Edited Transcript of IDFC.NS earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jun-20 6:00am GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to IDFC Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bimal Giri of IDFC Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Bimal Giri, IDFC Limited - Senior Director of Strategy, Corporate Planning and IR [2]

Story continues

Welcome to the FY '20 IDFC Investor call. I have with me Sunil, Mahendra, Bipin and Vishal from AMC. The results have been shared with you and also uploaded on our website.

Some of the statements in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and, hence, may involve risks and uncertainties.

I now invite Sunil for his comments.

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Bimal. I hope everybody can hear us. And I apologize in advance if the telecommunications disconnect in between. We'll try and do our best.

These are difficult times. COVID-19 has created a challenge for all of us. This crisis is unprecedented, both globally and domestically. All I can say is we hope and pray that these difficult times shall pass soon and everyone and their family members remain safe and healthy.

Now on to some business updates. Continuing on our journey of corporate restructuring, I'm happy to report that we have exited from all our institutional-oriented businesses or companies. We have exited Alternatives -- we had exited Alternatives business in FY '19 itself. Our entire stake of 81.5% in the IDF, which is the Infrastructure Debt Fund business, has now been sold to NIIF in 2 tranches. We had sold 50.5% in '19 and the balance, 30%, which took some approvals, et cetera, in March of '20. So we have sold that business completely. Software business in the month of June, the IDFC Securities was also sold to the group financial investors and Mr. Dharmesh Mehta. So that business is also out. This is all in continuation of our corporate restructure journey. So these 3 key businesses now are out of our portfolio.

In Q4 '20, in light of prevailing uncertainties, we had to make certain provisions...

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Investments realizable value. Yes. It's okay. Can you hear me now? Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So somebody has to give me feedback. Thank you for the feedback.

So we're saying that we have sold all the other businesses. And in last quarter, in light of the prevailing uncertainties, we have made some provisions on some small investments to reflect the realizable value.

The other big event is to be better prepared in this uncertain environment, our bank raised an additional capital of INR 2,000 crores in June. And hence, to ensure compliance with RBI regulations of maintaining 40% promoter stake at all times in the 5 years of operation of the bank, we had to contribute our share of 40%. In the last fiscal FY '20, we also distributed INR 3.15 per share as dividend.

So a brief update on the progress of our bank. It is well on its course towards becoming retail-focused both on retail assets and retail liabilities. The retail book constitutes 61%, 61% of the funded loan assets as of March 31, 2020, compared to 37% a year ago. Our CASA ratio, a very important number, CASA ratio improved to 32% rounded as on March 31, 2020, as against 11.4% in the previous March 31. The NIMs also improved to 4.2% in Q4 '20 as compared to 3% a year ago. The core PPOP, net of treasury income, grew 70% from INR 275 crores in Q4 '19 to INR 468 crores in Q4 '20. Branch network now stands at 464 branches with 356 ATMs across the country as on March 31, 2020. Before the capital raise -- or sorry, post the capital raise, the capital adequacy ratio is now at 15.6%, which was the target, with CET1 ratio being above 15% at 15.3%, 15.3% CET1 ratio.

So before I hand over to Vishal, I need to share with you a significant development pertaining to or related to our strategic objective of unlocking value through corporate restructuring. On June 12, 2020, this is a few days ago, RBI constituted an internal working group to review extent ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The mandate of the group, among other issues, includes to study the current regulations on holding of financial subsidiaries through NOFHC, which is the Nonoperating Financial Holding Company, and suggests the manner of migrating all banks to unit regulation in the matter, including providing a transition part and to examine and review the norm for promoter shareholding at the initial/licensing stage and, subsequently, along with time lines for dilution of the shareholding. This is a very important development. This internal working group has to submit its report by September 30, 2020. This is a key development for us, and the decision taken by RBI post this will determine our strategic direction in terms of the unlocking value for our shareholders.

With that, I now invite Vishal to provide an update on our Mutual Fund business. And post that, we will open up for the Q&A. Over to Vishal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sunil, and good morning all, and I do hope that everyone's staying safe.

I thought today I would cover 4 areas of our discussion for our Mutual Fund business. First, could be an overview of the mutual fund industry itself and the outcomes we had in FY '20. And in that context, we can then look at IDFC AMC's key outcomes as well as financial results. I also thought I could touch upon some of our progress against key priorities as well as how we've done, what are the initiatives we've taken during FY '20. And lastly, we will try and provide a sense of how we are managing through COVID-19 and looking at the year ahead.

So starting with the mutual fund industry overview. As you are mostly aware, FY '20 has been a challenging year for financial markets. We had a slowing economy. We had continuing stress in the banking system and the credit markets and wide divergence in the equity funds performance in the markets. Additionally, we also had sharp impact on markets due to COVID-19 towards the end of the year. Despite this, the mutual fund industry's average AUM increased 11% from about INR 24.3 lakh crores in Q4 FY '19 to about INR 27 lakh crores in Q4 FY '20. It underscores the tailwinds in our industry, mainly the financialization of savings away from real assets and goals as well as the growing awareness and adoption of mutual funds remains firmly in place. The industry continues to see increased retail participation also through SIPs or systematic investment plans, which led to a growth of about 19% in live SIP count to about 3.12 crores as of March '20. And total SIP mobilization stood at 100,000 crores, growing 8% from about 92,700 crores a year ago.

