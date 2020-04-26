Edited Transcript of IVZ earnings conference call or presentation 23-Apr-20 1:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Invesco Ltd Earnings Call

Q1 2020 Invesco Ltd Earnings Call
Thursday, April 23, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Ryan Schlossberg

Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & Head of the Americas

* Colin D. Meadows

Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth

* Gregory Gerard McGreevey

Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD of Investments

* Loren Michael Starr

Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO

* Martin L. Flanagan

Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Brennan Hawken

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials

* Brian Bertram Bedell

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research

* Daniel Thomas Fannon

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst

* Kenneth Brooks Worthington

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD

* Kenneth S. Lee

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - VP of Equity Research

* Robert Andrew Lee

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

* Ryan Peter Bailey

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Sean Colman

* William R. Katz

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD

Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. As a reminder, this conference call and the related presentation may include forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectation about future events and overall operating plans and performance. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and are not guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Invesco makes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of our earnings presentation.

We may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of our earnings presentation.

Operator [2]

Welcome to Invesco's First Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn over the call to your speakers for today, Marty Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco; Loren Starr, Chief Financial Officer; Colin Meadows, Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Institutional and Private Markets; Andrew Schlossberg, Senior Manager Director and Head of Americas; and Greg McGreevey, Senior Managing Director, Investments.

Marty -- Mr. Flanagan, you may begin.

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [3]

Thank you very much, and thanks, everybody, for joining. I'll spend a few minutes just talking about the environment in the quarter. Loren will spend bulk of the time talking about the results. Colin has joined, he's going to talk about the institutional business. Andrew will talk about the Americas. Greg will also join us, be available for questions. And I am also especially pleased to introduce Allison Dukes, who joined Invesco as Deputy CFO, and will be taking over as Senior Managing Director and CFO on August 1, when Loren Starr takes on the role of Vice Chairman.

I would note that we're not in the same room and taking the call from different locations, as you could imagine, in this environment. And you're also welcome to follow along using the presentation that's available on the website. So first, I hope you and your families, colleagues remain safe and healthy during these unprecedented and challenging times. I'll tell you, we've been intensely focused on protecting our employees, their families, while continuing to be robust and engage with our clients and serving an -- in any way possible in this environment, while running a disciplined business in this highly turbulent environment. We've been dealing with the impact of COVID from the time when it first impacted our business in China in January. Several weeks ago, we reached a part where literally 99% of our workforce globally was working from home. The operating outcomes have been outstanding, just a testament to my colleagues and the strength of our global operating platform. And despite working in this remote environment, we've been highly engaged with our clients (inaudible). (inaudible) supporting in any way necessary during this period.

We've had thousands of digital and virtual interactions with our clients since the start of the crisis, which have been incredibly effective. And this experience will no doubt change permanently how we operate -- interact with clients going forward. Financial pressures and the client demands presented by the coronavirus will only accelerate the global trends where global multichannel -- multicapability firms with operating scale will grow in the years ahead.

For the past decade, we've had the discipline to act on our high condition industry views that invest in business ahead of key macro trends that have positioned us well, and helped us achieve a record operating results in 2019. So today, we now have a diversified platform of approximately 90% of our business key growth areas when we look to the future, including our leading presence in China, our leading global ETF, the factor franchise, a broad range of global equity, international merchant markets equity, alternative capabilities, strong fixed income, liquidity capabilities and our leading digital wealth platform.

Our efforts over the past year have placed us in a very strong position to manage through the current crisis, while continuing to meet our client needs. The resilience of our employees, the strength of our client relationship, the track of our capabilities were reflected in our solid operating results and stable total flows during the quarter with net outflows of only $2 billion. Despite the extreme market volatility, long-term gross flows increased nearly 40% to a record $87.4 billion, resulting in net inflows in a number of diverse areas for the quarter, including institutional, China JV, money funds and the ETFs total fixed income, particular.

Long-term investment performance in the quarter remained strong with capabilities with high demand, which would include international equities, emerging markets and a number of fixed income capabilities. In light of the current operating environment, a key priority of our is supporting our long-term financial strength, and flexibility to ensure we continue to operate on strength for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Last year, we captured $500 million in efficiencies post the Oppenheimer transaction, creating operating scale as we entered 2020. This was a significant achievement, we met the target of -- the synergy target ahead of schedule. Since the start of COVID-19 crisis, we've been executing on some tactical opportunities across our expense base, while working in a certain -- uncertain environment to create further operating flexibility to strengthen our liquidity position. We see these actions as creating roughly $80 million in average core expense savings relative to guidance we previously provided for 2020, and this includes variable compensation in a number of discretionary expense areas. Loren will provide more detail later on in the call.

Importantly, beyond these short-term tactical responses, we're building on the program we started with the integration of Oppenheimer to leverage our experience to drive further efficiencies and scale into our operating platform, and I'm confident in the experience of the team and the track record (inaudible). In addition to these expense measures, we believe it's imperative to maintain financial flexibility during this uncertain market period. And let me highlight a few of those. First, our partnership with MassMutual continues to yield positive results, including the recent approval of $425 million in capital for alternative real estate strategies and ongoing discussions about further vendors across our alternative platform.

These investments and others that may follow lead to the strength of our growing partnership (inaudible) capabilities. We also plan to redeem approximately $200 million of seed capital from certain of our investment products entering the remainder of the year. And finally, reduce our quarterly common dividend from $0.31 per share to $0.155 per share, which will establish a sustainable dividend going forward to provide almost $300 million paid back in annual dividend. Loren will touch more on our decision to reduce the common dividend, but I want to say up front, this is a proactive decision we're making. Our liquidity is good, and it puts us in a position of be in protection should the market deteriorate from here.

It is clear that 2020 is turning out to be a much more challenging year than anyone of us ever would have anticipated. These combined actions will help us maintain financial flexibility, build ample liquidity to further strengthen our balance sheet through the present uncertain environment, which will allow us to continue to operate from a position of strength.

So with that, let me turn it over to Loren, who will run through some of the details of the results for (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Marty. So before I cover the topic of flows, expenses and capital management, I want to pause on the investment performance slide, which is Slide 5 of the deck that we have posted on our website.

