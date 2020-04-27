Edited Transcript of KIT.OL earnings conference call or presentation 23-Apr-20 6:30am GMT

Q1 2020 Kitron ASA Earnings Call

Ad

Cathrin Nylander

Kitron ASA - CFO

Lars Peter Nilsson

Kitron ASA - CEO & President

Presentation

Lars Peter Nilsson, Kitron ASA - CEO & President [1]

Welcome to the 2020 First Quarter Report from Kitron. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO, and joining me today for the report is, as usual, Ms. Cathrin Nylander, CFO.

During the presentation portion of this webcast, I encourage you to post your questions online for the Q&A session that starts immediately after the presentation.

Now let's kick things off by taking a look at some of the first quarter highlights. Slide 2, please.

Q1 2020 is a record first quarter for Kitron. Revenue grew 8%, coming in at NOK 878 million. EBIT improved close to 14% and landed at over NOK 58 million. We booked an impressive 41% growth on the order backlog, generating a backlog in excess of NOK 2 billion. Net working capital ended in the quarter at just over NOK 1 billion. Although this is an increase compared to the same quarter last year, in the extraordinary corona pandemic situation, holding more inventory has been more important in order to safeguard the company's ability to serve its customers. Reducing capital tied up in inventory remains a key ambition for Kitron, and we will continue working with our customers to advance financial agility.

Improvements in earnings yielded an EPS of NOK 0.23 per share, a close to 10% increase over last year. And on that note, let's move on to Slide 3, important events in the quarter.

The first quarter has been heavily influenced by the corona pandemic. Since late February, Kitron has had procedures in place to minimize risk to our employees, customers and suppliers and to safeguard capacity and capabilities in our production facilities. Besides a brief shutdown in China in February, there's been little effect on Kitron's capacity. Although sick leave has been higher than normal due to rigorous compliance to rules put in place, capacity and costs have been managed efficiently. All Kitron sites are running at normal or high load. Extended capacity is being added where necessary. On the supply chain front, we're facing challenges, but so far, we've managed to avoid major supply disruptions to our plants.

Electronic components are impacted with constraints due to the mandatory shutdowns in different countries. Medical customers are prioritized by manufacturers. Other industries that are deemed critical to security also has special priority or waivers towards mandatory shutdowns. We can see that the demand outlook has changed compared to expectations coming into this year. Growth is stronger within medical devices, warehouse automation and defense communication. Growth is weaker to flat for products where demand is more directly driven by the end consumer.

Now let's take a look at the financials this quarter, Slide 4. And go ahead, Cathrin, please.

Cathrin Nylander, Kitron ASA - CFO [2]

Thanks, Peter. Now for the financials. Slide 5, please. Very strong growth in Defence/Aerospace. The quarter ended up at NOK 878 million and an increase of NOK 65 million and 8%. The underlying growth is 2.6% or 3%. In all, so far this year, the sectors have been developing in line with what we expected coming out of Q4 before the corona pandemic. For the sectors Offshore/Marine and Energy/Telecoms, we see substantial reductions.

For Offshore/Marine, the effect in Q1 is project timing-related. For Energy/Telecoms, it's mainly related to the disengaged customer, but also related to weaker telecom in Q1. Medical devices and Industry growth is stable at 10% to 15% in Q1. Industry is slower, which is due to demand effects noticed already last year. Very strong growth in Defence/Aerospace, a large amount of projects and high activity. In addition, the acquisition of the unit in the U.S. was made 15th February, and thus, only 50% of the quarter revenue was included in Q1 last year.

Looking at the sites. We have chosen the group the sites differently this year: Sweden and Norway unchanged; Lithuania and Poland shown together as CEE; U.S. as before; and now China is shown on its own. Norway shows strong growth with 14.6% and ending at NOK 240 million. Record for a Q1 for them. Sweden has a reduction of 13%, mainly due to the disengaged customer, but they have been able to compensate around half of that reduction with other customers, many of them new in different sectors.