Q4 especially was a tough quarter for the industry as it is your record market volatility and unprecedented liquidity squeeze towards the end of the quarter. COVID-19-driven lockdowns and the impact on business activities resulted in some outflows, but the industry still managed to post sequential growth of 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, which is from INR 27-odd lakh crores, so INR 26.74 lakh crores to INR 26.99 lakh crores over this period.

In that context, a FY '20 shaped up to be a year of strong growth for IDFC AMC. Our AUM crossed INR 1 lakh crore milestone sometime in the middle of the year. And we entered the ranks of the top 10 within the industry in terms of total AUM. Towards the end of the year, we consolidated our rank further and are now at #9. Overall, our average AUM grew about 50% year-over-year from INR 69,248 crores in Q4 FY '19 and to INR 103,893 crores in Q4 FY '20, so INR 103,893 crores in Q4 FY '20. These are quarterly average numbers.

We recorded steady market share gains, and our overall share moved up by 90 basis points from 2.9% in Q4 last year to 3.8% in Q4 in FY '20.

In fixed income, our consistent high-quality stands in fixed income portfolios led to a year-over-year AUM growth of 57% from 47,258 -- INR 47,252 crores to INR 74,284 crores. Our fixed income market share grew 1.6% from 3.7% to 5.3% in quarter 4 FY '20 over FY '19.

And within fixed income and in line with our strategy, our growth was driven by the noncash product suite, which are generally considered more stable and have better margins. Our noncash AUM grew 78%, with market share registering strong growth from 4.9% in Q4 last year to 7.2% in Q4 FY '20.

Our equity and hybrid fund AUM grew by 35% from INR 21,995 crores last year to INR 29,609 crores, with the market share that grew from 1.9% last year to 2.3% in Q4 FY '20. At an aggregate level, our margins were largely stable despite the faster growth in fixed income AUM that I just shared and the consequent change in the asset mix that we had.

Driven by the strong growth in AUM as well as fee income and proactive cost management, our profit after tax rose by 81.6% year-over-year to INR 79.4 crores. Please do note that reported revenue and income year-over-year are not strictly comparable due to the midyear FY '19 change in scheme accounting that followed from SEBI's regulatory changes effective October 2018. So adjusted for some of these certain onetime items and if we were to look at a like-to-like basis, we estimate that our income from operations grew approximately 35%, and cost increased by about 8%, resulting in an adjusted profit after tax of about INR 92 crores for FY '20. So that would be on a like-to-like basis.

I would also like to share our progress against some of the strategic priorities as well as initiatives we undertook during the year. Utilizing our franchise and growing our distribution reach has been a key strategic objective for us. And I'm happy to share that we made steady progress in enhancing our retail franchise, the number of active investors served growing by about 7% in FY '20. We added over 2.2 lakh new folios and about 1.4 lakh new SIPs. We also focused on increasing the number of active distributors, and our campaign to retailize our fixed income funds led to a 29% increase in active distributors in this asset category. Our unit SIP in fixed income campaign, which we've shortened to SIFI, has also made a strong start with over 20,000 retail SIPs being registered in just the last year in fixed income products.

And to further diversify our business, we enhanced our product suite with the launch of our Emerging Business Fund. This fund garnered almost INR 500 crores during a challenging market phase in February '20, aided by participation from across a broad spectrum of retail distributors and investors, underscoring the strength of our equity fund management capabilities and distribution franchise.

Building further on our digital capabilities, we launched a refreshed customer website, which is faster, more personalized and includes better security features. We enhanced our partner services through our Saathi app for digital transactions and launched a new feature on our website, like the IDFC Partners Cona, as well as a new WhatsApp based partner communication channel. We also enhanced our data analytics and business intelligence tools to improve sales effectiveness.

We further invested towards enhancing our operational efficiency, customer service and communication. We launched a new brand supporting system which will further improve the accuracy and efficiency of our branch operations. And our financial transaction processing activity reached a 99.9% mark, improving overall processing time and efficiency. We took several initiatives towards improving costs and operating efficiency. And we now have better cash flow management. We also migrated certain critical business applications to cloud-based systems and upgraded our legacy software and service platforms to build a solid foundation for future growth in volumes.

To build further scale into our investor awareness initiatives, we launched a wide campaign of short films and innovative videos on YouTube, Cineme Halls, as well as visuals in major travel hubs. And the #beyourbestself campaign that we launched through this effort highlighted the importance of financial security in helping individuals become the best version of themselves. We also launched a very innovative IDFC Game of Life, which is an industry first approach of using online gaming to spread investor awareness. And in our efforts, we conducted over 550 investor awareness sessions, which benefited over 28,000 investors.

As we came towards the closing off on a strong year, we were thrown a new challenge and managing through the disruption due to COVID 19. Anticipating potential disruption in a regular business routine in early March, we tested yet again and activated our business continuity plans well before the government imposed lockdown took effect. And this ensures that all our functions work seamlessly from home. There required, we enable new streamline processes which enabled our teams to serve clients without any significant disruption. Leveraging our digital capability, some of which I just talked about, we proactively reached out to clients and partners and engage them through conference calls, webinars, social media, video, WhatsApp, e-mail notes, et cetera, and help them manage it through these very uncertain time for the market and the economy.

And our sales and service teams proactively connected with partners and clients. And the measure that we use, which is the number of interactions that our sales teams are doing, that actually shows that we have doubled during this period.

