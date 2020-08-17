Edited Transcript of ILU.AX earnings conference call or presentation 14-Aug-20 12:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Iluka Resources Ltd Earnings Call

Perth Aug 17, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Iluka Resources Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Friday, August 14, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Tom O'Leary

Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO

* Adele Stratton

Iluka Resources Limited - CFO

* Christian Barbier

Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing

Conference Call Participants

* Paul Young

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Jack Gabb

BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst

* Rahul Anand

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Glyn Lawcock

UBS - Analyst

* Levi Spry

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Sam Webb

Credit Suisse - Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Iluka Resources Ltd. 2020 half-year results conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is recorded. And I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today to Mr. Tom O'Leary. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [2]

Good morning and thank you for joining our call. With me are our CFO, Adele Stratton; Head of Sales and Marketing, Christian Barbier; and General Manager Investor Relations, Melissa Roberts.

As you are all aware that half-year result announced by Iluka today has been delivered in a business environment characterized by uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think it is probably best in these circumstances to let the numbers speak for themselves. I will, though, make a few brief points before handing over to Adele for a breakdown of the financials.

In responding to the pandemic, Iluka has prioritized three areas: the health and safety of our employees, their families and their communities; maintenance of our strong balance sheet; and flexing our operational settings to minimize costs, preserve cash flow and exercise market discipline. This approach has delivered a solid results for the half, including net profit after tax of $113 million and it's been the product of considerable efforts on the part of our people.

The Company has sustained safe operations across all sites and our marketing and logistics channels have stayed open. We've adjusted production settings in line with challenging market conditions, retaining healthy margins and price stability. And the outworking is that we've generated positive free cash flow of $46 million and remain in a net cash position.

The impact of the pandemic has been significant, particularly with respect to demand for Iluka's key products. Combined sales volumes for zircon rutile and synthetic rutile are down 20% on the corresponding period in 2019. And while we've seen a modest recovery in the zircon market over the course of the second-quarter, which flowed through improved sales volumes, our customers' operating rates remain at levels below previous years.

On the titanium dioxide side of the business, we predominantly supply into the pigment market and that, like many other industries, has been impacted by slower global activity this year. Our natural rutile sales have been constrained by our production performance at Sierra rutile, which I will come back to, and our synthetic rutile volumes were lower, largely as a result of lower than contracted sales under one of our take-or-pay offtake agreements.

And we noted in our recent quarterly that we've commenced proceedings against Chemours over planned shipments in May and July. Our position remains that the failure to take-or-pay for the product is a breach of the contract and the force majeure provisions of the contract do not apply.

From an operational standpoint, the alteration of production settings I referred to earlier have centered on our Jacinth-Ambrosia mine where we safely and successfully returned to the Jacinth North deposit at the beginning of this month. This mine move reduces our cash production costs with lower overburden movements and less pumping cost because the mine is closer to the concentrator.

The Narngulu mineral separation plant has seen batch treating concentrate sourced from JA and from Cataby respectively since May, which reduces zircon production. We see merit in being disciplined in the current market environment, ensuring we don't produce excess inventory in a period of lower demand.

Operational performance at Sierra Rutile continues to be below our expectations. Border closures and local restrictions on movement as a result of COVID-19 have meant that we did not have the expertise or managerial manpower available on site to operate the mine as effectively as would have been desirable. Our first fresh ex-pats to enter Sierra Leone since the border shut mid-March, have recently arrived at the mine site and are just finishing up their two-week quarantine period before being able to take an active role on site.

While we've encountered some delays on projects as a result of the pandemic, there were two highlights for the half. First, the commencement of monazite concentrate production at Eneabba with first sales taking place in June.

We've also announced today that Board approval for the execution of Phase 2 of this project has been received involving capital expenditure of $35 million to produce an upgraded monazite feedstock product. This is in line with Iluka's incremental approach to entering the rare earth market via the low risk, low cost and high return opportunity presented by the Eneabba monazite operation.

And secondly, the commencement of the final field trial at the Balranald project in New South Wales where we are testing our internally developed underground mining technology in a continuous mining environment. While we have incurred some additional cost and some delay as a consequence of COVID travel restrictions on the Eastern Seaboard, the trial program is continuing and I look forward to reporting trial results later in the year. I will now hand over to Adele for an overview of the Company's financial results.

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks Tom. Iluka has delivered a strong set of results given the current environment. Group EBITDA was $225 million and NPAT was $113 million compared to $137 million last year. This is in a period where the impact of COVID-19 on global markets resulted in sales volumes of our key products declining 60,000 tonnes and revenue was down 16%.

