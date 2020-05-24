Edited Transcript of IMI.PS earnings conference call or presentation 7-May-20 6:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc Earnings Call

May 24, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer

* Arthur R. Tan

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO

* Jerome S. Tan

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO

Presentation

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [1]

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for -- this afternoon for the conference as we provide highlights of our quarter 1.

This afternoon, we have 2 presenters, our President and CEO, Arthur Tan; and our Chief Finance Officer, Jerome Tan, who's going to present this afternoon. Thank you.

By the way, after the presentation, we're going to open it for questions. (Operator Instructions)

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [2]

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this first historical analyst briefing we're going to do here. I think in the past, we've been able to do this also over the phone. And so now we're moving into the next generation, I guess, of this new normal. And so I would like to welcome everyone for those who have found time to be able to participate in our analyst briefing.

I guess, to start with, and I think this is front and center is that the global economy and the impact of COVID-19 to our business. We do have, as I've always started off, gave global indications of how the world looks like. Of course, this thing is also a moving target for everyone as we can see the different economies and how they have been transitioning, either getting into an infectious state or getting out into a more flattened curve of their economies are the ones that's driving the different projections.

So far, the projections that we have clearly shows that there is a negative downtrend to what 2020 will be across-the-board. And I think this is the one that is going to be what is expected for all of us. So I'm not going to belabor everyone as far as the data here because I believe most people have already been aware with the data and shows that every single economy, including those that have started to get out of the lockdown on their own economy still has a projection of negative growth rate for the balance of the year.

Next, please. So on a global basis, I think what is kind of unique in our situation right now, even more so unique against the 2009 global financial crisis, is that this time it really didn't matter whether it's an emerging market or a developed market, but everybody is affected. And it's affected primarily not just on a domestic basis, but it's also affecting all the global trade. So this is the part that is kind of unique with this particular situation that we have not yet gone through in very, very -- in the past. I guess the last documented sample that everybody has been using for this has been 1918 for the Spanish flu. Because even the SARS or the MERS did not affect the global status of the economy as it is for coronavirus 19, COVID-19.

So with this, as we can see, the global lockdown as compared to the financial crisis, there were still some economies that was able to weather this. And depending on how the individual countries were able to manage that -- the effects to their economy, some markets were still able to manage themselves. In fact, the Philippines was one of those that actually were not heavily affected by the 2009 global financial crisis. However, as we can see, this pandemic has now entered and everybody has been affected.

Next, please. So moving forward, so we have a view for what the industry outlook is and impact that it may have, specifically on the manufacturing sectors. And if we look at the manufacturing sectors, clearly, one of the things that affected it is the dependence of manufacturing on a global basis to its supply chain. And as we know, the supply chain has been disrupted, both by forced closures and also by demand shocks as the lockdown intensified with the proliferation of the COVID-19 as it started to now affect different parts of the world and certainly, all markets.

So the ones that definitely affected it, the thing is that when the countries and economies started to lock down, certain industries that is dependent on the free flow of goods, markets and people are the ones that are affected immediately. And this is where we saw the plunge in the automotive, textiles, electronic retail sectors. And of course, now more so is those economies that are dependent on tourism and travel. So global production is expected to drop by a little over 13% in the automotive industry by the first half of 2020, 8.4% in textiles and electronics will see a decrease of about 7.4% as compared to last quarter of 2019. But these are just estimates because we actually have not yet seen where the tapering of the virus or at least a known schedule as to when the vaccine or a prophylaxis will be effective in order to contain the virus so that we can then at least move to a next phase of what we have seen here as the new normal.

The shutdown of the key manufacturing hubs across the globe, alongside travel restrictions in the electronics and aerospace industry, with all 4 sectors forecast to be in the decline for the rest of the year. Notwithstanding -- although we do see that the aerospace industry is severely affected, there is the tangential industry that is associated with aerospace, which is defense. And even though defense have taken also a little bit of a hit, there seems to be a lot more activity on the defense side and relatively less on the aerospace side.

