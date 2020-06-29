Edited Transcript of KLDO.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Kaleido Biosciences Inc Earnings Call

Jun 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Kaleido Biosciences Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Alison Lawton

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director

* Amy Reilly;Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations

* Katharine Knobil

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development

* Michael W. Bonney

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Executive Chair & Office of Ceo

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Connor McGuinness Meehan

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Daniel G. Wolle

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* John Lawrence Newman

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Principal & Senior Healthcare Analyst

* Samuel Lee;Chardan;Analyst

* Terence C. Flynn

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kaleido Biosciences Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would also like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Amy Reilly, Kaleido Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amy Reilly;Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Kaleido's conference call and webcast. Two press releases from this morning and a short presentation relating to this call are available in the Investors and Media section of our website.

With me for today's call are Mike Bonney, Executive Chair of Kaleido; Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kate Knobil, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D; and Bill Duke, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

As you may be aware, Kaleido does not typically hold conference calls concurrent with quarterly financial results. However, given the number of topics to review today and their timing with quarter end, we decided this is the most appropriate forum for discussion. Going forward, we intend to host calls and webcast as appropriate based on news flow and clinical data.

I will now turn the call over to Kaleido's Executive Chair, Mike Bonney.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael W. Bonney, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Executive Chair & Office of Ceo [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Amy, and good morning to everyone. First, our thoughts are with those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are grateful to all the health care workers and those that support them for their selfless efforts to support patients during this challenging time. It is important to note that the safety of patients, health care professionals and our employees remains our top priority during these trying times.

On the call this morning, Alison and Kate, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, respectively, will discuss one of the most exciting and compelling opportunities I've had the privilege to be part of in my nearly 40 years in the biopharmaceutical industry: the initiation of the COVID-19 clinical program utilizing our product candidate, KB109.

The aim of the clinical program is to determine if this MMT, KB109, can alter the course of the disease in a newly diagnosed mild to moderate cohort of patients infected.

(technical difficulty)

KB109, specifically, are well suited to this endeavor. Product platform and KB 109 specifically, are well suited for this endeavor. We are thrilled to be part of a worldwide effort to better understand and moderate the course of this dev data in the fourth quarter of this year, heralds a broader move to explore the impact of various MMTs on diseases involving immune and inflammatory pathways.

Another product candidate from our library, KB295, will be studied in a clinical trial of ulcerative colitis. We expect data from that clinical trial in mid-2021.

This new set of strategic priorities adds to our work in UCD and hepatic encephalopathy with KB195 and KB174, respectively. Now over to Alison for more details on the rationale and study design for these exciting new clinical trials. Alison?;;

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mike. COVID-19 is

(technical difficulty)

unprecedented global impact on health and health care facilities. We continue to adapt our work to help prioritize the safety of employees, patients and clinical staff, and we understand the need for study sites to limit certain activities in light of the ongoing pandemic. We are fortunate with our product platform and efficient discovery and development that Kaleido has both the opportunity and flexibility in responding to these developments. And in fact, we're uniquely positioned to advance the number of pipeline programs, for which we expect to deliver data over the next 18 months.

The burden of COVID-19 pandemic is vast, and there remains an opportunity for interventional studies in patients with mild to moderate disease, a population which represents the majority of those infected. There is also a need for a convenient, orally administered, well-tolerated product that has the potential to augment the patient's own immune system to fight the immune-mediated pathology of this disease and avoid more serious complications of the infection and the need for hospitalization.

We are initiating 2 non-IND controlled clinical studies of our MMT, KB109, that is designed to evaluate the effects of supportive self-care plus KB109 compared to supportive self-care alone in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are not hospitalized. The program includes both a multicenter study of approximately 350 patients and a second study of approximately 50 patients, which will also evaluate the composition and metabolites of patients' microbiome.

In both studies, patients will be randomized to either receive supportive self-care, the control group, or supportive self-care plus KB109 for 2 weeks, and then will be followed for 3 weeks. These studies will include assessments of clinical outcomes, health care utilization and biomarkers of the inflammatory response that may also help inform the potential of KB109 in other viral respiratory and bacterial infection. We look forward to initial top line results from the multicenter study in Q4 of this year.

