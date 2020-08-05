Edited Transcript of LBHJ.J earnings conference call or presentation 5-Aug-20 10:59am GMT

Q2 2020 Liberty Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

JOHANNESBURG SOUTH Aug 5, 2020

Corporate Participants

* David Charles Munro

Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Sharon Steyn

Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

* Yuresh Maharaj

Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Francois Du Toit

Presentation

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

Right. Good morning to everybody that has joined this call. And welcome to this, which is the first fully virtual set of results that we as Liberty are publishing, and it's a result announcement for our interim period ending the 30th of June 2020. I'm led to believe that there are more than 250 people on the call and viewing this by webcast. And I specifically like to welcome our shareholders, members of the media, members of the Liberty Board and management and staff and also members of the management and executive team from Standard Bank Group, who are our partners as well as many of the advisers that support our business that have joined us here today.

I think we all only know these 3 words to -- these 4 words too well. You are on mute. We've all heard them in every one of the team's meetings and Zoom calls we've heard and daughter this morning said to me, "Imagine if you did your whole speech on a mute this morning, Dad. You'd have to do it again." And so I just hope that you can hear me and see me, and I'll be joined just now by Yuresh, and I just hope that I'm not on mute.

Right, so let's get today's proceedings underway. And thank you to all of you for joining us. I'm going to start with some remarks about -- and reflections on the first half of the year 2020, then I'll hand over to Yuresh, who will cover the financial results, and then I'll come back with some concluding remarks.

But before we start reflecting on our results, I would like to reflect on the unprecedented human crisis that the world is facing right now. We know this has been brought upon us by the COVID-19 virus that has infected millions of people around the world, and that sadly has led to the passing of thousands of people in our country here in South Africa, in the countries that we operate in across Sub-Saharan Africa and indeed around the world. This has undoubtedly led to huge human pain and suffering trauma and heart break. And we acknowledge that this morning as we start our presentation.

It's also important for us to acknowledge the economic effects of this pandemic, especially the way that they have impacted upon the most vulnerable in our societies. Indeed, I think it's important to acknowledge that every single one of us that is listening on this call today is impacted by this colossal crisis. Nobody is immune to it. And it is taking a devastating toll on all of us.

We are, therefore, seeing that now more than ever, there is a need for us to work together to deal with these challenges. As the Liberty leadership team, we have a mantra, which is stronger together. And by coming together today as the Liberty community to share and listen, share with you these results and for you to listen to them, we come together. And together, we are stronger. Our company Liberty has responded to this call to action in a way that we feel is consistent with our values and the purpose of our organization. And I think it's a demonstration of our commitment to the 3 founding principles that were laid down by the founder of our organization. And in particular, that founding principle that states, we will remember the humanity in everything that we do. We are doing this, the best that we can, for our clients, for our advisers and our staff in these times.

Having said all that, though, I think it is important that as we get together this morning, we pause for a moment as we express our deepest sympathies to those in our community that have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time. Thank you.

So as we -- as you would expect, most of the context of today's presentation will deal with the impact and our response as Liberty to this extraordinary crisis. Let me start then by giving you some context.

As you all know, we started this year in -- particularly in South Africa, we were preparing ourselves for a difficult period. Local economic outlook was weak. We were being affected by a number of big global events like the U.S. trade wars and the negotiations around Brexit. Then, of course, the global 19 (sic) [COVID-19] pandemic crisis began to emerge at the back end of the first quarter, creating an unprecedented health, economic and financial challenge. We will understand that in an effort to protect the health care systems and to prevent an uncontrolled spread of the virus, governments in the countries that we operate in, imposed lockdowns. And this had a understandable but devastating effect on the economic conditions in our countries.

Our strategic response as Liberty was therefore aimed at fulfilling our purpose. As I've described it before in these meetings, our purpose is to improve people's lives by making their financial freedom possible. This purpose of financial freedom speaks to being there to support people at their most profound moments of human vulnerability. And indeed, those moments are unfolding during this crisis. And it is, therefore, Liberty's purpose to support our clients during this time. This is the reason why our organization was put on this planet.

Our actions in dealing with this crisis, were guided by 3 leadership principles that we articulated as the crisis began to unfold in late March. These principles are as follows: imagine it's possible, act with humanity and do what matters. We prioritize the health and safety of our employees, ensuring that we remained open for business while supporting everyone in our community as we were cognizant of the mental health, physical and emotional consequences that work-from-home would bring. These incessant teams, meetings and the daily grind have certainly borne that out. And that has been overlaid with the immense fear and pressure that people have felt in this environment.

We have supported our clients and our advisers through various relief and support measures and initiatives that have truly demonstrated that we are in this together. We have safeguarded Liberty, our company, through the adoption of prudent business practices to preserve capital and liquidity, the vital ingredients of a financial services company. And lastly, of course, we have contributed to society's efforts in curbing the spread of this virus to help mitigate its impact.

