Edited Transcript of LBK.MC earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 9:30am GMT

Q2 2020 Liberbank SA Earnings Call

Madrid Aug 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents)

Corporate Participants

* Alberto Fernández López

* Jesús Ruano Mochales

Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer

* Juan Pablo López

Liberbank, S.A. - Head of Corporate Development and IR

* Manuel Menendez Menendez

Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director

Presentation

Alberto Fernández López, [1]

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter of 2020 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to be here with Manuel Menéndez, our CEO; Jesús Ruano, our CFO; Juan Pablo López, our Deputy CFO.

Please remember that we will be taking questions at the end of the presentation, so please use the platform to do so.

And now, with no further delay, I hand it to Manuel. Manuel, please?

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [2]

Thank you, Alberto. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our second quarter results presentation.

Let's start with Slide 3, which highlights the main aspects of what we believe has been a very good quarter for Liberbank. The commercial dynamics during the quarter continued to be very healthy, and this has had a clear reflection on our P&L accounts. Our core revenues performed really well with our recurrent net interest income and fee income going up in the first half of the year by 6.4% and 8.4%, respectively. At the same time, we managed to maintain our costs under control, resulting in a recurring cost-to-income ratio, excluding trading, improving from 62% to 56% year-on-year.

Let me highlight the excellent performance of our recurring fee income, which, in a very challenging environment, posted a very solid growth rate. This good performance of our banking revenues is the reflection of a strong commercial activity. Total funds and mortgages remained the backbone of our efforts, segments where we continue to gain market share. This quarter, we also showed a strong activity in SMEs and corporates lending as we supported our customers through state guarantee loans.

Regarding asset quality, and as we commented last quarter, we believe that we stand in a good position to face this crisis compared to the previous one, thanks to our loan and general mix -- geographical mix. The fact that there are no discussions as a result of integrations and also taking into account [wrong] prudent risk policy to the new lending during the last 10 years.

In this second quarter, we continue to reduce the stock of NPAs. We acknowledge that there is still some uncertainty ahead, and that's the reason why we booked EUR 43 million of extraordinary credit provision during this first half. Our recurring cost of risk remains under control at 20 basis points as NPL entries are low. All of this allows us to reinforce our coverage ratios.

Regarding foreclosed real estate assets, we have from loaded impairments in the first half of the year, and we do not expect significant additional impacts in the P&L in the second half.

Solvency-wise, the bank stands in a very strong position with a CET1 fully loaded ratio above 40%, 103 basis points quarter-on-quarter, which implies a buffer of more than EUR 930 million versus our CET1 requirement. Please note that we are not including in this CET1 ratio any capital relief coming from the application of IFRS 9 phasing in, the potential filter of -- on our bond portfolio or lower deductions from our IT software.

Moving now to next slide. I'm being a bit more specific about some of the topics. Let me start with the bank's commercial activity. Loan growth in the quarter is driven by SME and corporate state guarantee loans, while residential mortgages continued to perform really well. We continue to support our corporate customers in this crisis, while continuing to increase our market share in mortgages with low-risk profile customers.

Customer results continue to do very well. Total funds recovered and assets under management went up 14% year-on-year, clearly outperforming the sector. Our focus on digital transformation is supporting our commercial activity, too.

Moving now to asset quality. The stock of NPLs and the NPL ratio keep falling and stands well below the sector, thanks to our more defensive loan book, the low level of NPL entries we have seen so far and the good evolution of past due loans below 90 days, which are 50% lower compared to the end of 2019. We keep selling real estate assets, and this allowed us to reduce the NPA ratio to 7.9%. At the same time, we managed to reinforce our NPA coverage ratio to 50%.

On Slide 5, regarding profitability. We have been able to grow our core revenues in a challenging environment. The fee income was supported by the commercial activity, and we keep gaining market share in key products for us, like mortgages, mutual funds or insurance. At the same time, recurrent OpEx is 2% down year-on-year. We closed the Caser transaction this quarter and booked an extraordinary income of EUR 38 million in our P&L, and we will book an additional EUR 5 million during the next 4 years. On top of this, there was a positive impact on capital. Recurrent cost of risk remains under control at 20 basis points. If we include the extraordinary impairments, the total cost of risk stands at 53 basis points. As commented before, we have front-loaded the foreclosed assets impairments, and we do not expect additional impacts to the P&L for the rest of the year.

