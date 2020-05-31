Edited Transcript of JKLAKSHMI.NSE earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-20 10:30am GMT

Q4 2020 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Pvt Ltd Earnings Call

New Delhi May 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:30:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Shailendra Chouksey

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director

* Sudhir Anna Bidkar

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Amit Murarka

Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst

* Prateek Kumar

Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Pratik Desai

Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Pritesh Sheth;CRISIL Global Research & Analytics;Analyst

* Ritesh Shah

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst

* Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst

* Shravan Shah

Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Swagato Sourya Ghosh

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division

* Vaibhav Agarwal

PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 FY '20 and FY '20 Conference Call hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions)

Story continues

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Vaibhav Agarwal, PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

Thank you, Sampath. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd., we welcome you to the Q4 FY '20 and FY '20 call of JK Lakshmi Cement. On the call, we have with us Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Sudhir Bidkar, CFO of the company.

At this point of time, I'll hand over the floor to the management of JK Lakshmi Cement for their opening remarks, which will be followed by interactive Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [3]

Thank you. Thank you, Vaibhav, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Sudhir Bidkar, along with Dr. Chouksey, welcoming you for Q4 con-call. You would have all seen the results. I don't want to repeat any numbers therein. Only thing that, yes, the financial year '19-'20 ended on a sore note because of this lockdown, which lasted initially in the month of March for about 12 days and then continued much longer than what we had initially envisaged. Though we have started operations in a smaller way, starting with the -- in the month of April with commissioning starting of the restarting of the grinding units. And slowly, gradually, we are picking up.

And without wasting any time, I'll throw the floor open for question and answers, please.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from the line of Shravan Shah from Dolat Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shravan Shah, Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, before asking any question, just a clarification needed. Raw material number for FY '19 and '20 seems to be different if I total the 4 quarter numbers, and this has been adjusted in the employee cost and other expenses. So just wanted to understand, is it a printing mistake or have we restated the numbers? And if yes, then in which quarter of the FY '19 and...

