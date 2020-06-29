Edited Transcript of INQ.TO earnings conference call or presentation 26-Jun-20 12:30pm GMT

Q4 2020 Inscape Corp Earnings Call

HOLLAND LANDING Jun 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Inscape Corp earnings conference call or presentation Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Eric K. Ehgoetz

Inscape Corporation - Independent CEO & Director

* Jonathon Szczur

Inscape Corporation - Interim CFO

Presentation

Operator [1]

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the Inscape Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Results. (Operator Instructions)

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, June 26, 2020. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference to Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer of Inscape Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric K. Ehgoetz, Inscape Corporation - Independent CEO & Director [2]

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal '20 Investor Update Call. I am joined today by Jon Szczur, our CFO. I will provide my perspective as CEO since March 6, 2020, on our Q4 and year-end results, followed by Jon, who will provide more details and insights on our Q4 and full year performance.

Inscape's fourth quarter, occurring between February through April 2020, virtually parallels the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and it's accelerating influence over the economy at large during that time. Not surprisingly, our Q4 results were impacted similarly, in line with our competitors in the industry and other manufacturing businesses generally.

During this time, the health and safety of our employees has been paramount. We were able to largely continue operations during the quarter, in compliance with the government restrictions, while ensuring our factory employees' safety through the active efforts of Inscape's entire leadership team. Most of our employees worked from home, and we ensured corporate infrastructure was capable of supporting their activities so that we could continue to deliver for us -- our essential business customers.

Despite these challenges, the company responded proactively through management actions to build cash, manage working capital, reduce expenses and invest in rapid payback opportunities. The business is in a better position for growth and profitability as the general economy recovers from the significant effects to the pandemic.

Inscape also continued initiatives to simplify its product offerings and reduce complexity within the business. We continue those efforts, and are encouraged with our early progress we are seeing in fiscal '21. We are also actively managing inventory levels, with a focus on ensuring appropriate mix given manufacturing activity levels and end-customer demand.

In addition, we are continuing our efforts to bring new products to market in the current fiscal year in response to the new COVID-19 world, impacted by physical distancing and movement to less density in the office. We feel longer-term developments will make our products more desirable, given likely market trends in storage and office systems furniture.

Given my short tenure as CEO of Inscape, specifically being in place for only 2/3 of the final fiscal quarter of 2020, the primary objective has been responding to the external forces of the pandemic. These efforts have included stabilizing the business and setting an action plan to position the company for future growth, pending an economic recovery. Inscape's leadership team and all of its employees are now focused on implementing the plan to drive the necessary changes throughout fiscal '21.

I will now turn the presentation over to Jon Szczur, our CFO, to provide more detailed financial information.

Jonathon Szczur, Inscape Corporation - Interim CFO [3]

Thank you, Eric. Good morning. I will begin the call by discussing key aspects of our results from operations, cash flow and U.S. currency hedge position. After the presentation, we will open the lines and be pleased to answer your questions.

Before I begin, I'd like to preface my remarks with caution that during the course of this conference call, we will be presenting forward-looking information regarding future events, plans and future financial performance of the company. We caution you that such information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Actual events or results may differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts or projections made. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts or projections.

Additional information about the risk factors and assumptions are contained in our fiscal 2019 annual report and our quarterly MD&A, both of which are available on SEDAR website or from us here at Inscape. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether it is a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Adjusted net income or loss before taxes, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The press release we issued yesterday contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income loss before taxes to adjusted net income loss before taxes, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Now let me begin my presentation. The fourth quarter net loss of $5.2 million is higher than the net loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to $2.3 million loss on revaluation of derivative contracts and foreign exchange losses of $0.3 million. These were partially offset by other reductions in SG&A expenses and $500,000 in other income from government grants. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter was negative $1 million, an improvement of $1.7 million over 2019, which was negative $2.7 million.

Fiscal year 2020 ended with a net loss of $5.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.7 million in fiscal year 2019. This is primarily due to a $5.4 million reduction in SG&A and $1.5 million reduction in nonoperating or unusual items, including the $1.8 million gain on disposal from the sale and leaseback of the Falconer Facility and sale of the DC Rollform business, in addition, $500,000 of income in the form of a grant related to a forgivable government loan.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was negative $1.4 million compared to negative $4.7 million, representing an improvement of $3.3 million over 2019 despite the impact of COVID-19. In April 2020, the company secured a $1.8 million Small Business Administration loan from the U.S. government, which is forgivable, subject to the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program.

