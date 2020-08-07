Edited Transcript of JE.TO earnings conference call or presentation 8-Jul-20 3:30pm GMT

Q4 2020 Just Energy Group Inc Earnings Call

TORONTO Aug 7, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Just Energy Group Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* James Brown

Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO

* R. Scott Gahn

Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Mark Thomas Jarvi

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research

* Nelson Ng

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Just Energy Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

I would now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Scott Gahn. Sir, you may begin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me today is Jim Brown, our Chief Financial Officer. And I need to preface the call by saying that the 2 press releases issued today, and potentially, our answers to any of your questions, will contain forward-looking information. That information may ultimately prove inaccurate, so please read the disclaimer regarding the information from the bottom of the press releases.

So let's get started. We got a lot to cover. Today, we issued our fiscal 2020 earnings results as well as issuing a special press release regarding our recapitalization plan and Board renewal. Jim and I will discuss the results for the quarter and our strategic priorities for the coming year as well as the recapitalization plan before we conduct a brief question-and-answer session at the end.

I'd like to begin my remarks by saying that the past few weeks and months have been marked by unprecedented events, from a global pandemic to record unemployment to destructive weather events across North America and an international dialogue on civil rights and racism. Through all of this, Just Energy's mission remains unchanged, provide essential utility services to customers while ensuring the health and safety of all of our employees. I'm proud of our team and the culture of inclusiveness we have worked hard to build at our company, and I'm honored to lead this organization during these challenging times.

When I rejoined Just Energy as CEO last August, I sought to accomplish 3 objectives: one, stabilize the core North American commodity business through a series of measured but significant cost reductions and tightened enrollment controls; two, to shed low-return noncore business activities; and three, to improve liquidity. Despite the substantial progress made through these initiatives, we ultimately concluded that we could not, even with flawless execution, operate our way to solving our balance sheet issues. Constrained liquidity, high debt levels, and looming debt maturities, coupled with a need to build confidence among our financial, credit, and commercial counterparties, led us to conclude that we needed more than just operating efficiency to sustain the company. This was confirmed too by the strategic review.

Thus, I thoroughly believe that the recapitalization plan we announced today, combined with the many operational improvements we've made, will strengthen and derisk our business in a way that results in a much stronger Just Energy. Through this plan, we will set the company on the right path for long-term success as a North American energy retailer for all of our stakeholders.

Story continues

Turning to our performance. Fiscal 2020 was an important year for Just Energy. We undertook a strategic review to explore avenues in which we could unlock greater value while continuing to provide best-in-class experiences for our customers. Our collective efforts have served to stabilize our core business. Specifically, we streamlined our operating footprint by exiting noncore markets, including Ireland, the U.K., Japan, and Georgia, and refocusing our resources in our core North American retail energy markets. We reduced unnecessary SG&A expenses and embedded CapEx discipline across the company, which resulted in exceeding our spend reduction target of $60 million for fiscal 2020.

These already-completed actions have us positioned to deliver approximately $100 million in savings in fiscal '21 relative to our fiscal 2019 performance.

We updated our enrollment controls to prevent lower quality onboarding and increased credit score requirements to improve customer quality selection. In addition, our reporting and strict monitoring now allows us to identify any bad debt issues before they mature.

Already, we're seeing the positive effects of these efforts in reduced bad debt and overall improvement in customer quality, which has served us well as we have entered the current COVID-19 environment.

We expanded our retail sales channels in 2020 and revamped our digital sales in order to improve the return on investment that we are making in our cost of acquisition. We also hired a new executive head of our digital and telesales. We continue to adhere to a strict focus on return on investment of all marketing spend. As we come out of COVID disruptions, this approach will serve us well as we scrutinize each dollar spent as we ramp back up on these channels.

The early results of our efforts can be seen in our financial results for the quarter and full year as we reported base EBITDA from continuing operations of $74.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and $185.8 million for the full year, inclusive of the $22 million positive adjustment from the reduction in the filter group earn-out liability.

In total, these stabilization efforts have been critical in laying the strong foundation we needed within our business to begin pivoting to a period of sustaining our improved performance and structure and ultimately, enhancing our growth and value longer term.

