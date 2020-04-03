Edited Transcript of KOFOL.PR earnings conference call or presentation 26-Mar-19 8:30am GMT

Full Year 2018 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call

OSTRAVA Apr 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Kofola CeskoSlovensko as earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 8:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kofola's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call.

My name is Pavel Jakubík, and I'm Kofola Group CFO. Today with me are Janis Samaras, our Group CEO; and Daniel Buryš, Kofola's CeskoSlovensko business unit CEO. Janis will start today's presentation with a brief summary of the major achievements during the year, and later on I will comment on the fourth quarter and full year results. And finally, we will present to you the guidance for 2019. Afterwards, as usual, we will answer your questions.

So now I will hand over the voice to Janis.

Janis Samaras, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

My name is Janis Samaras, and I will go briefly through the results of 2018.

So in this year, we celebrated the 25th anniversary of our business, and we celebrated this good year with growth. We grew 7.2% if we don't count Polish business unit and 4.5% not counting recent acquisitions. So organically, on segments UGO, Czechoslovakia and Adriatic it is 4.5 -- 4.1% growth.

In CS segment, Czechoslovakia, we grew in both channels in retail and HoReCa as well. In retail, it's -- the growth is lower between 2% and 5% and HoReCa is much better. We also grew in Adriatic, but we were not successful as we expected in Croatia. And I will comment Croatia later on. We also managed to finalize acquisition of LEROS, which we commented after first quarter and integrated together with Premium Rosa acquisition from year '17. Altogether, Titbit, LEROS and Rosa gave us new CZK 300 million revenues.

EBITDA margin was successfully fulfilled, as we expected, on CZK 1,011,000,000, which is, of course, for us mean a successful year. It was mainly because of growth on -- of revenues in most important segments, Czechoslovakia and Adriatic; and also good weather and good, low prices of the main raw materials helped us to achieve this growth. Contrary, increase of wages, this was, let's say, the biggest cost driver last year. And the one of positive is that we prolonged the agreement for production and distribution of Rauch brand for another next 5 years. And also, from point of view of company structure, we are satisfied that finally, successfully, our private equity investor was able to exit our company; and also that we divested nonprofitable Polish business, Hoop.

So -- and what is -- these were our achievements. And what was not so bright as we expected, was Croatia. As I said, we had much higher growth expectation. It was -- while the growth was only 2.3%, and ambitious was double digit. There was mainly, I'll say, 2 reasons: one, that we increased the prices higher than it was supposed to do, so the price management and also contrary to Central Europe, Adriatic region had quite cold summer, mainly June and July. Also, we can say that, while UGO is very successfully growing, still the profitability is not where we expect it, fine is that the QSR part of the business increased its profitability and works with one-digit EBITDA margin, but still we have 0 profitability on bottled business. So there we expect improvements in this year.

As I said, we also were affected by increase of wages. And this affect us, let's say, mainly in production part and logistic part, which we expect to continue this trend for this year and next year as well. And also, thanks to, let's say, low unemployment and increased income of consumers the segments like syrups were harmed. Syrups are, let's say, growing during the crisis time. And in opposite way, during the good times, syrups decrease. So this is -- and it is very important part of our business, mainly on Czech retail. So this is what caused, I'd say, slower growth of Czech retail.

And finally, as we indicated in our previous conferences that -- either we will be able to grow successfully and structuralize the Hoop business or we will have to divest it. Finally, we decided to sell the business, and we successfully completed transaction during March.

So this is, in brief, my comments to year '18. And I will -- for detailed information, I will give the floor to Pavel Jakubík.

Thank you.

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Janis.

I'll continue with fourth quarter comments.

Firstly, as always the case in our comments, I would like to point out that I will comment adjusted figures. It is important, especially in this fourth quarter, because there was one big item affecting the result book and mainly the impairments related to that sale of our Polish subsidiary Hoop Polska in amount of CZK 345 million. So for those comments, I will treat it as a one-off item and so not to disturb that -- the overall picture of the results and comments.

Let's start with fourth quarter revenues.

Group achieved the CZK 1,640,000,000 revenues, which meant increase of 2% compared to last quarter 2017. The main reason are increased revenue in Czechoslovak business by 6.5% but also related to that recent acquisition of LEROS. On the other hand, the negative impact was still visible of decreasing revenue in Hoop Poland of CZK 37 million, which was about 15% decrease in that case. In fourth quarter of 2018, the revenue in Adriatic country were more or less flat comparing to the fourth quarter of 2017. So in total, the revenue without Hoop Poland and the LEROS acquisition increased by CZK 23 million, which is 1.7% growth.