So looking ahead at FY '21, we believe that the mutual fund industry, while it is full -- yet fully going to recover from the lost March '20 impact largely because of MTM as well as because of year-end withdrawals. So while the AUM at a high with 28 point lakh crores -- INR 28.2 lakh crores in February '20, the industry as of May end was at INR 24.2 lakh crores, so it's not fully recovered as yet. However, despite the environment and the tough market conditions, IDFC has been able to grow from our Feb '20 levels of INR 1.07 lakh crores to about INR 1.11 lakh crores as of June 25.

So while the industry has actually de-grown from INR 28.2 lakh crores in February to INR 24.2 lakh crores in May, we have been able to grow past our February numbers. Consequently, we have further improved our market share, and our May '20 market share rising to 4.2%. We are continuing to engage our partners and investors through regular updates and innovative campaigns by leveraging technology solutions. And we anticipate that this current uncertainty, volatility in near-term flows, risk assets may continue to be challenged a bit.

However, this financialization of savings firmly in place, monetary and fiscal timely and government-led reforms gaining fresh impetus combined with potentially lower returns on traditional investment avenues like fixed deposits and real estate, the mutual fund industry is likely to continue to benefit. As a mutual fund house, we will continue to focus on retailizing our investor base, diversifying our product offerings, investing in new technologies and platforms to better serve our partners and customers. And we believe our consistent strategy, focus on innovation and a high-quality execution will continue to drive our market share growth as well as build value for our shareholders.

Thank you. And we'd like to give it back to the moderator for any questions that we may have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sneha Ganatra, Subhkam Ventures - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my first question is just wanted to know on we are near to unlocking of our 25% holding and what is the status and how we are to going to -- going forward from here on. My second question is where as this is the high time investors and the shareholders are losing confidence on the management so what is your thought and how you think that thing which you implemented and which is structurally you think will be going on fine with the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sneha Ganatra, Subhkam Ventures - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Sir, my 2 questions are there. First, we are near to unlocking of our 25% holding. So what is our clear way, where we are thinking and in which direction? My second question is where we -- as this is the high time our shareholders are losing confidence on the management also to (technical difficulty) on the guideline and the directive funds.

And second, is on the AUM side, as you have taken so many initiatives in terms of jeopardize cost structure, everything, so how do you see the overall profit for the fiscal year approximately, if you can share for this year as well as for the next 1 year? Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello? Can you hear me? Can you hear me now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I think we were on mute, and I forgot to unpress the mute. Hello, can you hear me now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I understood the question. So let me repeat, this is like one was about what is the future of strategic direction and how -- what is our thought on unlocking of the 25% in the bank. And b, the question was where do we see AMC heading in FY '21. These are the 2 questions as I understood it, and I'm going to answer them for you and for everybody on the line.

See the first question is actually dependent on the 25% of the bank is only -- I must admit to you is only the floor. My -- and I -- of course, there's no way to try and second-guess what the committee is going to rule, but that is why I mentioned in my opening speech that this constitution of the internal working group of RBI, coincidentally, it has to submit its report by September 30, and our 5-year lock-in period also ends on September 30. So basis, the outcome of this RBI clarity, the future strategic direction will become very clear. All I want to tell you guys is we have waited -- all the shareholders have patiently waited for long period of time. It's only 3 months more. And I can tell you that, that 25% of the bank divestment, that is a floor. My personal expectation is it could be more than that. And depending on how they answer the question whether 15%, which is left, is it a maximum or the minimum we have to hold, our corporate restructuring plan will unfold. To all present on this call, and it's being recorded, I want to say, the management is ready. [Foreign language) when we were small we used to do ready, steady, go. Now we are ready, we are steady as soon, and we are ready to go as soon as the RBI clarity come, which is expected within September 30 or so. That is something I want to share with all of you. And further details on that, what is exactly this, how are we going to execute, we will share that the next call, which I expect to have, hopefully, in October, will have far more details sharing as to how we will do it.

Now the other question on AMC, now without -- I don't think so anybody in this world is in a position to give you guidance whereas. But you heard Vishal, and after this, I'll ask him if he can want to throw some light. We have in the last quarter -- I mean assuming today is almost the end of the quarter, despite the fact that the gained market share, and I'm so proud of our AMC, all of us, who were the shareholders and I'm saying, that we have been able to manage this situation, avoid any kind of accident, which has been happening on the credit side of the industry. So my expectation is we will continue to grow. Our operating leverage will continue to improve, as he mentioned, that we had almost 35% increase in revenue with only 8% to 10% growth in OpEx. So as the operating leverage continues to grow, the profit should improve. But in these uncertain times, I would not like to make any numerical forecast but have full faith and confidence. I repeat, I have full faith and confidence in RT, who is managing the AMC, and I expect much better results than FY '20. But it is subject to the environment and God only knows how this plays out.

