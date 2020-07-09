Edited Transcript of LAME4.SA earnings conference call or presentation 8-May-20 5:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Lojas Americanas SA Earnings Call

Jul 9, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Lojas Americanas SA earnings conference call or presentation Friday, May 8, 2020 at 5:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Anna Christina Ramos Saicali

Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

* Fabien Picavet

Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

* José Timotheo de Barros

Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

* Márcio Cruz Meirelles

Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

* Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez

Lojas Americanas S.A. - CEO, Superintendent Director, Member of Executive Board & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Gabriela Katayama

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst

* Joseph Giordano

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior LatAm Healthcare Analyst

* Luiz Felipe Poli Guanais

Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Tobias Stingelin

Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Americanas earnings teleconference call for the first quarter of 2020. We have Mr. Fabien Picavet, Executive Director of Investors Relations; and Ms. Anna Saicali, CEO of Ame and IF, Innovation Future; Márcio Cruz, CEO of B2W Digital; Mr. Miguel Gutierrez, CEO of Americanas; and Mr. Timotheo Barros, CEO of LET'S.

This conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We would like to remind you that today's conference has a supporting presentation, it is available at www.ri.lasa.com.br.

Before we proceed, we would like to state that statements that may be made relating to business prospectives, projections, operational and financial goals are based on beliefs and premises as well as current available information. Future considerations are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and premises that may not occur. Economic situation of the industry may impact the company's performance and of course, affect the company's results. Accounting information based -- that are the basis of our comments follow international standards, IFRS, approved by our SCM (sic) [CVM] and in reals.

We'll turn over to Mr. Fabien Picavet for his presentation. You may proceed now, sir.

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

Good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to have you here with us in this teleconference to share the results of Q1 Universe Americanas.

Well, before we start, I'd like to offer our condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims. Our hearts go out to you. Despite a scenario filled with uncertainties and concerns, we are convinced that the effect of this pandemic will pass. We are optimistic, and we believe that together, as a society, we will come out of this crisis stronger.

Slide 2 gives us an overview of the current scenario. Although we suffered less than other players, Universe Americanas also suffered because of social distancing. The first 2 months of the year were very good with accelerated growth in every single Universe Americanas platforms.

In March, we suffered in our physical platform with establishment of quarantine and stores closing at malls. We also suffered in the digital platform with a drop in demand of so-called discretionary items. In order to face the situation, we established the crisis committee, and we have adjusted our platforms to serve society by offering solutions to the challenges we are facing.

First step was to adjust operations in order to ensure optimal safety to our employees and customers. We have distributed hand sanitizer and masks to our stores, distribution centers, offices. We also have enhanced cleaning procedures, controlled customer flow according to store capacity and established an internal medical communication network in order to promote prevention measures and monitor potential cases.

Then we adjusted also our business model in order to fit assortment to what customers need right now. So we prioritized and expanded the offer of essential items such as hygiene and personal care, baby care products, food and beverage in every single platform. Then we also accelerated the development of online to off-line initiatives that we like to call O2O.

We also have launched some other distance sales services, such as using WhatsApp, Na Sua Casa and Americanas Drive Thru by offering some agile, practical and safe solutions to serve our customers. Because of that, in April, we also saw a gradual improvement in our physical platform. In the digital platform, we also see a strong sales growth, achieving levels above what we had before COVID.

I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to all employees, particularly to our superheroes at the frontline of stores and DCs. There are key for our company.

Slide #3, we have the highlights of Universe Americanas for this first quarter. We have delivered consistent results in all of our business areas. We have combined accelerated growth with improvement of our working capital, decrease in our indebtedness and excellent services.

Total GMV reached BRL 7.3 billion with a growth of 17.5% compared to the same period in 2019, leveraged by good results in 1P, expansion of marketplace and resilient performance in our physical platform. Our net revenue increased 14.2%, totaling BRL 4.1 billion with 31.8% growth in our 1P digital platform.

Our consolidated customer base totaled 40.2 million active customers with new -- with 3 million new customers in 1 year. Combined O2O initiatives also keep gaining momentum. Changing -- considering the way customers are now talking to our brands, and we have achieved a GMV of BRL 530.5 million in this first quarter, 85% growth. Ame also follows a very quick growth and has changed the way people manage their income. We have achieved 7.5 million downloads and also more than 1.7 million stores.

