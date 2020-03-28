Edited Transcript of ICT.PS earnings conference call or presentation 5-Mar-20 9:00am GMT

Full Year 2019 International Container Terminal Services Inc Earnings Call

Manila Mar 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of International Container Terminal Services Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR

* Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI

* Rafael De La Cruz Consing

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

* C. Wong

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Cerre Klyne M. Resullar

Deutsche Regis Partners, Inc. - Research Analyst

* Chang Qi Ong;JP Morgan Asset Management

* Gabriel Iñigo Hernandez

Philippine National Bank - Equity Research Analyst

* Kaseedit Choonnawat

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP

* Miguel Sevidal;BPI Securities

* Parash Jain

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific

* Thomas Earll A Huang

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ICTSI Full Year 2019 Investors Briefing Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 5th of March 2020.

Story continues

I would now like to hand the conference over to your moderator for today, Arthur Tabuena. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR [2]

Thank you, May. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in ICTSI Full Year 2019 Investors Briefing Teleconference. I'm Arthur Tabuena of ICTSI, and I'll be your moderator for this call. In a short while, Mr. Christian Gonzalez, ICTSI's Global Corporate Head; and Mr. Joel Consing, CFO of ICTSI, will be presenting our company's financial and operational performance for the full year 2019, then we shall open the floor for Q&A.

A recording of this investor briefing will be made available by 8 p.m. tonight until the 7th of March. You may dial any of the toll-free dial-in numbers provided in our invitation and use access code 2467456 to listen to the recording. You may also view or download a copy of our investor briefing presentation, together with the SEC Form 17-Q for fourth quarter 2019 and the earnings release for full year 2019 from our website at www.ictsi.com.

In this point, I'd like to turn over the floor to Chris and Joel for the presentation. Gentlemen, you have the floor.

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Art, and good afternoon and good morning to everybody. Before I turn it over to Joel for a deep dive into the numbers, I'd like to give a quick set of highlights for what was an exciting year for ICTSI.

The year was highlighted by trade headwinds, as everybody knows, ever-changing conditions in Sudan and Argentina and many successes across our portfolio. These successes included: growing positions of market strength in Buenaventura, Colombia, and most importantly, in Melbourne, Australia; the positive acquisition of a new terminal, Libra Rio, towards the end of the year; and the strong first full year of both our new facilities in Papua New Guinea. As you can see, volumes grew 5% despite the negative sentiment around the trade war.

I want to point out particularly strong efforts to build high-yield market share at most of our terminals. Specifically, though, there was very strong growth in Manila, Mexico, Congo and Iraq. I'd also like to point out the market-leading growth at VICT, as previously mentioned, and excellent growth at smaller sites in Subic, Croatia and Georgia.

EBITDA grew 10% on the back of strong market efforts to improve yields and high-yield market share. Joel will discuss the yields a little bit more later. We had very focused cost management as well. Top line management is critical, as you know, but it's the ability to reestablish a lower cost base during tough times that have the biggest sustained impact to margins, and that's where our focus was especially later in the year.

One of the core highlights of our EBITDA growth was our team's ability to drive down all OpEx by minus 1% in the second half despite the fact that volume and equipment fleet size continued to grow. Sustainable cost management is going to continue to be a major focus this year with volumes under pressure from the impact of COVID-19. Despite the TecPlata write-down, we're also very pleased to report a 23% increase in recurring net income. Our focus on prudent CapEx spending and generating benefits from lower cost of capital have and will continue to be a major strategic driver for us.

Again, before turning over to Joel, I just want to emphasize that strategically, we will also continue to focus on rebasing our OpEx and work for the highest-yielding market share possible. We'll continue to be prudent on CapEx without disrupting our ability to extract returns at high potential sites. And we'll continue to search for opportunities to acquire new facilities. We believe the current market sentiment and environment will eventually present good opportunities at solid value and potential projects that will accrue serious benefits to shareholders.

Joel, if I may turn over to you for a deep dive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Chris. Greetings, everyone. I'm pleased to present our financial results for 2019. We have got the usual agenda. First, I will walk you through the financial performance, after which, liquidity and capital resources. Following which, we will be giving you an update on other matters, and then we will open the floor for Q&A.

Okay. Moving on to the first section on volume. ICTSI handled a consolidated volume of 10.18 million TEUs in 2019, 5% more than the 9.74 million TEUs handled in 2018. The increase in volume was mainly due to the continuing ramp-up at ICTSI's terminals in Papua New Guinea, the contribution of the new terminal in Brazil and also the improvement in trade activities at our terminals in Subic, in Democratic Republic of Congo and in Iraq; the new contracts with shipping lines and services at VICT in Australia, BCT in Poland, AGCT in Croatia and BICT in Georgia and CMSA in Mexico.

Regionally, the throughput coming from the company's container terminals in Asia grew 3% from 5.24 million TEUs in 2018 to 5.4 million TEUs in 2019. The higher throughput in Asia was mainly due to the continuing ramp-up, as I mentioned earlier, of our terminals in Papua New Guinea, the new shipping line contracts and services in VICT, Melbourne, improvement in trade activities in Subic, Philippines, partially tapered, however, by the reduced trade volumes at our terminal in PICT in Karachi, DIPSSCOR terminal in Davao side of the Philippines, PT OJA in Jakarta, Indonesia and YICT in Yantai, China. Asian operations accounted for about 53% of our total consolidated volume in 2019.