As a result and considering the significant health, economic and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic and certainly cognizant of all of our stakeholders, we, as Liberty, have set aside financial resources to provide certainty and peace of mind to our clients and advisers in these times. In addition, and in so doing, we also wish to give comfort to all of our stakeholders, but especially our shareholders, that we remain financially strong and that we are able to fulfill our purpose in these times while still maintaining a focus on delivering against our long-term strategic goals.

The strength of Liberty's balance sheet and its resilient capital position have enabled the establishment of a pandemic reserve of ZAR 3 billion before tax to make allowance for the estimated consequences of this pandemic on Liberty's current and future results. Yuresh will detail more about this provision later in the presentation.

The pandemic negatively impacted our normal operations as well for the 6-month period on all dimensions. Clearly, the biggest impact from a financial performance point of view was the impact caused by the establishment of the pandemic reserve. But operational results were impacted by other factors. These include investment returns on the insurance book and asset liability management positions. Many of the unbudgeted expenses that we've incurred as we've responded to the crisis, including adviser relief. And certainly, we've seen an impact on new business volumes.

Operational challenges presented by the lockdown resulted in lower adviser productivity, particularly in the March to May period, increasing pressure on new business volumes and particularly on margins. Specifically, we saw this in the risk sales area of our business through constraints caused by the inability to complete blood tests and other medical assessments for clients. However, we've acted as swiftly as we can to put in place support measures that can sustain our adviser practices across the business.

While financial markets were heavily impacted during the early weeks of the crisis, we have seen some level of recovery. And the performance, therefore, of our shareholder investment portfolio over the first half of 2020 is largely what one would expect from a diversified balance portfolio in these markets. The core retail business displayed some resilience with collection rates of money from clients in line with 2019.

And finally, most importantly, relief options, financial relief options made available to our customers have been utilized with more than 100,000 policies benefiting from the relief options that we made available.

After taking into account the operational and investment market impacts of the pandemic and also taking into account the establishment of a reserve, Liberty remains well capitalized and financially strong. We remain committed to continuing to deliver on our promises to customers, and this was evidenced during this period by total death and disability claims being paid in the last 6 months that amounted to ZAR 5.3 billion, a 5% increase on the first half of 2019. Likewise, total annuity payments to customers in this period were ZAR 4.1 billion, a 6% increase on the corresponding period. As we reflect on those payments and the fulfillment of our promises, it's important to note that there was very little impact from mortality caused by the pandemic in those death and disability claims reported.

We remain optimistic that this period will indeed pass and that the business that emerges will define the landscape for a new normal in the power of human-to-human engagement through digital tools.

As you know, we report our results and continue to guide and measure the execution of our strategy using the 5-value driver model. Generally, we would start with clients and adviser experience first. But given how we've had to respond to this crisis, we've reordered our -- and reprioritized our responses and the 5 value drivers for reporting this morning. I'll therefore start with our response from an employee experience point of view, where our priority was to ensure the safety of our staff in support of government actions. All of our actions have been aimed at reducing anxiety, bolstering productivity and keeping spirits high.

Moving to client and adviser experience. We need to maintain our ability to continue to serve our clients and honor existing promises, as I have demonstrated. While making sure that advisers could support their clients and alleviate their clients' fears and concerns during this time. This was supported by amendments to our product offerings, through relief options offered to clients and encouragement to all in our community and particularly through our advisers for prudent actions in the management of the wealth in these volatile markets, so as to avoid knee-jerk and uninformed investment decisions.

The adoption of innovative front end solutions to our global partners, global tech partners to enable digitally and to digitally enable and support our advisers resulted in good retention of existing customers and improved customer support overall.

In terms of risk and conduct, our third value driver, we continue to operate within risk appetite during this period by making responsible decisions to ensure that we remain sustainable with strong capital and liquidity evident at all times, while obviously continuing to offer an uninterrupted service to our customers. Yuresh will provide a comprehensive summary of our financial outcomes in a few moments.

And finally, we continue to be mindful of our responsibility to contribute to society, to contribute to the economy and to protect the environment. This was evident in our #DriveHope initiative, in all our efforts to support government in curbing the coronavirus and through showing solidarity with the countries that we operate in to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. Over the next few slides that we'll share with you, I will detail our responses and share some thoughts.

So dealing with employee experience first. I think it's incredible to report that we were able to immediately transition 5,000 nonessential staff from our office environment to their homes within a 2-week period as lockdown commenced. With only 100 of our staff -- essential staff remaining in the building. We are tremendously proud of our employees' commitment and dedication to continue servicing clients and abiding by government's directives. At this point in time, we still have approximately 90% of our staff working in this remote mode. To achieve this, we were able to rapidly implement efficient technology support, to enable the multiple functions that our staff require to give them the ability to operate remotely.