CEE, in total, showed slower growth than anticipated last year based on weaker demand in part of the industry and telecom sectors. U.S., again, not all revenue was included in Q1 last year. We also expect demand to strengthen in the U.S. once we're back in the refurbished facility in Q2.

For China, they bounced back in an amazing way and came in on plan, although they have been closed and produced with reduced capacity for part of the period.

Slide 6, please. For Q1, this is a record EBIT for Kitron, but it's also according to our projected margins, which is gratifying. We would also like to say that there are no material effects on EBIT from currency. I have to start out with that, although the NOK has weakened towards almost all other currencies, we do not see the same type of effects in all countries. To explain, in the local accounts, local revaluation of the balance sheet and differences in currencies between paid-received currency and registered currency is a total loss in EBIT of NOK 3.7 million compared to a similar loss of NOK 2.2 million last year, i.e., an increased loss of NOK 1.5 million. And in the group accounts, the foreign exchange effects in consolidation have a positive effect on EBIT with around NOK 3 million for this year. And in last year, the effect was small, so let's round it to 0. Thus, for the EBIT for the quarter, a net-net negative of NOK 0.7 and last year a net negative of minus NOK 2.2, neither material on the P&L.

The effects are not larger as we try to use a natural hedge and balance each of the side in the balance sheet. We also aim to sell in the foreign currencies that countries buy materials in and have contract clauses that if there are large negative and positive currency price effects and adjust for those.

Continuing on the P&L and going further down. There is also a net noncash positive agio of NOK million -- NOK 2.4 million in the finance net compared to 0 last year.

In addition, I have to comment that the tax rate has increased from 17% last year to around 25% now, which is in line with we expected going forward. The increase is due to the tax mix, but also 1 unit in China going from low to higher tax in 2020.

Slide 7, please. Q1 EBIT by country. In all, a strong quarter, all above 6%, apart from the U.S., which is, I have to say, very good. Norway grows from 4.5% to 7.3%, a significant improvement in margin, but also growth in revenue, increasing profit from NOK 9.4 million to NOK 17.5 million. I think the best result for our Norwegian site for over 10 years. Sweden retains their margins of 6.3% to 6.4%, although a reduction in revenue of 15% from last year. CEE is affected by demand in the industry and telecom, where growth is weaker to flat for products where demand is directly driven by end consumer. Although revenue is growing, it is currently not growing enough to be at a strategic profitability level with the added cost of the additional facility in Poland. But with Poland at 3.9% and Lithuania at 7.1% EBIT margin, all things considered, it's satisfactory.

U.S. struggled slightly with the, foremost, the old Kitron Inc. and some old contracts with low margins, which are being worked out.

China has outstanding performance considering the limitations from the corona pandemic, rather impressive, I have to say.

Slide 8, please. Working capital affected by currency. Working capital ended up at above NOK 1 billion at NOK 1,031 million a growth of 9%. However, adjusting for foreign exchange effects in consolidation, it's actually a reduction of 2% compared to the same period last year. The capital efficiency is based on 3 months rolling averages, and the currency therefore have less effect on the capital efficiency KPIs in general. However, we are carrying more inventory. The increase mostly in WIP and finished goods represented as contract assets in the balance sheet. The increase here is due to demand being moved around in the short term, a higher degree of demand from products with longer production lead times, such as Defence, where the products are more layers, they're more complex, and they have longer test times. That said, part of that increase is covered by advances from customers.

Trade payables are increasing as a result of us buying more components than last year and that from preferred vendors with longer payment terms. Trade receivables are in line with revenue. We see no more overdues than at last quarter end and those that were overdue has cleared a few days after the quarter closed. There's a positive cash flow of NOK 102 million in the quarter compared to positive NOK 25.4 million last year. This is the result of good profits and a reduced balance sheet, proving that much of the balance sheet growth is currency and not cash-related.

Net interest-bearing debt over EBITDA is improved from 2.9 last year to 2.5 this year. I would say in all the capital situation, Kitron is satisfactory so far.

Slide 9, please. And over to you, Peter.