Moving on to the Americas. Volume from the company's container terminal operations in the Americas was 2% higher in 2019 at 2.98 million TEUs from 2.94 million TEUs in 2018. The volume increase in this segment was mainly due to new contracts with shipping lines and services at our terminals in CMSA in Manzanillo, Mexico, high trade volumes at TSSA in Suape, Brazil and the volume from the new ICTSI terminal in Rio, Brazil, partially tapered, however, by the lower trade volumes at our terminal in Puerto Cortes, Honduras and in Ecuador. The group's container terminal operations in the Americas contributed 29% to total consolidated volume in 2019.

And for EMEA, container terminal operations in EMEA handled 1.79 million TEUs in 2019, which is 15% more than the 1.56 million TEUs handled in the same period in 2018. The volume growth in EMEA segment was mainly due to the contracts -- new contracts with shipping lines and services at BICT (sic) [BCT] in Gdynia, AGCT in Croatia, BICT in Batumi, Georgia, high trade volumes at our terminal in Congo and an improvement in trade activities at our terminal in Basra, Iraq. EMEA operations accounted for 18% of consolidated volume in 2019.

Moving on to revenues. Revenues -- gross revenues from port operations in 2019 increased 7% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion reported the year before. The increase in revenues is mainly due to volume growth, tariff adjustments at certain terminals, new contracts with shipping lines and services, high revenues from ancillary services and the contribution from the company's new terminals in Papua New Guinea and in Brazil.

In Asia, revenue contribution increased 8% to $748.6 million in 2019 compared to $694.3 million the year earlier, mainly due to volume growth, tariff adjustments, favorable container mix, high revenues from ancillary services and favorable translation impact of peso-based revenues at the Philippine terminals. The increase, however, was partially tapered by the lower trade volumes in PICT in Karachi, YICT in Yantai, China and PT OJA in Jakarta, Indonesia as well as the unfavorable translation impact of the depreciation of the Aussie dollar-based revenues at VICT in Australia. Port operations in Asia accounted for 51% of consolidated gross revenues.

In the Americas, container terminal operations generated revenues of $422.8 million in 2019, which is 4% more compared to the $407.1 million registered in 2018, due mainly to the increased volume, tariff adjustments at our terminals in Manzanillo, Mexico, in Suape, Brazil and in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, high revenues from storage and ancillary services, partially tapered by unfavorable translation impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian reais-based revenues at our terminal in Suape, Brazil. Revenues from the company's ports in Americas accounted for 28% of ICTSI's consolidated gross revenues in 2019.

And finally, the group's EMEA operations, which accounted for 21% of the company's revenue in 2019, registered a growth of 9% from $284.4 million in 2018 to $310.1 million in 2019. The increase in gross revenues was primarily due to strong volume growth, tax adjustments and increase in revenues from general cargo at BGT in Iraq, partially tapered by lower storage revenues also in Iraq and the unfavorable translation impact of the depreciation of the euro-based revenues in Madagascar and Croatia.

Moving on to the P&L highlights. As discussed in the preceding slides, consolidated volume and gross revenues increased 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2019 and '18. Consolidated cash operating expenses in 2019 was 3% higher at $464.2 million compared to $452.2 million in 2018. The increased cash operating expenses was mainly due to higher volume, government-mandated and contracted salary rate adjustments at certain terminals, unfavorable translation impact of the Philippine peso expenses at Philippine terminals and the cost contribution of the new terminals in Lae and Motukea in Papua New Guinea and in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. This is partially tapered by continuous monitoring of cost optimization measures and favorable translation impact of the Pakistani rupee expenses in Karachi, the Aussie dollar expenses in Melbourne and the Brazilian reais expenses in Brazil.

Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 increased 10% to $830.1 million from $755.4 million in 2018, mainly due to the strong growth and minimal cash operating expense increases. Consequently, EBITDA margin increased to 56% in 2019 from 55% the previous year. The consolidated financing charges and other expense for 2019, however, increased by 121%, from $128.6 million in 2018 to $284 million in 2019, primarily due to the impairment charges at our subsidiary in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Net income attributable to equity holders was down 52% to $100.4 million compared to $207.5 million earned last year, primarily due to impairment charge at TecPlata. Excluding these nonrecurring items, however, net income in 2019 would have been 23% higher, and we'll present more granularity in the next few slides. But consequently, diluted earnings per share declined 71% at $0.02 from $0.071 the previous year.

Okay. Moving on to the next slide on financing charges and other expenses. Given these big numbers, I'd like to provide you some granularity. As mentioned earlier, consolidated financing charges and other expenses for 2019 increased by 121% from $128.6 million in 2018 to $284 million in 2019, due to, a, higher interest expenses; b, lower capitalized borrowing cost; the acceleration of debt issue cost associated with the partial prepayment of our euro-denominated term loan; and the impairment charge at TecPlata.