KB109 highlights the flexibility of our MMT platform. MMTs like KB109 are designed to drive the function and distribution of the microbiomes' existing microbes in order to decrease or increase the production of metabolites and to advantage or disadvantage certain bacteria in the microbiome community. MMT candidates that targeted synthetic glycans that are orally administered have limited systemic exposure and are selectively metabolized by enzymes in the microbiota. These characteristics of MMTs enable an efficient clinical development path, which allows us to move candidates rapidly from discovery into clinical studies under regulation supporting research with food.

Strong scientific rationale and data generated to date with KB109, paired with the flexibility of this path, has enabled us to move quickly into an area of high unmet medical need.

I will now turn the call over to Kate Knobil, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, for additional details on the COVID-19 clinical studies and the scientific rationale behind this new program.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Alison. We are delighted to be collaborating with the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Center for Microbiome Research on our COVID-19 program, along with a number of other clinical centers in the United States. As you've just heard, the 2 studies will enroll approximately 400 outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19, who will be randomized to either supportive self-care or supportive self-care plus KB109 orally for 2 weeks, followed by 3 weeks of follow-up.

In addition to assessing safety and tolerability, patients will monitor objective measures, such as temperature and oxygen levels and participate in telemedicine visits with clinicians. We will also be collecting data on clinical outcomes, health care utilization and biomarkers of the inflammatory response that may help inform the potential of KB109 in other respiratory viral infections and, more broadly, on the impact of MMTs on the immune system. The study of approximately 50 patients has a similar study design but will also evaluate changes in the composition and the metabolic output of the patient's gut microbiomes.

The data and scientific rationale for evaluating KB109 and COVID-19 are compelling. This infection has been associated with activation of an inappropriate inflammatory cascade, which in some patients can cause an abnormally aggressive immune response that can lead to pneumonia and respiratory failure. Increased short-chain fatty acids, which are created by fermentation of glycans by the gut microbiome, have been shown in preclinical models to influence immune pathways and mitigate immune pathology associated with severe respiratory viral infections, including reducing mortality from lethal influenza virus infection. These studies have also demonstrated that short chain fatty acid producing taxa induce virus-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell and antibody responses involved in the reduction of the severity of viral infection, as well as influencing macrophage functionality to mitigate neutrophil-mediated tissue damage.

There are also human data to support the role of short-chain fatty acids in reducing the impact of viral infections. In patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplants who have contracted respiratory viral infection, including coronavirus, the presence of short-chain fatty acid producing taxa has been associated with the significantly reduced risk of progression to lower respiratory tract infections, which can have significant morbidity in this patient population.

MMTs are novel glycans that are synthesized to enable precise modulation of the taxonomic composition of the gut microbiome, as well as its metabolic output. Specifically, MMTs promote a beneficial short-chain fatty acid profile in the gut and promote the growth of taxa that has the potential to support the host's ability to mount an appropriate immune and inflammatory response, while also preventing an overaggressive hyperinflammatory state, up to and including cytokine storm.

KB109 was selected for evaluation in the COVID-19 clinical program based on its demonstrated ability ex vivo to increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, as well as to promote commensals while reducing pathogenic bacteria. We're looking forward to the initial top line data from this important program in the fourth quarter of this year.

Alison, back over to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Kate. With the progress we've had in KB109 resources on the COVID-19 program, Kaleido has elected to pose the Vitora clinical study of KB109 in patients colonized with multidrug-resistant pathogens. We are evaluating next steps for our pathogen program, including a future potential clinical study in a patient population at high risk of infection, such as in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Beyond KB109, we are expanding our efforts with our immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases to further understand the potential application of our MMT platform. We plan to initiate a clinical study evaluating a new MMT candidate, KB295, in approximately 30 patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis or UC. UC is linked to microbiome dysbiosis and microbiome restoration has been shown to lead to clinical remission in patients. Short-chain fatty acids are consistently observed as down-regulated in UC patients. Clinical studies administering inulin-glycans have demonstrated an improvement in active UC associated with an increase in short-chain fatty acids.

