Edited Transcript of IGTA3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 27-May-20 2:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA Earnings Call

Sao Paulo Jun 23, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Carlos Jereissati

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CEO, New Business Officer, Member of the Board of Executive Officers & Director

* Cristina Anne Betts

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CFO, IR Officer & Member of Board of Executive Officers

Conference Call Participants

* Nicole Inui

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers' First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Mr. Carlos Jereissati, CEO; and Mrs. Cristina Betts, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The event is also being broadcast live via webcast and may be accessed through Iguatemi's Investor Relations website at www.iguatemi.com.br/ir, where the slide presentation is also available for download. Participants may view the slides in any order they wish.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Iguatemi's management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to the future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Iguatemi and could cause these results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

We will now give the floor to Mr. Carlos Jereissati, who will begin today's presentation. Please, Mr. Carlos, you may proceed.

Carlos Jereissati, Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CEO, New Business Officer, Member of the Board of Executive Officers & Director

Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure once again to welcome you in our conference call regarding the first quarter of 2020. We started the year confident and with encouraging results. But as you all know, by the end of February, we had already began to feel the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. We were, not only watching what was happening around the world, but is starting to feel the impacts in our country as well.

We ourselves had many challenge, especially in the month of March, when we had to close almost all of our assets, functioning only the -- with the central operations. The effect of the coronavirus in the Brazilian retail sector created for me, for all of us, unprecedented situation. I've never seen anything like that. More than ever, it became clear the importance of thinking about solutions in a creativity way, in a mature way, in a very transparent way as well. We, in the case of Iguatemi, had adapt very transparent stance and stood close to all the audience that we are related. So we're going to talk about a lot of -- some of the initiatives we've been doing, we've done and we've been doing regarding all of our audience.

In Slide 4, we have one of the first initiatives we took. We engaged in a partnership with Red Cross of São Paulo to collect water and hygiene products in our malls. And also with União São Paulo, we give donation of basic baskets via our e-commerce, Iguatemi 365, which is a very interesting initiative because we could combine our new e-commerce, which was starting to be known by the public and to donate through the marketplace, which was a very creative initiative and helped us to bring a lot of new customers as well.

In Slide 5, the donation of 4,000 (sic) [40,000] COVID-19 tests, protective masks, basic food boxes and hygiene products. We did that for 12 different cities, which we operate such as Campinas, Porto Alegre, Barueri and others. And also, we donated BRL 100,000 to some of assistance to entities such as FEAC, which is a partner of ours in shopping of Campinas as well as União São Paulo that I mentioned.

In Slide 6, these initiatives were well recognized by the national -- the multinational television. We had the opportunity to be among with other companies to show what we've been doing throughout the country in helping in these difficult times. And we also had partnership with -- we joined the movement of #2em2, which helped to -- which does test with an app called Rappi and donate the other one to people who -- to the public health systems which are not -- people who are not able to pay. So this was a very interesting -- we have -- almost having 1,000 people a day being tested in this kind of system and giving another 1,000 tests to the public health system. So this is a very interesting and very successful initiative.

In Slide 7, we helped -- we had, in this delicate time, we helped our employees. We put 95% of our staff in home office. Moreover, we joined a very interesting initiative that happened in Brazil called #nãodemita movement, which we were able to do because we implemented one of the MP 936, which had a government initiative so you could put people at reduced wages, you can reduce working time for people without letting them go. So it was a very important initiative that we took. So we joined this movement.

We also did a free testing program in partnership with Fleury, which is a very important clinic in Brazil. We created a new resource for the team alignment spaces for dialogue with employees, weekly duty shifts. So we took care of our people. One of the good recognition that we had, a very good climate. We've been searching with our teams, and we've been very successful in keeping our people in a good mood even during this crisis, which have been very tough for our business as you all know.

