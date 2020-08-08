Edited Transcript of ICT.PS earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-20 9:00am GMT

Q2 2020 International Container Terminal Services Inc Earnings Call

Manila Aug 8, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of International Container Terminal Services Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR

* Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head

* Rafael De La Cruz Consing

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

* Alex Choi

* Cerre Klyne M. Resullar

Deutsche Regis Partners, Inc. - Research Analyst

* George Birch Reynardson

Somerset Capital Management LLP - Portfolio Manager and Analyst

* Kaseedit Choonnawat

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP

* Miguel Sevidal

* Parash Jain

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific

* Thomas Earll A Huang

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Arthur Tabuena. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Arthur Tabuena. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR [2]

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in ICTSI's second quarter 2020 Investors' Briefing teleconference. I'm Arthur Tabuena of ICTSI, and I'll be your moderator for this conference call.

In a short while, Mr. Christian Gonzalez, ICTSI's Global Corporate Head; and Mr. Joel Consing, CFO of ICTSI, will present the company's financial and operational performance for the second quarter of 2020, then we shall open the floor for Q&A.

A recording of this investor briefing will be made available by 8 p.m. tonight until the 8th of August. You may dial any of the toll-free dial-in numbers -- tele numbers provided in our invitation and use access code 2467456 to listen to the recording. You may also view or download a copy of our investor briefing presentation together with the SEC 17-Q and 17-C for second quarter from our website at www.ictsi.com.

At this point, I'd like to turn over the floor to ICTSI's Global Corporate Head, Mr. Christian Gonzalez, for the presentation. Chris?

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Art. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our half year results call. I'm Chris Gonzalez, Executive Vice President of ICTSI, joining Art; and, of course, as mentioned, Joel Consing, ICTSI's Group CFO.

Let me start by saying that I hope you, your friends and family continue to be safe and well. We are all acutely aware that the pandemic has presented some very tough situations for many people around the world. And I want to thank you for your continued commitment to ICTSI in these difficult circumstances. Alongside updating you on our first half results today, I want to start by sharing how we continue to respond to the pandemic. As a global employer and as a business, which is an essential part of the global supply chain, supporting the response for COVID-19 has become important to our purpose as a business.

Story continues

In the last 6 months, we've mobilized across ICTSI to respond to the pandemic, and I'm pleased to report that the company has performed better than expected and resiliently despite reduced economic and international trade activity. Our people, who are essential workers, continue to do an excellent job. They're demonstrating commitment in responding to what their respective countries' needs. We're continuously working to ensure our people remain protected and supported, which includes adjusting and implementing additional health and safety measures as part of the transition to what we're all calling the new normal and the new normal of workplace safety.

You'll see in here later of how driven we've been at reducing our operating expenses. But I also want to emphasize that at no time have we allowed this push to compromise health and safety. We started as a small family business, and we continue to see our employees as that, part of the family. For our customers, we've invested in and implemented additional technology resources to continue to support them and to provide best-in-class services. We've driven many, if not most of the services that have required human contact in the past, online, and we'll continue to think differently in relation to commercial contact and towards the well-being of our customers, especially those hardest hit, such as the trucking communities.

Some of these innovations will include different forms of stimulus contributions for those who are fighting for survival. All of our local communities have endured some form of hardship during these difficult times. And it's right that we do our best to contribute and support them as much as we can. During the period, we donated a total of approximately $7 million to national and local government agencies, communities, employees and port stakeholders. ICTSI has also provided in kind personal protective equipment, ventilators, test kits, face masks, disinfectants and other materials to local hospitals and stakeholders around the globe. Food, vitamins as well as other basic necessities have also been donated to those communities in desperate need for support.

There's still much to do, but we remain committed to provide this much needed help as often as we can. I want to ensure all our shareholders that I've only touched on a broad set of initiatives that we have undertaken as part of our response to the pandemic, and that we will be doing everything to protect our stakeholders and to ensure the continued strength of the business.

So now let me turn to the presentation. As mentioned earlier, the business has performed resiliently and this is thanks to our people, the continued agility of global management teams, past and present decisions in relation to improving our competitive advantage and through what I believe has been very strong internal and external communication. We'll continue to ensure the supply chain is uninterrupted and our services are rendered as efficiently as humanly possible. Over and above this, from a strategic and financial standpoint, there are 4 key areas, which we will continue to focus on to ensure we're well positioned to navigate through what we expect to continue to be an uncertain period.

The first, as you can see on Slide #2, is cash preservation. There is a strong focus on improving credit terms as well as accelerating the upstreaming of cash from our terminals. We're also pushing for new value-added tariff lines to maximizing our competitive advantage and renegotiating contracts along these lines. Despite the pandemic, it's extremely important to point out that our main business partners have been successful at improving their profitability. And therefore, we feel an opportunity has presented itself for us to leverage our superior competitive positions in some environments.

I would like to highlight that our free cash flow for the year has actually increased compared to 2019. Part of this has been driven by, as you can see from bullet #2, a different CapEx strategy, which we touched on in the first quarter call. We're focusing CapEx on driving new business, driving yields and cementing competitive advantages. I want to touch upon 2 opportunities that illustrate this. First, potentially add cranes to our PNG facilities to increase rates by $30 per move; and second, building more capacity in Congo using a tax assumption agreement that allows us to substitute corporate income tax payments for an expansion of the existing facilities.

This kind of thinking aligns with all the efforts that Joel and his team have made to strengthen our capital structure, which you see in bullet #3. This has allowed us greater flexibility to not only navigate these uncharted waters but likewise, to maximize opportunities that present themselves in both existing business and through potential new projects, which we'll touch upon a little bit later.

Finally, this has been a cornerstone for our pandemic strategy. Every single business unit has embarked on a relentless cost-rebasing exercise, with the ultimate goal of making approximately $27 million permanent savings going forward. We are only a few months into this process, and I will let the numbers speak for themselves.

If you move on to Slide 3, I won't get into the specifics of our first half volume and revenue drops as Joel will discuss this in more detail shortly, but I do want to point out that the GDP and trade numbers coming out around the world are more severe than the drops we have seen in volumes or revenues. From a yield per TEU perspective, our numbers have actually climbed.. The most exciting thing here is that our cost-management efforts, as mentioned earlier, is starting to show solid results. And as a consequence of this, our EBITDA for the year is down only 2% and our EBITDA margins have improved, something I will highlight in detail shortly, both for the first and second quarters.

