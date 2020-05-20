Edited Transcript of HEXAWARE.NSE earnings conference call or presentation 29-Apr-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Hexaware Technologies Ltd Earnings Call

Navi Mumbai May 20, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Hexaware Technologies Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* R. Srikrishna

Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Vikash Kumar Jain

Hexaware Technologies Limited - CFO

* Vinay Kalingara

Hexaware Technologies Limited - Head of IR

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Apurva Prasad

HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Dipesh Mehta

SBICAP Securities Ltd., Research Division - Information Technology Analyst

* Madhu Babu

Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Sandeep Shah

CIMB Research - VP

* Smit Rastogi;UBS Asset Management;Analyst

* Sudheer Guntupalli

Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Vimal Gohil

Union Asset Management Company Private Limited - Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Hexaware Technologies Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vinay Kalingara. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vinay Kalingara, Hexaware Technologies Limited - Head of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Stephen. Good evening to all of you. Welcome to Hexaware Technologies Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have Mr. R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director; Mr. Vikash Jain, CFO; and Mr. Ram Singampalli, COO.

As always, there is the full disclaimer in our press release and the investor deck. We shall take that as read. Any non-GAAP numbers mentioned are to be read in conjunction with the GAAP numbers. Please refer to the note, which is included in the investor deck for that as well. Let me now invite Keech to talk about our results. Over to you, Keech.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining this call this evening. This is one of the few events that almost feels normal in that we are already -- we were always remote, and the strategy is to be a remote viewer. We had a slight drop in revenue in Q1, a little over 1% in constant currency, which kind of feels like a reasonable outcome given the circumstances. It does represent still a strong Y-on-Y growth of 17% or 18%, depending on the currency, and this is after accounting for somewhere between 2% and 3% impact -- sequential impact on account of COVID.

EBITDA, likewise, we've had a decline of 80 bps. We would kind of call out COVID impact of somewhere in the range of 100 to 120 bps. There's a lot of revenue loss that had little to no cost management effort possible. So it could have been higher. It's hard to call the exact impact, but it's in that range.

And you'll see in the next slide, Slide #5, for those of you who are seeing the slides, that, ultimately, up to the PAT level, things are roughly even with last quarter. But then there is a smart EPS growth primarily on account of ForEx. Now we actually have one of our best quarters for NN wins ever. We were actually on line probably for it to be the best quarter ever. And I said in the commentary we had a few weeks ago that month 1 and 2, Jan, Feb, we started the quarter really well. I mean we had a spate of wins and plannings in Jan and Feb, and then it kind of came to a pretty sharp stop in March. But notwithstanding that, in aggregate, it was a great quarter with almost $70 million of NN wins. It could have been much better but it is still a good quarter. Our closing head count was roughly the same as last quarter. We did kind of pause on hiring towards the end. And we had a gross addition on freshers. So that portion of hiring still continues and in aggregate we were flat.

Go to Slide 6, for those who are seeing it offline. This quarter was the first quarter that we have included Ind AS 116. So I will call out what the impact of that is on these numbers. At an EBITDA level, there's a 100 bps positive impact. At PBT level, there is actually a 30 bps negative impact, which goes into our -- ultimately our EPS. So that's the impact of Ind AS, positive at an EBITDA level, negative at a PBT level. So what you see here, of course, in our -- in this quarter, we also have kind of a one-off RSU adjustments from a Q-on-Q perspective. Last quarter, we had a substantial one-off adjustment because it was the end of the program. So that leads to a little bit of a rough edge on a Q-on-Q basis on EBITDA post RSU. But our PAT after accounting for the Ind AS impact was flat in absolute numbers. And our EPS grew smartly, primarily on account of ForEx tailwinds.

We've some revenue walk on Slide 7. We had ForEx headwinds. As bad of a quarter as Q4 was. Q1 was worse from a calendar perspective. We actually kind of got a little bit tailwind kind of mix and bill rates. But essentially, all of the drop came on account of volume. Actually, the volume impact is what could have been even higher. I mean there is a material volume drop almost entirely on account of COVID that caused the revenue to drop.

In EBITDA, it's a little more complex. There are more factors at play. What you saw as a mix increase positive for revenue, it was a negative for margins. Calendar continues to be a negative for margins. We had utilization drop, which is actually 100% on account of COVID. In fact, the utilization would have improved. Remember, Q4 had substantial furloughs, and that shows up as a bad utilization. And to go down from there, you would actually expect it to see it improve substantially, but instead it went down. And all of that was on account of COVID.

We did actually have increments in the quarter. Now of course, these increments were executed and given out before COVID became what it is. So they were done very early part of the year, and so that had an impact on -- this is kind of the last kind of remaining cycle for us. We have multiple cycles. This is one remaining cycle with all of our on-site employees. So increments were given out early in the year for them.