Sales prices for zircon recorded some erosion from 2019 levels, though management of production models and the sustainable nature of previous price increases has tempered that decline compared to previous periods of market softness. Rutile prices increased 7% from the second half of 2019, reflecting ongoing contractual arrangements.

The exchange rate also moved in our favor with a 7% depreciation in the Australian dollar against the US, impacting the conversion of our US dollar denominated revenue. All of this resulted in mineral sands margins remaining strong at 39%.

Iluka generated $46 million free cash flow in the first half. This outcome reflects operational setting changes to reduce costs and preserve cash flow, including at the Narngulu mineral separation plan and at the Jacinth-Ambrosia mine, and a disciplined approach to allocation of capital, with $50 million invested in capital expenditure in the first half to (technical difficulty) advanced work on our key project pipeline.

I also note that the 2019 final tax payment of $99 million was deferred to the second half. Within this context, and given the ongoing uncertainty in global economic conditions, no dividend has been declared in the first half.

Included in the results is Iluka's receipts from the Mining Area C royalty, which increased in the period to $48 million, reflecting a 3% rise in volume and 11% higher iron ore prices in Australian dollar terms.

Iluka entered into this period of uncertainty with a strong balance sheet and it remains so. Under the Company's multi option facility agreement there are total facilities of $523 million with a maturity in 2024, and we had a net cash of $62 million at June 30. I will now hand back to Tom.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Adele. So, to sum up, I think it's been a solid financial result given the external business environment, which will no doubt continue to evolve over the period ahead. Our approach in turn will continue to be governed by the three priority areas I outlined at the start of the call.

I might close by noting that today's announcement includes an update on the planned demerger of Iluka's royalty business, including as to the timeline and the appointment of key personnel. On timeline, we have today lodged the draft demerger booklet with ASIC and expect the final demerger booklet to be provided to shareholders in September, ahead of a vote in late October. Should that vote be approved by shareholders the new company, Deterra Royalties, Deterra meaning of or from the earth, could be trading on the ASX in early November.

Whereas Iluka had initially stated its intention to retain a 15% stake in the demerged entity, the Board has taken the decision to increase that stake to 20%. We regard this as a prudent decision given the external uncertainty I've outlined. The increase doesn't change our fundamental view or approach to the retained state. It will remain a long-term investment that will provide an additional source of financial strength for Iluka. With that I look forward to your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom, the first question I have is on the demerger. I'm wondering if you could share some thoughts on the broad targeted starting balance sheet positions and dividend policies of mineral sands business and Deterra?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul, we've said that it will start out with low debt and strong balance sheet capacity. I think we talked a little bit about the approach to dividend already. There's going to be more on that in the demerger booklet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what do you mean by low debt? Is that something you can maybe just broadly guide us to as far as a cap on gearing? Or is it -- are we talking $100 million of net debt in Deterra and therefore $100 million of net cash or a bit above for min sands?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I don't think I want to go there, Paul. It's not going to be anything like that. It's going to be very low by comparison to those numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, all right. A question -- maybe the sales operation this afternoon. A second question, Tom, is on the approvals of the demerger. Apart from (inaudible) and shareholder approvals, are there any other approvals that are required?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are some minor approvals, I think, from the ASX and, yes, final Board approval for lodging the approved demerger booklet in time. But none that pose a meaningful obstacle, Paul.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Tom. Tom, can I move on to the dispute with Chemours? And so, no doubt you saw the comments from the Chemours CEO. And basically Mark Vergnano said that from their perspective that the contractual issue is pretty straightforward. And they think that the contract actually allows them to do what they've done. So, just wondering, how can there be such a difference of opinion in this contract?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, well look, Paul, I guess that's how disputes emerge when family held views are taken. But from our perspective it's very clear that the asserted excuse for nonperformance is simply not covered by the relevant force majeure clause. And so, while nobody ever wants to take action against their customers, it's really our duty to defend the take-or-pay provisions that were agreed to support the Cataby investment.

And they were -- it was very clear that we entered into that Cataby investment on the basis of those take-or-pay provisions. You will recall, Paul, that it took about a year to negotiate them and it was made clear to the investment community and our customers that we would not proceed with Cataby in the absence of those take-or-pay provisions and ultimately they were agreed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the plan is to still run SR2 at full capacity for the remainder of the second half and into 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, look, Paul, we are not guiding on production, as you know. So, they are still running at full capacity at the moment. But we are not guiding into 2020 or 2021 for that matter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last one, a quick one just on the rare earth strategy, Tom, and Eneabba Phase 2. I might have missed this, but when his first production plan for Eneabba Phase 2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We haven't stated that, I don't think, but it's 2022.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, 2022. And then on Monazite pricing, Tom, can you provide any guidance on this? Will Monazite prices -- will you actually achieve a higher price on zircon from Monazite?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, run that one again, Paul.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the monazite pricing, will it achieve a higher price than zircon?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It will. Okay, thanks, Tom. I'll pass it on. I appreciate it.