Vishal, you want to add a sentence or 2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Sir, I think you've covered most of it. I just want to additionally say that the key asset classes, both equity as well as debt, is well covered by our AMC. So we are ready to gain from both sides. And like you reiterated, so far, this year, we've already seen that we've been able to grow assets despite the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So far, so good.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As well as -- yes. But very difficult right now to place any numeric forecast, like you mentioned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sneha Ganatra, Subhkam Ventures - Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the next question, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sneha Ganatra, Subhkam Ventures - Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the mix would be similar levels only for FY '21? Or any particular item we are focusing more on the mix front, on the AMC business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ma'am, the mix is, of course, a consequence of where investor interests are. And so far, we have seen that investor interest has favored debt rather than equity given some of the equity market volatility. But I think what -- the way we are positioning it is that we are well prepared for both asset classes. So we really, I think, as in all of our investors including everyone on the call, at this stage, to put a forecast to say whether debt will do better or equity will do better really may be too early. But as an AMC, we want to be well prepared across the full spectrum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if I may just conclude this question that broadly, there won't be a significant movement in the mix. We are -- we have the ability to catch on to any of both sides. And both the engines will run, but the overall ratio makes it almost more significantly, a few hundred, 200 basis points up and down is possible, always possible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question is on the AMC side. I think in the first 9 months, our PBT was around INR 90-odd crores. And therefore, full year, I'm seeing the PBT at INR 107 crores. So while you have given the like-to-like using the accounting standards for FY '19. But as per current accounting standards, what is the PBT for FY '20 without the one-offs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 107 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I remember correctly, is for the full year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. You're right, for the full year, the PBT is INR 107 crores for the current year, current accounting standard. The last quarter number which you were highlighting did have certain adjustments which are one-off. If you exclude for that, the PBT kind of sequentially -- I mean, but overall, full year number is around INR 125 crores, which we have uploaded on that -- on our website also.

But I will ask, Vishal, if you can -- if you got the -- I think the question is more focused on quarter-on-quarter, why does it look slightly -- the run rate is not there. I think that is the question. Am I right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So like sir, like Sunil sir explained, in the last quarter, we did have some one-off adjustments. Excluding those one-off adjustments, our PBT would have been stable to the previous quarter. And on a full year basis, you mentioned that the reported PBT was INR 107.1 crores. That on a like-to-like basis would have been closer to -- it would have been north of INR 120 crores, would be about INR 120 crores to INR 125 crores, in that region.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you're seeing adjustments are almost to the tune of INR 17 crores, INR 18 crores because our PBT is actually fallen by half from last quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir adjustments, there were a couple of adjustments, not to get that level. But like I said, the full year PBT, from INR 107 crores, would have been closer to about INR 120 crores to INR 125 crores, that would be the range.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Sarvesh if you have any specific questions, you can e-mail that. But I can assure you that these were certain investments, if I remember correctly, which had to be mark-to-market downward on our PMS portfolio, et cetera, et cetera. So these are one-offs, but the details can be given to you or anybody who wants, because...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'm saying if you have any specific further detailed requirement, you can send an e-mail to Vishal or myself or to Bimal Giri, we'll get back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sir. And sir, second question is on the sale or possible sale of IDFC Bank shares. So given how committee is now looking at things and they are probably going to come up with some guidelines by September 30, so for us, whether we do a reverse merger later on or whether we sell the shares directly on the market will have more or less the same impact because the price realization would be full. So given that, how are you looking at these 2 options if they do allow the reverse merger, would you create it? And how much would you create it at that time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a hypothetical question, but I'll leave -- give you some indication. Look, again, I'm saying we have all waited for so many quarters, or if not years. A 90-day further wait is just a little bit of patience.

But let me answer some part of the question, which I think is more theoretic -- philosophical, because -- but I will answer somehow.

Selling quantum as high as 25% or 40% or X or Y is a long -- and has an impact on the share price itself. It is not that I'm selling 1% or 2%. If you look at the liquidity of number of shares and this and that, and if you do some back of the envelope calculation, selling in the open market is not a feasible option. So that much I can tell you. How we will go about it, which way it will work out, what will happen if something different in terms? What RBI gives us the various options. But selling straight in the market is necessarily -- let me say it would be one of the absolutely last options if we have to go that route, and it may take a significant time to execute also if we have to take that off. So I can -- in a rank order business, I would say that is probably the last option and definitely not what our preferred option would be, never.

Any company, it's nothing to do with IDFC Limited or X or Y or Z, but there will -- there are and there will be other ways and means of executing this, of unlocking the value. I'll leave it at that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There was first question which I had for Vishal in relation to the AMC. If I look at sequential number, we see a drop in the revenues quarter-on-quarter from the December quarter. Is there any specific reason for that? Or did we end up paying higher margins to our current distributors or anything specific because of that which happened?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thanks, Ashish. So the dip in the last quarter income was largely on account of other income, which was around some amount of treasuries, which we had to take. Income from operations were actually steady or higher. So Q4 income from operations actually higher versus Q3. But the overall different income that you may see in Q4 was because of one-off treasury, which we had to take. I can share the details separately with you if you would like about where the treasury income was and why that is a one-off?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. It may be good if we can have the -- at least the balance sheet of the AMC attrition on a 6-monthly basis as part of the presentation that we have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good suggestion we'll put into action.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Second question for you, Sunil, was that if, let's say, RBI does give any room to have higher economic ownership, would that be an option that IDFC Board would like to evaluate? Or would you kind of go down and unwind as soon as possible what will be your preference?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have stated it, and there is no change in our strategy. We will unwind.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish Kumar;Infinity Alternatives;Analyst, [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great to hear that. And wish you all the best. Hopefully, the RBI regulations provide you with the required flexibility.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

Unidentified Participant, [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Am I audible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fantastic. So I have 2 questions. One is that for the IDFC AMC, is there any plans of listing this arm, number one? Number two, I could not hear some of the introductory talk clearly. So I just want to know for the FY '20, that's '21, is there any dividend announcement for the IDFC. Two questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll take the first one, then Vishal to give the information. A, whatever dividend we had declared was interim dividend, will move further dividend announcement for IDFC Limited.