And then there were kind of other costs. This is the cost of actually managing the COVID itself in terms of, till we worked from office, all the incremental cost to ensure health of our employees. We also had a kind of client going bankrupt. That's partially COVID, but we've put it under here for now. So those were some of the major puts and takes on EBITDA for this quarter.

I don't have a commentary on GAAP to non-GAAP recon. It's the same as what we've been doing for the past number of quarters. We've adjusted for amortization of intangibles and the NPV of deferred payments. The NPV of deferred payments has come down, and it will come down further later this year.

I just don't have specific commentary on depth of customer relationships. The trend is what you've seen for the past many quarters. But across each customer bucket, we have more clients. And our client concentration risk has come down substantially. And at this point, what used to be our top 5 clients maybe 1.5 years ago, giving us a mid-40s percentage of business is now coming from our top 10 clients.

Now I actually said we had a great beginning to the quarter in terms of new deals signings. Actually, the full strength is not even reflected in the number. If you recall, I said there is a shift in strategy to also focus on land-and-expand in high-quality accounts, but land-and-expand strategy does not need any show-up as a large booking, but it's highly valuable to us, nevertheless. And so actually -- there's actually quite a slew of new wins in the early part of the year. And while Europe has been on a roll for some time, and you'll see that reflected in your numbers, we have made substantial investments in ramping up and redoing our U.S. hunting. And many of you may know that actually we have VC, who used to run our infrastructure business, also take over an additional role of running and setting up a rejig within the U.S. and hunting. Now that investment was beginning to pay off, and we saw quite a number of wins in the early part of the year, but like I said, it's gone on pause mode right now. More on that later.

So one of the positive kind of fallouts of the situation is that attrition fell down. I mean we've been trending downward on attrition for a number of quarters, and that is through a concerted sort of investments in assets. That trend continued, but there was a little bit of a sharp drop-off in March. So we actually expect to see this go down quite a bit further in the coming quarters. On the other hand, utilization went down. We expect it to go down quite a bit further in Q2 and start getting to normal in Q3 and Q4. And we'll talk a little bit more about what our strategy is in the face of COVID. But as it pertains to utilization, I think our primary focus is, once we get past it, safety of employees, our next focus is how do we continue to maintain and improve all positive relationships during this period with customers. And if that means short-term dip in utilization, so be it.

Some commentary on geographic vertical and horizontal cuts for the quarter, but also later on, I will talk about what we see as some of the trend with this going forward. You will see here that kind of APAC had the first impact and the full quarter impact. Europe also had an earlier impact than North America and almost a full quarter impact, but yet, there was a lot of other underlying strength in the Europe business because of which it's still good. North America had the latest impact, the last impact from a year perspective, but it is, in many ways, the sharpest impact, and that impact will carry through into Q2.

From a vertical perspective, there's a couple of our verticals that actually grew through this quarter, and we actually expect to see that strength going into Q2 as well at least, BFS and HTPS. BFS, this is -- I do want to relate this back to the top -- one of the top clients currently that we've been doing for many quarters. What we said last time is that, that client -- we've seen the bottom in December. Q4 to Q1, there will be a quarter-on-quarter drop, but a month-on-month increase in volume. So both those are true, as we speak. There was a quarter-on-quarter drop, which was anticipated. And so this growth in BFS that we're seeing is despite that, but there is a month-on-month improvement in that client, in business volume and, actually, we expect to continue to see growth in that client.

I would kind of come back to providing some color on what we see going forward on a vertical basis in a few minutes. For now I'm just sticking to what happened in Q1. On service lines, there's a pretty uniform hit. I think it's kind of going to be hard to predict the impact of -- short-term impact of the COVID situation on service lines. It's going to be a little bit all over the map. The 3 things I will call out here. One is that our digital -- we have 3 portions of digital: automation, cloud and customer experience transformation. The customer experience transformation component of each of our businesses, which you don't see here -- reported this here, but that actually continued to shine, including the acquired business from Mobiquity and the organic business.

The second thing is that IMS, you're seeing a sharp drop that's actually attributed to 2 reasons. One is that the large client we just spoke about, quite a substantial portion of that is on account of IMS. So that in fact you did see for a few quarters now. In fact, the big component of the Y-on-Y impact is due to that. In addition, if you recall, we spoke about consciously pivoting the IMS business to high-end project and consulting work, which gives us higher margin. That, in some ways, was amongst the first businesses to get paused, capital projects because that's a budget priority but also, in many cases because we cannot implement this -- that work in a shutdown situation. It's not supply side from Hexaware but from the client side, they don't have employees in offices to execute those projects. So on the other hand, we do think that immediately coming out of COVID and almost a V-shape, this business will recover. And the cloud and work from home will be actually strong positives for the IMS business. So you will expect to see this coming back up very quickly.