More recently, like all businesses, we've had to take several difficult but necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic that have affected near-term results. To be clear, our business is operating as a healthy business, and our multichannel model and essential nature of our services have served us well during the initial stages of COVID. Additionally, regulatory and government agencies have been supportive in working with Just Energy and other companies in our space on credit risk issues related to the pandemic. However, we took early action to suspend our door-to-door sales and in-store retail selling activity essentially suspending all face-to-face selling. We suspended all business travel as well as requiring employees to work from their homes unless required for business continuity.

As stay-at-home orders are lifted across markets in which Just Energy operates, we're working closely with state, provincial, and local officials, as well as retail channel partners to reopen sales channels that were impacted by COVID-19. New protocols for how best to engage with potential customers are being reviewed and trialed in certain markets.

As we speak with you here in July, I can also add that in Q1 fiscal '21, while sales have been adversely impacted due to COVID-19, the business continued to perform well on many levels. Our work on signing better customers is continuing to yield results. As a result, our attrition rates in our consumer business are improved, partially offsetting the reduction in sales and our bad debt rates continue to decline despite the impact of COVID-19. We are also using this time to revamp our sales strategy with a renewed focus on our emerging digital sales platform.

Our mission in the year ahead is we must continue to reduce costs and simplify our structure and streamline our portfolio and further stabilize our liquidity, while also preserving our -- and expanding our high-return sales channels.

I'd like to -- before turning it over to Jim, I'd like to reiterate and provide a little more detail on the recapitalization and Board renewal announcement we had today. Today, we announced a comprehensive plan to derisk the business and position Just Energy for sustainable growth and as an independent industry leader. This plan is the culmination of an extensive process where we explored many options for the future of Just Energy. By taking these actions now, we can position Just Energy for a bright future as an independent leader in the business of providing energy and sustainable energy solutions to consumers.

As you will -- have seen, the announcement included a recapitalization and a plan to renew the Board as well as the end of our strategic review and the determination that we will forge ahead as an independent leader in our industry. The actions we are taking position us to succeed in that goal, providing employment for approximately 900 employees and uninterrupted service to our more than 1 million customers.

There are many things that are great about at this business. We have a great customer base. We have a great team of employees and an experienced management team, and we have a strong position in key markets. But we also have a capital structure that is not sustainable in the long term or appropriate for a business of our size and scope. So we made the determination to undertake a recapitalization that will enable us to raise equity and reduce our debt and to do so in a way that ensures no disruption to the business.

What we are planning has no impact on our day-to-day operations, our employees, our customers, or our suppliers. It is business as usual from that point of view. This recapitalization enables us to protect what is great about our business and address what needs addressing, and that's our balance sheet.

Our plan is to raise equity and undertake a series of actions that are highly delevering, lowering net debt by over $500 million and materially lowering annual cash interest payments.

You can find a presentation on our website that provides more details on the recap plan at investors.justenergy.com.

I'd like -- now I'd like to turn it over to Jim Brown who's going to give you some more detail as well as discuss our financials in more detail. Jim?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Scott. I'll start with the recapitalization transaction. As far as our recapitalization, which will be undertaken as a plan of arrangement under the Canadian Business Corporations Act, we will raise $100 million through an equity subscription opportunity that is open to all security holders. Of that, a significant amount will go into the business, and a portion will be used to pay down debt.

This will provide increased liquidity, pay down our credit facility, and allow us to be able to continue to improve our operations and move forward, driving sustainable growth over the long term. We will convert approximately $420 million of convertible debentures and preferred shares to common equity. Extend $335 million of credit facilities by 3 years to December 2023 with revised covenants and scheduled commitment reductions throughout the term.

And we will extend our unsecured senior debt to March 2024 with interest to be paid in kind.

In the investor deck that Scott referred to above, we have included a high-level pro forma capital structure for the company post recap. We've also provided a description of the new equity subscription opportunity. In our press release this morning, you will find greater details about the plan. We expect our circular for the plan to be issued within approximately 2 weeks.