Consolidated working capital also was very consistent, and we have now more efficient operations, both in our physical and digital platforms. We closed the first quarter with BRL 12.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, whereas our net debt decreased by BRL 1.2 billion compared to the same period in first quarter of 2019. This robust position of our liquidity allows us to be flexible to go through this moment. Considering this pandemic, Universe Americanas has implemented different measures, mobilizing BRL 45 million donated to humanitarian causes.

Slide 4, some highlights of our physical platform. This quarter was divided in 2 distinct moments. Before the pandemic, we were observing a strong growth. After social distancing and stores closing at most, not to mention some other restrictive measures by city officials, we suffered. But in spite of that, we achieved consistent number, demonstrating our resilience and flexibility of our business model. I'd like to highlight that this year there was no mismatch regarding Easter, and that's why we are sharing only this quarter data.

In this first quarter, net revenue totaled BRL 2.8 billion, 4.3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The growth of this net revenue and same-store concept was 2% in this first quarter. In order to facilitate the analysis of this specific data and only for this quarter, we are opening the growth of same-store sales between street stores and shopping center stores. Street stores, we had growth of 6.5%; and at malls, a drop of 4.2%, so same-store sales. The company believes that the growth in street streets (sic) [street stores] better reflect our operating performance for this quarter.

Gross margin was 38%, a 0.6% drop compared to the first quarter of 2019. This margin pressure is explained by prioritization and expansion of first-line items. In order to adapt assortment, in order to meet current consumer habits, categories such as apparel, household appliances and toys saw a drop in sales, whereas personal hygiene care, baby product care, food and groceries increased -- had an increased demand.

EBITDA margin was stable in 20.8% of our net revenues. And margin stability was achieved, thanks to the efforts in renegotiating current contracts, including lease, operating costs and supplies in addition to reviewing nonessential expenses.

Next slide, our digital platform. Our hybrid model, 1P, 3P and digital solutions, presents a superior value proposition to our customer, sellers, vendors and strategic partners. And that's what allows us to rapidly adapt to meet new demands and different needs. Digital platform kept this strong growth observed with a total GMV of BRL 4.6 billion, a 27.3% growth. The number of orders also saw an increase by 35%, leveraged by the increase in the frequency of purchases and new customers. Marketplace GMV totaled BRL 2.7 billion, a 24.5% growth, achieving 59.8% of total GMV.

Over this quarter, we have connected 80,600 (sic) [8,600] new sellers, a record, now totaling 55,400 sellers in the platform. By continuously increasing the number of sellers, we have also expanded assortment offering with 31.7 million offers at the end of our first quarter, a 248% growth compared to the first quarter of 2019. We have also integrated now -- Supermercado Now as a mini app within americanas.com. And with that, we have launched Americanas Supermercado. This allows our customers to buy all grocery store products, including fresh products.

Slide #6, we highlight the consistent progression of our working capital. Physical platform improved by 22 days in our net working capital, finishing the quarter with 19 days of our needs. This was a consequence of decreasing inventory levels generated by continuous operating improvements that we had with LET'S, also efficiency gains in our efficiency and also intensive and continuous use of data analytics.

Net working capital of Universe Americanas was 13 days, thus a decrease by 31 days compared to the same period in 2019 that reflects improvement in our working capital, in our physical platform as well as the review process for our 1P platform and also increased participation in 3P platform.

Now on Slide 7, O2O. Considering the increase in social distancing and restrictive measures, O2O initiatives became more relevant to our customers by providing easy, rapid and safe shopping options. With that, it became one of the main focus of Universe Americanas for 2020. The Infinite Shelf sales operation supported by Americanas had an average ticket that was 15x above what we saw in physical stores and the sales growth of 32%.

Click&Collect and digital platform became the largest pickup point network. In this first quarter, we achieved 9,000 points of Americanas, seller stores and partner stores in more than 5,000 municipalities. LASA Seller expanded also by 15%. The assortment available at Americanas.com and sales increased 3.7x.

In March, Americanas became the largest B2W market -- B2W marketplace seller.

Technology is also available in now 1,700 Americana stores, allowing customers to buy online and then pick up the product at the store within 1 hour without having to paying freight. This modality achieved or was responsible for 170,000 orders.