Now normally, we would have kind of, at this point, just provide an update on guidance and spoken about financials, but I'm going to take a few minutes more to talk about, operationally, how we have done and what we expect to see as a consequence of COVID in aggregate, but also some commentary on verticals and service lines. We spoke about this last time. I think we set out with 3 objectives: ensure safety and wellbeing of our employees; deliver exceptional services; and contribute to community where we can. And we've done very well across all of those fronts. We transitioned to work from home a week before the Indian government called it in India and in almost all places around the world 2 weeks before the Indian government has used that as a time line. So we were kind of work from home before any government mandate in any country. And on the IT side, we were -- within the first 3 working days, we were close to 100%, and we continue to be so. The only -- the last percent or 2 that we were not moving is not on account of us but on account of client permissions.

BPS, on the other hand, the client permissions and sometimes the nature of work is more challenging to do work from home. And so we were, from a revenue perspective, about 75% coverage. By end of March, we could have improved that to about 80%. And the revenue impact I spoke about for Q1 included some supply side issues especially in the last week, and a lot of that came from BPS.

Now we actually did customer satisfaction survey. It's an agency that also does for the industry. So the outcome is basically that our customers were extremely happy with what we did and, actually, we have a couple of slides for you to look at offline, but I will call out to Slide 16. Mike, if you can go to Slide 16. We'll come back to 14. This is kind of the outcome of the survey. The right is what we had commissioned, and the left is what this research agency had done on their own in terms of an industry survey. And while I think, in aggregate, more customers were very happy with how all -- the entire industry handled the outbreak, with only 3% being unhappy. What you see is a material difference between what percentage of clients for Hexaware were very delighted. So there's a full -- almost half of our clients were very delighted with only 28% for the industry. So we did actually quite a bit better than us -- better than the rest of the industry.

Our strategy is that when we -- if and when, in India, the government lifts the lockdown and same in other countries, we are actually not going to be led by government policies. We're going to be led by employee safety. We're going to be led by what does it take for us to deliver a robust and resilient service to our customers. So we anticipate in the short term a very small percentage of employees coming back, and that will happen in a very staggered approach with many protocols in place for ensuring safety. In fact, we foresee a scenario where -- up until the point where there is a widely available vaccine or treatment, we may be on about half employees working from office for a fairly longish period, of a year or more. And we think that -- in that way, we will ensure we'll meet our dual objective of ensuring continuity of service to employees under most circumstances and ensuring health of our employees.

Now I do want to provide a little bit of commentary on what we expect to see going forward. Q2, the calendar Q2 we think will be the worst. So a lot of impact that you have seen is essentially last few weeks of Q1. That will have full quarter impact in Q2, in some cases, worse. Some industries -- the second-order impact in the industry will start coming through in Q2, and some of that actually will spill over into Q3. Recovery will be standard. Some industries will recover fast. For example, we are seeing a drop in H&I for us. H&I we think kind of medium term is positive, but there were unanticipated kind of stoppage of work in our customers' industry. For example, no clinical trials are happening right now or very few because of social distancing norms. And that will resume. In fact, it may resume with a vengeance immediately after shutdown. So it will be a pretty sharp potential V-shaped recovery. So different industries, we think, will kind of take different paths. H&I will have, I think, sharp recovery. GTT will be the longest impact. Some pockets of our manufacturing and consumer business will have a longer drawn-out impact. Retail, some portions of manufacturing, a little bit of automotive sector, all of those are going to have the longer-term impact.

BFS are -- if you look at our first segment, asset servicing, asset management, mortgage, banking. Asset servicing usually sees a net positive because of increased focus on cost and outsourcing. So asset managers outsource more to asset servicing companies. And so usually, we see higher volumes of work in the medium term in asset servicing.

Mortgage, we actually expect to see both of our customers in that space, both of whom are material, actually do quite well. It's different from GTT in that. There is a lot more liquidity in the system. There has been a lot more speed of action on that front. So we don't actually see necessarily a mortgage crisis at this point. And so actually there is a lot of refinancing work and second-order impact that there is actually potential volume increases in the mortgage business. And we actually expect to see that for the rest of this year at least.

On asset managers, we think there could be a little bit of a delayed impact in Q3. They cannot make immediate decisions, but they're going to wait and watch to see where asset price is settled before making decisions.

Our HTPS business, we think, will continue to do reasonably well through the year. There will be potentially some impact in Q3, but a lot of these businesses are transforming, investing in technology to transform their core business, and that's where our play is, and that will continue.