I'm pleased to report that our human capital teams provided effective support in terms of ways of working, mental and financial health support whilst continuing to drive a growth mindset and our important culture programs. As would it be expected, we specifically elevated the well-being of our employees with an emphasis on emotional and physical well-being during this period to help them confront the challenges that they are experiencing. Of course, one positive outcome that we are experiencing from this situation is that the pandemic has swiftly moved the organization to a much more purposeful direction in fulfilling its digital transformation ambitions.

Equally importantly, we prioritize the safety of our advisers and provided relief measures to clients, while at the same time, we were able to implement full digital enablement to facilitate the engagement of clients by our advisers. We are really encouraged that the implementation of our digital strategy has been tested in a very tough environment with successful outcomes for both clients and advisers. We were able to provide various relief measures to our clients and Yuresh will share some thoughts with this during this period across the entire group, including STANLIB, Liberty Corporate and across our property portfolio. We refreshed and introduced flexible payment terms and premium relief measures on risk and endowment products to support the most vulnerable clients with flexible options to some assured changes. And implement -- an interim underwriting model was developed, which does not require blood tests and medical examinations for new customers, but rather preliminary enablement of the underwriting process has been achieved through through tele-based assessments. We eased our waiting periods following the extended lockdown for new business underwriting and our retention initiatives have been fruitful.

At Liberty Corporate, acknowledging the pressure being felt by our business customers, especially in the SMME sector, we introduced options to help reduce retirement fund contributions to ease financial stress on both employers and employees.

Focusing now on our advisory community, adviser support and enablement during this period was a critical focus for us to ensure that we remain open for business. Our digital enablement ensured that the majority of our advisers have continued to work from home during the lockdown, with a significant increase in the adoption of digital channels. As mentioned, we bolstered our underwriting capability through the tele-underwriting capability with clear guidelines in place to enable continued new business. We ensured that regular market and economic communication was provided to our advisers to help keep them relevant to clients during these changing times. Adviser retention remained good following the introduction of a scheme to provide financial assistance for qualifying advisers who had experienced a significant decline in their variable income. We really are pleased to report that the salesforce adviser workbench proof-of-concept continued to be successfully deployed in the first half with the opportunity emerging now to rapidly expand this capability.

STANLIB, our asset management company, is critical to our client franchise and to our adviser offering. And Liberty Two Degrees manages our iconic property portfolio. STANLIB were able to maintain a good investment performance, whilst having to navigate extremely difficult market conditions with their core retail funds in the first and second quartile of performance. This is an exceptional outcome and something that we are truly proud of. The business at STANLIB remained resilient with good asset retention and higher fee income, particularly in the second quarter due to strong third-party cash inflows. Liberty Two Degrees released their results a couple of weeks ago and further details on their performance can be found on the Liberty Two Degrees website.

As you all know, Standard Bank remains an incredibly valuable and important commercial customer and a commercial relationship for Liberty and partner for Liberty. We are proud to be part of the Standard Bank group. Good indexed premium contributions continued from the credit life business during this period, which has been very valuable to both Liberty and Standard Bank. Although the claims process has been significantly improved for this business, we are constantly monitoring trends related to death, disability and dread disease claims in the credit life book to ensure that we are ready to respond as this pandemic impact unfolds.

The Direct Life Insurance business, that we do in partnership with Standard Bank, continued to perform extremely well. An excellent result and a great demonstration of the value of collaboration with the bank, especially in these times. Our risk and conduct initiatives over the last couple of years have strengthened the group allowing us to continue to focus on simplifying our business. Liberty remained well capitalized and comfortably within our target range of 1.5 to 2x after taking account of the operational and investment market impacts as well as the pandemic reserve, demonstrating the financial strength of our business. During the period, we conducted multiple stress scenarios to ensure that we preserve liquidity and capital. Our strong capital position enables us to remain open for business as we are today.

And finally, to our last value driver, the impact that we have on society, the economy and the environment. We continue to measure progress and delivery on this critical part of our value creation against our prioritized sustainable development goals, and these are well-articulated in our report to society, which we released recently. Liberty remains focused on reducing the level of retirement fund unclaimed benefits on the schemes that we administer. And we are committed to exhaust all reasonable options to trace and facilitate the payment of benefits. Although these efforts have slowed dramatically due to the lockdown in recent months, our remedial work on the historically terminated funds is progressing well, and we anticipate submitting a further high court application for the reinstatement of several of these funds that were deregistered in error in the past.

In the early months of the year, we launched a #DriveHope initiative, with an internal with internal and external stakeholders. And this initiative really showcases our desire to do good through many small acts of kindness. And who would have thought the small acts of kindness that would have been required during this year of 2020. During this time, we have also supported multiple initiatives relating to the pandemic in support of communities that we operate in, including a donation to the government's pandemic relief fund here in South Africa. We have headed government's call to support SMME vendors and suppliers by affecting all of the outstanding payments that we can make to them where applicable.