Average outstanding debt balance is higher at 22% at $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion earlier, due to the EUR 260 million loan drawdown in January 2019 and the $300 million term loan facility in April 2019, tapered by the partial prepayments of the euro-denominated loan in July and December of 2019. Average loan tenor today is 4.4 years and average cost of debt is 4.4% post corporate income tax.

Okay. Given the big numbers in our consolidated statements, I just want to walk you through our recurring net income on the next slide. So I mentioned earlier that the reported net income attributable to equity holders, which is down 52% for 2019, included nonrecurring items. So in 2018, the company recognized a nonrecurring gain of $2.8 million due to the termination -- or rather from the termination of the interest rate swap brought about by the prepayment of the project finance loan in CMSA in Mexico, and a $5.8 million nonrecurring impairment charge on the goodwill of its terminal in Davao, Philippines.

In 2019, the company recognized a $156 million impairment charge on the concession rights assets of TecPlata due to lower projected cash flows on its updated business plan as a result of the prevailing and challenging economic conditions in Argentina. In addition, the company also booked a $2.7 million acceleration of debt issue cost brought about by the partial prepayment of the euro-denominated term loan. Excluding these nonrecurring items, recurring net income would have increased by 23%.

Next slide, you will see slides -- numbers on our FX risk management. The tables in the slide shows that the currency break -- shows the currency breakdown of our revenues and cash expense per terminal. In terms of how we manage our currency exposure, you'll see here, operationally, we try to maintain a mix of U.S. dollars and local currency revenues at all our terminals where possible. And also as much as possible, we structure our contracts with customers in such a way that invoices are denominated just to minimize local currency exposure. We also try to retain a portion of the revenues in local currency to match local currency expenses so that we are naturally hedged operationally.

For 2019, on a consolidated basis, 49% of our total revenues were denominated in U.S. dollars, and this translates to about $726.2 million based on total reported gross revenues of $1.481 billion. In terms of expenses, however, the 39% proportion of U.S. dollar expenses translate to $409.8 million based on total cash expenses of approximately $1.042 billion, thereby putting ICTSI in a net long U.S. dollar position operationally.

The next slide just shows how the U.S. dollar has performed against the currencies important to ICTSI since January 2015. As some of our revenues in certain terminals are denominated in local currency, which depreciated against the U.S. dollars, the U.S. dollar equivalent of these revenues were translated to a lower U.S. dollar amount. This is the case in 2019 as the BRL, the AUD, the euro, the RMB and MXN all depreciated, and the impact of this depreciation -- of those -- of the depreciation of those currencies were tempered by the appreciation of the Philippine peso. The impact of the sharp depreciation of the PKR was muted as only 20% of our revenues in PICT is denominated in local currency. Depreciation was actually beneficial as 78% of the cash expenses in PKR -- is in PKR which translated to a lower U.S. dollar equivalent.

Okay. So on the next slide, I just want to show you the evolution of our yield per TEU and our EBITDA margins. So the top chart provides a graphical representation of our yield -- of how our yield/TEU evolved from 2018 to 2019. Organic terminals contributed $3.82 due to the aforementioned yield improvements in the previous slides. The new terminals contributed $0.83, and foreign exchange impact was negative $1.42 due to the depreciation of the currencies which I mentioned earlier, resulting to a yield of $145.55 per TEU in year-end 2019.

EBITDA margin evolution, if you take a look at the chart below, is higher by 1.53% to 56.04%, mainly from the organic terminals adding 0.57%, new terminals also adding 0.37% and foreign exchange also adding 0.59%. Note that the ForEx impact was a positive 0.59% as local currency expenses at certain terminals translated to a lower U.S. dollar equivalent as most EM currencies depreciated against the U.S. dollar. This demonstrates that the FX -- that the impact of FX depreciation on EBITDA is muted, again, due to the company's operational hedging natural strategy, which is a natural hedging position.

Okay. So for the full year, yield per TEU comparison. If you go to the next slide, you will see that the yield per TEU for 2019 was $4 higher at $146 compared to $142 in 2018 due to favorable container mix, increased ancillary services, tariff adjustments at certain terminals and the contribution of our new terminals. FX contributed, however, a negative impact of $1, mainly due to depreciation of the euro, the BRL, Aussie dollar and the PGK, tapered by the positive impact of the Philippine peso.

Okay, moving on to the balance sheet. On the company's unaudited balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, the total assets increased by 5% to $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2019, from $5.4 billion as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to the payment of upfront fee related to the concession contract in Sudan, additional investments at Manila North Harbour, investments in capital expenditures which include expansion projects at ICTSI Iraq, CMSA and MICT in Manila, and port equipment acquisitions and acquisition of a new terminal in ICTSI -- or ICTSI Rio. These investments were funded mainly by cash generated from the group's operations and debt financing.

Noncurrent assets stood at 88% and 92% of total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2018, and December 2000 -- 31, 2019, respectively. Total liabilities, on the other hand, increased by 17% to $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2019, mainly due to the net availments of $381.6 million term loan facility at ICTSI Global Finance B.V. and $42.5 million term loan facility at ICTSI Middle East DMCC.