Ship from Store expanded, now being offered by 100% of Americanas stores. So customers now places the order at Americanas' website and receives that purchase up to 2 hours coming from the closest store. We have also expanded the online world and offering this service to 400 physical stores of sellers all over the country.

In addition to that, we have some news. First one is the At Your Home (sic) [In Your Home] service that allows customers to get in touch with the closest store using WhatsApp and receiving that order in same day. That solution is integrated with Ame. In more than 30 days -- in a little bit more than 30 days of operation, more than 400,000 orders were placed through this platform. The second piece of news is Americanas Drive Thru, allowing customers to pick up their orders at the store door without having to leave the car.

For this first quarter, O2O initiatives achieved BRL 530 million in GMV, an 85% growth. In April, this growth was even more accelerated, indicating that customers are adapting and taking advantage of new ways to relate to our brands. These combined O2O initiatives offer our customers multiple options in their journey -- shopping journey. So therefore, being convenient: Everything. Anytime. Anywhere.

Slide #8. We highlight Ame's accelerated growth. Ame, the one-stop app of Universe Americanas. The goal is to simplify the lives of our customers, making more -- allowing them to do more with their money. The app achieved 7.5 million downloads, offering simplified payment from using either QR Code, cash back and access to a series of financial products. Ame is now accepted in more than 1,007,000 (sic) [1.7 million] stores with more than 40 functionalities, from payment solutions to urban mobility.

Slide #9. We have Ame main actions for this first quarter. Once this disease was characterized as a pandemic, Ame adapted its road map in order to make adjustments and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. We've launched the campaign #AmeFazerSuaParte in March. So we have enhanced our donation hub, adding 70 NGOs to our platforms, such as Physicians Without Borders (sic) [Doctors Without Borders], UNICEF, the Red Cross, Citizenship Action and many others.

We also established a partnership with BR Distribuidora, so that they can use the app as a payment means in approximately 8,000 gas stations and 3,000 convenience stores, Mania and LUBRAX Mais. This will allow them to also pay using just a QR Code in a very rapid, safe and without any physical contact. We have also launched the functionality for depositing any amount in Ame account for supporting the federal government relief support. By doing that, beneficiaries can use that for shopping, for paying their bills, recharging prepaid cellphones and many other things.

So Ame Flash is now also being used in more than 500 cities and connecting 17,000 carriers. So Pedala and Courri were acquired in order to expedite Ame Flash by using bicycles and scooters. Together, the platforms exceeded 150,000 deliveries in São Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. By doing that, we also decreased our footprint in 100 tons of CO2.

Slide #10, Easter. This is just an emblematic example of flexibility of Universe Americanas. So this year, we put in place a new strategy that involved the adjustment of the amount of Easter eggs to meet customers' demand. Although we suffered with the pandemic, the decision to adjust offer to demand was a right decision. During that event, we also gained market share substantially.

We succeeded in reinventing one of the largest company events in very few weeks. By using the flexibility of Universe Americanas, we rearranged this event that traditionally takes a large number of customers to our stores. So we combined rigid access control for entering stores with initiatives like collect at the store today, pick up now, so customers could buy online and pick up the store -- at the closest store without paying freight with no lines, no agglomerations. In 2020, customers were -- they got their Easter eggs at their homes.

We also delivered using LASA Seller Ship from Store and many other distance sales channels, such as using WhatsApp and Americanas Drive Thru, not to mention partnerships with Ame Digital, Supermercado Now and Uber Eats. We should bear in mind that stores were closed and Easter eggs were not on top of priorities of our customers. In spite of that, the execution of that event was a learning experience and really demonstrates the flexibility of Universe Americanas.

Slide 11, let me address our social role. We understand the relevant social role Universe Americanas plays towards our customers and our small business partners, and we wanted to ensure our support to the entire country. The Universe Americanas crisis committee has been able to receive more than BRL 45 million in donations for social causes in partnership with others.

We succeeded in building a field hospital in Rio de Janeiro, with 200 beds in partnership with the public sector for providing free logistics services; the importation of PPEs to prevent the disease spread, through the federal government; the establishment of togetherness brings or builds solidarity, in which we also supported more than 1,100 nursing homes all over the country; and donations through Ame Digital for more than 70 NGOs.