So thank you for listening to me. I will now hand over to Yuresh, who will detail the financial performance for the first half of 2020 for you, and then I will return towards the end to give you some concluding remarks. Thank you very much, and over to you, Yuresh.

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, David, and good morning to one and all. The first 6 months of 2020 has been unprecedented in Liberty's 62-year history. As David mentioned earlier, we anticipated a difficult period ahead at the start of the year due to the economic headwinds already facing South Africa. The COVID-19 global crisis then emerged, which placed further pressure on household incomes and unemployment rates and has consequently resulted in GDP contractions across most countries where Liberty operates.

The large volatility in investment markets at the start of the pandemic, was driven mainly by uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19. Measures announced by governments and central banks to support economies and the likely negative economic impacts that would be felt. Some recovery was observed in the second quarter of 2020. However, investors remain extremely cautious.

I will now address the investment market and operational impacts on Liberty's operations during this difficult time. Investment markets were heavily impacted in the early weeks of the crisis, with significant declines in returns from most asset classes in the 3 months to the end of March. Most notably, local bonds and local equities, offset to some extent by rand depreciation against the U.S. dollar. Markets did recover somewhat during the second quarter benefiting from central banks, injecting significant amounts of liquidity into financial systems to counter the economic fallout.

Key market indices were extremely volatile over the period, especially during the months of March and April, including daily moves of up to 88 basis points on the 10-year government bond. Our insurance results are very sensitive to these movements. However, we have actively managed the assets and liability positions in the insurance book during the period, utilizing our robust markets, liquidity and credit risk capabilities. These capabilities enabled us to manage these market risk events and adapt quickly to markets and interest rate movements.

Reflecting on the operational impacts to the business. Operational results for the first half of 2020 were materially impacted by the pandemic and the government-imposed lockdown restrictions in South Africa and the other sub-Saharan African countries in which Liberty operates. We are committed to our purpose of improving people's lives by making their financial freedom possible. And have continued to remain open for business throughout this period. We implemented various premium relief measures to assist our retail and our institutional clients who are experiencing financial hardships during this time. The exercise of these premium relief options resulted in reduced premium income of approximately ZAR 400 million for the months of April, May and June. We incurred unplanned expenditure to ensure the safety of our employees and advisers and to enable them to provide uninterrupted service to our clients. Various support measures were also put in place to ensure the sustainability of our adviser practices. These relief and safety measures continue to remain in place and have resulted in approximately ZAR 100 million of additional costs being incurred in the period.

Liberty has set aside financial resources amounting to ZAR 3 billion to provide certainty and peace of mind to our clients and advisers. In addition, we wish to give comfort to shareholders that we can fulfill our purpose in these times while still maintaining a focus on delivering against our long-term strategic goals, reflecting now on new business activity for the period. We adapted various sales and servicing practices quickly in response to the changing social circumstances. However, new business volumes were significantly lower in the absence of face-to-face sales with only 2 complete months of business-as-usual sales activity before the lockdown restrictions became effective. This has resulted in an 11% reduction in group long-term insurance indexed new business to ZAR 3.4 billion. Both SA retail and the Liberty Africa Insurance businesses had an encouraging start to the year and reflected increased indexed new business sales for the first quarter before the full impact of the lockdown was felt.

Since the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in South Africa to Level 3 at the start of June, SA Retail indexed new business reflected an encouraging improvement in the month of June compared to April and May. However, was still lower than the comparative 2019 period. We continue to see strong growth in the embedded credits and conventional annuity sales with a positive trend continuing throughout the lockdown period. Recurring investments and recurring sales -- recurring risk sales came under pressure due to the financial strain of clients, coupled with the difficulty of doing business. We have importantly also focused on client retention activities with retention teams fully capacitated. Pleasingly, our collection -- premium collection rates have remained broadly in line with the first half of 2019.

The group value of new business decreased to ZAR 24 million from ZAR 171 million effective June 30, 2019. The decrease is mainly the result of sales volumes decreasing significantly in the first half of 2020 without a commensurate reduction in acquisition expenses.

Now looking at the group earnings per business unit. Liberty incurred a normalized operating loss for the period of ZAR 1.5 billion, compared to the earnings of ZAR 1.1 billion for the comparative period. The loss includes the ZAR 2.2 billion after-tax cost of establishing the pandemic reserve, which if excluded from the result, would reflect normalized operating earnings for the period of ZAR 633 million. The South African Insurance operations earnings of ZAR 557 million was below the comparative period earnings of just over ZAR 1 billion. Earnings from the SA Retail business, excluding the cost of the pandemic reserve, amounted to ZAR 458 million. The result was impacted by lower-than-anticipated risk profits in the early months of 2020, which was a continuation of the trend experienced in the second half of 2019. Risk experience did, however, improve in the second quarter.