Some commentary on horizontal services. We think kind of digital as a potential for all of our themes on digital, which is customer experience transformation, cloud, automation. All of these, we think, will get renewed and urgent focus. Customer experience transformation, I know a lot of people think of it as discretionary spend. That may be true in some pockets, but actually, for a lot of clients and a lot of industries, in today's context, it's almost a business continuity issue. And the easiest to understand that is in the context of restaurants. Restaurants today in many parts of the world are not allowed to dine in, but they can do curbside delivery. And unless they have bare minimum digital capabilities, they can't -- the revenues will go to 0. So it's really the business continuity issue for them to build and develop digital capabilities. We think that will be a sustained trend to help our customers deliver touchless and yet immersive experience will be, we think, a lasting impact of COVID. We think, to enable to do that, people have to move rapidly to cloud and leapfrog digital -- customers that have taken digital transformation, internal IP on slow pace, we think, will accelerate that. And we also think that automation, which has been on slow pace, will get a boost because that is the most sustainable way of cost reduction, which will be a huge imperative for all of our clients.

And finally, we think that -- we're calling it anywhere employees. The concept of anywhere employee will be here to stay post COVID. It could be 30%, 40% across a wide cross-section of industries, some more, some less. So we think 1/3 to 1/2 of workforce will continue to work from home and that gives rise to a new set of opportunities and challenges post COVID.

Finally, on guidance, much like everyone else, we are suspending guidance for the year. There's a lot of uncertainty about the recovery paths across industries. Like I said, in aggregate, we do expect to see it coming back to kind of pre-COVID levels, the volumes, in 3 or 4 quarters, but there is uncertainty. And so we are, for the current period, for the current year, suspending guidance.

With that slightly longer-than-usual commentary, I'm going to turn it over to Vikash for some additional commentary on our finances.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vikash Kumar Jain, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Keech. Hello, everyone. I hope all of you and your families are safe. A view of the numbers in INR terms. In rupee terms, revenue for the quarter was at INR 15,418 million, a sequential growth of 0.8% and 22% year-on-year growth. Growth in rupee terms was stronger, driven by dollar strengthening during the quarter.

Update on the hedge. We continue with our layered hedging policy, wherein we take forward covers up to 24 months in advance. As you can see, our U.S. dollar forward cover rates are improving quarter-after-quarter, which is good. As of March end, we have a total forward cover book of $236 million with the majority of the covers in U.S. dollars and some of them in GBP and euro.

In terms of the ForEx gain/loss, the chart you see here has a 6-quarter view, which gives the full quarter view in terms of the actuals and then also forecast what we expect the next 2 quarters to look like. For the current quarter, for Q1, we had a gain of $5.8 million. This was primarily driven by translation of monetary assets held in foreign currency and converted at the period and exchange rate, which is the March closing rate. There was also an item with respect to the gain or losses from hedges, which went into it, but significant chunk of the gains what you see here was all translation-related. For the next 2 quarters, we, in fact, have different scenario. We are expecting gains in Q2 -- we are expecting losses in Q2 and profits in Q3, and this is purely a function of the rates at which the forward cover for this period has been taken at various points in the past versus the March closing rates. And as you must be aware and you'll be tracking that rupee has depreciated significantly compared to the U.S. dollars over the last 6 weeks, and hence, there's a bit of a disbalance in terms of where we think we are going to be getting a gain versus a loss.

Moving to a few balance sheet items. The cash generation in the quarter remained very strong, and the total cash what we have on the balance sheet as of Q1 end was $58 million. We had a strong cash conversion, and our OCF to EBITDA for the quarter was at 73% versus 68% from the last quarter. This is after we paid $30 million to the Mobiquity shareholders in January of the current quarter in line with our deal agreement.

DSO, including unbilled for the quarter, is at 82 days, marginally higher than last quarter. Now during these times, our clients are looking for partners who can help them tide over the crisis, and we are working with them on multiple fronts, one of them being extending payment terms. And we are doing this on a selective basis for a few clients and not for -- or I would say, for the clients where we have a very deep relationship and we expect that relationship to continue, even flourish even -- in times to come. We are -- we expect the DSO to go up in the next 2 or 3 quarters before it starts coming down back to the normal levels in line with what Keech explained as to how we think that the business is going to perform over the next few quarters.

Our ETR for the quarter was at 18.6%. Our base ETR for the next 3 quarters continues to be at 19.5%.

On CapEx, we continue to invest in our business. Some of the investments, what we did in the current quarter, was in terms of a BCP preparedness with respect to the COVID. Our total CapEx was $4.5 million, almost in line with the spend we have had in the past few quarters.

