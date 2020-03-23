Edited Transcript of HSTG.L earnings conference call or presentation 27-Feb-20 10:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Hastings Group Holdings PLC Earnings Call

BEXHILL-ON-SEA Mar 23, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Hastings Group Holdings PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Presentation

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [1]

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the London Stock Exchange here on the call for our 2019 financial results. The agenda for today is I'm going to talk you through a few of the highlights of our financials as well as what we have seen in the market in the more recent period. I'll then hand over to John to give you an update on some of the numbers. And then I'll come back to give you an update on strategy and initiatives. And then we'll leave plenty of time in a normal way to take your questions.

Before I start, let me just introduce a couple of members of the executive team. Many of you will be familiar with them. But they'll be joining as part of the Q&A later. David Walker, who runs Claims and Anti-Fraud; and Ed Biemer, who is involved in all of our underwriting activities.

So let me start with a few of the highlights. 2019 financials, as you know, have been shaped by a market environment with elevated claims inflation at 7% to 8% and market premiums improving but not yet matching claims inflation. As referenced in our trading statement in January, this has resulted in an adjusted operating profit of GBP 109.7 million after a one-off charge of GBP 8.4 million for the new Ogden rate. And the calendar year loss ratio for 2019 is 81.6% or 82.6% on a post-Ogden basis.

We've continued to take a disciplined approach in these market conditions and have increased prices ahead of the market throughout 2019. We've grown our customer base by improving our customer retention rates by 5 percentage points with policies up 5% to 2.85 million. So in this market environment, great to still be growing unlike many others. Our capital position remained strong with our net debt remaining stable and a Solvency II capital ratio of 156% at the end of the year or 151% post-dividend. With cash generation remaining strong, we're announcing a final dividend of 5.5p, taking our total dividend to 10p, which is a payout ratio of 88%, above our 65% to 75% target range, as indicated in the January trading statement.

And finally, I'm really pleased with the good progress we've made on our strategy initiatives. We've continued to launch enhanced capability in pricing, anti-fraud and retention. We've launched our new claims partnership successfully. And we're starting to see the benefits of those, including a 6 point improvement in our customer promoter scores for claims. We've launched new digital services and have seen further increases in digital adoption and reduced customer calls to our contact centers. And finally, we have a big focus, as you know, on colleagues and culture and very pleased with the progress we've made on ESG. This includes progress on diversity and wellbeing. And we've achieved our second-highest ever colleague engagement scores in the company's history. We've also made progress on environmental activities, including significantly reduced plastic usage across our sites.

So overall, I suppose although it's not been an easy market environment during 2019, we have a business model built for the digital age. And we remain confident that all of these initiatives leaves us well positioned to deliver further profitable growth as we look ahead.

Let me give you a bit more color on what we're seeing in the market. Firstly, on claims. So claims volumes on a risk-adjusted basis have not been a major factor. But we have seen elevated inflation in the average cost per claim in 2019. The main driver of this remains higher third-party repair and higher costs as well as increases in damage repairs due to the increasing technology in cars, coupled with inflation in the cost of paint, parts and labor. Fraud in bodily injury also remained a material part of overall claims costs. And we have seen a small but higher-than-average number of larger bodily injury claims. As we always do, we continue to monitor bodily injury costs closely, including the impact of potential changes in law firm activity on small- and mid-range bodily injury claims in advance or potentially after whiplash reform. Bringing all that together, we've experienced claims inflation, as I mentioned, in the range of 7% to 8%.

On premiums, we, of course, monitor the price comparison websites day-to-day to optimize our pricing. As you will have seen from the various market statistics, following a period of market premium reductions throughout the second half of 2017 and all of 2018, prices have started to increase during much of 2019, but for most of the year, not yet in line with claims inflation. The trends of increasing prices do look to have continued in the fourth quarter and so far in the early part of 2020.

So in this environment, pricing discipline, as you can imagine, remains a priority for us. We have continued to apply rates ahead of the market. And those have been applied consistently every month, in line with our outlook on claims inflation. I'll talk a bit more about our approach and the way we think about pricing in a minute.

And I know it's sometimes hard to judge who is really being disciplined in applying price increases. So for these results, we thought we would share the data we have on times top on price comparison websites, which effectively measures our competitiveness for new business. And as you can see here, this has come down over 2019 as we have applied price increases ahead of the market average. And although, of course, we would prefer, other things equal, to see our competitiveness improve over time, we are fine and comfortable with this position in this market environment. And I can say we've continued to apply similar rate increases during the fourth quarter and further increases again so far in 2020 and have seen less impact on our competitiveness, suggesting a higher market-wide focus on price increases during this more recent period.

Despite the price increases we've applied and some reduced competitiveness, you'll now we've grown our customer numbers by 5%. This has been achieved through the 5% improvement in retention rates. Our pricing approach is consistent across new business and renewals. Therefore, in light of us pricing ahead of the market, we are particularly pleased to have managed to improve -- to maintain the improvements in the retention rates over the second half of 2019.

And you can see from the bottom right-hand graph that policy growth slowed over the second half with our new business competitiveness falling and our retention rates remaining very strong. With just 2.85 million customers in a very large marketplace, to remind you, 32 million cars in the U.K. and 21 million homes, we remain excited about the substantial growth opportunity ahead of us. But growth may remain measured until market conditions allow us to grow more significantly.

On that note, let me give you a bit of color on how we approach the different drivers behind the loss ratio. So we think about it in 4 parts. The first 2 are us monitoring and responding to market dynamics in terms of overall average premiums and claims inflation. While this is important for us, the more important parts are the bottom 2 here, where we look to differentiate an improved loss ratio performance through enhanced claims and risk selection. And that's what allows us to outperform the market over time.