Operator

Jack Gabb, BofA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack Gabb, BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two quick ones from me. Firstly, inventory movements had, I guess, a very material impact on the first half results. Can you give us any guidance on how we should think about that over the next 6 to 12 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not really, Jack. Implicit in any guidance on inventory movement is guidance on production and sales and we're not going there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack Gabb, BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, fair enough. And then just in terms of, I guess, what level you're willing to let inventory buildup, you've obviously said that you're still running [ponds] at full capacity. But I think in the past you've said that you are mindful of maybe not exceeding the previous inventory build back a few years ago. Can you give us any sense on what inventories or what level you're comfortable at on your [material] level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I'd just reiterate what I've said in the past, Jack, on that, that we don't plan to go to the levels you saw in the past. But what I would say is that while there remains uncertainty about the pace of the recovery, the operational capability of competitors and the broad spread of the pandemic and all of those things continue to be considered in the context of making decisions around production rates and inventory build.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack Gabb, BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thanks. I will pass it on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the opportunity. I'd like to start with the slide on projects, which is slide number 25. I just wanted to understand a couple of things quickly. So, it would seem as though post Eneabba the next one in line seems SR1. Could you provide us any sort of update on that in terms of if -- is $35 million still the CapEx there?

And what would be some of the things that will make you restart? Would you be looking for ore take-or-pays there as well, or would that stringent requirement be much less given Cataby's already producing? And also where you are going to source the ilmenite from. Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, it's a good question, Rahul. The CapEx is relatively low. The key to that one really is market. So, at the moment we are producing very well out of SR2 and Cataby. And as we've just talked about, there's something of an inventory build. So, in those circumstances we won't the proceeding with SR1 until we get better market signals to proceed.

But given the relatively low CapEx, as we've said before, I'm not sure that we would be needing take-or-pay support for that contract. The ilmenite Supply remains open as well, but as and when the market demands that product will resolve the ilmenite question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then Balranald, you're expecting the preliminary results by the end of this year. I wanted to understand what are the next steps post that? I mean, have you done enough testing there for Balranald to be next up or is there more trials that you will need to do after this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I'm not anticipating there will be more trials that we'll need to do. There will inevitably be a period of getting final environmental approvals to proceed, but also to perfect the equipment and design production equipment. So, there will be a period of effectively definitive feasibility study on Balranald post this trial leading to an execute sometime down the track.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then one question on the ATO timelines. I mean you've said that you are quite confident that they will come through. Any views on when you're thinking this comes through and what makes you so positive? Is that purely consultant views or have you had that feedback from ATO actively as well that they are viewing this positively?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul, I know that's an interesting question, but I don't think it's really desirable to comment on our discussions with the ATO. But as I've said before, we remain confident of obtaining the draft ruling in a timely way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay, final question then. In terms of your current production settings and how you are sitting with your plans for the rest of the year. I mean, is there anything currently underway in the background which is looking at your current OpEx and CapEx as well? And I mean, how should we think of about CapEx into second half? Would that be consistent with first and also the operating costs? Is there anything underway currently?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From a CapEx perspective, I think that's probably a reasonable estimate, Rahul. From an OpEx perspective, again, we are not guiding as to production and/or sales, but you can assume that we continue to examine a range of possible steps as we continue to evaluate market and offtake?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. I will pass it on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Glyn Lawcock, UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, Tom. Tom, I just wanted to confirm Paul Young's question on the debt. It is actually an accounting issue given there is no book value that limits the amount of debt that you can put into the vehicle. Is that correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, look, I wouldn't say that. It's an accounting thing that we are limited. I think there's multiple ways to consider that. But coming back to Tom's comment, we don't expect Deterra royalties to be listed with significant levels of debt?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then the next question is just on feedstock pricing, you said (inaudible) 6 months on a calendar basis. So, I guess just given what's happened in the first half with deferrals of volumes and spot prices of [ease], can you give us any comments around your second half contract pricing? Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Barbier, Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. This is Christian. Look, we can't really comment on future prices. Obviously you are right, these are mostly half yearly prices and we've had positive traction during the first half. At the moment we see some stability in terms of prices for feedstock really.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, but the contract for SR follows the market as well. So, I was just trying to understand if it has drifted down second half versus first half, that was all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Barbier, Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, well, we have pricing formulas in these contracts and this will continue to be the case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I said before, Glyn, that they leg somewhat as well, some of the formulae.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, that's good. And maybe just while we are on the market, just can you make any comments about how things are progressing through Q3? I know it is running halfway through, but are you seeing positive momentum sequentially if we think about run rate exiting through Q2 and into Q3? Is there any sign that your actually trending in a positive direction from a sales perspective?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Barbier, Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, well, look, in terms of TI02 feedstock sales, definitely the second quarter, as you know, has been a pretty soft quarter. And across the industry pigment producers have noted a decrease of around 20% of their demand. And towards the end of the second quarter they have been reporting an improvement in their sales. And it's also what the coatings producers have noted. So, while, again, we don't make forecasts and don't provide guidance, we're cautiously optimistic on that trend.

