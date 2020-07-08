Edited Transcript of HSS.L earnings conference call or presentation 27-May-20 10:59am GMT

Full Year 2019 HSS Hire Group PLC Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the full year 2019 results call hosted by Steve Ashmore. My name is Deborah, and I'm your event manager. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties that the conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

And now I will hand over to Steve. Thank you. Steve, please go ahead.

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [2]

Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our results update. I'm joined, socially distant, appropriately, by Paul Quested.

Story continues

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [3]

Good morning, everybody.

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [4]

And we should take you through the deck as it stands. So first thing to focus on is the agenda. Normally in these sessions, we will take you through the financial year '19 results and then give you a little bit of an update on the strategy. But obviously, as something rather large has happened in the last few weeks that we want to update you on our progress, which is COVID-19. So consequently, we'll be structuring the presentation as '19 results, then we'll give an update on COVID and we'll give you some color as to what we've been doing, the actions we've taken and how trading has been, so you can get a clear picture. And then we'll wrap it up with a strategy update bringing it all together at the end.

So looking at the full year highlights. There's a Slide #4, for those that have got the pack in front. A couple of key points on that one. First one, we want to spend a little bit of time on financial year '19 results. And the reason simplistically is great year, a second consecutive year of record profits for us. So we're really proud that, and it's a testament to the team, the business and its durability that we set out a plan, and we're delivering to that plan. Hence, the second point, we talk about strategy. It's really a game plan, and we're delivering to that. And as we step through the deck, we'd like to highlight a few points and the progress we're making and show you where we're at.

The second clear point on there is COVID-19. Obviously, it has affected massively UK PLC, we're part of that. Our reaction to it is, number one, creating an environment which is safe for our colleagues and customers. So that was our first step. In parallel, making sure that the continuity of supply for the critical customers, whether it's the nightingale hospitals or the retail sector. And finally, we've seen opportunities, and I'll talk about those, to leverage our technology that we've been developing and that we launched actually this time last year.

And the final piece on that is this, the cash and RCF headroom. So that stands at the 23rd of May at GBP 66.7 million. So if you looked at what's deferrable, it's probably GBP 8 million of that. So actually, cash in hand, if you want to look at it like that, GBP 59 million, which is probably one of the best stats that we've ever produced at this time -- well, there's definitely at this time of the year, but in any presentation.

Now what we've done, we'll take you through the actions we've taken to deliver that. But it's also worth highlighting the final point there. We've got really positive dialogue with our lenders. I guess you'd say that we would say that, but it's genuinely true. I think there's a real 2-way effort, and I think Paul will highlight that as we step through the deck.

So if you step on the slide, thank you, we're just going to focus for a few moments on financial year '19. It's the usual slide that we present. We talk about our profitability, our returns. We talk about our revenue then leverage, and then how we will be progressing against the game plan. So if you look to the profitability, we're really proud to be able to announce that EBITDA at GBP 63.9 million, which was a 6.6% growth year-on-year, and our margin progressed up to 19.5%. And so we're really proud because it's a record set of numbers in the history of the group. So team's done a terrific job there.

That flows through to EBITA. So that's lifted, again, 1.3 percentage points over 1% -- sorry, to 8.1%. And also, we've got that improvement in return on capital employed. You can see a progression of 4.1 percentage points to 20.8%, which we're really pleased about. And that's part of our balance scorecard. We hit over 20% on that, and I'll talk about that in a second.

Revenue. Again, good growth, 3.9%. As usual, it's split into 2 elements. One is the owned asset, which is rental hire. And the second bit is the services. Now both have progressed well, rental growing 1.3%. If we looked at stripping out the adverse seasonal impacts, we can see 3% growth, and that is a great performance against the market growing 0.4%.

If we look to utilization, and Paul will mention this a little bit more as we go through the deck, but at 51.7%, 65.9%, it's high. We're happy with those stats, and we're in the right zone. As long as we're in the right zone and we're getting improvements in returns, I think we've got a really good balance, and this demonstrates that.

Our Services, which includes our OneCall business and our Training business, has progressed extremely well, growing 13.6%. 2 years ago, I was talking about a 10-plus percentage point growth. In 2018, I was talking about a 12-plus percentage point growth and now we're talking about 13.6%. So a really, really good progression.

So we're moving on to the leverage, 2.8, which is certainly, in my time and probably Paul's time as well, is probably the lowest leverage that we've ever seen. [Half a turn] reduced on last year to 2.8 from 3.3. Obviously, the sale of UKP has helped that, but also the other stuff we've done about driving profitability. But at the end of 28th of December last year, we had something like GBP 45.9 million in terms of cash on hand. Important to say that because, as Paul will highlight later, we've got some significant progression as we move through the COVID phase.

Final point on this is just about how we've progressed with the game plan. So as we launched last year, we've got the customer app out there. We've got the driver app out there, wholly implemented, wholly received brilliantly, the driver app and the customer app as well, and I'll give you some stats around that later. However, we did trial a test run in the latter part of 2019 and we saw in that area, and I'll describe this, either the share in that area of 10 percentage points, i.e., for all the revenue in the Midlands area, which was the trial area. Before this, it was at 0.3% digital as a share of total sales. It's now standing at 10 percentage points. So we saw that progression.

