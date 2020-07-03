Edited Transcript of IRCP.BA earnings conference call or presentation 8-Jun-20 7:00pm GMT

Q3 2020 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA Earnings Call

Buenos Aires Jul 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA earnings conference call or presentation Monday, June 8, 2020 at 7:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & GM

* Daniel Ricardo Elsztain

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. - COO, Operating Manager & Executive Director

* Matias Ivan Gaivironsky

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. - Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

* Santiago Donato

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima - IR Officer

Conference Call Participants

* Marcelo Garaldi Motta

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Santiago Donato, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima - IR Officer [1]

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of IRSA Commercial Properties, and I welcome you to the third quarter 2020 results conference call. As you know, today's live webcast will be held in a new format through Zoom. Nevertheless, both audio and slide show, may be accessed through company's Investor Relations website at www.irsacp.com.ar by clicking on the banner, webcast link.

The following presentation and the earnings release issued on Friday, are also available for download on the company website. (Operator Instructions)

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and that information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Daniel Elsztain, our COO.

Daniel Ricardo Elsztain, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. - COO, Operating Manager & Executive Director [2]

Welcome, everybody, to our third quarter 2020 results conference call. These are difficult times for everyone, so we hope all of you are safe and well where ever you are.

As you may know, on March 20, as a consequence of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shopping malls throughout the country were closed. Working exclusively those stores dedicated to essential activities such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks. The impact will be reflected mainly in the financial statements of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 as it only affected 10 days of operations during this quarter.

Regarding the office segments, although most of our tenants have been working at home since March 20, they are operating under strict safety and hygiene protocols. Regarding the office segment -- adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 5.1 billion in the 9-month period of 2020, decreasing by 3.1% compared to last year. Shopping malls decreased by 16.6%, while office segments grew by 11.9%. Net income for the 9-month period of 2020 recorded a loss of almost ARS 1.7 billion compared to a loss of ARS 6.6 billion last year, that Matias will explain us later in detail.

Operating figures remain in similar levels than previous quarter. We have seen an almost 12% decrease in tenant -- real sales in the third quarter affected by the last 10 days of March with no operation. Excluding COVID impact, tenants would -- real sales would have been an increase of 5.8%, reflecting the recovery in consumption before the pandemia came up. Here, we can see that in terms of GLA, we have similar GLA to the previous year, and occupation is little bit higher than the third quarter of 2019. When we go and see the sales, what I told you earlier, real sales, we see a decrease of 11.9% in -- without inflation taking consideration inflation, sales were 32.5% increase compared to last year.

In the office segment, we see that we have been growing our portfolio, and thanks to this strategy that we have -- and this diversification, we were lucky this quarter to receive some income after the -- sorry, on the following quarter. And we see now the portfolio is approximately 115,000 square meters. And when we finalized the 200 Della Paolera project in the next fiscal year will be 145,000 square meters of GLA.

In terms of occupancy, we see a small decrease in occupancy compared to last year and mainly explained by the B class segment that we are now at 53.2% in occupancy and mainly explained by only 1 building that has been difficult to get new tenants to the building with these conditions of the market.

In terms of leases, we see that we are reaching $26.6 per month per square meter, and it's very similar to what we have been seeing in the previous quarters, a little bit higher, but very similar.

When -- this is the time line to explain what happened with COVID-19 in Argentina, some measures that were taken. From March 15 to March 20, there was practically no one in the shopping centers. There was not a lockdown informed. But nevertheless, the malls partially -- were partially closed, operation with very reduced traffic and social distance. I mean, very empty. I mean the last 5 days of operations, the shopping centers were completely empty. Since March 20, there was a mandatory quarantine. So the total closure of borders and activities, educational, recreational and commercial and only the -- with some exemption or the essential, like health, food and banks and other works. The malls were closed in the whole country with exception of pharmacies and supermarkets. Convention centers, fairs and events are completely closed.

Since May, the mandatory quarantine remains in Buenos Aires City and Greater Buenos Aires with only working essential activities. Nevertheless, was some relaxation and gradual opening of activities, recreational and commercial in some regions less affected. For example, the case of Salta, where our shopping center reopened, Alto NOA on May 8. And also, we see some next openings that will be expected to open in the country. Most probably, we're going to see tomorrow the opening of Mendoza Plaza shopping in the City of Mendoza, and we expect to see that trend in the near future.

The company has set a plan with several mainstream measures in order to preserve the health of its employees, help contain COVID-19's spreading and mitigate its effects in our operations. The Prevention and Crisis Committee was established. Also, we are working from home office for majority of our employees. And those that are classified as part of the risk group, defined by the Ministry of Health, and alternate home office for the rest of our corporate office employees here in Buenos Aires. And also, we established a contingency plan to support company's operations.