(technical difficulty)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will explain the reason for that. But broadly, this is the only reason because of the shifting of the packing cost from the raw material cost to the other expenses.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Sanjay Gandhi (sic) [Sanjay Nandi] from Ratnabali Investments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you share the production number for this quarter as well as last year of this same quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, come again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you just share the production number for this quarter as well as last year of this quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Production, you want production, not the sales? Our cement production was, for this quarter, 20.15 lakh tonne and the corresponding quarter of this year was 26.15 lakh tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.15 lakh tonne. This quarter, sir, I missed out the number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.15 lakh tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.15 lakh tonne. And what is the sales number, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What is the sales number, if you can kindly guide?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sales number for this quarter is 24.55 -- 24.65 lakh tonne, which includes clinker sales of 3.3 lakh tonne and the corresponding quarter was 29.39 lakh tonne, including clinker sale of 2.09 lakh tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, this is standalone basis, right, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. We is -- we are talking on a stand-alone. All figures are stand-alone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On stand-alone. And sir, current utilization for the Udaipur Cement, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What is the current utilization for Udaipur Cement?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Udaipur Cement is now operating in the current month around -- over 65%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Over 65%. And sir, what is the current pricing scenario post this COVID crisis? If you can guide what has been the changes or traction that happened from the mid-quarter of March '20 and yield as on date?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, we have retained more or less the same price everywhere barring that there has been some price increases, which we have been able to take in the East and some price in the North. We've not been able to take any price increase in Gujarat or Maharashtra because of the very, very low demand there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So which pockets you are planning to increase the price or you have already increased the price, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Hereafter, we are not intending for any immediate increase -- price increase till the demand does not support the further price increase.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you mean to say the post-COVID thing, the prices are similar to that of March exit quarter, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We have taken some increase as I was mentioning. About INR 10, we have been able to take the price increase in North and East and about INR 15 in the Central division.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 15 in the central division?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And what is the current petcoke price scenario, sir? The prices have already dipped a lot. So do we have booked any kind of inventory we have already or the benefits which we can reap in the coming quarters, if you can guide something on that issue?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, repeat your question, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I want to know like the petcoke prices have dipped a bit. So can you just guide us as what kind of inventory we have as of now or what kind of we have booked as of now so that we can reap the benefit in the coming quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are in the process because we are carrying certain goods inventories, although the prices have softened, but we have still not booked in a major way for future because we are still carrying our booking inventory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So average carrying cost would be roughly 75%, sir? Or it's higher?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The average carrying cost would be 75%? At what level you're carrying, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last quarter, it was INR 7,000 -- INR 7,100 -- close to INR 7,000 in the last quarter as compared to INR 8,100 in the corresponding quarter last year. Overall, for the year as a whole, it was INR 7,300 as against INR 8,300.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Ashish Kumar from Infinity Alternatives.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations for a great set of results. Couple of questions, sir. Wanted to understand what is the -- because last year, when you had mentioned, we were talking about looking at evaluating an expansion plan. Now post-COVID situation, what is the CapEx plan for FY '21 that we are looking at? And when you will plan for next expansion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have temporarily kept that on hold with the new expansion, which we were talking of that was to come in North. So we were to announce -- had there nothing had happened means without COVID, we would have announced this, but now we have kept that on hold. At the appropriate time, we'll come back with the announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if there is a CapEx plan for FY '21, how much would that be, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CapEx is nothing major. Only 2 things are happening. One, small waste heat recovery project is getting implemented at Sirohi. And -- so the CapEx for that would be about INR 120-odd crores in the current year, FY '21. And some balancing -- small balancing is happening in Udaipur, which may cost about INR 50 crores there, for Udaipur. Other than that, there could be some normal CapEx of INR 15 crores, INR 20 crores. So overall, the I see CapEx in JK Lakshmi of not more than INR 150 crores max, and not more than INR 50 crores for UCWL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So total INR 200 crores as a total limit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The second question, sir, was that we had given INR 40 crore loan to a group company. By when do you think we will be getting that repayment, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have given that to a group company, INR 40 crores loan. Actually, what had happened is, though it has not impacted us, we were having the treasury corpus of about INR 350 crores at the start of last year, which has ballooned to about INR 450 crores. Fortunately, for us, the investment in various debt instruments was safe. But going -- but looking at what has been happening in the market, 2, 3 players in the recent past had deferred their, in fact, the maturity of the FMPs, and something has happened to one of the mutual -- major mutual fund where fixed (inaudible). So in between, at that time, there was opportunity of giving an NCD to a group company, which we thought would be a safer bet than investing in a market, which was in turmoil. So it's a loan for a year and could get rolled over for another.