them have been negotiated. We have not done anything unilaterally. And I think that, that has been very well appreciated by our suppliers.

In terms of disruptions, I mean, we don't see, frankly, any disruption this option at this point in time. In fact, we have some concerns very early on in February and March. We had some concerns because of all the imports that came from China, and China was already very affected at that point in time in terms of the manufacturing capacity and the shipping capacity. But -- so we were like scrambling to make sure that we were not going to have any stock-outs in Q2. And in the end, that was not obviously an issue because of the closure of our stores.

We -- to give you some perspective, I mean we just conducted for Suburbia, which, as you know, is heavily dependent on private labels. We just conducted our usual round of negotiations for the spring/summer season 2021 with our import suppliers. It used to be that they came to Mexico to do kind of [trade fair] and see the model that we're trying to have available for customers in that season. And everything was on face to face. This was the first time that we did it online through video conferencing. And we actually used a new private label software we put in place just a few weeks ago, which worked very well, gives a lot of visibility to our suppliers. On that front, we were surprised by how well it worked. So we didn't saw any disruption in terms of the negotiations or the quality of the images. And again, we were not face to face, but it worked very well. So again, we will continue to work on this fashion, this way with all our suppliers.

Now in terms of the pricing, I think that unfortunately, we will continue to see a very promotional environment not for the foreseeable time. I think that it will be difficult based on what we see that we will get back to a normal levels of activity anytime soon. As you know, the GDP correlations for Mexico are looking every week more and more on a negative double-digit reduction.

So that, of course, will put a lot of pressure in terms of our employment, that will, in turn, will hit consumption. So again, we want to be -- remain competitive. We will monitor very closely the assortment. As I was saying before, we would probably see like people shifting from the higher price points to lower price points and also from fashion-forward merchandise to -- probably to very basic staple. So again, we want to, I don't know, monitor those things very closely and take advantage of the very wide assortment that we have in terms of again price points and merchandise mix.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Nicolas Riva from Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicolas Alejandro Riva, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have 2 questions. The first one, in the earnings report, you mentioned that you drew down on MXN 3.5 billion short-term bank credit lines. If you can discuss your expectations in terms of either rolling over the stand-alones later this year or perhaps using the proceeds of this MXN 3.5 billion bond issuance that you said you expected to do quite soon to probably pay on those short-term bank loans.

And then my second question, I understand that you said that right now you have about 80% of your department stores open already. If you can talk about, maybe give us some color in terms of truck flow into these stores, which have already been opened and an idea of how it compares maybe to more normal times before the pandemic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Nicolas. Well, to your first question, yes, we are planning to roll over all our short-term banking credit lines. As you said, we have drew down MXN 3.5 billion in April, and we have different maturities. We have [borrowing] facility through the -- with 3 different banks. And we are doing, in some cases, month by month; in some other cases, every 90 days, the rollovers, and we -- our plans are to continue to do that for the next several months.

We're not planning to use the proceeds from this new facility was actually -- we're planning to go to market in the next few weeks. We're not going to use that to repay the banking lines. We want to be conservative on our approach. So that additional facility is to show up our liquidity. And if we see the uncertainty going away and particularly, regarding how strong consumption is looking and what's the perspective for the -- for Q4, which, as you know, is very important for us. If things are looking good, most probably by the end of the year or early next year, we would indeed use the proceeds from the new figure to repay the banking credit lines. But again, that's yet to be seen.