Shopping centers, as we mentioned, closed since March 20. In that moment, the company decided only to -- not to charge base rent and commercial funds during April, May and also we did the same for the month of June. Supporting our tenants and prioritizing our long-term relationship, we charged just common expenses. Nevertheless, we can see that our base rent -- sorry, our common expenses are close only 20% of our total building in our shopping centers approximately.

On office segment, normal revenues, collection during April and May of 2020.

Entertainment and convention. Operations are completely closed since March, and all the events or fairs and conventions were canceled or postponed.

In terms of expenses, we did a heavy cuts of nonessential expenses and services. We cut off social securities taxes and other taxes that were allowed us not to pay.

And in terms of CapEx, we -- construction work in Catalinas and Alto Palermo expansions were suspending during the quarantine. And to date, construction activity is operating with some restrictions. And we're going to see some details of this.

What we are thinking about the reopening of the shopping malls is 4 different chapters. Basically, strict safety and hygiene measures explaining different ways. Social distancing to as much as we can to teach and to provide the social distancing, as you can see on the right picture. This is an example of what we are doing in Salta. And also we have reduced hours in traffic. This will help us to reduce cost and will also reduce the cost of our tenants by basically having only 1 shift of people working in their stores. And we will work very hard on communication, training and incentives. Communication for everybody, training for our people and our tenants and sales people. And incentives for basically for consumers. What we have been seeing all around the world is that more people -- less people is visiting the shopping centers. Nevertheless, more of those people that get into the shopping centers are buying. So the ratio between the visitors and buyers has increased.

In terms of projects under development, on the left side, we can see 200 Della Paolera, where building just to be finished in Catalinas, the best location in Buenos Aires City, a total GLA of 35,000 square meters. Remember that we only have here 87% of the building. The rest was sold. And the progress of the construction is 95%. By this time, we had expected to have finished on the construction. And because of the quarantine, the construction was delayed. Thank God, we've started again a few days ago the activity on the construction. And we expect to finalize the construction by the beginning of next fiscal year -- in the first quarter of next fiscal year.

In terms of commercialization, we have 61.5% of the leases signed, which is very good. And we have leased this out. We have 2 or 3 is -- actually 2 out and 1 is under negotiation. And we expect to have very good occupancy for the moment that we opened the building and we start to collect rent from this building. And also, this building has been the right decision. Because of this diversification, it's now that we are still getting some rents from our properties. And units that were bought by Globant, one of the big software factories of the country, we've already delivered to them a few months ago.

Regarding Alto Palermo, this expansion is in progress. And also because of the quarantine, work was completely canceled for a few weeks. Already, people is still working on the premises also with limited amount of people and limited amount of work to be -- possible to be done. But we expect to keep on record, and we have been doing also very good in terms of leasing basically all the retail space, not the foot court, but the retail -- the traditional retail, the fashion and our typical tenant is very advanced in terms of leasing activity.

So now to see our financial results, we go to Matias Gaivironsky, our CFO.

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. - Chief Financial & Administrative Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Daniel. Good afternoon, everybody. If we move to Page 10, we can see how we finished our quarter. Remember that originally, we have the obligation to submit the financials in the month of May, and due to the quarantine, the local SEC, the CMB allow companies to extend the period and submit the information up to now. This is the reason why we submitted with different time that we always do. So we finished the 9-month period with a loss of almost ARS 1.7 billion as compared with the previous year of ARS 6.6 billion. Of course, and as Daniel mentioned, this information, it doesn't include yet the impact of COVID, only in the last part of months and related to our percentage of tenant sales in shopping malls for 10 days is affected, but the rest is normal operation. So definitely, we will have an impact -- a negative impact in the next quarter, the final quarter of our fiscal year. So when we see the reasons of our loss, basically, when we compare with the previous year, we have in line 4, a material change in the fair value of our investment properties last year due to the volatility in Argentina and the devaluation and increasing the country risk, we did a significant impairment in our shopping centers properties when you compare with this quarter that we generate -- this 9-month period that we generated profit. When we see the gross profit is decreased, and I will enter in more details with the breakdown of the different segments, the other important effect is in the line 7, the net financial results that in the 9-month period, we have a loss of ARS 6.4 billion against ARS 3.6 billion of the previous year that I will explain also with a better detail.

