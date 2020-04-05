Edited Transcript of LCUT earnings conference call or presentation 11-Mar-20 3:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Lifetime Brands Inc Earnings Call

Q4 2019 Lifetime Brands Inc Earnings Call

GARDEN CITY Apr 5, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Lifetime Brands Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Squire

Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Head of IR

* Laurence Winoker

Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO

* Robert Bruce Kay

Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alan W. Weber

Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate

* Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski

Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst

* Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lifetime Brands Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce our host for today's conference, Andrew Squire. Mr. Squire, you may begin.

Andrew Squire, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Head of IR [2]

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Lifetime Brands Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With us today from management are Rob Kay, Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks this morning may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company, and these statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's press release, and others are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that introduction, I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Kay. Go ahead, Rob.

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Lifetime Brands Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results.

We are pleased that we continue to deliver growth in a number of key segments and generate significant cash flow greater than our expectations for the quarter and the full year 2019. However, despite those positive achievements, our performance this quarter fell short of expectations as a result of the impact in quarters 3 and 4 of the operational difficulties in our European business, which we have discussed in our quarter 3 conference call.

Importantly, our core U.S. business outperformed in both the fourth quarter and for the full year, driven by strong results in e-commerce, combined with growth in market share and revenues in the brick-and-mortar channel as well as our expected realization of cost efficiencies for the plan which we previously detailed.

As we generated cash flow this quarter, our net debt position is favorable to what we guided for the full year, placing us ahead of expectations on our commitment to lower our leverage to guided targets. We achieved this cash flow performance notwithstanding operational challenges from our European operations, which resulted in a need to temporarily fund losses and invest in working capital during the third and fourth quarters.

These positive results in the core U.S. business were offset by financial losses resulting from operational challenges in our newly reorganized U.K. business, which had an impact on shipments for that business unit as well as higher operational costs, fines and penalties all related to these operational challenges. We have taken further steps to address these challenges and stabilize our international business and can report that as of January 2020, we have eliminated all backlog and restored the European operation to normal levels. Further, we remain on track to continue advancing our strategy and enhancing value for our shareholders created by the reorganization of our European operations in the second half of 2019.

In 2019, we took deliberate and decisive actions to create shareholder value. We continued to broaden our market focus, pursuing organic growth opportunities in adjacent categories. We renewed our emphasis on digital and e-commerce and are seeing our efforts in those categories come to fruition.

We remain focused on expanding initiatives in the commercial foodservice market and building a direct international sales capability and presence. As a result, I believe that, today, we are better positioned as a company to not only weather industry trends and cycles, but to achieve meaningful organic growth.

Turning to the results in our U.S. business. As I mentioned, we are pleased with the performance in our core U.S. business, which contributed to top and bottom line growth for the quarter and full year. This progress is a result of effectively executing our strategy to increase our market share, drive product innovation and expand existing product lines.

The fourth quarter was marked by continued enhancements in product development and in product optimization, and we continued recognizing cost and supply chain efficiencies from our 2018 acquisition of Filament. Importantly, the growth we achieved in 2019 was accomplished in an environment that included a trade war with China, resulting in Lifetime being responsible for over $21 million in tariff payments.

Further expanding on e-commerce. E-commerce represented one of the most important growth areas this quarter and contributed to 17.3% of our total revenue for the fourth quarter with pure-play e-commerce contributing 14.7% of total sales for the quarter. Please note that these numbers exclude a significant amount of e-commerce sales through omnichannel retailers where we cannot definitively track the percentage sold online.

Additionally, as I mentioned last quarter, we have been gaining traction in the grocery channel, which represents a compelling value creation opportunity for Lifetime Brands as we have not had a historically large presence in this sector. We continue to see strong performance in grocery this quarter with an increase of 9% for 2019, and we remain confident in the potential of both e-commerce and grocery.

Turning to our ongoing efforts in foodservice, which we greatly expanded in 2019 through the launch of our front-of-the-house initiative. We remain on track on our ramp-up of Mikasa Hospitality and are actively pursuing revenue opportunities in both the U.S. and Europe. We've now fully stocked our warehouses with Mikasa Hospitality product and expect to begin shipments in 2020 based upon the sales efforts to date.