Final piece -- oh, actually, 2 pieces, OneCall. We talked about the brand -- technology implementation. I'll touch on that a little bit more. But that has seriously helped us move on conversion, efficiency and improving margins. And finally, we keep at this little niggle of costs, reducing it constantly, making sure we've got an agile cost base.

So we're seeing a good progression, and we're very proud of that scorecard. But talking of scorecards, if you click on to the next slide, what we have there is our framework. You can see the progression, which we're very pleased with and we cunningly identified the ticks saying that we've achieved our targets and the strong arrows saying that we're well on the way to our targets. So it's a pretty good scorecard. And where we're not, we've only got a little bit of more work and the plans were in place to deliver those targets. So we're very pleased with where we were.

If you look to the right-hand side, that framework, that holds true. So where are we at the moment? Obviously, COVID-19 has affected performance but we still believe in those targets. So long term, if you like, those are very relevant for a business like ours. But where we are right now, we're just waiting to come through this phase and see how business returns fully before we're really going to comment on when we're going to achieve those -- the framework as stated on that chart.

So without further ado, I think we'll flick on to the next section. Paul will take us a little bit of a deep dive into the financial year '19 results, and then we'll progress with COVID.

So over to you, Paul.

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [5]

Thank you, Steve. Just before we move on to the detail, a couple of key points to note. First of all, these results are presented on a non-IFRS 16 basis. We are adopting IFRS 16 for the financial year '20, when at the moment, in line with the guidelines of the standard. I will give an update a little bit later on of the impact the IFRS 16 would have on our numbers.

The second one, you'll see us refer to underlying or like-for-like revenue growth at various points. This is excluding the loss of volume experienced by one of our managed service contracts, which we talked about at our half year results last year and our Q3 results. So when I refer to that, just so you have that in your mind.

We can move on. So the Slide 8 in the deck, for those that are following. This is just a summary of our financial metrics, some of which Steve has gone through already. So revenue growth across both of our segments, Rental and Services, leading to a like-for-like of 3.9% for the group, which has led to, combined with our continued focus on cost control and price discipline, leading to EBITDA and EBITA improvement, both in absolute and margin terms and with the margins improving rapidly towards our 2020 framework targets. And when we combine that with the investment we've done on our insight tools to make sure where we do invest in fleet, we're investing to drive the best returns, we can see a 4.1 percentage point increase in our return on capital employed, up to 20.8%.

So the next slide has got a lot of that repeated with detailed numbers, so I won't go through everything again. But I'll just draw out a few numbers for you. So first of all, net debt, and there's a more detailed slide on this later on. Our net debt is reduced by GBP 59.2 million, and I'll cover off some of the building blocks of that later, with leverage reduced to, as Steve said, to 2.8. In fact, my view is that, that is the lowest in the group history. And definitely, if you look back over the last 15 years, you'll struggle to find anything better than that. We're on the right trajectory. But obviously, we'll talk about it in the light of COVID later.

A couple other points to note on this slide. Earnings per share, good, strong progression there, a 94% increase. And last but not least, IFRS 16, that would reduce our profit before tax for the period by under GBP 2 million. But to give you a couple of other stats, and there is a more detailed slide in the appendix for you to refer to later. Our EBITDA would increase by round about GBP 20 million because of the impact of IFRS 16. Our net debt would increase by round about GBP 85 million and our leverage would increase by approximately 0.4. On an IFRS 16 basis, our leverage would be 3.2 as opposed to 2.8.

I think moving on. So the next slide, Slide 10 in the pack, this shows our segmental analysis. So our rental revenue grew 1.3%. Now just as a reminder, it seems like probably an awfully long time ago, in 2018, we had the Beast from the East and the long hot summer. If we were to strip out the impact of those, our growth would have been round about 3% for the Rental segment. However, if we put up those, we're still pleased to see growth on growth even if we exclude the seasonal comparators of 1.3%. That's being driven through target investment in fleet and a number of sales initiatives, including upselling ancillary products such as consumables, fuel, et cetera, where we have the rental contract and we have the opportunity to upsell.

Now on a product-by-product basis, we can see that our margins have improved at a total level because of the seasonal impact in the ancillary sales. We do see a slight overall adverse mix impact. However, given the absolute increase that we're seeing across the group in improved returns, we're comfortable with that. And as I said, if we look product by product, we do see progression as we would expect with our pricing disciplines in place.

If I look at Services, as Steve has already said, our third successive year of double-digit growth across our OneCall, i.e., our rehire business and Training. And what's really pleasing is through all of the work again on price discipline, but managing the supply chain and fulfilling the demand that our customers clearly have, we've seen progression in terms of our margin here over the last 2 years improving by over 2 percentage points from a margin progression.

In terms of our overheads, our overheads have reduced by round about GBP 2.5 million, and that's after absorbing inflationary increase, including wage inflation in 2019. And that's been driven by 2 areas, really. It's the -- almost -- you remember that when Steve and I first launched the strategy in 2017, one of our core goals was to drive P&L ownership across the business. That's really embedded across every business unit across every function. So there's a kind of built-in consciousness around managing our costs effectively, and we see that day in, day out. And then we overlay that with the kind of strategic changes in our cost base, such as removal of the cross dock, which we talked about last year, consolidation of our head office into fewer floors. And more recently, in December, we announced the closure of one of our distribution centers in London, where we could provide the same level of service at lower cost to our London-based customers. So we're constantly looking at where we overlay on that cost conscience across the organization with strategic reductions.