Holders of record on July 23, 2020, will be eligible to participate in the equity offering. There's a table in our press release that tells you not only how many shares you will receive under the plan, but how many shares you were entitled to under the new equity subscription opportunity for shareholders' record as of July 23, 2020.

Each share in the new equity subscription can be purchased for CAD 3.412. There will be a deadline for completing the subscription process on a date to be set in August. The backstop commitment ensures that any unsubscribed shares will be purchased, and the company will receive gross proceeds of approximately CAD 100 million.

Our anticipation of this transaction will be completed in September, pending required approvals from stakeholders and the court. We have indications of support from significant stakeholders, including our senior unsecured lenders who will be backstopping the equity subscription opportunity. And we are optimistic that upon reflection of our investors, the merits of this cap -- recapitalization will be cleared and we will be able to support -- receive support to move ahead.

Let me now shift to our -- briefly to our 2020 financial results. Before I dive into the 2020 results, I wanted to direct you to our financial statements and MD&A that were issued this morning.

Over the last year, following the Texas enrollments' bad debt issue, we took -- undertook an exhaustive review of our balance sheet to ensure all accounts were properly stated. As a result of this review, we have made restatements to our fiscal 2019 results and our retained -- specifically the first quarter of 2019 and our retained earnings as of March 31, 2018. Please refer to Note 5 in our financial statements for a more fulsome explanation.

Turning to the key performance metrics. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 -- 2020, sorry, base EBITDA for continuing operations was $74.6 million, which represents an increase of 25% compared to the same period a year ago. This was primarily driven by higher base gross margin and lower noncommission selling costs. Base gross margin increased by 5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to margin improvement initiatives and supply cost management, partially offset by smaller but higher-quality customer base.

I would like to emphasize that our base gross margin does not include the $6.1 million of nonrecurring charges associated with our strategic review, restructuring costs, or the costs related to the Texas residential enrollment impairment issue.

Since Scott took the helm, we've been keenly focused on shifting our focus to our core commodity business as opposed to international opportunities and value-added products, acquiring higher quality customers. While our customer book is smaller than the previous year, we're experiencing higher consumer renewal rates, significantly lower bad debt and acquisition margins exceeding fiscal 2019 by over 25%.

Our embedded gross margin remained strong at $1.8 billion, with over 1.1 million customers included. Our cash flow was significantly improved from fiscal year 2019. As a result of our lower-cost model and better management of bad debt, we finished the year with positive free cash flow of $25 million versus being $88 million negative in 2019. We are keenly aware of how important cost management is to our investors.

This quarter and moving forward, we're also committed to providing more transparency to our selling and non-selling costs, which you will see as an extended disclosure in our MD&A.

For the year, administrative costs, excluding strategic review costs, decreased by 7%. Selling, noncommission, and marketing expenses decreased by 14%. And most notably, capital expenditures decreased by 68% from $43.6 million to $16.1 million. Our cost reductions and engagements with our vendors and suppliers allow us to end the year with about $80 million of available cash and credit facility. These actions should yield $100 million of savings in fiscal year 2021 relative to 2019. These figures also exclude improvements that have been made in bad debt.

Finally, I'd like to turn the discussion to our fiscal 2021 guidance. Given the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the impact that it has had on our sales, we are providing a wider-than-normal guidance range between $130 million and $160 million base EBITDA for fiscal 2021.

Additionally, we also expect to achieve between $70 million and $100 million of unlevered free cash flow for fiscal year 2021.

Before I turn the call back over to Scott, I want to say that we remain confident, that our continued focus on the core business, cost reductions, and return to customer growth, we'll [deal] with greater results in future periods. Now I'll turn it back to Scott.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jim. So I'll conclude with a few final thoughts on our plan to strengthen and derisk the business through recapitalization as well as Board renewal. I recognize the actions we're taking through the recapitalization are tough if you're an equity holder. However, as I said earlier, the capital structure we have currently is not sustainable. We need to fix it. So we can put management's full focus on driving our underlying business in the markets focused on the really positive attributes of Just Energy.

Furthermore, this recapitalization follows from an extensive strategic review process and it has been determined to be the best alternative for the company.