Regarding solvency, we stand as one of the most capitalized banks in Spain and keep generating capital. The second quarter was a historical record in terms of capital performance, with CET1 and total capital fully loaded going up more than 100 basis points and close to 120 basis points quarter-on-quarter, respectively. Let me highlight once again, that we are not including this CET1 ratio any capital relief coming from the application of IFRS 9 phasing in, like the potential filter or on our bond portfolio or lower deductions from our IT software.

Lastly, we keep improving our shareholders' value creation. The best example is the increase of the tangible book value per share, plus 8% year-on-year. Please note that this evolution also take into account the cancellation of 62 million shares, representing 2% of our share capital, shares coming from the share buyback program that we conducted early this year.

And now I pass the presentation to Jesús. Thank you.

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Manuel, and good morning to everyone. As always, we have divided the presentation in different blocks. Juan Pablo will present the section on commercial activity, then I will cover the sections on asset quality and P&L. And finally, Juan Pablo will present the solvency and wholesale position blocks, and we will go to the Q&A.

And now, Juan Pablo?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan Pablo López, Liberbank, S.A. - Head of Corporate Development and IR [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Jesús. Moving now to commercial activity in Slide #8. You can see customer funds are 5% up year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. This is the best second quarter in the last 6 years. We have been able to attract customer resources to demand deposits and to mutual funds. One interesting productivity metric that we follow is customer funds per branch at the bottom of the table that improved 12% year-on-year. This gives us confidence that our branch network restructuring initiatives are working well, and we are not losing business, quite the opposite.

Moving to the next slide. Mutual funds keep performing very well. We have actually doubled our AUMs in the last 4 years, and this is having a reflection on P&L with a higher and more recurrent fee income that actually is growing more than the AUMs, thanks to a more profitable product mix.

We see net inflows every quarter, more than EUR 200 million in the first half of the year, outperforming the sector, and this is part of our strategy of working together with our customers on long-term savings clarification and not just pushing sporadic campaigns as it was the case in the past.

On the right, in insurance, we saw a slowdown in products linked to consumer lending as it is a case of payment protection or car insurance. On the other hand, the good commercial dynamics of mortgages support home and life products. Net-net, you can see also a positive trend in insurance.

Let's move now to lending, Slide #10. Mortgages continue to be our key product and where we find the best risk-return combination, coupled together with long-term relationship with the customer. SMEs and corporates did well on the back of the state guarantee loans. Our approach here is to support our existing customers more than gaining market share right now. And consumer lending, as expected, decreased in the quarter. Altogether, the loan book is performing very well, and it's up 7% year-on-year.

Next slide is about new lending, and starting by mortgages, it was a good quarter with new production up. It's actually 12% up year-on-year. And probably, let me go through some of the reasons that explain this better performance compared to peers. One reason is that we are very fast quoting our mortgage, but we are also very fast since the customer sets our offer. Another reason is service. We are very close to the customer in the whole process. This is thanks to the employees and specialized mortgage centers. Another reason is that we use different channels to capture demand. And always maintaining the full internal risk control. And last comment is regarding competitive pricing. So quick answer, service channels and pricing explains our better performance.

Regarding consumer lending very quickly, it bottomed in April and recovered in June, falling as expected during the quarter. And corporates and SMEs, I will comment more in detail later about the state guaranteed loans.

On Slide #12, we show here some of the digital KPIs. We keep investing in our platform with different initiatives that are helping us from a commercial point of view. You can see, for example, that 30% of the new consumer production is done through digital channels. Another example is that 10% of the new mortgage production is coming from digital channels leads. Also, from a customer client point of view, we are bringing new customers through the different partnerships as PlayStation. And last comment is regarding the increasing number of remote managers with good productivity and service quality metrics. This is accelerating with the change in our customers' behavior.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Moving to the asset quality section. We'll start today with this Slide #14, summarizing our performing loan book breakdown.