You'll see our long-term investment performance does remain strong at the end of March. We reported 60% and 69% of our capabilities, and the top half appears for the 5-year and 10-year time periods, and that's up slightly from the end of 2019. Marty talked about our diversified global platform with exposure to the industry's key growth areas. Our platform is aligned with these growth trends. It's in these areas that we're delivering strong investment performance, particularly in global, emerging markets and international equities, global fixed income, liquidity and alternatives.

So next, let's move on to flows. As you can see on Slide 7, we had net inflows in our institutional channel, and we continue to see positive net long-term flows in Asia Pacific. Positive net flows of $11.2 billion in our institutional business, were driven by the partial funding of the previously disclosed Amalgamated solutions win. We also saw inflows into our stable value products as well as other active fixed income mandates. Additionally, we had just under $1 billion in net long-term inflows into our China joint venture, driven by our balanced fund, but also across equities and fixed income products. Now Colin is going to talk a little bit more about the institutional business a bit later.

Our retail flows do remain challenged in the quarter. You'll see $30.3 billion in net retail outflows and was driven by ETF net outflows of $6 billion, which did include $1 billion from previously disclosed ETF closures. We also saw outflows in the OFI global equity funds, senior loan funds, U.K. equities and high-yield muni funds.

Our ETF product range in the U.S. is weighted to domestic U.S. equity and that was impacted by the flight to liquidity in the period, offsetting this with $2 billion in net inflows in our European commodities ETFs, particularly in our physical gold ETF. In fact, we were #2 in terms of net new assets or new flows in ETFs in the EMEA market. And you'll hear Andrew Schlossberg talk a little bit more about our Wealth Management and the Americas business a little bit later in the presentation.

So next, let's move to revenues and expenses. Turning to Slide 8. You'll observe that our results were impacted by the reduced market value of our AUM. The decline in revenues in the quarter was driven by lower average AUM, 1 less day in the quarter than in 4Q 2019 and lower performance fees relative to the prior quarter. It's important to note that the impact of the March market declines and the flight to liquidity were actually quite impactful to our mix and the level of AUM as we enter the second quarter. In fact, the pro forma net revenue yield reduction due to market and mix in the month of March alone is approximately 2 basis points in net revenue yield, and you'd see that on a go-forward basis.

In addition to the impact of the market declines in the period, the weakening of the pound and the euro against the U.S. dollar in Q1 impacted operating expenses. We saw operating expenses flex down in the period by a net $29 million and that was comprised of a $40 million market -- combined market and FX impact, which was offset by a net $11 million increase in other expenses, largely in compensation. As you know, compensation expense is typically higher in the first quarter due to the seasonality of payroll taxes.

So in light of the uncertainty in the markets and the economic environment, we have undertaken a thoughtful review of our operating expense base with a focus on what we can do in the near term to minimize costs. We've determined that we will freeze hiring for the time being. Additionally, we're aggressively managing discretionary expenses and reviewing other aspects of the firm's expense base. And you'll remember in the last quarter, we offered quarterly run rate operating expense guidance of $755 million a quarter. We now expect our quarterly operating expenses to be approximately $80 million per quarter lower on average for the remaining quarters of 2020, largely due to the lower compensation as well as the reduced G&A and marketing line items.

These expense numbers were based on market and FX levels as of March 31. And they will, of course, fluctuate up and down based on seasonality and the nature of certain areas of spend. And while a portion of the reduced expense base is tied to the temporary suspension of travel, events, consulting and other spending affected by this unusual environment, we remain highly focused on identifying additional discretionary and structural levers that we can pull such that we deliver most effectively and efficiently for our clients, both in the present environment and longer term.

Let me move on to Slide 9, and just briefly point out that nonoperating factors impacted our EPS by about $0.14. That was driven by noncash mark-to-market losses on our seed portfolio as well as an elevated tax rate this quarter. The 27.9% in Q1 tax rate, that was elevated for 2 primary reasons, our lower share price resulted in less of a deduction on the vesting of shares, and the fact that our seed capital is domiciled in Bermuda, where there is no tax deduction for the seed mark-to-market losses. We would expect the tax rate to return to the 23% level going forward.

So moving on to Slide 10, let's get to capital management. You will see that we have a credit facility balance of approximately $500 million at the end of the quarter, reflecting the typical Q1 drawdown on our facility to fund annual bonus payments as well as we also had $190 million prepayment of a portion of our forward contract liability with respect to the share repurchases we made last year. As Marty mentioned we have determined to reduce our common dividend to allow us financial flexibility and to strengthen our balance sheet. This is a very thoughtful decision, and one that we believe is both proactive and prudent in the present environment.

I want to spend just a few minutes walking through some of the considerations that led to this decision. And first, in light of the present uncertain market environment, the reduction in dividend allows us to preserve liquidity and enhance financial flexibility. It also reflects a more balanced payout ratio given lower expected earnings as a result of the March ending AUM levels. This action around our dividend also allows us to target the common dividend payout ratio of about 40% to 60%. Over time and as market conditions firm, the enhanced liquidity will give us flexibility to further strengthen our balance sheet with an eye towards improving our leverage profile and continuing to invest in the business for growth. We're committed to a sustainable dividend and return of capital to our shareholders. We do not anticipate additional share buybacks in 2020. Reducing our common dividend leaves us with ample capacity to buy back stock in the future, however.

So in the combination of the dividend reduction, continued focus on expense management and our operating cash flow generation creates ample cushion for liquidity and provides us with financial flexibility. We generate significant cash flow each quarter. And I want to just take a moment to walk you through a few key elements on our cash flow. As a reminder, our net income includes some fairly significant noncash elements, particularly this quarter with $74 million and noncash seed money market declines. In addition, net income includes deductions of $48 million for noncash depreciation and amortization and $47 million for noncash share-based compensation expense.

Also, as part of our efforts to improve our financial strength, we're looking to redeem about $200 million of seed money investments, all done without impacting our clients that will be done in 2020. It's also important to keep in mind, as I mentioned a moment ago, that in the first quarter, we prepaid $190 million of the forward share repurchase liability in connection with posting the additional collateral. We have a remaining $220 million obligation, which is net of $90 million of collateral that we posted, which will be fully settled by April of 2021.