This is also a good time for Board renewal to set us up for that future as a leader in our business, and we will be proposing changes to our Board of Directors at our upcoming Shareholders Meeting. The Board size will be fixed at 7 directors with at least 4 new directors joining the Board. The revised slate of nominated directors, including the relevant skills and experience will be outlined in the information circular, which will be sent out to shareholders in the near future. The result of these actions will be accompanied with a stronger balance sheet, a revitalized Board, and a management team that no longer has the distractions that come when trying to deal with our liquidity and leverage, run a strategic review while all the while also running the business.

We'll have a clear path forward as an independent leader in our business, strong Board oversight on behalf of our stakeholders, and a balance sheet that gives us the flexibility we need to drive the business.

Now let's turn it over to questions. Operator?

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

Our first question comes from Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. My -- the first question relates to the reorg. Could you just walk us through what approvals are required from which security holders?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's the recap, correct? It's not reorg, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, correct. So we filed a -- and I need to be careful about playing lawyer because I'm not a lawyer but we filed an interim order this morning to set the record date, and we will be seeking stakeholder approval through a vote and final court approval by September.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then in terms of the stakeholder approval, does that include like equity preferred shares converts? Or is it mainly the senior lenders that vote?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. The senior lenders and the unsecured lenders have been -- are obviously pre-arranged in this deal. The layers below that, the converts and the preferreds, and the commons will be voting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And would it be like -- is the majority -- like a simple majority required in terms of those -- in terms of converts, preferreds, and common?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Generally, there's more to the rule than a simple vote, but the simple rule is 60% -- 66% of the people who vote need to vote, yes. There is other factors to consider, but that's the general rule.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just touching on the fiscal Q4 results. Was there -- I was just wondering, the results were pretty good. I was just wondering whether the mild winter had any impacts on results, whether positive or negative.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the -- in terms of weather event, we -- I would say that we were middle of the road on weather. We didn't see a bump or a detraction based on the weather.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then was there anything recognized for the filter group in fiscal Q4? I know there were some recognized earlier in the year in terms of the lower contingent payments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The $22 million was from prior periods. It was not Q4, but that was part of Q4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just moving to the fiscal 2021 EBITDA guidance. What -- could you just tell us what the main drivers are for the kind of year-over-year reduction? I guess, given that's, I guess, roughly $100 million of cost savings and initiatives were implemented, I'm just wondering what's offsetting a lot of that in the coming year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, Nelson, we suspended all face-to-face selling, which is the majority of our selling in March. And it has yet to come back to a run rate anywhere near what we're accustomed to. We do expect to get there, but the primary driver for our -- I'll say, subdued guidance is the risk we see in what I call a growth wedge for fiscal '21, which is the new customer additions. Every month that goes by that we can't get back to our normal run rates on growth, makes it harder for us to make up for it in the current fiscal year. And so we are expanding. We are moving into some of our mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets as they open up. Unfortunately, the surge in COVID-19 cases in our biggest market in Texas has caused some of our key retail partnerships to pause on their reopening of our sales kiosks. So really, the reason that we've got the guidance where it is and the reason for the range has to do with all with the uncertainty regarding our ability to get our retail sales back.

Digital, it's doing well, and we really plan on -- we're investing a lot in our digital and inbound telesales, as a channel that's largely unaffected by COVID-19. But the face-to-face selling, we're trying a lot of different things. We've got -- our kiosks look a lot different today than they did 3 months ago. There's a big clear plexiglass sneeze guard and our sales are have to be done in a touchless way, which was not the prior method. So a lot's going to be learned this year, but I think I'm comfortable with the guidance that we've got out there, but it is impacted largely by COVID. The biggest impact on us was not what we were worried about, which was the bad debt and customer payments, at least not yet. We haven't seen an impact of that. It's been on our face-to-face selling.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Got it. And then maybe this is a question for Jim. In terms of bridging from the $130 million to $160 million of EBITDA to unlevered free cash flow, could you just flag a few items there? Like, first of all, can you just clarify, I presume the unlevered free cash flow means there's no -- it's before interest payments? If you can clarify that and whether it assumes that the recapitalization happens like in September? Or can you just talk about some of the assumptions underlying the free cash flow calculation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So to answer your question, because of the recap, we switched to giving unlevered free cash flow because it's not affected by interest. So the capital structure change would have been confusing, we thought. So that, that is the answer to question one.