In Slide 7, when we talk about the initiatives we did with our tenants. For our tenants, we seek a wide exception for the 3 main costs. We think we lead the industry in a lot of these initiatives. We postponed the collection of March rents from all of our 3,000 tenants in 16 different projects. And our properties where we did discounts up to 100% of the promotional funds, and we had significant reduction of condominium fees. This was very -- so we apply a lot of these initiatives in the May -- month of March, where we postponed the collection of our -- of the half of the March rent and to be charged from October 2020 in 5 installments.

We discounted between 60% to 100% in promotional rent and significant reductions in condominium fees as you can follow on Slide 8. And we -- and as I mentioned, the May of -- in the March rent, we give 50% discount and 100% discount in April for retailers who remain on time in payments of the condominium and promotional fund. I think we had a good acceptance. So that's why we keep -- kept the delinquency rates kind of low throughout those months because of the initiatives that we took regarding to the expenses of our tenants.

We also need to be very creative. In Slide 9, we show that we created a -- not only we had the 365, which I mentioned, but we created drive-through operation. So it was implemented at the end of April. So customers could reach out for the stores, through those website, connect with tenants, find out what they wanted, purchase, organize that through WhatsApp with the tenant and be able to get the products in our -- or in a specific place in our properties. That was very convenient, and we had a good with -- most of our tenants joined, more than 50% of our tenants in each mall joined this initiative. So we had a lot -- and we're working quite fine, quite well. And we think this initiative will continue even with the opening of some of our properties. We've seen those initiatives to continue, and we are very creative and a helpful one through these difficult times.

We also had, in Slide 10, the partnership with iFood that you mentioned -- that I mentioned earlier, previous calls that we created with iFood, which is the leading app for food delivery. They continue to be quite successful. We had strong numbers and strong performance in April, 30% in numbers of orders and 43% in average ticket.

Also in page -- on Slide 10, we talk about the importance of our e-commerce that we created only 6 months ago, and it's been a fantastic timing for us. We would never have believed that something like that would happen. But the -- we also -- we did believe that for the future of our company, it was very important to have these multichannel initiatives, very strong properties that we have plus the online opportunity to fulfill customers no matter where, when they needed to shop from our stores or go shop from brands that are connected to -- with our lifestyle. So we've seen incredible performance in Iguatemi 365, 92% increase in numbers of visits, almost 200% increase in sales conversion.

The platform customer base has multiplied by 5x. And in only these recent weeks, GMV is 20x higher than the previous pandemic average. So we are now in the millions of -- in terms of revenues. We have more than 100 new brands, a lot of tenants contacting us, wanting to get into 365. So that's why you've seen in the last few weeks how much of new brands have arrived in 365, important brands like M Missoni, Baccarat, Birkenstock and so many others that are doing Brazilian brands and international brands that are making a difference and putting this at the most relevant Brazilian e-commerce of luxury goods.

And we have been connecting this platform 365 with our digital initiatives. We've been very strong as we create Iguatemi daily, which is a broadcasting through Instagram and some other platforms and been very successful, connecting these 2 platforms, showing products and showing people talking about the products we are able to have with us in the -- in our e-commerce. So we're very excited with this moment for 365. And even when we believe the properties are starting to go back in business, we have already 5 properties that are open in the south of Brazil, we believe that we have -- we will benefit from this moment in having a strong combination between our physical and digital platforms.

We also had a strong year. We work a lot with governments, state and municipalities to create very strong health and protection protocol for our customers in places that are already open. So we are reopening with reduced hours. We are limiting the flow of vehicles through 50% of the parking capacity. We are doing a lot of measures that protect our tenants such as everybody who is in the mall needs to wear masks. We have also alcohol and gel everywhere around the mall. We have temperature measurement for our employees, tenants. We are testing our tenants and employees. We have some services that will be continued to be closed for the moment. So we're being very careful in this reopening.

And so far, we're going very well. Most of our clients are saying how good the perception is in terms of safety and how they feel strongly protect by the initiatives we have taken. So they're feeling comfortable to go around, even though we've seen a reduction of traffic of around 50%. People are going to the malls mainly to shop. And so the conversion is high, even though the traffic is lower. So we believe that will take some time, but we are going back to business in time-after-time.