One final comment on dividend. For the final dividend that was declared in Q4, we are on track to pay that subject to approval at the AGM. We would be holding -- we will be holding our AGM once the lockdown is lifted. For the current quarter, no dividend has been declared for now. We are holding cash to work with our customers and partners during these times. However, we will continue to evaluate based on the ongoing performance of the business. And based on how things evolve, we'll make a decision on dividend payouts in the future.

With this, we'll now open up for Q&A.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from CGS-CIMB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Shah, CIMB Research - VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, just the first question, looks like the impact on the revenue growth of 2% to 3% for 10 to 15 days of a lockdown seems slightly higher. So it looks like the impact is not just on the supply side but also demand side. And as you are saying that Q2 would be the worst, so if for 10, 15 days of lockdown, the impact being 2% to 3%, one can say there could be a very significant Q-on-Q dip in the revenue could be possible in the Q2 as a whole.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think there is any correlation between the -- there is a very small correlation between the lockdown period and the revenue impact. So majority of our revenue impact was on account of demand. There is a small portion, primarily in our BPS business, that came on account of supply. So really, there is not a correlation -- strong correlation between those 2 factors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Shah, CIMB Research - VP [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. Okay. But when you say 2Q CY '20...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean just a recall, we said 99% of our IT business has been in work from home before the government announced the shutdown. We started with 75% and now it's 80% coverage on revenue for BPS business in work from home. So from the BPS business, there is still some supply-side impact, but that's kind of -- that's not huge, but just that there is a weak correlation between number of days of shutdown and our revenue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Shah, CIMB Research - VP [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And sir, regarding the April, May, June quarter, some of your large peers have indicated that the kind of declines which the industry has seen during the GFC slowdown, which was anywhere between 4% to 6% Q-on-Q dip, it would be the possible decline, which may be possible this time as well. So do you -- so I'm not asking for a guidance, but do you believe that's the right assumption? Or do you believe because of your portfolio mix the impact would be even bigger than that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think we will be any worse than the industry, right? If at all, we will be better. And I don't want to use this opportunity to address the different topics that I intended to provide commentary on. I know there is some commentary, and we spoke about this last time -- last call, too, in the end of the quarter, that -- there is some commentary and perception that companies like Hexaware, there is a higher consolidation risk. Actually, we see exactly the same opportunities for market share gain that you heard from -- the commentary you heard from some of the other peers, the largest players. We see the exact same opportunities. The most important opportunity at this point of time with clients is to gain trust and goodwill. And the best demonstration of that for us is in our customer delight service. And you saw in the data that our performance -- the industry's performance across the board was pretty good, but notwithstanding that, ours was materially better. And that is the basis on which we are seeing -- expect to see, not overnight, we actually expect to see market share gain opportunities. So what all that means is we're definitely going to be no worse than the industry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Shah, CIMB Research - VP [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. That's fair enough. Just last few. Keech, because you get 10% of the revenue from travel, and last time, you also said the education and the fitness business may also have a slight impact, these 3 segments as a whole. So are you worried about major client-specific issues in the coming quarters? And second, on the EBITDA margin, the last time the guidance which you have suspended, you were looking at 15% to 16%, and the first quarter is at the lower end. So there could be some puts and takes on the margins. There would be some headwinds, some tailwinds. So any commentary in terms of how the margin will look like at the current rupee-dollar because there is a possibility of wage hike deferment, which may be there for the whole of CY 2020 as a whole.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the first question first, we have -- we don't have large customers in our travel business that we see we're risking. All of our large customers are, we think, large, either -- and systematically important to either the industry as a whole or the countries that they serve. They are national carriers types or equivalent to that, and we just see no risk in business continuity for those clients. There are some smaller tail-end clients where there could be some risk to their continuity, but it's not going to be material to our business in case -- we had one client going bankrupt this quarter, and actually, part of the revenue decline is not an in-quarter impact of the bankruptcy, but because we've written off a bunch of money. So some of that may happen, but these are smaller clients. The larger ones we've seen not at systematic risk.