Total equity decreased by 16% to $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2019, primarily due to 2 things: the redemption of the $139.7 million senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities in May 2019; the payment of dividends and distribution to holders of our perpetual capital securities tapered by the net income generated for the period.

On ICTSI's financial ratios as of December 31, 2019, gearing ratio is at a low of 1.02. Current ratio is lower at 0.72x, and the $179.3 million senior bonds maturing in March 2020 is now being accounted for as a current liability. And as for ICTSI's bond and loan covenants, carving out project loans and including counter-indemnity obligations, debt cover ratio is lower at 2.1x. Other leverage and liquidity ratios were stable and remained at quite healthy levels.

Now just as important as managing our ratios is how we manage our redemption profile. So if you go to the next slide, you see here that we make a conscious effort to scope our maturities to closely match the growing free cash flow levels moving forward. Again, this is to minimize the stress in our cash flows. And if ever we need to refinance maturities, they will be at manageable levels. In terms of our debt profile, 90% of our borrowings are fixed, 81% is denominated in dollars. We have an outstanding Aussie-dollar project finance loan at VICT and the remaining euro term loan. 82% of the group's borrowing sits at the parent level.

Moving on to CapEx. Capital expenditures for 2019, excluding capitalized borrowing costs, amounted to $240.8 million, which is approximately 63% of the $380 million CapEx budget for the full year of 2019. Some of these unbilled amounts were then carried over to 2020 in the amount of about $140 million. So therefore, the budget for 2020 is now approximately $270 million.

The estimated capital expenditure budget will be utilized mainly for the ongoing expansion projects at MICT in Manila, CMSA in Mexico, for the yard expansion at our terminal in Congo and equipment, acquisitions and upgrades and for general and maintenance requirements at many of our terminals.

Okay. Moving on to other matters. I'm very pleased to report similarly that regarding ESG, very happy to announce that we've recently launched the third edition of our Sustainability Report with the theme turning ports into turning points. You may download a copy of this report from our website. In addition, we're also happy to inform you that ICTSI's group-wide initiatives have again touched on all of the 17 United Nations sustainability development goals.

And on recent events. At the beginning of fourth quarter 2019, in November 2019, a jury verdict in Portland, Oregon, was rendered in favor of ICTSI Oregon, Inc. in a case it filed against the International Longshore and Warehouse Union or ILWU and ILWU Local 8 for unlawful labor practices. The jury verdict awarded damages to ICTSI Oregon, Inc. in the total sum of $93.635 million. The court has yet to enter judgment on the verdict. And once this is entered, the ILWU and Local 8 will have 28 days to file post-verdict motions. We are expecting the judge to announce his decision in this matter sometime between March 15 and April 15, 2020, or between 30 to 60 days from the February 14, 2020, hearing date.

In December 2019, Contecon Guayaquil S.A., the concession agreement which is to end on July 31, 2027, was extended for approximately 19.5 more years to December 31, 2046. Also in December 2019, particularly on 12th December 2019, ICTSI took over the facilities and started to operate the Libra Terminal Rio S.A. in the port of Rio de Janeiro City, Federative Republic of Brazil after completing all conditions precedent and required regulatory approvals.

Also, in the same month, ICTSI received from the Sudanese government a second partial repayment of the upfront fee in the amount of AED 110.19 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 27 million. ICTSI continues productive discussions with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Sudan for the refund of the remaining balance of the upfront fee under the terms of the refund bond. This, together with the $195.2 million refunded in August, takes us to a total collection of $222 million to date and the remaining balance of USD 188 million.

Then finally, last month or in February 2020, South Pacific International Terminal Limited or SPICTL entered into agreements with the local communities, Ahi and Labu, to each acquire a 15% stake of SPICTL.

We now open the floor for Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Thomas Huang from Nomura.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Earll A Huang, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I have several questions. The first is that, are there any plans to further impair the TecPlata? From what I've heard, there's still $134.3 million. And if so, is there a time line to this given how volumes are? Also with the CGSA extension, the concession life, basically, are there any CapEx commitments? And if so, are you free to divulge those commitments? And then lastly, is there -- does management have an outlook on volume growth for this year, especially with how coronavirus has dampened basically trade, it looks like?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Thomas. Okay. So any plans to further impair TecPlata? So what we've done basically is we needed to reflect particularly the impact of the deepening of the financial crisis in Argentina. So if you take a look at it, all of 2019, they had inflation rates north of 50%. In fact, it peaked at about 57.3% in April of 2019. Similarly, their currency depreciated by roughly about 350% over the last 24 months. As a result of that, we needed to reflect that impact on the carrying value of our terminal in TecPlata.

Similarly, given the environment that existed, we've run our cash flows, and we feel that we have rightsized the value of the assets based on what we think the kind of business we can generate over the next -- well, at least until the life of the concession agreement. So therefore, are there any plans to further impair TecPlata? We have no plans to do that. And we will work very hard to ensure that we generate value out of this asset.