We have been focused on increasing Mikasa Hospitality's brand awareness and equity and have been doing so, participating in targeted trade shows and exhibits as well as an increased investment in sales and marketing infrastructure. We strongly believe this is a meaningful channel for growth in our tabletop, serveware, cutlery, kitchen tools and smallwares product categories, and we are pleased with the conversations we have had out in the market. Based upon these conversations, we are on track to meet shipment expectations during the year.

While we ended the quarter on a strong note for our U.S. core business, we faced operational challenges in Europe as part of our ongoing reorganization of our U.K. operations, which negatively impacted shipping and revenue and contributed to our EBITDA mix. As a reminder, in the third quarter 2019, we launched our consolidated U.K. operations from 8 stand-alone warehouses and 2 separate business units into a single operation based in Birmingham, England.

We experienced some operational issues in connection with consolidation and restructuring and encountered challenges with personnel and process in the warehouses. This unfortunately carried over into the fourth quarter where we experienced significant customer shipment delays and order cancellations.

As a result of missing and delayed shipments, we lost revenues, incurred fines and penalties, added temporary expense and then needed to use additional cash to stabilize operations. This included hiring temporary workers and making management changes in order to ensure long-term productivity and effective leadership.

As of January 2020, our U.K. operations are back up and running and we are shipping normally again. Not only have operations returned to normal activity, we have eliminated much of the temporary expense needed to stabilize the situation, including meaningful reduction in temporary workforce head count. We remain confident that despite these difficulties, we will see a significant improvement in profitability and cash flow for Lifetime Brands Europe going forward.

Now let me talk briefly about what we are seeing and doing relative to coronavirus. We believe we are working to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and have taken proactive steps to minimize the effects of the virus on our business. Our primary concern is for the health and well-being of our employees and partners and those affected around the world.

As soon as the coronavirus became a public concern, we restricted all travel to China, placed restrictions on other international travel, kept facilities closed beyond the Chinese New Year and set up for channels for employees to work remotely. We began responding to this situation before the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in China and took actions to prioritize shipments and ensure uninterrupted supply chain for open orders and near-term deliveries.

As a result of the team's response to the situation, we are currently operating with normal inventory and have only seen a modest decline in shipments from China to 90% fill levels in March. There remains daily challenges with ongoing precautions in place, such as constraints in provincial travel, which hinder our China team's daily efforts. Importantly, as a result of our timely response and ability to utilize our substantial infrastructure, we currently believe there should not be a noticeable impact from the coronavirus on our first quarter 2020 results.

We are monitoring the situation closely and are fully engaged on a daily basis. We have built up sufficient inventory that we expect we would get -- that would get us through any mild disruption. However, if the situation significantly worsens, we may see an impact on supply chain and shipping as we get further into 2020. That said, we have yet to see any material impact on our business and believe that our team's prompt response to the situation will help mitigate any potential impact going forward.

Looking ahead to 2020, we are excited about our potential to unlock value as we get our U.K. business back on track and continue to drive growth in our U.S. business. As we continue advancing our strategy that we articulated at our Investor Day during Q4 2019, we are confident that our more focused business model and strategic growth initiatives will enable us to generate significant cash flow, improve growth and profitability and create meaningful shareholder value in the coming years.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Larry.

Laurence Winoker, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Rob. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $14.5 million or $0.70 per diluted share versus net income of $10 million or $0.49 per diluted share in the 2018 quarter. The 2019 quarter included a noncash charge of $33.2 million related to the impairment of the U.S. segment's goodwill. This charge resulted from, among other factors, a sustained decline in the company's market capitalization observed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income was $20.4 million for the 2019 quarter or $0.99 per diluted share as compared to adjusted net income of $11.2 million or $0.55 per diluted share in 2018. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP measure report results was included in the earnings release.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to our GAAP results in the release, was $64.1 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019, after giving effect to certain adjustments and before limitations as permitted and defined in our debt agreements.

Excluding the impact of the noncash goodwill impairment charge, income from operations was $17.7 million in the 2019 quarter versus $21.1 million last year, which excludes the reversal of a contingent liability assumed in the Filament acquisition. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP measure to reported results was included in the earnings release.

Now turning to business segments. Income from operations from the U.S. segment, excluding the items I just noted, was $29.1 million in the 2019 quarter versus $26 million in the 2018 quarter. Loss from operations for the International segment was $6.2 million in 2019 quarter versus income of $600,000 last year.

The U.S. segment sales were $198.8 million, up $700,000 from 2018. This increase came from kitchen tools and gadgets products and home décor products. But they were partially offset by declines for the Lab921 division, although it was up for the full year in dinnerware products.