Cost of sales increased by [CZK 37 million], 3.4% growth, which was also partly influenced by adding to our results and costs the LEROS subsidiary. And also, that higher cost of sales were partly caused by higher maintenance in our Czech and Slovak operations in fourth quarter 2018 compared to previous quarters.

Selling, marketing and distribution costs increased by CZK 30 million. Again, LEROS impact; and on top of that, with sales of -- and it was visible during the whole year but definitely in the fourth quarter, as well increased logistic costs, comparing to fourth quarter 2017; not only higher prices of transport but also increased salaries, usage of external warehousing and higher transport between our production plants due to some production line updates. And also, in fourth quarter 2018 there were higher marketing spendings in Czech and Slovak operations comparing to previous quarters. So there was, I would say, some time shifts and cost splits. Administrative costs increased by CZK 36 million mainly due to annual bonuses for administration staff which were not recognized in 2017 because in 2017 we didn't achieve the budgeted results and their bonuses were not paid.

So in total on EBITDA level, the fourth quarter group adjusted EBITDA without Hoop Poland decreased by CZK 64 million to CZK 185 million, which as I mentioned was caused mainly by the release of provision for bonuses at the end of 2017 and the creation of some part of bonuses in the fourth quarter 2018. This had negative impact in total, so release provision, of CZK 62.5 million. Additionally, as I already commented, there was on EBITDA negative impact of higher personnel costs, on top of those annual bonuses movements, which were approximately CZK 25 million impact; and more expensive logistics and maintenance.

The decrease of EBITDA in Slovakia in the fourth quarter was again partially caused by the annual bonuses; secondly, logistics, higher salaries comparing to fourth quarter 2017. And third impact was that costs related to that -- to the start of or preparation of production of our mineral water in Kláštorná plant that we acquired in June 2019 (sic) [2018]. I will comment on that later on.

If you go for finance costs. They increased by CZK 9 million mainly as a result of foreign exchange and derivative gains, like in fourth quarter 2017, which were partially compensated by decreased interests expense in relation to the bonds which we repaid in October 2018.

Now I'll move to our full year results.

The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2018 exceeded CZK 7 billion and reached CZK 7,120,000,000, which represents year-on-year increase of 2.2%. If we exclude that Hoop impact, the increase would be 7.2%. And if we take into account and eliminate the effects of newly acquired subsidiaries, the impact -- the revenue would grow by 4.1%, which is more than satisfactory.

The fulfillment of our business plan was based on the stable economic environment in all countries where we operate, we noticed slight increase in consumption of nonalcoholic beverages; low prices of key raw materials, especially sugar; and successful innovations of namely Royal Crown, Vinea Frizzante and Radenska Flavoured. What also helped us and we already commented in our 3-quarter result is the sunny weather, especially in Central Europe; although in Adriatic region it was not the case, especially in June.

Cost of sales decreased by CZK 80 million. Decrease was mainly influenced by our material costs, sugar and sweeteners. Impact of the increase was about CZK 150 million. And it was mostly visible in Czech business because of that significant part of sales, which was not the case in, let's say, Slovakia and other countries.

And gross profit increased by CZK 236 million was mainly influenced by increased gross profit in Czechoslovak business with lower material costs and high revenue. Gross profit margin increased by 2.4 point of percent from 40.6% to 43% in 2018, which is also a very nice improvement.

And if we go for selling, marketing and distribution costs. It increased by CZK 103 million, which means a 5% increase. As I already commented in fourth quarter, the increase was related to increased price, logistics services, higher marketing expenses in Croatia; and including newly acquired subsidiary LEROS. The increase in those reasons was partially compensated by lower selling, marketing and distribution costs in Hoop Poland. And if we look at that ratio to the revenue, selling, marketing and distribution costs increased only by 0.8 point of percent.

If you go for administrative costs. It increased by CZK 68 million; and the increase was attributable mostly to the annual bonuses which were not recognized in last year 2017. Janis already mentioned one of the significant cost drivers in 2018 results was the increase in wages. The effect on higher labor cost on 2018 result was about CZK 180 million, which means a 50% increase, including also the CZK 40 million impact of new acquisitions LEROS, Premium Rosa. Otherwise, excluding those new acquisitions, the growth of labor cost was 12%.

After a year, I am pleased to report the EBITDA exceeding CZK 1 billion level, which was our target. In 2018, we achieved CZK 1,011,000,000 EBITDA. The key EBITDA margin ratio increased from 13.7% to 14.2%. And we assume that these positive trends in household consumption and key raw materials will continue during 2019 as well and will build on successful result in 2018. The main driver of EBITDA increase was a very good performance in Czech segment, which more than compensated EBITDA decrease in other countries.