With regards to CGSA's extension, do we have any capital expenditure commitments? The response to that is we do have capital expenditure plans, but these are all volume-driven. So that is one of the biggest changes that we've had from the previous concession agreement to the new agreement, where before, we had concession commitments or should I say CapEx commitments which are concession-linked. This time, our CapEx plans are demand-linked. So yes, we do have CapEx plans, but it will be driven by the need of the terminal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joel, let me jump in with regards to the volume growth expectations this year, given the current outbreak of COVID-19. Our current expectation is that we will continue to grow. However, like many businesses, the coronavirus is certainly having a negative impact, particularly with regards to trade in general. So at certain terminals, we are feeling the pinch. At others, we've managed to mitigate this by increasing our market share.

Any long-term assessment on how deep the difficulty could be would be an undereducated guess at this stage. Regardless, as I mentioned in the opening, we're taking this as an opportunity, and it is an opportunity to course correct our cost base. We successfully did this in 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis. And we -- regardless of what does happen with the volume, we have programs in place to bring costs down, rebase it at a lower level and still allow us to handle growing volumes when the volumes bounce back, and they will bounce back eventually.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Parash Jain from HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Parash Jain, HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I mean, of course, the one question will still hover around expectation of volume growth in 2020. I mean, as Chris mentioned, it's difficult to make a long guess. But as we stand today, I mean, if you take the first 2 months of the year as an indication, if you can help us understand which are the ports that you expect will relatively underperform under these circumstances. Will it be commodity-focused ports? Will it be the ports which has a higher trade with China?

And on -- primarily on the fourth quarter, I mean, when we look at the volume, it appears to be flattish. So on the fourth quarter, what happened which basically led your volume growth pretty much bring to standstill from the 6% volume growth that we have witnessed? And lastly, just any volume new commitment in Australia's business? And what sort of run rate are we eyeing for 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roughly about 4%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Sorry. Let me try to cover those in order. Thanks for the very difficult question as usual. Look, as far as the first 2 months of the year, the immediate impact has been in Yantai, as you can imagine. That really has been driven by the fact that it was fairly decent in the first month, in January, it came down because of Chinese New Year. And then, obviously, because of the longer Chinese New Year, and then the continued closure of factories and more importantly, the highways, which disrupted the supply chain, have had a tremendous impact on Yantai. The one great thing about the management team in that terminal is they have always been the fastest to react when it comes to reducing costs. So my point earlier on rebasing costs, they're completely on top of that despite the fact that they were first hit.

Closer facilities, Manila, there has been an impact, but we've been able to mitigate this by increasing market share. We have also historically been a more multinational, European, American, Japanese importing terminal. So the impact of the reduction in Chinese imports have not affected us as much as our competitors. We've also been able to ramp up handling a lot more empties than we did last year, albeit at lower yields. Nevertheless, we're also looking at ensuring that costs come down in Manila.

Broader portfolio, we still have not really felt the impact in a lot of terminals I had expected to feel the impact in. Pakistan has actually surprisingly outperformed. Iraq, the same. Madagascar, the same. So there are some positive signs out there, but I'm certainly not going to use those positive signs as a way to predict that it's not going to have an impact in March and April. And I most certainly think there will be an impact in Latin America between the middle of March and the middle of April simply because of distance.

From a commodity-based point of view, I really think the impact here will be general consumption, and that comes later. So in a market like Australia, you may see a consumption impact. The good news about Australia, which will then dovetail to an answer on your question about Australia, is that our services that we have are outperforming their pro formas. So I think we've been very strategic and, in a way, lucky with the services that we've been able to bring there. And we've seen substantial growth, as I said, certainly outperforming the market. Despite the fact Australian port growth is negative, our services have been positive. So it's not just been acquiring more services. It's been acquiring services that are actually growing year-on-year, despite all these pressures. Now again, how that changes with negative market sentiment in a commodity-based economy like Australia later on, that remains to be seen, and it's not a prediction I want to make now.

The -- yes, sorry, just before I get into the fourth quarter. On Australia, the -- remember, last year, just about this time, actually, we were talking about gaining a new service from Maersk. That service came and it went. Their commitment to us was to bring in a bigger service, which I touched upon in the last investor call. That service has come in, and it is outperforming the pro forma by 400 to 500 moves per call, despite the fact that this is normally the leaner part of the season and despite the fact that we have all these pressures from COVID-19. So we're very excited about Australia.

Run rate, I believe, will be 0.75 million TEU. At this stage, again, very difficult to predict how that will continue to evolve over the year. But I think the most positive thing about Australia right now is that our services are the biggest in the market. They're outperforming the market, showing positive growth. These are big ships. So our strategy is working, and we are up to -- I haven't seen the competitor's market share in February. But so far, if January is a good gauge, we're over 30% market share already, fast approaching 1/3 of the market, which I think is a good place to be at this stage.

So fourth quarter, look, yes, if you look at our numbers, the volumes have come down -- sorry, have been flat, 1% growth only. But I want to point out that the biggest negatives there have been from Davao, which is very low yield and the rollover annual contract that we have. Operations in Indonesia, again, also very low yield and transshipment cargo in CMSA, Mexico, which is also much lower-yielding than the good stuff. So if you look at it as a whole, the negative growth terminals have been the ones where you can reasonably accept some volume deterioration. And the places where we want to see market share grow and the market grow, in general, are places where we make more money per box.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Calvin Wong of JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

C. Wong, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So a few questions from my end. First, just wanted a little bit more color on TecPlata. I think it was well flagged that there was a potential for some additional impairment. So could you just help confirm exactly how much is left on the balance sheet? And how much positive impact, if you will, on reduced D&A we could see on an annual basis from this impairment? And just lastly, related to this, you mentioned that we currently have no plans to impair more. Just if you can give a quick overview of what our expectation or base case expectations are for this port now, so we can get a sense of whether things would be tracking in line or underperforming going forward.