While the output of the car industry has been hardest hit out of the sectors highlighted, it will still be the quickest to rebound. And part of this is, I guess, just a small data to indicate is that Wuhan being the first one to go on a full lockdown and then just recently been opened up for automotive sales and the numbers as to the level that it was prior to the lockdown, which is something that was not expected. So there is going to be a pent-up demand. And as more -- the realization of this new normal on the mobility space, whether how open will we be in a public transport system that will then require a significant amount of social distancing, how open we will be on the ridesharing platform and whether we are going to start reverting back to personal mobility solutions, I think is the one that's going to determine this return for the automotive market.

One thing that the automotive market will definitely -- we're going to see that, is the dependence on the transport system for us to be able to move goods in and out even within the country. And so with this, I think, even though the aerospace were heavily dependent on international cargo, there is going to be a higher demand on the commercial side of the vehicle, which we're also seeing more and more so right now.

Next, please. So on the recovery projections, and these are all just projections as to what we know and could change depending on, again, whether the virus actually mutates, whether the virus vaccine is actually curtailed, whether the testing actually shows that there is no resurgence of a second wave and also the other variable there that the assumption that once you've been infected, then you become -- your development of antibodies that you become immune to the second infection. So all those are all predicated by the recovery that's being projected here.

So notwithstanding, if that was the case, then we will see that the lowest peak of the global financial crisis during that time was in February 2009, and we can equate that the percentage drop during this pandemic will be similar or actually significantly more.

Global manufacturing value-added output, the measure of the value of all goods and services produced, is speculated to bounce back by 2021. And as I said, it's not -- this health crisis has now evolved into an economic crisis. So the fundamentals and the demand and the number of -- and I guess the largest indicator for demand will be the population. And if the population is still there, there will be demand. And so it's now a matter of how we're going to be able to manage the fulfillment of that demand as we ease out of this lockdown.

Next, please. So on the electronics industry forecast by market segment is what we're seeing here. These are the ones that we are definitely involved with on a global basis based on the customers that we serve as well as the services that we provide. And if you will see that although relatively a lot of the numbers are lower than expected, there are some bright spots in the market. And we've seen this where this scenario, this social distancing and this lockdown, has proven that there is a significant amount of dependence we have on infrastructure, specifically on the telecom infrastructure. And so then we see that emergence and that growth across-the-board as far as wireless capital spending. And of course, having Huawei, one of the largest telecom companies in the world, which is a large part -- one of our significant customers in China, so we're seeing that growth there. However, it is not enough to overshadow right now the decrease that we have in the light vehicle market, which is -- who fell by 22% this year.

On the medical front, we do see a growth level there, and as expected, since we are in a medical crisis right now that we see the medical electronics getting onboard. And one thing that we do foresee is that this new normal would put a lot more value into the electronic and being able to digitize a significant portion of the business models that we have across the world. And if that were to happen, then there is going to be a need for more sensors, more displays, more ability to be able to communicate and interact on a digital space. Given those, that I think there will be a resurgence and we'll be able to adapt ourselves, both on the industrial sector, on the telecom sector, on the medical sector in order to address this demand as it -- as we go into what we would consider as the new normal.

Next, please. So here's just a snapshot of -- because as we -- as you know, IMI is a very global company, we operate in 10 countries and we have operations in those 10 countries and directly involved in the supply chain. So in this, we have some projections where, of course, the U.S. is one that has just started to get into this pandemic, which we expect that they're not going to be able to get out of it as soon as possible unless they are able to develop the vaccine or a way to be able to manage the growth of the confirmed cases. Nonetheless, I think they're finding out very quickly that this health issue is becoming to be an economic issue relatively quick. And so they will now have to go figure out a way and I think there are models globally, which we have seen to effect -- to work in being able to manage both the spread of the virus as well as making sure that the economic engine of the country remains going.

Of course, Germany would be one of them who we just got notice also from our end customers there that the automotive manufacturing plants are starting to open already last week and will continue to start opening more during the next couple of weeks.

And of course, the way the protocol of the different governments on how they are managing this pandemic also differs between Czech Republic, Serbia. Of course, we've seen how China has done it and now they've recovered and moving forward. Japan is also one of those that are just starting to get into it and now managing that and trying to find a way to transition out of it. And of course, the Philippines, which we are in the midst of our second extension of the ECQ all the way to May 15.

So as you can see the manner of what markets, businesses and services that are being allowed in each of these countries are determining also the value proposition economically for those industry within the country. And I think this is the reason why, for Germany, opening up the automotive manufacturing is an important part because 1 out of 7 Germans are actually related and working for the auto industry.

Right now, the one that just entered into it and are taking a very aggressive approach into managing the spread of the virus has been Mexico. They've extended their lockdown until May 30. That doesn't mean that they're not open to managing certain industries and allowing them to function at a reduced, limited or managed operating procedure, similar to what we have here in the Philippines.

Next, please. So on COVID-19, I guess, as everybody is aware of, first and foremost, is our priority for the safety and welfare of our employees and our associates. We understand that it is an economic stress for everyone, including the company. But by and large, we are able to at least manage ourselves. We have a very strong balance sheet and we're using that to capitalize and make sure that we have enough in order to manage our transition period through the balance, and if need be, through the balance of the year.

We continue to serve our customers during this pandemic as clearly we have examples that we are part of this global supply chain that is directly related to companies that are providing the essentials, especially in the medical field and the industrial field in order to keep the hospitals going, in order to keep the labs, in order to provide the machines and the equipment necessary for producing the PPEs on a global basis. So we continue to be part of this, and we continue to serve our customers.

We're currently able to serve all our customers, especially on the essential industries globally. And as I've said, depending on the protocol that each of these countries had set for us, we are able to operate beyond the essentials on some of the requirements that we continue to serve the global market.

And then the last part there is continue to solidify our balance sheet. Of course, we've taken a very aggressive approach in managing our cash position. At the same time, we're using all the different tools that we have that's available to us, both from an IMI level all the way up to our parent level, to make sure that we continue to not only be able to manage this relatively new field that is not knowing when the pandemic will be over or what the final protocol will be for the new normal, but notwithstanding, be capable of being able to serve our customers, develop the kind of capabilities that we need for the next-generation products, and then at the same time, be able to diversify into those other critical markets that we see that is evolving because of this pandemic.

So we -- with that, all the standard optimization of the cost basis and everything else we're doing and Jerome can actually go in into far more details in showing you how we're approaching that on an operating unit, on an industry unit and on a global unit -- on a global basis. Thank you.

Next. All right. With that, I finish. I guess we -- hold your thoughts and your questions until after we make all the presentations. And I'll turn it over to Jerome, so he can then discuss a little bit more in detail the financials of the company.

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [3]

Good afternoon, everybody. You can hear me, right? If you look at our Q1 results, I guess, coming from the slowdown in our global economy in 2019 due to the geopolitical issues that we faced last year, we were hoping that 2020 would be a recovery year. Unfortunately, this COVID-19 pandemic actually created a significant disruption to our business and to the global economy as well.

So if you look at our first quarter result, our total revenue was at $256 million, down 21% versus the first quarter of 2019. The main impact here is the COVID-19 situation wherein we actually have 2 of our locations actually went through government-mandated shutdown, right, so in China where they had the shutdown in February and in the Philippines, recently, where they had the shutdown starting in the middle of March.

These shutdowns had significant impact across all our different segments because in the Philippines and in China, we both serve all our -- all the multiple segments that we're serving.

The only segment that actually has continued operation even during the lockdown is the medical segment. So despite the lockdown in China, we were operating at a skeletal force to be able to provide and serve the needs for the medical industry in China. So if you look at that segment, it actually has doubled compared to our same period last year.

Automotive is down. Out of our automotive, we have the emerging tech subsegment of the automotive, which represents about 25% of our total automotive business. That one is still growing at a 2% rate. So the ones affected are more the traditional automotive business and primarily due to the shutdown of our China and Philippine operations.

So in terms of the auto industry, there's still quite a bit of uncertainty. We do see, as shown in the, I think -- or mentioned in the earlier charts, that car manufacturers actually did go into shutdown related to this COVID-19. But we are now starting to see the OEMs starting to resume production. So we are expecting that as they start opening up, we will have more clarity and visibility in terms of the output for the rest of the year as they cascade it down to their supply chain.

With regards to the industrial segment, again, the significant decline of 24% is mainly due to the shutdown. 60% of our industrial business is manufactured out of China and the Philippines. So -- and these 2 sites are directly impacted by the shutdown.

On the commercial aerospace -- sorry, on the aerospace and defense side, we also see an 11% drop. As Art mentioned earlier, we see commercial aerospace -- and we expect commercial aerospace to remain quite soft through the rest of the year.

In STI, commercial aerospace, though, does not represent a big portion of our aerospace and defense segment. It represents around 10% to 15% of our aerospace and defense segment. So although the -- a lot of the defense program has also been deferred because of the lockdown that's happening in the various European countries, we do see continued strong pipeline in the defense -- at least, in the defense segment of the aerospace and defense business.

On the consumer segment side, it's also down mainly due to our VIA operations in China where they actually -- they also went through the lockdown in that period. However, we are now seeing strong demand in the touch sensor business of VIA as well as the laptop business given that with this new normal, I guess, or going forward, there's a big demand now for working-at-home devices, including laptops, and we expect to see surge in this segment of our business.

In Q1, it's still quite challenged because there is an LCD supply chain issue that did not allow us to ramp up production in the laptop once China opened up. But we believe that this is now being resolved, and we should start seeing more growth in the laptop and touch sensor segment of our business.

In telecom and infrastructure, it's also, again, down at 29% in the first quarter mainly because of the China shutdown and supply chain issue related to producing this telecom infrastructure equipment or components. However, similar to the laptop segment, we do see this as a strong growth that will continue throughout the rest of the year as China starts to build their infrastructure network for the 5G. We are actually seeing strong demand in this segment. And again, as Art mentioned, the other segment that we see additional opportunities is in the medical segment where we were able to continue producing, even though in China and Philippines we were at shutdown just to be able to continue to supply the essential industries in this space.

Next page, please. So in terms of our financial results, gross profit in the first quarter dropped significantly. We closed the Q1 gross profit at $19.5 million, down from $29 million last year, mainly due to the lower revenues. The impact on the lower revenues -- on the gross profit is about $40 million. And also because of the much lower volume, we were not able to achieve the labor productivity that we're targeting. So that has another $2 million of impact. But these were offset by improvements in our raw material costs and also our cost reduction efforts. Raw material reduction is about $5 million and cost reduction effort is about $2 million.

On the operating income basis, we are -- the results is a $2.6 million loss in Q1, mainly driven by the lower revenues. In Q1, we did receive certain government incentive particularly -- specifically in China related to the U.S. trade war and the COVID-19, which partially offset the operating loss. So if you exclude these one-offs and on the non-GAAP operating income basis, our non-GAAP operating income has actually dropped from a profit of $5.3 million in Q1 of 2019 down to minus $4.5 million this year.

Similarly, on the net income basis, our reported net income or net losses of $4.6 million. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, our non-GAAP net loss is at $5.5 million.

Similarly, because of the lower operating income, our EBITDA is affected as well. Our reported EBITDA is at $11.4 million. But on a non-GAAP basis, our EBITDA is actually $7.8 million.

Going on to the next page. The next page just shows the split between our wholly owned subsidiaries and VIA and STI. So on the left-hand side, our wholly-owned subsidiary, its revenue dropped 19% versus VIA and STI which has a much higher drop of 27%. Our wholly owned subsidiary net income dropped, mainly coming from the lower revenues of about -- and the impact of the lower revenue on our net income is about $11 million. And as I mentioned earlier, this is offset by better raw material margins of $2 million and also better overhead costs plus the incentive that we have received from the government totaling about $5 million.

STI and VIA dropped. Similarly, it's also driven by the revenue drop. VIA, however, was able to actually maintain its level of income compared to 2019. So the big drop in net income in Q1 2020 is really coming from STI due to -- even though the revenue is down only 11%, the mix in -- the product mix in the customers they serve for STI has impacted the income of the business. So the much higher-margin customers coming from the oil and gas industry has declined, so that resulted to a much lower net income margin for STI.

Going on to the next page. In terms of our regional updates. There is -- as I mentioned earlier, a significant drop of the revenue is related to the COVID-19 shutdown, which is reflected in the Philippines, China and VIA segments. The impact of the shutdown in the Philippines is about $12 million in revenue. And in China in VIA Suzhou, the revenue miss related to the shutdown is about $10 million. So a total of $22 million is our estimate for the impact of the closure of the plants that we have in China and the Philippines.

In the Philippines, the ECQ or the Enhanced Community Quarantine, was extended to May 15. Due to the demands of the customer, however, we have -- even though it's on ECQ, we have managed to increase our workforce working in the facilities, which during March -- middle of March when they started the ECQ, we were operating at a skeletal workforce of about 100 people. We have since increased that workforce to about 1,300 as of end of April. Most of the people that we have in the facility are -- want to stay in, in other words, they remain on-site. This is to minimize their exposure and to ensure that their safety are not -- their safety is not compromised. And a lot of these demands are coming from components needed for the production of medical devices and also test kit devices. So these are considered still critical or essential business that would allow us to continue to operate.

In China, we've resumed normal operation in mid-March. We now start see -- at least starting in Q2, we now start seeing strong growth in China coming from our, as I mentioned earlier, the 5G rollout in China, which we expect to be up 40% in Q2. And our medical business, which was up 70% in Q1 and I think about, for the first half, we expect to see that going up by about 50% in the first half versus last year.

The automotive segment, however, remains quite challenged and we're still uncertain. I mentioned earlier, we expect as the OEMs start to open up, we will have a bit more clarity in terms of what are the automotive demands from now until the rest of the year.

Our European operations, it was impacted by the soft automotive market since they are predominantly serving the automotive industry. There are -- in Q1, we did not have any shutdown operations in our European facilities. But in Q2, we do have voluntary shutdowns, which is aligned to the OEM shutdowns. As I mentioned earlier, as the OEMs start to open up, we do see volumes return as they start to ramp up their production. Whether -- how sustainable and how big the ramp-up would be, this still remains to be seen. So we're closely working with our customers to try and get more clarity and visibility on automotive demand for the rest of the year.

In these locations, in Bulgaria, Czech and Serbia, they actually have strong government support with the government subsidizing from -- between 60% to 100% of the base pay of the employees affected by shutdowns by the business. So for Q2, we expect about $900,000 of benefit coming from this government incentive.

For our Mexico operations, we do see also a significant drop in revenues. This is, again, mainly driven by weak auto sales since about 92% of our business in Mexico is related to automotive.

We do, however, see improvements in our operating performance. If you recall, 2019 was a challenging year for Mexico. We have slowly improved the operational performance. Our scrap rate has, in fact, reduced significantly from about 4% or 4.5% last year, now down to about 2.9%. And also, we have undertaken reduction of overhead costs. So total costs reduced in Q1 was about $1.5 million, so that helped the performance of our Mexico facility.

For VIA, as I mentioned earlier, most of the drop is coming from the consumer segment wherein it is still a majority of the revenue of VIA. However, we see a strong recovery in second quarter, particularly with the improvement in demand in the laptop segment and the touch sensor business in Japan.

For STI, the drop is partly also driven by STI Philippines wherein STI has a location in Cebu, and they're operating at less than 30% capacity due to the lockdown.

Okay. Moving on to the next page. In terms of program wins, we ended up first quarter with $58 million of annual revenue potential in our program win, this one includes STI. So if you exclude STI since, in 2019, we don't track STI at that point yet, the new business wins has actually declined by 28%. Again, this is mainly driven by the weak global economy, which is exacerbated by the COVID-19 situation.

Most of the program wins remain to be automotive. If you exclude the STI portion, automotive wins is about 65% new business. A bit lower than our normal ratio of about [75%] business coming from automotive. This is also in line with our strategy to focus more on nonautomotive segment so that we can continue to diversify and increase the nonautomotive segments of our business.

So here are some of the examples of the wins that we have in 2020 in the lower left-hand side. And the wins are -- the major wins are still coming from -- going into China and the Philippines.

Going on to the next page. In terms of our balance sheet, I think we still have a healthy balance sheet. We have focused on maintaining our cash position. This is actually coming off from 2019 where we started seeing slowdown in the global economy. We were already in the process of building up our cash position, so this has continued. Our -- as of end of March, we have a total cash position of $153 million with a debt-to-equity ratio of [0.5]. Net debt-to-equity is about 0.27x, so we believe it's still a healthy balance sheet.

And then I think on the last -- sorry, on the last financial page is our CapEx. So because of the situation, we've also deferred a lot of our CapEx spend. So in Q1, our CapEx is only at $4.5 million, compared to 2019 Q1, our CapEx was at $10 million. So we will continue to watch and defer nonessential CapEx and prioritize only CapEx that will give us shorter-term benefits and also give us a much higher return. So continue to screen our -- and be very conservative in our CapEx spend given the current environment.

And then the last page are really just some key takeaways. For us in Q1, our automotive market outlook continues to be soft, but we will have more clarity as the automotive industry start opening up. We do, however, see opportunities in the segments mentioned here: telecom infrastructure, medical and consumer. So even STI is also now looking at medical supplies. They are part of the Ventilator U.K. Challenge (sic) [VentilatorChallengeUK] , which is a consortium building ventilators for NHS for -- of the U.K. and so they're targeting to produce I think about 15,000 ventilators in the span of the next couple of months.

We also are now starting to see the new normal having -- giving us a rethink on how we set up our manufacturing facilities, and we believe that this new normal would have a change in our manufacturing efficiency and logistics, especially given the requirements for safety distancing and also safety precaution required if this situation continues and there's no vaccine to protect the people from the virus.

We also will continue to focus on our cash flows, deferring noncritical costs. And as we have more clarity on the volumes going forward, then we would have to revisit our cost structure and see how we can rightsize to be able to serve the various industries and the various level of growth that we expect from the industry. This includes looking at different -- looking again at our footprint to see if there are areas and opportunities we can consolidate in some of the countries -- in some of the locations where we have multiple sites.

So that's the last page of the presentation, and we can open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Any questions?

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It seems like there's no questions at the moment. (Operator Instructions)

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if there's no questions. I guess just in closing, I just want to thank everyone again for participating and giving us time. I know it's a challenging period. We remain resolute that one thing that I think is important that we take a view on and that's the same view that we have, both on a shareholder basis as well as management, is that this new normal that is in front of us definitely has to be anchored on technology. And the only way that we will be able to function in this new normal with the use of the technology is inevitably it will have to be interconnected. There has to be some level of a medium both on a telecom infrastructure basis.

And in all these cases, all the touch points would require electronics. And I see that we will continue to have both a purpose and a future primarily because of the capabilities that we were able to put together in the area, locations, coverage, very unique, complex manufacturing processes and engineering capabilities we put together as a company will make it a very viable option for the future that we see right unfolding in front of us.

So to everyone, we have one question. This says, "Art, in terms of health care, you're in both U.K. and China. How are the margins?"

So the health care is actually not just in the U.K. and in China. So with China, the largest medical manufacturer -- equipment supplier there is Mindray, which we're doing business with, as well as several other smaller ones that are directly related to producing the critical equipment for supporting not only the virus pandemic, but also in the research and in the genome study research equipment that is necessary for doing this.

The ones that we're involved with in health care for the Philippines and for the U.S. is primarily driven for the equipment that produces then the PPEs, the different sensors that is necessary in the medical market. The margins are good and it's complete -- it continues to be better. In fact, as what -- I don't know if you -- I think Jerome mentioned a little bit that the ability for us to manufacture, for example, in the Philippines, entails some level of premium cost, of which our customers have agreed to produce because of the necessity of these particular subsystems and components. So the margins are good.

The only thing with -- that we have to be cognizant about is that the need for this is significantly higher because of the health issue that we have right now. And on a long-term basis, what we want to make sure is we address the market where this will continue to be. And we feel that in the diagnostic arena, especially in the noninvasive part, is where the majority of the future is going to be, and we continue to focus on that. Thank you.

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe just to add. Actually, the medical that we have in China is very good margin. It's still on a consigned model. So although relative to the overall size of IMI, it's fairly small, but it's a very good margin because it's a consigned basis. So I think to the north of 25%, 30% margin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Art, there's another question here from Fred Chua. Do you see raw material shortages pick up again after the pandemic subsides?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I don't think so. But what I do see is that there is going to be some challenge on the supply chain because the different factories producing the different components may relatively be undergoing a cycle of lockdowns that are not in sync with the rest of the world. An example of that would be, for example, we have a request for a PSi product for us to produce here in the Philippines because it's a critical diode that is used in the 5G network and that one cannot just be sourced from somewhere else because the other facilities, which is supposed to be running that, is not running. And so that's where I feel that this -- there is going to be some relative challenge in the supply chain. But it's not because of lack of capability, but it's just the problem of the lockdowns of the different countries and their ability to now serve or open up that particular industry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another one here. Do you see consolidation as a result of this prolonged pandemic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Definitely, I see that the landscape will change, definitely because we all have this norm and idea that, in the past, when IMI was doing and servicing different critical -- different industries with related manufacturing capability, the question that was raised was, why aren't you focused? Why aren't you focused? And you can now imagine these companies that are just purely focused on automotive or just purely focused on textiles industry, we could imagine what they're undergoing through right now and how are they going to be able to refit and refocus, right?