Now to your second question regarding the reopenings, as I said, just talking about July, this first 2 weeks of July, apples-to-apples comparison of the stores that we already have reopened. We were seeing like a 35% reduction in sales versus a year ago. And we're still facing significant restrictions in terms of capacity. In many places, that's the cap at 30%. In some other states, for example, in Jalisco and in Nuevo León, we are not able to open on Saturdays and Sundays. We can only open from Monday to Friday with very limited opening hours. So we are seeing week-by-week improvement. And the features that we have from our stores is that people, they already -- they go to a store. They're not wandering around. They go straight to what they have in mind. So although traffic is down, the conversion rates are way up because, again, people are visiting our stores. They already have basically made up their mind. They're going to go in and get out as fast as possible. So we're seeing lower traffic in terms of number of tickets, but higher average tickets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Sergio Matsumoto from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergio Takeshi Matsumoto, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino, thank you for the presentation on the digital initiatives. I'm just wondering if you could also talk more about the opportunities you see in data analytics. And I know you got a lot of new clients in just like the first couple of months, so it might be too soon to glean some insights from those. But even with just one purchase, you would know the demographics. So perhaps you can talk about like how those new customers' demographics compared to the prior users that were using the online platform in recent years and maybe going even further on how they compare to the credit card users that you do have data from over the last few decades?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, just focusing on these new clients, frankly, we haven't noticed a lot of change in demographics, except one. The mix in -- gender mix is practically the same. The demand comes mostly from the 5 metropolitan areas in the country. However, the mix we've seen is age. We've seen a difference in age. Older people are buying. Before the people that buy-in digital, let's say, they were below 45. And now, that mix of business customer is below 60. So yes, there's a shift, a 15-year shift above what normally used to buy us.

And regarding credit, well, fortunately, with all the information we have from each customer, we can now understand what's their credit availability and the credit risk, and that's what we're focusing on right now to offer them our credit business of each of them.

Regarding the mix of the credit cards, the other credit cards, and new credit cards that are coming into, tactically, it's exactly the same mix as the major base we had before. I don't know if I answered you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergio Takeshi Matsumoto, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And if I may add, in terms of data analytics and just getting some intelligence from the data, where do you stand now you think compared to your long-term goals?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, if you put the whole project, which is a multiyear project in data analytics, I'm very proud to say that we have already finished all the fundamentals. We are about to, in the next couple of days, hopefully, to start hyper personalization, and we are now being able to start using this data. How are we going to use this data? There's mostly 2 ways. The first one is focusing on the customer and how can we use the data to understand better each person and what they need, but not just as clusters. Now we're going into hyper personalization that is what Antonino [his mind needs and wants] because we already know all the information of each of us.

And the other one is mainly on the business side, how can we transform the way we operate. Knowing our customer better and since we're a company focusing majorly on the customer, how can we exploit the data we have to change the process we have from buying to asserting to -- there's a lot of things we can do to get closer to our customers. So if I have to put a timeline, I believe we are around, I would say, 50%, 60%. We're about to see the changes in the business. There was a lot of work in the past 2 years to have everything in place, and now we're just in the tipping point to start using all these data.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Valentín Mendoza from Banorte.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Valentín III Mendoza Balderas, Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe, S.A. de C.V., Research Division - Deputy Director of Stock Analysis & Senior Strategist of Equity

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of them. The first one is regarding the retail margin pressure that you reported in the quarter. I was wondering if you could give us a sense or a breakdown of how much of that pressure came from the sales mix, how much from the promotional activities, and especially, how much from the increase in shipping expenses?

And the second question has to do with the savings you managed to get on the SG&A side. I was wondering how much of that is sustainable in the coming quarters. I mean, how should we expect to ramp up as your stores and malls reopen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Valentín. Well, regarding the gross margins, as I said in my opening remarks, we have a 12 percentage point reduction in our gross margins, about 4 percentage points are due to the last mile, the home deliveries.

And that's because, as Antonino explained, we basically have to use external help for our own deliveries. So the fact that we closed, we basically didn't have the Click & Collect, which helped us around 50% of our sales on e-commerce, so that was not available for in both parts in Q2. And that forced us to incur in big expenses in terms of the 100% home deliveries. So again 4 percentage points. So 1/3 is from that. I would say that more or less another 1/3 came from additional promotional activity, particularly around the Mother's Day. We have many, many more days of promotions at the traditional Venta Nocturna, where we only have like 3 days. In this case, we have like almost 10 days of Venta Nocturna online for Mother's Day. Then we also have a special promotion. So again, promotions account for another turn. And the rest basically comes from mix, the fact that soft lines were weaker and hard lines sold rather sell-through rates.

Now the second question regarding savings of SG&A. I think that we're planning to continue to be very like strict in terms of our OpEx spending. We are trying to keep our headcount unchanged. We're not planning to hire more people. We have froze all salary increases.