Poor persistency experience continued during the period, reflecting the weakening South African economic climate. The impact of the pandemic started showing in the persistency experience during the second quarter, with increased client utilization of premium relief options since commencement of the lockdown. We estimate the operational impact of the pandemic on the SA Retail results to be approximately ZAR 150 million. Liberty Corporate's earnings, excluding the cost of the pandemic reserve, increased by 5% to ZAR 41 million. The result included positive risk and investment variances on the annuity book, offset by higher volumes of group life assurance death claims in the first quarter. This business also experienced improved risk experience during the second quarter.

Earnings from the credit portfolio amounted to ZAR 132 million, which includes the impact of the sovereign rating downgrades on the portfolio. The extraordinary volatility in local equity and bond markets negatively impacted the LibFin markets asset and liability management portfolio. The portfolio recorded a loss of ZAR 74 million, mainly due to the high cost of rebalancing exposures resulting from embedded investment guarantees and an increase in long-dated implied volatility. STANLIB South Africa earnings increased by 8% to ZAR 226 million. Africa regions reported earnings of ZAR 37 million, excluding the cost of the pandemic reserve, reflecting lower claims in the Kenyan short-term insurance business, offset by the impact of weaker investment markets. The Health operations, which are included in the operations under ownership review, reported a loss of ZAR 63 million. Cost disciplines remain critical in the current business environment. Central costs reflect an increase largely resulting from unanticipated costs in dealing with the pandemic. We then have the ZAR 2.2 billion after-tax costs of establishing the pandemic reserve to cover the expected impact of the pandemic on the insurance businesses in South Africa and the other Africa regions. I'll provide more details on the reserve in a moment.

The shareholder investment portfolio delivered a negative gross return of 2.2% and incurred a loss of ZAR 631 million for the period. The loss is mainly as a result of lower asset returns experienced during the period, particularly on long-term illiquid asset values. The shareholder investment portfolio's exposure to investment markets continues to remain appropriate in the context of the group's risk appetite.

Turning now to the establishment of the pandemic reserve. The reserve has been calculated to estimate the future effects of the pandemic by estimating the additional risk experience and excess withdrawals and policy lapses. The reserve has been based on a reference scenario, modeling trends and actual infections from official government statistics and age-based COVID-19 mortality experience. Based on these inputs, we estimate the number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa to be 54,000 over the short term. This is broadly aligned to the expected number of deaths reported by the South African government. The reserve includes allowance for the direct impact of deaths and disability as well as the associated economic impacts of the pandemic. It is acknowledged that these will vary as the responses to the pandemic continue to unfold. 60% of the reserve can be considered broadly to cover the excess mortality and mobility and the remaining 40% to cover the economic impacts.

Moving now to the impact on group equity value earnings. Equity value earnings were adversely impacted by the lower value of new business and the negative operational impacts, including poorer risk experience in the first quarter and worse persistency experience during the second quarter of 2020. The after-tax costs of the pandemic reserve and the impact of negative investment returns on the shareholder investment portfolio also detracted from the result.

Looking now at STANLIB South Africa's business. STANLIB South Africa's earnings were up 8% to ZAR 226 million. Fee income was higher in the current period due primarily to strong third-party cash inflows. As a leading fixed income manager, STANLIB benefited from increased corporate and institutional money market inflows in the current risk adverse environment. With net external third-party cash inflows increasing to just under ZAR 15 billion from ZAR 13 billion in the prior period. Investment performance has continued to improve with the STANLIB equity and bond core retail funds, delivering top quartile performance over the 1-, 3- and 5-year time horizons.

Moving to Liberty's capital strength. Liberty's insurance operations remain financially sound and well capitalized. With Liberty Group Limited's capital coverage ratio at 1.83x. This ratio continues to remain at the upper end of our capital coverage target range of 1.5 to 2x after taking account of the operational and investment market impacts and the cost of establishing the pandemic reserve. Our capital strength has benefited from our active and well-entrenched markets, liquidity and credit risk management practices including the way the shareholder investment portfolio is constructed and managed within our risk appetite framework. The capital position has been stress tested during these uncertain times to ensure that we are able to provide peace of mind to all our stakeholders, ensuring that we continue to meet all future obligations. Despite the strong capital position, the significant uncertainty that currently exists regarding the spread of the virus in South Africa and its economic consequences resulted in the Board deciding not to declare an interim dividend in respect of the 6 months period ended 30th of June, 2020.

So in concluding today's financial review, we have taken many actions in the last 6 months to support our staff, our advisers and clients with the financial consequences of these actions outlined this morning. We believe we are active in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, while ensuring capital and liquidity is preserved and prudently managed. We were making good progress in achieving our medium-term financial targets that was scheduled by the end of 2020. While we remain committed to these targets, they will now take us longer to achieve due to the difficult and uncertain operating environment. We, however, remain confident in our strategy and committed to its execution. While significant management time and resources have been diverted to dealing with the crisis, the transformation of our business towards a digital enterprise, has been successfully accelerated during the last 6 months.