So taking these in turn briefly. Firstly, as I've said, underlying claims inflation, 7% to 8%. We continue to monitor this closely. But there's nothing at the moment to suggest any change in these market trends in 2020 so far. But of course, it's early in the year, and we have the normal wide uncertainty factors, including the weather, cost of parts, experience on larger bodily injury claims, the impact of claims management company behavior, and more unique to this year, the potential impact of the timing and application of the whiplash reforms. I can confirm at this point though that we have not seen any material impact from the storms in February.

On pricing, our underwriting teams consistently price for our expectations of claims inflation. We recalibrate this on a monthly basis. And importantly, this work is done at a segment- and claims-type level, so we understand not just headline claims inflation but the specific segments or areas where claims inflation or costs are going up. And we then reflect all of that through price increases at an individual customer level.

In addition to this, our retail pricing teams constantly monitor market prices, competitive activity and customer lifetime value, where this work identifies areas of the market -- sorry, I've lost my train of thought. Where we have those areas of the market where higher price increases, in other words, price increases above claims inflation are appropriate, we will appraise -- we will apply those. This would lead, of course, to accelerated price increases at a time when the market allows it at a segment level or overall.

Claims and anti-fraud initiatives are where we can influence our own claims inflation relative to the market. We launched a claims transformation project in the summer of 2018 with the first step being the retender of our claims partnerships. And we continue to invest in market-leading anti-fraud technology and techniques. I'll talk more about this later on. But we are seeing positive lead indicators from all of these initiatives. Given that changes in claims patterns need to be assessed carefully, we will take a prudent approach to recognizing these benefits, in other words, only doing so when they are proven consistently over time and are statistically robust.

The final and probably most important part of what we can control and invest in is the risk selection part of pricing, in simple terms, identifying the good drivers and being competitive for them and avoiding the segments in the market that are higher risk or underpriced. We do this through investing in our people, approach to data and modeling techniques, which has been key to our profitable growth for many years now and continues to be an area of focus with some very good progress made in 2019 and again in 2020 so far. I'll give you a bit more flavor of that in a minute. And I think important just to remind you that in terms of risk selection, we've always taken a consistent approach to our underwriting footprint, pricing approach and reserving, which is not influenced by market conditions, policy growth ambitions or in-period P&L considerations.

And it's these 4 areas all combined, not just the headline premium and claims dynamics, that drive our loss ratio performance. So we continue to target a loss ratio in the 75% to 79% range for the business we are writing. Of course, the timing of how this comes together in our calendar year loss ratio depends on all of these 4 factors and the performance of 2019 written business and the timing of recognition of any claims and pricing benefits. At this early stage in the year therefore, we won't provide more guidance on the 2020 calendar year loss ratio but can reiterate that we are comfortable with our pricing approach.

I'll talk shortly about some of the things we've delivered over the year. But let me hand over now to John to take you through some of the numbers.

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Toby, and good to see everybody here this morning. Good morning to everybody. Let me start, please, with the group results and the income statement for the group.

So gross written premiums are broadly flat year-on-year at GBP 961.6 million. This reflects 4% growth in the number of policies sold during 2019 compared to 2018, offset by a 3% reduction in the average policy price. I'll return to this and pricing dynamics more generally in a minute.

Net earned premiums are also broadly flat year-on-year at GBP 439.3 million. This is due to the earning-through of written premiums and also the increased cost of reinsurance from our January 2018 excess of loss program renewals, particularly related to the February 2017 Ogden discount rate change.

Retail income has grown broadly in line with policy count with the average retail income per customer policy remaining consistent with the previous year at just over GBP 100 per policy. Retail income also remains well diversified across a number of earning streams.

Reinsurance and investment income fell by GBP 20.1 million, largely reflecting reduced profit commission attributable to the loss ratio experienced during the last 12 months. This reduction was partly offset by a GBP 3.5 million improvement in investment income with improved returns on some of our equity and currency investment funds. Taken together, net revenue has, therefore, reduced by 1% to GBP 745.4 million.

Net insurance claims increased by 8% to GBP 358.4 million, reflecting increases in policy count and claims inflation, which I'll talk about shortly.

Acquisition and other expenses, taken together, grew by 8% compared with the prior year. There are 3 elements to this increase. Firstly and the largest element is increased levies and regulatory costs. Secondly, salary costs have increased broadly in line with inflation. And the third element is a number of smaller cost increases, which include IT and operational expenses.

Adjusted operating profit, excluding the impact of Ogden and the VAT refund recognized in the prior year, is GBP 118.1 million, down 33% on the prior year. We recognized in the first half a pretax charge of GBP 8.4 million, reflecting the move in the Ogden rate to minus 0.25%. This, together with the underlying profit and some additional amortization for the commencement of the Guidewire broking platform, has contributed to net income of GBP 71.5 million, profit after tax of GBP 69.7 million and adjusted earnings per share of 10.8p.

So let me talk briefly about what that means for the 2019 targets, which we set a few years ago. As Toby mentioned earlier, the calendar year loss ratio, excluding Ogden, was 81.6%. We continue to price with discipline, targeting a loss ratio in the 75% to 79% range for the business we are writing.

Customer numbers have increased to 2.85 million, primarily driven by the improvements in the retention rate. As we said previously, we won't chase policy growth at the expense of profitability. What we will do is achieve growth when the market conditions allow.