As you can see at the left in this slide, our loan book has much lower risk than the sector average in Spain. Mortgages weight of 57% in our case, comparing to 40% for the sector average. Public sector has a 13% weighting for us, more than doubling the sector average. Besides, as you can see in the chart below the public sector, in the book we named other pension advancement, so it's similar to public sector risk. Consumer weights only 2.4% in our case, so almost 1/3 comparing to the sector average. As we explained in the previous quarter, this is really a low-risk book, as we don't have any relevant presence in segments like revolving cards or open market. Corporates have a 24% weight comparing to 43% for the sector average, so almost half. And 20% of it is already covered by guarantees. As you can also see, we don't have significant exposures to the most traveled sectors in this crisis. Therefore, we are up. Mortgages, public sector and a part of the corporate loan book covered by ICO guarantees, we would have as much as 80% of the portfolio with a very low risk. This can be checked in the recently published COVID vulnerability exercise where the cumulative impairment rates for these portfolios are very low for the financial sector. Nothing to do with the impact estimated for other portfolios and especially for consumer lending, where, as said, we have a very detail presence and also specifically, in our case, a very low risk profile for the reasons pointed.

So in conclusion, we are facing this crisis with a very low risk portfolio, and it is very important in our view to take this into account in order to compare indicators such as cost of risk or required coverage levels between the different entities.

In the next slide, we saw more detailed information on the mortgage book, which I said is the most relevant one, having a weight of 57%. As you can see at the top, the stock shows the strong risk quality indicators, and we are confident it will demonstrate again its resilience in the current crisis. At the bottom, we saw the characteristics of our new production during 2020. All risk assessment and management processes are performed by our staff independently of the origination channel. Whole average age is 39 years. Average ticket size is 20%, up year-on-year, standing at EUR 144,000. Close to 60% of mortgages have 2 or more debtors. Average LTV is 70%, while affordability ratio is 26%. Therefore, we have been achieving growth, as Juan Pablo has explained, and we continue to generate growth in this group, maintaining our strict lending policies.

Next slide, we summarize the data regarding the ICO guarantees and moratoriums granted to clients. Regarding ICO, as of June, we have granted EUR 1.6 billion guaranteed on a 75% on average, thus, the guaranteed part amounts EUR 1.2 billion as of June. Total quota allocated to us in guarantee terms is EUR 1.7 billion. So we still have close to EUR 500 million in guarantees left to be used until the end of September. And this is being extended now. I mean, yesterday, it was approved that it will be extended until December this year.

On mortgage moratoriums, we have proactively offered and granted this solution to our clients, as we think it makes all the sense in the current context. So far, we have granted it to clients with an exposure equivalent to 5% of the total mortgage book, of which 2/3 correspond to the private initiative.

Regarding consumer, only 1% of the book has moratoriums and this is a very small book, as we have repeated. So this is really negligible in euro terms.

Okay. Our activity levels have recovered in June in credit and debit card or point-of-sale devices, standing now above 2019 levels.

Regarding corporate credit lines, we don't see any stress at all and the use is even lower when comparing to March or December last year. The situation with past due loans below 90 days is also significantly better than at the end of last year, therefore, we are not seeing, so far, any impact in our portfolios from the COVID crisis. And regarding our forecast, we have updated them using the macro projections published by Bank of Spain in June.

NPS stock goes down by EUR 6 million, while NPL ratio goes down from 3.2% to 3.1%. In the quarter, we think this is remarkable, considering that the context has been very difficult for exits given the lockdowns.

Regarding coverage, it goes up by 131 bps in the quarter, standing at 50%. Bear in mind that banks with higher level of unsecured NPLs require higher levels of coverage. In our case, unsecured NPLs have a negligible weight, while corporates that represent 44% of the stock are covered in 70% and are highly collateralized. Mortgage NPLs represent 39% of the stock and are obviously highly collateralized as well. So we have demonstrated in many quarters that our coverage levels are sufficiently good to reduce the stock without having impacts in the P&L, and we have now increased the levers in order to continue doing so in the context of the COVID crisis.

Slide 19. Impairments on the loan book amount EUR 38 million in the quarter, of which more than 70% are related to updating the models considering the impact from the COVID. Cost of risk in the first half of the year is 53 bps annualized, in line with our 50 bps guidance. Underlying cost of risk is 20 bps, well below our pre-COVID 25 bps target.

Foreclosed assets, Slide 20. In spite of the difficult environment, we have been able to reduce the stock by more than EUR 100 million gross since the beginning of the year. In the second quarter, we have sold EUR 44 million gross, and we have booked EUR 40 million in impairments, absorbing model updates and front-loading the expected impact of the COVID-19. As a result, coverage of the stock goes up by 217 bps in Q2. And after this extraordinary effort, we are not estimating further significant impacts for the rest of the year.

