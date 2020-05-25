Edited Transcript of KEN earnings conference call or presentation 30-Apr-20 1:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 Kenon Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* Giora Almogy

OPC Energy Ltd. - CEO

* Mark Hasson

Kenon Holdings Ltd. - CFO

* Robert L. Rosen

Kenon Holdings Ltd. - CEO

Presentation

Operator [1]

Robert L. Rosen, Kenon Holdings Ltd. - CEO [2]

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our investor conference call to discuss Kenon's full year 2019 results.

In light of the current global situation, we hope everyone is staying safe, and we thank you for making the effort to join us today.

Starting with Qoros. We have some very positive news. We previously announced an agreement to sell 50% of our remaining stake in Qoros, which was 12%, to the majority shareholder of Qoros. We are pleased to update that the sale has now been completed, and we have received a full payment of CNY 1.56 billion or $220 million. As a result, we now hold a 12% interest in Qoros. The majority shareholder holds 63%, and Chery owns 25%.

In addition, we've also received aggregate cash payments of $17 million in December 2019 and April 2020 from Chery as a result of repayments on Qoros bank loans and corresponding reductions in Chery's obligations under this guarantee. We expect to receive an additional $1 million from Chery in connection with the 12% sale. Once this is received, we will be fully reimbursed for the cash collateral of CNY 244 million or about USD 36 million that we had previously provided to Chery.

The sale was completed despite some very challenging and particularly unusual circumstances, especially in China, which caused some delay in the completion of the process. We are very proud of the efforts of our team, and we're very grateful for the efforts of our partners in China. As a reminder, Kenon retains the right to [cause] Qoros' majority shareholder to purchase Kenon's remaining 12% equity stake in Qoros.

And with that, I'd like to hand the call over to Giora to discuss the business developments and results of OPC. Giora, go ahead, please.

Giora Almogy, OPC Energy Ltd. - CEO [3]

Thank you, Rob. In terms of business development, OPC-Hadera is in the process of commissioning 148-megawatt co-generation plant in Israel. The total cost of completing the OPC-Hadera plant is expected to be approximately ILS 1 billion or $289 million. Construction of this Hadera plant -- power plant has been completed and is currently in its late commissioning stage. Due to the spread of the COVID-19, Hadera EPC contractor expects a delay in the completion of the acceptance test of the power plant, which could result in a delay in the commercial operation of the Hadera power plant.

On Tzomet, OPC is developing an open-cycle natural gas-fired power station with capacity of approximately 396 megawatts in Israel. We are progressing with the development of Tzomet project. In February 2020, the Electricity Authority notified OPC that Tzomet met the financial close milestone. In addition, as a result of reaching financial closing, we completed the purchase of 4 minority partners, and now OPC Energy holds 100% of Tzomet.

Last week, OPC issued a Bond Series B in the amount of ILS 400 million, which are approximately $113 million, bearing an annual interest rate of 2.75% linked to the Israeli CPI.

In terms of financial results, OPC's revenues in 2019 were $373 million as compared to $363 million in 2018, mainly due to higher availability of Rotem power plant in 2019 and an increase in electricity tariffs that was in the beginning of 2019.

OPC's EBITDA in 2019 was $105 million as compared to $91 million in 2018. OPC's net profit was $34 million as compared to $26 million in 2018. OPC's net profit attributable to equity shareholders in 2019 was $25 million as compared to $20 million in the previous year. Please note that OPC's results as published in Israeli shekels by OPC are slightly different from those published by Kenon in USD as they don't include the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the translation of the results from shekels to U.S. dollars.

That ends my summary, and now I'll hand over to Mark, Kenon's CFO, for the financial summary. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Hasson, Kenon Holdings Ltd. - CFO [4]

Thank you, Giora. Kenon's consolidated results are largely made up of the consolidated results of OPC, which have just been described by Giora. The results of Qoros and ZIM are reflected under results from associates.

In 2019, Kenon earned a consolidated profit of $2 million, and you can find additional details in our earnings release on Form 6-K that we filed earlier today and our annual report on Form 20-F for 2019 that we plan to file later today.

In terms of liquidity and capital resources, Kenon's cash balance as at December 31, 2019 was $33 million, and Kenon does not have any material debt. The balance of $33 million is prior to the receipt of $220 million from the sale of Qoros and an additional $6 million received from Chery in April 2020.

Finally, as a reminder, Kenon is the beneficiary of a 4-year deferred payment agreement reflecting deferred consideration from the sale of its Inkia Power business in 2017. Amounts under this agreement accrue interest at a rate of 8% per annum, and as at December 31, 2019, the accrued amount was $204 million.

That ends our summary, and we will now be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Robert L. Rosen, Kenon Holdings Ltd. - CEO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. So on behalf of the management of Kenon Holdings, I would like to thank you for your interest in our company. If you have any follow-up questions after this call, please feel free to contact Kenon's Investor Relations team, whose contact details are on the press releases. I thank you again and farewell from me. Have a good day, and we hope you are staying safe.