In terms of the highlights of the results on Page 14, we had -- of course, all the numbers are affected by the second week of March. So we had total sales reaching BRL 2.6 billion, 16% drop versus the first quarter of '19. If we exclude these assets, then you may remember that we sold 2 assets, Iguatemi Caxias and Florianópolis. So if you exclude them from the calculation basis, we -- the drop would be lower, it would be only 9.6% in the quarter.

Same-store sales decreased 12.9%. Same-store same area sales decreasing to 9.6%. Same-store rents dropped 26.5%; and same-area rents, 27.1% in the first quarter 2020. As I mentioned, highly affected by the last 2 weeks of March already with the shutdowns of our properties due to this corona pandemic.

Net revenue reached BRL 156.8 million. EBITDA reached BRL 102.9 million, a 20.5% drop versus first quarter and with the EBITDA margin of 65.6%. We had net income of BRL 12.5 million, a very [expensive] drop due to this moment, 70. -- 7.5% (sic) [77.5%] and the FFO reaching BRL 49.5 million, also very below -- 42.9% below the first quarter of last year. The leverage ended 2.47x net debt-over-EBITDA.

Another events were the closing of Praia de Belas Shopping Center and Esplanada, minority-stakes acquisitions. As I mentioned, we sold 2 properties, but we acquired minority stakes in those -- in these 2 properties that are well in the strategy of reinforcing the profits that we believe have a lot of growth in the near future because they cannot only expand the retail, but also expand into multi-use properties that we are looking in these type of properties and reinforcing our participation on this type of properties. We had also the acquisition of minority stake of Maiojama Participações, which holds Iguatemi Porto Alegre.

We had a suspension of, as I mentioned, of the shopping malls operation in the end of March -- in the middle of March due to the COVID pandemic with the effect that I mentioned in all of our numbers. We do -- due to that, we canceled the 2020 guidance.

We took some important lines in cash. We report our cash to go through this moment. So we're very reinforced in terms of cash to go through this pandemic moment. So we took those -- the real estate credit line funding from Itau, it's BRL 260 million, with 12-year term and TR +5,0% in terms of rate. We had the funding also of another BRL 100 million from Banco Santander with 18-month term and CDI plus 1.7% rate.

And subsequent events, we postponed our assembly for June 26 -- 25. We -- and we had the good news of working very closely with some states, and we were able to reopen some of our operations. The first one was in I Fashion Outlets Santa Catarina on April 24. We also had the I Fashion Outlet Novo Hamburgo opening on May 15. And last week, we had Iguatemi Porto Alegre opened in Praia de Belas, also another mall in Porto Alegre opened in May 22. And also today, we're having the opening of Iguatemi Brasilia, which is also the fifth mall that we have opened from our portfolio. And we expect to have a good announcement in São Paulo state that could reflect [stores] to the like some of -- have the permission of reopening of some of our properties in the countryside, especially the countryside of São Paulo. We will know soon as the governor is giving a speech on mid-day.

And we had this provision of our Board, the issuance of BRL 300 million in debentures with CDI plus 3% in 3 years term. As projects in progress, we have only the tower that we mentioned in the last quarters that has been built in Shopping Galleria, supposed to be the most relevant tower of the tower in the city. We are working on that, and we continue to have the time of opening to December 21.

So I conclude my part, and I give the floor to Cristina Betts, so she can talk about some of our operational indicators and results for the second -- for the first quarter 2020. Thank you.

Cristina Anne Betts, Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CFO, IR Officer & Member of Board of Executive Officers

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being in our call. So jumping straight into our operational indicators. Our total GLA was a drop of 6%, so 710,000 square meters basically due to the sales that Carlos has already mentioned, the Iguatemi Caxias and Florianópolis, offset partially by the minority stakes acquisitions that we made in our other malls. Esplanada, Praia de Belas and a minority stake of Maiojama.

So we see the effect of those -- of these transactions throughout the different GLA numbers and the number of malls, of course, dropping from 18 to 16. So total sales, as Carlos also has already mentioned, BRL 2.6 billion, a drop of 16%. However, if we adjust for the assets, which were sold in 2019, it would be a drop of 9.6%.