On your second question on EBITDA, what are the puts and takes, I think the biggest kind of short-term headwind is utilization. I do think utilization will catch up in Q3, potentially substantially, definitely by Q4 fully. On the other hand, we will have some costs that are natural pain as a consequence of what's happening, travel, transport, some facilities costs that we otherwise incur. On the other hand, we have some -- and wage increments postponement or delays or nonpayment of wage increments, these are all kind of potential improvement tailwinds. The biggest -- I mean aside from utilization, the other big headwind is the fact that customers are looking for cost savings in this period. Much of it is temporary in nature. Temporary could mean 1 quarter, 2 quarters. In some industries and some customers, it could be a little bit longer. And I think kind of that is going to be a headwind for a margin. Where all of this shapes up, we will see. Q2 will definitely kind of be a dip. We'll just have to -- because utilization, I think, will be the worst hit in Q2 and concessions we make to our customers will also be the maximum in Q2. Like I said earlier, our goal is to use this period to build and sustain and strengthen our relationship with customers because this period will pass. And once we have done -- who grows with customers is the people that have worked with customers during this period, and that is exactly where we want to be. So as -- those are the puts and takes that we see. Those are the big headwinds, utilization and concessions to customers and some of the things that will help us are natural cost savings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Shah, CIMB Research - VP [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. Fair enough. And sir, just a last question. If I can see on the dividend, for conserving cash would be a full year scenario of -- you were doing, where you may not announce any dividends in the next 3 quarters? Or this is just, as of now, we have took that decision as a whole?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is, as of now. And even this quarter, we may revisit later.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Apurva Prasad from HDFC Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apurva Prasad, HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Keech, my question is more on the medium-term aspect of your strategy and client mining versus hunting. The context is that key success has been in client mining, which is reflected in that $5 million to $10 million bucket. And also in the current scenario, we're hearing more of vendor consolidation, as you've also alluded to. And now juxtapose this with the fact that NN wins have been probably the best ever and which is also corresponding with increase in the net addition of clients, so I mean, how should I really look in terms of your strategy of mining and hunting, putting all of this in context as well as the land-and-expand strategy that you talked about?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, I mean, we think of these as multiple engines firing, right? So our 6-cylinder engine is going to do better than 4 and 8-cylinder is going to do better than 6. So we were -- while our mining strategy was working really well, I think our hunting had fallen behind, especially in the U.S. It was doing well in Europe. It was doing okay in APAC. U.S. had fallen behind. So we're really just cranking it up. And I think it would have given us, I think, sustainably additional growth once we got to kind of full performance on that front. And we saw early evidence of it in the first part of this quarter. Unfortunately, I think it's going to kind of pause, and we're going to rediscover how to kind of effectively hunt in this period. We've already developed, for example, a touchless transition methodology and a touchless go-live methodology. And we have multiple examples even in the last 4 to 6 weeks of touchless transition, touchless go-live. But yet, there is a pause. And so we have to see how fast it comes up. I think in the long term, we will continue to think of it as multiple cylinders, all of which will contribute to growth. We will continue to have focus on existing clients, but we made additional investments to also then focus on hunting both for deals but also for land-and-expand in important brand names.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apurva Prasad, HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And Keech, also on the client concentration side, which has significantly reduced over the last 1 year or even 2-year period, including the drawdown impact on the large BFS account, so how should -- again, more on a medium-term basis, should we look at the client concentration would be? Is this the new normal? Or do you see this changing meaningfully further? And just one more, if I can squeeze in along with that is what percentage of your revenue from clients do you see as systematic risk that you called out earlier in terms of potential bankruptcies?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on the first question, I think kind of directionally, this is the new normal, right? I do think, though, there will be some kind of -- in the next few quarters, I think we will kind of see it creeping back up, the concentration, because just portfolio-specific, I know they're counting there, and I think they're going to be better in the next 1 year than the rest of the portfolio. So you will see it kind of going up a little bit. It's not going to come anywhere close to what it used to be, and then it's going to stay there. Systematic risk, I think it's too early to assess. I mean there will be some, right? Retail, potentially some small travel clients, but it's not -- clearly, we don't think of it as huge other than we would have had a more specific number. We don't think of it as huge, but it does exist in pockets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Vimal Gohil from Union Asset Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vimal Gohil, Union Asset Management Company Private Limited - Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, I just wanted to understand, once again, on this sharp decline that we've seen in IMS. While the earlier understanding or rather my assumption was that maybe IMS could have a lower impact as compared to other service lines because, as you said, you were already working remotely. So could you just probably give more detailed -- slightly more detailed outlook on what -- how can IMS pan out? Because, one, it has been a major growth driver for you. And so -- I mean, what's the outlook there? And as far as your margins are concerned, given the fact that you are going to see accelerated sort of pressure on your revenues in the coming quarters, do you see margins falling further? But do you still -- are you still hopeful that you'll be able to regain a 13%, 13.5% EBIT margins in the medium term? These are my 2 questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on margins, I will do that first. Is that okay? We just called out all the positives and negatives, right? So we said there is going to be utilization, but the headwind, the short-term utilization will catch up during Q3, will catch up fully in Q4. Customer concessions are going to be a headwind and that recovery is going to happen in a staged way, different cycles across different clients and industries. And we'll have some saves on a bunch of business as usual cost, transport, travel, utilities, et cetera. So where all of this will kind of end? I think we will catch up with the normal margins in 3 quarters, 4 quarters. That's the base scenario. It could -- under some very optimistic assumptions, it could be earlier. If things were really bad, it could be later, but I think our base assumption is in 3 to 4 quarters, we'll be back to business as usual, both from a volume and from a margins perspective.

