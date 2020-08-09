Edited Transcript of HPR.N earnings conference call or presentation 4-Aug-20 1:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 HighPoint Resources Corp Earnings Call

Aug 9, 2020 -- Q2 2020 HighPoint Resources Corp Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* Larry C. Busnardo

HighPoint Resources Corporation - VP of IR

* Paul W. Geiger

HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO

* R. Scot Woodall

HighPoint Resources Corporation - CEO, President & Director

* William M. Crawford

HighPoint Resources Corporation - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

* Nathaniel David Pendleton

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate

* Noel Augustus Parks

Coker & Palmer Investment Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst Exploration, Production and MLP’s

* Welles Westfeldt Fitzpatrick

Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Larry C. Busnardo, HighPoint Resources Corporation - VP of IR [2]

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the HighPoint Resources' second quarter earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today are Scot Woodall, CEO; Bill Crawford, CFO; and Paul Geiger, COO.

Before we begin, please review the disclosure statements provided within the forward-looking statements of our earnings release, which you can find on our website at hpres.com. You can also find and review these disclosures as they are referenced in our other filings with the SEC or in our 10-Q, which we filed yesterday afternoon. We will also be referencing non-GAAP financial measures during our call, and a reconciliation to GAAP financial statements can be found at the end of our press release. In addition, we have posted a presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website, that we will also be referencing on today's call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Scot.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Scot.

R. Scot Woodall, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CEO, President & Director [3]

Thank you, Larry. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. I would like to start by thanking all of our employees for their continued professionalism, hard work and dedication during these challenging times. Their health and safety as well as those of our communities remains our top priority. I'm pleased with how seamless our employees have adapted to the new norm, which is evident by our strong second quarter results, and demonstrates our ability to execute as we exceeded our operational and financial objectives despite the many macro challenges that our industry is facing.

The quarter was highlighted by continued positive well results from both Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford as high-fluid intensity completions continue to exceed previous well results, highlighting our ability to positively impact well performance. This contributed to total production volume exceeding the high end of our guidance range by 12% and oil volumes exceeding the high end of our guidance by 11%. Importantly, this was accomplished with a capital expenditure that was 38% lower than our guidance, highlighting our commitment to capital discipline.

Consistent with our updated plans for 2020, as provided in March, we have suspended new activity due to lower oil prices. Given the sudden drop in oil prices, we quickly and decisively took immediate action to align our cost structure to the expected future operating environment. This resulted in immediate tangible benefit and a material reduction in second quarter reoccurring controllable operating costs of 12% compared to the first quarter of this year. We continue to look for opportunities to reduce costs further.

We are currently monitoring future oil prices along with the pace of a broader macroeconomic recovery to determine the appropriate time to resume activity. We have an inventory of over 20 DUCs that will be -- that will allow us to quickly resume completion activity if prices warrant.

Lastly, we are committed to preserving our balance sheet and anticipate generating positive free cash flow in the second half of the year that positions us to improve net debt and liquidity further from current levels. We also continue to pursue opportunities to improve our capital structure and liquidity.

I will now turn the call over to Bill for his comments.

William M. Crawford, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer [4]

Thank you, Scot, and good morning to all. I'll briefly touch on some of the financial highlights for the quarter. We reported EBITDAX of $54 million, which was well ahead of consensus estimates that highlights our strong operational execution for the quarter. I would note that G&A expense included employee severance and other cost reductions that totaled approximately $4 million, which were primarily associated with workforce reduction that was completed in May. Excluding these nonrecurring costs, reported EBITDAX would have been about $58 million or 14% higher than consensus estimates.

Our realized oil price differential to the benchmark pricing was WTI less $5.30 per barrel for oil. This was slightly higher than previous quarters due to the CMA roll which primarily impacted May pricing. The CMA roll has normalized recently, and we expect our oil differentials to return closer to historical levels going forward. About 20% of our oil volumes are subject to the roll, and we have hedged a portion of those to protect against future price dislocations.

We ended the second quarter with $175 million outstanding on our credit facility. This was an increase from the first quarter, as expected, as working capital decreases included the payment of regularly scheduled interests related to our senior notes and an ad valorem tax payment to Weld County. Additionally, we experienced an increase in our joint interest accounts receivable balance of about $20 million, which was primarily attributable to one of our working interest partners not paying their joint interest billing and is subject to current litigation.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we reduced bank debt by $20 million and have liquidity of $74 million, which includes the recent $20 million RBL repayment and letter of credit balances. Given reduced capital expenditures and high-confidence operating cash flows, we expect to be cash flow positive for the second half of the year, which positions us to further improve net debt and liquidity.

Given our active -- planned activity levels, we expect third quarter CapEx to total approximately $10 million, and production volumes will be in the range of 2.5 to 2.6 MMBoe, of which about 56% is expected to be oil. This is down slightly from the second quarter as it only contemplates the incremental contribution from 2 new wells in Northeast Wattenberg that were placed on flowback in July. From a marketing perspective, we do not anticipate any physical pipeline or takeaway issues.