Now the question of AMCs, whether we listed, that option is always open is an option, which is the timing, how we go about it, what we are doing this is compared to, as we have been speaking, both for the last 2 queries as well as in my speech. Our overall strategic direction of the group and creating value for the shareholder is subject to the regulations which is expected to give some amount of clarity in the next quarter. And -- but to answer your question, the option of listing AMC is always option, is open and will be considered at the right point in time.

But the overall group strategy will become crystallized as soon as we have clarity or the directional clarity from Reserve Bank of India, which is expected very shortly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amish Kanani, JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Associate Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, if you can just update us on the reason why you say, there was no dividend in the last quarter. Just to understand whether it was because of the lack of surplus in terms of profits, that we couldn't declare or it was a pure liquidity conservation that we thought in this environment was something which was of a prime importance. So if you can update that. And in that context, sir, if you can update us on our debt versus treasury surplus at an IDFC Limited level, which helps us to announce dividend from time to time, if you can just update us that. Because I understand we have invested INR 800 crores, as probably the slide is saying, in IDFC Bank. And we have taken probably a short term loan of INR 200 crores. So if you can just update us on the latest position on...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I'll explain that. I'll explain that for you and all those on the line. See the ability IDFC Limited, ability of any company to pay dividend as a function of its profit reserves and cash availability. So now IDFC Limited is the level above NOFHC. And all assets are held by NOFHC. Firstly, IDFC Limited only gives dividend income which in distributes broadly speaking.

NOFHC Limited, if you study that balance sheet, I'm sure it's available from there onwards. We do not have any profit reserves. That is one criteria. But there are ways of managing that. It's through capital reduction. And so that can be taken to account. But the bigger point there is you need to have cash. Now at the NOFHC level, this I mentioned in my scheme -- in my speech early, introductions of my speech, that bank raised INR 2,000 crores of capital. And I think -- I mean, I'm not going to defend or say, but in under these circumstances, most banks, given the uncertainties, have been going out and trying to make rate tariffs. We were -- we are till September 30, okay, till September 30, we are regulatorily obliged. It's a regulatory requirement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amish Kanani, JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Associate Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir. Yes, sir, I understand that. We have to keep it 40% until September 30.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two options. So that -- we had about INR 600 crores in NOFHC, which technically could either have been pushed up through various routes of capital reduction, et cetera, et cetera. But at the same time, we had a regulatory obligation of contributing to the 40% of the bank's raise. So to that extent, just to answer your question that at this point in time, and let me reclear this thing, it's obvious, I mean, simple math, we put INR 800 crores, which has been declared to the public also, in the bank. Now fortunately -- remember, it was a regulatory decision. It was not an investment decision. Fortunately, for us, as we speak, we are in the money. And subsequently, as time passes and we have this clarity of what the ownership levels will be and what we need to do, the option to declare further dividends always exist. As you all are aware, that generally speaking, we have own enough number of shares. We can come down from 40% to 20% without any clarity from RBI. So there is enough liquid assets for us post to a certain point in time.

But whether we will walk the dividend route or we'll walk some other route, which is also possible in today's days and world, dividend is not a tax-efficient methodology of (technical difficulty) for our company to the shareholders. If we have the other option, we will explore all the other options. And it is part of the overall strategy that we will monetize assets and ensure that we are able to push up as much money in whichever form, cash as dividend and/or stocks if we are allowed to do that, depending on how our RBI's guidelines come out.

But there is no reason for us and there never was any reason for us to hold on to any cash other than the working capital requirement. And this -- and you can ask and you have all the right to ask this thing, this dividend, which instead -- not dividend, cash, which could have been dividend-ed out, not exactly as dividend but through capital reduction, et cetera, et cetera, was utilized to invest in the bank, to reach only to meet the regulatory obligation. And that was the reason. And all such obligation, and I repeat, all such obligations end on September 30, 2020. So there is no further -- to meet anything.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just first question, what's the current cash and debt position at the IDFC Limited?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, can I (technical difficulty) can you please repeat, I can't hear you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. My question is what is our current cash and debt position at IDFC Limited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll ask my CFO. Yes, let me answer that for you. At IDFC Limited level you asked the question, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. I mean at the consolidated level because at the consolidated level that you didn't have enough cash to make that investment in the bank. And then obviously, we have added some cash in the AMC business also. So net-net, what is the overall situation on the balance sheet?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See on the balance sheet, now I can't tell you whether it is at NOFHC level or at IDFC Limited. At the group level, we have now is different from what was the situation as of March '20 and what was the situation as of early June because we did the IDFC Securities transaction happened on June -- middle of June, June 10th or something like that or 15th, I don't remember the exact detail. But as we speak, we have some cash in hand at NOFHC level, which we will utilize as keeping some working capital. We will use some of that money to ensure that whatever debt we had borrowed, we bring it down subsequently quite a bit of it. So pure cash is somewhere in the range of around INR 150 crores to INR 200 crores, around that number, of which some we will have to keep because we need -- tomorrow, somebody needs something, and we have invested -- I mean, commitments for venture capital funds which we still own, I mean, old stuff.

