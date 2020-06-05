Edited Transcript of GPOR.L earnings conference call or presentation 20-May-20 10:59am GMT

Full Year 2020 Great Portland Estates PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation

London Jun 5, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Great Portland Estates PLC earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:59:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Nick Sanderson

Great Portland Estates Plc - Finance & Operations Director and Director

* Toby Courtauld

Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director

Presentation

Toby Courtauld, Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director [1]

Welcome, and thank you for tuning into this prerecorded summary of our 2020 results. As you'll see from the next 20-or-so slides, in spite of these extraordinarily challenging times, Great Portland is in very robust health with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and a portfolio full of opportunity. Yes, we face some difficulties ahead as the full social and economic impact of COVID unfolds, but the GPE team is once again rising to the challenge brilliantly under the guiding light of our collaborative culture and our clear purpose.

So in a moment, the results from Nick, followed by a brief look at our market and a business update from me. But first, a summary of our solid results for the year to March 2020. Our valuation was marginally down over the year, all of it in the second half, but with a strong performance by our developments, up 11.9%. ERVs were up 1.4% and with a total property return of 3.7%, beating the MSCI quarterly index by 1.2 percentage points. Our NAV was up 1.8%, and we are paying a flat final dividend, giving an increase over the year of 3.3%.

So as we think about the immediate future, in addition to the tragic human and social consequences of COVID, we must also plan for a recession and the challenges it will bring. But we do so from a position of great strength, built on solid foundations. Four points: One, we have a rock-solid financial position. LTV is only 14%, even after having returned GBP 616 million of surplus equity to shareholders since 2017. And with plentiful low-cost liquidity, we have significant capacity for investment. And we have the opportunity for investment, both within GPE, across our 13 scheme development program and where we're making strong progress and potentially in the market as the impact of the COVID crisis becomes clearer. We're seeing limited opportunities today, but we feel this is likely to change. And if it does, we expect to be a net buyer.

Meanwhile, the quality of the space we create and manage means that even today, we are still delivering leasing successes, GBP 14.4 million in new rent over the year, almost 9% ahead of the value as ERV. And we have a further GBP 12.3 million under offer, again at a premium to March 2020 ERVs, the majority of it agreed since the lockdown started. Not surprisingly, rent collection has been more difficult than usual at 71% so far, and Nick will run through this in a minute.

And fourth, our strong culture, underpinned by our values, has never been more important or more in evidence than it is today, for example, through the ways in which we're supporting our occupiers and our communities and more on this later. We're innovating, too, launching, for example, our new app during the year. We're pushing the boundaries of our sustainability ambitions and have today launched our new statement of intent. We've achieved our National Equality Standard accreditation and are working to broaden our diversity across the group and all the while helping our people to grow, with 94% of them saying GPE is a great place to work.

So we're looking through COVID, and we're seeing a business with real growth potential, both organically, income upside of circa 50%, and potentially externally as well. And we've put ourselves in a position to capitalize on any market disruption with our balance sheet strength and our great team. Plus, it's all in London. I'll talk about our markets in a minute, but we maintain our view that our great capital will come through COVID with its position as a key world city intact and with long-term growth potential.

Over now to Nick to look at the results.

Nick Sanderson, Great Portland Estates Plc - Finance & Operations Director and Director [2]

Thank you, Toby. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to take you through the details of our resilient financial performance, supporting a recommended final dividend of 7.9p. And whilst we now face a more challenging rent collection backdrop, our delinquency levels are currently minimal, and we continue to have an extremely strong financial and liquidity position. As a result, we have significant covenant headroom and exceptional capacity for future investments.

So let's start with the headline numbers. The group's property portfolio stands at GBP 2.6 billion with EPRA NAV of 868p and LTV low at 14.2%. EPRA earnings are up 6.1% with EPRA EPS up even more at 13.4%, given the reduced share count from the buyback, and total ordinary dividends are up 3.3%. Taken together, we delivered a total accounting return of 3.2%.