In the fourth quarter, net working capital was $4.1 million, an increase of $800,000 over the prior year. The net increase in working capital was $400,000 versus $1.2 million in the prior year.

From a sales perspective, sales in the fourth quarter were 22.5% lower than the same quarter of last year. The decline in the fourth quarter was primarily due to the economic impact of COVID-19, which resulted in both shipment delays and customer order push-outs in some of our major markets. These challenges were partially offset by gross profit improvements and SG&A expense reductions. The fiscal 2020 annual sales of $75.8 million were 16.3% lower than the previous year's sales of $90.6 million, largely due to the timing of major customer projects in the prior year and reduced sales demand in the latter half of the year.

Some comments on gross profit. The fourth quarter gross profit as a percentage of sales of 2.6 -- 26.8% was 4.8% -- percentage points higher than the same quarter of last year, primarily due to favorable product mix, improvements in quality expenses and cost efficiencies in the Walls business segment. Fiscal year 2020 gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 0.5 percentage points from last year's 26.9% to the current year's 27.4%.

Some SG&A details. SG&A for the quarter was 45.5% of sales compared with last year's 42.3%. The current quarter SG&A of $6.6 million was $1.3 million lower than the same quarter of last year, primarily due to reduced headcount levels, a decrease in marketing initiatives and lower selling and travel and entertainment expenses.

SG&A for the year was 34.8% of sales versus 35.1% last year. The SG&A expenses of $26.4 million was $5.4 million or 17% lower than last year, mainly due to a reduction in marketing initiatives, lower variable and fixed selling expenses, headcount reductions and cost savings from the exit of an unprofitable business unit.

In accordance with IFRS requirements, deferred tax benefits related to loss -- tax loss carryforwards were not recognized during fiscal 2020. See notes to the consolidated financial statements for -- which includes a reconciliation of the income tax expense and valuation allowance.

On earnings per share, basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter was $0.36 per share compared to a loss of $0.31 per share for the same quarter last year. Basic and diluted loss per share for the full year was $0.38 per share compared to a loss of $0.61 per share for the previous year. The basic EPS calculations are based on a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 14.4 million.

Now turning to cash flow. The fourth quarter cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital, was $1.5 million compared to previous year's outflow of $2 million. The movement is primarily due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on interest rates, exchange rate and share price, which affected the valuation of derivative contracts, remeasurement of retirement benefit obligations and share-based compensation.

Net increase in working capital of $4.4 million consisted primarily of improvement in working capital management initiatives. Net cash inflow from financing activities of 500 -- $0.5 million consisted of a forgivable loan of $1.8 million, partially offset by $1.4 million payments on principal portion of lease liabilities.

On an annual basis, fiscal 2020 cash inflow from operations was $2.1 million compared to cash outflow of $3.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to low operating expenditure in SG&A during 2020 relative to the prior year when there were incremental investments in marketing, sales coverage and supply chain initiatives. Net working capital movement of $400,000 remained relatively flat year-over-year.

Cash inflow of $3.3 million from investing activities consisted of $4.4 million proceeds from the sale and leaseback and sale of DC Rollform business. Net cash inflow from financing activities of $500,000 represented these liabilities and the forgivable loan.

Although the company had no borrowing at the -- at April 30, 2020, the company was not in compliance with one of its financial covenants and received a waiver from its bank on June 18. The company had cash of $5.9 million in the bank, with additional borrowing capacity of $4.5 million versus $3.3 million in cash in the prior year and $2.7 million in cash in the prior quarter.

Moving on to our hedge position. The relative decline in the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar in light of COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unrealized losses on derivatives and foreign exchange of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter and $2.3 million for fiscal 2020. As at quarter end, we have outstanding hedge contracts to be settled over the next 16 months ended August 2021. The total notional amounts under these contracts are USD 40 million to USD 50 million. Depending on the Canadian U.S. spot rate on the settlement date of each contract, the company can sell U.S. dollars at a range from $1.28 to $1.5.

This concludes the financial review of Inscape's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results. We will now open the lines and be pleased to answer your questions.

Operator [4]

(Operator Instructions) And speakers, it appears we have no questions registered at this time.

Eric K. Ehgoetz, Inscape Corporation - Independent CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, then we'd like to thank everybody for their time, and we look forward to our next investor call.

Operator [6]

This does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you all for your participation. I kindly ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a great day, everyone.