Lastly, our hedge position continues to provide significant near-term protection from low oil prices. We have nearly all of our anticipated 2020 production for the remainder of the year hedged at a WTI price of $57 per barrel and a significant portion of our 2021 production hedged at about $55 WTI. A full summary of our hedge position is in the press release or 10-Q. This provides us with revenue insurance and predictability of cash flows in the current price environment.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul.

Paul W. Geiger, HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO [5]

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Before the update, I would like to commend our field and office personnel for safely delivering another strong quarter of performance. Our second quarter operational execution and results were excellent by any measure and are all more impressive with the backdrop of a precipitous drop in oil price, a pandemic and the resulting remote operations.

Now on to the update. Our 2020 development program wells in both Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford are generating very impressive results, which are exceeding the performance of all previous offset development wells. The continued strong performance of our high-fluid intensity completions program is further augmented for 2020 with high-rate completions. Both of these technologies are positively impacting well performance and making our 2020 development wells our highest-performing wells for these areas to date.

Turning to our results. Our most recent activity includes 9 XRL wells placed on flowback in May and June within DSU 1-64-5 in Northeast Wattenberg. These wells are completed with our proven high-fluid intensity completions, and we are very pleased with our early performance. After 75 days online, the average per well cumulative oil production was approximately 35,000 barrels of oil. Two additional wells were placed online at this DSU in early July.

A further example of the strong performance from high-fluid intensity completions is that of Riverside Federal unit development area within DSU 4-61-5. This DSU in the central transition portion of Northeast Wattenberg is also redefining type curves for this area of the field. It includes 6 wells brought online in February, which continue to illustrate the strong performance uplift observed with high-fluid intensity completions.

As shown on Slide 6 in the deck, these wells continue to trend favorably as compared to previous central transition area wells, demonstrating the success of our high-fluid intensity completions. We focused on Fox Creek area with flowback initiated on 3 wells at DSU 12-63-34 and 2 wells at DSU 12-63-33. Also on Slide 6, you can see the sustained improvement in our Hereford development and our well performance. Included -- including the 2 wells that began flowback in March at DSU 12-63-27, you can see that the average per well cumulative oil of the 7 Fox Creek area wells is trending greater than the offsetting Section 16 wells after 60 days, making these wells the best-performing development program wells to date at Hereford. As a reminder, the Section 16 wells are our economic baseline for the Hereford development and the type curve for Hereford proved reserves. We are pleased with these results and the demonstration of continuously improving well performance as we incorporate recent optimizations into the VAT and predictive data set we have across the proven Hereford asset.

We also delivered cost improvements in both asset areas as LOE averaged $3.16 per BOE in the second quarter, which was a 17% sequential improvement to the first quarter of this year. This sustainable improvement is driven by the completion of a pipe water system, which, combined with the new water contract and the associated reduction in trucking, eliminated more than $1 a barrel from our water handling costs.

In summary, we are pleased with our operational performance this year. Our recent development wells are our highest-performing wells to date, driven by higher rate completions and flowbacks than previous development wells. We reacted quickly and decisively to the lower crude price environment by deferring new drilling and completion activity until oil prices improve. This demonstrates not only our prudent and economically driven decision-making process but also the nimble nature of our enterprise, having no long-term activity commitments driving our business.

We executed the second quarter with over 20 drilled uncompleted well opportunities, allowing us to return to work quickly when oil prices weren't in more activity. We are well hedged and hold no long-term drilling pipeline commitments, which allows us to continue to make economically focused business decisions.

