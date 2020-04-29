Edited Transcript of GMXT.MX earnings conference call or presentation 27-Apr-20 4:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 GMexico Transportes SAB de CV Earnings Call

Apr 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of GMexico Transportes SAB de CV earnings conference call or presentation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 4:00:00pm GMT

* Fernando Lopez Guerra

GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO

* Issac Franklin

GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Chief Commercial Officer

* Genaro Guerrero

GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations

* Marlene Finny

GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

* Alejandro Zamacona

Credit Suisse - Analyst

* Javier Gayol

GBM - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, and thank you for holding, and welcome to Grupo Mexico Transportes First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

With us this afternoon is Mr. Fernando Lopez Guerra, Mr. Nathan Asplund, Mr. Genaro Guerrero, Mr. Issac Franklin, Ms. Marlene Finny and other executives who will discuss the financial performance of the company during the quarter, giving you a summary of the latest news, and address any questions you may have at the end of the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that information disclosed on today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's results and prospects which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and the company cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Grupo Mexico Transportes undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

At this time, I would like to remind participants that your lines will be in listen-only mode until the question and answer session. Now, I will pass the call on to Mr. Fernando Lopez Guerra.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [2]

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our quarterly conference for first quarter 2020. It's been a very (inaudible) quarter for us overall, in all of our fronts, revenue wise, volume wise, operations and in the operation efficiencies (inaudible). So I will go through the presentations and between myself, [Mr. Issac Franklin and Genaro Guerrero] will take you through what we have been doing for the quarter.

On page two of the presentation and with the financial highlights, the increase for EBITDA 17% reaching [five thousand five hundred and seventy-seven million pesos]. This is a 233 basis point expansion versus our margin in 2019. Our operating margin improved by 48% due to an increase of 10% in our revenues and a 33% reduction in operating costs.

In the first quarter, our net income reached an all-time high record representing 41.6 improvement versus first quarter of '19. In addition to this financial highlight, I would like to emphasize that almost all of our debt which is 97% already was converted into pesos last year and the years -- two, three years before, so 97% of our debt our net in pesos (inaudible) of debt denominated in US dollars, so this is a total of [twenty eight thousand million pesos] divided by the current exchange rate it is just south of $1.2bmillion and net debt is below [one-time] EBITDA.

Also on the financial items, I'd like to make clear that we will continue paying our dividend but we're cutting it by 50% just to be cautious during these uncertain times even though that our cash flow and our balance remain very solid, we want to be cautious about risk.

Operating metrics were solid, they have solid improvement (inaudible) main operating metric during -- we have (inaudible) several challenges in the first quarter. We have a 15 day blockade in the (inaudible) volume and subsidiaries and also in cost because we had to use a longer route to be able to divert our products and we did lose some volume there.

We have also decreasing the national coal price and demand and this impacted our energy sector. About COVID-19, I'd like comment that our management has acted (inaudible) to ensure uninterrupted operations in Mexico and in the US. As you all know, rail transportation is considered an essential service.

In accordance with the World Health Organization recommendations, safety measures were implemented for personnel and infrastructure due to COVID-19. Additionally, work from home was implemented for all administrative personnel and operational personnel considered vulnerable.

Our revenue forecast you see under (inaudible), we're in constant communication from our users and we're getting feedback from them and adjusting our train services, our train master plan on online basis and (inaudible) basis. We have adjusted our investment program by 30% and we reduced from $466 million (inaudible).

Going to page 3, again, net revenue increased 10.4, on kilometers of volume, we're up 7%. This is nearly almost always this (inaudible) market share. As you know where the economies that recover or practically flat but we have been very, very focused on practically not only precision (inaudible), but precision marketing and we've been very, very focused. Issac will go into further that in a presentation.

Our EBITDA was up 17%, net income 41.6 and our earnings per share reached $0.46, almost $0.47, also increase by 41.6%. So having said that, I will now turn it over to Issac Franklin.

Issac Franklin, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Chief Commercial Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Fernando and good morning to everyone. For this quarter, our revenue was up 10% compared to first quarter 2019. Volumes and cars grew 3% and 10% in (inaudible) kilometer.

As regarding the ones (inaudible) it was up 80% in (inaudible) in cargo and in (inaudible) 13%, in cargoes (inaudible) net ton kilometers and our automotive was down 8% in net ton kilometers and 3% in carload. That is what's due to the close of the (inaudible) due to COVID-19 remarks. Energy was down compared to 2019 due to the international crisis of COVID.

In the main citation, it is important to highlight that most of the growth in our segment is due to the increase of market share or (inaudible) rate.

In this remaining variation, we are aiming for several (inaudible) and that was due to the increase (inaudible) from across the rate and in fact the (inaudible) measures are (inaudible) market share gain and drove the increases (inaudible) due to the market share gain and in the rate conversion and the start of new projects.