Please note that there's an impact from our new Rio facility here, which we will elaborate on later. However, another more important drivers come from Melbourne, which is now coming into its own and as the leading market share in Victoria, Australia. Net income, while down 12%, has been impacted by COVID-related costs and one-off expenses tied to our cost-rebasing exercise. Our quarter 2 net income, with these costs aside, would have actually grown versus last year.

Moving on very quickly to Slide #4. Part of the resilience that has driven this performance for us, particularly in quarter 2, is the diversified nature of the portfolio. And I think this slide highlights it very much. You'll see how different regions were impacted in different ways at different times. In a worst-case scenario, we expect recoveries to be no different. But you can also see that we have moved on from our March and April loans. This is particularly highlighted by the next slide.

Finally, and before I turn over to Joel, I think this particular slide highlights exactly what I've been trying to get at and it has shown how we deal -- how we have dealt with the pandemic from a financial standpoint. We've been very excited about the evolution of our EBITDA margins this last quarter. And while it will be difficult to keep this up, we're optimistic we can continue to operate close to these levels. This increase in margin to 59% in Q2 2020 has been driven by our second best yield per TEU and our equals second lowest cost per TEU across last 10 quarters. Again, this, coupled with our increase in free cash flow, highlight the impact of the strategy we have carried out during the crisis.

So now for more details on all these numbers, I'd like to turn you all over to Joel. Joel?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Chris. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. I'm very pleased to present our financial results. I will be following exactly the same agenda as previous presentations. First, I'll walk you through the recent financial performance, after which, we will go through the liquidity and capital resources, other matters, and we will then open the floor for Q&A.

So starting off with volume, Slide 8. So ICTSI handled a consolidated volume of 4.8 million TEUs for the first 6 months of 2020, 5% less than the 5.04 million TEUs handled in the same period in 2019. The decrease in volume was primarily due to the decline in trade activities, which resulted from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global trade and lockdown restrictions. Excluding the contribution of the new terminal of ICTSI -- of the new terminal, i.e., ICTSI Rio, consolidated organic volume would have decreased 6% in the first half 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, total consolidated throughput was 11% lower at 2.29 million TEUs compared to 2.56 million TEUs in 2019.

Now throughput from the company's container terminals in Asia decreased 9% from 2.65 million TEUs in the first half of 2019 to 2.42 million TEUs in the same period this year. The lower throughput is mainly due, again, to the decline in trade activities at most of the Philippine terminals. And practically, the rest of the terminals in Asia, again, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. This, however, was partially tapered by the new services at the VICT in Melbourne.

Asia operations accounted for 50% of consolidated volume for the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, for the second quarter, volume throughput in Asia decreased 15% to 1.15 million TEUs from 1.35 million TEUs in the same period the previous year.

The volume from the Americas increased marginally by 0.1% in the first 6 months to 1.5 million TEUs from 1.498 million TEUs in the same period last year. The volume increase was mainly due to the contribution of the new terminal in Rio, tapered, however, by the decline in trade activities in our terminals in Honduras, Mexico and Ecuador. Organically, excluding ICTSI Rio, volume from the Americas would have decreased by 6%.

The Americas portfolio contributed 31% of consolidated volume in the first half of the year. And for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, volume from the Americas decreased 5% to 712,000 TEUs compared to 752,000 TEUs in 2019.

Finally, container terminal operations in EMEA handled 884,000 TEUs for the first half of the year, marginally decreasing by 1% from 891,000 TEUs for the same period in 2019. The volume decrease in EMEA were primarily felt in our terminals in Poland, in Madagascar and in Congo. The decrease, however, was partially mitigated by increased trade activities by the terminals in Croatia, in Georgia and ICTSI Iraq.

EMEA operations accounted for 18% of the consolidated volume in the first 6 months of the year. And for the second quarter, EMEA handled 427,000 TEUs, 6% lower than the 406,000 TEUs in the same period handled in 2009 (sic)[2019].

Moving on to the next slide, the revenues. Gross revenues from port operations for the first 6 months of 2020 decreased by 4% to $724.3 million from $751.8 million reported in the same period last year as trade activities declined from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Decline in revenues, however, were partially tapered by the contribution of ICTSI Rio and new services and some tariff adjustments at certain terminals. Excluding the contribution of ICTSI Rio, consolidated organic gross revenues would have decreased by 6% in the first half of the year.

For the second quarter of 2020, gross revenues decreased 5% from $368 million to $348.5 million. The subregional granularity revenue contribution from our terminals in Asia declined 6% to $354.4 million for the first 6 months of the year from $379 million from the same period last year mainly due to lower volumes, also lower volumes -- or lower revenues from ancillary services to certain terminals and the unfavorable translation impact of the depreciation of the Aussie dollars-based revenues in Melbourne. The decline, however, was mitigated by the higher revenues from the VICT continue to ramp up and favorable translation impact of the appreciation of our Philippine peso-based revenues.

Port operations in Asia accounted for 49% consolidated gross revenues in the first 6 months of 2020. And for the second quarter of the year, revenues from Asia declined by 5% to $174 million from $182.7 million for the same period last year. Our operations in the Americas generated revenues of $221.5 million in the first 6 months of 2020, marginally increasing by 1% compared to the $218.6 million registered in the same period last year. The higher revenue was mainly due to the contribution of ICTSI Rio and tariff adjustments at certain terminals, but was dragged by the volume declines in the terminals in Mexico, Ecuador and Honduras. And the unfavorable translation impact on the depreciation of the Mexican peso-based and Brazilian reais revenues at CMSA and TSSA, respectively.

Excluding the contribution of ICTSI Rio, gross revenues in the Americas would have decreased by 8% in the first half. The Americas accounted for 31% of the consolidated gross revenues for the first 6 months ended June 30, 2020. And for the quarter ended June 30, revenues from the Americas declined by 5% to $101.1 million from $106.5 million in the same period last year.

