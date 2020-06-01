Edited Transcript of JFIN.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 1-Apr-20 12:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Jiayin Group Inc Earnings Call

Jun 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Jiayin Group Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Chunlin Fan

Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO

* Dinggui Yan

Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO

* Shelley Bai

Jiayin Group Inc. - IR Director

* Yifang Xu

Jiayin Group Inc. - Chief Risk Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Craig Edward Irwin

Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Linlin Qian

The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Now I'll turn the call over to Julia Qian, Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group Asia. Ms. Qian, please proceed.

Linlin Qian, The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD [2]

Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Jiayin Group's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019. We released the result early today. The press release is available on the company's website as well as from Newswire Services.

On the call with me today are Mr. Yan Dinggui, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Fan Chunlin, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Xu Yifang, Chief Risk Officer.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during the conference call are in Chinese RMB.

With that, let me now turn the call over to our CEO, Yan Dinggui. Mr. Yan will speak in Chinese and then our IR Director, Shelley Bai, will translate his comments to English. Go ahead, Mr. Yan.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [3]

(foreign language)

Shelley Bai, Jiayin Group Inc. - IR Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. Despite the evolving regulatory environment and the economic uncertainties, we made progress on many fronts in 2019. Since our successful listing on NASDAQ in May last year, we have been strategically transforming our business model in order to drive sustainable long-term growth. As you know, we disposed the Caiyin and integrated DouYin, a fintech platform that committed to connect consumers with financial institutions. It uses AI and Big Data analysis as a core technology. This critical restructuring streamlined our operations, enhanced our risk management system and accelerated our collaborations with financial institutions.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In the second quarter, right after the IPO, we started transitioning funding from individuals to institutions. We are glad to see that 45% of loan originations were funded by institutions in March. So far, we have successfully onboarded 10 institutions and have another 20 institutions in preparation. Our institutional onboarding process was affected by the 6-week lockdown in China, starting in February 2020 due to coronavirus control.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Our market has been changing rapidly. In the fourth quarter, all of our fintech peers faced the challenge of an accelerating decrease in loan origination volume as a result in revenue decline. Our fourth quarter results include these challenges in our peer group.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Our fourth quarter net income was a modest RMB 22.6 million. We have taken all necessary actions to reduce expenses, including reductions in promotions lending by increasing our focus on repeat borrowers, closely monitor and prioritize the R&D expenses and reduce the costs related to loan originations.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] We started 2020 in an incredibly challenging environment in light of the combined impact from the coronavirus outbreak, the macroeconomic slowdown and the regulatory developments, which have all adversely affect our industry. Thanks to geographic diversity, most of our clients are outside of the epidemic center. Due to that and the higher level of repeat customers, we expect the Q1 2020 loan volume to be flat sequentially. The industry risks should be only modestly affect in Q1 and, in fact, has returned to pre-virus levels.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] China appears to have contained the spread of the virus. We have fully resumed operations. We believe that consumer demand will rebound quickly once the virus is fully contained.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In 2020, we will continue to invest in our technology platform and our talent. Our management team is stable, solid and focused. We are in this for long-term growth and are committed to explore and identify opportunities to recognize growth.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] We have laid out 3 key initiatives for this year. First, identify opportunities to drive business growth and expand the scalability of our platform. We are very actively exploring opportunities to acquire a nationwide online microlending license. Several discussions are being planned, and we expect a great progress. We will also continue to focus on the transition of funding to institutions. The speed of transition will depend on how quickly the virus crisis subsides. Even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads globally, China is recovering after 6 to 8 weeks of lockdown for the entire country. Business are reopening and consumer confidence and spending are gradually recovering. We will have more clarity on economic recovery in the next several months. We remain optimistic.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The second initiative is to build strategic partnerships with financial institutions, including the possibility of strategic investments. We have identified several partners for potential investment and cooperation.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The third initiative is to continue to expand into Southeast Asia and Latin America, most notably, India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Mexico. We are a financial technology platform company. Our advanced risk management system, AI-based consumer behavior analytics and operational experience can be easily utilized in these markets. Of course, our road map for overseas expansion will be dependent on the status of the various operate in those regions as well.

Dinggui Yan, Jiayin Group Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] We are geared up to resume growth. We are confident that we can emerge from this challenging period with an agile platform, loyal customers and strong execution.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Chunlin, who will offer more details on fourth quarter financial performance. Chunlin, please go ahead.

Chunlin Fan, Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mr. Yan and Shelley, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today.

Before I go into details about our financial results, please note that all numbers presented here are in RMB and the percentage changes are on year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated. Our press release contains other figures and comparisons you need, so I will only highlight some of the key points here. We are pleased to have sustained healthy profitability in 2019. Despite very challenging headwinds, we posted modest net income of RMB 22.6 million in the fourth quarter. These results reflect the challenging marketing conditions and an evolving regulatory environment.