International segment sales were $28.1 million in the 2019 period versus $30.1 million in 2018 on a reported and constant U.S. dollar basis. This decrease is driven by operational challenge in our European business, as Rob commented on earlier.

For the U.S. segment, gross margin was 38.4% in 2019 versus 37.4% in 2018. The increase reflects changes in product and customer mix and the benefit of a tariff exclusion refund for certain product classifications. For international, gross margin was 26.6% in the 2019 quarter compared to 35.4% in last year's quarter. The decrease is primarily due to sales of clearance inventory, in part related to the consolidation of our U.K. distribution from multiple locations into one newly constructed facility and the operational challenges associated with the reorganization.

For the U.S. segment, distribution expense, as a percentage of sales shipped from warehouses, excluding moving and relocation costs, were 8.3% and 8.8% for the 2019 and 2018 quarters, respectively. This benefit was attributable to the ongoing improvement programs, which resulted in the realization of labor efficiencies.

For the International segment, distribution expenses as a percentage of sales shipped from warehouses, excluding moving costs to the new distribution facility, was 17.1% and 12.1% for the 2019 and '18 quarters, respectively. This increase was primarily driven by higher labor costs related to the operational challenges noted.

U.S. segment SG&A expenses were $31.4 million in the 2019 quarter as compared to $30.7 million in the 2018 quarter, excluding the reversal of the contingent liability noted. The 2019 period includes higher incentive compensation.

SG&A for international was $6.7 million in '19 quarter compared to 6.3% in the 2018 quarter primarily due to higher employee and IT expenses related to the reorganization. Unallocated corporate expenses were $5.1 million, down from $5.4 million in the 2018 period. This decrease was mainly attributable to lower professional fees.

Income tax expense for the full year 2019 reflects, among other adjusting items, the nondeductibility of goodwill impairment charges. Our normalized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 30% going forward.

During 2019, we generated positive cash flow, which enabled us to reduce our net debt by approximately $60 million, which includes completion of approximately 60% of our SKU rationalization program. This was partially offset by negative cash flow from our European operations. A portion of the cash used for the European operations was planned to integrate and streamline it into a single cohesive business unit.

At December 31, 2019, our net debt was $292 million, and liquidity, that is availability under our credit facility plus cash on hand, was approximately $126 million. Later this month, we expect to make an excess cash flow payment pursuant to the term loan agreement of $7.1 million.

This concludes our prepared comments. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And your first question is from Linda Bolton-Weiser of D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you talk about -- I mean am I missing something or are you guys -- are you not giving any guidance for 2020? Or did I miss something in the press release? Or can you just comment on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, you didn't, Linda. And as you'll see and consistent with past practices, on our year-end call, we talked about the year-end and in the next call is when we give guidance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, okay. Sorry about that. And so I think that in investors' minds, the people have moved on from the China supply chain concerns. And I think the investor is now more thinking about potential recession in the United States or globally in the coming year. Can you just comment on your business and how that would fare in a recession scenario? And what product lines tend to stand up a little bit better versus others within your business? And how is the Mikasa -- in Mikasa Hospitality, how would that fare? I would think that would be pretty cyclical.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Linda. Yes. Excellent question. It's something we're very focused on. We do believe that demand would be the impact, if any, on the coronavirus, of which we have yet to see any in terms of what we've been shipping so far this year, which remains ahead of expectations.

If you look at our business lines and what we sell, recognizing that the average ticket of what we sell isn't very expensive, if people are buying a can opener, they tend to, in recessions, buy a can opener rather than take a hammer out and try to open up the can.

So a lot of our product lines are -- the majority of our product lines actually fare pretty well. And even if you look at 2008, the company rebounded really fast, faster than other industry segments of what we sell and within our industry as well. The one area that it doesn't do as well would be the dinnerware and particularly, the consumer dinnerware market.

In Mikasa Hospitality and our opportunity there, we don't believe we're going to be significantly impacted because if there is an opportunity for us to take market share -- and a matter of fact, a recession would only help us because a lot of people that we're competing against in that area were already taking share from them in other areas, and it hurts their ability to deliver timely as well as make the necessary investments because they're not as big.

In food service, you need to have 100% delivery. It's not like you're bringing the stuff in from China. And it's 2 months on the water. Some of what's in order, they expect that order to be out of your DC because you keep the investment in working capital, not the food service operators and distributors.