And next is just a question on how we're thinking about dividends for this year. We did have a special last year on the back of, I guess, better free cash flow. We did underspend our CapEx in 2019. Just wondering how we're thinking about our dividend policy there. And lastly, we talked a bit about volumes, but how about broadly speaking, yields, how are we thinking about sort of a yield picture in the coming few months and the rest of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Al right. Thanks for that, Calvin. Okay. So regarding TecPlata, there's roughly about $134 million left in terms of carrying value. And that would basically add roughly about $7 million to $8 million back in terms of depreciation moving forward, right? So beginning this year, we will be saving roughly about $8 million -- USD 7 million to USD 8 million in depreciation expenses.

With reference to volume, what is our base case for this? We are looking at a potential ramp-up over the next 7, 8 years. Moving on, actually, very flattish for the next 2 to 3 years, and then having a steeper curve 3 years, hence moving forward to the seventh. And therein lies, hopefully, our ability to be able to retain value in so far as TecPlata terminal is concerned.

In terms of the yield picture, Chris, you want to take this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. Fundamentally, I think that what I call the core yield from mandatory charges is going to continue to come up. We've managed to leverage our operational advantages and strengths at many of the terminals that already have high yields to gain more market share at good prices, at prices higher than the market would generally command, a competitive market would command. We've also introduced a number of new fees or increases in fees, particularly in Australia. Now we will continue to try to renegotiate better deals, better deals for us. Obviously, that's difficult in a market where the shipping lines are obviously feeling the pinch of COVID-19. So our focus will really be on the landside customers, much more -- much less concentrated and quite a different type of purchasing power essentially than the shipping line customers.

Now the negatives would come from 2 things. One is ForEx. A lot of our growth is coming from places like Mexico, Brazil, Australia, where the yields are quite high to begin with, but obviously, the pressure is on the currency. These -- many of these are billed in local currency, will have some pressure. The second negative will come from the fact that there are certain terminals that have become quite efficient in terms of the utilization of the logistics chain in general. That leads to a short-term reduction in storage, particularly when volumes are soft. And so seeing storage -- extraordinary storage revenues positively affect yields will probably not occur in the first quarter. But again, you never know. It's a prediction I don't want to make at this stage. The most important thing, if we're looking long term, the fundamental yields are coming up, the services that are growing are high-paying services, and we're taking advantage of the operational leverage we have at a number of our key terminals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for that, Chris. Now with reference to dividends. If you take a look at our dividends, it's divided in 2: you've got your regular, and you've got your special, as we mentioned last -- earlier. With respect to the regular dividends, just because of the gains that we did from an operating earnings, we expect, therefore, for the regular dividends to increase. Now whether we will be paying special dividends is something which the Board will have to determine. I also personally think that we will have to basically weigh on what we think the numbers would look for the rest of the year, given the current environment brought by the virus. And again, this will be discussed in the Board and see whether they can also pay out a special dividend in addition to the regular dividend.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Chang Qi Ong of JPMorgan Asset.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chang Qi Ong;JP Morgan Asset Management, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just 2 questions. You sort of touched on this just now, but I just wanted to confirm that to be a bit more specific. So early -- usually, at earlier part of the calendar year, the Manila port tends to see some port congestion and you sort of become the indirect beneficiary of that. Do we see the same happening this year?

Then secondly, on cash OpEx, which amounted to around $460 million in 2019. How much of that amount is fixed? How much of that amount is related to the volumes that you move? That's all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, let me jump in on Manila. Look, I think the first quarter benefits have really come from a supply chain logjam, a lot of people going through holidays, keeping their containers, containers on the back of trucks. And there has been a positive yield impact, as I mentioned, discussing the previous question on yields. We have seen some of that in January and February. But again, my expectation is now that utilization of the facilities has come down because of a prolonged slowdown in China, the limitations of the supply chain won't be there like they have been last year. But this is made up for slightly by improvements in other yields, stevedoring, cargo handling, special services, refrigerated containers, so on and so forth.

So we'll continue to -- our goal has always been to ensure the fundamental mandatory charges are coming up. And our focus will always continue to be drive -- to drive those up so that there is less volatility when it comes to any issues in the supply chain of the port.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for that, Chris. Okay. So just with reference to the expenses. The -- if you take a look at our fixed to floating expenses, fixed to floating expense ratio, it's actually improved to roughly a little over about 60% from a little over 63% the previous year, 60% being fixed and 40% being floater. So that's the number for 2020 -- for 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Miguel Sevidal of BPI Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Sevidal;BPI Securities, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have 2 questions. The first, I wanted to ask for more color on Manila. Manila is typically a mid-single-digit volume growth kind of port. But what kind of indications are you seeing at least for the first quarter based on January and February? And then also on Manila, are you seeing or expecting any uplift from capital imports relating to the government's infrastructure program?