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you think it will get repaid on in FY '22?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Initially, it was for a period of 1-year. They may pay and they may ask for another one, so this is a deployment of surplus money. It's not a group investment elsewhere other than -- not a major long-term investment. It's only a deployment of our treasury corpus, which is minimum, than to get in a turmoil market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. One suggestion and one request would be that given where your stock price is, if that money could have been deployed to do buybacks, like another group company of yours is doing it, it would help in terms of the -- it would help from a shareholder perspective to some of the shareholders...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We had already -- also done that one buyback in 2012, and we thought we have given good return as far as the dividend was concerned. But yes, certainly, this is a treasury corpus, which we are keeping for our future growth. Now we -- as I mentioned in our response to your question or some previous question that we have deferred that -- our expansion plan. Had the expansion been on time, we would have required this money, whatever is in the corpus -- treasury corpus as part of the internal accrual that we require for the promoters contribution for the new project. It's only because that project has got deferred, that's why. So I don't have money. We can't borrow to do a buyback. And this money, as the treasury corpus, which is there is for funding my long-term growth. At that time when we had that surplus, we did the buyback. So that INR 40 crores here and there will not make much dent in that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Now my -- this is just a request. Given the fact that you have deferred it, you might want to think about it over the next couple of months, and so your Board will come to the right decision.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Ritesh Shah from Investec Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, congratulations for a great job on the debt side. Sir, to understand how is debt maturity profile, what sort of repayments do we have lined up? This is the first question, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have, today, an outstanding long-term loan -- total loan portfolio on a stand-alone basis of about INR 1,450 crores and about INR 250 crores over the next 2 years each will get repaid, INR 250 crores to INR 270 crores. So we'll be down by about over INR 500 crores over the next 2 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, at UCW?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UCWL, we are today having a total loan of about INR 550 crores total, right? And there the repayment is gradually. It is not happening in a big way because they had done some temporary funding through NCDs issued to a group company. That has now been replaced with a fresh loan, which is now coming in their own balance sheet from the bank. So that carries 8 to 10 years repayment tenure with moratorium of about a year or so. So effectively, there will not be any major reduction in the debt as far as UCW is concerned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's useful. Sir, in the earlier question, you did indicate that we are postponing -- we have -- we could have actually gone ahead with the North expansion, which I believe is we are referring to 1.8 million tonne to 2 million tonne at Sirohi -- 1.5 million tonne to 2 million tonne, which is not difficult to get.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not Sirohi, we said in north, it could have happened in either Udaipur or in Sirohi. We had not selected or pinned down either for Sirohi or for Udaipur.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. I just wanted to understand what would have been the quantum of CapEx had we gone ahead for this expansion if not for COVID?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It would have been anywhere between INR 1,200 crores to INR 1,400 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So, sir, incrementally, if one had to deploy this, what is that -- what are the variables that we are looking at before we actually kickstart the process of the next phase of expansion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's basically demand/supply and that's how the demand tapers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basically, the demand/supply and our own existing capacity utilization. So we had reached about 70% to 80% capacity utilization. Had this COVID not been there, we would have been -- we would have continued with about 82%, 83% capacity utilization, and that would have given us enough reason to go in for expansion because by the time we could come in about 21 to 24 months, we'd be actually losing our -- start losing our market share. So that is how we had planned our next capacity expansion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. Chouksey sir, I have a couple of questions for you. Sir, we have seen a very nice price drop on a year-on-year basis. Can you give some color on the pricing differentials between the Northern markets and the Eastern markets for the quarter? And what are the trends right now, if possible? And secondly, any major differential on the cost curve between North and East?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, in terms of price differential, yes, there's a substantial price difference between the prices here and in the East. The only advantage that -- in East is that nearly 80% of our sale is in the waste segment there, right, while in the north it's about 55%. So if I take the weighted average price difference, while the market price difference would be about INR 40, INR 45, but because of our good trade price and also because of the low freight, there we are operating at a very low radius, the total market is well within 300 kilometers, that makes it -- the actual price differential net to us at about INR 20 to INR 25 a bag. Otherwise the market price difference is -- differential is about INR 40 to INR 45 a bag.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ritesh Shah, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interesting. Sir, last question. Specifically, there are labor issues and truck availability issues. So sir, how are we catering basically looking at some of our distributor networks there, do we have our own dedicated fleet from a transport side, basically in Northern India and Eastern India? Or is it we completely rely on external guys? What is the degree of comfort that we have over here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we have actually a mix, we don't have the entire fleet as our own. We have mix, we have some dedicated transporters, who have put their entire fleet at our disposal, but that takes care only of about 50% of our requirement. For the balance, we use railway for about 18% to 20% and the balance is all the market share. So there, of course, is the challenge. When we started the operation in April, I think we got a bit of a lead because of our high percentage of dedicated circles attached to us, so we could ramp up comparatively faster. It's only relatively, and we could reach 60%, 65% in very short time. But going forward, if the migration goes unabated, then this could be, again, a fresh challenge can be made to us, both in terms of operations, the contract labor which is engaged in the plant, especially in the packing and loading, et cetera, and also in the supply chain, it could be a challenge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Pritesh Sheth from CRISIL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Sheth;CRISIL Global Research & Analytics;Analyst, [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Firstly, I'm trying to understand on the realization front. So, sir, for this quarter and Q3, your realization declined by around approximately 2% quarter-on-quarter, but what we are seeing and what someone, I think, suggested was that there was a realization growth of around 2% -- 2%, 2.5%. So why was that your realization declined? Was it because of the mix in trade, non-trade or because of mix in premium, just trying to understand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Decline over what, which quarter are we talking?