And then finally, and perhaps most importantly, we have no debt maturities until Q4 of 2022. The combination of our actions this quarter puts us in a position to be thoughtful about managing our capital structure, improving our leverage profile and also, including the ability to reduce our revolver borrowings to 0 and to pay off our 2020 maturity. And we're not committing to any specific actions right now in our capital structure, it would be premature. But our objective is to maintain flexibility through a volatile environment. Nevertheless, we feel good about the optionality that we will have to strengthen our balance sheet, while further improving liquidity. So in summary, we remain prudent and diligent in our approach to expense and capital management, the steps that we're taking will further strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with enhanced liquidity to manage through the market volatility and uncertainty, while allowing us to create the flexibility for investment and growth in the future for our business.

So let me now turn it over to Colin, who will have a discussion about our institutional business. Colin?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Loren. I would like to echo my colleagues, folks that all of you are staying healthy and safe in this challenging time.

Our institutional business had a strong quarter as our clients, by and large, are taking a measured long-term view in line with their investment objectives. We realized gross flows of $26.9 billion in the quarter with mandates funding in a variety of strategies, including custom solutions, stable value, investment-grade credit and real estate.

Redemption has stayed largely in line with prior quarters with $15.7 billion, largely a result of rebalancing decisions. These results allowed us to realize long-term net flows of $11.2 billion in the first quarter. We also saw significant net flows of $26.3 billion into liquidity products as clients look to ensure financial flexibility through the crisis. A growing share of these flows resulted from direct liquidity mandates, which will provide us with the opportunity to help our clients meet their diverse investment objectives as they eventually transition these assets into other strategies.

Our won not funded pipeline remains very robust at $31.9 billion. Our focus on becoming trusted partners to our institutional clients has resulted in wins across a variety of strategies, including factors, solutions, alternatives and fixed income. This result compares favorably to prior periods as it's twice our won not funded pipeline a year ago this quarter, and it's a 20% increase over our pipeline in the fourth quarter. We're especially encouraged that institutional clients have remained engaged through the crisis as $14 billion of that total on mandates that were won in the first quarter.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing measures across the globe, we've transitioned to a completely digital engagement model, and institutional clients have responded. We have hosted 20 webinars and webcasts that have attracted over 2,000 clients globally. Our weekly market pulse webinars have been particularly impactful as we responded to client areas of interest, including investment implications of COVID-19, updates on global financial markets, government and regulatory interventions and implications for key investment strategies and products. Institutional clients are increasingly looking beyond the crisis to understand what's next for the portfolios and member plan. Clients have expressed interest in the diversity of strategies, including multiasset, distressed credit, real assets, EM equity and liquidity.

We're also working closely with our Invesco Solutions team to engage clients on changes to the investment priorities and portfolios and are introducing Invesco Vision, our portfolio analytics tool to these conversations to provide real time modeling of various scenarios. We believe that supporting our clients as partners through all environments will allow us to deepen these important relationships and ensure client success.

Now I'll turn it over to Andrew Schlossberg to discuss our Americas Wealth Management and Global ETFs business. Over to you, Andrew.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ryan Schlossberg, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & Head of the Americas [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thank you, Colin. And I'll refer to Page 12 for some of my comments. However, before discussing the flow results, I'd like to take a moment to describe how our Americas Wealth Management intermediary team is matching off with the marketplace.

The strength of our newly formed distribution group, our consolidated and diverse product lines and our total client experience strategy that were all put in place late last year were in full force in the first quarter, and delivered with much success against multiple market environments over the past few months. Through the combination last year of Invesco and Oppenheimer, we've built a distribution engine that is pointed to the future. It's comprised of top talent in the industry. We reapportioned resources to key channels and clients, and we're deploying both traditional and more digitally inclined coverage models and tools to the marketplace. Our go-to-market strategy in the North American Wealth Management platform and adviser marketed anchored on a differentiated 3-part client experience model, which includes investment insights and thought leadership, portfolio risk and positioning through asset allocation and investment analytics capabilities and business consulting for advisers to help them grow and manage their practice. And while our distribution model was not designed to be 100% virtual in its client engagement, we've been operating in this format since early March, and we're deploying this distribution strategy now digitally with really strong success.

And feedback over the past 6 months has been positive. It confirms to us that the winners in this space will need to have scale going forward to maintain strong relationships. We'll need to have advanced technology for both client service and interaction and a holistic client experience like the one I described. Just a few stats to give you a sense of the relevance we've had with clients the past 6 weeks, we've done over 100,000 virtual and digital engagement with wealth management platforms and advisers. We've had over 200 proactive media placements of Invesco thought leaders. And we've seen a 50% increase in our web and social media traffic, while print fulfillment has declined by virtually the same rate. So the team looks forward to being able to combine this virtual engagement with the in-person engagement soon, but we're confident the past 6 weeks have validated our strategies, tools, capabilities and our ability to accelerate next-generation distribution.

So now I'll just touch a little bit on the Q1 results in our active U.S. retail business. First, we saw a very strong pickup in gross sales in Q1, following the integration of our distribution team in 2019. So $20.3 billion of Q1 gross sales were recorded. That's our best quarter since combining as one organization, and it's 50% greater than our Q4 results. We saw a record growth in gross sales across all asset classes, in particular, global and emerging equities and taxable and tax-free fixed income. And as you can see on the chart, the March acceleration with March was really marked by unprecedented amount of money in motion and a retreat to cash and conservative strategies and maybe an early stage equity and risk asset reallocations, which I'll touch on, all sort of propelled the -- this gross sales forward in March.

The net flows in Q1 were really entailed to market. In January and February, we showed really strong progress with net flows increasing nearly 30% over the Q4 monthly averages, and improvements were recorded across all major asset classes. And in particular, fixed income moved into positive net flows during that period. However, March changed the picture, as everyone knows, the industry, net flows declined in the active mutual fund space by over $300 billion, which represented a 2.7% monthly decline February's ending AUM.

Our March results in net flows were slightly better than those industry averages at negative 2.5% as investor redemptions spike and clients raised cash and derisked. Our hardest hit in March were some of the asset classes where we are market leaders. And we have high AUM exposure like municipals, international equity and bank loans, which together were responsible for nearly half of those outflows in the month of March. But we believe these market-leading strategies are some of the same that are positioned to benefit from heavy reallocations and consolidation of client portfolios in the weeks and months ahead. So just a little color since the last week of March. We're seeing flows moderate quite a bit. The benefit of first stage government interventions, market stabilizing and early-stage reallocation have benefited our gross sales, while not at the same level as the large March spikes, they remain 10% stronger than precrisis, January and February levels and 55% higher than Q4.