As far as zircon is concerned, you know China was in lock down in the first quarter and that affected our sales. In the second quarter it was Europe, India and North America that were in the lockdown situations. And since the month of June, here as well the consumption -- the zircon consumption situation has sort of stabilized.

So, we are also moderately optimistic on that positive trend. Now at the same time, during this pandemic, you know that anything can happen. So, this is the reason why we're not providing guidance. Does this answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, no, perfect, I understand. It's hard to predict the future over a long period. It's just more what you're seeing on any trailing couple of months. That was all, so that's great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Levi Spry, JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Levi Spry, JPMorgan - Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-up question on demerger. So, you've told us now that you plan to keep more of it, even though it's the best way to realize maximum value. What information is in that for us? Could that change going forward depending on what the actual ruling is from the ATO?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I don't think so, Levi. In terms of what information is in it for you, I think probably worthwhile providing a bit of context. So, back in February the Board decided that Iluka would hold a stake as a long-term investment to provide additional financial strength. And at that time, we considered the range between 10% and 20% and selected 15% and disclosed that to the market back in Feb.

Since then we've all seen a good deal of uncertainty created by COVID-19. And as you'd expect, over that period we've run many, many scenarios. And what I'd say is in some of the most conservative cases Iluka's financial position would benefit from having a larger shareholding. And so, we've now determined that Iluka would hold 20%.

Now that doesn't change Iluka's fundamental view of the stake or our approach to the stake. As I said, it remains a long-term investment to provide additional financial strength. But I think the approach is consistent with what we've always said in that we want to ensure that both businesses are well positioned post-demerger and with the balance sheet strength to sustain and to grow. So, both businesses will emerge from this demerger with strong credit fundamentals and low debt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Levi Spry, JPMorgan - Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, but just to be clear, how does it help the remaining mineral sands business if, in a weaker global environment, holding 20% in a royalty company?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It provides additional financial strength, Levi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Levi Spry, JPMorgan - Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A follow-up question on rare earth, Tom, and the strategy there, and actually bringing in Wimmera into the discussion. Early days I know, and you're looking at lots of options. But a few of those producing rare earth carbonate intermediate product for export, as a sole strategy? Or are you also looking at building a refinery [in Australia], so a solvent extraction refinery and product.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes look, historically the Wimmera project has been focused on the former, so producing a product for export. As we've said in today's announcement and in the last few months, that we are exploring going further downstream into cracking and leaching and solvent extraction. It is early days yet, as you say, but we are exploring that possibility.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thanks, Tom. And just conceptually, I think you mentioned that is Western Australia, right? So, you'll pick a site either around Perth or Geraldton rather than in Victoria near Wimmera.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, look, Paul, the Eneabba monazite stockpile is just that. It's a stockpile, it doesn't really need to be mined. So, it could be -- it's probably the most suitable for accelerated development into cracking and leeching and beyond. But no decisions have been made. Of course, as I said, it's early days.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks. Tom, I've got a question for Christian actually on the zircon market. I'm just keen to hear Christian's thoughts on a two-year view on supply/demand on zircon. If you look at -- there are 90 projects coming online in the next two years. We've seen a significant amount of supply come out in the market outside of Iluka this year, and actually a couple of mines closing for good in the June quarter that had been running for over five years.

So, supply side [crutch] is here and here now. Just curious from Christian and your internal work, what do you -- do you have any estimates of what supply is actually dropping, total zircon supplies, is declining in 2020? And is there a case where, just on a modest demand recovery into 2021, that this market can actually move back into a deficit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Barbier, Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, we don't have a crystal ball. And in the current demand environment it's quite hazardous to make predictions. Really, as you've seen, the first half of the year was a very strong upset in the economic fundamentals in the world. So, demand has been softer than expected.

