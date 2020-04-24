Edited Transcript of GUNN.ST earnings conference call or presentation 21-Apr-20 6:15am GMT

Q1 2020 Gunnebo AB Earnings Call

GÖTEBORG Apr 24, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Gunnebo AB earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, April 21, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Åke Gunnar Bengtsson

Gunnebo AB (publ) - CFO

* Stefan Syrén

Gunnebo AB (publ) - President, CEO and SVP of Business Unit Safe Storage & Business Unit Integrated Security

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Gunnebo AB Q1 reports 2020. I'll now hand the floor to our host, Stefan Syrén, President and CEO. Please begin.

Stefan Syrén, Gunnebo AB (publ) - President, CEO and SVP of Business Unit Safe Storage & Business Unit Integrated Security [2]

Yes. Good morning, everybody, to this Earnings Call for the First Quarter 2020. With me here I also have Åke Bengtsson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will participate and also share some information with you for today.

Moving into the second slide, the agenda, we would like to cover 4 areas plus the opportunity for questions. First of all, it's the overall development for us on the quarter and as well the market update. Secondly then the financial summary. I would also like to go through the business unit performance specifically and then a very short outlook and summary for what we believe will come.

Moving to Slide 3. As you are all aware, we are in a very, very special situation here and we are in a situation where we see a lot uncertainty due to COVID-19 and of course, the effects for the society as well as for Gunnebo is fairly difficult to assess for us. However, what I want to say is a couple of things around this. First of all, we have been working a lot together as a team, focusing on 3 areas. First of all, it's people and well-being, to make sure that our people and their closed ones are safe. I think that's the #1 priority, and also try to help the society as much as we can because we have a very important role in the society in many business segments. Secondly, to secure the financial stability of Gunnebo, where Åke has taken the lead. And thirdly, to supply and support our customers and make sure that our supply chain is functioning. So those are the 3 areas which we have been prioritizing during this time period.

The second thing I want to say is that COVID-19 is a terrible thing. We have great respect for that. But we still, in perspective, see this as a short-term happening in the history of Gunnebo. And we believe that it is important to also have a direction and our direction there remains unchanged. And the plans that we have for building a stronger Gunnebo is unchanged. And they are also ongoing. At the same time, of course, we see that this will be delayed and takes some longer time due to COVID-19. But we also see business opportunities as the behavioral patterns in society is and will change. And this, we believe, will increase also products and demand for products and services when it comes to, for example, safe people flow management and how you safely store valuables and how you transport cash in an efficient and safe way.

Moving to the next slide, going through the overall development of the quarter. We had on the group level, despite the situation that is ongoing, an order intake which increased by 4%. And we have an order book, which is 8% ahead of last year and sales that was up 2%. And you can say that January and February was fairly in line with our expectations overall and also to the corresponding period for last year. But we see then, of course, in the middle of March that there are effects. We are a global company. We have our own presence on around 30 markets. We are spanning from China in East to Alaska in the U.S. in West. And of course, we have a different effect on the period here and based on the geography we are. We have an estimate of an effect there for COVID for Q1 of EUR 75 million -- SEK 75 million in sales, and around SEK 25 million for our profit. And EBITA then amounted to SEK 25 million versus SEK 47 million last year. And this is due to the cost that we have taken around the COVID-19, I would say, to the majority part. And you can also see that, of course, when I talked about the estimated effect and I think the free cash flow is an area which I am working hard with together with Åke. That was negative SEK 54 million, and the reason for that is mainly payables and receivables when we looked at it.

Moving into the next slide. Even though -- I'm on Slide 5 now, overall development for quarter 1 order and marketing highlights. There are a lot of things going on. And even though we're talking about quarter 1 as late as yesterday in Spain, which is a closed country, more or less. We got a very big order in 1 of our business units. So what I want to say with this is that there are a lot of things going on, even in countries which have a very challenging situation, both from a human perspective and from a business perspective. A couple of things that has happened in the first quarter, we participated in 2 major exhibitions for the cash management business. In New York, where we launched a new product there, Titan Z, for the U.S. market, and this is something that we also press released together with Loomis. And we also launched SafeDeposit, D6, we call it, for deposit of cash in exhibition in Dusseldorf. So very big interest there and also things that -- and happenings that we see now are helping us going forward.