On the redemption side, it's stabilizing as well. Net flows are about 60% better than the month of March, but still remain below January, February levels by around 20%, primarily due to risk assets like high yield and emerging that continue to have higher than normalized redemption levels in the meantime.

Perhaps just a moment or 2 on ETF flows, before I turn it back to you, Marty. While the ETF flows are not detailed on the page, I did want to give you a sense of the global franchise and our results. Industry-wide, the ETF structure has held up very well pretty well in the market volatility and liquidity squeeze of the past 6 weeks. We believe the structural advantages of the ETF, notably its liquidity, the tax management benefits in the United States should encourage high demand as investors cautiously reallocate way back into market. And at Invesco, we're ready for the potential acceleration in those flows.

Our business is $250 billion of ETF AUM, which gives us top status and smart beta ETFs and provides us with breadth, scale, liquidity and most importantly, long-term track records for managing through volatility, diversifying income and targeting growth. And the distribution profile we have, both with existing large ETF users in the U.S. wealth advice channels, one of the fastest-growing UCITS platforms in EMEA and strong exposure to emerging channel and digital wealth, model portfolios and asset allocation that puts us in a really strong position.

So with this backdrop, just a little more detail on what Loren mentioned on the global ETF franchise. We had a very strong start to the year in January with net inflows of around $2.5 billion, which was a great continuation from the $16 billion positive of net flows we recorded in 2019. But like our active funds, the second half of the quarter saw major declines of the industry, ETF levels and it impacted our business as well. We resulted in negative $6 billion of net ETF outflows globally, but that's inclusive of the $1 billion that Loren mentioned from the preannounced closures. And we were negatively impacted by smart beta funds in key sectors of (inaudible) interest income, which were impacted as investors look to derisk, but it was particularly focused on a few funds in U.S. large-cap equities, bank loans and emerging markets fixed income. So we had several bright spots with the Qs growing by $6 billion in the quarter and alternatives up $1 billion, led by our commodity and currency strategies.

And all of that said, net flows have improved significantly since the heightened market volatility at the back end of the quarter, and we're seeing our U.S. range improve by around 75% on a net flow basis. And we've turned positive in a few important categories in taxable and alternative suites and early signs of people returning to smart beta strategies. And EMEA has remained strong, and we have continued in positive flow territory, post the first quarter.

So with that, Marty, I'll turn it back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Andrew. And before we get to Q&A, let me just close up this section by saying, we had a good quarter in what was incredibly challenging macro environment. The key points to take away from the conversation we just had, Invesco's performance in key areas continue to be aligned against where the market demand is and that's when Invesco's performance does matter as we look forward. Total outflows of negative $2 billion, an extremely challenging quarter really reflects the power of our diverse platform, including long-term flow scenarios we consider strategic. Average assets under management remain flat to Q4. And since that time has gone up since March. And margins are 4% higher than the same period a year ago, reinforcing the power with the combination with Oppenheimer and the benefits of scale. And then finally, we're making prudent decisions around expenses, capital, liquidity, allowing us to build ample liquidity and financial flexibility to support our long-term growth.

And with that, why don't we open up to Q&A.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

Our first question comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thomas Fannon, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess my first question is on the balance sheet and the dividend also, just thinking about the actions today and understanding that you're solidifying that for going forward. But I'm wondering how this impacts the institutional business? Clients looking at your financial stability at the parent and thinking about large mandates, particularly in areas such as fixed income. As we remember from the financial crisis, for others in the industry, this was an issue in terms of winning business or retaining it. Can you talk about how clients are engaging with you and asking, bringing up parent liquidity and/or the balance sheet strength and how that may or may not impact the kind of business trends going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Dan, let me make a couple of comments, and I'll turn it over to Colin in particular. Look, the whole point is the balance sheet is strong. We're taking proactive measures today, around the dividend in particular. And then all the other actions that we talked about today that absolutely focus on expenses in this uncertain environment and free enough capital -- from the seed capital. And again, our institutional business has never been stronger, and it just continues to grow. So again, these actions today, they're just again proactive. And it's just not been a topic for us at all. And what we're doing today will probably only strengthen that.

Colin, anything you'd add to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think you nailed it, Marty. Obviously, institutional clients do very, very much, care very much about the financial stability of the parent. It has not been a topic on clients' minds up till now. I think they feel that Invesco is a very strong company. And to Marty's point, I think we think that the actions that we've taken today, honestly reinforce that and would expect that our institutional clients would view it the same way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I think, Dan, the other thing, which is a really important point we're trying to make, we built scale in this organization, all right? We came into 2020 with some of the highest EBITDA margins in the industry, so that puts you in a very different cash flow position than a number of your competitors. And again, backed with all the other actions we're taking, the (inaudible) very strong. And again, we're just trying to be very prudent at this moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thomas Fannon, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And I guess as a follow-up, I guess, the $80 million a quarter in additional savings, it seems like some of that is the kind of run rating with some of the business practices in place around no travel and other things, I guess, and also market related with AUM. So if you could maybe talk about specific kind of removal -- permanent removal of cost versus temporary? And kind of how -- if this is headcount, if there are certain areas outside of just kind of people staying home and markets being lower?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So let me start on that and then I can turn it to Loren. So as we've talked about -- really even last quarter, post-Oppenheimer, we already had turned our eyes to driving additional operating efficiency into the platform and it is platform-type undertakings. So it is -- that's where we get the additional scale. And that's slowed down, quite frankly, in this first quarter as we turned our attention to making sure that all our employees were safe, that they were able to work from home that we could interface with our clients and serve our clients. And so you needed actions to do just what you're talking about. The things that you should do in a crisis is hit the brakes, stop hiring and where you can stop spending, stop spending, right? Always with an eye to making sure that you're serving your clients, and that's what we've done. We're now at a place where we're back to looking at -- going forward and building this program that we started. And that's where you're going to take the longer, more permanent types of expenses first as an organization. But back to the point, we know how to do it, we're just not talking about it. We've proven it time and time again. And last year with the Oppenheimer combination deal, it's just not an idea. We know how to do it and we have a proven track record of doing it. Loren, you can go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the only thing I would add is, I mean, one of the things that no one's presuming is that post this COVID situation that everything is going to be back to normal, right? And so I think we were learning things as everyone is around how we can operate perhaps differently, and that reflects the whole slew of some of the costs that are sort of business as usual costs around travel. And obviously, we've gotten very good at it, using digital methods for interacting with clients and how we use space and other things. So I do think there is a variety of things that are being looked at and that we will continue to explore with respect to what should the operating model look like going forward. Beyond that, I think right now we definitely have hit the brakes. We've done this before. This just feels very much like the way we manage through the financial crisis, and you can look back to how that worked through. But I mean, we are -- we've been very diligent and good about sort of stopping spend around areas that, I think, we can keep a handle on for some period.