We can move on to net debt. So Slide 11 in the pack. That's reduced by GBP 59.2 million, as I said earlier on. And a few areas to highlight for you there. First of all, EBITDA. So that's clearly had a benefit in terms of our record level of EBITDA contributing to a reduction in net debt. We've also -- it seems like a long time ago now, in January last year, there was the disposal of UK Platforms, which clearly has had a substantial help in reducing net debt. And the last area that I want to highlight is working capital where despite our revenues going up, we've actually reduced our overall debtors and reduced our overdue debt by over GBP 3 million, reflecting the drive across the organization to improve our cash collection.

And as Steve highlighted, which is quite an important context as we look at our position in COVID, our headroom -- liquidity headroom of cash in hand and liquid facilities, GBP 45.9 million at the end of the year. And we'll give a slide later on which describes how that's progressed in Q1 and in the COVID environment.

And if we now move on to the next slide in terms of a return on capital employed. So again, we're very pleased. The chart on the top right-hand side for those that can see on the slides, is showing our evolution on return on capital, moving from minus 5% in 2017, when we launched the strategy, up to 20.8% last year and ahead of where our 2020 framework targets were set.

Now some key points to draw to your attention here is that we continue to invest in the business. We invested GBP 27 million in fleet during the year, which was an increase of GBP 5 million from the year before. Now what we've been very focused on there is investing using our insight tools to invest where we can drive return. And whereas the returns aren't appropriate, we use our OneCall business and drive that through our Services segment.

And what's really important is when we are investing, we're investing where we drive improved profitability in those products. So again, as we talked about at the half year, we're driving that focus between profit and utilization and getting that right balance because sometimes you can drive higher utilization at the expense of profitability. And we think we struck the right balance there. And as we talked about at the half year, we expected it to improve, and the bottom right-hand chart shows the dark blue line how it has progressed in our utilization as the years' gone on, as we said it would do. And we're comfortable with the levels that we are at, relevant to the return on capital that we are driving.

Now a few other things to point out that helped drive the return on capital. One is on overheads. And you'll know from the presentations we've done before, our overhead base has reduced by GBP 18 million over the last 2 years. We've put a lot of discipline in controls and around pricing, and those are still embedded in our DNA as an organization. And last but not least, as we continue to drive our Services business double-digit growth and improving margins, we're doing that without adding any into the balance sheet. So that capital-light progression is really helping us drive improved returns.

But overall, very, very pleased with the progress we made on the return on capital employed. And that just kind of brings together our whole FY '19 performance in terms of revenue growth and record levels of profitability and improving returns.

Steve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Paul. So a decent set of numbers and a reflection of, in our opinion, a good business and a good team. So the next section of the presentation, we want to talk about COVID-19 and specifically 4 areas. The first one is we want to give you an accurate view of first quarter trading and how COVID affected that. The second view is kind of historical, really, but just to give you an idea of the actions we took when faced with the pandemic. The third area, it's a result of some of those actions. So when we're talking about cash, what actions have we taken, how we generated the cash that we have. And the final area I wanted to get you totally up to speed with this current trading, how trading is mapped and where we are at this moment in time.

So to begin with on the quarterly -- Q1, sorry, trading. So I'll ask Paul to go through in a detail in a second. But as an overview, one of the key things up until the impact of COVID is that quarter 1 was pretty much going to plan. And I guess, I sort of read that in a lot of updates, but that was certainly the case with us. The numbers were with the management expectations, and Paul will touch on that in a second. But more importantly in this is the impact that COVID had and to understand that.

So to peal it a little bit more, Paul, if you could just rip through some of the detail?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on Slide 14. And again, just for everyone's benefit, we've prepared this slide on a non-IFRS 16 basis for comparability purposes so that we don't muddy the waters. I'm just going to echo really what Steve said. You can see that the revenue for the quarter, on a reported basis, down 7%. The reality was for the first 12 weeks, we were in growth and we were very heavily impacted with the lockdown when we closed a number of our branches -- or all of our branches, once the government had presided over their instructions. EBITDA was growing. But obviously, you can see again from the slide, the last week impacted heavily. So our EBITDA for the quarter, down 7%, albeit distressed margins continuing to improve and EBITA broadly flat, but again, with improving margins. We've maintained our net debt leverage at 2.8 turns, which is still an improvement versus last year, and we nudged up our liquidity headroom by GBP 1.7 million, maintaining our ROCE, again, above 20%. But as Steve said, like a lot of companies that have announced their results, 1 week has had quite a severe impact on the -- a quarter's trading.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if we go into the next slide, these are the actions that we took when faced with COVID. Throughout March, we were doing a lot of prep work for this, but we can bucket it into 3 areas: safety and well-being for our colleagues, customers; the continuity of supply for our customers; and then how we leverage technology. These are the bullet points but in simple terms, 24th of March, we locked down the branches. And also at the same time, we were implementing through March, sorry, the homeworking that was fully implemented. And 30th of March concluded with the Irish branches closing. At that stage, 60% of our workforce were furloughed. And in terms of shielding, we had probably about 50 to 60 colleagues that we were making sure they were safe working from home and we had the correct processes around that.