Our payout ratio of 65% to 75% is through-the-cycle target. As Toby mentioned, our total dividend of 10p per share is above that range at 88%. And we will continue to target a 65% to 75% range over time.

Net debt has remained stable over 2019 at just over GBP 230 million whilst investment in the business and supporting the dividends paid. Our leverage multiple has increased to 2.1x or 2x excluding the impact of Ogden. We expect this leverage multiple to reduce over time as we deliver increased earnings.

Our pre-Ogden combined operating ratio for 2019 was 97%, which comprises an expense ratio of 15.4% and a pre-Ogden calendar year loss ratio of 81.6%. The expense ratio has increased 1 percentage points over the prior year, primarily relating to higher Motor Insurers' Bureau and Financial Services Compensation Scheme underwriting levies. Despite this increase, our expense ratio remains relatively low and one of the best in the industry. This will continue to be the case. Cost management remains a key area of focus for us.

As noted in the bottom left-hand table, the pre-Ogden calendar year loss ratio represents an accident year loss ratio of 81.8% and positive prior year development of 0.2%. Prior year development is slightly lower than recent years, representing a small number of larger bodily injury claims, as Toby mentioned.

And turning to the bottom right-hand table, and again as Toby mentioned earlier, underlying claims inflation is in the region of 7% to 8%. The benefit from the change in risk mix we spoke about at the half year results is starting to earn through with our reported claims inflation lower at 4%. Underlying full year average written premiums on a risk-adjusted like-for-like basis were 5% higher than the average for 2018, with the second half average up more than that as we continued to increase rates throughout 2019. The reported average written premium per policy has reduced by 3%. This is due to the change in mix. And to remind, we continually refine the mix of businesses we identify segments of relative value in the market. The impact of mix is 9% as we have brought in yet more new data sources, which we're identifying greater opportunities in the lower risk segments of the market. The success of our operational initiatives has also resulted in a shift to a higher proportion of renewal business, which attract lower average premiums. Meanwhile, underlying earned premiums are up 1%, a more modest increase as the earn-through isn't yet fully benefiting from the premium increases applied over the recent period.

The group continues to generate significant levels of cash with GBP 141 million of free cash generated during 2019, including the GBP 65 million of dividends from Advantage. You can see in the bottom chart our strong track record of cash generation within the group, driven by the highly cash-generative retail business and dividends from our underwriting business.

During 2019, we paid out GBP 89 million of dividends to our shareholders and invested GBP 22 million in capital expenditure, primarily reflecting continued investments in data and analytics, technology and further enhancements to our digital offering and improvements to our Guidewire capability.

We continue to invest in significant capability to drive long-term profitable growth. And we, therefore, expect to continue to spend approximately GBP 25 million per annum on capital projects.

Our debt servicing costs were GBP 8 million, primarily relating to the 3% coupon paid on our GBP 250 million, 7-year investment-grade senior bond. And our net debt position has stayed stable over the year at approximately GBP 230 million and our revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

We ended the year with a healthy capital position at Advantage with a pre-dividend Solvency II capital ratio of 156% or 151% after taking account of the dividend that is expected to be paid to the group in the first half of 2020. Advantage remains debt-free, has own funds that are all Tier 1 capital-eligible. It continues to be highly capital-generative. And as we've previously advised, the Solvency II capital ratio will be maintained within the 140% to 160% range. We were also pleased that we successfully placed our 2020 reinsurance deals with the same level of cover as prior year with strong demand and at competitive rates. Advantage has a strongly rated, well-diversified investment portfolio, prioritizing capital preservation before investment return, with an overall credit rating of A+, consistent with the prior year.

Before I hand back to Toby, let me briefly comment on the whiplash reforms and the FCA review of pricing practices. On whiplash reforms, the official date remains to be an April implementation. But there is still some uncertainty surrounding this. Given the uncertainty, we are not yet pricing in the benefits of the reforms and will continue to monitor announcements and industry dynamics closely. On the FCA review of pricing practices, the FCA released its interim report in Q4 2019. The work is ongoing, and we await the final report, which is due in Q1 2020. We're fully supportive of the reforms. And with a relatively new book of customers, which are price-sensitive, we believe we are well positioned.

I'll now pass back to Toby, who will talk about the progress we're making towards our strategic priorities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, John.

So on progress on initiatives and strategy. To remind you, we set out a new vision with our full year results a year ago. And that vision was unified under the headline of becoming the U.K.'s best and biggest digital insurance provider and sets out our ambition for ongoing profitable growth through technology and the investment areas to achieve that vision. Or put it a different way, you will have seen that we are pricing discipline at the moment and will continue to do so in the near term. But we, as a team, intend to take this medium-sized business and, over time, transform it into a market leader. And as you can see in the middle of the page, we have some clear areas of focus. So let me give you a quick update on the progress of some of these.

So firstly, on pricing. I hope it doesn't come as too much of a surprise if I say that insurance risk models across the industry are still generally poor at identifying customers likely to have an accident or not in any period. There is, therefore, huge remaining scope to improve the models and to better identify over- or underpriced segments of the market. In total, the teams have made over 250 changes to our underwriting rates during 2019. Each of these changes improves our pricing by raising prices for underpriced segments and reducing prices for overpriced segments. These changes were enabled by adding 25 new data variables, many of which we know our competitors aren't using.

On anti-fraud, the ABI estimates that it cost the industry GBP 1.2 billion per year. So avoiding fraud is critical to sustainable risk selection and performance. You will know that we launched our next-generation anti-fraud platform during 2019. And although we thought we were already good at identifying fraud, the new platform has given us further enhanced capability and has led to a 96% increase in the number of fraud cases identified compared to 2018.