Finally, EMEA operations, which accounted for 20% of the company's revenues for the first 6 months of the year, decreased by 4% from $154.3 million last year to $148.3 million this year. The reduced revenues from the impact of the COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions was tapered by higher revenues by our terminals in Georgia, Croatia and Iraq. And for the second quarter, EMEA revenues decreased 7% to $73.4 million from $70.8 million (sic) [$78.8 million] in the same period in 2019.

Now Chris, earlier, we were talking about revenues. Do you want to add some insights here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Joel. Thank you. If we look at that yield line on the same slide, I want to highlight that we've been able to increase the yield, the average yield of 2019, which was $146 per TEU to $151, despite the fact that we've been dealing with a pandemic pressure, severe discount pressures on storage and from landside customers, more competition in a number of terminals, competition that's now just ramping up. Ecuador is a good example of this. And the fact that we're trying to lock in long-term contracts despite the fact that these commercial pressures abound.

And I mean, if you look at some of the growth in yields that we've seen in these places where you do have those competitive pressures, VICT in Australia, in Iraq where our new terminal is being developed, Ecuador, Mexico, we've been able to increase yields under extremely difficult circumstances. And I think that, that should be highlighted, and we do see it from the chart here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. Thanks a lot, Chris. If you go to the next slide, moving on, we will be -- discuss the consolidated general highlights for the first half. As discussed in the preceding slides, consolidated volume and gross revenues decreased 5% and 4%, respectively, in the first half of 2020. Consolidated cash operating expenses in the first 6 months was 4% lower at $222.8 million compared to $232 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cash operating expenses was mainly due to the continuous group-wide cost reduction optimization measures and the favorable translation impact of our Brazilian reais, Aussie dollars and Mexican peso and Pakistan rupee-based expenses. The decrease was tapered, however, by the cost contribution of ICTSI Rio, as mentioned by Chris at the beginning.

Excluding the cost contribution of ICTSI Rio, consolidated cash operating expenses would have decreased by 9% in 2020. Consolidated EBITDA meanwhile decreased 2% to $416.4 million for the first 6 months of the year from $424.4 million in 2019 primarily due to lower operating revenues, tapered by lower cash operating expenses resulting from our cost-reduction optimization measures and a positive contribution of the new terminal, ICTSI Rio. EBITDA margin, on the other hand, increased to 57% in the first half from 56% compared to the previous year.

Consolidated financing charges and other expenses for the first half of the year increased 14% from $59.6 million in 2019 to $67.7 million in 2020, primarily due to COVID-19-related expenses and the absence of capitalized borrowing costs related to the Phase 2 expansion of our project in Basra, Iraq in 2019.

The net income attributable to equity holders of $113.4 million is 12% less than the $128.5 million earned in the same period last year due to the lower operating income, increased interest and on concession rights payable, direct COVID-19-related expenses, partially tapered by a reduction in net loss on our greenfield terminal in Melbourne and lower equity and net loss of our joint ventures and our associates.

Equity and net loss of joint ventures and associates decreased by 22% to $9.7 million in the first half of 2020 from $12.4 million for the same period in 2019 mainly due to the decrease in the company's share net loss at SPIA in Colombia, which is our joint venture with PSA. Diluted earnings per share was 10% lower at $0.043 from $0.048 in the first half of 2019.

Moving on to the next slide. This time, consolidated P&L highlights for the second quarter. So as discussed earlier, volume was down 11% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 as the quarter felt the blunt impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organically, the decrease was 12%. Revenues were lower by 5% as the volume declined, but was tapered by the contribution of our new terminal, ICTSI Rio, and higher revenues from ancillary services and new services at certain terminals. Organically, the decrease was 8%.

Cash operating expense fell 14% to $103.8 million in 2020 compared to $120 million last year, again, due to a throughput reduction, continuous group-wide cost reduction and optimization measures and favorable translation impact of the BRL, Aussie dollars, MXN and Pakistan rupee, tapered by salary rate adjustments at certain terminals and a cost contribution of ICTSI Rio.

Now Chris, you headed the cost-containment program. Can you share some insights on this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Joel. Our goal has always been to get cost reductions to exceed our drops in volume and make a lot of these reductions stick. The biggest savings so far in the second quarter have been in fixed costs predominantly through advancing retirements at premiums. We've also had major reductions in travel. And we have ensured that we will lock these in as permanent savings because a lot of this will not return. We've been utilizing a lot of new technology like everybody else, no rocket science there. And there's been a strong effort across the board on structural changes and organizational certification. Job sharing between MICT and our corporate offices is one good example.

And we're also working very hard at a number of sites to convert formerly fixed remuneration into semi-variable expenses, agreements, permit. So it's been a very quick ramp-up as far as cost savings go, but I am confident that there's more to come. The key now is, as I mentioned earlier, getting this stick and making these permanent cost savings and ensuring we maintain this new EBITDA margin level as much as possible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. So that focus on cash flow [fixed] line and the optimization measures that Chris has just mentioned and the contribution of our new terminal, ICTSI Rio, resulted in our EBITDA being higher by 1% at $204.2 million compared to $201.9 million in 2019, despite, again, the volume and revenue challenges that Chris highlighted earlier.

Financing charges and other expense increased 10% to $34.5 million in 2020 from $31.2 million last year. Net income attributable to equity holders were down 4% to $53.8 million from $56.1 million, again, due to the increase in interest in concession rights payable and direct COVID-19-related expenses, partially tapered by the decrease in equity and net loss of joint ventures and an associate. Diluted earnings per share was flat at $0.02.

Okay. Moving on to the next slide, just providing some granularity with respect to our financing charges. As mentioned -- and other expenses, by the way. So as mentioned earlier, consolidated financing charges and other expenses for the quarter decreased (sic) [increased] 14% from $59.6 million in 2019, $67.7 million in 2020 primarily due to COVID-19-related expenses and the absence of capitalized borrowing costs related to the Phase 2 expansion project in Basra, Iraq in 2019.

Meanwhile, the average outstanding balance is higher at 6% at $1.8 billion from $1.7 billion, owing to the USD 300 million term loan facility, the USD 530 million short term and 18-month loans of ICTSI Global Finance B.V., mitigated by the prepayment of our euro loan. Average loan tenor is at 5.7 years following the recently issued $400 million senior notes. And our average cost of debt is down to 4.0% post corporate income tax lower from 4.2% previously.