But the bigger opportunity is, as Marty already alluded to, is around some of the structural opportunities around technology, operating platform, which we're well down the path of looking at.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And look, I do want to reiterate Loren's comment and I'll try to highlight that. The way that we're operating, and I'm sure many organizations, it is absolutely going to change how we operate going forward. Just how we operate our business, but really the client interactions. They have never been more robust, more frequent, and more meaningful than the period that we're in. And it's good for our clients. It's good for the organization. And it will just create a very different dynamic. And the operating model and costs associated with it will definitely change going forward. Do we know what the exact answers right now? No, we don't. Because frankly, our head has been down on taking care of our clients and taking care of the business, but it is going to be a change world. And I'd say for the better, quite frankly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Ken Worthington with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Brooks Worthington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You cut the dividend by half, but it still seems like you're taking a defensive position here, given market conditions and outflows. You talked about the preservation of capital in the press release. You talked about not buying back stock this year. Thus, it sort of seems like the cut may have been a half measure. Cut the dividend further or outright eliminate it altogether, maybe why not consider dropping the preferred dividend for a number of quarters in order to strengthen the balance sheet, allow yourself to buy back stock and really take advantage of the downturn in the market that we see?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Ken, I mean, I think good question. Our decision to reduce our common dividend by 50% was done certainly with an understanding that the environment could weaken from here. It wasn't necessarily our working assumption. But certainly, we're not thinking we're seeing a snapback going forward. But we don't intend -- and we certainly don't intend to make another difficult decision like this again. And we do feel confident that this was the right action at the sufficient level to give us the flexibility that we desire to manage the balance sheet, even if the environment were to deteriorate from here. And we've stressed test this all which ways. So I do think it's important to note that, while 2020 is emerging to be more challenging than we anticipated. We are still operating, as Marty mentioned, from a position of strength. This isn't a reactive move sort of driven by liquidity concerns at all. Instead, we are proactively addressing the opportunity that we have to improve our leverage profile and to maintain financial flexibility, which is going to be required to invest in client enhancing and growth capabilities going forward. So we feel comfortable that this was absolutely enough that the -- what you were adjusting is sort of not needed. And of course, we looked at everything when we were setting this, it was not a decision taken on sort of casually, and there was a lot of stress testing involved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Brooks Worthington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then I think you guys regularly disclosed quarter-to-date net flows on these earnings conference calls. How do things look so far in 2Q for long-term net sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I don't think we typically have done that. We have sort of stopped that practice a while back, Ken. So I think we're going to sort of continue to not do that just because it's still too short of time frame to really judge what is going on. I think, obviously, there was -- March was a horrible month. Things are better clearly in the way the market is evolving. But beyond that, I don't want to sort of get into actual numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Brian Bedell with Deutsche Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe just a clarification along on a couple of the guidance points you made, just the absolute level of the fee ratio in 2Q, down 2 basis points. Is that implying a little under 37 basis points? Do I have that right? Or is that a different number? And then the cost run rate, I think you said, if I'm not mistaken, $80 million lower than the $755 million for the second quarter quarterly adjusted expense run rate should be about $675 million. Is that -- do I have those correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on the latter one, yes, $675 million is what we're suggesting as sort of the average run rate for the remainder of 2020. And so yes, we're saying that in terms of the net revenue yields less performance fees that we'd be suggesting sort of 2 basis points off of where we ended in Q4. So that was the guidance that we're providing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, so where you ended in Q4? Could you...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, for Q4, sorry, not where we ended. For the Q4 net revenue yield.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I'm just trying to get the actual level of the revenue yield that you're talking about for 2Q on an ex-performance fee basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Well, so the actual quarter was 38.7 for the quarter. So we're talking about 2 basis points less. So 36.7.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So it is 36.7. Okay. Yes, I just want to make sure I have that. And then just on the -- it sounds like, obviously, the sales momentum is a good story here, both on the institutional and retail sides. Maybe can you talk about which areas institutionally that you're seeing that sales momentum and sort of the timing of that $31 billion, $32 billion won but not funded pipeline in terms of actually getting funded. It sounds like the Solutions mandate, I think, is only a few billion left that's included in that $31 billion pipeline. So maybe if you could just kind of talk to the sales momentum on the institutional side, in particular?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin, will you pick that up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, happy to. So momentum has been strong. As I mentioned before, the pipeline is -- won not funded pipeline is growing. In fact, it's actually grown into the last 5 quarters consecutively. And so we feel that we're being quite responsive to institutional client needs, and that's reflected in us -- in wins. In terms of when it will fund, what typically happens is that pipeline is -- will largely funded through the end of the year. It usually takes about 2 to 3 quarters for any -- the pipeline at any given time to be funded. There's obviously some things that will tail off beyond that, but that's kind of a good expectation.