KB295 has shown an ability to increase production of short-chain fatty acids while also reducing the presence of inflammatory bacteria such as Enterobacteriaceae also linked to UC. Patients in this single-site study will be evaluated over 56 days of treatment and 14 days of follow-up. We will be looking at safety and tolerability as well as impacts on the Simple Clinical Colitis Activity Index. Exploratory endpoints include changes in microbiome taxa, short-chain fatty acids levels in stool and serological biomarkers of inflammation. We've been working closely with the European sites of this study and incorporating remote monitoring into the design. And along with the recent IRB approval for the protocol, we are confident we will have top line results in the middle of 2021.

Turning now to KB195, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial called UNLOCKED, in patients with urea cycle disorders who are inadequately controlled on standard of care. Given the limitations on patient visits and the impact of COVID-19 on new patient enrollment, we now anticipate the data from this study will most likely be available in the second half of 2021. More than 20 sites are currently activated in 8 countries, and we have submitted an amendment to expand the eligibility age criteria for enrollment of patients aged 12 instead of previously 18 and up to the age of 70 instead of previously 65.

With respect to our KB174 program in hepatic encephalopathy, we are ready to initiate the next clinical study in patients with the disease. However, the study initiation is dependent on partnering the program and the resolution of COVID-19 impact at trial sites.

In addition to our clinical programs, we have a number of preclinical programs where we expect to have clinical-ready lead MMTs identified in 2021. This will position us well for either potential partnerships or to begin new clinical program.

With our immuno-oncology program, our goal is to identify MMT candidate that stimulate the targeted therapeutic response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced preclinical models. We are collaborating with Gustave Roussy, a leading center for oncology immunotherapy in Europe, and we anticipate the selection of lead compounds based on data from our preclinical work in Q4 of this year.

We also plan to have preclinical data from validated models of additional immune-mediated diseases that will identify new clinical-ready lead MMT candidates in the first half of 2021. And we continue preclinical work for our cardio-metabolic and liver disease program are on track for results from validated models in Q4 of 2020.

Before we take questions, I want to mention that we ended the first quarter with $53.8 million cash on hand, and we continue to manage our operating expenses in line with our pipeline priorities. And as a result, we've extended our cash runway further into the first quarter of 2021. The next 18 months are very important for Kaleido as we continue to translate the promise of the microbiome into solutions for patients. We look forward to key upcoming data milestones, including clinical results from our larger COVID-19 study in Q4; results from our KB295 study in UC in mid-2021; and our Phase II clinical results from our KB195 study in UCD in the second half of next year.

Now I'd like the operator to open up the call for your questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of John Newman with Canaccord.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Newman, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Principal & Senior Healthcare Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's very interesting. I wondered if you could talk to us a little bit more about what you've learned regarding the inflammatory pathways associated with COVID. And how your asset 195 -- excuse me, 109 can be effective there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. John, it's Alison. So great question. I think Kate covered it a little bit in her comments, but I'll ask her to comment some more. Just to summarize, there is a number of pieces of evidence in preclinical models showing the link between the microbiome and short-chain fatty acid production. And also, just to remind you, the short-chain fatty acid production is a result of fermentation of glycans in the gut and the link between this and different immune pathways in infections associated with viral respiratory infections.

So Kate, maybe you want to talk a little bit more about the evidence that we have, and then we can comment on KB109 characteristics.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Alison. And thanks for your question. We alluded to a lot of the data that we've been looking at recently, looking at the influence of short-chain fatty acids and short-chain fatty acids producing taxa in the gut in preclinical models and also in humans. So just to reiterate, in preclinical models, we've seen that short-chain fatty acids or the taxa that produce them have had a positive impact on the pathology that occurred after influenza virus or RSV in preclinical models and actually has reduced the mortality associated with lethal influenza virus infection in mouse models.