So on one hand, although we were focused on the mobility side, as I explained in the previous analyst briefing, the way that we view it is not because of the end product that we're able to do, but in the capabilities of the company of what it can produce. And the reason why we've targeted these complex automotive subsystem safety-related products because our capabilities enable to manufacture also will be able to manufacture in complex critical medical products in highly complex and high-quality required industrial products, aerospace products, defense products and so on.

So in terms of our ability to be able to use our equipment, processes and sites -- and operating sites to cater to whatever is the next generation of products coming out from each critical industry, I think we're in a good shape. My sense is that on a global basis, that's not the way it is for a lot of other people that is operating in this space even in the manufacturing space.

So yes, there could be a significant amount of consolidation. And not just consolidation, I think there's also going to be a significant amount of demand -- of supply that's going to go out of the market because some of the countries will not be able to adapt as quickly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for that. There's another question from the chat box from [Louie Lichauco]. Back to the health care/medical, can you give us an idea of the kind of revenues in this area?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, if you look at one of the charts earlier, our revenue in Q1 for medical is $5 million. So I guess relative to the overall IMI revenue, it's still relatively small, but the growth in that segment has doubled compared to last year. So we continue to see high growth, but because it's coming from a lower base, I guess, the impact on -- the immediate impact on the bottom line is still relatively small at this stage.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The medical market that as long as -- because one thing that the medical market does not have is volume. That's one thing because you really don't -- how many CT scans do you need in one hospital, right? And how many -- so we're also looking into the different over-the-counter products that we've started. The one in the U.K. just went into production. So these are the genome testers that are actually used most on a DNA and an RNA test facility. So we envision -- and the margins of those are very good. So even though the numbers may not be significant in the beginning, but at least from a margin perspective, it's definitely one of the better ones.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think there's another follow-up question. Volkswagen still on schedule to introduce ID.3?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The answer there is yes, they will. But what has happened was that I think all the car companies have now revisited now their strategy on how they're going to be able to transition from the internal combustion to the full electric and the timing that will be required for that. My sense is that the number of models may be affected but the platform will continue. So there is no turning back. The platform will drive -- will continue, that there will be a more defined requirement.

I think one of the things that people will be much more attuned to is just how nice the environment is now with less pollution. And so I think moving back into a fully polluted state will be very difficult. And so then the platform, the electric platform, will continue. The number of models that the different OEMs will be releasing may be affected.

That's it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's it. No more question in the chat box -- another one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Not as exciting as before. I think one thing that will happen is that we'll go through the cycle, right? We're going to see this medical thing and then it will open up that more and more people are now going to be cognizant and be concerned about the environment and how we're going to be able to continue to manage our resources based on this that I think the electric vehicle system is still going to be a major platform change for everything.

I don't think -- I think the barometer here will be Tesla. And as you can see, the Tesla is continuing to grow and so I think none of the other car companies will be -- will take -- get away from that fact that if they do not try to set up that platform, then Tesla will take away from everything.

Do we see the government spending more on health care tech?

I see the other governments. If the question is our government, then I'm not so sure. But if the question is am I seeing all the other governments, and the answer is yes. And I think more and more people are beginning to find out that they'll have to have a health care infrastructure system that will be able to immediately address another pandemic or another health crisis so that the economic effect will be lessened. Okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got no more question in the chat box.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. It's now 3:00.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Art. Thank you, Jerome, for this afternoon. If you -- for all the ones in the conference, please e-mail ir@global-imi.com for your other questions, and we'll forward to the -- refer it to Jerome and Art. Thank you.

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [20]

Thank you.

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [21]

Thank you, everybody. Good afternoon.

Arthur R. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO [22]

All right. As you can see, we're saving on everything, including shaving and haircut. Thank you, everyone, and stay safe.

Jerome S. Tan, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO [23]

Bye.