But we were very conscious. This is a new norm for everybody. And so we almost -- I was going to say doubled up, but tripled up our communications. It started with myself. And myself and the team would write a daily blog to get the key messages out there to make sure everybody receives it, we send it to the home e-mails. That then cascades to daily exec meeting that goes to management team meetings, the whole idea being we wanted to overcommunicate, make sure our teams understood what we are doing, why we were doing it and how things were progressing. So that was implemented. Especially, we focused on this well-being, mental health and made sure that all our colleagues have access to ask the relevant questions so that we can answer them and help as much as we could in this period.

Second phase was the continuity of supply for our customers. When we closed on the 24th of March, we shut our branch network, but we kept the customer distribution centers. We're in 1 now, Heathrow, open. And they remained open to supply for the critical customer activity, whether it was nightingale hospitals or for our retail customers. Once we've got that and we got a safe system of work, we're able to think about how we might apply this more broadly to a wider customer base. Because at that time, we've virtually closed cash down. A lot of the sites are closed down anyway, and I'll talk about that when I talk about the actual trading chart in a couple of slides' time.

OneCall, well, that went strength to strength. The new technology we put in meant we could work fully remotely. The strengthening supply chain, the suppliers they had really helped support our customers who are struggling to find supply in this critical time. And what we did was we organized our field sales guys so they picked up all the branch inquiries, so we grouped branches around sales colleagues.

The final piece was once we -- we called it leveraging technology. But in the CDCs, once we've got a safe system of work, which protected our colleagues and customers, what we then did was trialed click and collect. So order through digital, so no contact or low contact, serviced at CDCs. And we did that from mid-April in the trial, then we expanded it to all CDCs and all transport locations. And that's been a healthy return to that cash market for us. We switched -- we saw a big shift to digital channels. We know we didn't want -- and we didn't encourage -- we wanted customers to order remotely. And the digital is just a perfect way of doing that. And I'll talk about some of the translation and the option that we've seen.

And finally, one worthy of note is our training teams. Although we can't do any more face-to-face at the time, now we've developed -- say, systems work, which means we can. But over time, what we did is develop online training. We had particular customers that had a high turnover of staff just because of the virus, and they needed to train the new guys and get them as up to speed as quickly as possible. We developed online training. We're able to do the virtual training and get them up to speed and qualified. And we've received letters of commendation for the work that the training teams did. So again, we leverage the technology we had within that part of our business.

So those were the actions, in broad, what we did. But specifically, if we go on to look at our liquidity -- actually, Paul, why don't you just go through the highlights of this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'm on Slide 16, for those that are following on the Webex. So this summarizes where we are from a liquidity perspective. So I'll start with liquidity, and then I'll move on to covenants. So as I mentioned earlier on, our liquidity headroom around about the GBP 46 million mark at December and March. That's increased by around GBP 20 million up to the end of May. So that's a fresh off the print from Saturday evening as our May period closed. So we've improved that despite the trading downturn with the number of branches closed as Steve talked about. We've managed our total cash outflows, where we've reduced that by round about 50% through a combination of activities. So I'll just give a flavor of those. They're on the right-hand side of the slide.

So one, we're managing our CapEx to demand. So in Q1, we actually spent more on CapEx than we did in Q1 '19. But obviously, as the pandemic struck, we've kind of put it much more to [watch in brief] and investing where there's demand. So we now expect our CapEx for the first half for the financial year to be round about GBP 5 million lower on fleet spend versus the same half year last year. But as we go forward, we continue to monitor demand, and Steve will show a slide later in terms of the recovery and where we'll invest where -- using our insight tools where we can drive the right return to support the growth profitability at the business.

A couple of other areas as Steve talked to earlier on. We furloughed 60% of our colleagues. And we also had salary reductions and pay cuts for the quarter for management. Those combined at realizing around about GBP 7.5 million of benefit. And then the last one to point out is with landlords, working very constructively with our landlords to look at permanent rent breaks during this time where a number -- a vast number of our sites are closed.

So if we look at it from a modeling points of view, we're very pleased with our liquidity. We improved it by GBP 20 million. We've got sufficient liquidity in our modeling as we go forward. But obviously, as we -- if there are any bumps in the road in terms of the recovery, we want to make sure that we're set up for that. So we're in advanced stages in terms of moving forward on government-backed facilities, just to give us that safety net, should we have bumps in the road as we look at the recovery of UK PLC over the coming months.

In terms of our covenants, as you know, that the only covenant we have on our facilities is a net debt leverage ratio one. At the end of the year, we had headroom of 1.3 turns. At March, 1.3 turns, and as at May, 1.2. So a very minor drop there. So we're forecasting that we're fine for Q2. And as we go forward, and clearly, subsequent quarters, we're very much dependent on the recovery and the pace of recovery of the business and in -- or UK PLC, should I say.

We have a very strong and positive conversations with all of our lenders. And clearly, whilst it was ideal to reset the covenants in this fluid environment, it's very difficult to determine what the appropriate level to reset to. So we've agreed through all of our positive discussions that we'll review on a quarterly basis. And when we get to a stable state, we'll then look to reset at that point. But at the moment, we're in a good position, and we're in line with our covenants and have no headroom issues.