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Sheth;CRISIL Global Research & Analytics;Analyst, [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third quarter and fourth quarter. Third quarter and fourth quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, you see this is marginal. I think, this is about -- I think it's almost very similar what we -- almost INR 7 or INR 8 difference. But then we have been able to make up in the freight, which where we could reduce the rate considerably and that gave us a better net realization, so to say. So I'm not too sure as to where will that put us to a disadvantage.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Sheth;CRISIL Global Research & Analytics;Analyst, [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, right. So you're right on that, sir, it's INR 7, INR 8 of decline in realization quarter-on-quarter from third quarter to fourth quarter. But what the market generally experienced was there was a marginal increase in prices rather than the decline in what we have reported. So I was just trying to understand where the decline came from.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, it depends on the -- it actually depends on your market mix. We have seen a price decline in Gujarat, and we have almost 37%, 38% supply there. So it depends on we are comparing with what.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Sheth;CRISIL Global Research & Analytics;Analyst, [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agree right, sir. Okay, got it. Got your point. I think maybe your East -- supply to East market would have increased where we have a lower price, so got it, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You're right. You're right. That also makes a difference there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Amit Murarka from Motilal Oswal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So a couple of questions. One, I missed your comment on capacity utilization. So currently, what will be the utilization at which you are operating?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think we mentioned in one of the question earlier that we are operating at -- the plants are operating at about 70% capacity utilization. East is doing slightly better where it might be over 75% capacity utilization.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that would roughly imply, I mean, near normal level, right? I mean, if we have to look at a full year average basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not exactly. Not exactly because our full year capacity utilization -- if I leave out the fourth quarter, then we are operating at about 80% capacity utilization.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So it's 10% lower broadly then. I mean...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Perfect.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So volumes have recovered quite well in that case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the volumes have actually recovered very well in that case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But as I was mentioning, whether that would really continue is a challenge. And I had put that caveat in the beginning that the initial supplement came from the dry supply chain. So the whole pipeline was dry, the retailers, the dealers, the material in transit and so on. So initially, the push came from there. And then, of course, the rural construction which was left half in between, when this lockdown came, the rural was immediate to pick it up, and there we have a -- comparatively, we are better placed in the rural market in the construction.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So then is there a fear or concern that maybe June volume could actually dip given that the pent-up demand will get over and plus the migrant labor issue is also, I mean, looking at sort of a concern.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The situation is actually very dynamic and it's very, very difficult to really put a finger as to what will the numbers be in June. But right now, we are working on the premise that June would be at very similar level as May, because from July onwards, in any case, the monsoon will start impacting. So the volume will go down there. And a lot of people would like to finish their construction despite all these odds before the monsoons sets in.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And in terms of the operating costs, like, has there been any perceptible change in cost post the COVID or in this situation like road logistics freight has apparently gone up, so can you like put more light on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, there has been some increase in the logistic cost, but then we are trying to make it up by more number of -- more amount of -- or higher volume of direct dispatches to the site rather than routing it through the ground and so on. So net, we are -- we may not see really any major change in the cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fine. And petcoke...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other than, of course, the fixed cost, which will per tonne -- on per tonne basis will certainly go up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, yes, of course. And also like on the other variable line items, like petcoke currently would be lower than, let's say, the 4Q averages, right? Would you be able to quantify that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, you're right. We have some inventory. So the real impact of that new reduced price will come later on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amit Murarka, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sir. So how much was your reduction? I mean if you could quantify?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reduction as of now is about 10%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Pratik Desai from NMV Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pratik Desai, Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations, sir, on a good set of number. So my question is towards the exceptional item, which you had in the FY '20, INR 30 crores, what was it towards?