So keeping all that in perspective, there is no issue of the cash. Actually, we will now be returning some cash to reducing the debt level which we have at NOFHC level. I hope that answers your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And relatedly, what is the debt on -- at the NOFHC level right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right now, it's INR 200 crores, 2-0-0.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So what I'm hearing is on a net basis, we could be either sort of 0 cash or we have around INR 50 crores, INR 60 crores of debt. Is that the right way to understand this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, debt piece is when you...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bipin Gemani, IDFC Limited - CFO [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Broadly correct, sir. Broadly correct, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. My second question is you have been talking about divesting the stake in the bank. And I will be set by saying this is a hypothetical question. But let's say, a few things can happen. RBI on 30th September, which typically happens with a lot of companies -- a lot of -- excuse me, regulatory things that the committee has not been able to come to a conclusion and they need no time, et cetera, et cetera. So that situation, while in there, we don't know what happens if that comes to pass.

Number two, if your intention is to definitely reduce down to 20% or 15% and you are not planning to sell in the market, then are you starting to speak to certain strategic investors who may be interested in something like this, given all the restrictions from RBI on the holding by a particular investor? So I'm just trying to understand what is our plan B. That's really what I'm trying to get at, let' say when it comes about.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can answer that. So can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I can. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. So okay. I'll take it. And the answer, therefore, is hypothetical as the question is hypothetical. The answer is there are some conversations. B, we have not until October, I mean I think there is something I must clarify as far as everybody's sake also, that once you invest as a promoter in the bank, all your shares are locked in for a 6-month period. So till December 15 or so or maybe 20, somewhere around that, we are -- we will not be in a position to reduce, to do a transaction. That doesn't mean we cannot firm up a transaction. So between October, and depending on how -- and I must add one context to this -- what is happening.

We have been in touch with RBI since January of this year. So this committee, which they have made it public, they have put the September 30 deadline also as a public thing, is something which is not accidental, I would like to believe, it is happening, which is for all our good. But presuming your hypothetical question, then your answer -- my answer to you is, yes, there are/will be conversation. The degree of seriousness of that conversation will increase post October, but the direction and the goal is not changing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. That's very helpful. My next question is on the AMC side. Looking at the Slide #25, we are saying that if we remove one-offs, our income from operation would have grown by 35%. So saying that there are some issues which reduced our income from operations by almost INR 50 crores, am I doing the math right? Or am I missing something, and if that is so...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, we could not, we did not listen to that...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we can talk about those one-offs on this call itself rather than trying to have a side bar on the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no side bar. We put that on the website so that everybody can see more details. But I can -- there is no way that it's about INR 50 crores in absolute value. There's no way. I can't -- Vishal, you need to help me out there. I think...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm referring to the second bullet point on Page #25.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But where do you get INR 50 crores drop? Because...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you are saying year-on-year income from operations would have grown by 35%. But in the column, you are showing 15.5%. So the delta is roughly 20%. And INR 264.7 crores, multiplied by 20%, roughly comes to INR 52 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And now I think we'll put -- Vishal, can you help me out here, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure, sir. I can do that. So sir, the FY '19 numbers, as we have explained in the notes, are not comparable because FY '19 for half the year. The scheme accounting was very different from what it was post October when the regulatory change happened. Then some amount of what would be booked at scheme -- or rather what will be booked at AMC expenses move to scheme. So therefore, it may not be apple-to-apple. The total number that we mentioned in the slide that you're referring to, for comparison, therefore, like I clarified earlier, the third bullet, which is without the one-offs, the INR 107.4 crores would have been closer to INR 120-plus crores. So that's the level of adjustment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, INR 17 crores, INR 18 crores in that...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry to interrupt, but Vishal, you're answering PBT question. I'm asking income from operations question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir. So income from operations INR 264 crores is not comparable to INR 305 crores because INR 264 crores and INR 305 crores have different accounting methods.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So the way to think about is that what -- INR 305 crores would be more like -- or let's say INR 355 crores, to compare to INR 264 crores? Or INR 305 crores is more comparable, let's say, to INR 214 crores, that's what I am saying in terms of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So INR 264 crores has to be deflated. So the starting point has to be adjusted because of the accounting change.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then second question on the business side, Vishal, is what is your take on the SIP flows especially in the equity schemes. We go away and given people are talking about layoffs, et cetera, are you starting to see investors behave differently relative when it comes to their SIPs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So sir, very early days still. And just to give you a sense of the trend for -- so far this year, the trend has been largely steady, although in May, which is the last reported amfi data for SIPs, did come off from roughly about INR 8,500 crores to INR 8,600 crores per month of SIP flows to about INR 8,100-plus-odd crores. So it is down but slightly down. What we've seen as behavior is that because of the uncertainty as well as the market volatility, some investors may have chosen to pause their SIPs for the time being, which means in some ways that, hopefully, when the market is stabilizing as well as more clarity on incomes coming back, these could just be resumed.