Moving on to the next slide. Looking at our foreign exchange risk management. You've seen this slide many times in the past, the overarching risk management approach will neutralize risk at the level of the subsidiaries. You'll see here a table showing the revenue and expense flows by currency of each individual terminal on the left-hand side of the slide. On a consolidated basis, you will see the pie charts on the right-hand side, and you will see that for the first half of 2020, on a consolidated basis, 47% of our total revenues are denominated in U.S. dollars, translating to about $342.2 million of the reported $724.3 million in gross revenues. But in terms of expenses, only 39% of our costs denominated in U.S. dollars and the rest are in emerging market currencies, thereby putting ICTSI in a net long U.S. dollar position operationally.

The next slide shows you the way foreign exchange has moved against the U.S. dollars over the past 5 years. And looking at the table below, these are the currencies that are important to ICTSI, and you will see here that again for the first half, only the Philippine peso have appreciated against the U.S. dollar whilst the rest of all the other currencies have depreciated quite significantly during the first half.

Now despite those movements, however, if you go to the next slide, you will see its impact -- it's minimal impact on our yield per TEU and EBITDA margin. So the top chart provides our yield per TEU evolution from year-end 2019 to June 30, 2020. Organic terminals contributed $6.55 due to the aforementioned yield improvements plus also the contribution of our new terminal, ICTSI Rio. And the new terminal, ICTSI Rio, rather contributed $2.13 and the ForEx impact was a negative $3.34, resulting to a yield of $150.9 at the end of June 2020.

EBITDA margin evolution, as illustrated in the bottom chart, is higher by 1.45% to 57.49%, mainly from the organic terminals adding 1.63% and Rio dragging it by negative 0.49%. And look at ForEx, adding this time, 0.31%, which is opposite from the drag in the yield per TEU evolution. So note that the ForEx impact was at bottom 0.31% in, as local currency expenses at certain terminals translated to a lower U.S. dollar equivalent when they weaken against the U.S. dollar. So this demonstrates that the impact of the FX depreciation in EBITDA is needed, again, due to our industrial operation -- industrially operating strategies.

Moving on to the next slide is the yield per TEU analysis. Consolidated yield per TEU for the second quarter 2020 was $8 higher at $152 per TEU compared to $144 in the second quarter of 2019 due to the increase in ancillary services and favorable volume mix in certain terminals and the contribution of ICTSI Rio. Consolidated yield per TEU for the first half of 2020 was $2 higher at $151 compared to $149 in the first half 2019. FX contributed a negative impact of $5 and $4, respectively, for the second quarter and the first half of 2020 mainly due to the depreciation of the Aussie dollar, the BRL and MXN, tapered by the positive impact of the Philippine peso.

Okay, moving on to the balance sheet, Slide 18. So the company's unaudited balance sheet as of June 30, 2020, total assets decreased by 3% to $5.6 billion as of the first half of 2020 from $5.8 billion end of 2019 may reduce U.S. dollar carrying value of the assets of foreign operations as a result of net unfavorable exchange differences, audit translation into the group's presentation currency. In particular, the MXN-based, BRL-based and Aussie-based assets, CMSA, TSSA and ICTSI Rio and VICT, respectively, the exchange differences are recognized directly in equity.

The exchange differences are recognized -- sorry, the decrease in total assets, however, is tapered by the capital expenditures arising from the ongoing expansion projects at MICT and CMSA and that expansion of IDRC in Congo. These investments were funded mainly by cash generated from the group's operations and debt financing. Noncurrent assets stood at 92% and 91% of total consolidated assets as of December 31 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total liabilities, on the other hand, decreased by 0.5% to $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2020, mainly due to the reduced U.S. dollar carrying value on the foreign operations liabilities as a result of net favorable exchange differences on a translation in the group's presentation currency, a settlement of the senior notes at ICTSI parent and the pretermination of the loan at IGFBV and the repayment of the loan at VICT. The decrease was tapered by the issuance of new senior notes at ICTSI parent.

Total equity decreased by 9% to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2020, primarily due to increase in other comprehensive loss with the net exchange loss difference on the translation of foreign operations assets and liabilities are recognized. The payment of dividends and distribution to holders of perpetual capital securities tapered or mitigated by the net income generated for the period.

With respect to ICTSI's financial ratios of June 30, 2020, gearing ratio remains at low 1.19x; current ratio improved to 1.16, given our higher cash level. As per ICTSI's bond and loan covenants, carving out project loans and including counter indemnity, our debt coverage ratio was at 2.18x while other leverage and equity ratios were stable and remain at healthy levels.

In terms of our debt profile, 94% of our borrowings are fixed, 85% is denominated in U.S. dollars. We have an outstanding Aussie dollar project finance loan at VICT and the remaining EUR 60 million term loan. 86% of the group's borrowing sits at the level of the tariff.

Moving on to the next slide. Managing capital structure is not just about ratios, it's also about managing our own principal redemption profile. Late in 2019 and March, April 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, we took out short-term loans to bridge our funding requirements and bolster our liquidity buffer. As you can see in the upper graph, there are substantial amounts that are due in 2020 and are also expected to come due in 2021. In June, we successfully concluded a 10-year bond issue whose proceeds were used to refinance the short-term loans as we tapered our liquidity buffer to a minimum level and effectively pushing out the 2020 and 21 -- and 2021 maturities to 2030.

In July, as part of our proactive management of our principal redemption profile, we launched a tender offer on the $450 million 5.5% senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities, of which $264.9 million was outstanding. We also successfully issued a $300 million senior perpetual capital securities with a call in 2026. In late July, we completed the tender offer with a redemption of $66.5 million securities, leaving only a balance of $198.3 million maturity for 2021. The resulting pro forma redemption profile at the bottom illustrates how we pushed out our maturities and reduced our 2021 maturity to a very manageable level.

Moving on to the next slide on CapEx. Capital expenditures for 2019, excluding CapEx borrowing costs, amounted to $240.8 million, approximately 63% of the $380 million capital expenditure budget for the full year 2019. The $140 million was expected to be pushed out to 2020. The original budget for 2020 was approximately USD 270 million. The estimated CapEx expenditure was to be utilized mainly for the ongoing expansion project MICT in Manila and CMSA in Mexico, for DR expansion in Congo, equipment, acquisitions and upgrades and for general maintenance requirements. Capital expenditures as of June 30, 2020, excluding capitalized borrowing costs, amounted to USD 91.2 million. The CapEx included mainly the ongoing expansions of MICT and CMSA and the DR expansion of Congo.

Now amid the ongoing impact of the pandemic at global trade, the globe -- the group has reduced its capital expenditure plan for the rest of the year to approximately -- by approximately USD 100 million, which we'll utilize mainly to complete the ongoing expansions.

Finally in other matters. In ESG, we've announced earlier that we have launched the third edition of our sustainability report, the theme turning points into turning points or turning ports into turning points. You may download a copy of this report from our website. We've got quite a number of really good or impactful ESG projects that are ongoing. And we can ask Chris to describe one of the event.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think I'll keep focusing on costs and how we're driving costs down that -- in the ESG space. MICT, as an example, we've invested heavily in hybrid RTGs, which costs more, but certainly more environmentally friendly. These have surprisingly led to significantly lower maintenance cost and operating cost for us. And these new machines have allowed us to park a lot of the older machines with higher carbon footprints and have really been right up there and what's been contributing to MICT's cost reductions. So we're very pleased about that.

I also want to highlight that our terminal with the lowest carbon footprint per move and which has, by far, the safest working environment in the entire portfolio, VICT, also happens to be our fastest-growing terminal. So our investment in very efficient low-carbon equipment is starting to pay off, both from a growth perspective and from a cost-management perspective. There are a number of other things that have been occurring. You will see in the report everything from 2019 and a lot of exciting stuff in 2020 outside of the efforts we've been making towards supporting our communities in the pandemic. And we will most certainly be showcasing more of these initiatives as time goes by.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for that, Chris.

Okay. Moving on to recent events. Just for 2020, June 2020, ICTSI -- like what I said earlier, ICTSI successfully issued USD 400 million of fixed rate notes with 10-year maturity. In July 2020, ICTSI announced a tender offer relating to USD 450 million of the 5.5% senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities and successfully issued a new USD 300 million senior for -- to fund that. Also in July 2020, ICTSI through the Kribi multipurpose terminal, a Cameroonian subsidiary of ICTSI in the Port Autonome de Kribi signed the concession contract to develop, operate and manage the multipurpose terminal of the Port of Kribi in Cameroon. Under the concession contract, KMT will develop, operate and maintain the multipurpose facility at Kribi and newly-built deepwater port located 150 kilometers south of Douala. Phase 1 consists of 265 meters of berth and a 10-hectare yard. Phase 2 consists of an additional 350 meters of berth and 23-hectare yard.

And in July 31, 2020, ICTSI concluded a tender offer relating to the 455 -- EUR 450 million 5.5% that I mentioned earlier, wherein we were able to buy about $66.5 million, now just using a balance of $198.3 million maturity for 2021.

Now we also have other ongoing M&A activities. Do you want to describe what those are, Chris?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think in the last call, we touched on the fact that there were going to be opportunities. One, is a -- it's the one that's particularly exciting to us. It was a public tender for the second container terminal in Luanda and Angola. I just want to point out that A.P. Møller – Mærsk has had a very successful, highly profitable operation there for over 15 years. And the second terminal has become -- has come up for tender. We participated in this. And despite the obvious travel and logistics difficulties caused by the pandemic, we're able to submit what the tender committee has called, the only fully compliance bid, we were able through the Angolan Embassy in Singapore to get everything certified unlike all the other bidders. We feel and we hear that we have put in an extremely compelling offer. But because the other tenders have been given additional time to get their document certified, the Tender Committee does not expect that any announcements will be made until either the end of this month or the beginning of next month. But again, we're very excited by the prospects there. And from my understanding, we're very much in the running for new operational container terminal, high-yield container terminal in West Africa.

We're also in the process of negotiating another project, which I'm not at liberty to discuss in detail. But again, this opportunity has come up primarily because of privatization requirements in certain environments, in very high-yield environments, the environments that we like to operate in. So we're very excited about this one, and we're hoping to be able to close this quarter.

Other than that, Joel, if you don't mind me giving some concluding remarks before we go into the Q&A. I think it's important to highlight that the culture of ICTSI, our values and our social purpose served us well during this challenging time. Our people have responded positively. They've been guided by our deep-rooted culture and teamwork, and we are very proud of what they're doing across the entire globe, how they're going about it and their commitment to delivering what's needed for their respective countries. It's reassuring and humbling, and we will continue to live by our values and purpose, supporting our host communities and our people as they continue to fight and manage their way through this pandemic.

So that's our primary goal, uphold our duty of care in society to ensure the continued movement of global trade to the best of our ability. There's no doubt it will be a tough third quarter. The pandemic continues to take hold in other parts of the world. But as a business -- as a very diversified business, we're resilient and our history will tell you, we've faced and overcome many challenges and our ability to adopt this enabled us to protect our stakeholders and our shareholders.

Thanks to the actions we've taken over the years and during this outbreak. We have a strong balance sheet, as you've seen, excellent liquidity. This business is well positioned, and I'm confident we will continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, taking advantage of every opportunity possible.

So thank you very much, everyone, for listening. Thank you, Joel and Art. That's where we are in terms of formal remarks, and we're now happy to take questions from the floor.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) First question is from the line of Thomas Huang from Nomura.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Earll A Huang, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on the results. I have 2 questions. One is may I have more context on the relatively sharp increase in yield per TEU, specific to 2Q in the Asia region? Is there -- could you provide more details around that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks for the question. The sharp spike in Q2 was really driven by a matter of mix, a stronger volume at high yield -- what is now a very high-yield terminal at VICT. VICT's yield has increased, I'm looking at the numbers here, by more than $17 year-on-year. Subic, the contributions from Subic have been extremely good. Last year, the base was -- the base here was impacted by a lot of empty containers. It's now really stabilized into having kind of the same profile as our port in Manila. So therefore, a higher yield per container there.

And we've also seen a very strong improvement in yield in Karachi despite the exchange rate going the opposite direction. So we're very happy about the progress in Karachi with the yields. Now all of this has -- unfortunately, it's always a balance, and we've seen yields come down in PNG. They remain high, but they have come down, and this is really driven by the fact that because of the pandemic, a lot of cargo was leaving the port very, very, very quickly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Earll A Huang, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But it seems to me that -- I mean at least from the way you're saying is that this seems sustainable overall, this...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I certainly hope so. We also have put in a number of applications carefully, not for immediate implementation, but a lot of applications in for new tariff lines. We put in new value-added services in places like Cagayan de Oro, Subic, Manila. So we're waiting on regulatory approval for this. We are also increasing our laden container tariff at VICT, which came into effect on August 1 by over AUD 9. So there will be another kickup in Melbourne, again, driven by the fact that we're very confident that we are providing a much better service, one that justifies this increase in price. And yes, so again, it's all a balance and where we will be able to increase and add in some places we will see pressures in others. So I think our teams are doing all the right things to kind of keep these rates fairly sustainable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Earll A Huang, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then my second question is could you share more detail since -- I mean, you basically signed the concession agreement for the Port of Kribi. Could you share more details and plans regarding this new port?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The -- it is -- from an order of magnitude perspective, it is general cargo, it is project cargo. So it's not going to be as exciting as -- at the moment as picking up another container terminal in West Africa, but it is going to have good yields. And we hope to start seeing contribution from there in September or October. The struggle, as you can imagine, has been to get people on the ground. Now our local MD there, she is a local. So she's gotten the ball rolling on the admin side and getting the office organized. But we are looking to get our engineers and a lot of our operation support staff in there. In fact, as we speak, our Head of Operations is making the journey over a couple of land borders to get to Kribi.

So as I said, order of magnitude, it's not going to be a large contributor in the beginning. But once we get the people on the ground, we will immediately see some benefits from handling the general cargo in the Port of Kribi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Klyne Resullar from Regis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cerre Klyne M. Resullar, Deutsche Regis Partners, Inc. - Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question I would like to ask is, would you be able to give an update on margin, on trends you're seeing across your port since the lockdown changed this space? Specifically, are you seeing an increase in volumes from the smaller year-on-year volume decline since the second quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks. Yes. Okay. So look, again, because we're covering June 1, right, we can't really talk about numbers for July and August. But suffice it to say that we're now beginning to see some improvements from its bonds. In fact, if you take a look at the June to July increases, so in the case, for example, for the Philippines, we're seeing a positive single-digit increase. And for EMEA, they're pretty flat. And for the Americas, they've also shown a slight increase in volume between July -- between June and July. So therefore, we're seeing some -- I would say, some constructive improvement in volume. Whether it's going to be a trend, a sustainable trend, we need a couple of more weeks to determine that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And I urge caution based on what we're seeing. For example, in a place like Melbourne, right, where they thought everything was completely under control, then they went into a soft lockdown for 6 weeks and now a hard lockdown for another 6 weeks. If this trend picks up again across the globe, we may be starting not the cycle all over again, but a mini version of what we saw in the second quarter. So while things are promising, I urge caution on making volume forecasts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cerre Klyne M. Resullar, Deutsche Regis Partners, Inc. - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. My last question is on your cost savings. Would it be possible to quantify the savings? How much was reflected in the second quarter? And how much more do you expect to see in succeeding periods?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, if you annualize it, what we have already locked in for the second quarter is the equivalent of an annual savings of $19 million. What we have locked in already and expect to lock in by the remainder of August will take us up to a $27 million savings. So on our -- that's on our fixed OpEx. On our variable OpEx, it really depends ultimately how far volumes come down. Our objective will be to outpace the drop of our -- whatever our volume drop is. So that -- the variable side is very hard to quantify. It really comes down to what the volumes end up being.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of (inaudible) of [Apollo]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions from me. One is I just wanted to get a sense of the magnitude of upfront payments that you might have to make for some of the Kribi concession and also some of the triple concessions that you mentioned that you are currently bidding for, the Angola one and the other one. Because I think that cash balance is pretty strong. And plus with the division that the port -- that will add another $200 million or so of cash. So just want to understand is that cash that you currently have would be sufficient? Or you would be able to raise additional bank lines or bonds in this year? That's the first question.

And yes. And the second question is on a focus area, you mentioned that your focus will be on upstreaming cash from the related terminal. So just curious to know if there's any difficulties you are seeing in particular regions to upstream cash from those particular geographies. If you can provide some details on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think I'll take the first question, and then I'll turn it over to Joel on upstreaming the cash. You may -- some of you may remember on the previous call, there was a question on why the Kribi negotiation was kind of dragging. And our point was we wanted to find the right time to make the deal. And we have now, as you know, closed that deal. And the original agreement was to pay $50 million upfront. We have negotiated that down to $20 million. So the exposure this year will be for $20 million to be paid to the Port Authority, significantly lower again than what the original tender called for.

They will then have a number of conditions subsequent of us operating over the next year or so before the remainder has to be paid. So we'll be able to get a substantial amount of business and the operation running before we're burdened with that second stage of upfront payments being due

Angola was a -- while I cannot give details of our actual bid, I can tell you that the range of upfront fees submitted were between $100 million and $150 million. And we have, as you pointed out, substantial cash and more than enough cash to cover what our offer would be for this existing and operational facility. Joel?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Now with regards to repatriation, it was interesting. For the first quarter of the year, we were able to take about 106% of what subsidiaries have originally budgeted to send for the first quarter. And similarly, for the second quarter, they were pretty much on budget. Now there have been no issues with regard to the manner by which they were sending, no regulatory issues. We just have to basically go through the process of declaring dividends and, again, documenting some of the balance back to the parent and paying proper documentaries. Other than that in terms of the flow, it's been quite efficient as a matter of fact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And for Kribi, what was the magnitude of like the second payment? Would that be like similar to the gross payments that you'll have to make like $20 million? Is that sort of the amount? Or will it be much larger?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's slightly more. It's $25 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Alex Choi of HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Choi, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I got a couple of questions. The first question is regarding the refund from Sudan. Can you give us an update what's the outstanding amount and the time line? The second question is regarding, I saw Manila actually returning back to the stricter lockdown again this week with no public transportation within the city. So how would that have an impact on your throughput volume in Manila port? Do you expect that, that will have an impact and return back to the volume back in April and May period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joel?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So with regard to Sudan, let me start by first, we continue to have constructive conversations with them, and we expect that we should be able to resolve this at least by the end of the year. Now in terms of what they have already paid, we still have about EUR 188 million outstanding with them, outstanding. And that is what we are hoping to be able to, well, resolve by the end of the year, that's EUR 188 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Just to add to that, the pandemic obviously hasn't helped. We have someone on the ground who continues to push for meetings, but obviously, we need to have our people going in to continue the discussions that were going on prior to all the border shutdowns. And we do actually expect them to open up soon like most of Northeast Africa is doing.