We have also had a good development on Secure-IT, which is basically to secure equipment, electrical equipment from electromagnetic pulse and even to some extent, what is called [temp base], i.e., that you can't listen in to electric signals. We have also taken a large vault order for a European national bank, which we are currently working on. We have had some major airport projects and also large metro project for Entrance Control in Asia, which continues to see a very, very good development in Asia here. And we have opened a number of Centre of Excellences. As lately I was myself down in Dubai in the beginning of February before this COVID-19 pandemic started in Dubai, opening this center. And also, we have started our first Centre of Excellence in India in Bangalore with very good results.

Moving into the next slide. On the market update, you will also see in our quarterly report that we have a full page where we are describing the effects and how we are working with the pandemic COVID-19, our responses to that. But what I can say is that we have taken measures in all parts of the business to try to handle this in as good way as you can do. First of all, in the management team, we have taken a very active role of steering this. But as the actions are happening so quickly, we have also delegated a lot of responsibilities so we can have agile responses on the markets. And we have seen and learned a lot as China, for example, where we have production and quite a big sales company was very early in this pandemic. So we have also used those learnings in Italy and Spain and also now in the U.S. here.

So this team is working together with the local organization to steer and try to handle the situation in a professional way. And so far, I am extremely proud of the work that has gone on how we have supported society, how we have supported each other. And I think that's the strength of Gunnebo and something we should now build on as well for the future of building a better Gunnebo.

Just covering very briefly, market outlook. We saw January, February had a good tempo. We saw the first bigger effect when Italy and Spain came down in March. And we believe, of course, that Q2 will have a quite big effect. As I said, we are a global company. China, for example, we are fully up and running today. We are running even more than full as we have also moved some production from our other factories. But Q2, we believe, will take the biggest effect for the society. Unfortunately, but also from a company perspective, Q3 is still difficult to say. But most likely, we will have a long-term effect on this pandemic for the society and Gunnebo.

And if you look at the financial position, I already mentioned, SEK 75 million, SEK 25 million is the effect from Q1. We believe that it will have an effect, of course, in Q2 as well. It is difficult for me and us to just quantify that in detail as things happen from day-to-day.

On the manufacturing units, we have had partly our factory in Kunshan, which is an Entrance Control factory, closed. India has been closed now also in March, end of March, our Halol factory there. Our Lavis factory has been partly closed for a couple of weeks and also our Spanish factory. But I'm happy to say that with extremely stringent work from our factory teams and social distancing and separate dressing rooms, a lot of work has gone on to be able to open up all our plants again. So all today are up and running, not all on 100%, but the majority, I would say, on 100%. So there, I'm extremely happy with the work that the team has done.

On the performance then, as I said, we see, of course, a link because we have had some sales companies, for example, Italy, Spain, U.K., et cetera, France, that cannot move around. But as we are performing, in many cases, society-critical services to bank, infrastructure, logistics, it can be hospitals, pharmacies, we have been allowed with permission from the government to work with our service technicians. And we have spent a lot of time, of course, there on protection and performance. So we can serve our customers in a good way. And we have, for example, supported the police in Spain and got the thank you letters from them for the work we have done there.

On the delivery and service capacity, we have tried to maneuver in a way that when Kunshan, the factory there, was closed, we delivered it from the European factories. And now when Lavis in Italy has been closed, we have delivered from China. So we have been in a lucky position that we have several production units which can support each other, and they have done that as well. What we see is there have been some disturbance in distribution, some from Asia to Europe. And of course, we have seen some disturbance in Europe. But we have been able to handle most of that. So I don't see a lot of transport deliveries, neither from our suppliers. We have worked extremely close with them to handle this situation. There is -- we have seen some impact on deliveries -- sorry, on inventories, of course, because it's not super easy to steer when you need to move products around. But I think that we have that now under control we have built that control tower, which steers this on a daily level with the sales companies and the factories.