So froze all bond suites and so on and so forth. So we -- you could expect that, obviously, sales start to like to pick up. We will incur, of course, in the variable side of all the commissions and all that, which are 100% linked to sales. Both in the order of and more of a fixed structure of SG&A, we will continue to be very, very straight to spend as little as possible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Mark Agaiby from Bluebay Asset Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Agaiby;BlueBay Asset Management;Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know this has been asked already. Just my line wasn't extremely clear. Can you just explain the trade payables draw down on the balance sheet and the impact on the working capital, exactly how -- why that is? And how you kind of extended some support to your suppliers? And what you would expect for working capital movements on the inventory and accounts receivable kind of for the rest of the year, if you would expect them to continue to -- or to normalize or continue to act kind of as they have in the past?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Mark. Well, the effect that we saw on trade payables for Q2 was, we believe, it was a onetime effect. And it's already behind us because, as we -- you know, like made a significant reduction in our purchase orders for the balance of the year since basically mid-March, we brought down 70%, 80% of the planned purchase orders for merchandise for the balance of the year. We saw a significant reduction of receipts in our warehouse in Q2. And then, of course, that helps us from an inventory side. Both from a trade payables side, we basically had to pay during Q2, everything that we received in Q1, basically because of our trade terms, which are again around 80 days.

So now as we normalize now or receive in the region -- at a lower level, but we're already seeing that in July, and definitely, also, it's going to be the case in August, everything we're going to be receiving right now in terms of merchandise, when you repay until September, October. So we will review month-by-month our trade payables to, I would say, the normal levels. So again, it's difficult right now in terms of lowering the like guidance. And again, it depends heavily on -- perhaps it's on the sales side. Both our plans are that in absence of another national shutdown for all our stores at the same time, in the next couple of quarters, our plans are to have a normalized situation in terms of our inventory and trade payables for sure by the end of the year.

Now the credit card portfolio, that's more difficult because it will depend a lot on what happens to NPLs. Again, I frankly, we don't have any like call or we will have to wait and see what happens to all these customers that took advantage of this pick-a-payment option. Most of them chose the 4-month term. So they would have to start paying in September, and that's when where we will see -- you know how NPLs are looking. So again, for our credit portfolio, it will depend a lot on what happens, obviously, on the top-line, but also what happens in terms of collections.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Mr. Álvaro García from BTG Pactual.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Álvaro García, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino, I was wondering if you can please comment sort of on the capacity capabilities of the third-party delivery players you're working with, if they've seen any constraints and how they've adapted and how they've invested in this new environment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, honestly, the whole country's logistics were compromised. We work with most of all the big third-party and now smaller third-party. That's what a part of the changes we made to start working with more than just the 3 or 4 big ones, but all of them are facing high demand. All of them are working heavily on how to improve this. However, with this start -- the country is starting to open, the demand has dropped a little bit. So now they're a little bit safer, and now they're working a little bit better.

We believe the peak was around, let's say, 20 days ago. That was the worst peak when everybody with all the competitors, everything going home delivery. Yes, they did have a lot of difficulty. They even returned a lot of packages, and, "Hey, I cannot deliver this." But however, I believe the toughest wave has happened, and they're also working heavily and investing heavily and into another scenario where the demand grows higher.

So yes, we saw a lot of capabilities and constrained capabilities from our third-party. However, with the mix of having many and with our own, we were able to surpass this situation. We are now about to getting to normal delivery dates.

So as of right now, we are a little bit better than where we were. And I also believe that third parties are also getting better now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Álvaro García, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's clear. Just -- I guess, just another way to ask the question is you mentioned in the press release that your deliveries were maybe not complete as on the promised date. I think you mentioned a 90% number. How much of that would you say was them versus you? I guess it's another way to ask the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Antonino Guichard, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Director of Digital

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, 90% was delivered on time. 10% wasn't delivered on time. And regarding to our competitors and what we've known so far, we're practically all about the same. Delivering the delivery promise, most of them are also between 85% and 92% delivered on time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was the last question. I will now hand over to Mr. Enrique Güijosa for final comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrique Güijosa, El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - CFO & Administrative Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thanks a lot for making this a very live discussion for all of your questions. Stay safe, stay healthy. Thank you very much.