As far as Manila, I don't expect us to go back to April, that's for sure. At this point in time, the firmer lockdown is not similar to the lockdown that we had from the middle of March to the middle of May. This is a loosened-up version of that lockdown, which we had between May 15 and May 31. So no, I don't expect April or even May volumes, but we may see a return to June. And if I may say, July was higher than June. So it would be a step backwards.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Choi, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Can I just follow up. I saw that second quarter Asia volume was down by 15%. Was that mainly coming from the ports in the Philippines? And also, in terms of the month-on-month improvement in July versus June, which area in your portfolio is strong -- saw the strongest rebound?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll answer the second question first. The strongest rebound was in Asia and there was also a very good rebound in both the Americas and in EMEA, but the strength was coming from a rebound in Asia. And now the second quarter, yes, Asia was the biggest drag, and that was driven by the Philippines primarily.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that was a reduction of 15%, 1 5, not 50%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. Definitely 15%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Choi, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. But the revenue was actually up 5% in Q2. And that I think you've clarified already. Is that because of the bottom mix and the ramp up of field portfolios -- field port in your portfolio in Q2? And that's why revenue was actually that much less than the volume in Asia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, it's mix. It's new business. It's new business at higher yielding terminals. As an example, if I can go to the EMEA region, if you look at Congo, where volume grew better than expected, we also saw an increase in yields of more than $100. So you have a terminal that's actually still growing and having the yields go up significantly, that has a significant impact on the overall average revenue growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your Next question is from the line of Parash Jain of HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Parash Jain, HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So many of my questions have been answered. But just to take away from the conversation that July is sequentially trending upward. And this is something that we have seen globally as well as to the extent that, in fact, Transpacific route has now turned positive year-on-year. I mean is it safe to assume that on a quarterly basis, second quarter perhaps will be troughed on a consolidated basis? But if we have to look at half-on-half, they have the visibility to use the crystal ball and say that second half volume decline would be lower than the first half volume decline of about 5-odd percent that we have done in first half.

The second question is around Kribi. I mean can you remind me the time line when you expect to resume the operation and some of the key operational stats maybe in terms of volume or capacity, run rate and ASP, around those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You're putting us on the spot with that crystal ball question. So I'll answer Kribi first. It really comes down -- I mean the cargo is there. It's currently being operated by the government, and they're obligated to turn it over to us. And our people are on the ground, the local MD and her team. It is just a matter of getting our operational engineering people there. And our main operations guy should be there, hopefully, in the coming days. And then we'll know more. But our expectation is really late September, early October.

As far as the half-on-half question, look, last year's second half was the highest half we've had -- correct me if I'm wrong, Joel, but the highest second half or the highest half we've ever had in the company's history. So we are going to be comparing ourselves to a very high base. That being said, I would also say that the second quarter -- look, I hope the second quarter is a trough. And what we've seen so far in July and the start of August is that we will -- Q3 will most certainly beat Q2. With some luck, we may even be able to beat Q1. Now whether that's going to come close to the 2,500,000 plus TEU we handled in Q3, it would require a spectacular recovery in September.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Parash Jain, HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And maybe one last question. And this is -- yes, Joel?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was going to say, I think you're looking for an inflection. That will [straight] to be in the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Parash Jain, HSBC, Research Division - Head of Transport Research, Asia-Pacific [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough. Yes. And just a question and it's the final. On your sustainability report, when can we expect you to cover your entire portfolio? Or I mean is it the part of the plan or you will continue to only highlight the key terminals?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the plan is to include all of them, except that the timetable given to us by the FTC was pretty tight. So we had to focus on the 8 key terminals again for the third edition. This is the first year that the FTC actually implemented its rule on sustainability reporting. So we really didn't have much time in terms of the reporting. Now as a matter of fact, the FTC rules only asks us to cover MICT, but we decided to include all 8, and then the objective is to cover all 32.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of George Birch of Somerset.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Birch Reynardson, Somerset Capital Management LLP - Portfolio Manager and Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of my questions have been answered, but could you just give us some guidance on Angola? Is there any CapEx to do at this port? And if not, what is the state of the port at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's -- what I can say is that the level of CapEx will really be dependent on how aggressive we want to take on the other terminal as -- in terms of service levels. As I mentioned earlier, this is an existing terminal with existing business. So as you would take over an ongoing concern, the other terminal is operated by APMT. So they presumably would maintain Maersk's volume. So it really comes down to a decision on what kind of where you need the efficiencies to be -- to take business on the land side -- to convince the landside customers to move over to the shipping lines of this other terminal and not use Maersk's line. We've successfully won some of those battles in the past, Congo vis-à-vis the existing terminal and a couple of other operations, in Latin America where shipping lines have had their own facilities. And we have lost some of those battles as well. So again, there will be CapEx. The magnitude of that CapEx will really be dependent on where we need to improve the service. So it's certainly not a greenfield where you've got to put everything in new.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rafael De La Cruz Consing, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Compliance Officer [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George, the other thing I'd like to add here is that there are no concession-related commitments type of CapEx here. So pretty much volume driven and pretty much, like what Chris said, a function of where we think we can get the key applied on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Birch Reynardson, Somerset Capital Management LLP - Portfolio Manager and Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's very helpful. And then for the other -- sorry, just lastly on the other M&A opportunity, is that an ongoing concern as well? And can you give any guidance for the possible magnitude of CapEx there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is an ongoing -- again, very relatively speaking, the CapEx pickup is not that great. It depends on bid at the port. It's an ongoing concern that -- the public terminal an ongoing concern. There is a strong opportunity to get container volume, but there's also strong opportunity to maintain project and general cargo that goes through there right now. So again, the CapEx is really dependent on how much of the container we want to attract and how we feel we can attract. But George, that's as much as I can say because the guys next door to where we're trying to get in will be too happy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question is from the line of Kaseedit Choonnawat of Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great result.s Just 2 very quick questions. On the yield side, you mentioned that Melbourne is looking for additional $17 up year-on-year plus another $9 increase in laden charges. What's actually the latest base pricing, so we can understand the percentage increase? That's number one.