In bridging from EBITDA, I mean, the 3 big things that drive that, and we don't necessarily give specific guidance on the 3 items, but is taxes, capital, and changes in working capital.

Taxes, I think you can expect it to be similar in terms of cash taxes as they were in the prior year. We expect CapEx to remain consistent with prior year as well. We do have some repayment of working capital financing that we've done in prior years. And we expect that to unwind during the year as well. So we expect some use of working capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson, sorry. One other thing there again, like I said, not the legal guy, for sure, but the senior unsecured do vote on the deal. My apologies, I misspoke there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Got it. And then like, so I think in previous periods, just in terms of the free cash flow, it includes some capitalized commissions.

But obviously, any, I guess, capitalized commissions would be a lot lower this year given COVID?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, it's pretty flat. We had a big increase in fis (sic) [fiscal] '19 of capitalization, which is why you see the higher expenses coming through 2020, but it's pretty flat.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then one last question before I get back in the queue. So as part of the recapitalization, there's the $100 million of cash. So could you just flag like is that $100 million there to act as a buffer? Or I was just wondering what the planned use for that is? Or is it there to pay down the credit facility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. A smaller point -- I mean the way we look at it is when we look at our company oscillates during the month between low liquidity points and high based and when we pay our suppliers. And we looked at the base level that, that comes down to and felt that, that was unacceptably low. So the majority of the money that's coming in is going towards raising liquidity for the company and some portion of it will go towards paying down the credit facility.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Mark Jarvi of CIBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe I'll just continue on with the equity subscription on opportunity. Just maybe you can walk through how the pricing was set for that between whether or not -- so just maybe the backdrop of how that became with the people that are backstopping that equity offering?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that was the -- that was the pricing that was required to acquire the backstopping, that's correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But maybe just kind of maybe the logic around -- what -- how you came to that $3.41?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I don't mean to repeat myself, but that was the price that was required to get the backstopping. The backstopping is important to the overall recapitalization transaction. And one thing I did want to reiterate is that the subscription is available to all shareholders. So every existing shareholder or new shareholder under the plan will have the right for that subscription at that price as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough. Looking at that pricing, it's not bad. So wondering why you would cap it at $100 million, why don't give yourself even more buffer on the leverage and take down some of the different debt facilities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll go back to the point I said before. We looked at the liquidity, we got the business needed. And we also looked at the opportunity to pay down some of our short -- credit facility debt. And yes, that was what felt like the right number, and that's what we were able to achieve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Maybe if you can just kind of go to the senior secured debt that should be extended if you can get the recapitalization done. Any details on what sort of considerations were made by them to facilitate that with a higher effective interest rate? And maybe walk through the prepayment terms, are those quarterly or semiannual prepayments?