Now let's look in more detail at our EPRA NAV per share growth of 1.8%. The main movements in the year were a 4p decrease from the like-for-like property valuation decline of 0.3%, which was driven by retail values falling 3.5% given ERV declines of 4.3%, along with CBRE, reflecting COVID-related rent holidays and yield expansion on some retail units. On the other hand, office values were up 1%, underpinned by ERV growth of 3.5%. On a like-for-like basis, our committed developments were the strongest performers, up 11.9%, even after the value has reflected 3-month completion delays given lockdown. And our long-dated properties were also up 2.4%.

Our shorter income development pipeline fell in value by 7.3%, in part driven by yields being softened to reflect weaker investor sentiment on short leaseholds. But don't forget that these assets offer some of the greatest potential upside going forward, and you'll find plenty more valuation detail in the pack appendices.

Returning to the NAV walk. The premium to book value on our Britton Street sale added 2p and EPRA earnings added a further 22p, whilst ordinary dividends of 13p reduced NAV. Completion of our GBP 200 million share buyback enhanced NAV in the year by 9p. And with other items of 1p, this resulted in NAV per share of 868p, up 1.8%.

Looking ahead, we will be adopting EPRA's new net asset value measures and consider the most relevant for GPE to be EPRA NTA, which was 868p at year-end, identical to EPRA NAV.

Moving to EPRA earnings, which increased to GBP 57 million in the year. As shown on the left, rental income from our wholly owned portfolio marginally fell by GBP 0.4 million, and JV fees fell by GBP 1.7 million, given reduced transactional activity. However, our share of JV profits increased significantly by GBP 4.6 million, driven by our leasing successes at 160 Old Street. Property costs reduced by GBP 3.8 million as vacancy across the portfolio fell to only 2%, while admin costs rose GBP 3.9 million, given higher employee costs. Finally, with net interest cost falls and other movements, earnings were up 6.1%.

And as shown on the right, this earnings growth and our reduced share count resulted in EPRA EPS growth of 13.4%, and cash EPS also rose 4.7%. As a result, and given our strong financial position, we are again paying a final dividend of 7.9p, taking total dividends for the year to 12.6p, up 3.3%.

Now a full update on our rent collection stats for the March quarter date. We announced in our April trading update that we have collected 62.9% by working day 7. And as shown top left, this has now risen to 71%. And of the 29% not paid, more than 2/3 relates to occupiers from the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. Our team has been busy working with these occupiers to find the optimal routes to receive the balance, including through the drawdown of rent deposits, shown in orange, which will allow us to collect a further 8.9% of the quarter's rent. And whilst we are seeking to negotiate these routes on a case-by-case basis, overall, we expect more than 20% of our rent roll to be on monthly payment terms by the next quarter date. And for some of our small independent occupiers, we moved quickly to offer them rent deferrals. In total, we expect to ultimately collect around 11% of the March quarter's rent through such deferrals. Whilst for the remaining 6%, we will likely need to give rent holiday concessions. Looking ahead, we anticipate that the June quarter collection rate may be lower still, given the economic backdrop under lockdown, along with the government moratorium on forfeiture for nonpayment of rent.

However, as shown bottom left, we do have some protection with GBP 26 million of rent deposits, representing more than 25% of our annualized rent roll. These deposits typically provide 6- to 12-month rental cover for our less established or robustly capitalized occupiers. And so far, we've only needed to draw GBP 3.8 million. And to date, our delinquencies have been minimal at only 1% of rent roll since April 2019 and again, dominated by retail, hospitality and leisure.

Turning to our robust debt metrics. As shown top left, even after returning more than GBP 600 million of surplus equity in recent years, our LTV is only 14.2%, still the lowest in the U.K. REIT sector. Top right, our weighted average interest rate of 2.2% would fall further to 1.9% on full drawdown of our new ESG-linked RCF, which has a headline margin of only 90 basis points. Shown bottom left, 92% of our debt is on a flexible unsecured basis, and our weighted maturity is 5.8 years. Finally, as you can see bottom right, our liquidity position remains very strong with GBP 411 million of available firepower, including more than GBP 110 million of cash deposits. As a result, we have no current plans to access government COVID funding facilities nor have we furloughed any GPE employees, whilst we have expanded our community support and contributions for charitable causes. These debt metrics combined to give us exceptional financial resilience and strength.

As shown on the left, we have significant headroom over our group debt covenants, providing us with the ability to withstand value falls of more than 70%. And interest cover remains unmeasurable. Even if we illustratively remove the benefit of capitalized interest that we have under our covenants, cover would be a very comfortable 14x. And as shown on the right, our LTV of 14.2% rises to only 16.3%, once we factor in committed CapEx across our 3 on-site development schemes and our refurbishment program, and that's without taking account of any surpluses. As a result, should new accretive investment opportunities emerge, we have the capacity to take advantage with an illustrative GBP 1 billion of acquisitions, leaving LTV below 40%, assuming constant property values. In this context, we continue to be extremely well positioned for the current situation and/or market eventualities.

Now back to Toby for a few comments on the market.

Toby Courtauld, Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Nick. So turning to a brief summary of conditions in our markets. And not surprisingly, COVID is likely to cause a recession in the short-term at least.

Top left, measures of confidence are in reverse, here looking at business optimism and London jobs. These macro conditions will feed into lower leasing in London. And as you can see top right, we're not seeing this yet with under offers at the end of March, shown in red, running ahead of the 10-year average, but I expect that we will. I also expect less demand for expansion space and more for flexibility with greater differentiation between good and poor quality space. But as we've shown this morning, quality space is indeed letting. And don't forget vacancy rates today are low, only circa 3% in the West End, and the supply pipeline remains tight. It's likely to tighten further with COVID-induced risk aversion. Thus, the longer-term influence of social distancing could well kick off a trend of less density, meaning more space per person.

COVID will also impact investment markets, and we're already seeing turnover sharply down by 70% over the past quarter. The extent of this impact remains to be seen. For example, will we see a glut of stock from distressed sellers? So far, quite the opposite. The volume of assets for sale is down 53% to GBP 1.7 billion since November 2019. Thus, London still enjoys both high relative yields, as you can see far right, and plentiful capital looking to invest. So it is possible that the window for buying opportunities will only be open for a relatively short time. But we've been here before. We have a strong acquisitions track record, and I fully expect us to unearth interesting opportunities.

So on to our market outlook. And as you can see, the key rental drivers are now predominantly red. Looking at the table bottom left, whilst we were right at the top end of our rental forecasts for the year just finished, thinking about this year, we expect them to be down, but we think it is too early to judge anything in the broad direction, so we have temporarily suspended our guidance. More of a mixed picture for yields, shown on the right, and we expect to see them rise in the near term. Beyond that, we think London's relative position will prove attractive.

Turning to our portfolio update. I want to touch on a few areas of focus for us currently. As always, the key to success in rapidly changing conditions is nimble management of risk and the smart matching of our product to our customers' needs. First, our COVID-specific response has been extensive. All properties, including our developments, remain open and operating to government guidelines. Our engagement with our occupiers and stakeholders has been extensive, providing assistance where it is needed. We're preparing for the return to work of our occupiers with a playbook drafted, and our employee welfare and community activities are all helping, including with the launch of our new community fund seeded by GPE people for those in London most in need.

Second, our space is in demand, and we're leasing well, always maintaining our pragmatic approach. We're dealing well ahead of ERV. Our void rate at 2% is near its all-time low. And we have GBP 12.3 million under offer today at a 2.5% premium to March 20 ERVs, the majority of which was agreed after the start of the lockdown. Our directly managed flex space is performing in line with the portfolio overall, and we can see strong demand for this product post-COVID. Our partnerships are more mixed. City Place House, fine; New City Court, a difficult few months but improving, overall occupancy, 80%.