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is towards the -- this was done not in this quarter, it was coming since the first quarter. This was towards the impairment of the carrying cost of one capital work in progress of the conveyer belt, which is to be commissioned at our Durg cement plant. So the carrying cost was lower than -- the actual carrying cost was higher, that's why the impairment was to be provided.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pratik Desai, Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. Sir, can you give the fuel mix for the quarter? I mean, I missed the numbers actually.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Which -- what mix?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pratik Desai, Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuel mix, fuel mix.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuel mix...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Almost 20% is coal and 80% is petcoke.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pratik Desai, Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So it is largely towards petcoke only. And you actually gave out the tonne -- per tonne numbers, right, for the petcoke or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Mr. Bidkar, earlier gave you the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This per tonne total in this quarter was about INR 7,000 as against INR 8,100 in the corresponding quarter. And for the year as a whole was at INR 7,300 per tonne as against INR 8,300 in the last financial year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pratik Desai, Nayan M Vala Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. Sir, last question is towards -- sir, how do you see the demand recovery, specifically in rural? Like you mentioned earlier that you are like a good established player in rural regions. So how do you see the demand recovery going forward for FY '21?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think I mentioned also that whatever demand we are witnessing now is mainly coming in the rural. So the demand recovery in the rural has been good, and there are a couple of sectors, which are supporting it and there are a couple of sectors which will negate it. So how they will play out in future is, of course, anybody's guess. The positive factors are that the migrant labor, which has gone back to their villages, they are likely to fuel the demand of the rural because when they are free, they can take up the construction of their own houses -- construction or repair, I mean, of their own houses, and they don't need to engage outside labor, they can do it themselves. That's a very common phenomenon. So that can actually add to the demand. The negative side is that with lot of people going back to the villages, the spread of the disease in the rural is likely to happen more. And it has been witnessed in many places in Rajasthan that villagers have started getting infected. So it's both, positive and negative.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Swagato Ghosh from Franklin Templeton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, the clinker sales that you generally do every quarter, is it to external companies or is it to our Udaipur unit that gets accounted in the stand-alone numbers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is broadly external only except for some conversion job work which we are doing from other outsourced grinding unit. We are not selling any clinker to Udaipur.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But sir, why are we selling to external like units? So maybe you can help me with the profitability number on this volume. And also from a competitive perspective -- competitive strategy perspective, does it make sense?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It makes sense because it saves us the transportation cost, then I am only transferring the clinker, I'm not transferring the fly ash or the spun along with it. So I'm not selling the cement. So if I have a grinding unit which is near to a market where I don't have a grinding unit, it helps. So like I have one outsourced grinding unit in U.P. and one I have in J&K, there I don't have a nearby -- captive grinding unit nearby. So that helps me in terms of logistics and it also helps me to retain my market share there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So the end cement product gets sold as JK Lakshmi brand only, but it does not come in your P&L, the revenue, the cement revenue. Is that understanding right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, come again, can you repeat that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So when you sell clinker to these outsourced grinding units and they in turn sell the cement, the revenue -- the clinker revenue comes in my P&L, but the cement revenue is in some other entity's P&L, is that right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. We buy the cement from them. That is a trading -- we buy the cement. We sell -- we buy the -- first, we sell the clinker, then we buy the cement from them and then sell in our own name. So that trading -- that extra is trading of cement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Prateek Kumar from Antique Stockbroking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my first question is, can you give volumes for consolidated operations for FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Volumes, sorry, come again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UCW volume for FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UCWL volume for FY, just a minute. UCWL has done a total of about 19 lakh tonne, total sales, which included 14.69 lakh tonne of cement and 4.42 lakth tonne of clinker.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [125]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So this -- when we -- if we have to calculate the total consolidated volumes for the company, that will have like this 92 lakh tonne of stand-alone plus 19 lakh tonne of UCW, that's right? Or we have to subtract them intersegment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. Because for us also we are selling at arm's length. Even if we are selling some products to Udaipur or to outsider, we are also doing it at arm's length pricing. And even if they are selling to us, then the -- all is at arm's length pricing. So it's as good as a sale only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [127]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, but your individual company's sales could have that. So there is no intersegment or intercompany, we have to subtract for that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [128]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. It is completely valid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [129]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And sir, you highlighted our trade mix in East is 80%, North and Gujarat is 55%. How is the premium product mix in these 2 regions of the trade sale?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [130]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's roughly -- I don't have the exact figure right now, but then it's roughly 20% of our trade sale is in the North.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [131]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in East, how would that be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [132]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