The next up is our revenue mix and (inaudible). Intermodal (inaudible) due to market share gains (inaudible) to rate conversion from both the international and domestic (inaudible).

The mineral isn't part of operational (inaudible) projects and reforming the US business. In (inaudible), even though we have a (inaudible) purpose of the project, of considered problems and as I (inaudible) March, the first month of the year to raise the goods because of the (inaudible) model and market share (inaudible).

Energy, market share gains in the refinery products offset the reduction of the (inaudible) to a decrease in the worldwide demand. I would now pass to Genaro for the financial breakdown.

Genaro Guerrero, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Issac. Good morning, everyone. Well, as Fernando mentioned, I'm pleased also to present you our solid results for the first quarter 2020, showing growth compared to the previous year. The revenues are [five thousand eight hundred and twelve million pesos], 10.4% above the first quarter of 2019, by volumes growing 7% in net ton kilometers and 3% in car transported.

On the other hand, operating cost shows a 3.4% reduction quarter-over-quarter reflecting the benefits of implementing operational efficiency initiatives and our administrative cost under control with an increase of 1.2%.

With that, we reached a total of [six thousand four hundred and fifty three million pesos] of operating cost, 3.2% below the first quarter of the previous year. For the first quarter, we do not have any adjustment for [YEPS] tax benefit that we had in the first quarter of 2019 before it was cancelled in May of such year. We used to make that adjustment as it was below the operating profit. But now, that effect has been incorporated in the operation results.

For all the aforementioned, the EBITDA grew 17% quarter-over-quarter reaching a margin of 46.7%, 270 basis points ahead than first quarter '19. Lastly, I would like to highlight the positive performance that GMEXI EBITDA has had during the first quarter in the last three years, going from MXN4.2 billion and margin of 43.7% to MXN5.6 billion and 46.4% margin in this last quarter.

The following slides show the most important concepts in reduction of the operating cost. Having first a saving of MXN99 million in the cost of fuel as a consequence of a better consumption ratio and lower prices of diesel likewise, reduction of cost in lease equipment, materials for cars and maintenance, in labor and MXN8 million per savings in other concepts.

Now, I will turn the presentation to Fernando again.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. And now turning to page 9, operation metrics, we managed to improve just a little of bit of train speed. This was (inaudible) to better the blockage we had and the (inaudible). Also we had a very strict campaign of slow orders, these are orders that we put on the main line to restrict the speed (inaudible) which we're monitoring the maintenance where we are undergoing, also to avoid and prevent accidents and this has been a very successful initiative and safety wise and we are now looking at better speeds in the past couple of weeks.

Our (inaudible) in the maritime that our (inaudible) on the yards has improved by 13% from 27 hours to 23. We have a goal that's below 20 and we are continuing to -- we continue to modify our master plan to reduce this even further. (inaudible) velocity in kilometers per day went from 257 kilometers per rail car to 256. Average train length improved 2.4 percent, rail cars per train improved 2.3 percent and the amount of crew start that we have is (inaudible) on the same - on the same trip, we managed to decrease this by 10 percent so bear in mind, we improved seven percent in volume with 10 percent less crews (inaudible) was mentioning in the last page, we improved - we (inaudible) maintain our labor costs flat or moving seven percent more and - even though that they have - there have also been wage increases under the union contract.

Going into page 10, this is what we have been doing on the operating part of our own precision schedule railroad. We're focusing to increase train length. The longer the train, the more filled our system is and the less (crews) we need throughout the same volume with decreasing (inaudible) it allows us to have - to move more cargo with less rail cars and therefore we are decreasing the size of our fleet and leasing that we are paying to third parties.

On maximizing our port utilization, this is how many - how much port power we have (inaudible). And it has - it has been helping us to be able to reduce and improve our (fuel) efficiency and move more cargo with less fuel.

We're balancing training in each direction. This has also (inaudible) more of our crews (inaudible) on their origin and this has been working very, very well. Overall, as of today, we have stored 106 locomotives, 34 percent more than first quarter of '19.

We have improved our rail car syndication. We have now more 5,000 in storage and waiting to be (returned). We are - by utilizing our (inaudible) as I was mentioning, we're able to improve our (inaudible) efficiency and also we decline our crew starts by 10 percent.

We have put out a target last year of - between 300 and 400 basis points over the next 12 to 18 months, we have only achieved the first 217 basis points for this first quarter. Going from page 11, our CAPEX program for 2020 where we are maintaining or keeping maintenance at the same level with $181 million, we diminished a bit our efficiency program from $98 million to $78 million.