It's -- we've also seen that high-fiber diet in these mouse models have reduced the pathology and the subsequent inflammatory reaction in the mice as well, as I mentioned earlier, the function of CD4 and CD8-positive T cell cells in macrophage function. The inappropriate activation of these pathways can also cause increased neutrophil activity that can cause tissue damage, which has also been mitigated by short-chain fatty acids.

In humans, the data are really interesting in that in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplants who have been infected with these respiratory viruses, there's been a decrease in the progression of those infections to lower respiratory tract infections. And I think that's really important because in these really vulnerable patient populations, we want to mitigate the activity and the [quality] of this inappropriate immune reaction that we've seen with COVID, and potentially improve the outcomes of these patients and decrease hospitalization.

So there's -- we find these data really compelling for the program. And we're looking forward to seeing the results of the studies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And John, just to add one more comment. Just to remind you that KB109 is -- we've shown in our ex vivo screen that it increases the production of the ratio of short-chain fatty acids, as well as, of course, driving down the presence of pathogenic bacteria. And so for that reason, we're very excited to have the opportunity to conduct this study, and look at how KB109 can really help the patient's whole own immune system to prevent the pathological implications with the COVID-19 infection.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Newman, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Principal & Senior Healthcare Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then just had a question on the Phase II study for KB195. Obviously, the entire industry has been affected by COVID-19 in terms of running clinical programs that's been difficult for everyone. Just curious, with the 195 program, wondering when you might be able to activate some of the sites that you have set up, and just kind of curious as to how that might move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's a great question, John. And obviously, all clinical sites have been impacted by COVID-19. And I think that the safety of patients is obviously the priority as far as not bringing patients into hospital and clinical sites where they could be at risk of acquiring the COVID-19 infection. So as you can imagine, the enrollment of patients in our study has suffered as a result of that. So we're working closely with the sites to make sure that as they start opening up, we can start to enroll the patients again. I want to remind you that we actually have approval now across 10 different countries, and we have more than 20 sites where we're enrolling, and patients that will work closely with, as they say, as they start to get back on to some level of normality. So right now, we are anticipating approximately a 6 months or more delay in the enrollment of that study. But we'll be monitoring that closely as the sites get up and started again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terence C. Flynn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was just wondering on KB109, if the current 2 trials could support a potential approval for the treatment of COVID or if additional trials would be required and then maybe you could outline the magnitude of the benefit across the various end points that you're hoping to show in terms of thinking about next steps and what you'd -- what would be an ideal profile for the drug? And then any insight on total cost of the program?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I hear 3 questions in there, Terence, one on the potential approval. So let me start there. And what I would say is we are ready for a number of different possible routes forward, depending, really, on the clinical results that we see. We do plan to have a pre-IND meeting with the FDA while these trials are ongoing, so that we have different options depending on the results. I would say that could be anything, for example, from expanding the current clinical studies if we see some signals, but we decide we want to add more patients. It could be working through and ensuring that an IND is filed ready to initiate the Phase III clinical study. What I would also say is, given the safety profile of KB109, if we see signs that -- any signs that look like there's a benefit in these patients, it's a very important patient population to target and avoid these people from meeting to be hospitalized. So we would be ready to work with the FDA at that point and with the potential of opening up an emergency use authorization. So any one of those routes could be a possibility depending on the results that we see.

I'm going to hand over to Kate to talk a little bit about what results we're looking at as far as what we would anticipate being important trends.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we're measuring a number of endpoints in the study, from clinical end points, patient measured end points as well as biomarkers of the inflammatory response. And so if we see a trend in the right direction in the clinical response, whether it be hospitalizations or even the percentage of patients showing low oxygen level, or if we see a mitigation of the inflammatory response, we would view this as very positive and very helpful for us to move forward with the rest of the program.