During the quarter, we decreased outstanding loan balance, reduced the number of investors and reduced the number of borrowers. This caused a lower loan origination volume and resulted in the top line decline. While we wait for further clarification on the regulatory situation, we are managing our business prudently by closely watching our costs and sustaining margins by operating more conservatively and efficiently. We shifted our focus to repeat lenders and repeat borrowers. As you know, serving repeat customers is more cost-effective and has less credit risk. We were also able to effectively reduce the sales and marketing expense and costs related to loan originations. At the same time, both the average investment amounts and average borrowing amounts were up significantly. This further reflected our lenders' and borrowers' strong confidence in our platform. We also closely monitored and managed R&D expense. We made significant investments in technology and talents in first half of 2019. With the challenging environment now, we reprioritized R&D expense in Q4, resulting in meaningful reductions.

General and administrative expenses were up, but this was mainly due to the increased share-based compensation expense allocated to G&A. In addition, in Q4, we continued to accelerate the transition of funding to institutions and the proportion of institutional funding improved steadily.

As Mr. Yan mentioned earlier, 45% of the loan volume were funded by institutions in March this year. If coronavirus outbreak is fully contained, we expect even more progress. The coronavirus outbreak has adversely impacted our industry. The impact to our business is modest due to our geographic diversification and our focus on repeat high-quality customers.

Loan volume in Q1 of 2020 should be flat compared to Q4. We have seen some early signs of improvement in recent weeks. As the country reopens, people are returning to work, we hope economic activity will pick up and the consumer spending will resume.

Our balance sheet is solid with RMB 122.1 million in cash and equivalents compared with RMB 41.4 million at the end of 2018. This solid cash position will enable us to execute our 2020 strategy and reignite growth.

With that, let's open the call for questions. Mr. Yan, Ms. Xu, our Chief Risk Officer, and I will answer questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a question from the line of Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners.

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first thing I wanted to ask about is the change (technical difficulty) borrowing base with the virus. Are you seeing any industry-wide deterioration in credit quality? What's the current delinquency rate on loans? And how does it compare to 6 months ago, a year ago? And is this already starting to improve, given that, I guess, we're a full 90 days after the end of the December fiscal quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yifang Xu, Jiayin Group Inc. - Chief Risk Officer & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Craig. This is Yifang Xu. I'm going to take on your question. So in terms of very specific delinquency numbers, that we are ready to publish that in our annual report. But we can generally talking about the trending and the impact coming from the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. So as you mentioned early in your question that we are seeing some adverse impact from this outbreak, we are seeing something very similar on our business as well. However, overall assessment on impact is modest. So here, how we are approaching this impact from managing our business perspective. First, we are taking a conservative position in terms of new loan generations. We are limiting our loan growth in our Q1. As a result, you are likely going to see a flat growth in terms of the loan volume in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

In addition to that, we are also making a deliberate choice to shifting our loan portfolio towards our repeated borrowers, just to be -- to stand more conservative in terms of risk perspective. Secondly, we are seeing some of our customers are truly impacted by the pandemic outbreak. We are rolling out some credit relief solutions, which is granted on a case-by-case basis. We are seeing the participation rate is relatively low. Due to our geographic diversity, most of our customers are residing outside of the pandemic center. As a result, we are likely going to see very limited impact in terms of that -- the loss rates. Clearly back in the month of February, just as our peers, we have started seeing some impact due to the lockdown period and the impact on our customers on the repayment as well as some disruptions to our collection operations. As a result, we are seeing some uptick in our delinquency rate and some impact in terms of our collection rate. But good news to report to now is we are seeing early signs of improvement in recent weeks. And we are seeing steadily the numbers rolling back to what the levels seen before the outbreak. And relatively that we are back to the -- in terms of both delinquency rates and collection rates, we are back to the levels before the virus outbreak period of time.

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. My second question is about the first quarter. So the first quarter is done. Today is the 1st of April. Can you share with us your cash balance today on April 1? And can you comment whether or not you expect the first quarter to be profitable without the benefit of something like a tax rebate or something like this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chunlin Fan, Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Craig, for your question, and I will take this one. The cash and cash equivalents for the -- as of the end of 2019 is CNY 120 million, which is CNY 80 million bigger than that number of the end of 2018. And the good thing about our cash position is the net operating cash or the net cash provided by the operating activities is positive in 2019. And for quarter 1, due to the loan origination volume, we are aligned with the number of Q4 because today is already April 1, and I can disclose this number to you already. The loan origination volume for Q1 is CNY 1.2 billion as well. It's exactly the same as Q4. And because the management team has taken measures to manage the overall cost structure, and we are going to see a decrease of the operation cost and the net profit margin will come back to a normal double digit. That's what I'm expecting.