East would be about 12% to 14% for the trade sales.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [133]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And regarding the price hike, you mentioned, you took like INR 10, INR 15 price hike. So this improvement in utilization in the month of May to INR 65, INR 70, have all these volumes happened at higher prices?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [134]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think, most of them, yes. Barring what we are selling in Gujarat, there is no price increase.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [135]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Even in May -- month of May?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [136]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In May also, there's no price increase. The demand there is very, very subdued because of the very high incidence of corona there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [137]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And how would be the profitability like -- for a year basis, how would be the profitability per tonne in North and East operations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [138]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is too uncertain and it is too far off really to discuss that in today's time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [139]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. In FY '20, how would the profitability...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [140]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't share the region-wise profitability, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [141]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just one thing, on your gross debt position for consolidated operations, is it INR 2,000 crores?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [142]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [143]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross debt position for consolidated operations, is it INR 2,000 crores, INR 1,450 crores plus INR 550 crores, that's what you said, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [144]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. It is about INR 1,980 crores, close to INR 2,000 crores. You are right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [145]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So there is a very large component of current maturities of long-term debt in that case for FY '20 for...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [146]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, about INR 283 crores -- INR 280-odd crores. Yes, that is what I mentioned about INR 250 crores to INR 270 crores will get paid off.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Kumar, Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [147]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, sir, for consolidated -- in consolidated operations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [148]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a consolidated basis, about 200 -- say almost INR 250 crores of debt is replacement debt. So what is going to be paid out of the company's cash flow profitability is about INR 270 crores only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [149]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Saurabh Dubey] from HDFC Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [150]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I want to know the RMC revenue for Q4?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [151]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [152]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The RMC revenue for Q4?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [153]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's about INR 43 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [154]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 43 crores. Okay. And what would be the clinker utilization?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [155]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [156]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What would be the clinker utilization for Q4?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [157]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clinker utilization, you mean capacity utilization?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [158]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The production in Q4, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [159]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a minute, clinker capacity utilization you're asking no? It's about -- in the fourth quarter, it was about 95%, 96%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [160]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What was the number for clinker production?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [161]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clinker production for the fourth quarter was 16 lakh tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [162]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So flat Q-on-Q?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [163]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [164]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on a Q-on-Q basis, the clinker production number was flattish, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [165]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, flattish.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [166]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, on the consol volume numbers that you said, like the stand-alone volume for the full year was 92 lakhs tonnes odd. And for the consol, including UCW, should we directly add 19 lakhs tonnes or there were intercompany sale, which needs to be knocked off?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [167]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, can you repeat your question, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [168]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. For cement and clinker sales, JK Lakshmi stand-alone for the quarter is close to 92 lakh tonne, is that understanding right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [169]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is for the year, not for the quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [170]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the year, yes, yes, for the year. And for the UCW, you mentioned 19 lakh tonne, cement plus clinker?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [171]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [172]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But if we want to see the consol revenue and divide to get net realization, what would be the volume we should take? A plus B or sum...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [173]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Summation only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [174]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No intersegment? You may be selling to Udaipur and Udaipur would be selling some cement or clinker to you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [175]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because we are doing the both at both the entities at arm's length pricing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [176]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But that doesn't create any double-counting of numbers when we add up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [177]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. In consolidated basis, when you do for this value part, there are 2 things. One is on the volume. Volume is total 110 lakh tonne. But when you consolidate for value purposes, sales value, then whatever is sold for consolidation basis, that has to be knocked off.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [178]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So that is what I'm asking. You may have knocked off on the revenue front.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [179]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [180]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So accordingly, on the volume front, what knock off would be required?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [181]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will just come back to you on that, what is the corresponding knocking off required from the volume.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [182]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, meanwhile, on full year basis, what is our clinker utilization in stand-alone entity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [183]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