The other thing is that we will get data from this program, and that will also inform on the capability of KB109 working more broadly, not just in COVID-19, but potentially in other respiratory virus infections, as well as for the impact of MMTs on inflammatory diseases more broadly. So that's what we're hoping to see. And we hope to have these data very quickly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And so coming back, and just to summarize again, Terence. On the opportunity, if we see any benefit, obviously, there's a lot of discussion about is there going to be a second wave of the COVID-19? What about other potential respiratory viral infections? And certainly, if we see a benefit from this clinical study and things moving in the right direction, we will be ready and able to work with the FDA for that fastest route forward. And that also ties in, I think, with your last question around costs because it links directly to manufacturing. And just to remind you again that KB109, like all of our MMTs, it's a synthetic glycan and we actually use small molecule-like processing in our manufacturing. So it's very easy to scale. In fact, with KB195, sorry, our lead program, of course, we've already shown that we've been able to scale efficiently where we did that with our contract manufacturer, Thermo Fisher, in 6 months we scaled that production.

So we're confident we can scale manufacturing, and the costs are going to be right in line with kind of the small molecule typical pharmaceutical costs. Mike, I don't know if you want to add any additional comment to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael W. Bonney, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Executive Chair & Office of Ceo [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Alison. And appreciate the question, Terence. Look, as Kate mentioned in the prepared remarks, this is a controlled study, but it's also open label. So we'll be able to monitor progress as this goes. And that, I think, will provide a lot of clarity as we interact with both the FDA and make decisions around scaling up beyond this initial trial to have supply of 109 available. So it's an appropriate rate of design from a patient safety standpoint, but it also affords us the opportunity to monitor what kind of response we're seeing. And if it looks positive, that's just articulated on the clinical and/or the biomarkers of immune response, we'll be in a position then to work with our partners to start preproduction, if you will, before the final study data are available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Connor McGuinness Meehan, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Connor on for Matthew. So just a couple from us. You touched on them briefly, a couple of them. But could you just comment on current enrollment status for the UCD trial? And I guess, you mentioned that maybe you're likely pushing out enrollment by 6 months, but we were just wondering if you could provide any insight on how enrollment stands at present. And then just on the COVID trial, is there any sort of margin of improvement that you'd be willing to guide on in terms of any of the end points you mentioned that you'd need to see to bring it forward? And then just lastly, can you comment briefly on the profile or pretreatment status of the mild to moderate UC patients in the new KB295 study?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Carter. I've got 3 parts, and I just want to clarify. So the first question is around enrollment of UCD. Let me address that first, and then I'll come back to your other 2 questions.

So in the enrollment in UCD, we're not providing details at this point of how many patients have been enrolled. And we're guiding on 6 months -- that's what we're anticipating as far as the sites being able to come back online and start enrolling. And of course, the patients that we have enrolled and we have data on so far, will be added to the pool of the additional patients that we plan to continue to enroll.

I do want to also just remind or mention again that we've expanded enrollment with an amendment to expand the age group so that we are confident, when we start that enrollment, it should go smoothly.

The second question I have, Carter, is around the margin of improvement in the different clinical symptoms. And I think it's really difficult to say any single one that we would expect to see certain cutoffs as far as improvements. I think that like many of these clinical studies, it's going to be looking across a broad range. And as the FDA would say, looking at the totality of the evidence and seeing trends in the right direction for many of those different things, including, I think, importantly, the biomarkers of inflammation along with trends in some of the clinical signs and symptoms that we're going to be recording.