And in terms of product, it really is going to be client dependent and depending on needs. We are seeing strong momentum, continued momentum into our solutions and factors, capabilities, continued momentum into alternatives, in real estate and real assets, a continued momentum into various fixed income categories. So in many ways, it reflects the portfolio dynamics of institutional clients globally.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And have you been able to create institutional products for the Oppenheimer funds yet? Or is that still a work in process? And what would be the timing of availability for those separate accounts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's still work in progress, but we are getting increased inquiry, particularly in the current environment. So it's not reflected enormously in the pipeline as we see it, but in the longer-term pipeline that we have that's beyond won not funded. So these would be things that were more on the qualified side. We're seeing -- we're starting to see early interest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Any particular work we've seen it so far is on the retail side of the platform, it's via global equity, emerging markets equity. And institutionally, that is exactly what's happening now. So those are the conversations that there's a lot of interest. But...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that's particularly in Europe and Asia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe and Asia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Bertram Bedell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was going to say, yes, on the C Caps and Luxembourg (inaudible) sales, product is -- you're getting traction there on the Oppenheimer side in terms of demand?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean there's still strong interest. It hasn't grown dramatically. I mean you're still talking about couple of hundred million in terms of AUM. But the interest is still there. The product is still considered very attractive. Obviously, in the current environment, things slowed down. And that number is with all the market impacts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Greg, I don't know. You want to add anything, Greg?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gregory Gerard McGreevey, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD of Investments [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think you captured it. I think the interest has been the areas that you kind of mentioned, and we're seeing that interest continue to pick up. So I think we're pretty excited about the longer-term opportunity or the intermediate-term opportunity for a lot of the products there. That demand is strong, and our performance from those products is incredibly strong.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Bill Katz with Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William R. Katz, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I appreciate some of the new disclosure in your supplement as well. First question, just you had mentioned a targeted payout ratio of 40% to 60% for the dividend. Can you -- is that GAAP payout ratio or an adjusted payout ratio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's based on adjusted, Bill.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William R. Katz, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Is that a forward 12-month type of dynamic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a forward 12-month type of dynamic. Yes, absolutely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William R. Katz, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just turning to the fee rate for a moment. I appreciate some of the color from the conversation as well. Could you break down sort of the net impact of volumes coming in versus going out in both retail and fixed income, setting market dynamics to the side because there seems to be a lot of different movement parts? Just trying to get a sense of how to think about the fee rate other than your outsized market moves?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. There's a lot of ins and outs. I mean we had some dynamics where you had -- money market was a huge flowing in at a lower fee rate, typically 10-plus basis points, but lower fee rates. You had the funding of a significant solutions win, which was also sort of single-digit fee rate. You had Qs coming in, which are sort of nonfee driving. So it's hard to parse all that through. That's why I provided the guidance just because it was really hard, I think, for anybody to really understand the full impact. Plus, you obviously had the market, which was sort of obviously compressing some of the higher fee equity components within our mix. So again, it's a complicated fee rate thing and even hard for me to forecast, and which is why I typically don't do it. But we wanted to give you that 2 basis points, which we think sort of puts you at least sort of statically where you should be based on March.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William R. Katz, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just one final one. In terms of looking at your balance sheet, debt went up, cash went down. How do we think about a targeted-leverage ratio, whether it be a function of a market cap or enterprise value or maybe more focused in terms of debt to EBITDA? What's a reasonable target? And when do you think you can get there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So it's a good question. I mean we're -- as I mentioned, we're not committed at this point in terms of delevering. We are very confident, though, that we have the ability to have the financial flexibility to do so. In terms of what that could mean, obviously, taking our credit facility down from $508 million to $0, eliminating the obligation that's remaining on the forward purchase of $220 million by April. And then finally, we have the $600 million that's coming due in November of 2022, under sort of a very dire sort of scenario. So going forward, we cover that -- those requirements handily through the existing liquidity without further borrowing. So our focus would be on having the flexibility to delever as we come up to those events or maybe even sooner if we decide that's the right thing to do. I think if you were to look at our debt-to-EBITDA ratio, we're higher than we are comfortably wanting to be right now. I think we're sort of -- would rather see that -- if I'm just looking at debt to EBITDA where debt is our long-term debt, not -- let's not provide anything around the preferred at this point, sort of getting closer to sort of 1.25x to 1x as been kind of the long-term target that we've had in the past. And we're not that far away from that number, but there is opportunity for us to bring that down further going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Bill, I think the main point that we're trying to do today this is literally to create optionality, right? And it's such an uncertain market. And I don't think any one of us has the answer to what it would look like. But these steps, again, are very proactive this just puts us in a much stronger position to respond to (inaudible). If that's the case (inaudible) that market starts to recover then that gives us the different options, but that's the main point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Michael Carrier with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sean Colman, [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is actually Sean Colman on for Mike. Just with the pullback in the seed capital, can you give us an update on the outlook for launching new strategies and products?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Maybe I'll just touch on it then Marty or Greg or -- I mean I think we have been very focused on launching products to the benefit of our clients around, particularly in the area of ETFs. We've been very fortunate to have the seed provided by our clients effectively. So we have not had to put seed in to launch those products. That is our preferred method of launching products generally. Now we can't do that with all the products, some alternative products and others do require some coinvestment. I think, as Marty mentioned, we've actually seen partnership with MassMutual, really opening up some doors where they themselves have stepped in, in certain cases to provide seed and coinvestment to some of these product launches, which has been really helpful because it offsets our need to use our own balance sheet.

And I don't know if Marty, is there anything you'd like to add to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why don't I ask both Andrew and Colin to make a comment or 2. Andrew, do you want to start?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ryan Schlossberg, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & Head of the Americas [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean from a seeding perspective, the only thing I'd mention is the product line that we have across the ETF complex and the mutual fund complexes, given all the work that we did over the course of the last year or 2 in consolidating acquisitions and rightsizing our product line. Our C Capital needs in those areas are fairly limited at this point. And as Loren said, much of it coming from clients where we do have launches on the drawing board for the ETF side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe Colin, you want to spend a minute or 2. Yes, go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. From an institutional standpoint, look, I think we feel quite comfortable with the support that we've received over the years and from a seed capital standpoint. So I can't think of anything that's been slowed down, nor where I anticipate anything going forward. I might reinforce that Marty's point, Loren's point, MassMutual has been a fantastic partner to us in the support that they've shown for a number of our strategies, particularly in alternatives has been just tremendous, and we would expect that relationship to continue to blossom going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sean Colman, [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just going back to flows. Are you starting to see any improvement in Asia since they're a little bit further along with dealing with the pandemic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So they were net inflows in the quarter, right? So -- and then it just continues to accelerate at a retail level and the institutional engagements with the -- yes, the important clients out there also continues to be quite strong. So again, we're -- that's continuing as we move into this quarter.