On IMS, I think there were 2 separate things happening for the past, which is in one particular account, there was an impact. There was -- a good chunk of that impact was in the IMS business. It's also that a lot of what we do in IMS now is consulting and project work, which means big projects are migration to cloud, for example. So that always tends to be a little bit spiky and lumpy, if you will. But on top of that, I think kind of there is a knee-jerk stoppage of work in many pockets. That is not reflective of what we think will happen going forward. We think going forward, both as a consequence of migration to cloud and as a consequence of increased work around work from home, we're calling it anywhere employee, both those will be positive tailwinds for the IMS business. And we do expect to see it coming back to growth pretty quickly even in Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Dipesh Mehta from SBICAP Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dipesh Mehta, SBICAP Securities Ltd., Research Division - Information Technology Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one question on -- you indicated about credit period extension and pricing discussion. Can you provide any incremental detail how significant it could be and whether it can be recovered or whether it is short-term kind of price negotiation which are happening or you expect it to be having implication over medium term on both the things, credit period extension as well as pricing. If you can provide some color, that could be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think both those will be short term. We've not seen a single instance of our clients where kind of they're using the situation as a leverage to get concessions which are not in line with their business situation. So all the discussions that are happening are short term in nature. Now what short term means in and of itself, there is by industry and customer. It could be a quarter or 2. In some rare cases, it could be for longer, right? But it is all short term. The credit extension, I mean, ultimately, I think the aggregate impact will be the single-digit number of days increase in DSO. That's what we think the aggregate impact will be. So there will be some clients where we do more, but that's what we anticipate a few days increase in DSO. We'll be fine with that. And the -- and we're, obviously, going to be careful about where we grew that, where we expect a systematic risk. We're going to be a lot more careful. Where we don't, it's going to be an easier discussion with the clients.

On discounts, I think it's a more complex conversation and what -- essentially, the focus for us is client asks for a discount and how do we kind of demonstrate that we're willing to share in the pain, but also then show the pathway to clients for how they can save a lot of money. And saving them a lot of money, some of that will translate to potentially additional business for us. And so that's the strategy. It's not new. It's what everybody else will be doing as well. It's what the industry did in 2008. But we think there are real opportunities in pockets for us to gain business volume. Even if there is a concession for a period of time, coming out of it, we will be coming out of it with higher volume with what was the depressed price in the rear-view mirror. And then once the price returns to normal, we'll be in a better situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dipesh Mehta, SBICAP Securities Ltd., Research Division - Information Technology Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just lastly on the bankruptcy you suggested. So first is about whether we are seeing any challenges in our top 10, 20 clients, and the bankruptcy, whether it was any significant client for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the answer to both those questions is no. So it's not a significant client. We don't see it in our top 20.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Sudheer Guntupalli from Motilal Oswal Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudheer Guntupalli, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Regarding your commentary on the 2 top clients in the secondary mortgage segment, one of these entities seems to be sounding caution and looking forward to handholding from the government at this juncture. Many U.S. reports also seem to suggest that these entities may need government bailout if COVID-19 situation remains bad. So what gives you confidence on this segment overall and especially on the assumption that the worst is maybe largely behind in the top client where we had been seeing headwinds due to internal restructuring even before COVID-19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think in that client, first off, we have evidence of month-on-month increase up until this point of time, which includes through COVID and -- through the COVID situation, right? So we have clear -- we know that there is -- we were expecting beginning of the quarter to see month-on-month increase. That happened, but that also continued through COVID. So that, I think, is the first and most important piece that gives us confidence. I don't think the country has learnt -- U.S. has learnt its lesson in terms of what interventions are needed to prevent mortgage catastrophes. I don't think the country can afford a mortgage or a housing issue on top of everything else that's happening. I just don't see it happening. And yes, I know that at some point of time, depending on how many millions of households, default or delay payments, these firms may need additional balance sheet help. But if that situation does arise, I think the government will provide it because why would they not? They know what the solution is. They have been through this before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sudheer Guntupalli, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sir. And my second question is on balance sheet to Vikash. There was a strong increase in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter. Part of it might be due to the improved cash conversion. The borrowing has also increased by almost INR 260 crore. So is this borrowing -- have we borrowed more to conserve cash on the balance sheet during tough times? Or any more color on this front will be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vikash Kumar Jain, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean -- so let me answer it in this way. The cash and cash balance has gone up from $35 million to $58 million, which is an increase of $23 million. It's primarily all on account of operations. That debt balance went up from $20 million to $53 million, so which is close to $33 million. But as I mentioned, during the quarter, we paid a $30 million of installment, the first installment which was due to Mobiquity after the initial one. So the increase in the debt balance was primarily towards paying the Mobiquity installment. So it has nothing to do in terms of shoring up the balances on the balance sheet at the March end. So it's primarily all driven by cash from operations. The other aspect, which also helped, is we had declared the dividend. We were expecting to hold an AGM, but obviously because of the lockdown, the AGM has not yet been held. So there has not been a dividend payout, which you generally see in each of the quarters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from line of Madhu Babu from Centrum Broking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhu Babu, Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One, under work from home, we are saying that it could continue for a prolonged period of time and a possible disruption can happen in this delivery model. So your views around that because we have been proactive on the automation to gain market share in select service lines. So whether this can be a disruptor for you to take advantage and build a new delivery model around that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the short answer is yes. We actually think that the disruption will come not just from work from home, but the moment we have essentially the set of technologies in place to ensure not just a productive and engaged employees, but also delivery platforms to ensure that we can deliver services effectively in work from home, the moment we have that in place, I think the real disruption will come from enabling gig workers through different platforms. And it just expands the workforce to include many demographics that would have otherwise sacked out of the workforce. It expands our geographic capabilities, and it alters the economics for the industry. It brings in a lot more variability on one hand, it increases the talent availability on the other. So it's not just work from home, we think that there is also a big shift to gig workers in the IT space and BPS space that is common.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhu Babu, Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And second one on the Mobiquity portfolio, how it -- how was the utilization there? And for us, the balance sheet is having very minimal net cash. So when the working capital expense -- I mean, even larger vendors are saying that because of their strong cash position, they will be able to give favorable terms. So how we will address this? Because our net cash is very minimal, net of debt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Mobiquity, like I said, we think that a lot of the customer experience transformation work is not necessarily kind of discretionary that will get stopped. It is now an integral part of the business. I mean as an example, one of the quick service restaurants and retail chains that we service, their overall business volume is down dramatically, but ordering through the mobile app we built is up 90%. So that is a good example of how this is actually business continuity. It's not some pet project.