And we gave some examples of anti-fraud at our half year results. But one more recent example is a fraud case we named [Operation Kennedy]. So just to make that come to life, we introduced new device tagging software. And as a result of that, we're recently able to identify a ghost broking ring, which had used one mobile phone to purchase 19 different policies using multiple IP addresses. And that same device was linked to 36 previous quotes. The policies themselves appear to be genuine. So without this device data, we previously, or another insurance company today that doesn't have that technology, would most likely have been hit by fraudulent claims from those fraudulent policies.

And for this example plus many more, we stopped claims from being paid and use the data to introduce additional controls at point of quote or point of sale. And we also package up the evidence for the police, which is good for the industry in the medium term, but great for us immediately because it reduces our exposure to these claims and further enforces and enhances our reputation, so fraudsters shift their focus to other insurance companies.

Next on to claims. The first step in our claims transformation was to launch the large-scale tender for our repair network. This was completed successfully on-time during 2019 with our 3 new partners now live: Vizion, Autoglass and Enterprise. Vizion and Autoglass were live in August with a very smooth transition. And the final partner, Enterprise, was launched on-time in the fourth quarter.

And although we do expect ongoing inflation in repair costs, through Vizion, we now have access to the largest repair network in the U.K. with over 700 garages and also covering the vast majority of vehicle types. Autoglass, which provide us with mobile repair capability, which is lower cost than in-garage repairs, is already handling 10% of our repairs, which is about 6% higher than prior. Enterprise, also with a significantly larger fleet, manage our credit services for non-fault claims, leading to improved commercials as well as improved customer service.

Another key area of focus for 2019 has been intervention to mitigate third-party claims inflation. We have successfully been able to contact a larger number of third parties involved in accidents with our policyholders and been able to offer them our repair services, avoided them using expensive claims management companies. Applying our expertise in data and analytics, we've managed to improve these intervention rates by 8 percentage points, which is very meaningful.

As we've already mentioned, although we think further claims inflation is likely during 2019, overall, we're seeing positive lead indicators from many of these initiatives, which we will recognize prudently. And as well as improved financials, maybe more importantly, our claims transformation program also has customer outcomes at its heart. Our new partners bring a digitalized and streamlined customer proposition with customers, for example, able to book repairs at their preferred garage online. And this, alongside other benefits, has supported a 6 point improvement in our claims net promoter scores.

Moving on to digital. In digital, we've seen record levels of customer adoption. We've continued to launch regularly new enhanced functionality on the mobile app as well as the MyAccount service with improved user experience. This includes more self-serve functionality, improvements to renewals and the integration of the new claims repair partners. Digital is now the preferred channel for most customers with some of the results shown here on the right, including 38% of policy changes, including changes of address and changes of vehicle, made digitally during 2019. 550,000 customers have downloaded the mobile app with a 4.7 star rating on iOS. And that makes it one of the highest-rated mobile apps in the country. And all our digital channels together have an 11% higher customer -- or 11 point higher customer net promoter score than our overall score.

All of this coming together has contributed to an 18% reduction in customer service calls per policy. As you can see from the graph on the bottom right, that trajectory is continuing. This is a promising start. And we have further actions underway to continue to improve digital customer service and reduce call volumes. This will enable us to continue to improve our margins over time, increase retention rate and support our low-cost model and competitive advantage.

On home, also some good progress. It's an area where you can expect to see continued focus during 2020 and beyond. To remind you briefly of the opportunity, it's very large, 21 million homes, an increasing adoption of price comparison websites now nearly at 60%. Home is on Guidewire for us, as you know, which brings an enhanced product offering with multiple products and improved customer journeys. That, combined with the continued investment in our underwriting capability, means we are back in growth mode. And live customer policies increased 27% to 209,000. We will continue to grow in a disciplined way while we roll out further underwriting capability, build up data and review the profitability closely as we go.

We will now also start to focus a bit more over the coming years on testing new product propositions with customers. With our modern technology stack now in place, we're very well placed to test these new propositions. And this will support our strategy to diversify and to take advantage of new, usually technology-enabled, ways of meeting customer needs that start to potentially move the industry in a different way and direction over time. This will all be consumer-led. And we hope to trial a number of new propositions, including potential app-based products, multiyear and multi-cover propositions, amongst others. We're still working on our plans in this area, so we won't cover much more today. But the cost of these trials is low. It will be over a number of years. And we will, of course, come back at the appropriate time and talk about some of these in more detail, should they become significant and exciting.

And finally, I thought we'd give you a brief update on ESG. We've reduced our CO2 emissions again from 0.55 in 2018 to 0.41 tons in 2019, particularly by improving our energy usage. We're really pleased with the progress here. As I spoke about at the half year results, we've also pretty much removed all single-use plastics from our sites, saving millions of cups, food containers and cutlery from entering landfill.

Diversity and wellbeing is high on our priorities with us being members of the Time to Change and also the 30% Club, supporting female diversity in senior positions. And I'm pleased to say that we've achieved that target a year early. That's a good start but only a start. And continuing to build diversity across the organization, including the senior team, remains an area of focus. We've also increased our attention on wellbeing and colleagues, as I've mentioned, have supported a great range of charitable causes and done other good work, leading to the second-highest ever colleague engagement scores in the company's history.