And finally, on this section, nonperforming assets, the NPA ratio goes down from 10.46% to 7.87% in the last 12 months. So this is a reduction of almost 260 bps regarding our targets in spite of having higher entries from the COVID-19 crisis in the coming quarters. Normalizing the level of exits, together with real estate sales should allow us to keep reducing the NPA stock and improving the NPA ratio going forward. Our target is to reduce the NPA ratio to around 6% at end 2021, which will be 1 year later than our pre-COVID-19 target. And thanks to the extraordinary nonrecurring provisions booked in the quarter, we have increased the coverage of NPAs in 184 bps in order to ensure our targets.

We move now to the section on P&L. Recurrent net interest income goes up by 6.4% year-on-year, supported by loan book growth and lower cost of funding in both retail and wholesale. In the second quarter, we have repeated a recurrent NII of the first quarter, EUR 122 million. And for the full year, we are expecting a 4% recurrent growth, excluding the EUR 14 million extraordinary revenue of the first quarter. So please note that this means an increase of 1% recurrent growth versus the previous guidance we gave in Q1.

On margins, Slide 24. Both customer spread and NIM are resilient to extremely low reference rates. However, they both go slightly down in the quarter by 1 bp and 2 bps, respectively.

Regarding asset yields, Slide 25. Front book average yield continues to be above back book average yield, mainly thanks to the positive cap in mortgages. In general, we are being able to maintain stability in pricing in spite of much lower reference rates, and this is what we expect going forward. In the case of SMEs, average new production price is lower than in previous quarters, but the volumes are guaranteed by ICO in a high percentage this quarter. So there's an important reduction in risk-weighted assets and potential cost of risk.

Cost of funding, average cost of retail remains at very low levels, 1 bp, including side deposits where we have a book. Term deposits new production is being done at 0%, although we still have an average 4 bps cost in the stock.

Regarding capital markets maturities, we have EUR 400 million in the second part of the year at 38 bps. The most important change from now on regarding cost of funding will be the additional profitability of the TLTRO III, which has a negative rate of 100 bps for the first 12 months. We have taken the maximum amount in June, as we will see later, which is EUR 4.5 billion. So this will mean a positive impact of more than EUR 22 million in the second part of this year and the same amount for next year, first half.

Recurrent fees increased by 8.4% year-on-year, well above our mid-single-digit target. Banking fees grew up by close to 6%, supported by a resilient card activity and also to the new pricings launched this year in core banking products. Nonbanking fees go up by more than 12%, with mutual funds growing by more than 19% and insurance by almost 17%. Therefore, the trend is very positive in both banking fees and nonbanking fees, and this is key in order to continue improving the profitability of the bank despite the currently low interest rates. On the top of these recurrent numbers, we have in Q2 a EUR 38 million positive impact from cashless transaction, which we described in detail in next Slide 28.

As it was made public at the end of June, Helvetia took control of Caser after winning a competitive process. We are very happy with the outcome of this transaction, which for us means, firstly, partnering with one of the strongest European insurance companies that has a strategic interest in the Spanish market. So we are sure Caser will be stronger from now on with Helvetia's support, and we'll benefit from that.

Secondly, in the context of the transaction, we have innovated our distribution agreement with Caser, receiving a one-off payment of EUR 43 million, of which EUR 38 million are accounted as a revenue in the fee line in the second quarter, as we have just seen. And the remaining EUR 5 million collected will be accrued in the next 4 years. This EUR 43 million one-off has nothing to do with future recurring distribution fees. We are not anticipating anything. Distribution fees are maintained without changes as they were before the transaction. The agreement also foresees that from 2023 onwards, we will have a 50% profit share on the insurance business, something that we don't have now, as all our recurrent revenues come from distribution fees. And this is going to be very material for us, around EUR 5 million, EUR 6 million per year as a starting point.

Thirdly, apart of the changes in the distribution agreement, it is relevant to highlight that this year, we are not having dividends from Caser, given the transaction closing mechanics. But for 2021, dividend payments will resume at pre-transaction levels as it is established in a shareholders' agreement, and for us, this means an amount also around EUR 5 million per year. Therefore, in the coming years, we will be adding EUR 10 million, EUR 11 million to our yearly recurrent revenues from Caser. So these are revenues that we are not having this year.