Thank you. I'll now hand over to David to conclude this morning's presentation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Yuresh. And I think it will be entirely appropriate to acknowledge you and your team and Phil and the actuarial team in preparing these results for Liberty in an incredibly short space of time since the end of the first half. Five weeks, and we are producing these results under really, really difficult circumstances. There's a huge amount of conceptual work that goes into finalizing these results. All of it's been done in a work-from-home or remote-work capability. And I think it's a remarkable outcome, especially given the enhanced disclosures that have been imposed upon us and other listed companies by the JSE, understandably in these uncertain times. So thank you to you. Well presented today, and thank you to you and all of your teams for the incredible work in getting these results ready.

So to conclude today's presentation, I think we've demonstrated that these are extraordinary times. Everyone knows that, but we've -- these extraordinary times have demanded extraordinary responses. The establishment of the pandemic reserve reflects our determination to ensure that there are financial resources set aside to support our existing promises to customers. And based on our strong capital position after the establishment of this reserve demonstrates the strength and soundness of our organization to support existing and new business that we will be looking to write once this crisis has passed as surely it will.

That said, clearly, we will continue to monitor this crisis' evolution, and we will continue to do our absolute best to mitigate its impact on Liberty and Liberty's community. While it's been heart breaking to watch the humanitarian crisis unfold in front of our eyes, we have also witnessed courage, compassion and empathy, particularly from frontline workers, health care providers and workers in essential services. To all of them, we as the Liberty community express our immense appreciation.

Likewise this morning, I would like to recognize and acknowledge the contribution of every Liberty employee and adviser. And thank everyone for the part that they have played during this time. Their commitment and dedication has been extraordinary in the face of extreme circumstances. To everyone in our Liberty community, we express our thanks. In particular, we also understand that the burden -- we understand the burden that this is placed on leadership in all walks of life in these times. And we express our appreciation too to those women and men who have given so selflessly of their time, of their talents, of their emotional store and particularly of their wisdom to lead the response to this crisis, while having to manage at the same time, their own personal fears, challenges and vulnerabilities. Of course, we will understand it. We are facing an uncertain and evolving COVID-19 situation. We don't understand and don't know what the economic stress will be that will unfold in the future months, nor what its ultimate impact will be for the countries in which we operate in, for the people that we serve in those countries and therefore, for Liberty. So these times certainly remain unclear and uncertain.

Despite this context, though, we are determined to continue the execution of our plans to simplify our business, to improve the competitiveness of Liberty while we transform into a modern digital business. In this crisis, the simplest yet most profound change that society has been forced to adapt to, is the replacement of face-to-face socialization and engagement rather through digital interaction. That puts the device with all its latent power into a totally different position in people's lives. It's almost instantaneously change the speed of adoption of digital engagement for customers with their service providers in all walks of life, from shopping online to the remote operation of our businesses. And the experience that our customers expect continues to be defined by the global tech giants, such as Apple, Google and Netflix.

At the heart of Liberty strategy refresh, which we commenced late in 2017, lies a number of absolutely key concepts. But our world of advice and the world and the role that we play in customers' lives would need to transform. That digital engagement with our customers were becoming pervasive, that we would need to build a modern digital platform to deliver an experience in line with expectations of our customers, as set by the tech giants, and that we would need global tech partners to help us do this.

Finally, the final key concept that led at the heart of that refresh was that we could be a meaningful contributor to the Standard Bank Group and in so doing, that we could leverage off their scale. These concepts have continued to inform the work that we have prioritized over the last 3 years. And as we find ourselves in the midst of this crisis, we are in a unique position where we can start to accelerate this change. So notwithstanding the chaos and the confusion that's all around us and understanding that we've had a difficult setback during the first half of 2020, and given the deliberate actions that we've taken to mitigate the impact of this crisis, we have also managed to continue to execute our strategy. As articulated in our March results presentation, we see our strategy delivering a business that aims to augment the power of human-to-human engagement through the power of modern digital tools, a business that is underpinned by a scalable digital engagement platform that we've started to build on Salesforce. And that is already being used in the business following a successful proof of concept. We have seen early success in our cloud journey and our partnership with Standard Bank Group remains a competitive advantage, as we leverage the learnings and third-party partnerships of the group to create scale for Liberty.

In the midst of these uncertain and difficult times, we wish to complete our presentation today with a message of hope and of confidence for Liberty and the communities that we serve. We know that this crisis will pass and that there will be immense change as a result of it. But we as Liberty will not allow this crisis to define us. Rather, we wish to define ourselves through the way that we are responding to this crisis. We will emerge stronger from it. We remain committed to delivering an exciting strategic initiative and to continue to build a competitive and sustainable business for the future. We will do this whilst doing our best to ensure the well-being of our staff, the financial freedom of our customers and the continued productivity of our advisers for the benefit of all stakeholders. As I said earlier, we remain stronger together, knowing that Liberty is truly in it with you.