Our global project from 110, we reconsider that number to 76.5 and the strategic projects from 66 million to 60. So this is a breakdown of $466 million to $406, a 13 percent reduction due to the COVID impact with respect to the rest of the year.

Again, it is - this is the first (transition) we have with the CAPEX and we not - will not commit to a serious commitment that enable us or that will keep us from adjusting even further. We do have some commitments with the government and with certain suppliers but we're not very (inaudible) of what we have put out already as a CAPEX target.

Going to page 12 we are taking out our outlook for 2020 (inaudible) revision with all - as I was mentioning in the beginning, without our users of the industry that we serve, we do have certain industries like automotive that are being shut down. Remember, this is about 10 percent of the revenue.

Some other industries are constructions and some (inaudible) impacted as well, however, in constructions, as you've seen on the first quarter, we are focusing in metals and cement, gaining market share and convert from on the road, so we have been able to offset for the first part of the year.

For Mexico, what we're experiencing right now and we, our volumes are about 10 percent down overall with our Mexico and U.S. units. However, our revenue has remained flat. So I think this is the best guidance we can give out, (inaudible). And as things will start to come back, we will see a change in this trauma. Having said that, we open now the session for questions and answers.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

And we have a question from the line of Alejandro Zamacona with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Alejandro Zamacona, Credit Suisse - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, everyone. Thank you for the call and thank you for taking the questions. Two - actually, two questions from our side, the first one on the tariffs. Is it safe to expect any type of discounts amid the COVID-19 situation? And the second question in terms of the property plant statements, we saw a significant increase for the quarter for roughly MXN10 billion, so if - could you please provide any more color on this would be helpful, and by this, if there was any type of capitalization or revaluation of assets that explain these questions in the property, plant and equipment? Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro, thank you for your question. Regarding the rate - regarding the rate, I can tell you, we were planning to lower - to lower the rate (inaudible) that's why we're gaining market share, so (inaudible) operational (inaudible) we're very competitive in our rates, that's why most of the growth is coming from (inaudible) so we're planning to stay the (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro Zamacona, Credit Suisse - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You're welcome.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Our next question comes from Javier Gayol with (inaudible) GBM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Gayol, GBM - Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Fernando. Thank you for taking questions. Congratulations on the - on this current results and there were some improvements. I have - I have a few questions. First, just to be clear, I don't know if heard correctly, but I think Fernando, you mentioned up to this date, the (inaudible) how are things are going (inaudible) and understanding also how (inaudible) regarding the - their potential impacts of the pandemic and how are you guys planning to work with them, what are some of the strategies that we can see coming up from current (GMST)?

And the second question would be related to the (inaudible) expenses, we saw - we saw a decrease (inaudible) I want to understand how much of this comes from distancing, how much has to be with fuel prices and you are able to buy fuel at lower prices in the U.S., how much of the fuel are you buying there, just more of the whole picture regarding fuel and how (inaudible)? Thank you very much.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Good morning. Our sound today we cannot hear very well. So bear with me if I (inaudible) and let me know if you want more detail. The first question about us adjusting the customers for their needs (inaudible) our revenues are flat even though volumes are 10 percent down during April, that is correct, yes, and as you know, we publish our volumes and through the AAR on weekly basis, but yet we've managed to keep our revenues flat as well.

We talk constantly with them. We adapt to their needs so they tell us what the (inaudible) are not running trains, are not reducing, we need to call the crews, we store those engines and we believe really there is no incremental cost, no variable cost for us there. So it's a very open communication. If the moment they start asking or a simple (inaudible).

So as you know right now, there's a very strong initiative to get the auto industry back on track already between Mexico, U.S. and Canada and this is happening in most of our - with most of customers, you know, they're trying to get that open as fast as possible. And, of course, the volumes, the segments that I was mentioning, maybe automotive, some constructions that we are managing to offset and with market share and also in some industrials with demand growing as well, all will remain there.

That is why we need efficiencies. We are buying diesel from the U.S., however, we get the specialty tax, it's still the same for diesel if you buy it from PEMEX or if you buy it from a private refinery. However, we could manage to get 50 cents on the, 50 pesos (inaudible) peso with option. Right now those gaps are practically flat through the actions the Mexican government took and the exchange rate, so there's not that much there, maybe efficiencies in productivity, in the material efficiency and the (inaudible) and on efficiencies that you've seen, and we've talked about in labor and others.

Javier Gayol, GBM - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, I think also - thank you, and again, congratulations on the results and hopefully your investors are keeping faith.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Javier.