On the balance sheet, I will ask Vikash to respond.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vikash Kumar Jain, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CFO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So when we did the Mobiquity acquisition, we had planned to fund the deal through a combination of internal resources and through credit line. And we had announced at that point of time that we have taken a credit line which is close to $50 million for us to fund that. Until now, we were not drawing down because we were doing really effective management of our funds. And at that point of time, there was no need for us to draw down on the lines. So even now there was no need for us to draw down on the complete lines, but we went ahead and did that to pay the first installment primarily because of the reason we know that during these times, we have to partner with our customers and with our vendors in terms of working with them to help them mitigate this crisis and come out of it stronger, which might include some of the items like price discounts and EPT, extended payment terms.

So I get the point why you are looking at it in terms of the cash balances net of debt, but even on a pre-COVID basis, we always had done a business planning, which assume that we are going to be having a debt on our balance sheet for -- I mean for a few quarters to continue till the time the Mobiquity deal was totally complete. So we will continue to have this debt on the balance sheet. And from a working capital perspective, I think we have enough resources which are available on the balance sheet with a $50 million plus to work with our partners and our customers in terms of extending the support what is required. So the net summary is I don't think if we are going to be disadvantageously positioned compared to any other player in the industry in terms of partnering with our customers during this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And cash on the balance sheet is cash on the balance sheet. That is how we have gotten the cash, but it doesn't reflect from the cash in any way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Smit Rastogi from UBS Asset Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smit Rastogi;UBS Asset Management;Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one quick question. Would you be able to comment on the U.S. dollar bond at the holding company level, which is coming due next year, like any refinancing plans or related comments on that particular bond?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What about it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smit Rastogi;UBS Asset Management;Analyst, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, can you please repeat?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vikash Kumar Jain, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Rastogi, can you repeat your question, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smit Rastogi;UBS Asset Management;Analyst, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. My question is that there is a U.S. dollar bond, offshore bond, which is coming due next year at the HT Global level. Can you please comment on any refinancing plans for that bond or any related comments on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. Srikrishna, Hexaware Technologies Limited - CEO & Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 2 things. First is that, it is a question best addressed to the bondholders, which is not Hexaware. The bondholders are Baring -- bond issuers are Baring. The second is there's plenty of time and Baring has a strong and deep relationships with capital markets around the world, and they've done this many, many, many times over, and there's plenty of time. But it's still a question best addressed to the bondholders -- sorry, the bond issuers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no further questions. Due to time constraints, I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vinay Kalingara for closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vinay Kalingara, Hexaware Technologies Limited - Head of IR [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all for joining the call. We will see you on the road virtually.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Hexaware Limited, that concludes this conference. Thank you for joining us, and you may now disconnect your lines.