We are sure that we are on the right track. We are very proud of the role we play. And we keep -- we'll keep on pursuing the dream in order to be more and more relevant in the lives of our customers, partners and business associates.

So these were my main comments regarding the performance of Americanas in this first quarter. Now let me take advantage of having the Anna, Ame's CEO; Márcio, B2W Digital's CEO; Miguel, Americanas' CEO; and Timotheo, LET'S CEO.

So let's have Miguel. So Miguel?

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez, Lojas Americanas S.A. - CEO, Superintendent Director, Member of Executive Board & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Fabien. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us, particularly in such stressing times. Also very hard times, highly emotional times. Each one of us and together, we are trying to do our best on what is right in order to overcome all these challenges. We from Universe Americanas, we are sure that Brazil will overcome this.

And just as we have been doing for the last 91 years, we are part of this history. That, together with my partners Anna, Márcio and Timotheo, we are here together with Fabien and Padilha in order to clarify any questions you may have regarding our strategies for the next 3 years. And they were already shared in our Investor's Day that took place last December.

So in order to start, we'd like to strengthen our commitment with all the measures that were already presented in different communications, and everything we have been doing during this pandemic that started in this second half of March. Our priorities are the health of our employees and customers.

That said, please allow me to refer to the material we shared on our Investor's Day. When we talked about Universe Americanas, we mentioned our physical platform; our digital platform, B2W; our logistics platform, LET'S; and our new initiative regarding payment, Ame. Everything coordinated by our innovation, IF center. Our dream was to meet the needs of our customers by saving them time and money.

Moving to the next slide. We are very proud of our 90 years of history of social relevance. We are celebrating 91 years this year.

Next slide. We also mentioned that Americanas Universe was unique, resilient. So please, let me turn it to Márcio, B2W's CEO.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Márcio Cruz Meirelles, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to have you here. Please allow me to talk about our 3-year plan. It's a long-term dream that we have shared with you during our Investor's Day. We are convinced that we are right. We are sure we are going to deliver what we have promised.

But what's different? We have now accelerating some of those initiatives. Fabien already gave some examples regarding O2O initiatives, and they really represent the flexibility of Universe. So we have implemented that in 1,700 stores.

Ame Flash. When you look at the beginning and end of March, we had approximately 1,000 carriers connected. And in 2 weeks, that number went up to 17,000. And that was just possible because we used the entire platform and all stores in order to bring carriers to our platform, in order to support those on social distancing, so that our customers could receive their goods. So that really enhances the flexibility that Miguel already mentioned. Our motto, it has guided our decisions: Everything. Anytime. Anywhere. Always considering assortment.

And once again, we are demonstrating that by presenting essential goods to our customers, meeting our customers' needs the way they want by offering different means for them to get the products they need. The focus of this plan is to be even more relevant in the day-to-day life of the customers. So this is also tied to being present in our customers' journey, not only shopping experience. Ame developed this campaign, #AmeFazerSuaParte, love doing our part, so we also had many that were willing to donate. So we connected 170 NGOs, so that our clients could also donate to those in need.

Now let me turn it to Timotheo to share some numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Timotheo de Barros, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be here with you to share a little bit of what we have been doing. So during Investor's Day in 2019, we have -- revealed our next 3-year plan, our growth -- dream of growing, and we talked about some metrics. We talked about the increase of our active client base. This is a combination we need to excel expectations. We need also to increase the frequency of current customers and attract new customers by offering optimal experience. So we have been doing that in the physical platform and digital platform.

And what we see with regard to O2O demonstrates that we are on the right track. You can see the numbers here. So the first quarter, we -- of 2020, almost 40 million customers. So that, once again, is a proof of relevance. But how are we going to deliver that? This will be based in some pillars.

First, by enhancing convenient solutions, just as mentioned earlier. So we want to be part of our customers' journey from the very beginning since they decide to buy something at the physical store or online, using WhatsApp and also the delivery experience, so they can receive products at their homes same day, in 2 hours. So we have been doing very nice things. And we need to follow our motto, anything, anywhere (sic) [Everything. Anytime. Anywhere.]

So -- and we have the support of data analytics for that. So we have a high number of transactions and also customers visiting our website, accessing our stores. And that is really very good information. We have a very powerful data analytics team that really extracts data and that is transformed into action, so that we can transform those into new businesses. So it's a virtuous circle. Capturing data, using data analytics and then generating actions. This is a very powerful, virtuous circle.