So yes, we have seen 1 or 2 months of stable to slightly lower levels, but it's not at a level where we would be hugely worried as yet. I don't know if that answers the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you specifically speak to IDFC Mutual Fund, not necessarily the systemwide mutual funds, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, sir. So this is systemwide. This is the amfi level data. Ours is in line with that amfi data. And like I mentioned, one of the initiatives we've taken is to also promote the concept of SIPs in fixed income, almost like a recurring deposit, which is a very popular product in banking, where people, as they're worried about equity, can also choose to have savings ready through fixed income products. So that's shown a fair amount of good traction for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And the last question is on the fixed income side. What kind of benefits you have seen given one of the large investor has decided to unwind its mutual funds? So if you can just comment about that and give us some ideas to what kind of potential growth you see on the debt side of our AUM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So like I mentioned, sir, we've seen and we have been steady beneficiaries of market share so far this year. So we did have a strong growth, as I shared in FY '20, but the trend has been reasonably strong, continuing into FY '21 as well. It's difficult to put a direct attribution of what's the causality of that, but it's just fair to say maybe that as people look for high-quality portfolios, we've been very strongly positioned in that area. Like Sunil mentioned, our portfolio did not have any of the accidents that -- with some portfolios over the last 18 months or so. So we are happy that investors have chosen to increase their allocations with us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May I just add here. He is too modest, the person I know him. We are amongst the top 3. Am I correct, Vishal? Top 3 growth in fixed income portfolio. The top 3 growth, HDFC, SBI and us. I thought I saw something very recently. Vishal, is that right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right, sir. So that's for total AUM. So at total AUM level, we are the top 3 in the industry so far, as far as media report this morning.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V.P. Rajesh;Banyan Capital;Analyst, [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. That's what I was hoping to hear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Suresh Chand Kapoor, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited - CEO [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Congratulations for the excellent growth of AMC business. The entire credit goes to the management, fund manager and his quiet belief in the quality of assets, which he is managing in the debt fund and which is leading to a very significant brand creation of IDFC AMC in the market. Very heartening to see this happening.

I have 2 questions and 1 request. My first question is on the segmental accounting. If I see the consolidated P&L, then I see that the income from -- the fees and commission income for the quarter ended March 31 was INR 88.29 crores. But the moment I come to the segmental accounting, I see that the income from asset management is INR 55.5 crores. And not only that, I also see that the profit in the same segmental accounting, when I see the segment result, which is the profit, I see that asset management profit has gone down to INR 1.28 crores. So where is the difference? And why this is different, whether it is onetime, whether it is recurring in nature? And that is what I want to understand.

My second question is that how much IDFC Limited, owns in IDFC AMC, given the fact that employees has been given ESOPs. Okay? So what I'm trying to understand is that, how much...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll answer the second one first, and I'll request my CFO to answer that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I complete my request also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Sorry, sorry, sorry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that I don't have to ask again, and you can pass it on the questions to another participant. My 2 request, 1 is that growth of AMC business also lies in branch expansion. And I don't see that we are aggressive enough in the branch expansion. So what is our strategy over there? Because if we are waiting for market to recover and then we will increase the branches, then it will be late for us ideally. I am an ex-AMC Professor, my understanding of mutual funds is that we have to be in new markets before the new full market starts. So that gives us a sufficient buffer time to do the groundwork. And then when the investment cycle once again picks up, we gather the agents. So that is one thing which I wanted to know.

And second thing will be that if in the -- every quarter or every half year, along with AMC balance sheet, if you agree that you will publish in the presentation, which you can also publish at the same time that net of ESOPs, which has even not converted but ESOPs given to employees, what is the net holding of AMC? Because as a shareholder, it will be critical for me to understand when I'm value -- I'm doing mu valuation of the entire business. It is critical for me to know that how much percentage of ownership is there with shareholders. And I must say, I must reiterate, having ESOP to AMC is, the AMC employees are fantastic decision by management because not only we get commitment from AMC employees, but it also basically -- they are also stakeholders, and it is their effort on which we are building value in the business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let me try and answer some of that. And the rest, I will expect Bipin to help me out. And Vishal can add now -- on branches, Vishal can add a little bit. But our strategy, see, I think, has been slightly different physical branches. And I think the last 2 months or 3 months has reassured us that physical versus digital or so-called virtual interaction, there's a whole lot of difference, and therefore, accessing customer, I agree with you, that we need to access customers and grow the various markets. Whether we need to do by physical presence or not, I think the jury is now tending towards more digital versus that. So -- but that part of the strategy, I'll also ask Vishal to add and give comfort to all those on the phone as to what -- how we have been addressing that. But even before COVID, our internal direction was not necessarily physical, let me use the word not necessarily physical. Okay.

Coming on that ESOP question, now it's not -- I mean I can answer. It's up to 4% right now, I think 4%, and it can go up to 5% also. But 4% is what have been issued but not yet vested, not yet exercised, et cetera, et cetera.

Now since you asked on ESOP, ESOPs, not that they get it for free, they get it for at a certain price. So it's not that the dilution will be there, but it will be over and above, depending on what the valuations are. We'll not get into that, but the answer is about 4% right now.

And the last question, which is on your segmental thing, I will request my CFO, Bipin, if you could help answer if you have the answer. And if you don't...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bipin Gemani, IDFC Limited - CFO [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Actually, readily, I don't know the exact detail of how the constitution of segment working is. So perhaps I can revert back to him, if he sends an email to Bimal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bipin Gemani, IDFC Limited - CFO [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bipin Gemani, IDFC Limited - CFO [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because fees income or it is income from operations, which has one-off adjustments of last quarter. So I have to first examine what exactly is grouped into that. And I'll get back to you today itself, but that's for sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are basically 2 questions. Sir, is my understanding right that our September 30 deadline will now hinge on the RBI's new decision which will come in? Also from it...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. So the 30th December deadline or rather expiry, okay? So let's use the word which is very common. My lockdown ends on 30th September, there's no extension of lockdown. Okay. As your only question is whether the unlock is it partial unlock, in phases, or is it a complete unlock? That is the only question mark which we are -- I'm trying to understand what RBI allows you to do. So now coming back to the similar in specific terms, going down to -- and the question was asked earlier on. Going down to 20% or 15%, that is already laid down in the terms and conditions of our license.