Finally, the other important effect is in the income tax. When you see last year, we had a profit of ARS 2 billion that is related to the deferred tax on our investment properties. Every time that we have an appreciation of our investment properties, we have to recognize a deferred tax loss, but when we recognize an impairment, we have a tax income -- tax profit that is reflected in this line 10. And also, there is another effect that is, for first time, the company started to adjust the tax financial statements, and that by inflation, and that also generated a loss in this year.

Other important information is when you sum the line 2, plus the line 5. And you have here in the bottom of the slide, we can see the total cost of the company also decreased compared with the previous year, so adjusted by inflation. And you will see that because of this, we were able to maintain the margins in the main segments of the company. So we did an important effort in terms of cost to somehow compensate the decrease in revenues.

When we enter into more detail in the shopping malls, you can see that in the 9-month period, our revenues decreased by 15%. Here, we have some effect of the COVID, but the main effect was before that we haven't been able to transfer to our tenants, the increase in the tenant sales because of the minimum rent. So we compensate part in the variable. But since our step-up closes in the base rent, we fixed it most of the times 3 years ago or 2 years ago and inflations were higher, we haven't translated that part to the base rent. So that generates a decrease that in the previous quarter, we mentioned that we started to see some recovery in real terms, Danny, so what happened before COVID and unfortunately, the trend completely changed because of the current situation.

When you see the EBITDA margin is what I mentioned, we were able to maintain the margin. In the 9 months, we have a decrease of only 1%. In the quarter, we have some increase. So that means that we have been working tough in the cost line. In the offices, we see an increase in revenues and in adjusted EBITDA. This is mainly related to the devaluation. We have our agreements in dollar terms. The devaluation was around 50%, plus the opening of the building -- the Zetta building that was opened during this year that generated higher results as well.

When we go to the other important line that is the net financial results, we can see that during the 9-month period, we have a significant increase in the costs, from 3.6% to 6.4%. See below what happened with the devaluation and inflation. Last year, we had devaluation of 50.8% and a real depreciation of 23.3%. This year, we have a devaluation of 51.8%, but with lower inflation, so a real devaluation of 26%. That has an impact in the line 2, the foreign exchange differences in the 9-month period. In the quarter, there was an appreciation. So that is the gain that we have here against the loss last year, but the main effect was in the 9-month period. And then in the fair value of our financial assets, the portfolio of different assets that we have our liquidity, that we have all at market value that generated a loss during the quarter.

So if we move to Page 13, we can see the disclosure or the breakdown of our net asset value. As we mentioned in the last quarter, when you compare the valuation that we have in our financials, shopping centers, offices and land reserve, altogether it is conservative, probably that give you more or less an average price per square meter of $2,500 a square meter or a little low -- lower, sorry. In the shopping malls, you can see that we are buying at $648 million, and we have more than 330,000 square meters. So it's more or less $2,000 a square meter for shopping malls, and we believe that is very conservative. So we think that we already gave impact to the main effects of the macro condition of Argentina.

So the total gross asset value will stay at $1.4 billion with a net debt of $354 million, that gives you a net asset value of $1.56 billion against last year that this number was almost $1.4 billion. If you see leaving aside this value compared with the price of our market value or the market cap of the company, that gives you an implicit cap rate of 20% or EBITDA of 5.7x, or a price to FFO of only 3x or a price to NAV of 0.2x, that when we compare these metrics with other companies all around the world are very, very low.

If we move to Page 14, we can see our -- the breakdown of our debt. The gross debt of the company remained stable. The same than the previous quarter, with stay -- we remain with cash and equivalent position of $124 million. So the net debt of the company is $359 million, $360 million. We have during this year a bond maturity, $130 million that expire in September. So we are working in the refinance of this debt. So the alternatives that we are working are basically 2. The first one is a syndicated loan with different banks in Argentina. There is a lot of liquidity today in the market in pesos term. So we see achievable that we can raise the amount of money that we need to complete the payment in September. And also, we have the chance to go to the local market -- the local capital market that if you see at the parent company IRSA and at the parent company, Cresud. Those 2 companies raised $150 million in the last 2 weeks. So we see also the local market with some liquidity to refinance this. The rest of the debt is basically our bond that expire in 2023. So the loan-to-value of the company remain at 21% that is very conservative in terms of leverage.

So with this, we finished the formal presentation. Now we will open to receive your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Marcelo Motta, from JPMorgan, wants to do a question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcelo Garaldi Motta, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Can you guys hear that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, perfect.