And so finally, to summarize and bring it all together. 2019 financials have been impacted by the market environment. Claims inflation has been elevated, market premiums have not kept pace, but we're encouraged to see more promising signs in the second half of 2019 and in early 2020. We continue to monitor and navigate the market premium environment, claims trends and the impact of regulatory reforms. And we'll continue to tread through this environment with pricing discipline as a priority. We're pleased to say that trading so far in 2020 has started in line with expectations, and we've continued to make good progress on our initiatives. And the pace of change is therefore continuing. And finally, as you've heard, our vision remains unchanged: We remain focused on building the U.K.'s best and biggest digital insurance provider.

On that note, let me close off today's presentation, as I always do, by saying a big thank you to all of our colleagues across the company for what they do for each other and for customers. And we will now open the floor to any questions.

Questions and Answers

James Pearse, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Pearse from RBC. First one is just on claims inflation. I know you've pointed towards 7% to 8%. I just -- are there any signs of improvement? Have you -- are you seeing any trends there?

And second question is on your leverage multiple. So I mean, do you have a hard cap on your leverage multiple? Or you're comfortable with it moving above the 2x than it is at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me talk about claims inflation, and then John can talk about the net debt. So on claims inflation, look, we monitor the trends closely every month. I think we've said that 2020 trading has started in line with our expectations. And I guess, you can kind of mention that we've not seen any adverse impact from the weather. I think it's also fair to say that we are not at this stage calling out any signs of improvements in that rate of inflation. Therefore, we are continuing to price for 7% to 8% claims inflation. If the trends start to change then we will obviously consider how we best respond to that. And of course, in that context, we would be very supportive of the whiplash reform and hope that it goes ahead quickly because that could be one of the drivers of claims cost starting to fall away this year.

John, net debt leverage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The debt leverage, of course, is a function as much as anything at the moment of the operating results. So in that context, we don't feel uncomfortable with the level of -- it's at the moment. What’s important to us is the absolute level, which, as I say, has been maintained at about GBP 230 million, which effectively reflects the bond that we've got in place, GBP 250 million-plus netted down by some excess cash, so comfortable at those levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ming Zhu, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ming Zhu from Panmure Gordon. Three questions, please. Your payout ratio was 88% more than your target, which was already guided. But your SCR is 151%, which is the mid of your target range. Why didn't you just pay a bit more dividend? So if it into your -- I mean, are you trying to hold at the midrange? Or are you actually holding some more admissions for 2020 just in case that things doesn't improve as fast as you would like to?

And my second question is any guidance you could give in terms of expense ratio going forward? Because I think you previously said you plan to have other customers on Guidewire. So are we going to expect that 15.4% to improve this year and onwards?

And my third question is what -- we're only 2 months into 2020, and API's average premium and pricing was encouraging in Q4. Have you seen the same trend going forward into the first 2 months so far? And how much do you think that Q4 figure reflects the seasonality?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, do you want to lead on the Solvency capital ratio and dividend? And then I'll take the other 2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the payout ratio is, as you say, 88%. I think as much as anything in arriving at that is signaling some cautious optimism because as much as anything what the Board looks at is the outlook for the next year. And we're still guiding towards, over the medium term, that payout ratio of 65% to 75%. But at this point in the cycle, I feel comfortable going over that.

In terms of the Solvency capital ratio, 151% after the declaration of the dividend that is anticipated from Advantage, it's in the middle of the range. It's very important to us that our underwriting subsidiary remains well-capitalized. Clearly, there is a bit of extra capacity there but -- in terms of further dividend payout, but as we see it at the moment and the outlook, we feel very comfortable being in the middle of that range.

And then I think you asked a question about expense ratio, on which, for 2019, I think it's hit 15.4%. I wouldn't see that changing significantly over time. And there are probably 2 offsetting features here. So on the one hand, we are seeing opportunities for savings. We do take costs very seriously. We're making investments in order to realize savings, and those investments are not just for -- to enhance the customer's experience on our digital initiatives, but they will lead to savings. And that will allow some of the old world insurance costs to be released. But we plan to grow, and we will invest for the future. And what we're looking to do to reduce the old world cost is give capacity for investment in the future. But to come back to it, I think, it's at that expense ratio, which as you know, is competitive across the insurance industry. We're content with that level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's almost a good problem to have that we are reducing calls. As you've heard, 18% reduction in customer services calls. Guidewire is a better platform, more efficient, that is giving us the benefits.

On the other hand, John and I are getting presented with fantastic business cases by the teams for new investments in digital claims, anti-fraud in the way that we've talked about. And for now, we've done as subscribed. The cost savings we are getting are being netted out by these attractive business cases, but I think you should regard that as a good problem that you should worry more when those business cases start running out and we start delivering cost savings because we've run out of areas to invest.

And on premium dynamics, I can confirm that, yes, we have seen a continuation of the Q4 trends in the year-to-date so far. It's early days, but it does look like we are seeing continued pricing discipline from more players in the market than we saw in the first half of 2019. And to remind you, the new industry levies and new reinsurance costs also kick in from the 1st of January. We have already priced for those, and it looks like many others in the market have done the same. Or in other words, we've not seen a material impact on our competitiveness from having priced for all of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dominic Alexander O'Mahony, Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dominic O'Mahony, Exane BNP Paribas. Three questions, if that's all right. The first is a, I guess, relatively technical question about the SCR. I think 9% or 10% inflation in the SCR, despite top line flattish. Is that just a function of claims inflation? What's driving that, the size of that increase?

The second is on the FCA. We've spoken about -- or sorry, you've spoken about your pricing review. In the annual sector views that they published a couple of weeks ago, not only did they highlight your pricing, but they also highlighted ancillary sales where they do see some customer detriment. They highlighted gap insurance, car hire excess and rental and accidental damage. Could you just help us understand how important those lines are for you? What your perspectives are on the outlook there?

Then the final point on pricing. If your -- if claims inflation is sort of 7% or 8% and you want to get it back to sort of 7% to 9% or below. Then presumably, that means you need to price 10-ish. Is that a realistic sense of what you're pricing right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Dominic...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, would you like to start with the technical question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think, Dominic, what the 9% or 10% inflation on the SCR, I think, is the movement between the full year 2018 post-dividend SCR of 168% and the same number of full year 2019 of 184%, yes. That's not a -- it's not a -- that's a function, of course, of the requirements that we have in place, which as much as anything is a function of the growth in the business one period to the next rather than anything else. I wouldn't put it particularly down to claims inflation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Happy to take that one offline, if that would be helpful.

On the FCA's work on ancillary and add-ons, I think it's fair to say that the products that they cite as examples are irrelevant for us. We either don't have them at all or they are a tiny part of our overall ancillary income. And we are very comfortable with our approach to checking with customers whether they want those products. What I mean by that is we don't sell them. We just present them to customers. We have no bonuses, no incentive schemes for any of these products to be sold. And we are comfortable with the tests that the FCA have guided us on on value measures for those products.

And a technicality to remind you of, but a lot of what we report in our retail ancillary income line is actually the difference between the price between our premier proposition and our standard proposition. So that's not really where customers are buying an add-on. They are just buying the premium proposition. So we report that a bit definitely to other insurance companies that makes our ancillary income look inflated, but that's not the area of focus for the regulator. So actually, the amount of income that's -- if you want to put it in your words, at risk from potential regulatory work in this space is actually much lower than our reported numbers.

And then on pricing, I guess, I talked through the 4 buckets of how we think about it. Let me make it come to life. I hope maybe an example helps. So let's assume there is a segment that's producing a 75% loss ratio in our book overall. So you are right, the question of overall claims inflation and premium dynamics matter there. If that segment is inflate -- their claims costs are inflating at 7% to 8%, then we need to make sure that we price for 7% to 8% to keep the loss ratio at 75%. And if we want to improve it, then we need to price for greater than that. So we are not saying that we are pricing for more than claims inflation, but you've heard very clearly that we are pricing in line with our latest view on claims inflation. Where -- how I -- how we bridge it then is that segment with that 75% loss ratio, well, of course, have a whole bunch of claims activity within that on bodily injury, third-party costs, accidental damage. And the claims initiatives we've talked about are designed to reduce those claims costs.

And then on the pricing side, usually, what we find when we add new data is that that one segment with a 75% loss ratio isn't really one segment. You can break it out into multiple segments. And if I'd keep it simple, imagine 2 segments, one with 100% loss ratio, one with a 50% loss ratio. And if you can use your new data to identify that in a way that competitors can't, you can see how the impact of the loss ratio from that sort of activity is far more powerful than whether you are matching claims inflation or not. So that is how we think about the loss ratio and the guidance we're giving.

Now as you can see, there is quite a lot of uncertainty in all of those factors when you're 2 months in. We're not a business that, as you know, smoothens earning or its loss ratio performance through prior-year reserve releases. Therefore, for us, with 10 months to go, there is enough uncertainty that we feel it would be inappropriate to provide a lot more guidance. But as we've said, we are confident about our approach to pricing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andreas de Groot van Embden, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Financials Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andreas van Embden, Peel Hunt. I have a question about your quota share reinsurance panel arrangements. Whether -- the volatility in your earnings is really driven by either forward-earning of those profit commissions and you're between 75% and 79% loss ratio. Or more recently, when you go towards 82%, your profits are impacted by these clawbacks. Just wonder, given where we are in the loss ratio range today, and let's assume it's not really going to move materially in 2020, would it be worthwhile revisiting that quota share program and just try and see whether some of that sort of profit commission volatility can be taken out? I'm not sure if that really limits your upside, but it might protect your downside.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's because in simple terms, protecting your downside just costs you more because that's the way insurance works. So we do look at that trade-off very carefully. I don't know if, John, if you want to add any color to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean, that's right. It is a trade-off between how much the program costs you, of course, the benefits that you get from it. We are very aware of the falloff on reinsurance commissions with the program that we've got in place, but of course, the other angle on this is the capital relief that you get. We look at it carefully each year in the third quarter of each year and feel comfortable with the current construct, both from an excess -- a quota share basis in excess of loss.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At which you all do is for each quota share partner, program by program, layer by layer, the guys run the models on the different scenarios, the trade-offs between the insurance, the stop-loss points, the profit shares or the commission shares, and you've described them, and we think we optimized for all of that relatively well. But it's a very scientific program and it is reviewed from scratch every year to make sure we're getting the best balance.

Greig?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me? Greig Paterson, KBW. Can I sneak in 4 questions? One is mix outlook for 2020.

Second part question is your Gibraltar underwriting entity not only pays a dividend to the center of the group, but also payers. I forget what you call it, an IP charge or whatever is. Could you just quantify what that was in this year? And what it was the previous year?

Second -- and then third question, one of the industry problems this year was supply -- sorry, demand exceeding supply in garages. I was wondering if there's been an increase in garage capacity in the industry, and hence, that would bring some downward pressure on industry claims inflation in 2020.