Thank you very much. And we will now take questions. I think Yuresh will join me on screen, and you will see that we both put on the corporate colors this morning, side by side. I hope I haven't been on mute for the last 7 minutes or so. And we will start by taking questions from the Chorus conference call, and then we will go to the webcast. So can we see if there are any questions from the conference call?

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir. We have a question from [Seid Passman of Primary Research.]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dave, can you comment at all just on policy cancellations during this period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh, would you like to comment on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Seid, I think the -- as David alluded to earlier, what we have seen over the 3 months of April, May and June was the relief options, or should I say, the take-up of the relief options, close to 100,000 policies. So I think in the short term, what we've seen is that [Audio Gap] and freshly has been felt towards the end of March and April, particularly on the retail book on persistency. However, what I mean by that is effectively more take-up of the premium relief options. So I think that's where we're seeing as opposed to a long-term, lacks experience that we've seen in the short period to June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We appreciate that positive remark. Thank you. Are there any more questions from the conference call?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The next question comes from Francois du Toit of Renaissance Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francois Du Toit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfectly. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francois Du Toit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wanted to firstly ask about your dividend policy. You have canceled the dividend for the half year, but you have (inaudible) in the past that you dividend core earnings dropped [2x cover over quarter earnings reducing around 9% relative to this run rate.] Can we take the indication of what level dividends will restart again, if you do start and do you anticipate paying a final dividend at this year? And if so, will it be using your existing dividend capital guidance. And then just secondly, your join BAT value is down quite a bit, much more so than your policyholder assets under management. More so than your SAM-owned funds much more so than the core earnings as well. Can we take that as an indication that there's some conservatism perhaps in the provisions or the pandemic for COVID-19? And then, third, is just related to that, can you give us an indication of the expected release of the provision. In other words, is there any provision still beyond 2020? Do you expect any of the fallout or have you provided or for how long fallout is term of COVID as well. How much of the provision do you expect to be releasing in this half year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David, do you want me to...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh, they all seemed like questions for you. So do you want to pick them?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, exactly. François. And starting with the question around dividends. I think you're right in terms of referencing our dividend policy to our core earnings. And what you would have seen, and if you had a chance to go through our booklet on our interim results, is that we've taken the impact of the pandemic result through our core earnings. And the rationale for that was this due to the significant uncertainty that we face as well as the quantum, and I'll lead to that. So I think your third question that you asked. [We felt it fit] that we are setting aside these resources, and we shouldn't think of these as being included in our core earnings in this -- in the interim period. So with our core earnings being negative, I think it's a negative ZAR 233 million. That's effectively the decision we've taken around uncertainty, not to pay the interim dividend.

As regards guidance for the next 6 months, I think a lot of that depends on what unfolds in the next 6 months relating to the pandemic. Effectively in terms of the setup of the provision and the utilization thereof. And effectively, what's the deviation from the reference scenario that we've applied in establishing the reserves. So I think it's too soon to tell, effectively. And we'll give further updates, particularly with our operational update in September in terms of how we see the pandemic unfolding on our business.

With regards to the pandemic reserve, the way we've established, I think you've mentioned what level of conservatism we've applied. I think we have to take cognizance of the fact that we've worked on actual data in South Africa for sort of 3, 3.5 months. If you recall that the first inflection was only sort of in mid-March in South Africa. So we draw on the sort of growth in infection rates as well as reproduction rates in the 3 months to June. Together as well as looking at the international studies and official statistics that have been issued by our local government as well as our overseas counterparts. So it's our best estimate of a reference scenario that we've applied. And potentially to look at the impact of mortality or worsening mortality and the economic impacts on lapses and withdrawals. We estimate the deaths to be in the scenario of 54,000 in South Africa, in particular. And that's very -- I mean, it's slightly more conservative than what the official government South African stats are. However, if you look at the recent publications of excess deths that came out, I think, towards the end of last week. And that's a reference of anticipated deaths to what officially has been logged through our Home Affairs department. We see that increase. It's gone up to -- it's about 203,000. So looking at the 22,000 excess deaths that we've seen being reported, I think that our scenario is plausible at this stage. So that's effectively all the inputs that we've taken into determining the reserve.