And then the third question I have, I'd actually ask you to repeat, please, Carter, because I heard you mentioned KB295 and UC. But I wasn't completely clear on the question. And I apologize, I just realized I've been calling you Carter instead of Connor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Connor McGuinness Meehan, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No worries at all. I get it more often than you might think. So we were just wondering on the pretreatment status of patients that you plan to enroll in the UC 295 study?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll ask Kate to comment on that one. Thanks, Connor. Got it right that time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These are patients who are not yet on biologic therapy, so they can be 5-ASA or [in some mean] or ages like that, but not severe to require biologics.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Jessica Fye with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel G. Wolle, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Daniel for Jessica Fye. On the COVID-19 studies, can you elaborate -- can you walk us through the decision to evaluate clinical outcomes following 2 weeks of treatment? What gives you the confidence that those 2 weeks of treatment is sufficient to translate into that clinical benefit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. Kate, do you want to comment on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we, specifically, not only are looking at the 2 weeks of treatment but also 3 weeks of follow-up because we know that the course of COVID-19 can be several weeks. What we wanted to do was to make sure that we treated patients during the more inflammatory phase of their disease. And so we're going to be looking at those inflammatory markers, both after treatment and during the follow-up, and also looking at their recovery and whether or not they require extra care. So I think 5 weeks is going to be enough for us to be able to see a difference.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I would also add that we know, with our MMTs, that we see a change in the microbiome -- the production of the microbiome metabolites of (inaudible) very quickly after starting dosing. And so in that 2-week period, we would certainly anticipate seeing a change in the short-chain fatty acid profile that we're looking for to impact the immune system. And the 2 weeks, of course, is what we also know about the course of the disease as far as that's a critical period from testing before patients may end up in the hospitals. And so with the goal again of treating in that period, to avoid the consequences and avoid patients from going into the hospitals, which is where the real need is in the system, I think we have confidence that KB109 for that duration of treatment has the opportunity to show an effect.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel G. Wolle, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. On the KB174 program, with prior expectations for study starts in second half '20, which now seems to be contingent upon finding a partner, is it fair to say that you have already initiated partnership discussions? And why now instead of waiting after getting more data? And if you could elaborate, what type of partnerships are you looking for?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So you were cut off just as you started that question, but I think it relates to KB174 and hepatic encephalopathy program. So as you know, Daniel, we had very positive results in a clinical study that we reported at the -- I think it was in December now or early January, I forget, the time has gone by so quickly. But that was in cirrhosis patients where we showed that we were able to reduce the production of ammonia by the microbiome, which was a very important study to show with KB174 as well as show the safety of it. As a result, we had a number of parties interested in following up on discussions. And we are, like, continuing those potential discussions with partners. And at this point, we believe that, that's the best path forward. I don't want to comment any further at this point around speculating what that may look like. Mike, I think you may have a comment to add here as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael W. Bonney, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Executive Chair & Office of Ceo [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Alison. I just wanted to raise -- remind everyone, that given the current crisis that we're in, this decision really is one of convenience, in that it is -- given our frameworks, a lot of uncertainty of what's going to happen with COVID-19 in the developed world, et cetera, right? So we all acknowledge that there's uncertainty here. It wouldn't be possible to enroll patients in this study currently that we have designed this next study simply in order to protect these patients with failing livers from undue exposure to COVID-19. Given that, plus the interest that has attended to partnering this program subsequent to the delivery of the data in the cirrhotic patients that Alison identified, it just made sense to us to gate the start of this study, which we're very excited about on achieving this partnership, and that also will allow the -- hopefully, the health care system to start rebounding to the point where it's safe for patients with failing livers, who are otherwise not having acute illness, to come into a center and be -- started in the study and monitored appropriately and so forth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel G. Wolle, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And one more question. On 295, one of the assessments was the impact on Simple Clinical Colitis Activity Index. Why not also look at the Mayo -- the live side of the Mayo score?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Kate, would you like to comment on that for us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So there are a number of scores out there that we could use to simplify. Activity score is actually well correlated with the Mayo score. And so we feel confident that it will be a very good instrument for us to use in this study.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Gbola Amusa with Chardan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Samuel Lee;Chardan;Analyst, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Sam Lee on behalf Gbola. I have a couple of questions and a follow-up, and some of them actually have been answered a little bit already. But number one, can you provide some color on the rationale behind the protocol amendments for 195, expanding the range from -- age range from 12 to 70 -- to 12 to 70, I'm sorry, from 18 to 65? Is that COVID-19 related?