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So normal double digits in the first quarter or in the second quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chunlin Fan, Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's hard to tell, but I will say our net profit margin in fourth quarter last year was not a normal margin, and we're expecting to see it be normalized in the first quarter or second quarter this year, but it's still largely subject to the containment of the pandemic outbreak.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [8]

Okay. And I just -- I want to understand this very clearly. So I guess, I'm asking the question again. So in the fourth quarter of 2019, the cash position declined by CNY 115 million to CNY 122 million. I believe in your answer just now, you confirmed that we should be flat or similar on the cash balance to that CNY 120 million, CNY 122 million exiting the March quarter. Can you just confirm that I understand that correctly?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chunlin Fan, Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think your understanding is basically correct. As I said, the loan origination volume for Q1 this year was same as Q4 last year. And if you do a very simple calculation, basically, the take rate for Q1 probably will be a little bit lower than Q4 because in Q1, we increased the portion of the institutional funding to like 27%. That's why the take rate will be a little bit lower. But the key thing here is our operating costs will also be lowered because we did some actions to manage the overall cost structure in Q1 this year, and this benefit will also be reflected throughout the full year in 2020. So that's the budget side. As Xu just mentioned, this year, our strategy is to grow the business. So the overall loan origination volume for the full year, we are still trying to grow our business. So that's the bottom line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [10]

So then turning to originations using funding from institutional investors. You made huge progress in 2019 despite the challenges as we finished the year. Can you maybe frame out for us what your priorities are in working with institutional investors over the next couple of quarters? Where would you like to be with institutional investors by the end of the year? How many institutions do you think is a reasonable number for us to expect to be participating on your platform? Any other color you can provide would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yifang Xu, Jiayin Group Inc. - Chief Risk Officer & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Craig. This is Yifang again. I'm going to take your question. Yes, as you noted early that in -- we -- since mid of 2019, we have made a significant improvement in terms of shifting our strategy towards having the funding source, our funding source funded by institutional partners. And as the numbers pointed out that in the Q1 -- in the -- in Q4 2019, we are reporting a 60% -- 16%, our funding -- our loan origination will be funded by our institutional investors compared to 10% in the prior quarter, which is Q3 2019. And we are seeing steady improvement even during the time period of what we've seen at the beginning of this 2020. Chunlin actually mentioned a number that is pretty exciting earlier, which is in Q1, we are seeing a rate of 27% of loans will be coming from institutional investors. And in March, we are seeing 45% of loans from institutional investors. And we are -- in the meantime, we are keeping our total origination flat compared to -- in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. So far, we have 10 financial institution partners we are working with fully onboard. And we are -- again, we are reporting a healthy pipeline. So we have 20 financial institution partners which are -- who are under discussions with us and prepared to be onboarded over the next several months. And yes, as the business turns back to normal, our business development teams for our institution investors are continue to working hardly towards that goal. We are expecting going to have our full transition to institutional investors sometime during -- in 2020.

In the meantime, while Mr. Yan was discussing our overall strategy, we are actively exploring opportunities to acquire a national online microlending license. So we are having several conversations, and we are seeing some progresses, and hopefully, we're going to report some good stories sometime soon. In addition to that, we are -- while we are deepening our relationship with our institutional funding sources, we are also seeking building -- seeking to build strategic partnership with financial institutions, with the possibilities to build strategic investments. So with all these efforts in place, we are hoping that in 2020 that we -- our loan origination volume and our loan portfolio will grow.

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [12]

Craig Edward Irwin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [12]

Excellent. Last question, if I may. In your prepared remarks, you mentioned multiple international geographies, including countries like the Philippines and South America. Can you maybe frame out for us what the status is of those markets for Jiayin Group? Do you expect a material contribution from any of those markets in 2020? How rapidly do you see them growing for you over the next couple of years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yifang Xu, Jiayin Group Inc. - Chief Risk Officer & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, one of our initiatives to drive our international strategy is to expand into the Southeast Asia and Latin America, especially the Latin American market. But as of now, and we are taking a close watch on how this pandemic situation is expanding worldwide. Specifically, even in China, that impact has been -- or even in China, the impact has somewhat contained, which is kind of still having a strong growth for our overall business. In terms of international strategy, in terms of how soon things will be under control and what is the impact, economic impact, from the mid- to long-term perspective will on the international markets, we are still waiting to see. But on the material front, we can report is that in Indonesia, we have in a trial period of obtaining our license, peer-to-peer license. That's a milestone that we like to report on this call. But how -- in terms of how soon we can grow the business and have significant expansion on the business, we are still waiting to see.

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And seeing no more questions in the queue, let me turn the call back to Mr. Fan for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Chunlin Fan, Jiayin Group Inc. - CFO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating on today's call, and thank you for your support. We appreciate your interest and look forward reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our conference for today, and thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]