Net profit amounted to CZK 312 million, increased by 35%.

The group consolidated net debt amounted to CZK 2.4 billion at the end of 2018. And the ratio that we monitor, the net debt-to-EBITDA, at the end of 2018 was 2.4 compared to 2.5 at the end of 2017, which means that the company is in a very favorable financial position despite high capital expenditures, acquisitions and payment of high dividends.

Let me comment developments on the market.

The nonalcoholic beverage market in Central and Southeast Europe is undergoing major changes. One of the trends visible is the growth in disposable income of our consumers. We expect that this trend will persist even after a slight slowdown of growth in the countries where we operate. Combined with the effect of the weather, this is a good base for further growth of our market position. In volume terms, however, the growth was substantially lower with some categories even recording a decline, namely the syrups in Czech Republic.

The growth in consumption has been limited by the expanding category of nonalcoholic beer lemonades and also to a certain extent by the use of tap water in the HoReCa business. What we say is that the fastest-growing market segments "on the go". It means the smaller formats for consumption away from home. The main drivers of the rapid growth in our largest category of cola drink in Czechoslovak business were draught Kofola and our innovation of Royal Crown. And in the Adriatic region the fastest-growing product was the Pepsi that we distribute in Slovenia and Croatia.

Let's move to Czechoslovak business, our most significant part of the results. In the domestic, let's say, core market, we achieved, after exclusion of the [Czechoslovak] acquisitions, a very healthy growth of 4.3%. All brands experienced growth, except for the Jupí syrups as Janis already commented, but still it is the leader is -- in the category. The category itself is facing a decline which is visible for, let's say, longer period. So this is not only the case of 2018. The fastest-growing brands were Kofola, Royal Crown and also Vinea. And the growth rates were significantly higher in the on-the-go segment and on premise, while the retail sales were growing at the slower rate. The major drivers of higher profitability in those segments were growth in revenue, good product and sales channel mix and the favorable prices of the major raw materials.

What we see as a kind of area for improvement for next year is that improving our position in Czech retail. The key drivers for slight decrease of our market share in Czech retail was the decline in syrup category, where Kofola is very strong represented; and also growing categories where Kofola is not so strong. I mean especially waters, which we are growing mainly due to the hot summer. In Slovak retail market, we are keeping our stable leading position.

On premise, our most profitable segment, in Czech Republic, there was a great success achieved because we have been able to reduce our main competitor's lead in market share in this on-premise channel by 6 point of percent, which was mainly the success of draught Kofola and innovations for Royal Crown and Vinea Frizzante. In Slovak on premise, we have been able to further strengthen our leading market position and even increase the gap between us and the second player on the market.

If we move to Adriatic business. Revenue in the Adriatic region increased by 2.6%. The increase was built especially on the main brand Radenska and on -- also on the Pepsi brand. Unfortunately, we will have to state that we expected better results, especially in -- on Croatian market. Despite the increase in Croatian sales of 0.3% (sic) [2.3%], our planned targets were not achieved. What was successful in Adriatic business? Our presence in HoReCa continues to grow double digits in both countries, Slovenia and Croatia. In Croatia, we have completed full portfolio redesign, which should help us further improve our results in 2019. Growing Pepsi in both countries were positive effect, but on the other hand, it also meant lower margins comparing to our own brands. We changed the distributor in Croatia, which should help us in 2019 to achieve our target, but this transition period was not very smooth and we lost some volumes and margins due to this change. Positive fact is also significantly growing Radenska brand sales in Croatia and also growing export in Adriatic countries.

The key reasons for not meeting our target Adriatic, and we already commented it in our -- during the last call, is the fact that in Slovenia we have not been able to negotiate favorable conditions with a major leading retailer, Mercator. And during 2018, it led to a decrease of our sales through this retailer and also lack of promotions. Good thing is that, for 2019, we have been able to negotiate for the fair conditions, and starting from January already, it has positive impacts on our business there. What was also visible in both countries Slovenia and Croatia was a significant increase in electricity prices by about 15% and also increased fuel prices and high road tolls, which we have not been able fully to pass to our customers by increased sales prices. So it has the negative impact on our results.