So that -- our stability and the message we're sending into the marketplace to do that is helping us, so far, at least in the dialogue, be more advanced than we thought we would be. So we actually believe a recession would help our penetration. And in the front-of-the-house initiative, we're starting from nothing. So it's all incremental. So we don't see any impact, if anything, a positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And then can I just ask you, I think your cash flow here was pretty strong. I think it exceeded our expectations in the quarter. Am I to understand that your initiative to generate cash -- I think the target was for high cash flow through June or July of 2020. Are you still on target for that? And therefore, would we expect pretty strong cash performance in the first half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we are. What we've seen also with the initiative on the SKU rationalization side and also, this is the same in our European operations, where we did something similar as we consolidate it into one warehouse, is that the demand for the inventory that we were looking to liquidate was higher than our expectation and partly due to some of these external influences and people not being able to supply products. So hey, we got -- we have product, we're substituting it into these different channels and we're actually getting more margin than we thought in selling that, and it's going better than expected.

One piece -- so yes, 2 things to talk about 2020 is we did have very positive, as Larry mentioned, cash flow performance for the year. But we, also for the year, funded significantly ahead of -- more because we didn't have the expectations because of the operational business in the U.K. That will reverse itself and help cash flow in 2020. So we are confident in what we've laid out for 2020, notwithstanding the above expectation performance of -- in cash flow for 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And can I just ask one more on -- I think one of my other companies, I can't quite remember who, but they had mentioned that they felt that because of maybe less store traffic because of coronavirus in stores that actually they were seeing a big pickup in e-commerce. And I know that a lot of people think Amazon is really going to benefit from this situation.

Are you actually seeing that? I know you said your e-commerce was quite strong. It's gotten to be a big percentage. But can you say that you're seeing that phenomenon where it's actually shifting it more toward e-commerce?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Substantially so. And what we're seeing because we get a lot of data, particularly from pure-play e-commerce, is that our first quarter shipments are meaningfully up. But we also get to see sell-through because you want to -- are certain people loading up because of your supply chain, but the sell-through has been substantially up. So I don't know if people are, as a result of coronavirus, you -- one would expect people are buying more online. But definitely, we are seeing robust shipments in the online environment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just one more, if I may. On the gross margin, I think that Larry said there was some kind of a tariff refund benefit. Can you just repeat, was that for the year or the quarter? And then will you see some of those benefits going forward in the future quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Laurence Winoker, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So that was in the quarter. And you see that then.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we had some lists, particularly on list 2, mainly that pertain to where we were paying tariffs on the stuff as early as list 2. And while we have petition, we've gotten our relief and then the government changes mind and excluded those items, so we were able to get a refund on that.

It's a onetime event. But what's not a onetime event is that now we're shipping in 2020 that product with no tariff and therefore, higher margin. So we're getting it in a different way, but not into refund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Laurence Winoker, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me clarify, yes, it was received, obviously, in the quarter, but it does relate to sales for that product classification. Good to have brought in with that product classification during 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, list 2 came out in the fourth quarter of 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And you included that benefit in your results. You didn't break it out as a special item, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It just flows through.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question is from Anthony Lebiedzinski of Sidoti & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So first, as far as the -- I guess just to piggyback on the tariff question. So as far as the Phase I China deal that was signed in late December, did that have any impact? Or will it have an impact on 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It will in 2 ways. One is that the fact that a big part of list 4 was not put in place. There was a substantial amount of incremental tariffs that were not placed on products that we sell. And that's -- while we would always try to mitigate it, it's still positive. And in ads, you saw in 2019, there's a J curve impact. We paid over $21 million or we're responsible for over $21 million of tariff payments in 2019. We didn't get that all back, right?

So that will have a positive impact. But we also -- as part of that Phase 1 deal, there were some rollbacks. And therefore, we get the benefit of those rollbacks because the amount of tariffs in those particular items were cut in half, roughly. So we will pick that up dollar for dollar going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. All right. So that's good to hear. And if we could just go back to the fourth quarter or so. Is it possible for you to isolate the U.K. operational challenges in terms of the revenue impact that you think that might have had for the quarter as well as from an expense impact? Just the operational issues, do you have a sense of the magnitude of those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean the net impact bottom line was around $4 million. And that's a combination of -- there were delayed shipments, but there were also canceled shipments. There were fines and penalties. There was a substantial cost to try to get the warehouse operationally, and we needed to throw a substantial amount of headcount in it, so expenses were way up.