Operator, we're now ready for questions.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welles Westfeldt Fitzpatrick, Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So crossing over $40, at what point do you guys start to rethink restarting your completion operations? And can you also remind us what your DUC count is looking like these days?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scot Woodall, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Well, actually, well, the economics of those DUCs start to look more and more favorable when you look at the results that Paul just described. Our well costs in that Northeast Wattenberg are like $4.3 million. So you think about that even compared to other basins of the $430 a foot for these 10,000 foot laterals, I mean that's just an outstanding job, and then coupled with the EUR performance that he just described on the early result, make the DUCs start looking pretty attractive in that $40 range. So I think it will definitely be a topic of discussion as we kind of head into our upcoming normally regularly scheduled Q3 Board meeting to talk about the various timing of that. Currently, we have working models of starting kind of mid-Q3, Q4, first quarter. I mean, I think we're pretty flexible all the way around. And so that will definitely be a discussion topic later this month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welles Westfeldt Fitzpatrick, Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then what price -- is it $45? Is it $50? When do you guys get -- when do you guys start thinking about adding a rig? And if you had one rig, where do you think you'd park it these days?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scot Woodall, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CEO, President & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You're probably right, well, it's probably in that $45 to $50 type of a range. The -- it's probably still a balance between Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford. The results in Northeast Wattenberg just continue to look so compelling. And with the infrastructure that we have there, which enables us to get those well costs down to that $4.3 million. It's also the place that we have the lowest LOE, just kind of based on the infrastructure. So when you think about probably the highest capital efficiency place right now in the portfolio is probably Northeast Wattenberg kind of based on that infrastructure. And so we would suspect that it would most likely start there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welles Westfeldt Fitzpatrick, Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And then as always, I've been neglectful. I know it's coming down, but I know also how plugged in you are up there in Denver, and I'd love to get any updated thoughts on the politics. And then that's all I've got.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Scot Woodall, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CEO, President & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Well, I think that you may be -- I think you've written, there's kind of been a stand down on all these ballot proposals. And so that wipes out this year. It wipes out 2021. So it looks like both sides have at least agreed to a couple of years of stand down. So really, probably it's one of the more favorable places or times in Colorado from a political standpoint. We still have work to do in implementing the SB 181 and the professionalizing of the COGCC, but we're optimistic that we can work through those issues and seem to have some governor support here to not continue to introduce new things to hamstring the industry. So it looks like it could be a pretty clean next couple of years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nathaniel David Pendleton, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on a strong quarter. Regarding the 7 Gen 4 completions at Fox Creek, could you speak to the well design for those wells more broadly? And how those compare to your Gen 3 designs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul W. Geiger, HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Nate. This is Paul. Those wells, as we moved up into Fox Creek, we are looking at both Codell and Niobrara in that area. And stepping up the completions there to take advantage of the greater oil in place than we see in Northeast Wattenberg, we continue to push those up. And so as far as the specific completion size on those, those were between 50 and 60 barrels a foot-type completions in that area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nathaniel David Pendleton, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And for my follow-up, regarding the outperformance from the 4-61-5 wells in the central transition area. Would you expect similar performance across the Northeast Wattenberg going forward given the Gen 3 designs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul W. Geiger, HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We really do. And as we look at that area, we've got this -- we've got the type curve varies across the asset. And so not only were those wells outperforming the type curve for their area, there's 1 greater type curve EUR-wise in the area as you move to the northwest in our acreage that we would call the central type curve. And those wells are outperforming the RSU wells, you mentioned, are outperforming not only their own type curve but the type curve for the improved area to the Northwest. And so that's a very, very strong performance, and we see that as a strong reaction to the higher-fluid volume, higher-rate completions that were pumped on those wells, and we see that upside as applying to all of the type curve areas, but very specifically, the central transition area that it's in and the central area that comprise the bulk of the asset there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel Augustus Parks, Coker & Palmer Investment Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst Exploration, Production and MLP’s [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just curious, I know it's a little early to be putting this issue on the table. But as crude has improved, we're looking into a strip in the $40s and in next year looking at like about $43. Do you have a sense of -- just from talks with your banks of how price DUCs might improve for your next borrowing base redetermination?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William M. Crawford, HighPoint Resources Corporation - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, this is Bill. I've seen some of the summer price DUCs, and they're definitely up from the spring redeterminations. Generally, I think the banks will want to be at least in the next 3- to 5-year strip period 90% to 95% of strip. So we're paying attention to that as we go into the fall redetermination.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel Augustus Parks, Coker & Palmer Investment Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst Exploration, Production and MLP’s [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And you talked a good bit about the progress on the completions front. And I was just wondering, as this most recent set of wells you brought on has continued to match or beat your best well so far at both Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford. I'm just curious, where are you still seeing the upside operationally? Or is it really just entirely maybe targeting better rock? Or are you still seeing improvements from tweaks that you're making on the completion side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul W. Geiger, HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Noel, this is Paul. Across the asset, there are several places that we kind of see that upside is, one is continuing to push on the completion design as we have. And you've seen that over the last several years of increasing the intensity that we're stimulating that rock with and growing the stimulated reservoir volume. And so that's the big one. And then applying that to not only the areas where we've been but, if you look at, for example, in the asset base, there's a good Wattenberg field activity slide that shows the acreage position. In that northern acreage position, we haven't been as active up there in the last couple of years as we've been in some of the other areas. And so getting back into that area and applying the more aggressive completion techniques is a pretty exciting opportunity for us as well as then across the assets going in and taking a look at where there might be bypass paid. If you've got 5 years of continuous improvement, where the current wells are more than twice as good as the original wells, that indicates that there might be opportunity back and some of that originally developed position to put these more aggressive completions on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel Augustus Parks, Coker & Palmer Investment Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst Exploration, Production and MLP’s [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And just as -- I mean, I know it's a situation of being real careful with capital for the near term. But do you have a rough sense of when you might be able to put together some results from either reattacking the Northern Wattenberg (sic) [Northeast Wattenberg] or looking at some of these businesses of bypass to pay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul W. Geiger, HighPoint Resources Corporation - COO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think as you think about the comments that Scot had on the restart, that's kind of the pricing trigger, and then we look forward into a 2021-type budgeting scenario is when we would go and take a look at some of those areas with the upgraded completions to demonstrate results in those.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Larry C. Busnardo, HighPoint Resources Corporation - VP of IR [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Thanks again for joining us today, and we're available if you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