And finally, we also starting to reduce our stake, encashing at 2.2%, something around 10%, and well, Manuel has already commented the capital impact.

So moving now to the next line in the P&L to OpEx. They are down -- well, in Slide 29. OpEx are down 2% year-on-year on a recurrent basis, although there's an extraordinary negative impact of close to EUR 7 million under personnel expenses in the quarter coming from previous workforce reduction plans. Here, let me also highlight the evolution of our cost-to-income ratio. As you can see at the bottom in the right, excluding trading and all the nonrecurrent impacts, like the NII one-off or the impact from Caser, it goes down from 62% to 56% year-on-year, reflecting our structural improvement in both revenues and operating expenses comparing to last year.

Finally, in this section, P&L in detail on Slide 30, starting with a quarterly one. So as always, I will only explain the lines that we have not yet seen. Results from equity method stakes are EUR 25 million, of which EUR 19 million is a dividend from EDP that we received through our stake in Oppidum. We also have revenues from our life insurance partnerships and some minor other positives -- sorry, just to comment, Oppidum is banker through which we have the stake in EDP on -- regarding the EUR 19 million collected -- dividend collected. Other operating revenues and expenses are minus EUR 14 million, as we have accounted EUR 11 million in Q2 for the yearly payment to the resolution fund. Here, just to remind you that last year, we booked a payment to the full in Q1, and it was a lower amount. We have booked EUR 4 million in provisions for several minor litigation issues. And we have also a EUR 9 million negative one-off in impairments on other assets line, which come from updating the models and considering the impact of the COVID in our investment properties portfolio.

Well, regarding the first half of the P&L at the right, just to highlight the good performance at all the levels down to the pre-provision profit, with all the core lines going well in recurrent terms. Pre-provision profit is EUR 200 million, going up by 39%. However, the starting (inaudible) impairments as a result of the COVID leaves pretax profit at EUR 53 million, down EUR 41 million -- sorry, 41% year-on-year. So in summary, thanks to the good trends in the core business lines and to the positive one-offs in the period, we can absorb well the extraordinary impairments we have built in order to face the COVID crisis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan Pablo López, Liberbank, S.A. - Head of Corporate Development and IR [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Moving now to the next topic, solvency in Slide #32. You can see the chart on the left, and you can see CET1 fully loaded increased more than 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Almost every piece moved in the right direction from organic generation to market impact or the regulatory change on SME, among others. The increase in total capital fully loaded was even larger, almost 120 basis points. And we want to make one thing clear here, we are not including in our fully loaded ratios any capital relief coming from the application of IFRS 9 transitional arrangement, the sovereign prudential filter or lower software deductions. All these 3 items would imply an additional 42 basis points. By the way, the software could eventually come in the third Q.

On the right, you can see our relative position versus peers on a like-for-like comparison. As you know, the other difference compared to some of them is that we are under standard model.

Moving to the next slide. On the left, we are comparing our capital requirements to our current capital ratios, and again, not including any pro forma or capital relief. Even in that case, you can see excess capital over CET1 fully loaded. Requirement is more than 550 basis points, more than EUR 930 million.

On the right, very quickly, we have been able to increase our tangible book value per share, thanks to organic generation and again, market impact and the cancellation of 62 million shares coming from the share buyback that Manuel explained at the beginning, and we expect to cancel in the next days as we already received authorization for that.

On liquidity. The liquidity position improves even further this quarter with more available assets and lower loan-to-deposit ratio. The other highlight of the quarter is the TLTRO III. We got EUR 4.5 billion, the full take up.

And lastly, regarding the fixed income portfolio, you can see a quarterly increase from EUR 9 billion to EUR 10 billion, as we invested part of the additional TLTRO funding into bonds with similar maturity.

That's all from our side. And now, we can move to Q&A. Alberto, please?

Questions and Answers

Alberto Fernández López, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Manuel Jesus, Juan Pablo. We will now move to the Q&A session. As usual, we will group the questions that we have been getting in groups in order to cover most topics.

We have received several questions as of now from Carlos Lopez, BBVA; Max from JV; Michael, Berenberg; Paco Riquel from Alantra; Jose Coll from Santander; Mario Ropero, Fidentiis; Carlos Peixoto from CaixaBank; and Ignacio Ulargui from Exane.