And the third pillar is to transform customers' experience. So everything that we are doing is in order to improve their experience. So here, you can see the number of transactions on the right-hand side. So you can see the numbers in million of clients. And here, you can see the frequency. And Fabien and Miguel, they have already talked about those numbers, right? In 2019, we had a good number. We had very rapid growth at the very beginning, GMV. And that had a positive impact in total GMV that doubled from 4% to 8%, a very important indicator, demonstrating that we are on the right track.

Now let me invite our colleague, Anna, to close.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Christina Ramos Saicali, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, just to close, we from Universe Americanas, we know that our services are critical, and we are very proud to be able to help people and Brazil. But we'd like to thank our team, our superheroes. They have been working hard. We want you all to stay safe. We are sure that together, we will overcome this challenge. Thank you very much.

Fabien?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Anna. Thank you very much. So now I'd like to open for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from Mr. Luiz Felipe Guanais from BTG Pactual.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luiz Felipe Poli Guanais, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I actually have 2 questions. First, about cash flow. You talked about LET'S initiatives, how it helped in inventory levels. What is the outlook for the future? In March, you talked about these new LASA initiatives that has to do with O2O, I believe.

And my second question is about Ame Digital. We've seen exponential growth of sellers outside the B2W platform in the Ame platform. How it will play out in the future out of the ecosystem?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guanais, thank you very much for your question. Thank you for your participation. So let me start with the first question about the cash flow. We see a trend of having an improvement in the entire Universe Americanas. We see that in the physical platform, but we also see improvement in digital platform.

As for the physical platform, we have 2 fronts. The first one directly related to LET'S that has contributed a great deal by improving operations, decreasing lead time, enhancing synergies between the physical and digital platforms, inbound operations for our vendors by fractioning deliveries, automation of processes at our DCs, systemic improvement, also by using our hubs and reduced lead time and replenishing stores. That is certainly contributing for that inventory and vendors.

And the second portion is related to technology. So the way we buy and how we distribute goods across the country, that is becoming more and more based in technology, artificial intelligence. This is also supporting our assertiveness and reducing accounts receivable. And we believe that this progress we see is structural and that it's probably -- it's here to -- it's going to be maintained.

So as for Ame, Ame does have a broad road map. We believe -- we know there are many things to be done, so that this platform can keep on growing. We are establishing partnerships, the last one with BR. So QR Code payment will be accepted at every BR gas station and convenience stores. Today, we are present at more than 1 million stores.

And we have established also partnerships in order to enhance the acceptance of this method, and Ame is being very helpful. Also with the campaign, #AmeFazerSuaParte, the [lives] are also contributing to supporters. So it's how we are doing our part. So we are very happy with Ame, but there's still a lot to be done. And the growth we see in the digital platform is certainly helpful. We wanted to be present, right, in both scenarios.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Mr. Joseph Giordano from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph Giordano, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior LatAm Healthcare Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on your social initiatives that are, of course, outstanding, especially in Rio. I have 2 questions, actually. One is on the short term. The second is about the structural portion of that case. Number one, what is your expectation in traffic and tickets, especially in Lojas Americanas? What has changed? And also, what has changed in operations?

The second is more structural, thinking about the deadlines. O2O maybe is progressing 5 years in a month. What should take on expanding traditional models for Lojas Americanas? Should we rethink the store model, something more streamlined, focusing on the online with a smaller mix? And also taking into account that you're connecting many smaller sellers, maybe you have more of a regional assortment, maybe you would meet the needs of that market using Ame, maybe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph, thank you very much for your question and participation. At Universe Americanas, we see 2 types of behavior and the physical platform traffic has decreased. But on the other hand, the ticket has increased. So customers do not go that often, but they buy more of those essential items that we have also been prioritizing.

As for the digital platform, as mentioned this morning, we see a sharp increase in the number of customers. However, we also see decreased ticket considering products that are being bought. So we have made adjustments in our operations.

And when you asked about the stores, they go through prevention, so with hand sanitizer, masks, in order to protect our customers and our associates and also by offering basic and key items. Physical stores are key for distributing essential items right now. And this has been our focus.