On other significant consequences, I would like to comment on 2 things. First of all, we commented at the end of last year that we said the strategy, we will come out with new financial targets on business unit level. That I have stopped because our strategy now is to focus on short term, coming through this pandemic situation. Long term, as I already said, our strategy is firm on where we want to go. But we have delayed the announcement of new targets until the second half year. And the other thing we are doing, of course, is that we are working immensely close on our costs structure. And Åke will maybe comment some more on that. But we are, of course, both working with the government in all countries where we act. And we are also working ourselves on cost-mitigating actions. And it's a combination of throttling and grating here because we believe in a really good future for Gunnebo in a society, which most likely will look different. And one thing there that is and potentially will be influenced is, of course, the investments, which Åke, me and the management team are scrutinizing here day by day. So that's an update in relation to what we are doing and how we are handling COVID-19.

With that said, I would like to hand over to Åke, our CFO, and moving into the slide financial summary Q1.

Åke Gunnar Bengtsson, Gunnebo AB (publ) - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Stefan, and this is my first quarterly report for Gunnebo. For sure, a challenging quarter to start in but inspiring.

Let's then go through the financial summaries on Page 7. Stefan has already mentioned a few things, but I would like to highlight the order intake, as seen here, we had an order intake, which were 4% higher than last year first quarter. We enter the quarter 2 with a stronger order book versus last year, 8%. And the net sales in the quarter were 2% higher than last year. The 2% were built up by 4% as structural increase, meaning the acquisitions from Cominfo in Entrance Control. We have 2% gains on currency, and that ends up the underlying organic business were down 4% in the quarter.

Stefan have already covered the profitability. We declined. If we look at adjusted EBIT, we report SEK 22 million in the quarter, SEK 22 million. And last year, SEK 46 million. And it is roughly what we have estimated the decline and the loss we see because of the COVID-19 impact, which have impacted, as Stefan also mentioned, our ability to do business in the countries where we had locked down all factories closed.

I will then move on to the net profit, which actually is a loss in the quarter, partly explained by we -- our very prudent approach on taxes. We have entities making losses and we are prudent on the tax assets. So the tax percentage in the quarter is very high. But again, it's a prudent approach on tax assets accounting. That ends us up in a loss-making of SEK 0.05 per share versus SEK 0.09 profit last year first quarter.

Then I would like to move to working capital and free cash flow on Page 8. If we start to look at working capital, which is now very, very important in the situation we are to follow closely. We see that Gunnebo had a seasoned pattern on working capital, where quarter 4 normally is the lowest, which were also the case last year. So we have a challenging quarter to start with. And a very good quarter from a working capital perspective. Our focus is on collecting and we're looking also on different opportunities to finance our working capital going forward and see that as different funds for financing.

We also noted that a portion of the working capital in the quarter were built up due to the ability of not being able to ship due to the situation with locked-down countries and also, obviously, with [whole] factories stopped in production. And as Stefan mentioned, we have mitigated by balance, different factories, China versus Italy and reverse, which also take a hit on the working capital. But going forward, the collection is the most important. Unfortunately, we had, which is not uncommon, some of the big customers who are not able to pay us end of quarter and the payments came in beginning of April, which also had a negative impact on working capital status, but also then, obviously, on the cash flow. So if we look at the cash flow, which Stefan already mentioned, we have a negative cash flow in the quarter. Partially then explained by the receivables, which grow and payments didn't come in on the right side of the month end. But you also see effects in the countries where we have lockdowns. The payments, the process with administration is not working the same way as expected.

Then I would like to go to next page, the net debt and the leverage. The net debt increased slightly versus December, SEK 1.432 million (sic) [SEK 1.432 billion] versus SEK 1.350 billion versus quarter 4. So the net debt increased and the leverage increased as well. But when we look at the net debt and EBITDA, times for leverage, we are 3.4, which is equal to the leverage we had quarter 1 last year.

Financial situation is very challenging to manage during a time when we see the business drop rapidly and we expected to see in quarter 2. So what we have done is a financial stress test of a company. Looking at different scenarios of quarter 2 impact, but also the rest of year. So we have made scenarios where we estimate for sales for the year in different views coming from minus 20% to down to the worst scenario, which is close to 50% down in sales, which is a very, very critical situation and a lot of mitigation actions in that case needs to happen. But all these scenarios have then looked at our cash flow and our ability to make our payments and our funding. And it -- from even the worst case scenario perspective, the funding will be available for Gunnebo. But anyhow, we look at and look for alternative sources of backup financing. And also, obviously, now work with the governmental programs offered in the different countries to support our financing. In Sweden, we have export EKN guarantees, which will be one of the options we look into here the coming weeks, months.

By that, I hand over back to Stefan, and you take us through the performance of business units.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefan Syrén, Gunnebo AB (publ) - President, CEO and SVP of Business Unit Safe Storage & Business Unit Integrated Security [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks a lot, Åke. And once again, very welcome on board to Gunnebo as well.

If we then move to Slide 10, business unit performance, quarter 1 Entrance Control. Entrance Control had a sales growth of 39%. And even though you exclude Cominfo and the acquisition we did, we are over 20% in growth, had an EBITA margin of around 10% and continued to grow from also an order intake, we were 27% up. So I could say that we had a good order intake and good sales. But to be honest, it was less than I expected. We were, of course, hit here by COVID-19, both first in China, where the Chinese New Year, the Kunshan plant and also the sales company had very challenging times. However, as I said earlier, China and -- both China as a country and region and our factory there is now working extremely hard to touch back. We have also had Lavis during end of the quarter in Italy, which is one of our important plants for Entrance Control closed. During end of March, it's now fully opened since actually this week. And we continue to take strategic orders. Of course, bread and butter for us is the housing sector and the gate for offices and public areas. But this project is also important, even though it is a smaller part of the business. We do airports and mass transit, is strategically important for us because there is a huge need globally to improve airport and mass transits. We also see and have had business opportunities for products with a higher degree of connectivity. I mean steering products, remotes. What is called normally Internet of Things and peripherals as well, where you add on equipment for, yes, in times like this, it could be, for example, temperature controls related to a gate.

When it comes to moving to the next page, safe storage on Page 11. And an okay quarter, I would say, with sales growth of 5%, EBITA 5.7%, and an order intake growth of 3%. Halol in India, which is one of the major plants for safe storage has been and is mostly, I would say, also today closed. And India as a society are, since 3 -- almost 4 weeks now, closed. We have reopened some production there early April. So we are running at a lower capacity there. But we have people in the plants that are producing due to the fact that the government has [source] to start-up critical production for society.

We are also proceeding with the go-to-market model through partners. We are according to plan. We have announced 2 partnerships there for Iberia and the U.K., and we are working to finalize the other key markets for us. And we have taken some key orders as well in Europe the last weeks and also in quarter 1, which is, of course, important for this report. One was, as I mentioned, it's a big national bank in Europe, which will be delivered now as well during 2020. We have a very strong and had a very strong quarter in the U.S. I would say we had -- March was actually all-time high, delivering out from the factory. So U.S. also there from a society-critical perspective. We are supporting the governance, the banks, pharmacies and retail between the U.S. that is allowed to be open, and open, so to say. And we continue now with the cost measures. As you remember, we announced the cost program last summer, both for safe storage and other business and we are taking the last steps now in Q1 here from a cost perspective. That journey, of course, never ends. So we always need to be efficient here, but relating to that cost program.

Moving into slide cash management, which is Slide 12, business unit performance. And that was, in a way, disappointment, even though we saw on the order intake in Q4 that we were going to come out lower. And then, of course, the retail sector has been very hard hit in the pandemic. The sales growth was minus 16%, and the order intake growth was minus 7%. And what is good here, though, is that we start to see signs of renewed interest for these type of products. And we also launched a number of new products I mentioned, both at the EuroShop in Dusseldorf as well as in the U.S., which we have hopes for, will now improve performance. And we also see that this closed cash handling is important for the countries that uses a lot of cash that you can then also, from a hygienic perspective, as well as safety and security perspective, handle that in a good way.

And we also see good development for drive-up systems in the U.S., which is, of course, a type of remote banking which has grown now in times like this. And what we are doing here now in cash management is that we have intensified also the work on driving costs down here to improve our profitability.