So we can start with the P&L. We were getting some questions on guidance for NII going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. We have commented in the presentation, excluding the EUR 14 million one-off in the first quarter, recurrent NII should grow this year by around 4%, thanks to our healthy loan growth and the lower retail and wholesale funding costs. And as I commented in the presentation, this guidance is 1% higher than our indication in the previous results presentation. So we expect NII to go up this year at 7% comparing to 2019, when including the EUR 14 million one-off produced in Q1 this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Also related to NII, maybe a bit of color on volume expectations going forward also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lending, no?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lending.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. On lending, yes. Well, in corporates and SMEs, we estimate a 5% growth in 2020 versus 2019 in the performing book, assuming a high use of the total amount of ICO guaranties we have received in the allocation. Most of the volume has already been granted. Plus as we have seen, we have EUR 500 million of guarantees still to be used until December, and there is a new program for investments initiated by the government that we have to analyze. So the perspectives are positive in terms of volumes in that sector -- in that segment.

In public sector, we have increased new production in recent months, and we now expect the portfolio to close 2020 with a similar size to that we had in December 2019. Risk profile is similar to the treasury, and profitability is higher than in the bond market. And in retail, we are improving our guidance for mortgages, or we see the size of the portfolio increasing by 3%, thanks to the strong first quarter we have had this year and also to the good levels we continue to see, even during the worst weeks of the COVID. So we are very comfortable with our guidance for 2020, considering what we have done to date.

From 2021 onwards, we expect to recover the trends we were following before the crisis, what would mean an average growth of around 3% to 4% in mortgages, and also a significant growth in corporates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Just to close on NII, yes, very briefly, you already touched on the presentation, but TLTRO III, the take-up and the impact for us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. We have commented, we took the full amount at June, EUR 4.5 billion. We will meet, by far, a minimum growth requirement. So we're accounting with an initial cost of minus 100 bps, so this means a positive EUR 45 million in the P&L in the first 12 months and EUR 22 million per year beyond, assuming the ECB maintains current rates. But the first 12 months, second half of this year, first half of next year, will be EUR 22 million each. And then from then on, an expected ECB negative rate going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now moving down the P&L to the commission line. We have posted a strong quarter. Could you please elaborate a little bit on what's behind it and your expectations going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Regarding fees, we are very pleased with the evolution of the recurrent fees this quarter, which went up by 8.4% year-on-year in the first half of the year of 2020, thanks to outstanding performance in mutual funds and banking fees. I would also like to highlight the very good evolution of credit and debit card-related fees, which went down in the quarter much less than what we have anticipated. In this sense, I am happy to report that we are already at the pre-COVID-19 levels on this front. All in all, we're in the midterm, we maintain our annual mid-single-digit growth target.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Manuel. Now operating expenses, we will have received a couple of questions, especially regarding the EUR 7 million extraordinary item that we posted in the quarter. And what are our views for the remaining of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. As you know, our target is to maintain operating expenses, including amortization, below EUR 400 million. Last year, we closed with EUR 383 million. And in 2020, we expect to be very close to this number. Excluding the negative one-off we have had this quarter in personnel expenses, as you mentioned, this one-off amounts to around EUR 7 million, and it's something that we have charged this quarter because this is the last part of the cost that we expect to assume about these issues that we had from the past and this, we expect to close these issues.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Manuel. Now moving to cost of risk. We have been getting some questions here. So maybe if we can update what macro scenarios we're using for our guidance on cost of risk and just your view here on cost of risk going forward also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, on the macro scenario, as you all know, there's still a large uncertainty, and we are closely monitoring the situation, having updated our projections very recently. This last exercise has been based on the 3-year scenarios published by Bank of Spain on June 8. Our base case assumes a weighted average of the 3 according to their respective probability of occurrence, considering the distribution of forecasts surveyed published by Funcas.