Maybe, Greg, you want to add anything from your perspective because a lot it -- a lot of demand from the fixed income group took over there. Greg?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gregory Gerard McGreevey, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD of Investments [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think you've got it covered, Marty.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So was that -- did I get your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think I would just mention, I think Asia continues to be a positive contributor to flows. They've continued to -- even in the height of this produced positive long-term flows, there is nothing sort of indicating that, that's slowing down. People -- we're still launching product. People still are interested in the products that are being launched. And it is broader than just China. I think Japan as well is beginning to sort of show up as a potential contributor with sort of opportunities around fixed income in particular.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Kenneth Lee with RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth S. Lee, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - VP of Equity Research [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just in terms of the -- I had a question. You mentioned there's a lot of noncash items within your net income, what's sort of like your best view of ongoing free cash flow generation for the company? And how could this potentially evolve in the near term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So cash flow from operations is strong. We see sort of somewhere between -- and this is based on current margin levels. So again, somewhere between in excess of $950 million to $1 billion of cash flow from operations going forward. So even in the stress scenario, that number holds in reasonably well. So that's a huge contributor. And again, the noncash elements when you sort of add those back to earnings, you get to those types of numbers. So hopefully, that gives you a sense of how much cash generation we are providing just from the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth S. Lee, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - VP of Equity Research [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And just one follow-up, if I may, just in terms of the MassMutual. Wondering if you could just provide a little bit more detail in terms of that approval of capital for, I think you mentioned as real estate's or alternative strategies. What are the potential time frames that we could see some initial products? And perhaps you could better frame the opportunity you're expecting there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin, can you take that, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Happy to. So I think as we mentioned earlier, MassMutual has contributed $425 million to 2 of our real estate strategies. The first is a nontraded REIT strategy really targeted at the retail market. We'll figure out the timing of when we would launch that strategy as market starts to settle down in real estate. And so you can get some sense of value and valuation. But that was a seed capital investment. And then they've also contributed an anchor LP position in our -- one of our Asia real estate funds as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Robert Lee with KBW.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Andrew Lee, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry to go back to the -- your balance sheet questions. But just to clarify, one. So should we be thinking in terms of use of cash over this year, obviously, of liquidity, but that kind of chip away the revolver over the course of the year and then it kind of reloads first quarter or next year? Is that the right way to think about it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, in general, yes. I mean, this is obviously extraordinary times, and I think you've certainly seen other company’s kind of draw fully on the credit facility just to get cash. That's not what we've done. But I'd say the normal sequence would be, yes, there's a normal draw that happens on the credit facility in the first quarter, and then we generally paid that down. But I'd say that would be the right way to think about it and the cash flow that we generate would allow us to do that for sure. It would allow us to pay down the credit facility, would allow us to, as I mentioned, fully pay back the forward commitments and still generate excess cash.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Andrew Lee, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then maybe as a follow-up, and I appreciate the disclosure on the pipeline and quantifying it. But give us a sense of if we look at kind of that mix, I know there's a lot of factor-based strategies there. How is the kind of fee mix compared to the overall -- your overall fee rate? Is it kind of in line? A little lower? I mean how should we be thinking that in the mix?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Let me make a comment. I don't know if we have that information. But as you know also well, I wouldn't confuse fee rate levels [as the] fee rate of profitability, right? So the factor business you get has very high margins, even though (inaudible), and quite frankly, same thing with the equity business. But Loren, could you give a sense of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the pipeline has a fee rate because of the growth in solutions, that's just a handful of basis points below the firm's aggregate fee rates. So it has come down a little bit, but it is still sort of roughly in line with the firm's overall (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Alex Blostein with Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Peter Bailey, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Ryan Bailey on behalf of Alex. I actually had a question about the OFI MLP dynamic that was going on. I was wondering if of the kind of $400 million accrual that you guys have taken, about how much of that do you expect to recover? And then if you have any color on timing? And whether the $400 million is the maximum we should be thinking about underwriting as an expense?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I think you saw in the quarter, we basically made -- I mean we reflected the full -- it was about $380 million, I think, a little more than $380 million. That was reflected through a purchase price adjustment largely, there was a small component that went through transaction integration. So that's been reflected. In terms of the expectation for recovery, I guess, one, it's going to take a while in terms of ultimately figuring out what the final number is. We do believe that's the number that we provided and we took through our balance sheet is the right number, obviously, but it is an estimate, and ultimately needs to get confirmed as we go through the full detail of those client-by-client impacts. And that's not going to get known for probably many quarters. And so you're probably talking more about the 2021 sort of understanding of where that shows up. And in terms of recovery, we have expectation that we're going to recover a substantial component -- or a majority of that number, if not all, it is still something where we have to work through insurance, sort of the claims that we're putting through as well as ultimately the normal indemnifications that came as part of the transaction when we took the business over. So right now at least in our thinking, there is nothing substantial or material that you need to think about in terms of net cash out as a result of this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Peter Bailey, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. And then maybe just one more. Can you give us a reminder on any impact of fee waivers on the money market business as we kind of roll through maybe another couple of months at kind of lower yields on those products?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's an interesting dynamic. I'd say, we're fortunate in that the majority of our business is institutional money market business, which tends to be lower fee. And so the topic of waiving is not nearly as relevant or impactful as it is if you had a large retail kind of component. That said, I think as we move into 2020, there probably could be some amount of fee waiving that we'll need to do in order to maintain a certain limited amount of yield on these products. I don't think it's going to be a material amount of money. I mean it's probably in order magnitude. And again, these are sort of swags a little bit. So it could be a little bit more than $10 million on an annualized basis. But we're still looking at those numbers right now. But it's not -- as I said, it's not that material for us given our mix of business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Brennan Hawken with UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brennan Hawken, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of them have been answered. I guess, number one, could you remind us of -- or maybe update us about any regulatory or other calls on cash and liquidity at this point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, I'm not sure about -- the only thing that I -- we all know is the amount of cash that we have within our European subgroup, that's nothing different than it's been in the past. It's sort of in the range of sort of $700 million. It's not a range, it's a number. But it was, let's call it, $700 million. So that has not changed. That's still kind of roughly the number. Beyond that there is nothing certainly, I'm aware of, where we have any need from a regulatory perspective to provide cash or capital. So if there's something specific, Brennan, you're getting at, please ask, I'm not sure if I'm answering your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brennan Hawken, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, you did. I just was curious whether or not that number had changed or whether or not there was just anything that we didn't know about. So if you don't know about it, then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. There is nothing else. It's the same old thing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brennan Hawken, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Good enough. Cool. And then thinking about the pay down plans, I appreciate the comments on how you guys view long-term debt-to-EBITDA and that ratio. The increase or the drawdown of the $0.5 billion for the revolver to fund the obligation that you guys had coming up. Is the idea there that, that is going to be a priority to pay that down first? Or does the plans around the revolver fold into the overall plans around long-term debt? Or is that thought of separately?