And as we -- the other point, I think that is worthwhile just touching on as well, which I probably should have mentioned on a previous slide. We talked a lot about our Q1 trading. The other point that I should mention, in April, we were in positive territory in terms of our EBITDA. So despite all of the impacts that we've seen in terms of the trading down through all the actions we've taken on cost, and on the cash side, our EBITDA was in positive territory for the month of April. And with an improving trend, which Steve will show very, very shortly. You can see that it gives optimism on our profit as we go forward, which obviously, again, supports the confidence around the covenant.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. Thanks, Paul. Going to the last slide in this section, we called it current trading, just to reflect the realities of what we've seen as a business. I've talked to -- if you can see, concentrate on the chart for the moment on the right-hand side of the screen. You see in March, we had growth versus prior year. And then you can see as that tailed off. Now key factors in this. Clearly, closing the branches to 24th of May and in Ireland on the 30th of May -- sorry, March, affected that. And we saw that drop off. And at that stage, as I've said, we closed virtually our cash business because we shut the branches, and we just maintain that critical supply for customers.

So what we saw in that period was probably the large accounts were slightly more resilient. And if you remember, they were still working pretty much normally in -- especially around London, and then those were slowly closed down. And you can see that in our chart. So when you get to the April point, you see the base of our downturn.

Now the little spikes on there are just bank holidays reflecting through. But the key changes and the trends of these, once we've got a safe some of work, what we then looked at was, as I said, trialing this click and collect, and we did that through our digital channel. So CDCs, we had a safe system around that. We tested it out in a few -- mid-April, then we expanded it to them mall and all transport locations. And therefore, we saw that cash customers start to come back. Then we opened up our product range. And again, that started to increase, as you see as we approach May. And then we had the announcements, lots of companies were then -- had established safe systems of work around the site, so we're able to bring back their teams and we saw slowly that opening with the announcement that was made. And the critical, I think, day for us was 18th of May where we saw a substantial change. And you can see that reflected in the growth of the revenue chart to where it is now.

So where are we are at the moment? Last week, it was 70% of prior year. And we've had some encouraging start to this week as well. So we see a recovering trajectory. So it all depends now on what things change. What we know is that Scotland is still pretty closed in the world of construction. So we know that's going to open up. I think through -- well, it depends on the announcements, but the latest information looks like it's going to be through June. Northern Ireland's yet to open up fully. And the sites that are open, they're developing the momentum. So are they working 100% yet? No, they're probably between 50%, 75%. But actually, gaining good momentum. And you can see that in our chart.

The last stat that we've been able to dig out is ABI Barbours. That is the construction output. And they saw it as 73% of what it was prior COVID, and that pretty much tallies with what we're seeing and where we're at on the sites. As I've said, they're open. They're probably operating at an average at that level.

So that concludes our COVID update. What we wanted to do, what impact it had in the first quarter, how -- what actions we've taken, what the results of those actions were, and finally, the reflection in trading. So it's difficult, difficult time for everybody. But again, I think the team in HSS adapted really well and have delivered some good, good basis on which for us to grow going forward.

Now within this period, we -- one of the key objectives was to maintain our investments in technology development. And the reason I say this is, I guess, the link through this COVID period, something that we absolutely maintained because it fed and feeds our strategy so importantly. So when you look at strategy, the first slide is just a reminder of -- Paul mentioned before. I think way back, when was it, 2017 that we launched this in December. We have 3 levers: delever, transform and strengthen. Probably never been more pertinent than they are today, but the plan endures. Obviously, delever, transform. We've taken through a lot what we've done, and we delivered the years of consecutive record results as a result. So we're well advanced. And I think we've got a really good dialogue with our teams on this agenda and keep improving.

The area that we see as an opportunity is our strengthen. And we always said that we would talk about delever, then move to transform. And I guess we're into strengthen right now. So to position this, I think last year, what we presented is these charts that you see on Slide 20. So the top left was as we are. And we called it complicated, opaque and could be, charged to slow. So if you look at the diagram, the yellow portion is, in essence, our branches or our sales guys that hire out our owned kits. So we called it, rental, and you see the connections there. And the red is areas of potential issues or delay. The blue is where we rehire. So remember, OneCall, one call into that call center there and they'll furnish whatever you need in terms of hire. And so if a customer comes in to one of our branch guys, and it's a request for something that we need to rehire. It then goes to the OneCall team in Manchester, and you've got that dislocations. When we ask the customers, they really love HSS and working with it, but the honest truth is they found it clunky at times and quite -- you really had to push it to get an answer.

And we articulated our vision, as the chart at the bottom there, which was this -- we called it simple, transparent and fast. The reality is, look at the top box, you've got that rehire and rental in one area. So if I was to describe what that means for me, as a branch manager, I stood there. Any inquiry comes in, we have this vision that you would take the inquiry and you'd be able to answer that customer inquiry instantly. Not need to go somewhere else, you have the tools within your systems that you're looking at to be able to give a quote, delivery time. And when -- and all the other features that are required in a hire. So that was our vision, it was this simple, consistent customer journey. Whatever points in the organization they touched us, we could give that very simple, quick and efficient answer, whether you went online, in branch or on the go.

So 2 elements were key to that. And we -- those that we launched last year was our customer app, our driver app, number one, our apps; and number two was our OneCall technology which we call Brenda.

So what I want to do on the next slide is to show you kind of what we did, which is what we launched last year, the results we've seen and adapting to the new norm. This is how COVID-19 -- these tools have become so important to us in this environment.

So in simple terms, what did we do? We'll focus on the app to begin with. We launched the app at the result presentation last year. And we said in both the driver app and the customer app that we'll be developing it. It's a soft launch, and that's what we did. Lots of sprint developments implemented well, and we integrated that within our actual hss.com, so it's all fully integrated and working.

So what results have we got from that? Well, we've got 34,000 and more downloads. We've got a 4.7 app store rating. We've got active users of 16,000 plus. And this was what I was alluding to before, we trialed at the back end of '19, adoption. So what we wanted to do was talk to our customer base, and we chose the Midlands. What we said to them is what percentage of the total revenue we transact in the Midlands is transacted through digital? Well, it was 0.3%. And then we started talking to the customers, telling them about the advantage of digital, showing how it worked. And very quickly, we've got a conversion and a penetration of something like 10 -- well, actually 10% of orders were actually placed online. So we had good penetration, and we took great encouragement from that. And what we thought was then we'll spread this across the country. And if we can get 10%, and our ultimate goal was 30%, we'll be doing well.

The reality is through what I've described in the situation COVID has brought, I guess through bad sometimes comes good. And in this case, for us, what we're able to do was to look at that and say, "Wow, we've got a tool here that means that social distancing really works." There's no contact needed, maybe a call just to have some technical conversation, which we're more than happy to do. But maybe this is an opportunity. So through trialing click and collect, and we promoted that through the digital channel, we saw a massive shift. So if you go to the right, what are we seeing now? Wow, we've got a 40% penetration. So of total new orders, 40% of those are now transacted through digital.

We've been promoting the zero-contact click and collect. We're in the depot now and we're looking outside, and it's operating outside with customers going in, parking up, waiting in the van. We've got the kit, we've put it at the back of the van, open it up, walk away and then the customer puts us in. So it's totally zero contact and safe. Our aim is to roll that out with the national sales force now, targeting above that the adoption rates because that has just happened organically.

In terms of the bottom one, Brenda, this is something we're really excited and pleased about. We launched the platform as I described. So this is a tool by which OneCall colleague gets a call from somebody outside, just calls up the screen and suppliers are on there, pricing on there, availability on there. So there's no need to make several phone calls. You actually converse with the customer straight away. And the results achieved have been really good. So we've seen a 20% improvement in conversion. Our improvement in productivity is just shy of 70%, which is phenomenal. We're also, we've seen 100 bps margin improvement. But what's really pleasing is, during this environment, the depth of supply chain, and the access we've got to it has really been a massive support for our customer base. So Brenda adapting to the new norm definitely allowed us to remotely work.

And the second side in all that is what we phrased, powering the next phase of sales. And this is it here. So if you put these 2 together, what's our next move? I'd describe this seamless event whereby, as a branch manager, I will be able to answer all your inquiries. So Brenda basically becomes mobile. So the 2 screens you see on the right, the screen and the -- these are the actual product. We're in final testing as we speak, and we plan to roll this out in half 2.

So what are we rolling out? Well, if you look at the top one, what it says is our -- so a customer phones in, I'm a branch manager again. I click on that. And what do you require, customer? And we will get a list of hire. And some of that we might have, and some of it we might need to rehire. But all the data we have on Brenda is available to that colleague to answer that question directly. So in terms of the customer, he phones up, he gets an answer instantaneously.

So we believe we took this around our branch teams on the road shows last December, myself, Paul and Tom Shorten. And there was a fantastic response, and I think the words they use were game changer for them. Because for once, they don't have to call somebody, they can actually focus on the customer. And you've seen the conversion rates improve. We're expecting that in delivery here. Also, a benefit for our OneCall team because they will be able to focus on what they're good at, answering those direct inquiries and really building that business instead of managing our -- and helping our branch colleagues. So this is a massive win-win. For the customer, he gets quicker response. Wherever he goes in the -- in our organization, you've got a consistent answer through the same technology. And there's actually a little bit of smart tech involved in this because if the guy takes an order, our customers often work remotely, and it's a remote location. What the system does is maximize the returns for our business. So if it's better to rehire it locally, the system will suggest doing that to the colleague. So everything like that is wrapped up. As I said, we're planning to roll out in half 2. We're pretty excited about the opportunities that this is going to bring us.

But -- and what I wanted to do is kind of finish this section. So the next slide is a little bit about 2019. But I just wanted to reflect on the scorecard that's pretty important to us besides our framework. And we talk about these regularly within our teams. But if you look at the bottom right, we talk about values. Now I just want to stress, this isn't launching it on mouse mats and t-shirts and posters. This is us just living it. And what we wanted to get people in is something simple: make it safe, make it happen, make it better and make it together. So this is the team philosophy, but we want a safe environment, but we just want to deliver.