Regarding our estimates for cost of risk going forward, as we have seen until June, our underlying cost of risk is 20 bps, therefore, better than our pre-COVID guidance, which remember was 25 bps. So far, the portfolio is performing very well. There's not any direct impact from the crisis. However, during the first half of the year, we have anticipated impairments, so that the total cost of risk is in line with what we expect for the full year, considering the COVID crisis. We reiterate our cost of risk guidance for this year at around 50 bps, as indicated in our Q1 results presentation, maybe with a small deviation of around 5 bps based on the update of our macroeconomic projections following Bank of Spain's recently published scenarios.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Just to close cost of risk, you already touched on this in the presentation, but just a brief comment on provisions taken for closed assets in the quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Here, the impact of the COVID crisis in our foreclosed assets portfolio is in line with what we anticipated in the previous results presentation back in April. The main difference is that we have anticipated the full impact in the second quarter, taking advantage of the extraordinary one-off from Caser. As a result, we are not foreseeing further significant impacts in the P&L lines associated to real estate assets for the rest of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. We move now to asset quality. We've covered all topics from the P&L. Starting with nonperforming loans, decent evolution in the quarter compared to peers. Can you give us a bit of color on what to expect?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Here, despite the low level of NPL recoveries in the lockdown period, we are happy to report that the stock of NPLs went slightly down in the quarter and that our NPL ratio declined from 3 point -- 23% to 3.09% at the end of June, as we have seen. We have updated our projections and in line with what we anticipated in the previous results presentation, we don't see the NPL ratio going beyond 3.8% and the Bank of Spain's worst-case scenario. As we have explained in the presentation, our loan book has a much lower risk than that of our peers. First, around 70% of the total is public sector and mortgages. Consumer lending only represents 2.4% and has a very low-risk as revolving cards and open market segments have a negligible weight. Corporate represents 24% of the total. We are not much exposed to the most traveled businesses in the COVID crisis. Around 20% of it, as we have seen, is already covered accounts with ICO guarantees. And we have explained in detail the moratoria figures we have accumulated and we see them some considering that we have been proactive. And when comparing to other peers, our 5% on the book at June, it seems we are below most of them. So that also makes us be comfortable with how things are evolving for us in this front.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. We have given some positive outlook that we mentioned for NPAs to 2021. Can you update us a bit on how you see the foreclosed assets portfolio going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Foreclosed assets during the second quarter, despite the lockdowns and difficulties to physically sign transaction, we have been able to sell an amount of around EUR 44 million gross. So we consider this a good number, taking into account the situation. Sales prices have been very much in line with our coverage marks. And in general, very low interest rates and a much more normalized stock in the country of residential homes after many years of very low construction levels makes the sector quite resilient to the current crisis. So this has nothing to do with what we had 10 years ago.

Regarding our assets, we continue to see good demand as they are not much affected by the COVID crisis for various reasons, like proximity to Madrid at attractive prices, large stock of single homes that are now more demanded after the lockdowns. Cost of living is also much lower in our areas. So we shall progressively recover sales momentum in the next quarters and 2021 should be a normal year in a sense that we should have a level of sales in line with our pre-COVID plan. The high level of provisions we have booked during the last 2 quarters, anticipating all the impact we were expecting on the portfolio valuation from the COVID, shall also support this plan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Just to close the circle probably here in asset quality, the NPA outlook seems positive for some analysts. Can you just give a last thought about this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes, here, as we have seen, we have been able to reduce the ratio from 8.18% NPA ratio -- from 8.18% to 7.87% in the quarter despite the low level of exits. And as indicated in the presentation of our Q1 results, we continue to see the NPA ratio of the bank on a declining trend throughout 2020, with potential increases in the NPL ratio more than compensated by continued disposals of foreclosed assets, as we have commented. In our base case, the NPL ratio should be around 6% at the end of 2021, as I explained in the presentation, which could imply a 1-year delay in the achievement of our pre COVID-19 NPA target evolution. But we are confident in meeting our targets, thanks to the strong effort in provisions we have done in the last 2 quarters, and faster NPL recoveries after the global -- I mean, the general lockdown, and normalized level of real estate asset sales should support this plan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. We'll close the asset quality section now. We've been getting some questions on solvency after a strong quarter. So to open up, after posting 14% in the quarter, it seems like there could be some excess capital here. Could we probably put together a view on this, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. We believe that we can't comfortably run the bank with CET1 fully loaded ratio of around 12%. Theoretically, we could reduce a bit this capital target once we issue some Tier 1 or increase our Tier 2 issuance in the future. However, we recognize that the level of uncertainty around COVID-19 requires a conservative approach for the time being.