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we absolutely have the capacity to pay it down. So I think it's a flexibility topic as to would we rather pay down the revolver, would we rather keep cash. I don't know if we're at this point where we need to commit sort of to the timing of the pay down or when we would pay that down. But I would say that we are going to -- in terms of a net debt perspective, it's effectively paid down as we get into the end of 2020. So you should think of it that way, how we actually manifest it, I think we're still looking at it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Brennan, sorry, I'm reiterating the point of -- we're just creating flexibility right now. We think that is absolutely the most important thing to do until there is greater clarity in this environment. And the message to take away is we have the capacity to pull any one of those levers. And when we get a greater clarity, we're going to pull the lever that we think is most impactful that -- to the organization.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brennan Hawken, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That is clear and very sensible. I was just hoping to squeeze in a follow-up here. The $80 million, I think it was Dan who asked about that initially. A lot of that seems to be based on -- and I understand we're not really on terra firma, given everything that's going on with COVID on a few different levels. How should we think of -- are you guys going to update us as you continue to work through thinking about how much of that would go from natural current environment changes to more structural expense declines? Or should we -- is there a certain portion of that, that we can start to think about as a more structural decline in the expense base?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So look, as Loren said, our action is very similar to what we did during the financial crisis. The first thing you do is you protect the organization side, then the employees, and you protect the clients and protect the shareholders, that's exactly what we did. And those -- all those natural things to effectively stop spending to (inaudible) stop spending and it creates really some security and some flexibility. That's what we're doing right now is probably not atypical of what you're going to hear from all of our peers I would expect. We happen to be in another position where coming out of Oppenheimer, we said we're moving to what we call day 2 to look at greater, more permanent operational opportunities to create ongoing efficiencies in the organization. We were heading down that path. We had to hit the brakes to take care -- to get on top of this, the COVID challenge. We're now turning our heads back to that. And as we have greater clarity and confidence of what will be coming out of that, we will absolutely share with everybody. But again, I just want to go back to we know how to do, we have a track record of doing it. And we had already started down that path, and we'll just pick it up. But as -- say, as things start to settle out here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loren Michael Starr, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & CFO [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But we'll definitely give you clarity as we get through this, no question, Brennan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our last question comes from Michael Cyprys with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is actually [Stephanie] filling in for Mike. I wanted to get your updated views on ESG maybe. Do you think the environment today lends itself to increased demand for industry products further in the industry, broadly speaking? And then maybe within Invesco, do you see an uptick in demand? And any sort of opportunities you see from here on the ESG front?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, why don't I make the comment first, and then Andrew, you can speak to it. And I don't know, Greg, you're in the middle of it and you know what will happen. So I think (inaudible) question. And again, I think it depends on what -- where you sit, ESG is just an absolute necessity for any investment organization to be deeply engaged in. It's beyond what your opinion is, it's an absolute business necessity in Europe, if you are not very strong, you are incredibly disadvantaged. It is getting (inaudible) here in the United States and also Asia. But what I will tell as an organization, we are deeply engaged in ensuring that the ESG capabilities embedded to our investment capabilities and various offerings. But Andrew, do you want to start because some of the -- maybe talk about the other (inaudible) probably, also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ryan Schlossberg, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD & Head of the Americas [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, sure. I'll make a couple of comments, and others may want to as well. I think this environment -- and we're positioned for it is probably going to create more demand around ESG and just more momentum. I go beyond product. I know your question focused a bit on that. We certainly think there will be ESG-focused product, and we've been building that or have built that and we'll continue to look at it. I think the bigger area that we're focused on, and Greg might want to comment on it, is how we're embedding ESG into fundamental strategies as a factor of the way that we're looking at active investments. And I think that's a growing expectation of all of our investors and -- I'm sorry, our clients around the world. So I think that's an area of focus for us, too. And then lastly, I think there is more and more as people are putting together asset allocations and portfolios. At the retail level, it's going to continue to be a factor that drives those aspects, too. So that -- I think we're seeing it on all fronts maybe while people are triaging in various environments right now, you may see a short slowdown. But in the medium or long run, I don't see any of that abating.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg, we...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gregory Gerard McGreevey, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD of Investments [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe the only thing I'd add to that is, I think that the focus that we're seeing is from a lot of different participants overall, and there's just a tremendous focus that, well, emanated in Europe, I think we're seeing that in a lot of discussions that we're having with clients in Asia and clients in North America overall. And so that's coming in the form of demand. And we've got a number of products that have kind of hit that demand that stem from things that we're doing in our alternative business to things that we're doing in fixed income and other areas. And so we have a wonderfully strong capability, we think, in ESG. And so we're trying to match up that capability to the point that Andrew made, embedding those into our investment teams and making sure that we're kind of proactively really not just touching the surface on ESG, but we're really embedding that in the things that we can do from an investment standpoint to make decisions that are going to kind of support the ESG mandates overall. So we've got a strong capability. We've got increased demand. We've got a lot of products that we've already put into the marketplace. And we think that while it maybe has stalled for a couple of weeks in light of what's going on in the environment, once we get through to this, which we will, of that demand, we think will come back online, and we're well prepared to be able to handle that, we think.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Colin, anything you want to add from an institutional point of view?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin D. Meadows, Invesco Ltd. - Senior MD and Head of Private Markets, Global Institutional & Digital Wealth [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I'd just reinforce the points that were made. It's a core skill. And I think, as Andrew mentioned, that ESG, both as a product, but equally importantly, and maybe more importantly, as a factor that can be applied across portfolios is of critical importance. And in fact, our ESG capabilities have been core to a number of our wins, particularly in the solutions space, where that ability was critical from a client standpoint. So -- and we feel quite good about our capabilities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martin L. Flanagan, Invesco Ltd. - President, CEO & Director [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that was the last question. And again, I appreciate everybody just spending time with us, this is engaging, and we'll be chatting soon. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This does conclude today's conference. Please disconnect at this time.