Edited Transcript of HSV.L earnings conference call or presentation 19-May-20 9:00am GMT

Full Year 2020 HomeServe PLC Earnings Presentation

Walsall Jul 9, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of HomeServe PLC earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* David Bower

HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director

* Miriam Mckay

HomeServe plc - Group Communications and IR Director

* Richard David Harpin

HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director

* Thomas J. Rusin

HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alexander Mees

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of UK Small and Mid Cap Research

* Anvesh Agrawal

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Calum Battersby

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* Daniel Thomas Samuel Cowan

HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst

* George Nicholas Gregory

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jane Linsdey Sparrow

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

* Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst

* Natasha Brilliant

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP

* Samuel Frost Dindol

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate

* William Kirkness

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Presentation

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [1]

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HomeServe's Full Year Results webcast. I'm Richard Harpin, Founder and CEO of HomeServe. With me on the line today are David Bower, our CFO; Tom Rusin, CEO of our Membership business; and Miriam Mckay, Communications Director.

Let me start by saying that I hope you, your friends and family are safe and well. I'm acutely aware that life may be tough for some of you listening in today, and I want to thank you for your continued commitment to HomeServe in these difficult circumstances. I think all of our working lives are going to change for good with much less travel, for example, but I look forward to being able to meet you again face-to-face in the not-too-distant future.

We're going to begin the call with about 25 minutes of prepared remarks, then leave plenty of time for your questions. I'll start with a high-level recap of our 2020 financial year and response to the coronavirus pandemic. David will then comment in more depth on our financial position before Tom and I take you through Membership, HVAC and the Home Expert businesses in more detail.

So starting with the results highlights. FY '20 was another successful year of double-digit growth for HomeServe, revenue up 13% to over GBP 1.1 billion, and adjusted operating profit up 15% and passing the GBP 200 million mark for the first time. It was great to see all of our established Membership businesses performing well, and I was pleased to see us extend our reach into Japan where we're seeing some good results for our first marketing campaign with our first utility partner, Chugoku Electric. We made good progress on our HVAC buy-and-build strategy with 15 acquisitions in the U.S., France and Spain. HVAC is becoming a significant contributor to our customer offer in all of our established Membership businesses.

We also had a productive year in Home Experts. eLocal gave us a profitable entry into North America. We started work on a more ambitious plan for Habitissimo once we gained 100% ownership last June, and we've built on Checkatrade's position as the U.K.'s leading marketplace for finding trades. After another strong year and with the business continuing to perform well, we're paying a final dividend of 17.8p to take the total dividend for the year to 23.6p, up 10% and in line with our growth in earnings per share. I know that you're keen to hear more about our response to the current crisis, so let me just move on to that.

Our top priority has been to do the right thing for our people knowing that they will go the extra mile to look after our customers. We got our 6,000 office-based staff working from home within 2 weeks and quickly put in place social distancing and hygiene procedures to protect our engineers, our contractors and our customers. We're now working through the logistics of getting back to the office. We can afford to do this gradually and take individual circumstances into account because of the exceptional response of all of our people and the excellent productivity that we're achieving. We took the decision early on not to furlough or make any staff redundant during the current lockdown. We've used spare capacity to accelerate projects that will be valuable as we come out of lockdown, like building a proprietary trade database at Checkatrade. And we've also accelerated our reinvention of Membership service delivery with HomeServe Now.

In HomeServe Membership in the U.K., we launched a special offer to do free emergency repairs for NHS and social care workers. We've done well over 2,000 jobs to date, and the response has been phenomenal. Take a look at this.

(video playing)

So supporting our trades at Checkatrade with a couple of attractive Membership offers, which I'll talk about in more detail shortly.

With that, I'll hand you over to David to take you through the financials in a bit more depth.

David Bower, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director [2]

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. As Richard just said, reported revenue for the year was up 13%, just over GBP 1.1 billion. This is an increase of 12% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted operating profit was GBP 202 million, which is a 15% increase on both a reported and a constant currency basis. North America continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the group with profits up 26% to GBP 85 million. That said, all of our Membership businesses grew profits this year with a particularly strong performance in the U.K. where profits grew up 23% to GBP 81 million. Here, the efficiency project and the benefit of changes in management structure in the prior year along with the increase should help maintain a stable margin of around 20% going forward.

As guided at the half year, this strong performance from our global Membership businesses has enabled us to accelerate our investment in our Home Experts and new market opportunity at a total cost of GBP 19 million, up from GBP 10 million in the prior year. This is in line with our guided expectations and included around $2.5 million of adjusted operating profit from eLocal, which is slightly behind our previous guidance of $5 million due to additional investments to strengthen the team there and the consequent reduced trading in March. So overall, we have seen strong trading performance in all parts of the group.

Below adjusted operating profit, we recorded 3 exceptional items. Two of these were exceptional gains being, firstly, in relation to the sale of our Italian associate for a gain of GBP 3.8 million. And then secondly, our acquisition of the remaining 30% of Habitissimo for a gain of GBP 3.6 million, both of which you'll remember from the half year. And then in the second half, we have recorded an exceptional charge of GBP 15 million as we took the decision to impair the carrying value of our Leakbot asset. This reflects slower progress than anticipated getting home insurers to move from testing to rollout.

Now moving on to liquidity. As you'll have seen from this morning's statement, HomeServe remains highly cash generative and well funded. We ended the year with net debt of GBP 509 million and with an adjusted EBITDA of GBP 275 million. We have a reported leverage of 1.8x, which is in line with our guidance.

Looking at the net debt figure in a little more detail highlights the strength of our liquidity position. Excluding the GBP 59 million of debt related to lease liabilities under IFRS 16, we had gross bank debt of GBP 580 million and cash held of GBP 130 million, giving us net bank debt of GBP 450 million. As stated in our trading update last month, we agreed an additional GBP 50 million revolving credit facility at the end of March. This is on the same terms as our existing facilities, which when combined with our existing debt arrangements, gives us total available debt of around GBP 780 million, and this resulted in around GBP 330 million of headroom at the year-end. So with only GBP 36 million of our available debt maturing in the next 12 months, the GBP 330 million headroom just mentioned and the cash-generative nature of our business model, this means we're in a strong position to face the challenges presented by COVID-19 and also to take selective advantage of high-quality investment opportunities we identify.

Moving now to look at our FY '20 cash performance in a little more detail. Cash generated by operations was very strong at GBP 240 million, up from GBP 202 million in the prior year with working capital absorption of GBP 44 million, slightly higher than guided. The capital expenditure of GBP 86 million, including partner payments and policy book and an effective tax rate of 23% in line with our expectations, free cash flow increased to GBP 93 million from GBP 44 million in the prior year. However, we continue to be strict in terms of how we allocate our capital.

On the M&A front, we pursued our HVAC buy-and-build strategy in North America, France and Spain. We also added a couple of small policy books in the U.S. and Spain. However, our biggest single investment this year, as Richard will speak about shortly, is the acquisition of eLocal for $140 million to advance the Home Experts in North America. Our M&A program has been on hold during the lockdown, but we're ready to act quickly as attractive opportunities arise particularly if any policy books become available.

If we look ahead to FY '21 in navigating the current crises, I'd anticipate working capital absorption to remain in line with FY '20. Some of our major CapEx projects are coming to an end. Our underlying capital expenditure will fall. Interest expenses, however, is expected to increase slightly given the impact of M&A in FY '20 and a higher average net debt balance as we enter FY '21. Our effective tax rate is expected to remain at around 23%. Although as our North American business continues to grow and eLocal also generates additional profit, the effective tax rate of the group will rise slightly in future years.

So with that, I'll hand you over to Tom to talk about Membership and HVAC in more detail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas J. Rusin, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Let me start by taking you through the highlights in our Membership and HVAC businesses. Membership has been firing on all cylinders this year, with profit growth in each business. North America remains our biggest and most exciting source of future growth. We saw a 9% growth in customer numbers to 4.4 million, and we added over 250 new partners last year, taking the total to over 950. Our new partner pipeline remains very strong, and I'm delighted to announce 2 big new partner signings just since year-end: Alabama Power, with 1.3 million households; and the municipality of Ottawa in Canada with 400,000 households.

We made a couple of interesting acquisitions in North America, which open up new growth potential. The first is ServLine, which brings with it a relationship with the National Rural Water Association, which represents 31,000 water providers across the U.S. ServLine already has 150 rural water utility partnerships and a leak product which protects both homeowners and the participating utilities.

We also made a couple of small acquisitions in the Whole Home space to accelerate the addition of total Home Warranty to our product range. The U.K.'s percentage of profit growth matched North America's this year, thanks to efficiency gains and continuing to add value for our core customer base. We're getting close to the point where new customer adds, over 200,000 this year, will offset cancellations and create equilibrium in the U.K. book.

France also had a great year, with 200,000 new customer adds, our highest ever. The French business has made great progress in developing its business with new partners like JeChange and Papernest, who are just 2 of 6 new partnerships with energy retailers. Our partnerships with Veolia, Saur and Suez, which gives the French business such solid foundations, are also continuing to grow.

In Spain, the claims business had its best-ever year, thanks to strong business development and doing 1 million jobs despite a marked reduction when the pandemic hit in March. The relationship with Endesa remains positive, with an extended billing agreement and continued reactivation marketing.

HVAC is becoming an increasingly valuable contributor to the Membership business, adding over 100,000 incremental policies this year through acquisition and cross-sell, about half of it organic, and generating GBP 81 million of revenue, up 83%. We completed 15 acquisitions in North America, France and Spain for a total cash outflow of GBP 25 million. The U.K. will now look for regional acquisitions to boost its capabilities as well. In all territories, HVAC has the potential to generate revenue and cost synergies and accelerate Membership growth.

As part of HomeServe, HVAC companies can expect to harness HomeServe's marketing expertise to sell more policies after successful installations and on-demand repairs. And there are also opportunities for plumbing and electrics cross-sell. Because we are targeting HVAC acquisitions, where we already have policy density, we can deploy the engineering resource to reduce our job cost on Membership claims. Fundamentally, though, the biggest benefit of our HVAC strategy is that installations capability completes the circle of service we can provide to our customers by being able to repair and now also replace a furnace or air conditioning unit.

Let me move on now to talk about how both Membership and HVAC have fared during the coronavirus crisis. We expect our Membership business to remain resilient through the current crisis as it has done in previous tough times. The customer research we've summarized on the chart bears this out, with 97% of customers saying their cover is now equally or more important to them. And for 69% of respondents, their home environment is now more important to them than ever. We've seen this reflected in our metrics throughout April and early May with our policy renewal and cancellation rates, which, as you know, are key revenue drivers, remaining in line with historic trends. As you also know, the spring and summer months are quieter for us in terms of renewals, and I'm sure we're all hoping that conditions will have improved by the time we reach the busier winter months.

We have continued to service emergency repairs in all our territories and will extend the range of jobs we can do as and when government advice permits. We have been performing about 150 emergency jobs an hour throughout the pandemic and as a result of continuing to be there for our customers, our customer satisfaction levels have gone up to near-record highs in all our countries. Where customers had claims that were not deemed emergencies, for example, in dripping taps, we log these for completion once the lockdowns are removed. And indeed, we have now started to perform some non-emergency jobs across all our territories as the restrictions are beginning to ease. Customers are responding well to this and are happy to have us do these repairs with all the necessary precautions in place.

On the cost side of the business, the Membership cost base is about 1/3 variable, with marketing spend discretionary and affinity partner commissions linked directly to new sales and renewals. In a normal year, we don't spend much on marketing in the first quarter. There are some live campaigns here in the U.S., but for the most part, marketing is on pause while we carry out testing to evaluate consumer appetite. The effect of this pause will be to reduce our global customer count but also reduce costs this year. However, where we have marketing in prospect's homes and online, sign-ups remain solid. We expect the HVAC business to slow a bit more than Membership. But again, we will continue to monitor marketing responses and ramp back up where response rates support it.

So in conclusion, I'd expect our North American business to keep growing in FY '21, a pretty stable picture in France and the U.K., and for Spain to track down due to reduced demand in the claims business in the current circumstances. And as for our milestone targets for North America, notably $230 million of operating profit, they remain unchanged.

And with that, I'll hand you back to Richard to talk about the Home Experts businesses.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Tom. I'll start with Checkatrade. FY '20 was a productive year. A website refresh and successful TV advertising campaigns drove a 32% increase in web visitors to 24 million. On the supply side of the platform, the number of trades reached 39,000, which drove revenues up 30%. The progress we've made makes me more convinced than ever that we have a winning business model and should continue to invest.

In terms of current trading, consumer demand is now around 85% of pre-crisis levels, up from around 40% at the height of the U.K. lockdown. The number of trades on the platform has held up extremely well with us crossing the 40,000 member milestone since the year-end. Our priority has been to support our trades network through the crisis, so we put 2 offers in place. We proactively moved all trades to a 50% discount on their subscription through April and May. And if trades don't want to appear in search results for the time being, we offered them free affiliate membership, which means that they can keep the web page and reviews active. The latest figures are that 80% of trades are on the 50% discount and 20% have moved to affiliate membership.

The positive from the crisis is on new trade recruitment. We've just started offering free affiliate membership to new trades as they focus on how they're going to rebuild their businesses post crisis. The response has been really encouraging. And in fact, 65% of the new trades signing up are opting for paid membership when their 90-day trial ends.

In the last week, a change in government's advice means that our trades are now able to get back to work. We've worked with government and its partner for business, energy and industrial strategy to produce guidance for trades and consumers on the precautions they should take to ensure safe working conditions. These have been adopted as industry standard. And to get the message out that our trades are open for business, we've bought TV advertising at a 60% discount, and our ads are running right now. We used the downtime productively. We started doing video quotations so that homeowners could make progress with their home improvement projects during lockdown. Initiatives like this stand us in good stead now that the lockdown is easing.

The financial impacts from our initiatives to support trades after a reduction in our above-the-line advertising spend is that our anticipated low single-digit millions of loss this year will now be a low double-digit millions of loss, and we now expect Checkatrade at breakeven for FY '23. The support that we've offered our trades community will serve us well, so our medium- to long-term targets remain unchanged.

So moving on to Habitissimo. We put in place a more ambitious business plan for Habitissimo after acquiring the remaining 30% of the business and installed a new leadership team, led by Sarah Harman, who was previously Country Manager of LinkedIn for Spain and Portugal. Habitissimo is focusing its attention on growing their core markets, notably Spain, and is working with HomeServe Spain to test the potential to sell a policy after a successful on-demand repair. They've improved the efficiency of their lead gen model and started signing national trades.

eLocal has enabled us to profitably expand Home Experts to our largest market, North America. eLocal brings an affiliate model, which generates calls for trades from partners at no marketing risk. It then uses fully automated IVR telephony to route calls to the right paying trade in real time. This is a model that we can also use in both Checkatrade and Habitissimo. Home Experts France has a new look, having agreed a new structure with Jean-David Habib, the successful founder and ex-CEO of Travaux. We've agreed a 20% shareholding with a potential to increase in the future. The business is now expanding its initial trials across the whole of France using a mandatory government database to build in rich trade profiles.

In terms of current trading, consumer demand fell sharply at the onset of the pandemic, demand at Habitissimo halved, and eLocal saw a drop-off of around 25%. With increases over the past 2 weeks, demand at both businesses is now back close to pre-crisis levels. There's some offset between traffic on the platforms and the expense involved in generating leads. So profits for this year at eLocal are now expected to be a bit lower than our previous guidance of $16 million at just over $10 million.

So in conclusion, I hope that we've shown you the strength right across our business. Membership, which accounts for 87% of our revenue and over 100% of our profits, is highly resilient. And we're continuing to build our newer Home Experts business with demand already rebounding as the lockdown eases.

Now as you might imagine, working from home doesn't come naturally to me, but one thing to say for it is that this crisis has given me plenty of time to think. And just to give you a flavor, I've been thinking about 4 things. Firstly, that we can create an HVAC business which is as good as our utility Membership business by even more focused on turning repair and in-store customers into recurring income members.

Secondly, any future new country openings will combine acquiring a profitable home assistance business with signing a big utility at the same time. So future international development will contribute from day 1.

Thirdly, some new research at Checkatrade shows that over half of us have noticed more things wrong with our homes during lockdown, and we're starting to see this with job inquiry volumes growing every day. These are big opportunities for our Home Experts businesses, and the opportunity for Membership from all of this is employers paying the home emergency cover from us for their home workers.

And last and most important, to deliver these opportunities and future growth relies upon us having great people. I feel very fortunate that we've built such a great team who are feeling highly motivated to deliver great things as we come out of this crisis. Our working assumption based on latest developments and government advice is that the countries in which we operate will now gradually come out of lockdown. In this scenario, we'll continue to work towards our milestone targets for growth in North American Membership and HVAC and in Checkatrade. Given the resilience of our business model, we expect to deliver a solid performance in FY '21, with our prospects for growth in FY '22 and beyond remaining unchanged.

And with that, we're happy to take your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

The first question comes from Alexander Mees from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Mees, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of UK Small and Mid Cap Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could I ask 3, please? Firstly, I just wonder with regard to the impairment of Leakbot, whether that means you don't see this as a growth opportunity for you anymore or whether it's just taking a bit longer.

Secondly, on Checkatrade. I wonder if you believe that the attractiveness of the platform to trade might increase if slower economic growth means that work is harder to come by in the next few multiple years.

And thirdly, just with regard to the FCA review into U.K. pricing. I wonder what your expectations are there in terms of the possible outcome and the timing of that review as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Alex. I'll take the first 2, and then Tom will take the third one. So we impaired Leakbot as a cautious approach, as David said, because moving the trial with home insurers to a full rollout, particularly given the current crisis, is taking a bit longer than we'd hoped. We still very much believe in Leakbot. The technology works. We are getting those home insurer trials. And we also believe that we can use Leakbot as a part of a new HomeServe Now noninsurance-subscription product that we're going to be testing in the West Midlands in the U.K. over the coming months.

And the second one, is Checkatrade more attractive to trade? I think it is. I think there's a lot of trades out there, self-employed, one person operators or larger businesses, that are thinking, how am I going to get my business back to the pre-crisis levels? And what better way to do that than to sign up to Checkatrade. And they're able to do that now completely free of charge. We do all of the 14 vetting checks and -- but the good news is that 65% of the new trades that are attracted to us by a free offer are actually choosing to give us the payment details, take a 3-month free trial and then move to full paying membership. So I think we think that bodes well for trades recruitment this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas J. Rusin, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the FCA's insurance survey, I think like everyone else, we still await the issuance of their report, and I would have no different guidance than everyone else with respect to when that's going to come out. But when I think about the business in general terms, we continue to treat customers extremely fairly with very clear pricing journeys. So again, we feel like we are very well placed for whatever may come from that. Our ongoing relationship with the FCA remains quite positive. We've been in regular contact with them, and particularly during the COVID-19 crisis, with respect to discussions around how we are treating customers, our work with the NHS and all of those conversations have been very positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Anvesh Agrawal from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anvesh Agrawal, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I thought -- maybe if I can start with the U.K. margins. David, did I hear right the guide that going forward, you are sort of targeting 20% margin, which is then lower than 22% you did this year. Maybe if you can talk about what are the drivers behind that sustainability of the 20% number.

And then second, can you just talk about various internal scenarios that you have done? You mentioned in the release that you have sort of tested the viability of the business. And in any of these stress scenarios, you don't have any issues with the continuity of the business. But just in terms of what are your working assumptions under this stress case scenario and what is your sort of base case during that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll let David take both of those.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Bower, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So from -- on the margin perspective, if you look at the increase from 17% to 22% in the current year, the biggest element of the increase is actually to do with the reduction in the repair revenue on which we don't earn a margin. That's around about 2/3 of that increase. So as we see more jobs being doing -- being done in the future, if customers continue to take that rich cover, then we see the repair revenue trending off in the future and therefore, the natural sort of slight decrease in the margin. Hence, overall, getting back to around about the 20% margin and expected, therefore, the difference between where we were historically, about 20%, being those efficiencies we've talked about in terms of systems and people and management structure.

With regards to the viability and sensitivity analysis, what we've done, as all companies do every year, we've assessed a range of scenarios, so everything from retention rates increase -- decreasing, cancellation rates increasing, contractor costs increasing, funding not being available, trades not -- many trades not signing up to Checkatrade, for example. So a lot of scenarios around the volume of business that we do, taking anything from 10%, 15%, 20% downside scenarios on where those could be. And then we're just running them through the scenarios and saying, well, what does that do for profitability, liquidity, covenants and therefore, cash and debt headroom. And as we -- as you've already mentioned, none of those scenarios gave us any cause for concern with regards to the viability or asset impairment for that matter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anvesh Agrawal, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's clear. And maybe if I just can ask 1 more. What are sort of your working capital expectation for FY '21 given the kind of growth environment we are in?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So working capital, we'd expect it to be broadly in line with where it was in FY '20. We remain a seasonal business in terms of second half weighting. And that's the continued growth in our Membership business, particularly in the second half and the final quarter, continues to be probably one of the most significant impacts on that seasonal working capital absorption on an annualized basis. What would just also draw out of it, if we do look to the operating cash flow, and we do continue to convert all of that operating profit through into cash on a very strong basis, reflecting the fact that our policies are all annual in nature. So while we may absorb it through the final quarter, it's only a final quarter accounting absorption. It flows through for the full year, each and every year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miriam Mckay, HomeServe plc - Group Communications and IR Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've got a question on the webcast from Ed Jeans at Majedie, which is "it looks like you signed close to 5 affinity partners per week in U.S. Membership in full year '20. Are we right to assume that the 2 partners signed since year-end are the only partners signed over the last 6 weeks or so, i.e., a substantially lower run rate? So how are you approaching new partner sign-ups during lockdown? So for example, are you targeting larger accounts first given the 2 you signed appear to be quite large?"

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will let Tom handle that one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas J. Rusin, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So with respect to new partner run rate, we really -- we've obviously are having all of our discussions via video conference. But we haven't seen a fundamental change in the pace in which we are having conversations with partners. So the 2 partners that we announced were 2 of the larger partners that we signed since the year-end, but there has been other partner signings since the year-end. And when you think about our sales team, our sales team in the U.S. is distributed across a sales team that focuses on large energy utilities. There's been a sales team that focuses on larger water utilities and then there's a sales team that focuses on all the municipal utilities, which just by their nature, tends to be smaller in terms of households. And I would say there are active new partner discussions with -- taking place across all those. So it's a bit more difficult to schedule the video conferences and just get everybody in front of their computer. However, we haven't really seen a slowdown in discussions with prospects at all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Calum Battersby from Berenberg.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Calum Battersby, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Four questions, if I can be slightly greedy. Firstly, could you please state of the growth this year at revenue and EBIT how much is organic versus how much comes from M&A?

Secondly, across the group, HVAC revenues are now just over GBP 80 million. Is it possible to say how much profit this division was generating?

Thirdly, in terms of the U.S. business, I would have expected margins to improve slightly more this year given the drop-through of higher policy incomes as we've seen over the last few years. Could you explain what's happened here and if this is a factor of the higher HVAC revenues?

And then lastly, just hoping that you could go through slightly more detail on the step-up in CapEx spend in FY '20. I think last year, the guidance was that it would be broadly flat for this year, obviously, kind of on the underlying and the partner payments part. So I should be clear, that's ex the policy (technical difficulty) just on the (technical difficulty) CapEx.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Those will all fall to David, starting with the revenue and the EBIT organic versus inorganic.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Bower, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. If you look at -- on the revenue profit, if you look at the (inaudible), that's where you'll see the split of the M&A linked revenue profit. There's about GBP 30-odd million of revenue there. Plus, if you add in the policy book, we've got about GBP 40 million of revenue coming from acquired and then asset-deal fees and related interest on the cash and the put options. There's probably a couple of million of M&A-related profit year-over-year. So still a very strong organic story. So that is GBP 40 million of revenue being M&A.

Looking -- of the -- we don't split out the HVAC profit separately. You've obviously got revenue number of about GBP 80 million or so. In due course, we said before, we do expect sort of the HVAC businesses to trend to sort of 10%, 15% margin. On average, across the path, we're not there yet. But that gives you some sense of scale of where we're heading with HVAC.

From a US margin perspective, the margin is flat on a reported basis year-over-year, and that's predominantly due to that growth of the HVAC business in the short term. If you took out the HVAC revenue growth and just looked at the policy business in isolation, that's probably about -- be about 1 percentage point uplift in the U.S. margin.

And then finally, your final point on CapEx. Yes. So the partner payments were up, and CapEx was also up. So within that sort of normal CapEx, we did see a reduction in CapEx in the U.K. Membership business, which is what we had expected as there are major sort of systems came -- implementations came to an end. We saw, as we'd all expected and also guided to last year, an increase in the CapEx at Checkatrade as they move forward to the platform of that business, both from the front end for the consumer but then also the operating systems at the -- for the staff to work on and manage the trades on.

And then we also did do some more -- a little bit more sort of CapEx than we'd originally planned in North America, particularly around the smart IVR and sort of digital journey. So in North America now, for example, you can do, as a consumer, a complete digital journey from sign up all the way through managing your policy and making a claim with no sort of human interaction till the actual point of delivering the claims solution. And that can be both online and also via the customized IVR stuff coming in the reason for the slight increase in CapEx in North America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from George Gregory from Exane.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Nicholas Gregory, Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few of my questions have already been answered, so just one outstanding really. Yes. I just wondered what it would take for you to restart Membership marketing against what is visibly a pretty robust demand for cover on Tom's slides. And I presume also your -- an ability for your people to get back into people's homes following last week's government guidance, at least here in the U.K. I presume, also in large parts of your other markets, too.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I'll ask Tom to just comment on that in terms of marketing for Membership. And then I'll talk a little bit more about marketing for Checkatrade and Home Experts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas J. Rusin, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So from a Membership perspective, we have obviously took the initial decision to pause marketing because we just really weren't sure what was going to happen to response rates in light of the crisis. But there was one interesting data point, which is we had some marketing that had actually gone out the door right before all of our countries went into lockdown. So that marketing landed in Homes during the beginning of lockdown, in particular, for the U.S. and the U.K. And what we actually saw was response rates that slightly exceeded our expectations despite the lockdowns.

We have been, as we said in the announcement, able to do emergency jobs continuously through the pandemic, and we are now doing nonemergency jobs in all our territories as the restrictions get lifted, and they're slightly different in every country and even different in every state here in the U.S. So we have actually taken the action to put some marketing out in the market now, some policy marketing now in the U.K. and the U.S., where we saw those stronger response rates.

It's too early to say what the results of that will be. But certainly, if that responds well, then we would be looking to do more marketing. I would say, for the most part, our partners are supportive of the marketing because they also have seen how we've been there for our customers during the pandemic, and obviously, things still break in your home. So if the testing that's out in the market now comes back positively, then we certainly could ramp marketing back up a little bit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in Checkatrade, even the last 24 hours, the -- there's been a big increase in web traffic. So we're pretty much back to pre-crisis levels. And that's been helped by recommencing the TV advertising and being able to buy media at a 60% discount, which is really helpful. We also conducted a bit of market research. Opinium did it for us back in the beginning in May. And what that's showing is 35% of homeowners are desperate for room revamps, like a workstation or work area, a home gym, a play room or a man cave. 53% have noticed more things wrong with their home, 40% want new decor, 28% want more space, 27% want more storage and 16% want to get rid of ugly wallpaper. So given that we've all been living in our homes more over the last couple of months, I think that bodes well for our Home Experts businesses, not just Checkatrade but for Habitissimo and eLocal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Joe Brent from Liberum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joe Brent, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions, if I may, all with regards to Home Experts. Firstly, could you give us some indication of the retention of trades at Home Experts? Secondly, could you give us an indication of where you think the trades numbers can get to the next year or 2?

And then finally, I think there was a challenge about spreading work more evenly/fairly across the trades. Have you managed to achieve that? And what steps are you taking to make sure a more even flow of work across the trades?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll take all of those. Yes. Thanks, Joe. So on the retention of trades, then the -- that is linked to the even distribution of work, your third question. And we have made good progress on tackling that and getting a fairer distribution to new trades joining. The biggest area of nonretention is new trades in the first 6 months and making sure that they're getting work and justifying their monthly membership fee helps with that. We had a big worry originally that the crisis period would mean that lots of trades were leaving. And in fact, that just hasn't happened. I think it's great that we took proactive action to either give free membership or halve the membership fees in April and May. Given the pickup in workload, then we expect that we'll be back to near or pretty near membership fees from the first of June. So that's looking good.

In terms of trade numbers over the next few years, then we will see it grow. The new free affiliate membership is really helping on trades recruitment. We've got 1 more test that's going live in Scotland from the middle of June, which is a freemium claim your listing. So a trade will be sent an e-mail to say we've put your details on Checkatrade. It's a name-search only, so homeowners wouldn't be able to see it. But the trade would then be able to see that they're on there, check the details and then apply for full free vetting. So I think the combination of those 2 offers will help us on trades recruitment this year. And we still expect to get to the milestone target that we talked about at the Capital Markets Day of between 150,000 and 200,000 trades. There will be a small proportion of those that would be free affiliates compared to paying trades, but we expect to still get to those numbers and still achieve our average revenue per trade of between GBP 1,200 and GBP 1,300 on that milestone. That compares with revenue per trade last year, which has gone over the GBP 1,000 barrier to GBP 1,023.

So I hope, Joe, that answers those 3 questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next, we have Natasha Brilliant from Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Natasha Brilliant, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 3 questions, please. My first one is on Checkatrade, and you've reiterated that your medium-term guidance is still intact. Now, given you've moved out the sort of breakeven target and based on your expectations from, say, the Capital Markets Day last year, do you still think that you would achieve your medium-term profitability targets at around the same time? Or do you think that might have been pushed out a little bit as well? Or in fact, do you think that the growth trajectory to get there would just be a bit deeper from once you breakeven? That's the first question.

The second question is on M&A. And you mentioned that that was on hold at the moment, but you would potentially be interested in some policy books. So I just wanted to ask if that's primarily in the U.S. or other geographies as well.

And then my last question is on Habitissimo. I know it's small, but you exited some South American markets. So can you just explain what wasn't working there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. I will take those 3. So on the first one, yes, as we said, breakeven in Checkatrade will go back by a year to FY '23 as a result of the crisis. We would still expect to achieve our medium-term profitability in our milestone of between GBP 45 million and GBP 90 million of PBT. We'd expect that that would go back by a year as well, in line with the breakeven going back a year.

On M&A coming out of the lockdown, we're very much open for business. David talked about the GBP 330 million of headroom that we have on our facilities. We do expect there will be more opportunities, potentially at keener prices, out there. The number one priority is utility policy books in the U.S. but we're also open to utility policy books across Europe and U.K., and we'll continue on our M&A plan for HVAC.

And then thirdly, on Habitissimo, yes, we have exited from Argentina, Colombia and Peru. They were making a really low contribution. They were a management distraction. Those businesses were all being run from Palma, Mallorca, and so we've reallocated the resource. And the key there is getting the focus on those other territories and particularly on the Spanish and Portuguese markets. So I think sensible refocusing driven by our new Chief Exec.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Will Kirkness from Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Kirkness, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 3 questions, please. First one, just to follow-on Checkatrade. I think you added about 1,000 trades in the 6 months to end of March. I guess that's a quiet period. So I just wondered, following on a bit from Joe's question, how the next 6 months should look. I expect there'd be a pickup there. And then if we think about the sort of true investment, if there's a loss of GBP 10 million, if the revenues have been broadly flat, just for this example, then the costs are more like GBP 50 million in aggregate. So I just wondered what the makeup of that cost is. And then the next year, a little bit dry. So just on intangible additions, how much those -- I think sort of GBP 50 million, how much of those were related to capitalized employee costs.

And then the second one here is just on the reduction in the contract asset. So that's kept coming down ever since it's been put in place back at the start of the FY '19 year, and I would have thought that would have been sort of broadly stable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll take the first 2 and then let David handle the 2 financial ones. So Checkatrade trades recruitment. So we would see a continued growth in trades over the full year and expect to see some growth in the half year. I think it'd be really interesting to see how the free affiliate membership works with trades looking to rebuild their business coming out of crisis and also the freemium trade claim-your-listing test that we're doing in Scotland. But those bode well.

In terms of Checkatrade this year having a low double-digit loss versus the originally anticipated low single-digit loss, then that's really driven by a 40% reduction in our -- a 60% reduction, sorry, in our revenue in the first 2 months of the year, April and May, other costs remaining the same. We agreed that we wouldn't do any furloughing or make any redundancies in Checkatrade. We've put those people to work on acceleration of the -- developing the software platform, building a new database of prospective trades and increasing our recruitment efforts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Bower, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then in terms of -- the 2 sort of intangible questions. On the employee cost, not a significant amount of the capital additions were internal labor being capitalized. Yes. So not a big number there. And in terms of the contract asset, what we've seen there is obviously the -- with respect to the contract that run off of the (technical difficulty), the investor book was the largest element that [a part from that], that could run off now with the -- with that indefinite deal being now ended and just amortized through without booking these.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miriam Mckay, HomeServe plc - Group Communications and IR Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question from the webcast. This is from Nicole Manion at UBS. "At Checkatrade, are the 65% of trades opting to take up paid membership, once their free trial ends, moved to the 50% discount offer or back to more normalized pre-crisis pricing?"

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's the latter. So the 65% that are opting for paid membership after a 3-month free period, that is at the -- they move to full membership prices, which vary from GBP 70 to GBP 100 a month without the 50% discount, which will be disappearing likely at the end of this month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Jane Sparrow from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jane Linsdey Sparrow, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a few on the CapEx number where we had a prolonged period of CapEx investment in Membership, and you referenced a large project coming to an end. So just keen to understand, within your guidance, the CapEx should be slightly down year-on-year in FY '21. What's looking ahead is the kind of underlying Membership CapEx requirement? Because obviously, the investment you're putting into Checkatrade sort of skews that CapEx number. So just keen to understand the underlying Membership requirements.

And secondly, on amortization, what should we expect in terms of step-up in that charge over the next couple of years as the projects that have been in build phase enter the operational phase? I know you turned the CRM system on halfway through the year, but just in terms of these other large projects coming to an end, what we should expect there?

And then just finally, on intangible assets, are there any other investments such as Leakbot in that software component of intangibles? Or is it primarily the systems in the core businesses that are in there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions for David.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Bower, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Group CFO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In terms of the intangibles, there's nothing else similar to Leakbot in the intangible space. The sort of software (inaudible) is a system that we've got. What we've talked about in terms of CapEx going forward, and we talked last year about the Home Experts of around about GBP 10 million or so capital investment program, that will -- would continue. And that's predominantly the Checkatrade, but obviously be some more coming through on Habitissimo and to a lesser extent eLocal, as we develop those platforms. Membership CapEx is starting to come down across the U.K., U.S., parts of Spain. As I said, those big programs are now coming to an end. So that will -- that decrease will continue.

And then in terms of the commercialization, most of those programs, they have already come into play in terms of the big -- probably big for the U.K. system. And as you know, we took about half a year's worth of amortization this year in FY '20 because we switched it on in September. So there will be a note -- there'll be a full year run rate impact of that into FY '21. Across the other systems, they've come on in various stages through the year, and they're all individually a lot, lot smaller.