And two, for the Phase II UNLOCKED trial in KB195 in UCD, do you find that the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the collection and/or the quality of the endpoints in any way? In other words, the fasting plasma ammonia and the 24-hour plasma ammonia and under the curve end points.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks for the question. So first of all, let me start with your question around the age range for the protocol for the UNLOCKED study. It has always been our intention to expand the age range. As you probably know, a number of patients with UCDs involve and include children and adolescents and infants. And so as we've collected sufficient data required, we've had the opportunity to submit the amendment and expand that age range. So that was always our intention. And it's just fortuitous, if you like, as far as timing, ready for enrolling that broader age group once we are able to start enrollment, again, at the clinical sites.

With regards to the collection of endpoint plasma ammonia, for example, as you can imagine, this is one of the issues with patients coming into sites and, really, collection of blood samples. We've been doing a lot of work in looking at how we can do more remote monitoring and visits and collection of blood samples. And so all of that has been part of our consideration in thinking about getting the study up and running again as soon as the sites can be started.

As you can imagine, in the COVID-19 environment and the clinical studies, there are many different options in looking at kind of nurses doing home visits instead of asking patients to come into sites, those types of things.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Samuel Lee;Chardan;Analyst, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, of course. I guess to follow up on that for these clinical programs. In addition to that, what other measures are being taken to keep the trials running? You mentioned maybe potentially nurse visits and such. But would the patients still need to visit the sites at all? And have there been any FDA discussions to adjust the trial design? And if so, how so?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll maybe ask Kate to comment further on any adjustments to the study. There have not been any discussions with the FDA to adjust the trial design other than the amendment that we have made to expand the age range for enrollment criteria. But Kate, maybe you want to talk about some of the work that we've been doing to facilitate patients enrolling once we get up and started again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katharine Knobil, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And just to reiterate, to make this study as easy on patients as possible, we started out the study with as much remote visits -- as many remote visits as we could because we knew that, that could potentially be a burden. And we're currently looking into ways to provide even more remote monitoring as we open up. So we will be looking at whether or not there requires any further conversations with the FDA, but we know from guidance that these kinds of changes are well within the realm of things that we can do.

I just wanted to -- the other thing is that you asked a question about the quality of the end points that we're collecting. There's been no impact on the quality of the endpoints that we've been measuring in this study due to COVID-19. I just wanted to make that clear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe I'll just make one more comment. Again, because we have clinical sites across 10 different countries, we have the opportunity for different sites to start at different times as different countries is at different phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Samuel Lee;Chardan;Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And one more final question. In terms of the nonclinical programs, immuno-oncology and cardio-metabolic liver diseases, you did mention guidance that they should still be on track. But I'm just wondering how you guys are facilitating the benchmark in terms of continuing it during the pandemic and how you're adjusting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, it's a great question. And we have worked very closely with the -- our partners, both at Gustave Roussy, who did close down for a little while in Paris. And we know that they're planning to get up and started again. We've been working very closely and coordinating with them and our other laboratories who've been doing this work. We've also initiated some animal work at other sites, as China was coming back online much faster than some of the other countries. We took the opportunity to make sure we had backup plans and animal work starting in China so that we could ensure we are on track here.

So I think with the understanding of where we are, working closely with our partners and contractors in the labs on this, as well as knowing that the good stuff we see matter are coming back online, we have confidence that we can deliver this data still in Q4 of this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. This concludes today's question-and-answer section. I would now like to turn the call back to Alison Lawton for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alison Lawton, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. - Special Advisor For Office of CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, and thanks for some great questions there and for joining us on the call this morning. While the first quarter posed unexpected and unprecedented challenges for us as it did for most companies, I have to say I'm very proud of the team and their flexibility and dedication and commitment to our science as well as ensuring that our clinical trials and development programs have been able to continue to evolve. And I'm particularly excited about this opportunity that we have to be part of the broader endeavor to better understand the cause of COVID-19, and how we might moderate the course of the disease with the goal of easing the burden on the health care system and the hospitals as well as, of course, potential future serious viral respiratory infections, more broadly.

So I'd like to conclude by thanking the patients and their families, our investigators and clinicians who've been involved in all of our clinical studies, as well as our great team here at Kaleido for making it all possible. And have a great day, everybody. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.