As you know, we stand at 14% CET1 ratio fully loaded as of end of June 2020. Actually, we have probably reached a level of excess capital sooner than expected. It's worth highlighting that the excess capital we currently enjoy versus our around 12% target represents around 70% of the bank's market cap. We plan to use this excess capital first to improve the bank's profitability through cost savings and accelerate NPA's reduction, if needed. We also want to offer an attractive remuneration for our shareholders when allowed by the regulator through cash dividends and share buybacks. We find share buybacks with the subsequent cancellation of the shares particularly attractive at the current Liberbank share price. It is very important for us to keep an attractive shareholder remuneration policy, and we are working in this sense.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Manuel. Also on solvency, could you update us on the IRB process?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we have resumed the IRB process after a few months of impasse related to the COVID-19 disruption, and now we continue to make progress in the process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Now we have some other questions. We're going to start with a nonfinancial one that we're getting.

Recently, we have announced an agreement with Real Madrid and we're getting some questions on the details here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan Pablo López, Liberbank, S.A. - Head of Corporate Development and IR [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Alberto. Let me take this one. This is very nice to take.

As we said, we are very pleased with this agreement that also covers women football and men basketball, and we believe this is a big opportunity for Liberbank to boost our brand recognition at national level by leveraging out with Real Madrid. It's a 6-year contract starting in the 2020-2021 season, by which we will become their exclusive financial service partner. We will have access to Real Madrid digital platform with over 200 million followers, sorry, which is an opportunity leveraging in our digital products and marketing. We will be able to offer our products to the Real Madrid community, and our brand will have access to the stadium match interviews. And also, we can use the Real Madrid facilities with customers on our publicity as well. We believe this will take our brand probably to the next level, one step forward.

And in terms of cost of the agreement, the economics, as you can imagine, are confidential. What we can tell you is that we will change some of other marketing costs that we had. And altogether, we expect no impact in our general expenses for the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Juan Pablo. That was an easy one. Now we -- there has been some noise in the press lately. It's been a hot topic for the last few years. But on consolidation in the sector, if we could update our view here for Liberbank?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. As you know, it seems that the ECB is clearly supportive of consolidation processes, and we remain open to analyzing any consolidation initiative that can generate value for our shareholders, which is one of the things that matters the most. So it's the same thing that our position is the same that the -- the position that we explained in previous meetings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Manuel. Now we have 2 final questions on EDP.

First one, we have a significant stake here. It's been developing quite well in the past. Can we give our view on this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. Regarding EDP, as most of you know, we hold a 3.2% stake in this company indirectly through our vehicle named Oppidum, as we explained in the presentation, where we have a 44% stake. The other 56% is owned by Masaveu International, a company that is related to our long-standing shareholder of the bank. Our indirect stake is accounted in our books and mark-to-market through Oppidum, and that's why it has an impact on our capital and tangible equity. The annual contribution to our P&L is around EUR 90 million, which comes mainly from EDP's dividend distributions, and it has added 23 bps of CET1 capital from January to end June this year, excluding the set dividend already received.

So it is also worth noting that Oppidum is contributing around 10 bps more to our CET1 capital in the third quarter to date. So this is not included in the capital ratios that we have presented today is 10 bps. The variation of our stake in Oppidum, net of debt, is close to EUR 380 million as of end June 2020, representing around 80% of the bank's market cap. However, it's worth noting that EDP's weight in the bank's earnings and regulatory capital position is much smaller. So in our view, the implied valuation of our bank, ex-Oppidum, is quite difficult to justify. Or to put it in another way, in a different way, the bank pro forma, ex-EDP, has a CET1 fully loaded ratio above our 12% target. We are very pleased with the performance of EDP so far. It is a very good play in the renewables space. This is increasingly being recognized by the market. At the same time, we constantly monitor this performance with the intention to maximize value for our shareholders.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jesús. Last one, EDP plans to raise capital for the acquisition of Viesgo. What's the stance of Liberbank?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, yes, Oppidum, I mean, as I have commented, we have the stake of EDP through our position in Oppidum, and we can confirm that Oppidum will subscribe the rights -- the sales, I mean, corresponding to the rights in this capital increase -- in these rights issue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alberto Fernández López, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, this is it from our side today. Thank you very much for your attendance. We wish you a safe summer, and the Investor Relations team remains available to further discuss the results. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuel Menendez Menendez, Liberbank, S.A. - CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Take care.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Ruano Mochales, Liberbank, S.A. - Chief Corporate & Financial Officer [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Bye-bye.