So we wouldn't expect a significant step-up in terms of the amortization from those intangibles coming through. So yes, there will probably another GBP 4 million, GBP 5 million on the U.K. system and another few million across the other systems as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We have another question from Sam Dindol from Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Samuel Frost Dindol, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions from me. On Checkatrade, just to fully understand the free affiliate membership, is that something that will be gradually phased out once economic conditions ease? Or is that something that you see being sort of a more permanent fixture of that business? And then secondly, in new markets, in Japan, should we expect a similar sort of run rate adjusted operating loss of about GBP 5 million this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll handle both of those. So the 3 affiliate membership, I think if it's working effectively and particularly moving trades from taking free affiliate membership to paid in providing their payment details, then I think it could be an ongoing cost-effective way to recruit new trades.

Secondly, on Japan, then, yes, international development was GBP 4.7 million in FY '20, and we'd expect that to continue at a similar level for the current year. That's a combination of the marketing costs in Japan taking our 50% of the joint venture costs over the next 2 to 3 years, combined with an international development team that are continuing to prospect new potential country opportunities where we can profitably open from day 1 because we've found a home assistance claims handling business that's profitable that we can acquire in the way that we did with [Rapala] in Spain 10 or 12 years ago combined with signing a big utility at the same time. We're not in any big rush to open up new countries, but we think that's an exciting way to extend membership growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question on the webcast from Eds Jeans at Majedie. He asked, "you mentioned the business model at eLocal being unique in its use of affiliates and indicated that this might be leveraged across the group's Home Experts businesses. Are there plans to move the Checkatrade business model in time to a hybrid lead-gen affiliate model, rather than a pure membership model?"

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So great question. There's a lot of learning that we're getting from eLocal. They have a highly automated ping-and-post IVR telephony system, and that's at the heart of our HomeServe Now and Checkatrade now opportunity for doing the smaller and emergency jobs and routing those effectively to local trades that are identified on geofencing and in the customer area and available to do the job now through fastest finger first.

The affiliate model, we haven't been doing much of that in Checkatrade or Habitissimo, signing up other companies that can provide leads. So we are going to do more of that. Checkatrade we are working on and will be launched in about 3 months' time. The ability to be able to -- for a customer to say, I don't want to read down all of the directory listings. I'd just like to tell you that I want a new kitchen. This is my postcode and contact details. My budget is GBP 8,000. Please get a couple of kitchen fitters to contact me. And about 29% of Checkatrade customers would like to have that facility. So that will sit within the directory model. And we've talked about it before is that's what we call the directory-extra model, and that part will be up and running in about 3 months' time. So that's exciting. And I think good learning from eLocal and vice versa, some of the things that we've been doing in Habitissimo and Checkatrade will, in due course, make their way to being developed in eLocal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question on the phone lines from Daniel Cowan from HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Thomas Samuel Cowan, HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Dan here from HSBC. Question is operationally really about repairs and how you've been coping with emergency repost social and how you'd expect that to normalize. I guess it's the gradual process of opening up. But are costs higher or there's densities affected here? I guess short-term doesn't -- it doesn't matter so much. But longer term, could we see a sort of stop-start situation where we sort of enter these sort of rolling lockdowns as it's been foretold by some. How have you been thinking about that? How does that affect the business, I guess, operationally and potentially also in terms of costs going forward, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'll ask Tom to handle that one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas J. Rusin, HomeServe plc - Co-COO & Global CEO of HomeServe Membership & Executive Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So you know what? The first and foremost part was making sure that our technicians, our engineers and our contractors could safely enter home and do a repair and that we can do it in a way where the consumer feels safe as we're going into their home to make the repair. And we are able to do that by placing very proper standards in place for how to do a social-distance repair. We have to go out and source PPE for our contractors and our engineers. In the beginning of the crisis, that was more difficult. Now it's, I would almost say, BAU. The incremental cost of adding PPE to a repair is not significant relative to the cost of repair. We've actually created some videos for -- to educate our customers and our technicians about how to properly receive a repair and do a repair.

So -- and then with respect to the volume of repairs, it obviously came down initially when there were certain repairs that were not deemed essential. What we're seeing now across our territories is that repairs are beginning to come back across both essential and nonessential repairs, and guidance is slowly getting lifted in each of our countries and across the U.S. And in the U.S., as I said before, the restrictions are very different at the state level. So in some states, we can do everything. Closer to New York, it is more restricted.

So I think it was interesting. As soon as countries announced their plans to exit lockdown and they started to issue schedules for what kinds of businesses would open up and when, the volume of our phone just started going up again as consumers got comfort with having us come in and to do their homes. So to answer your questions, I think we will just ramp back up with it. We're certainly capable of managing all of the backlog that we had. In many states and countries, we're doing virtually everything now as the restrictions are lifted. And there isn't a material cost to the addition of the PPE on the repairs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions on the phone lines. So Richard, back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard David Harpin, HomeServe plc - Founder, CEO, Co-COO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd just like to conclude the call by saying thank you very much to everybody. There were 30 questions today. So really good questions, and thank you very much for those. And very much hope that next time we're together, it's back in person. Thank you all very much.