And these measures start to reflect some of that in reality. So top left, safety. So this is a RIDDOR rate of how many incidents per 100,000 hours. And what you can see there is a massively improving performance over the years to where we are. We're still not satisfied with that. And we're going to keep driving. We've got a zero harm philosophy within our business. We want to make sure that colleagues are able to call each other out, call whoever out to make sure that we're creating a safe environment. But the most important message we give there is not just myself, Paul, whoever, it's everybody's responsibility, and I think that shows in the performance we're getting.

We've been through a lot of change in the last few years, as you know, as we report on. But our engagement score keeps stepping forward, which also we're pretty proud of. We involve our teams on this, and we update our teams regularly on this. But it's something that we need to keep stepping forward. It gets harder when you're at the top level, but it doesn't stop the ambition to actually engage our teams to make sure they feel part of -- fully part of this organization. And as far as the customer goes, our net promoter score stepped ahead to 45, way above the industry benchmark that is given to us of -- I think it's just over 20. So again, we're engaging the customers well. But everything we've talked about is just going to help on that journey and help us step forward our performance.

So to bring all this section together, it's summarized like this. We've got exciting plans. Well, we're excited, very excited about it. We talked about it in terms of where is the next steps, where are we going, and we've got some other plans beyond that. But first of all, landing that next step is important to us. Obviously, I talked about transformation there of Tool Hire business, but that's the standard stuff we're doing. Focusing on the profit, service, demand creation and most of all, that agility in terms of costs.

Right then. So all that left to do is just to bring this deck together on 1 chart, the summary. So I think the key messages I'd give, look, it's a cracking year again. Record results 2019. COVID's come along and require full focus on that, which we've done. I think the team is delivering really well. Key points there. I think in terms of conserving cash, Paul's been through where we're at, and that's our mission going forward, but we delivered pretty good. We've got good support from group lenders, and that is a huge positive for us in this environment. And as we said, at 23rd of May, in terms of cash, we've got GBP 66.7 million available to us.

So technology, we've talked through that, I won't go over that again. So I think that brings -- well, I know that brings our presentation to a close.

So what I'd like to do now, operator, is just take any questions that the audience has for us.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And Steve, we do have the first one. This is from the line of Andy Murphy of Whitman Howard.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Murphy, Whitman Howard Limited - Head of Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve, Paul. I've got 2 if I may. First of all, around the covenants, could you perhaps clarify a little bit? When I read the statement earlier on, it seem to be suggesting that with the revenues down, I think, 39% in Q2 and I think it was 13% in Q3, I think worse than that and you'd be in breach. Is that correct or is that not correct? And therefore, are you a bit -- saying a little bit close to the wind right now, obviously, on an improving trend?

And then secondly, on the rates and volumes, I'm just wondering whether on the rental side you could give us a flavor for the rates, in particular, with year-on-year changes in Q1 and what it is in Q2 and sort of a bit of a sense around sort of market discipline as far as rates are concerned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So the first question in terms of the covenant. So you're referring to effectively the going concern statement, where in the going concern statement, we've modeled a stress test. I must stress that is all it is. It is a model. And in that model, we've said, what would be the revenue declines at which point there's no risk of breach. But I think the important thing to stress in this, Andy, in that, we've assumed lots of the actions we have in play that don't deliver because that's what a stress test is. It's about going through the actions you delivered rather than things that are still in play.

And so if we were to look at the actions that are underway, we've talked about some of them from a liquidity point of view, some of that have landed, some still more cash to land with those actions and the improving trend, then that would change the shape of the numbers in the going concern statement. And I must just stress, we've got multiple models as every other business would have at the moment in terms of the shape of the recovery. So I wouldn't that -- I would just emphasized that is just a version of the model, and there's lots of different assumptions that go into it.

What I would stress is that at the end of May, our covenant headroom is 1.2. And that is good headroom against our covenants and with an improving trend in terms of performance and with more activity that we're doing because we gave you a list of the focus areas on liquidity, some of those have landed value, some will still need to land and continue to focus on with the teams. We're confident around Q2, and obviously, we'll assess the subsequent quarters as we go along. But we have been engaging all of our models with the lenders. And as Steve talked about and I talked about, we've got good support to keep revisiting that as we go through the coming days, weeks and months.

In terms of rates, we're not seeing any real change in our pricing. We've got our pricing discipline, we got our trend lines we work within. And we're not seeing any change in that. But clearly, we keep with all the controls we have in place reviewing that as we go forward and continue to monitor as we progress through this quarter and particularly see what happens when volumes pick up and whether there is any pricing pressure in the market. But at the moment, we're not seeing any deterioration in our pricing levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just to support that, we will keep a hawkish eye on all these aspects. I can't remember whether you mentioned it, Paul, but during 2019, we created a trading desk that still is operational, where our senior directors looks at that and helps the team. He's got a team that works with the branch colleagues or sales colleagues as it is at the moment, on controlling that, those levels of pricing. So what we're not experiencing is runaway pricing or anything at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Murphy, Whitman Howard Limited - Head of Research [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I have one little follow-up question. I mean it's more of sort of a conceptual thing, post-COVID-19 and sort of changes to working practices. Do you foresee in terms of the office environment for your employees you'll be seeing more homeworking and, therefore, a reconnaissance, perhaps less office space overall? Again, can you add any much thought?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, it's -- I mean we went through an exercise last year when we reduced one of the floors at Oakland because we just didn't need it. A lot of the technology we talk about is completely portable and mobile, and that's the reason that we've been developing this. And to ally to those comments you made, Andy, the reality is homeworking has been quite good for us.