Is there any modification to that? So the parallel is my partial unlocking is guaranteed. There's no question about that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my question is identified. So if you say before the formation of this committee, we had guidelines which we could have other too. That is our 40% going into 15%, what we decided after this day, whenever we thought it fit, right? So now after this formation of the committee, that can be now modified and there could be a seen, where they would say like 40% can go to 15% but over a period of 5 years, 3 years, 1 year, whatever the case is. Is my understanding right, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I don't know what they can decide. But my expectation, and everybody can have a hope, till say 15% is maximum. So 40% can go down to 0 also. Okay. That is my expectation or a hope, but that is the variable is 15%, question mark or lack of clarity. Whether we go down to 0 or not is a separate question.

So the clarity question which is there is, is 15% a cap or a floor? That's the question. Clarification awaited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So -- but sir, in the earlier scenario, 40% could have gone to 15% without the review of the committee, right, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So now it will hinge on what the committee decides?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. 15% is a given. They can't change that. The question is 15% (foreign language) is the question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, (foreign language) before this committee was formed, we could have just applied to RBI, and 40% could have gone to 15% at our will, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, yes. Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So now my inquiry is now that 40% can go to 15% or 0, but the stages can be modified by RBI through that committee, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interesting question. I don't know the answer, whether they'll put down a gradual path saying -- yes, you have a good question. Sorry, I took me a bit of time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, sir, it's fair enough. Sir, we have only question, and we are waiting for an answer which we all have to find out, then depending on that side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So my expectation is -- expectation that if they allow you 0 they are not going to put a time line to go to 0. I hope not. But again, I don't know the answer. But at least one thing is clear, whatever they -- they can't now put a -- they have no intentions of increasing that number. So it's a question of whether it stops at 15%, whether it stops at 0 and whether there is a time line of going from 15% to 0, I -- genuinely, I'm answering to you that I don't know what path they are taking. But I hope they allow because we will be completing 5 years. If they have to change it, my hope is that they make and whatever they say, they allow -- they leave the option with the "promoter" rather than dictating a time line. But let us see what their answers are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fair enough. And sir, my next question is on the AMC part. So I was basically at -- basically the UTI Securities which have filed for an IPO or the L&T Mutual Fund, which have received 1 or 2 bids for stake sale. So sir, our decision of creating value for AMC is, again, that's hinged on the RBI's decision or we would rather decide on an IPO or whatever other way to create value because seeing a valuations of UTI...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. So again, I know the trend of your question, this is something we keep debating the timing of it, okay? It's important. It's all about timing it right. So it is -- I think it's fair to answer for everybody who is on the call is that knowing your rules of the game or let me use an Indian (foreign language) blind (foreign language). Too much of stake at hand (foreign language) seen (foreign language), which basically means that it is much better decision-making happens when we know what the rules of the games are and hence -- and the clarity, which is not a very long way of, will be more helpful in making the appropriate how decision, that it will be monetized, how much it will be monetized, how much IPO, this, that. There are many, many questions to be answered. And first questions are best answered when there is a lot more clarity of the overall group strategy. I mean clarity is there depending on A or a B. So at this point in time, I would just request that let us be a little bit more patient. But never, never any shareholder has any doubt in their mind that the end goal is to hang on to something. We will monetize all the assets in the best possible manner, highest value, tax compliant, tax regulated, against all compliances met. But the methodology to be adopted, the timing of that, et cetera, et cetera, are final details, which we will take a decision post having all the cards on the table. I hope that helps you come to a conclusion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So maybe -- you have given a perspective. Just one over here. Say hypothetically, if that's 40% going to 15% or 0, you have a time frame of, say, 1 year, 2 years, what that case may be. So in that case, if you still have to be a promoter or shareholder for the IDFC Bank, then would we -- would our decision for AMC would be to get a strategic partner and still grow the business? Or in that case, I'm just trying to understand your thought process in terms of AMC. Would you love to grow this business and then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You are asking the most -- okay. So let me also share it with everybody that the Board in this committee has formed a special committee to monitor these progresses and options. We are trustees of the shareholder. We will discuss internally and the Board level will decide. At this point in time, it is too much of a hypothetical question to give you a hypothetical answer. But if you just stay one level above this, (technical difficulty) and the full Board and a subcommittee of the Board, they have formally decided to form a special committee to explore the various options and find out the best possible way and the best possible time to unlock the value. I cannot say anything more than that. (foreign language), please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Kakar, IDFC Limited - MD, CEO & Director [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. This is Sunil Kakar signing off on behalf of the full team here. I wish from the bottom of my heart, everybody stay healthy and safe. And more than likely, our next call in October is where I'm planning for, we will have more specific answers and a more interesting, and a more detailed communication. But at the same time, please feel free to send in your queries and questions addressed to our investor relations. It is not that we would like to wait only once a quarter or next in October. Please send in your questions if you have any specific question. We will do our best and answer the same for all of you. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