Same-store sales came in at 12.9% -- negative 12.9% and same area sales at negative 9.6%. Same-store rent and same-area rents at minus 26% and minus 27%. And I'll comment this a little bit further when we talk about our P&L.

Occupancy costs for the quarter came in at 11.5% and occupancy rate at 94.1%. So already the positive effects of the work that we've been doing, so a slight increase in our occupancy rate and delinquency at 3.7%.

Exceptionally for this quarter, this has been such a different quarter for us, we are releasing our operational indicators for January and February. So on the next page, you see January and February combined. In terms of total sales, it was a BRL 2 billion sales, which when we adjust for the sales of the assets in '19 would have been an 8% increase. Same-store sales would have come in at 4.3% and same-area sales at 7.8%. And then the exceptional numbers for rents, we had an 8.5% increase of same-store rent. And same-area rent coming in at almost 9%.

When we look at our financial -- our P&L on the next page. We see gross revenues at BRL 204 million, which was an increase of 4%. And here, we have net revenues, as Carlos has mentioned, BRL 157 million, a decrease of 9.4%. So basically, the big hit here between growth and net revenues is our provision for the month of March. As Carlos mentioned, we awarded a 50% discount to be charged as of October, sorry. But an actual fact, we are providing for 75% of the rent, which we build out in March, okay? So the big jump here in taxes and discounts is basically due to the 75% provision over the rents, which we build out in gross revenues for the month of March. Cost and expenses came in at BRL 51 million, an increase of 5.6%. And further on in the presentation, we'll break down these numbers.

Other operational revenues at almost minus BRL 3 million, so a decrease, a substantial decrease. And then EBITDA coming in at BRL 103 million, a decrease of 20% over first quarter of '19. And our EBITDA margin, as Carlos has also mentioned, 65.6%. Depreciation and amortization in line with what we were doing and the EBIT coming in at BRL 66 million. Financial revenues and expenses at BRL 25 million, again, profited from the decrease in SELIC and income tax and social contribution coming in at BRL 28 million.

Here, we have deferred -- a reversal of deferred tax that was on our balance sheet. Again, being conservative for this quarter. It doesn't mean to say that we are -- if our projections for the use of the deferred tax doesn't come to -- improves in the future, and we'll be too conservative, we can rebook this on our balance sheet. But at the moment, we decided to reverse this. And the difference here on this line is basically due to this reversal. So net profit came in at BRL 12 million, a decrease of 77%, and our net margin at almost 8%.

When we look at the breakdown of revenues on the next page, we see the gross revenues, as we mentioned before, 4% increase quarter-on-quarter. Rents coming in at 9.4%. Management fees slightly lower at 4.6%, and parking already feeling the effect of the closing of our malls in the second half of March. So minus 11% for the quarter and other, a very small number here, but a decrease of 6%.

When we look at the breakdown of the rent, so clearly, we had minimum rent growing at 11.4%. The big impact was on the overage. And again, remember, this is the gross revenue. So it's what we build out. But of course, overage with the decrease of sales of mainly March. We've had a decrease year-on-year, but temporary rents still very strong for this quarter, growing at 22%.

On the next page, we have the breakdown of costs and expenses. So cost basically just over 2/3 of our line, and then on the G&A, the other 1/3. Starting with costs at the lower right-hand side of the slide, we have personnel just basically flat, third parties growing at 10%. Our contribution to the promotional for the marketing fund coming in at minus 3%. And parking also basically flat and others, just a slight increase of 5.5%. So nothing very substantial here.

When we look at expenses, I think, that at first, we had a decrease in the line of personnel, 25%, and we had an increase in the share-based compensation, remembering that we initiated a new long-term incentive program for the executives of the company in '18. It's a grant process of shares, and we have -- so it's investing in 3 years. So we have the first 1/3 over the period of '18 to '19. So they're granted in April normally. And we had the second program in '19.