Moving to the next slide, Slide 13, what we call now other business. And this is, of course, a diversified mix of portfolio companies. I already flagged that last time we spoke. We have moved roughly 20% of what previously was called integrated security into Safe Storage and Entrance Control from 1st of January here as we had either synergies in customer or products, which was much more fitting here than in 1 of the 3 areas that you see below. And that has also been restated in the numbers that you see. And also, we have now extensive work with reviewing the strategy for these areas, which I have also addressed with you before, handling both the underperformance and the structure. And you can say today, it is 3 areas of business that we are active in. It's from the right electronic article surveillance, it's mainly Brazil and Europe, and that's loss prevention for retail. It's in the middle project-based integrated business in Mexico and Europe under the Gunnebo brand. And then we had fire projects and fire safety in Indonesia and India under the Gunnebo brand as well as Minimax where we sell fire hydrants and fire extinguishers, and also we have some projects there under the Minimax brand. So those are the 3 areas today when we talk about other business. And the work there with the structure and the strategy is continuing, and I would say almost it's like intensified. Of course, in the current situation with the pandemic, it's difficult to act as quick as we would have liked it to do here, but I can assure you that we are working diligently with this.

On the other business then we were Slide 14 on the business unit performance. We were hit, of course, hard on the sales growth. Italy, Spain, all big countries in this as well as India, where we quite early had to take the effects of retail closures. So that is, of course, something that has hit our sales growth here. Order intake was minus 5%, somewhat better, I would say, in Europe, actually where we are taking some interesting orders, which we could see the second half here of '20. The measures, as I said before, we had somewhat of a delay there in the actions we are taking. And I would say, we are working as hard as ever with this now to make sure that we have a good solution for this business unit as well going forward.

Moving into the last slide before the Q&A. The focus, of course, as I said, is threefold. It's the people that we have and the well-being of our people, financial stability and then customers and supply chain. And what we are doing now is taking measures in all parts of our business, driving actions, very decisive actions. And we take the approach that this is a very serious thing. We need to address this very firm and diligently, and we are spending a lot of time and energy also on the internal communication with our teams and working with our people to make sure that we act as an entity here. We are expecting significant effect during Q2. Q3 is difficult yet to say because of the fast development, both of closing and opening countries. We have, of course, as an overall objective, to work with our customers to minimize any effect for them. And I would say, take it one step further, to minimize the effect for societies because Gunnebo plays a key role today in helping key society, [physical] businesses to stay open. We need to have, for example, pharmacies staying open and secure. We need to be able to steer the flow of people and of course, the banking and financial systems up and running here. Strategic review for other business continues with the delays, as I mentioned on this previous slide, and we had financially -- the financial targets that we communicated, we would come out with H1 postponed until H2. So we will come back with specific business unit targets, which I think is better fitted for the new unit.

So with that, I would like to end and move in to Q&A session.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We have our first question coming from the phone, starts from [Chris Sundling].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is [Chris Misundling]. I had a question with regard to the financing and maybe you can say something more around how discussion goes with the banks right now. And if there is covenants that are leased and so on because, obviously, with the leverage level that you have, it's a fairly high leverage level, I would say. Some comments on that I would appreciate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Åke Gunnar Bengtsson, Gunnebo AB (publ) - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Åke here. The leverage, as I comment, is on the same level as it were quarter 2 -- quarter 1 last year. And we have, obviously, also very tight and very good dialogue with our banks. And we have provided, as I said, a stress-test scenario where we have discussed the future with our banks. And also, in the outcome of a stress test, we foresee that we have available funding for and make the commitments we have. But due to the uncertainty, we are in constant dialogues with our banks to have back up financing and also see what other opportunities for financing, which are now opened up from different governments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There seems to be no further questions from the phones at this time. So I'll hand back to our speakers for closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefan Syrén, Gunnebo AB (publ) - President, CEO and SVP of Business Unit Safe Storage & Business Unit Integrated Security [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would like to thank you all for dialing in. I can assure you that me, Åke and the full team of Gunnebo is doing our utmost here to deliver and also develop a stronger Gunnebo here in these very challenging times. And I think personally, of course, this is something that we need to get through, both on a company level as well as handling the people effect and the people side of it, so to say. And we are working with that. So thanks a lot for listening in, and we will speak again later at the quarter 2.