Lars Peter Nilsson, Kitron ASA - CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thank you, Cathrin. Well, in general, we're seeing many opportunities in the market. Before we take a look at the order backlog, let me talk about our pipeline. In total, our pipeline amounted to just over NOK 2 billion in the quarter end. These represent annual values of quotes to customers waiting for a decision. Mostly, we focus on medical devices, advanced communication solutions or power mobility or infrastructure. These are opportunities we target to become part of our order backlog over the next 6 to 18 months. That being said, let's take a closer look at the Q1 order backlog on Slide 10, please.

It's important to remember our definition of order backlog. It does not include all future demand. Our definition is all firm orders and first 4 months of customer forecasts. Forecast exists beyond 4 months, but we do not include it in backlog. Our record strong order backlog ended at close to NOK 2.1 billion compared to NOK 1.5 billion last year. Just over NOK 1.8 billion of the backlog represents demand in 2020. The remainder is firm orders for 2021.

The order backlog increase is particularly strong in the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms and medical devices market sectors. The increased order backlog in Medical devices is related to the corona pandemic.

Let's talk about the outlook for the rest of 2020. So Slide 11, please. Before getting into the details of the outlook, I'd like to comment on the demand for 2020. Q1 has come in very much according to plans. However, for the rest of the year, we can see that the demand outlook has changed compared to the expectations coming into this year. One of the main drivers of this change is the corona pandemic. Growth is stronger within medical devices, particularly cardio and pulmonary devices. Warehouse automation is growing because of the increased pressure from online shopping. And defense communication shows a strong growth from several large customers. Growth is weaker to flat for products where the demand is more directly driven by the end consumer. I am impressed with the remarkable speed that the employees of Kitron have been able to shift focus, priorities and plans to effectively deliver a different 2020 than what we had planned just a few months ago. So much hard work. I'll take this opportunity to say thank you.

Now let's move on to Slide 12 and our 2020 outlook. Our outlook for 2020 remains unchanged. The degree of uncertainty has increased. But overall, we expect new opportunities to balance out more challenging market sectors. For 2020, we expect revenue to grow and come in between NOK 3.3 billion and NOK 3.7 billion. Our EBIT margin is expected to be between 6.4% and 7%. And again, growth is primarily driven by the defense and aerospace sectors, Medical device sectors. Profitability this year is mainly contributed by strong growth on profits in Norway, which finally, after many years now of working here, is starting to hit and exceed targets, really happy with that. Very strong profitability in China. As Cathrin mentioned, so happy with the work done by the staff there to very quickly come back online and really impress us with the work they've done. So a big shout out to those guys. And the U.S. is also improving margins.

Finally, in closing, let me summarize the key takeaways this quarter. So Slide 13, please. As the quarter goes, this one is a record in many ways. The 5 points you should make a note of are: strong growth in order backlog; record Q1 revenue; increased margins; strong cash flow; and outlook maintained.

This concludes the presentation portion of this webcast. We'll now move on to the Q&A session. And I'll ask Cathrin and Shawn, I think, what's going on.

Questions and Answers

Cathrin Nylander, Kitron ASA - CFO [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Peter. We just got one question here, and that is from -- that is, how do you see Offshore development for remainder of 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I don't have the exact number in my head, but I -- we see some mixed signals. So some of the Seismic products are moving into next year. We still have orders for them, but it's moved really out of both Q1 and then Q2 and now pushed into, I believe, Q2 of next year. Other products and other customers are very much stable, and we're continuing them. So from a top line perspective, it will probably be close to where we landed last year.

Unless you have something else to say, Cathrin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I would say lower than that. Basically, with the project-related business in the Seismic, the -- that's pushed forward, for sure. And -- but the other subsea activities that we have we control units, et cetera, that has more of an even demand so far. So I would say lower than last year. Again, we don't know exactly at this point of time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. For now, we have no more questions. So we can wait a little bit to see if anyone have more questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll give people 30 seconds. Okay. I don't see any additional questions. And I'd like to thank everybody for tuning in and listening to us and being part of our first quarter report. We're very happy with the results we presented. And we look forward to seeing you all again at our Q2 report. Thank you so much, and have a great day.