And then finally, question 4. If you look at the whiplash, all examples of MoJ portal reforms, there's usually quite a severe spike in frequency in the months leading up to it. I was wondering if some of your commentary around the same. Isn't the beginning of that whiplash frequency spike starting for the April reforms, I wonder if you could just talk around that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you. We'll take those one by one. Ed, are you happy to just a bit of color on the mix changes and how that might feed through into 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Biemer, Hastings Group (Finance) plc - MD of Underwriting Services [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So Toby talked about the number of changes that we made over the last year, over 250. So we made a number of changes. We didn't really change any approach. But in this year, we actually saw the average churn of what we're writing drop. That was driven by a few large changes that we found that impacted the whole book of business.

We talked about 25 new rating variables. A few of those rating variables this year were continuous in the sense that they hit the whole book rather than just hitting a small segment of the book. When you introduce a variable that hits the whole book, you get lots of ups and lots of downs. And in these instances, in a couple that we did, we saw lots of downs, right? That was really good because it's going to make us more profitable as we go. And those will continue to earn in throughout this year. So there's room for a little bit more down, but as we've been making changes since then, we're more back to our normal approach in what we see, not the normal approach, but the normal results in the sense that the average changes are even to slightly up at this point. And that could...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's underwritten?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Biemer, Hastings Group (Finance) plc - MD of Underwriting Services [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's underwritten, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on your second question about the 2 legal entities and the flows between them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So there's 2 transfers that have come from Gibraltar. One is your dividend and the other transfer is much larger, significantly larger transfer for sharing and to pay for intellectual property capital, i.e. another dividend. I was wondering how big that number was this year versus last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So there is a lot of work that the U.K. broker does on behalf of the underwriter and there is payments from the insurance entity to pay for that as there is for other insurance companies that outsource different parts of their activities. And then separately, as Greig says, we have a dividend from the insurance company up to the group level. And we don't disclose the intercompany transfers. So happy to try and give you some color on that offline if that's helpful, but it's not something we disclose.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You won't see that disclosed here, but we might be able to help you with that, Greig.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You could work it out by doing your cash flow and doing -- the Board is process, so I was just hoping to just give it to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We like to keep you busy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You could also look at the subsidiary accounts as well because that's probably the place to go, but why don't we talk about that afterwards?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then the garage...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garage network?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capacity in the industry and the spot...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David, can we talk about garage network capacity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Walker;MD, Insurer Services, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the question was capacity under pressure and are we seeing any relief on that? And what are we assuming forward, I guess, would be the next question.

So no current relief in terms of capacity. Networks are under pressure, particularly because of the increasing levels of technology required, it requires different kinds of machinery often to repair, and different skill sets, particularly now much more around data recalibration, all those kind of areas that are new in from what used to be a world of kind of panel repairs. So we're not seeing any new investment in and we're not assuming that that situation will get any better over the course of 2020, which is why we have the inflation assumptions that we do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Along whiplash and Q4, and whether there is a spike then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In Jan and Feb as well because we noticed...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then we would -- I think we've said already that we will monitor carefully, as we always do. But in particular, during this period, the changes in activity from claims management firms before and after, frankly, whiplash reforms. But at this point, not calling out any material changes in behavior. So that hasn't shaped our Q4 or January, February economics.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Denham, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Denham, Morgan Stanley. It's been a while since you've updated us on your XoL cost savings. It's been a few years of plus whatever, minus whatever. Just if there's a number you're happy to disclose for now?

Just secondly, how do you expect your retention rates to develop going forward? Is your work still ongoing? Are you still expecting that to flow through? And then just going back to H '19, how much of that was one-off on the loss ratio from things such as weather BI, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what was the time period in the last question? You said...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Denham, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just that either full year '19 or 2H '19, just one of that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. John, do you want to cover off the XoL costs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On XoL cost, no, we don't disclose those. You'll be aware, across the industry, they have increased. On the 1/1 renewals, that's a function of the Ogden rate change as much as anything in July of last year.

What I would say is we were pleased with the terms that we got. And if anything, we believe that we're at the lower end of the rate compared with what we've heard elsewhere in the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Think you might have heard speculation of 15% to 25% sort of levels of increase on the XoL costs left on the center. We would be at the lower end of that.

Retention rate. Look, we're really pleased that the combination of operational activities, pricing activities, Guidewire increased our retention rate during the first half of 2019, and even more pleased that trend continued. We said that we thought it was stable, driven by long-term capability build rather than temporary phenomena, and that is what has played out in the second half of the year with continued very strong retention rates. The retention program that we created to continue to work through all of the opportunities that we identified continues, so that program continues with investment and support behind it. I think it's fair to say, as you can imagine, that they picked off the low-hanging fruit first. And therefore, the next stage of work will be a bit more incremental, but we do have the work ongoing and hope that we can maintain or, where possible, even increase the retention rate a bit more over time.

And then on claims costs for 2019, would say that we saw some, I guess, more one-off factors in Q4, including the larger number of bodily injury claims that we've described. Most of the rest of what we saw in 2019, we would say, is ongoing trends and, hence, we are sitting here today still expecting 78% claims inflation and pricing for it.