We also increased our marketing spending in Croatia, which on a short-term perspective negatively influenced the results in 2018, but midterm, we are very sure that it shall bring positive results in next year. Also, a cooperation with one of the -- or biggest customers, leader in Croatia was not satisfactory during 2018. We've had negotiations, and we have not been growing there as we expected. And last but not least, what was visible on the market was the significant price pressure from all our competitors to keep their volumes.

So altogether, it meant that our Adriatic business was growing but not to such extent that we expected. And especially on EBITDA margin, it -- Croatia but to some extent also in Slovenia it has negative impacts. We have taken some precautions and believe that in the upcoming period we will confirm our success in our business model and 2019 will bring the better results. We still consider expansion in the Adriatic region, including some acquisitions, to be a strategic priority.

Let's move to UGO business. In 2018, UGO continued its increase in revenue by 10.5%. At the end of 2018, the network operated 81 point of sales, with a split of 40 owned, 60 franchised. During the year, we have been able to transfer some of our owned sales points on to the franchiser. We are still there the leader in this segment in Central and Eastern Europe. The growth in UGO in 2018 was influenced by the acquisition of Titbit salads. And the process optimization that we are still working on has not been finalized there. Then with that increased labor cost, the profitability, unfortunately, still is on a stagnant level. And especially, it's valid for -- on this bottled business.

If we move to Poland, our less-successful market. Our subsidiary Premium Rosa, with its premium syrup, achieved better profitability than in 2017. If you go further, Hoop Poland. In 2018, there was still visible, significant decline in private label sales by about 40%. So growing our own brand wasn't able to compensate for that. And the Hoop EBITDA was, unfortunately, negative in 2018.

So for those reasons, we decided to sell our Polish subsidiary to the new owner, ZMB, the owner of Ustronianka, traditional Polish beverage producer. And the deal was completed in March. What is important to mention is that we will still develop our subsidiary Premium Rosa. And this company, together with LEROS, is managed together and is important part of our focus on healthy business.

A few words about acquisitions.

In 2018, we reported acquisition of a company, LEROS medicinal plants. We hope that we can find some synergies, and these acquisitions fits perfectly into our strategy; and also in our core business in Kofola and Rajec, who are going to use and share their natural herbs. Another acquisitions completed during the year was the Kláštorná high-quality mineral water in Slovakia with a good balance of calcium and magnesium. And we will introduce this mineral water to the Slovak market in the main season. We hope that it will help us further strengthen our market position in the Slovak market.

Well, let's move to goals for 2019.

Top line revenue will grow in Czechoslovak business moderately, partly by increased sales prices to reflect increased labor costs; secondly, by the volume; and innovations, as I mentioned, the Kláštorná mineral water. The higher increase of revenue, we expect from Croatia business, which was not growing in 2018. And in this country we already implemented some price increases to reflect the electricity, logistics and labor costs. And also we expect stronger growth of our UGO and LEROS, Premium Rosa businesses. The costs for -- the costs in 2019, the positive trend of low raw material will continue. And we expect positive impact of low sugar price and sweeteners, partly compensated by increase in PET resin price.

Altogether, it means that we expect our EBITDA for 2019 at the level of CZK 1,080,000,000 .

We also are willing to keep our dividend policy, and the Board of Directors will recommend to general meeting the dividend CZK 13.50 per share. It means approximately the level of CZK 300 million together.

Well, I think that's all at the moment. And let's move to your questions, if any.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Jakub Mician from Wood & Co.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jakub Mician, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(technical difficulty)

gross margin performance in fourth quarter given that -- what we have seen in the 9-month results, that you have seen a strong bump on gross margin because of the lower contracted sugar prices. This has reversed in the fourth quarter. And you are mentioning that is because of the higher cost of sales at UGO and acquisition of LEROS. Can you please elaborate more into detail what was -- what is behind that? My second question would be that in Czechoslovakia we have seen, in the fourth quarter, 14% increase in volumes, if you can also elaborate on the drivers behind that growth. And maybe my final question would be on the annual bonuses that you have mentioned. So you have paid out CZK 63 million in the annual bonuses, and you have mentioned that it has been paid out to administrative staff. Is that correct? Or who was receiving these bonuses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I will start with the third question. The bonuses for 2017 were not paid because of not meeting the expected profitability and were released in fourth quarter. And generally, our accounting policy is to create provision for those bonuses throughout the year, and once we see that the bonuses are -- would not be paid, the provision is released. So in fourth quarter 2017, the provision was released. And during the year 2018, the provisions for 2018 bonuses were created throughout the year, but due to very good result of Czechoslovak business, additional provisions for bonuses have been booked in the fourth quarter 2018. So in total this impact of releasing of provisions in 2017 and additional creation for 2018 was, as I mentioned, CZK 62 million. And those bonuses relates to -- not only to top and middle management but also to admin staff and the -- I would say, the people, all staff, excluding the workers. I'm not sure if I catch the beginning of your first question. It was about the gross profit -- gross margins...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jakub Mician, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was actually in the fourth quarter given that what we have seen in the 9th month was that strong improvement on the gross margin which hasn't really transpired in the fourth quarter. So I would -- really would like to -- for you to elaborate more closely on what was the drivers behind that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, except for what I already mentioned, so including LEROS. There was visible, that slightly increasing price of PET resin in the fourth quarter and those of the maintenance costs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the impact on gross profit. On EBITDA, there was also impact of shift of marketing costs that were spent in the fourth quarter of 2019 (sic) [2018], much higher than it was in the fourth quarter in 2017 and also during the year. And the second question, volumes growing in Czechoslovak business...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jakub Mician, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the HoReCa...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director [9]