So when we look at quarter-over-quarter, we have the accumulation of 2 programs as opposed to 1, and this is the 53% increase in this line. Third party came in at 160% increase basically due to -- basically, the difference is just over BRL 3 million. And the main difference here is a consultant. We hired Bain & Company for a project, which was fully provided for in this quarter. I mean it's almost finished. We interrupted the last 2 weeks of the project, which will be concluded further on. But it was 100% provided for in this quarter, and therefore, not recurring, okay? And that -- so we'll see a decrease first quarter, on second quarter back to normal levels as others coming in at minus 17%.

When we look at our debt profile on the next page, we see total debt coming in at BRL 2.5 billion and our cash coming in at almost BRL 1 billion. So it leads us to a net debt position of BRL 1.5 billion. Of course, with a lower EBITDA, 12 months rolling here at BRL 609 million. So higher net debt, lower EBITDA mix for our -- increase here of our ratio, net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.47x, but still a very comfortable level at this moment.

Cost of debt at 118% of the CDI. And this already accounts for the decrease of the CDI, of course, and we continue to have an almost 4-year average duration of our debt portfolio.

On the second page of debt, when we look at our debt profile, not much changed here as we had in other quarters, like over 80% of our debt is linked to the CDI. We have some of our portfolio linked to TR. So basically fixed at a very, very small portion of our debt linked to other indexes, basically ITCA. And below, you see the cost of debt, the nominal cost of debt. And of course, as the SELIC continues to decrease, we continue to reap the benefit in terms of paying lower nominal interest rates on our debt profile.

The last slide would have been normally our guidance. And of course, as Carlos mentioned, we suspended our guidance for this year. And -- but still committed to being fully transparent and clear about the effects of the crisis and our balance sheet positions and so on.

So with this, I conclude our presentation, and we are open to any questions you may have. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Mrs. Nicole Inui from Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicole Inui, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question is just the accounting for the discounts. I think it's pretty clear in terms of the first quarter in terms of March, where you're offering a 50% discount. But going forward, from what I understand, April, you did not charge any rent, and I believe May as well for the shopping that were closed. So are we going to see this impact on the gross revenue side? Or will this be again in some sort of discount line between growth and net revenue?

And then my second question is a little bit on leverage. You did take on some additional debt. Obviously, the CDI is very, very low, but the spread that you're paying over CDI has increased substantially. What are your plans? Do you plan on keeping this debt until it matures? Or maybe refinancing it going forward if kind of perceived risk goes down going forward? So those are my 2 questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cristina Anne Betts, Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CFO, IR Officer & Member of Board of Executive Officers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicole, so in terms of the accounting going forward, we exempted the -- as you said, for the second quarter, we exempted the rent on April and depending on the mall, May. And -- but these exemptions, they are a decision on the company's part. It's not something that we needed to do. And they are conditioned to punctual payments of the cam and marketing fund, okay?

So if the tenants are not punctual in their payments, that means that we can remove these exemptions, okay? So I -- we will book the gross revenues, and we will book these exemptions in the discounts. And then if any tenant for any reason was not punctual in his payments or was [inadequate], these exemptions will be removed. And so you'll see that going through the discount line as well, okay? So it's -- you'll see still both sides of the impact, okay?

In terms of the debt that we had, that we've approved, I think it's a sign of the times. Of course, the CDI is going lower and lower as we speak. So I think when we look at our pre, our fixed or almost fixed, if you will, debt on our balance sheet, we are more or less at 5% anyway. So I think this kind of -- this new CDI plus 3% reflects the, let's say, the new CDI of the moment, okay?

Also, I think for this particular line that we've approved with our Board, and we'll probably be announcing during this week as we sign the contract, it's actually aligned that is a 3-year bullet line. So very unusual in these days and times and also allows us to not have any covenants or readings of covenants for 18 months.

So I think it's a very unusual combination here. Of course, it's something that's interesting for us at this moment. And so I think we will probably be keeping this to maturity as it seems to be -- as it frees up cash for us in a very important way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlos Jereissati, Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. - CEO, New Business Officer, Member of the Board of Executive Officers & Director