Third, we're focusing on delivering the highest quality occupier experience. We've restructured the occupier services team. We launched our market-leading app, which gives, amongst other benefits, contactless building access and control. And we are seeing our efforts pay off through our higher Net Promoter Score well above the peer group average.

And finally, as always, we're focusing on what we do best, creating growth through the improvement of our assets, either through refurbishment, lease restructuring or pipeline preparation. And we have lots to be getting on with across our portfolio that's well positioned for growth post-COVID and managed by a team with bucketloads of experience of conditions like these. Perhaps the most significant area of growth potential is our development book. And you'll remember, we have a deep program, covering 13 projects, nearly 2 million square feet and across 56% of our total portfolio. We've made good progress on our 3 committed schemes with work continuing on each. And whilst we expect some COVID-induced delay and a slightly reduced forecast profit margin of 14.7%, our leasing program is progressing well, and our pre-let and under offer percentage is higher at 48.1%.

As for the rest of our program, our pipeline stretches to 10 projects, over 1.4 million feet, of which 3 are in the near-term with potential start dates between 2021 and 2022, costing circa GBP 600 million to build out and generating circa GBP 55 million in rent, an increase of almost 140%. With a further 7 projects in the medium term, there's plenty to go for, giving us a strong platform for growth.

I want to touch briefly on our sustainability statement of intent titled The Time Is Now and launched today. You can find more detail in a separate press release. But in short, it has 4 principal pillars: One, we will decarbonize our business by 2030; two, we will focus on designing climate change resilient and adaptable spaces; three, we must create a lasting and positive social impact on our communities; and four, we'll always put health and well-being front and center of all our activities. These commitments will require seismic change by us and our industry if we are to hit our target, but it's important that we do. These objectives are no longer just morally right. They are now an economic imperative as well. As I say, the release has all the detail, and I'd encourage you to look at it.

So to sum up, where next for GPE? You know we focus closely on matching our capital allocation to the cycle, and our track record is good, as you can see on the left of this slide. From here, we'll be monitoring closely for signs of distress. And as conditions stand, we could well be net buyers at some point over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, we have our development program to work on with 3 potential starts looming, and we have value to deliver in portfolio management with an exciting opportunity to grow our Flex offer, tapping into strong expected demand, all the while focusing on the sustainability of everything that we do.

Put all of this together, and we believe we have a great opportunity for long-term growth across our existing portfolio. With 22% of our existing portfolio in our committed schemes, shown in red, and a further 34% in our pipeline in gray, at 56%, we have one of the highest exposures to development potential in the sector. Plus, much of the remainder of our book sits in active portfolio management assets, shown in green, where we have good repositioning upside.

So GPE today is a business well prepared for the near-term impacts of a recession as well as one with a significant opportunity for long-term growth. In the near term, our balance sheet strength with our low LTV and high liquidity, our low rents and low voids are all defensive. And we have an experienced senior team, most of whom have successfully traded through 3 downturns over their careers.

For the longer term, we are able to exploit any opportunity. That same balance sheet strength gives us capacity to invest. That capacity will go into our development book, 56% of the businesses I've described, supported by the fact that 92% of the portfolio is near to Crossrail stations. And it will go into new purchases through our focused and successful acquisitions strategy. As ever, our strategic priorities are clear, built around a single market focus and deep knowledge, a long-term track record of capital management discipline and our enduring belief in an exciting future for London as 1 of only 2, maybe 3 global capital cities.

Finally, we have the magic ingredients of a strong culture and a great team. We have a clear purpose and unifying values, perhaps best illustrated by the support we are giving to our occupiers and communities today and by our exceptional people engagement scores.

So to sum up, yes, we can expect near-term economic challenges, but GPE is in great shape, and we remain confident in our long-term outlook. Thank you very much for listening.