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

I think the pattern is similar to what we saw. So the fourth quarter, significant part of our season due to the Christmas time. And this fourth quarter was, let's say, more successful in terms of that volume comparing to the fourth quarter in 2017. And especially, the -- our key brands Kofola and Vinea were growing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Petr Bartek from Erste.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Petr Bartek from Erste.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Petr Bartek, Erste Group Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Czech Republic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would like to ask about the development in the Adriatic region. You mentioned that you have closed the negotiations with Mercator. What's the impact on revenues that you'll have in this year? And what revenue growth you actually target this year for the Adriatic region. And if you could elaborate more in general on the EBITDA target for this year. What are the risks and opportunities for it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we didn't publish the precise growth for each country, so I would -- I will try to comment more generally. The planned growth in Adriatic region for 2019 comes from the price increase which has already been implemented in Croatia. In Slovenia we are more focusing on the good sales mix and the channels. Mercator is one of the most significant customers, with 35% market share, so definitely the new conditions will help us, but I'm sorry. I cannot be more specific. The increase in revenue in Slovenia would be modest for 2019. On the other hand, in Croatia we hope that we will achieve the double-digit growth which already has been expected to be visible in 2018. So we implement strategy, lessons learned from this not successful 2018 year; and hope that in Croatia we will see much higher increase. So in total, the Adriatic region will increase in revenue, much higher increase in Croatia than Slovenia. If it goes for the guidance: Again, the risks are labor costs that we will further see to be increased. Partly that risk will be mitigated by increased sales prices. As I mentioned, in Czechoslovak there will be some sales price increase, in Croatia already implemented. The PET resin [global rate] will increase because there is no chance for us to hedge it for a full year, as it is the case with sugar, so potentially the PET resin could have negative -- some negative effects on the results. Yes, that's all from my side to this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Jan Raška from Fio Bank.

Our next question comes from Jan Raška from Fio Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Raška, Fio Banka, a.s., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Jan Raška from Fio Bank. I would like to ask you. What is your target EBITDA margin on Croatia for this year, if I can ask?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's very difficult question, unfortunately. Well, as it is visible from our reporting and our comments, the results in Croatia are still, let's say, close to 0, so there is no, let's say, sense to speak too much about the EBITDA margins. We have to, firstly, improve our revenues significantly to get the volume that we need on the market; improve logistics because especially the logistics in short season in Croatia 3, 4 months is crucial for the success. And we already showed that with portfolio of our brands redesign, we are able to bring positive EBITDA, yes, but I cannot be more precise than that. So basically our target is positive EBITDA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Raška, Fio Banka, a.s., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Positive EBITDA for this year. It's the aim?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Raška, Fio Banka, a.s., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And can you also repeat your EBITDA guidance for this year? It was so CZK $1,080,000,000.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, CZK 1,080,000,000.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We have no other questions. Dear speakers, back to you for the conclusion.

(Operator Instructions) We have no other questions. Dear speakers, back to you for the conclusion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pavel Jakubík, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Kofola will continue with the implementation of its improved strategic plan during the 2019. We will further continue to build the UGO brand, where we expect the strong revenue growth. And we will also consolidate and integrate further our successful recent acquisitions Premium Rosa and LEROS. Also, the year 2018 was a very successful year. We still have many other goals and tasks ahead of us. We have delivered a solid start to this year in January and February, with the performance mainly in line with our expectations, so given the strengths of our portfolio and our marketing plans, we are confident of making further growth in 2019.

So thank you very much for your attention, for the questions. And see you in May after the first quarter results conference call.

Thank you.

Janis Samaras, Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.