We explicitly mentioned in our commentary to the markets that's setting up the reserve, we saw this over a 12- to 18-month time horizon. So I think to your point on do we see this impacting our long-term assumption set at this stage, no, we haven't. And effectively, we've taken the 12 to 18 months impact in determining the reserve and obviously bringing that through our interim results. But having said all of that, that's something we're going to continue reviewing on a periodic basis. And I think to your point, the next 6 months will be too telling to see the utilization of the reserve, and we'll give further information at the year-end. Considering potentially if there's second waves of the virus, particularly in our country and in the other African countries that we operate in. Thanks. Thanks, David. Thanks, Francois.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, François. I think the comment to make, though, is that these are such incredibly uncertain times that we're doing our best with the information that we have at this point in time, and we will continue to monitor the situation as this crisis unfold and adjust accordingly. Sharon, I beg your pardon, to the conference call convenor. Are there any further questions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there are no further questions from the line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I heard that there's no questions on the conference call. Apologies. Can I just confirm that, conference call questions complete?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's correct, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. All right. We'll move then to questions that have come through on the webcast platform. Sharon, if you can share those with us. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Storey would like to know, in terms of payment holidays provided, how do clients catch up on the premiums? And how many have opted for the payment holidays?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh, do we have that data at hand?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh did mention how many customers took -- opted. I think that was 100,000?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have -- I can give some more color, just briefly. Effectively, the way we've structured our premium relief mechanisms is related to the underlying policy construct and policy wordings. And effectively apply that over either a 3- to a 6-month period, depending on the risk and investment products. And as Sharon mentioned and it's 100,000 policies that have taken -- taken up the relief measures that we've put in place.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And what...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh, there seems to be a correlation in the weakening of your digital signal with the complexity of the question. So I can see you're about to leave me to answer the most difficult questions at the end of the presentation. Sharon, over to you.

No, it's fine. I know you can do one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Warwick would like to know what portion of the credit portfolio is corporate credit? And how do we assess the risk and the provisions on this portfolio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure. So the trade portfolio, I think the first important point to make is that we fair value the portfolio. So effectively mark-to-market it at each close. And effectively, that's the mark-to-market valuation that we've included at June 30. In terms of corporate credits, is about ZAR 70 billion. I would say that's about 32%, sort of 40% of that is corporate credit. And that's obviously across sector, including the banking sector as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's a portfolio, John. We broke up a little bit there. The portfolio of around ZAR 70 billion, of which about 40% is corporate. The rest is made up of special purpose vehicles, securitization, stuff like that. And obviously, SOE exposure as well.

.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. And Saul Miller, I would like you just to chat about what happened in the SIP. What was the biggest impact in the SIP losses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Yuresh, why don't you -- can you carry on? I'll be standing ready in case your signal fails in this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, David. Sure. So firstly, I'm going to remind you on the shareholder investment portfolio is a composition of multiple asset classes that we have given to the marketplace. And so it's a balanced portfolio, which has exposure to various indices. So in terms of the impacts of market indices, we've seen a level of recovery that's came through in the second quarter. Over and above that, we have property in our shareholder investment portfolio. And as -- and that includes an exposure to our Liberty property portfolio, which our Liberty Two Degree results did include the devaluation of the property portfolio by over 14%, 14%. And effectively, that's the impact that I referenced as illiquid asset values, that we see that coming through in the shareholder investment portfolio, their exposure to those -- to that asset cost. And maybe just to add on to that, these are unrealized devaluations in the portfolio. It's still -- we still believe that very well-managed and super regional iconic properties that we have in South Africa. But clearly, we apply -- or we use external valuations, and had to take all the facts into account relating to the pandemic and the economic outlook as well as foot count, et cetera, to derive these valuations and that's what we've applied.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. One from Magdel. He would like to know about the corporate variances seen in the period. And have we provided for retrenchment cover within the credit life portfolio as part of the COVID provision.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So let me start with the corporate variances. So that was particularly on the annuity book, where we do -- it was the better experience that we had on the risk experience. As well as on the investment experience on the annuity book. And we see these fluctuating on period-on-period where we actually saw the congress of that end of '18 as well as the first half of 2019. And both went in our direction, effectively, for the business point of view, where we've realized the second -- sorry, repeat the second, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So he wanted to know, have we, in the COVID provision provided, retrenchment cover in -- for the credit life portfolio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuresh Maharaj, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group Financial Director & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So in terms of deriving the provision, we look at obviously the various books of businesses. With the credit life business, and this is going on maybe a few technicalities. But we look at the contract boundaries, and that's how we sort of segregated the buildup of this portfolio. With the credit life business and the retrenchment benefits embedded within that business. We see that as short contract boundaries. And effectively, there's a very small muted impact that (technical difficulty) in the pandemic reserve for that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's perfect. And that's all for now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Should we just check whether there have been any new questions on the conference call before we call this to an end.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, sir. There are no further questions from the line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fantastic. Thank you very much. Sharon, I guess, nothing further from your side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharon Steyn, Liberty Holdings Limited - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nothing further.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Charles Munro, Liberty Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, thank you, Yuresh, well presented, and it's clear that your slides needed more work than mind because I didn't get any questions, and you've got all the questions here so -- no, but thank you. Thank you to all of the analysts and shareholders for those thoughts and questions. Thank you to all of you for joining us this morning, and we look forward to doing our best, as we cope with this crisis, working hard for all stakeholders in this company. And we look forward to making sure that we all can get through this as best as we possibly can. Thank you very much, everybody, and we'll call this morning to order then. Thank you.