And are there any other key restrictions like a cash sweep or anything like that on the potential extension of that facility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That generally speaking, the cash -- it's mandatory repayments over the next 3 calendar years. They occur every 6 months. And our -- the interest rate was increased across all the different tiers at 150 basis points.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is there anything else in terms of either liquidity or covenants in terms of cash [repairing] like that? Or is that mandatory repayments kind of cut through more of the restrictions they've put in place?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With respect to covenants, we had relaxed covenants as compared to what we had in the past that will accommodate what we expect to do in terms of performance of the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then going back to the questions around approvals and support. Are there any lockup agreements with any large shareholders? I mean, it sounds like you're saying that the senior unsecured lenders have essentially done sort of a lockup? Is there anyone else from the common equity side or anything else you kind of comment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We can't comment at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is there no -- there is not? Or you just can't disclose that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I'd need to follow back up with you on that, Mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe just on the covenants, we're talking about that. You got a relief with Q4. You also announced a couple of weeks ago some relief again for fiscal Q1. Obviously, COVID's kind of plagued the near-term results. But it looked like the covenant relaxation was higher for Q4 than fiscal Q1 -- or Q1 fiscal 2021. Maybe kind of help me reconcile the differences of what you needed back in April versus what you announced at the end of June, early July and how we should think about that in terms of Q1, Q2 sort of outlook for the business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, are you asking -- is your question, what do you expect our senior leverage to look like?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean because -- I assume, it seems that the results are pretty solid here, but I think the covenant on the senior debt-to-EBITDA was relaxed at a greater level. So I think higher than what you needed most recently at the end of June. So I'm just trying to reconcile what looked like okay numbers through Q4, you're implying with the guidance that you're facing a bit of a headwind in the start of fiscal '21, but it doesn't seem like the covenant relief, the magnitude of those kind of matched what we've seen with Q4 and what you're intimating on start of fiscal 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Brown, Just Energy Group Inc. - CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, we do have some U.S.-denominated dollar debt, and there has been considerable amount of FX volatility. So we try to give a little extra room. But then to calculate the number, which I don't have right in front of me, you'll see that we probably could have asked for less, but that is what we asked for. And we had to ask for it going into the end of the quarter with someone [else].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then -- and just on that reduced selling opportunity with some restriction with COVID-19, help us understand sort of the lag? Is that something you start to see here in Q1? Or is it more of a Q2, Q3 effect where you're not bringing those new customers, and some of the people that exit through Q1 are not replaced?

I'm just trying to understand how much of a lag there might be from the reduction in selling activities to what we actually see on the financial impact?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the -- it's very dynamic situation, as you can imagine, especially with the recent surge in really our largest market, which is Texas. And so we have -- in -- our plan, as we look at it, COVID impacted, would have us beginning to ramp back up in Q2, which would mean July, August, September would see us beginning to come back to run rates that we -- that we're accustomed to in our face-to-face selling.

That may not -- there is some risk for that as we look at the market today. There has been a pause in certain of our retail channels. They're uncomfortable with putting kiosks in and increasing the amount of contact that their customers may have with people. So yes, so the ramp-up, as we're -- we had assumptions that we're going to be able to ramp-up. We have a fairly resilient team in our retail sales group, and they are already pivoting, though, Mark, to staffing and expanding in markets other than Texas in order to make up for the slopes in Texas. So because we are in multiple markets, and we can make decisions of where to staff kiosk, we're -- we've really pivoted to pick some of that into PJM markets where they're beginning to open up, and they're not having the spikes that we're seeing in Texas.

And so we do have some levers. Like as I said, in addition to that, we are investing heavily in our digital and inbound telesales teams so that they can make up for some of this. So this is despite the fact that COVID may hurt our retail expansion, particularly in Texas. We are finding other places where we think we can make up for it, which is part of the reason why we -- even with the pause that's happening in Texas and the resurgence of cases, we still feel comfortable with the guidance that we had estimated prior to this recent surge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's helpful. And then maybe my last question here is just on load and demand and how that's evolved, and how -- the trickiness of trying to hedge and your customer books. And what that could mean from any margin pressure in the near term, besides just customer levels?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's an excellent question. And it's one that we very early on began to monitor very closely because we had some concerns with our commercial business, which is significant. It actually makes up 60% of our volume. And we had a lot of concerns about the commercial business load shrinking and which it did.

And we saw reductions in our commercial volume, and we made adjustments to our hedging strategy on the basis of that. Conversely, we saw expansion of our residential consumer consumption. So you had some offsetting volumes across -- we manage -- our supply team manages a combined portfolio of commercial and residential load. So you had some offsetting with a net reduction in volume. The commercial volume dropped by more than the consumer volume went up. Consumer margins are substantially greater than commercial margins. So on a net basis, it was, I would say, within the range of, you could say, a wash estimate on gross margin. But we are continuing to watch it as business is coming back. And as we have to adjust the way we hedge for the restoration of business and markets as they open up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Scott Gahn for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. As Jim and I mentioned in our earlier remarks, while we have a lot of work to do, we have the right plan, the right team, and the resolve to ensure our organization is not only on the right track but also coming from the position of strength, to deliver greater sales optimization and drive improved profitability over the course of fiscal 2021 and beyond. We look forward to updating you on our progress on our next earnings call later this summer and thank you for joining us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Have a great day.