We know, as you say, that fundamentally there are a lot of -- there's -- existing mines are depleting. And this is why we exercise a lot of restraint in our supply policy, knowing that we'd rather keep the value of our zircon for our shareholders to supply in the future rather than discounting and pushing volumes in the short term.

Now there are projects around the industry and there have been for a number of years. We also have our own projects in order to continue to supply the market. And don't forget, Paul, that we also have our zinc production which we've been using historically as a flex to supply the additional requirements of the market. And this is what we've been doing also this year in the other sense, which is we've shown we reduced our zinc supply into the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But, Christian -- thanks for that. But are you positive on 2021-2022 market dynamics due to supply-side constraints?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Barbier, Iluka Resources Limited - Head of Marketing [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would probably refer you, Paul, to [TZMI's] forecasts which tend to point to a recovery in 2021. And I think in their latest forecast they were relatively optimistic that by 2022 the levels of last year would be recovered.

Look, I think at the moment we're still observing how this pandemic is unfolding and the impact on consumption. What we've seen is, again, during the first and second quarter a severe impact on downstream demand and now it seems to be stabilized. So yes, we are cautiously optimistic, but, again, anything can happen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thank you. I appreciate that. Last one from me and a question for Adele. Adele, just on Sierra Leone in the USD9 million or AUD16 million cost increase, I think it was, year-on-year, you put that down to I think it was maintenance cost and high fuel costs.

I'm just curious around the higher fuel cost component, I thought all prices dropped or heavy fuel oil actually dropped during the period. And then also on the maintenance, is that just purely the fact that you're having to pay a lot more for step ups? Is that what's going on then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, two points. The first thing on the fuel, Paul, a lot of diesel generation over there is (inaudible) marine fuel oil. And obviously with the changes in legislation and the tariffs and the sort of removal or move towards low sulfur, that has had an impact in terms of the marine fuel oil that we use at Sierra Leone, which has resulted in a cost increase.

And then in terms of maintenance, it's a combination. So, I wouldn't put it down to spare parts. As we've articulated, there's been a big focus in terms of getting people on board on site in order to focus on that run rate and availability of equipment, which obviously comes at a cost. So, that's probably the driver there. And overlaying on top of that is response to COVID. That also comes at a cost to the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm struggling to understand this actually. So, you are saying it's just really transportation costs getting people in and out rather than step ups?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, look, I wouldn't say transportation costs; i.e., if you've got more people doing more maintenance that comes at a cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs - Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, so it's getting more crews in to do the work from South Africa or where they're coming in from?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes -- in comparison to H1 2019, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [67]

Operator

Glyn Lawcock, UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS - Analyst [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to push a little bit harder. Just the additional 5% stake in Delterra royalties, really it's $5 million to $6 million per annum pretax. Because it makes $100 million EBIT now and in the future double the volume but half the price. So, it doesn't really move the needle. So, I'm just trying to understand where the financial clout comes from from hanging for an additional 5%. Is it about your view of the future value of Delterra royalties?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn, it does provide some additional earnings in terms of dividends, but the far bigger impact is around balance sheet. And so, the debt capacity of Iluka with that 20% stake is -- will clearly be greater than without it, and at 20% rather than 15% it's incrementally stronger.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [70]

Operator

Sam Webb, Credit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Webb, Credit Suisse - Analyst [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just very quickly on the dividend. Makes complete sense scrapping it now, not looking for a forecast in 6 months' time. But if you went through a period of 6 months like we've just experienced you'd still have free cash flow, balance sheet still in an excellent position. Would you pay no dividend again in 6 months' time, or is this just very much a one-off point in time where we are at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Stratton, Iluka Resources Limited - CFO [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, a really good question and I think it comes back a little bit to who knows what the future holds. Our dividend framework, as we've articulated, is to pay 40% of free cash flow. And for the first half we've obviously deferred the tax payment into the second half of $99 million. So, that certainly had an impact in terms of our considerations for dividend in H1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Webb, Credit Suisse - Analyst [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Multiple speakers) we wouldn't be willing to guide on the future approach.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Webb, Credit Suisse - Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, guys.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [76]

Operator

There are no more further questions from the telephone lines. I would like to hand the call back to the speakers for any closing remarks. Please continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tom O'Leary, Iluka Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thank you and, look, once again, I think to summarize, we've -- over the past while we've responded to the pandemic focusing on the health and safety position, the maintenance of our balance sheet and flexing our operational settings to minimize cost, preserve cash and exercise market discipline. And I think this has delivered a strong result for the half and it's -- that approach is one we will continue to follow going forward. Thanks for your time today. Bye for now.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the call for today. You may all disconnect. Have a great day. Good-bye.