Initially, people are a little bit out of sorts then they get into the rhythm of doing it. And so the best thing we can do now, even though business are returning to work, what we're saying to our teams that can work at home, work at home.

Now will that affect the space that we require? We hope so. Is it the truth? Because that gives us another opportunity. But what we'd want is just a different style of work and it's worked well for us, and so we want to maintain that. Certain areas, maybe do have to come in, but I think it could be quite a big difference and we're going to promote it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next one now from the line of David Brockton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Brockton, Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's David at Numis. I've got 2 questions as well, please, both on current trading. Clearly, you're seeing a good bounce back in revenue. I was just wondering if you could just touch on whether you're seeing any sort of differences between the Rental side and the Services side of the business and also between sort of smaller customers and larger customers as sort of clients get back to work.

And then the second question, just related to sort of client cash collection. Just wondered if you can give us an update on how that's going through in Q2 as well, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I mean you can reinforce the message. But as far as cash collections, going pretty good. We've got our teams on it mobilized quite successfully, as I think Paul has taken us through.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean just to add, Dave, on the cash collection side, we're very pleased of how that's gone. Our overdue debt hasn't materially changed at all. So that's always a good lead indicator in terms of whether we see a slowdown in cash coming in. And equally, a level of any customer and administration or insolvency is actually below levels that we budgeted for pre-COVID. So at the moment, we're pleased with how that's going and we're not seeing any demonstrable adverse impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So as far as trading goes, let me put an answer of certainty if it hits the spot with you. So the trading groups that we've seen return, by and large, they've all returned in equal measure now. And this last week, especially, we've got an equal base. So cash has returned strongly from mid-April onwards, since we put the click and collect in play. The large accounts declined, as I said, but then when we got the big sites opened, they've opened up. They're not operating at 100%. As I said, at the moment, they're building their momentum. But it's kind of the movement in customer groups is pretty similar.

Obviously, the region of Scotland is pretty much locked down at the moment, and I think that moves through June, similarly in Northern Ireland. But if you look at southern Ireland, the big contracts are really operating all of them now, probably one that's slow to return. The cash is working. So what are we seeing? We're seeing equal movement in our key customer groups.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And just in terms of the segments, I think we're seeing equal impact across Rental and Services. And again, there's the pattern that Steve described happening equally across both. The one thing just to touch on Services is our Training business because, obviously, that's dropped quite a lot with the lockdown for safe working. But that's really started to pick up now. And we're seeing big demand coming through. And occupancy levels when we started last week with reopening training courses and safe working, social distancing, and the occupancy levels are starting to return to pre-COVID levels, which is really pleasing. So whilst that was hit quite hard in the early stages, more than any of the other segments, Training has come back quite strong in the last couple of weeks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next one now the line of Charlie Campbell.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charlie Campbell, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Charlie Campbell at Liberum. Just a couple for me, actually. Just in terms of furloughing, I think you said that initially, 50% of the staff has been furloughed. So I just wondered what that was now and sort of how quickly that sort of starts to fade away.

And then second question was on CapEx. I was just sort of just wondering how low fleet CapEx and nonfleet CapEx might go this year if you -- if it came to it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charlie, so Steve. On the furloughing, when we closed the branches, 24th and the 30th, those respective, our furloughing was 60% of our workforce. That has reduced to circa 50% at this moment in time, and those are the latest stats on that. How do we see that changing? We are going to be totally demand-driven, is what we're -- I talked through my -- the blog I write every day to the teams. And that's the message. When we get the demand, when we see that changing, that's when we're going to look at who we got furloughed and where.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I'll take the CapEx. So again, just to reiterate, we expect half 1 '20 fleet CapEx to be around GBP 5 million lower than half 1 last year. In terms of the other shape of CapEx, clearly, with the sites closed, there's limited CapEx on our property at the moment. But the one area we continue to invest on is IT. And that's because we're investing behind our digital development and the Brenda development, our OneCall system, as Steve talked about earlier on in the slides. And we continue to invest in that because that sees us in good shape to manage through the kind of pandemic in a position we're meeting customer needs but also sets us up well for the future.

In terms of going forward, our investment in fleet, it's going to sound very similar to the furlough answer actually, is demand-driven. But where we are with our insight tools where we talked about, probably about 12 months ago now with you, we are able to look at where we invest, and if it is making appropriate returns, we would invest as we go forward.

And secondly, one of the challenges we ask ourselves is do we need to own it or can we rehire it through our OneCall team, and we go through our usual process and disciplines. But we will, as we go through and the improving trajectory on demand, been reviewing that, and we review it every month, more frequently if opportunities arise, to determine what the appropriate level of CapEx is. And we'll just keep watching as we go through the rest of this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there's no further questions waiting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Ashmore, HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, thank you very much for all that attended, and no doubt, speak to you in due course. Thank you.

Paul D. Quested, HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director [19]

Thank you, everyone. Take care.

Operator [20]