With regard to your second question about the long term, let me turn it over to Miguel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez, Lojas Americanas S.A. - CEO, Superintendent Director, Member of Executive Board & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I believe that this is a time of great learning. I think sometimes, obviously, we like to see our Universe as flexible. We are undergoing many changes very rapidly. So many learning lessons. We have been -- achieved many things we are very proud of. For example, who could dream that in December -- that in April, we would have delivered more than 1 million purchases in less than 2 hours from our stores? This really make us feel very proud.

Now in our Universe, we can say that regarding deliveries, approximately 25% to 30% are delivered within 2 hours. And it doesn't matter what kind of indicator you compare that to. It's really an extraordinary achievement. So how do we see the future? We really believe that customers will visit our stores. We are succeeding in reinventing also assortment. We have always believed that our stores were close to our customers. So today, we are very close to our customers.

I talked to some members of our team that have been delivering, and they say it's so great to see an elderly person that is alone at home ordering something from a store that she used to go to and when she receives that product within 2 hours by somebody she's familiar with.

So let me answer your question. We are learning with everything. We wanted to increase our presence and relevance, and we are very excited. We know that we are going to keep on changing, driven by our customers' needs. And we are sure we're going to overcome these challenges. So we are learning a great deal. We are going over our business model all the time, but always considering what our customers want. That's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Stingelin from Citibank asks the next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Stingelin, Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on what you've been doing and all the support you're giving everyone. I think Miguel addressed what I'm about to say a little bit. But again, all this learning experience, Miguel, how much of your next business plan is now being considered? O2O, there are some things that are very clear, but maybe other things we're not being able to detect that have contributed to this positive result. Can you talk about the business plan a little bit more? And also, how many stores are still closed? How many are you opening? Are sales picking up again?

And let me address Timotheo. What changes you had to implement in logistics? From 300, you went up to 1,700. And including third-party sellers and other physical stores, what were the adjustments you made?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez, Lojas Americanas S.A. - CEO, Superintendent Director, Member of Executive Board & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias, thank you very much for your question. The day-to-day learning is not linear, and it's a lot. Every day you wake up, first, you're grateful you're alive and that you have energy that the team is ready. We need to pursue this bigger thing in our lives, right? And then, I'd say the things are not very much organized. But what we have learned is that considering the flexibility, resilience and unity, and that's why we are really emphasizing our Universe, or Universo, what we have shared on Investor's Day. It -- we started working on that since then.

And when you take a look at it and -- comprehensively, you understand what it is. So extraordinary learnings. And obviously, we face the challenge of transforming all this learning into practical actions. We gave an example of O2O, that extraordinary leverage, but there is a lot of science, dedication, stamina, energy that was put into it. So the excitement and respecting the bad times we are going through, we are still learning a lot. As for initiatives, I think they are going to be introduced over time. And I think that they will be a very good surprise.

As for our business plan and our -- for the next 3 years, it was a very generic plan. So that's why we have talked about it a little bit. And it really fits the current scenario. We mentioned we wanted to be more relevant, that we wanted to increase the number of customers. We have also talked about frequency. We mentioned we wanted to expand O2O. We have already talked about assortment. There are stores that operate with essential items only, but that was based on each store on the needs of that region. You know us very well. You know that we used to be supermarkets.

So there are many initiatives. I'd say that there are just too many sometimes, but it's overwhelming sometimes. But I'd say that what really marks our lives is the happiness of having a customer served. I hope I have answered your question.

Let me turn it now to Timotheo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Timotheo de Barros, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias, thank you for your question. Let me talk about our logistics and distribution infrastructure. It's good to go back to our history. Universe Americanas has always been a pioneer and has always innovated. So logistics, distribution, technology, well, we couldn't do anything different from that. We are now in the fourth generation of our logistics and distribution platform.

So what are we doing today to support growth? I'd say it's really tied to our history. So until '98, we had manual operations. Universo was the pioneer in establishing or moving to the second stage. We were pioneers in automation, radio frequency and everything went seamlessly. And then in 2011, we moved to another phase. We acquired technology companies, logistics and distribution companies and that changed also our operations. With transportation systems, we also acquired transportation companies and that also improved our service level.