And then second, on Melbourne, would you be able to provide the full year volume figure? And how are yields tracking? Is it still USD 140 to USD 150 per TEU? That's all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Manila, just from -- let me answer the second point -- the second question first. I think the infra lift -- well, this is -- the lift from added infrastructure comes later. It comes from additional consumption due to the investment in infrastructure. So even if the government has been spending more on infrastructure in the last couple of years, we really haven't seen the impact of that yet, in my opinion. Most of what continues to come in through Manila as far as imports go are consumption goods and consumption goods related to being able to move around more, more facilities being built, more apartments being built, more affordable apartments. So to answer your question, in the short term, I don't see any pickup from infrastructure spend, major pickup from infrastructure spending.

And going to the first question, we have seen positive growth over the first couple of months. February was a little bit more difficult than January. January outperformed our expectation. February was slightly under expectation. Our ability to gain market share has been the driver of this, particularly in February. The overall market has come down. So we need to be realistic. At the same time, we will continue to push to gain market share. And we do have the advantage of having quite a number of Japanese services which only come to our terminal and, again, as I mentioned earlier, less exposure to direct imports from China as compared to the competition. To highlight what happens when you do have such a high concentration of imports from China, Subic has suffered significantly more than Manila has.

Now from a VICT yield point of view, just pulling up my notes here, we are -- we've increased the yields from the first quarter by about $20 to the fourth quarter, and that has come up again by another $5 in the first quarter of 2020. As I said, we expect VICT to do probably in the range of 750,000 TEU this year. Does that answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Sevidal;BPI Securities, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Very helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We do have a follow-up question from Calvin Wong of JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

C. Wong, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wanted to ask a little bit more about the cost-control initiatives that we implemented. So we definitely did a very good job on that front in the second half. Can we just highlight some of the key things that we kind of implemented there? And looking forward to 2020, what are some of the key areas we can continue to reduce and rebase our costs? And how much potential impact, if we can quantify in any way, could that have on sort of the numbers this year and going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So look, as far as the impact on the numbers, I mean, it's going to be tough to predict given the uncertainty on volumes. What I can say is that we will ensure that there is no OpEx anywhere growing faster than volume growth.

Looking at that in some detail, in the second half of 2019, there was a lot of focus on doing things simpler, not just in terms of OpEx and CapEx. When you're succeeding as an organization, I mean, you don't want to hold back innovation. So as you're growing very, very fast, you encourage people to innovate, try more things, take a few more risks in terms of the spending, particularly with IT. When things start becoming a bit dicey, we dial back on that. There are certain things we don't dial back on because it's an opportunity when times are bad, but there are things like IT projects and capital projects that we do small pieces of land to increase the commercial viability, these kind of things that we cut back on.

Most importantly, though, in the second half of 2019, a good example is how we study the age of our fleet. We have really [swept] our assets in Manila for years. We've done a very, very good job of keeping our yard equipment, the cranes in the yard to a good standard. At some point, though, the cost to operate these from a fuel and maintenance point of view, the loss of productivity and the environmental impact kind of cross the line where it's better to make an investment in new equipment.

The investment in new equipment, which is part of the $240 million CapEx, has reduced our overall spend in Manila by $200,000 a month on maintenance and fuel alone. And we will continue to look at this, where we're certainly doing it more in Manila. There are 14 more cranes we're taking out of operation there, which should give us a very similar reduction in cost. But we are looking at this hybrid equipment and looking at how we can deploy it elsewhere, particularly in the older terminals, where we then have more runway, like a place like Ecuador where we've just extended the concession agreement.