Is there any more color we can give you on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Denham, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just if you can put a number around what to expect going away in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of the claims initiatives then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Denham, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Or just in terms of if you had bad weather in 4Q, what's the natural impact, just from natural phenomenon?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I guess what we're saying is we expect 7% to 8% market-wide claims inflation. We've got our own claims initiatives. And we've previously guided to just over GBP 10 million of potential benefits from those. And as we sit here today, we have no reason to guide you differently. So 7% to 8% market-wide dynamics. Our own claims initiatives designed to counteract that, including that order of magnitude from the claims initiatives that we've talked about.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benjamin Cohen, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Cohen at Investec. I just wanted to ask one thing. I appreciate you're clearly unwilling to give a guidance for full year 2020. Given the way that your business is written though, could we ask of you maybe some sort of outlook for at least the first half of this year, given that you've already presumably written most of the business that is going to be earned? You've got what seems like a fair grip in terms of claims trends as you see them. I just wonder if we narrow it down, is there less of a delta? And in that context, do you think you'll be able to get improvement, either on the first half of last year or, indeed, the full year 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think hard to provide this view with a lot more guidance. As I said, we have been pricing for the 75% to 79% loss ratio for a good little while now. We're confident with our pricing approach, confident about the claims and underwriting benefits in the way that I've talked about. There's quite a lot of uncertainty remaining even in the remaining 4 months, whether whiplash reforms or other factors that could still move the loss ratio. And so I think hard for us to be more precise at this stage other than to reiterate, again, in 2020, trading has started in line with our expectations and we're confident about our approach to pricing.

One more, Greig?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just listening to -- can you hear me? All right. Just listening to direct line and yourselves for fraud initiatives. I was wondering -- I mean, 2 things would be going on. One, there could be an increasing trend in fraud and you're just identifying this increasing trend or you, 2, have introduced new IP that's actually capturing a high percentage or if you can just give us some kind of color on what your opinion is on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We would say that there is a continuation of a trend in increasing fraud across the industry. Therefore, a part of what we talk about is an industry trend. But more importantly, we are very clear on the new tools and software and the anti-fraud platform that we have put in place. And that is definitely identifying fraudulent cases that our competitors would not be able to identify unless they have the same technology in place and we would not have been able to identify previously. And we are confident that most of our competitors are not yet using those technologies. So I think, for now, there is definitely an intellectual property game still being played out that is of great value and what, we believe, we're doing quite well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivan Bokhmat, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - CEEMEA Banks Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays. I've got one question. How important, in your view, is maintaining the dividend in absolute terms? I mean, the reason I'm asking this question is I look at the cash generation, and I appreciate that, for 2019, there is still a benefit from higher earnings in that cash generation number. And going forward, it may be a lot closer with the absolute amount of dividend that you've paid or will pay for this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I guess, one way of answering that is to look at the dividend we paid last year and this year and, therefore, not very important that, in absolute terms, that we maintain it. I think what it comes back to, Ivan, is outlook for the business and our confidence in the markets and our positioning in that. And hence, coming back to 5.5p, which is, one, of course, just optimism. I mean, clearly -- and then that's -- we have the wherewithal around that and as the -- I think it was one of the questions asked earlier, there's further capacity within the capital ratios in Advantage as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Bateman;Berenberg;Equity Research Analyst, [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Bateman from Berenberg. Just looking at some of your reserve -- very basic reserving ratios. There seems to be a slight increase -- positive increase in those ratios. I don't know if this just ties into your SCR increase a little bit as well, but has there been any change to your reserving policy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. So same reserving approach, same team, same third-party validation of all of that. Therefore, no change in our approach.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Bateman;Berenberg;Equity Research Analyst, [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I'm just looking at that 610 to 650, roughly, increase in net reserves?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Bateman;Berenberg;Equity Research Analyst, [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's no change to policy there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's no change to the policy. And in fact, it goes back to the question earlier, which -- on the increase in the SCR. It's a part of the reason for that on a reference growth. So the growth that you see there in the total liabilities would be one of the reasons that we're -- the regulatory requirement for capital is increased, but there had been no change in policy, as Toby said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd ask a question. In 2017, on an IFRS basis, you increased the margin on the reserves and you haven't released it in -- you didn't release it in 2018. Seeing from the numbers, you haven't released it in 2019. I think that number is something like GBP 30 million or GBP 20 million. I'm trying to remember what the number is. Are you going to continue leaving that additional prudence that you introduced in '17 going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, Greig, as you know, we don't disclose the level of margin that's included on top of best estimates within the total reserves. All I would -- I mean, there's been a small release, as we've disclosed, in the total reserves for 2019. The level of the margin, all I would say, is relatively unchanged for 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I forgot to add. Both the percentage margin and the way we calculate it have not changed in any material way during the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Alexander Worth, Hastings Group Holdings plc - Group CFO & Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These financial were not shaped by any movements in there.

Any final questions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greig N. Paterson, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited, Research Division - MD, SVP and U.K. Analyst [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was hoping someone would ask about the bodily injury. A few big cases. Can you just talk us through them? There's a lot of systemic issue with your underwriting. Something went wrong, factoring demand this year? It's a 2018 problem, isn't it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's a small number of larger bodily injury claims. Mostly that came through in Q4, but of course, with bodily injury, there are normally claims you already had on the register that pop up by accidents that happened before. And they are spread over a number of the prior years with the slight bias towards '16 and '17 actually. And no, no concerns that there is any change in the book or underlying performance. You just get normal volatility in these large bodily injuries. You get good periods and slightly unfortunate periods and it all evens out over time. And there's nothing we've seen in the underlying data that suggest any change in trends, just the volatility going against us for Q4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hopefully, I'm asking only one follow-up on [LVI]. One of your competitors has pointed to sort of in spite of LVI settlements. Is that something you would recognize as a market trend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Adriaan van der Meer, Hastings Group Holdings plc - CEO & Director [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A little bit, but not as material as they called out.

Any final questions? Great. Well, thank you, as always, for joining us this morning. We are, of course, as always, available for any further questions. But thank you for your time.