And now we are on our fourth phase or flexible platform. So we were a storage center, then we became a distribution center. And today, we are a platform, a flexible platform. Why is that? Because all of our stores, they are mainly distribution centers with great penetration. We are present in every single Brazilian state and so we are very close to our customers. Very fast, rapid deliveries. We also have our many distribution centers, cross-docking -- 14 cross-docking units. So that allows the same distribution center to provide services to sellers, physical platform, digital platforms.

So when we look at what we are going through right now, first, we want to make sure that our customers, partners, associates are safe and healthy. We are used to operating volumes. I'd say that every day is like a Black Friday or in a smaller scale. And together with delivery, we have Ame. Ame was like a safety net for delivery services. So many initiatives at our distribution centers, customer service, vaccination campaigns, by taking temperature, many actions, many other initiatives in order to ensure that operations keep on running.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Stingelin, Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What about closed stores? What stores are being opened?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Timotheo de Barros, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, I forgot to answer that, right? This is really -- it falls very well. So we have a dynamic in which we are always complying with local regulations. So each municipality establishes the rules from time to time. So what we can say is that the number of stores today is different from the number of stores that were open yesterday, and this number is probably going to be different tomorrow.

As a main guideline, we have the stores inside malls and most of them are closed. There are some malls that are open and some stores are open just as if they were independent stores. We also have stores that are carrying only essential products, and that really depends on the municipality and state. So to tell you the truth, there is a lot of diversity. And compared to end of March, end of April we had more stores opened compared to end of March. Today, I'd say that it's slight higher than what we had at the end of April. But this happens thanks to daily management and also vis-à-vis municipal local regulations. So that's why the numbers vary.

Another variable that we need to take into account is that 30% of our stores are inside malls, and they also have part of those that are operating. Some others are not. Some of them have more traffic, others not. So I can say that we see different scenarios. And our O2O initiative, they actually assume that we have inventory at one end, so we have many options. But the numbers vary a great deal. I know that you'd like to have a straightforward number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriela Katayama from UBS asks the next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriela Katayama, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of follow-ups. The first question is, are there any major differences depending on the region, southeastern, northeastern and capital cities? And the next question is distribution. You had plans to open new -- or 7 new DCs. Are you maintaining the plans? Or are you going to defer that to the end of the year? Are you giving more credit to sellers? And that goes against the trend in the credit market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriela, thank you for joining us. We see some differences according to Brazilian regions, but nothing relevant. At the beginning of the first quarter, we issued a press release comparing performance in street stores and mall stores. So street stores, we increased 6%. And at the malls, we saw a drop slightly above 4% in this first quarter. So this is a major difference we see considering where the store is located. But we do not see much difference in comparing cities and capitals.

O2O has been really helpful in order to reduce also agglomerations, so customers can receive products at home within 2 hours. So O2O really stood out, and we're sure it's going to be more important in the future.

As for new distribution centers, the site we mentioned in December, we have opened 3 of them. They are modular DCs. So 3 were opened at the end of last year, beginning of this year, and we have 4 in the pipeline. They will be open as demand grows and also according to how we foresee the growth in the future.

As for your question, if I understood you correctly, you were asking about the credit to sellers. So let me turn it to Márcio Cruz.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Márcio Cruz Meirelles, Lojas Americanas S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriela, is everything okay? Great pleasure to be here. Let me talk about the credit to sellers. Let me start talking about sellers. Sellers are key for our business model. So we have a hybrid model between 1P and 3P. So right now, we are supporting sellers, so that they can keep running operations. We are also supporting them in their operations with our logistics platform. And from the financial standpoint, we are also supporting them by giving them credit.

So we have anticipated receivables that was key for sellers, and we are launching new products in order to further support them. For example, the Flex Credit. So that is tied to a percentage of volume they sell. We are supporting them to also improve their working capital so that they can also have goods to sell to our customers. But everything is being done based on science, so that we really do that right and helping sellers within our ecosystem.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes the Q&A session. I will turn over to Mr. Fabien Picavet for his final remarks. You have the floor, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fabien Picavet, Lojas Americanas S.A. - IR Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for joining us for this teleconference to discuss first quarter of 2020. I'd like also to take the opportunity to congratulate all mothers. Mother's Day is Sunday. And our RI team (sic) [IR team] is available to answer any further questions. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes Americanas' earnings teleconference. Thank you. Have a good afternoon.

[Statements in English on this transcript were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]