And what's the latest volume handled at Melbourne as of the second quarter? And third question is just a very small one. What is the total CapEx at Kribi and likely time line for the project to turn cash positive?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Melbourne first. The current base there is $137 a TEU. And we will be, as mentioned -- well, we have increased the laden charges -- laden import charges by AUD 9. An important factor on the yields in VICT is they have been impacted by a very weak Aussie dollar over the last few years. And we're seeing a bit of a correction there. So I think there might be a slight upside on that as well.

The highlight of the second quarter volume numbers from VICT is that we handled 80,000 TEU in June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That stuff in June alone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June alone. So -- and that has been consistently increasing from -- every month, that's gone up from March to June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And CapEx at Kribi, please. And the guidance on time line when the prospect could potentially turn cash positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The CapEx (inaudible) in the first couple of years, the lofting cranes for the general cargo were already there. That of course comes with the deal. So it's all landside equipment, few handlers, terminal tractors, IT equipment. In total, I believe, it's between $4 million and $5 million. And I strongly believe that this will be a profitable terminal from the getgo, albeit small.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just trying to keep everybody's expectations downplayed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Miguel Sevidal of BPI.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Sevidal, [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on the call. Three questions from me. First, on Manila, specifically, maybe if you could provide some color on how volumes have trended, especially with the easing of restrictions sequentially in the second quarter. Maybe the market share dynamics you're seeing in the port, how does your volume growth compared to port-wide figures? We did see imports weak in the second quarter.

Second, maybe you can share what's happening in Brazil, specifically Rio, dividend was hit pretty bad by the pandemic. And maybe third, you can share -- this is a more top-down question, but maybe you can share what you're seeing in terms of the trend of the consolidation of the shipping lines. Theoretically, that would accelerate given current economic conditions, but what are you seeing on the ground? And have you felt this impact in any particular port? That's it from me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Manila volumes, I just cautioned everyone to use what's given port wide. You really don't know if they're doing it in tonnage, if they're doing it in value, which is obviously what the Bureau of Customs looks at. So what I can say is from the low in April, every month has come up, including July, and we currently expect that to continue in August despite the 2-week lockdown. Now September is a completely different story. Remember, what you would have seen as cargo coming in, in August would have been delivered -- or sorry, would have been ordered in the previous months when there was more confidence that we were out of this lockdown, this strict lockdown environment.

Also, an important point is that unlike the original lockdown where factories were closed, the major exporting economic zones are open. A lot of these guys opened and built barracks for their employees, brought their employees closer to them so that they wouldn't be burdened with having to take the very limited public transportation that was available even when we were in the lowest level of lockdown. So the export zones will continue to churn out cargo. So I'm confident about August, maybe business confidence since September down a little bit vis-à-vis what we've seen in July and August. But again, I'd be remiss if I was telling you, I was confident in making any volume guesses. Rio has been -- sorry, one more thing about Manila. Market share has been maintained. We're very much focused on import market share, and we continue to be, by far, the leader. If you look at other markets in Luzon, we continue to extract more volume from those smaller ports as well.

Rio volumes have come down. If -- we've seen our volumes come down pretty much every month since March -- sorry, since February, but then we've now come back up in June. And July has been very similar to what we saw in June. So I think we've hit the bottom there. The issue really with Rio that we're focused on are -- is import cargo. That's really what drives the yields. And import cargo yields are driven by -- unlike any of our other terminals, driven by the storage, which is calculated based on the value of the cargo import. So you could have a 20 footer of rocks stay in the terminal for 300 days and a 20 footer of high-value merchandise stay in the terminal for 10 days, and you'll get more for the cargo that stayed in for 10 days than the one that stayed in for 300. So it's very, very different from how we see storage computed in other places in the world.

And then I know there was a third question. Sorry, can you repeat that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miguel Sevidal, [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The third is a more top-down question on, I guess, what you're seeing in terms of the consolidation of shipping lines? And what are using on the ground theoretically that would accelerate given the current economic environment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Martin Razon Gonzalez, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Executive VP & Global Corporate Head [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not necessarily. The one thing that the shipping lines have learned now is -- the problem in the past is they would consolidate, but they wouldn't take the capacity out of the system, right? So fewer players, but the same amount of capacity, which essentially means the same type of competitive pressures. What they have done in the second quarter is lots of blank sailings, taking capacity out of the markets very actively, almost on a weekly basis in some places, capacity back in, capacity back out. And the benefit to them on that is they've been able to actually increase their rates. And you're seeing that in the numbers.

So I think that the -- what we have learned in the second quarter, one thing I've learned for sure is that the shipping lines have finally figured out a more sustainable formula. Now the question is, how long is that capacity discipline going to remain? If we start seeing an acceleration to the recovery, do they continue to keep capacity where it is? Or do some people try to just jump-start their market share numbers by throwing heaps of capacity back into the system? I mean remember, while they are putting in blank sailings and taking out capacity, those ships are still anchored somewhere. So it remains to be seen how long this will last.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arthur Quintin R. Tabuena, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Treasury Director & Head of IR [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, Rachel, if there are no further questions, allow us to thank you all once again for participating in ICTSI's second quarter 2020 investor briefing teleconference. We'd like to remind everyone that the recording of this briefing will be made available to 8 p.m. tonight until the 8th of August. You may dial any of the toll-free dial-in numbers provided in our invitation and use access code 2467456 to listen to the recording. Thank you, and good evening to all.

Operator [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect. Have a good day, everyone.