As I mentioned, we've reduced -- we reduced 60 heads in January and February that were just thrown at the problem. So it's a mixture of a lot of different things, but the total impact of all that was if you look at EBITDA perspective, it's about $4 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. And so I know you're not prepared yet to give precise guidance for 2020. But that being said, are there any high-level thoughts that you can provide us as far as how we should think about, broadly speaking, sales? I know you mentioned that coronavirus has not had yet an impact on demand and no impact on the supply chain. But sort of any sort of high-level thoughts that you can point to as to like when we think about updating our models going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I understood, Anthony. I mean, look, the world is going crazy. And it's really hard to synthesize all the data and there's a lot of unknowns. I mean we're taking a lot of precautionary actions. We've shut our Seattle operations. All of Seattle is shut. That will not -- we have a big investment. And we moved everything by, fortunately, 2019, including our major ERP system, SAP, with all the subsystems onto the cloud. So it allows us to access and be able to work remotely.

So we're not missing a beat, even though we shut down the Seattle operation, as an example. But there's a lot of moving parts. What we can report today is that, look, we're almost done with the first quarter. We have not seen an impact. We had the inventory. Demand was there and like I said, exceeded our expectations that were made pre coronavirus. We're still -- there's still a lot of unknowns, and we hope to analyze those efficiently over the next couple of months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. And other than coronavirus, any other like cost tailwinds or headwinds that we should think about? Anything you can -- obviously, you won't have the operational issues to deal with in the U.K. Anything else from an expense point of view that you can mention as far as 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The -- we're still -- we are doing -- we are on plan, at a minimum in terms of our rollout of Mikasa Hospitality. We are adding to that while we've always been a significant player in back of the house, particularly smallwares. We are expanding that offering. We added cutlery in '19. And we're doing it -- we didn't really decide to ramp that up until more recently. So there's a bigger opportunity there as well as in Europe, which we didn't really talk about in Investor Day. We haven't talked about in the public. But as we've launched that, we've seen an opportunity and are aggressively pursuing that.

We have now implemented and started to roll out our international strategy. So we have country managers as opposed to going through distributors and agents in 8 countries and growing. And those would be the largest geographies that we play in. We got live this year with 6 of our brands on Tmall in China, which should be a huge opportunity.

So there's a lot of things. I think it's more, Anthony, we're executing on the things we've talked about. The biggest sort of unknown variable that is, since we talked, has been coronavirus, and then we've given you an update on how we've manage that today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question is from Alan Weber of Robotti Advisors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan W. Weber, Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-up on the previous question. In all of Europe, did you say the EBITDA was a $4 million impact? Is that just the fourth quarter? Or what was it for the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Laurence Winoker, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was for the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But it don't really happen substantially in the fourth quarter and a little bit in the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan W. Weber, Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And are you expecting that? I mean was the plan -- when you say stable, should that become a positive? Or are you just expecting kind of breakeven in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we're expecting a meaningful positive swing to the business. The operational issues have, as of January, been solved. So we've shipped -- we're back up to normal deliveries. We -- so no, there should be substantial profitability this year in that business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan W. Weber, Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But what kind of margin should that business normally have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As Larry mentioned, it was mid-30s. And because of our issues, it was down to mid-20s.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan W. Weber, Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Laurence Winoker, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it should be -- historically, it's been comparable to mix to our U.S. business between kitchenware products and tableware.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mix is a little different, but yes. And like, for instance, there's different types of channels there. Club is not as big as it is here, which is a lower-margin business, a lot more independence, whereas the U.S. business is much more national presence in mass and so forth and off-price.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan W. Weber, Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC - Research Associate [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then I guess my other question was on the hospitality, what is the thought process in terms of the amount of investment that you think you're going to make? And when -- is it 2021 that you would expect that to start to show profitability?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's a great question, Alan. So our investment is greater -- is 7 figures. And we'll start getting a return in 2020. But it's -- yes, it's going to be 2021 where we'll see a return that beats the hell out of our cost to capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Rob Kay for any additional or closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Bruce Kay, Lifetime Brands, Inc. - CEO & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everyone, for participating on today's call. As always, we appreciate your continued support of Lifetime Brands, and have a great day.

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.