95%, I told you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [184]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Full year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [185]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll just get you, Saurabh, that the inter sales which needs to be knocked off. I'll separately address to you that question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [186]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No issues, sir. One more question was on the clinker utilization on stand-alone entity. We have around 6.9 million tonne installed capacity clinker.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [187]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [188]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stand-alone JK Lakshmi clinker capacity is 6.9 million tonne?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [189]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clinker capacity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [190]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [191]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The total clinker capacity for JK Lakshmi is 6.7 million tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [192]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6.7 million tonne. And out of that, we have already achieved in this financial year 6.5 million tonne of production.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [193]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is what I said. We are -- capacity utilization for the year is almost 95%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [194]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. So in terms of for growth purpose, we do need to have another clinker line going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [195]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that was what the expansion we were planning, but that in -- in terms of UCWL, we do have the surplus clinker capacity therein. And we are also doing bottlenecking that will help us to further improve the production there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [196]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How much does that will lead to from 1.3 million tonne currently, Udaipur?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [197]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.2 million tonne is their existing capacity. That will go up to 1.5 million tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [198]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what time line do you ascribe to that, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [199]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

By the end of this financial year it should be...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [200]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just 1 more question. Initially, you had mentioned that we were talking about around INR 15 crores CapEx for expansion in the North -- brownfield expansion in the North. So what capacity was that related to the INR 1500 crores?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [201]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was about 2.5 million tonne capacity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [202]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And at the same location in Sirohi, or one 2.5 million tonne at Sirohi?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [203]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We had not pinned down it was in North. Either in Sirohi or in Udaipur.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [204]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But 1 unit of 2.5 million tonne, which will not be ....