Marcelo Garaldi Motta, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would start asking about what do you think could be the refinancing cost for this maturing in September? And the second question is regarding the malls that are open, right. If I'm not mistaken, you have opened the mall in Salta. Just wondering if you can comment how the performance has been and how it has evolved? And if there is any expectation to reopen the malls in Buenos Aires? If I'm not mistaken as well, it looks like the lockdown will end by the end of June. So just wondering if you think the malls would be open already like the first day post lockdown or if it will take a while to reorganize the process to have the malls up and running?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Marcelo. So the first part of the question that was related to the refinancing cost is soon to say now because we don't have anything committed yet. But as a reference, I can tell you that in pesos term, probably will be something variable. The banks for the tenors that we are wanting to refinance is probably the (inaudible) today is around 26, 27, if I'm not wrong. So that will be that plus spread. So we like to have part of our debt in pesos, so that is something that I will call -- that I will (inaudible) will plan A, since we have the rest of the debt in dollar terms. If we go to the market for a dollar link note, that is debt that you can subscribe in pesos, the company will pay in pesos, but according to the exchange rate, that, to give you a reference, in IRSA, we raised money at 5% for a 1-year bullet and 7% for 2 years. In Cresud, we did it at 3.5% for an 18-month bullet note. So more or less, I will say that are very competitive cost and very attractive costs compared with our international debt today, Argentina will be at least close to top the international market, but compared with the original cost of our dollar-denominated, debt abroad is much cheaper. So the second part, Daniel will address.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcelo, regarding what happened in Salta and what we expect. I mean, Alto NOA opened, May 8, so we can have the numbers since that date in the end of May. And in respect of transit in the shopping center, we see a decrease of 66% in terms of public compared to previous year. Nevertheless, I mean, 2 factors. First of all, we are not allowed to open on Sundays on Salta, so that's a big impact also in traffic. But when we see this in terms of sales, this is only a 14% reduction in terms of sales, again, compared the same amount of days for the 2 years. And when we see the same stores because remember that no entertainment, no cinemas, the food courts are very limited. So when we see the same store, we see an increase of 1%. Of course, these numbers are excluding all the impact of inflation. So this could be like a reduction of, let's say, 40% -- low 40% compared to the previous year. So that give us at least a good preview of what we think can happen in Buenos Aires City. People want to buy. As you know, yesterday, the government announced that they are going to extend the quarantine for another 28 -- 21 days till June 28. And what we can see is that today, all the -- some stores at the street level that we're allowed to open. Nevertheless, all those stores that are in shopping centers or are in big concentration like in the 2 main -- avenues, like in main avenue with main avenue, they were not allowed to reopen. And our expectation is yes, that we can see that should -- opening as soon as possible. As we mentioned, Mendoza is ready to open tomorrow, and we're waiting for the final decree that is everything ready to be opened tomorrow. The City of Santa Fe has not recorded any new deaths. And so we also have high expectations that will allow sooner to reopen the shopping centers and commercial streets. But we're hoping that really by the month of July, we can open. But this will only depend on the authorities of the City of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Rio Cuarto.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Gustavo (inaudible) wants to do a question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, perfectly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. I just wanted to ask, you mentioned that you have a very manageable debt profile during this year, and you're planning to see to that you refinance the maturity of the debt due on September. My question is given there is a more challenging profile for the current company of IRSA, is there a possibility that Commercial Properties could extend or amplify the loan that is given to the parent company?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Gustavo. If we see -- I will -- okay, because you're dog is making some noise there. This is the home office or -- no, no problem. We have all kind of similar situation with kids and everything. So when you see the -- yes, the debt profile at higher IRSACP, we have the September payment, so we need to work with that. Also, I show the cash balance that we have in IRSA Commercial Properties level. So it also will help with our refinancing, there is a credit line available between IRSA Commercial Properties and IRSA. So that credit line is up to $180 million. Always the idea in the group is that each vehicle has to finance itself. But according to the macroeconomic situation of Argentina and the challenges that we have in the country, we wanted that credit line open just in case. The good example of this policy was what we did 10 days ago at IRSA level that we raised it almost $70 million. So the idea will be that IRSA will keep financing itself in the market. So the alternatives that we manage there is a potential capital increase and a potential liability management or also going to the market again. So there are a couple of alternatives, but also that credit line with IRSA Commercial Properties is available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If there are no more questions, we conclude the question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to turn back to Mr. Daniel Elsztain, our COO, for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Santiago. This year represents a great challenge for the shopping mall industry, but we're working together with all our tenants for a gradual progressive reopening and following a strict protocol of safety giving them all of our support to face this particular situation. This is the first time we've experienced a full closure of our operations in the shopping centers. Looking ahead to the closing of the fiscal year, we will work on reducing and making the cost structure more efficient, hoping that shopping malls activity will evolve according to the economic recovery.

Thank you, everyone, and we expect to meet with you next quarter for the closing of the fiscal year 2020. Thank you very much.