Further, in 2020, we're looking at things like encouraging employee leave in the first quarter. It's not a very common thing. But when there is a lot of negative news, we take that opportunity to have a discussion with our people, with our unions. What this does is it doesn't necessarily reduce costs in the first quarter. It ensures that you have everybody ready to go and not on leave when the volumes bounce back in Q2, Q3, Q4, whenever that does happen. You see a reduction of overtime then, you see a reduction of added shifts, you see a reduction of on-call labor. So it's banking leaves for -- to avoid costs later. Those are just some of the examples. I mean I could run off another 10 or 20, but that will take forever.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line of Kaseedit Choonnawat from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a very quick question. To recap again, when I did the -- a simple calculation of the yield in the fourth quarter, it seems to have declined 1.7%, if I calculate that correctly, with Asia being the largest fall. Can you please explain what happened during the fourth quarter, again, in terms of pricing, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. It's largely driven by foreign exchange. It's really the weakness in the reais, the Aussie dollar and the euro, which have been -- which have driven the weakness in our yield per TEU as a result of ForEx. That's really been the primary reason for that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And this trend would likely persist into, let's say, the first half of this year. Would that assumption be correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pardon me? Could you repeat that, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Would the trend of pricing weaknesses be persisting into, let's say, first half of this year, simply on both currency side and liners are struggling for profitability? Would that be a right assumption to make?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He is asking whether the trend is going to be the same for the first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry, yes, okay. Can I just clarify, you were asking if the trend would be the same for the first quarter? Or was it fourth quarter of last year versus first quarter of last year -- or second half of last year versus first half? It didn't come in very clear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So we start to see -- sorry, we start to see yield weaknesses since third quarter of last year, and it seems to persist into the fourth quarter on a year-on-year basis. My question is that, would the yield weakness trend continue into at least first half of 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yields have actually come up in the first quarter, as I mentioned, on the back really of -- I'm talking vis-à-vis Q3 and Q4, on the back of better fundamental yields. My only concern, again, is the uncertainty in volume. And take note, again, we will work hard to try to generate as much positive market share as possible, increase prices where we can. But where we cannot pull imports in or exports in, we will pull empties in. And empties have a far lower yield, but it is the easiest lever to pull. So there will be a mix element as we try to increase our market share. And again, the AUD and the reais and the Mexican peso are actually under pretty strong pressure. And those are -- Australia, in particular, and obviously, Brazil because of Rio, are going to be the foundations of a lot of the growth we see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just last point to clarify. When you said fundamental yields are coming up, that is excluding the storage fee we saw in the first quarter of last year, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct, correct. Storage has been good in some places, I must admit, better than I expected. But yes, when I say fundamental yields, mandatory yields, it does not include storage.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Gabriel Hernandez of Philippine National.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriel Iñigo Hernandez, Philippine National Bank - Equity Research Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm just asking, for CapEx, what are your basis? Since you said that you're basing it on volume, will it be coming from expansion in other concessions? Or would you just be deepening your market share in the existing ports that you have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if you take a look at our CapEx program for 2020, many of them are really carryover from the previous year, so roughly about $140 million out of the $270 million, $280 million that we're planning for 2020. I mean the balance really is really a function of many maintenance and replacement of equipment across many of the other terminals. So yes, it's meant really to be able to capture additional volume, but many of these really are carryover, particularly for Manila, Mexico and Congo. We're also, by the way, undertaking some small CapEx expansion in Rio, about a $7 million expansion in Rio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Klyne Resullar of Regis Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cerre Klyne M. Resullar, Deutsche Regis Partners, Inc. - Research Analyst [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So first question is on the Manila volumes. A few days ago, the PPA mentioned that utilization -- yard utilization at the Port of Manila has come down due to COVID. Could you give us your thoughts on that comment by the PPA? Also, could you give us an update on how Iraq is doing? I remember in the third quarter, you mentioned that there was a strike. And I'm just wondering if volumes are improving already and yields are improving there as well.

And last question, could you give much more information on your operations in Colombia, how it performed in full year of 2019 and in the fourth quarter? And in Manila North Harbor, I guess, are you expecting any -- are there any potential tariff increases there that could happen this year? That's all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - EVP of ICTSI [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So first of all, PPA, I don't really know the context in which they were making that statement. But utilization from the fourth quarter into February always comes down every single year. In fact, February 2018 was probably the sharpest drop. Utilization at that point in time was close to 40%, and then it ramped up quite dramatically over the year. So the numbers are correct. The utilization has come down by 50%, but that's not related to volume per se. It is related to the supply chain and the ability of the supply chain to take volume in and out of the terminal. The dwell times of containers in the terminal can go anywhere from 5, 6 days to 12 days depending on the time of the year. So looking at yard utilization really doesn't translate or isn't specifically correlated to the performance of the business.

Iraq has been strong last year, 11% growth in Q4. It has been strong year-to-date, 5% growth, and market share is up 2 to 3 points compared to last year. So we're still very bullish on that. Again, when I spoke earlier about taking advantage of our operational advantages and operational leverage, our terminal in Iraq is by far the most equipped, the deepest and the most secure. So it is more and more becoming the terminal of choice despite having 5 major competitors there.

On Colombia, we did improve volumes, improve yields, certainly improved productivity, again, really focusing on the size of ship and the productivity that we can churn out of that terminal to attract more volumes. We've signed a very, very good long-term contract, securing one service and adding another. And we have been able to bring down our consolidated net loss there quite a bit.

And North Harbor has been, in my opinion, a very, very strong success. We more than doubled the net income attributable to us through equity accounting. Strong productivity, strong yields, very good cost control. This year, so far, the volumes are down, but the margins and the yields are up. And we will continue to work very, very hard to get tariffs up to where they should be at a facility like that. There's no reason why those tariffs should be where they are. And as I said, we're working very hard to rightsize those.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to add to what Chris is saying, just in terms of volume growth for 2019 for SPIA, it grew by about 70% from about 215,624 TEUs in 2018 to about 366,499 TEUs in 2019. So growth of about 70%. And similarly, just in terms of where we think the earnings would be moving forward, we've undertaken some changes in the capital structure with a fine-tuned capital structure. And we feel that, as a result of that, plus additional services that we're targeting, we think that we can actually have that loss in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May, if there are no further questions, allow me to thank you once again for participating in ICTSI's Full Year 2019 Investors Briefing. I would like to remind everyone that a recording of this briefing will be made available by 8:00 p.m. tonight until the 7th of March. You may dial any of the toll-free dial-in numbers provided in our invitation and use access code 2467456 to listen to the recording.

Thank you, and good evening to everyone.

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may all disconnect.