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [205]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One line of 1.5 million tonne clinkerization and commensurate to 2.5 million tonne grinding capacity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [206]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So -- and for that you're earmarking around INR 1,500 crores?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [207]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. INR 1,400 crores to -- INR 1,200 crores to INR 1,400 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [208]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because earlier you had guided that for a brownfield expansion your CapEx density may be around INR 500 crores to INR 600 crores per tonne. So from that perspective?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [209]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, that is what I'm saying. About 2.5 million tonne would be about INR 1,200 crores...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [210]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, INR 1,500 crores. Right, right. Okay. Great. Sir, you have already mentioned on the debt profile and debt reduction plans for the next 2 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [211]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Swagato Ghosh from Franklin Templeton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [212]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes . So sir, just a clarification on a question I asked earlier. This clinker volume that you said, it was 3.3 lakh tonne for the quarter. So we sold this entire quantity to the outsource grinding unit. Then we bought the corresponding cement back and sold it, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [213]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [214]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [215]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not -- just sold out. The entire sale is not for trading. Some has actually gone to -- as sales without there being any conversion. Only a portion of that got converted at our outsourced grinding unit. What I'm saying is not the entire 3.5 lakh tonne has gone to get converted at our outsourced grinding unit, maybe only 20%, 30% thereof would have got converted only. Other remaining clinker is an actual clinker sale to outsider where there is no conversion happening.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [216]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. So then my question, sir, is then is that 70%, 80% of this number is still like about 10% of your sales number, so it's generally very uncommon for a player your size doing such quantity of clinker sales to external parties continuously.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [217]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I may clarify, this would be roughly 40% to 45% of our own conversion and about 55% will be, as Mr. Bidkar said, would be the sale. So your question, whether your -- this is common or not. Every company will have its own strategy of where to sell. Say, if I have a choice that I have to convert cement and there's long distance or if I sell a clinker at a lower distance, then I get a price, it depends. So one is constantly taking a view based on the relative return that one gets either on clinker or cement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [218]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And so the profitability is comparable because you are taking this decision based on economics, so can I assume that the profitability of the clinker -- external clinker sale...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [219]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It won't be comparable in that sense that if I'm comparing -- had it been in share market if I had an option, obviously, I would convert and sell. But if I had to travel a long distance and bring down my overall realization, then I might sell it as a clinker. So I think (technical difficulty) which is not exactly the profitability that you are seeing here, it would rather be lower profitability.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [220]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And so because we are like -- thanks for the explanation. But because we are doing this, so that means we have additional clinker capacity actually. So going back to the earlier question asked, we are at 95% of clinker utilization, but most -- some of it is at least getting sold externally. So we do not need to expand immediately, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [221]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can say that -- no, it won't be very substantial. If you see in a year, we sold about 7 lakh tonne of clinker. So if had to -- if I were selling, say, 50% in the market, 50% I am getting converted, then it's only 3.5 lakh tonne of clinker that I could have converted to sale. So now overall, then you are talking about 11 million tonne or 12 million tonne of cement that you have, you're adding only about 0.5 million tonne there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [222]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But sir, your 6.5 million tonne is your clinker capacity -- so 6.7 million tonne and you are selling...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [223]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [224]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on a base of 6.7 million tonne, if you are selling -- 6.7 million tonne, if you are selling 7 lakh tonne and out of that 50%, 55%, so that is a good 5%, 6% number in itself, 1 year of growth. So that is why I was asking from.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [225]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's what I said that when we took that decision of starting the work prior to COVID, this was what the idea was. Presently, we are at about 95% and if new capacity will take 2 years to come, 1 year we'll manage with going to -- with 100% and then also utilize the clinker that we are today selling convert into cement. So this is how we would have managed in next 2 years' time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swagato Sourya Ghosh, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, Research Division [226]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough, fair enough. And sir, from next quarter onwards, like the suggestion, which was given earlier, a similar suggestion, if you can just have some of the key numbers in the press release itself, including the consolidated volume numbers, because probably it's better to look at the company on a consol basis, including UCW. So that will be very helpful from next quarter onwards.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [227]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In response to the earlier question for consolidation, we are netting off, then you need to net off on the interunit sale of about 10.51 lakh tonne. So that is what is going -- getting canceled off when you consolidate the accounts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [228]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, due to time constraint, we take the last question from the line of Sanjay Gandhi (sic) [Sanjay Nandi] from Ratnabali Investments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [229]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, can you just share the margins like what we make by selling the clinker?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [230]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [231]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, what kind of margins do we make in selling the clinker, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [232]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the contribution level, we get about something like INR 800 a tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [233]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pardon, sir? I couldn't hear you, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shailendra Chouksey, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Whole-Time Director [234]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the contribution level, you get about INR 800 to INR 900 a tonne.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [235]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. INR 900 a tonne. And sir, can you just guide also what is the like maintenance CapEx for 1 million tonne plant on annual basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [236]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, your voice is not clear. Can you repeat your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [237]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [238]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you repeat your question? Your voice was breaking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [239]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I just wanted to know like what would be the maintenance CapEx for a 1 million tonne plant, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [240]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a maintenance CapEx for us scheduled for -- in the FY '21 of about INR 20 crores, INR 25 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sanjay Nandi;Ratnabali Investments;Analyst, [241]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 20 crores to INR 25 crores for 1 million tonne, sir, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudhir Anna Bidkar, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - CFO [242]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not for 1 million tonne, for our total capacity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