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Our next question comes from [Jorge Lorenzo] with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, thank you for the question. My question is the train that is already being seen a little bit in Mexico which is the country is starting to increase light crude imports on the (inaudible) and U.S., due to the country's high sulfur production characteristics. And my question is if you are already seeing benefits coming from that trend, even that increase in both exports should theoretically be favorable to import transportation players in Mexico? Thank you.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi. Regarding the import the only (inaudible) we are seeing that for the impact (inaudible) automotive is we, there's probably as you know, one of the biggest imports in Mexico are car parts, so that we are seeing a decrease, so despite that the international freight (inaudible).

Unidentified Participant [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you very much.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator, is there another question?

Marlene Finny, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question?

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. There is no, your line is open.

Unidentified Participant [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, guys, can you hear me well?

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

Unidentified Participant [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick follow-up on your comments about April, this is (inaudible) from Compass. On the volume being down 10%, any sort of collar that your clients may be giving for the next couple of weeks, or are you seeing this down 10%, it's what you should expect to see the remainder of the quarter, does it get a little but worse or does it get a little bit better?

And my second question is on the margin side, if volumes were to stay down 10%, what sort of margin expectations do we have for the second quarter, can you offset your lower volume with efficiencies and perhaps some of the other cost components going down and avoid margin compression, or we will see some sort of margin compression going into second quarter? Thank you.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What we see for this, in mentioning volumes down, mainly those segments overall (inaudible) to open back up, so after these open up, the possibility is for us, it's hard to tell but we don't see this for the entire year, mainly for the entire quarter the pressure, it has been very, very, there's probably pressure from the U.S. government to Mexico to open up a supply chain for this specific industry and we are confident that they will eventually open back up, not very long from now.

And the moment we know that these companies and industries have shut down, we store our engines, we don't run those trains, we reduce our headcount, our train crews we pay them per trip basis, so if they are not moving, they just get a slow and not, some type of compensation and the (inaudible), we don't pay for the trip, so we don't see (inaudible).

Unidentified Participant [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you very much.

Marlene Finny, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question?

Unidentified Participant [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello? Hello?

Marlene Finny, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - Investor Relations [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes?

Unidentified Participant [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, there, hi, guys, it's (inaudible) from [BBBA]. Thanks for taking my question. As the rest of the analysts, congratulations on the results and I hope that all is well for you and your families, and just a couple of doubts if you can help me out maybe. The first one on the buy-back program you announced in your communique, just maybe to have a view on the size of the buy-back program and how far along do you think you will be using it.

The second one is on the CAPEX program you have been reviewing. It's interesting that you have been reducing some investments and projects, just to have views on the projects just were due at end of this year (inaudible) and Monterey bypass maybe. And the last question on the operating ratio, you are publishing the operating ratio of 68.3 at the end of the first quarter. It's quite an achievement from last-year level.

You also announced in a communique that you are increasing your saving program by MXN500 million, what do you see the operating ratio, not this year obviously but in the median term it's your target to get. Working in the U.S., some operators publishing below 60%, so what is your aim (inaudible) beyond [QSR]? Thank you very much.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, [John]. This is [Fernando]. So maybe we - our CAPEX program, as I mentioned we will keep our maintenance program. The fact that the volumes are down is paradise for track people, so it allows them to go out and do everything we can faster, so we want to take advantage of that and work, as fast as possible on the mainline to be able to get slow-order down and regain speed throughout the network.

We did review some growth projects with some of our users and we are more than (we are merely postponing them. If we have certain projects that can be brought until we increase the volumes we move, we will reconsider and that from them, at the end of the day that's what we want (inaudible). And the strategic project we might see some delay on the bypass; however, we will see them up and running throughout this year.

For the (inaudible) we are finishing some negotiations with the Mexican government (inaudible) mainline. The mainline (inaudible) and [Monterey], and also Monterey plans (inaudible) they have all been granted a special permit, we continue working throughout this pandemic shutdown. So we are trying to maintain these strategic projects as well and at the same time.

About our operating ratio, as you have seen, we have achieved almost 300 basis points out of the 300, 400 that we have already targeted as we have been extending (inaudible) from the last quarters. We did targeted savings of what we have found. You can see this does mean that it stops there, it's a continuous program and we are still focusing to obtain more efficiencies.

We do see that we can achieve a 65 operating ratio now which in the next 12 months, or up to 18 months which is better than the 400 basis points that we have already spotted and we are working on. So I think that would be a conservative comment and something we can deliver on in the midterm.

Unidentified Participant [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Fernando. Thank you.

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, and I am not showing any further questions in the queue.

Fernando Lopez Guerra, GMexico Transportes SA de CV - CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, everyone. So thank you for joining us here on the call. We will keep you posted with more information that we get from industry research the better. And we will adapt to what we're facing, the team has been doing a great job taking market share and being more efficient in delivering this and on every single thing we have put in front of you and promised, and we will continue to do so.

Thank you, everyone, and stay home, stay safe. Thank you. Bye.

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, we thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect.