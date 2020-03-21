Edited Transcript of GLYHO.IS earnings conference call or presentation 11-May-18 10:59am GMT

Q1 2018 Global Yatirim Holding AS Earnings Call

* Mehmet Kerem Eser

Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Global Investment Holdings First Quarter Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's speakers will be Mr. Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Kerem Eser, CFO; Mr. Asli Su Ata, Head of IR.

I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Kerem Eser. Sir, please go ahead.

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [2]

Thank you. Welcome all to Global Investment Holdings Q1 2018 results call. At this time, we are making the call out of country in Poland, Warshaw, as a matter of fact, meeting some investors. It's been a good day so far. Before diving into numbers, let me briefly mention some developments and some basic highlights mark in this quarter.

Operations so far are in line with our budget estimations. There is seasonality in most of our businesses, cruise sector, the most obvious one. And also, the seasonality is relevant to a certain extent to commercial port operations and gas operations as well. And this makes it perhaps the most quiet period during the year, and this is reflected in our consolidated numbers. It follows that it will be misleading for you to consider our Q1 numbers to extrapolate and forecast performance for the whole year.

On the port side, there is this successful tender to operate the Zadar cruise port in Croatia for the operating rights for a duration of 20 years. This contract still remains subject to entering into final concession agreement with the port authority. And then the share purchase agreement we signed to sell our real estate investments. We expect the deal to close at the end of this month, May 31. And if I may just remind you that the transaction will help us achieve a healthy balance sheet with the injection of approximately $44 million in cash while decreasing the group's gross debt by $37 million, so that's a decrease of, in total, net indebtedness by $80 million, $81 million. And then our collaboration with Canadian Solar, one of the 5 largest solar panel producers and operators in the world to develop and operate solar-powered projects. This is, as you know, the group's strategy going forward, i.e., to develop a sizable portfolio of renewable power generation, which is one of our core business segments after the ports.

Back to numbers. We report -- GIH reported consolidated revenues of TRY 159.5 million compared to TRY 146.5 million, that represents a 9% increase. And the EBITDA line, consolidated operational EBITDA are $40.7 million compared to $34.2 million, and that indicates a 19% growth.

At the bottom line, we reported a net loss of TRY 56.6 million. This figure is almost same as last quarter -- first quarter last year. You are familiar with the drivers of the loss figure. One major component remain to be the noncash and goodwill related amortization. Q1 figure for that is TRY 59.4 million, up from TRY 48.5 million last year. And most of this is related to the hard currency recorded and reported port operating rates. Also, there was a slight increase in FX losses from TRY 12.1 million to TRY 16.7 million. This figure, again, is related with the group's long-term borrowings, that means it does not have an immediate cash impact apart from their accounting implications. And thirdly, the net interest expenses, a total of TRY 33.6 million. By the way, this is considerably lower compared to TRY 42.1 million in Q1 last year. And this is despite the weakness in TL, which further increases the reported figures. And the decrease is a result of lower leverage on balance sheet, in particular, at the Holding solo level.

On the operational divisions, Q1 performance of the port line, port is in line with the management expectations. Outlook for the full year is unchanged. And if I may reiterate what that outlook was, the outlook for 2020 is a mid- to high single-digit EBITDA growth for the full year.

Port division recorded revenues of TRY 78.6 million in Q1 this year, that's 17% increase over the same period last year, that's on TL terms. On dollar terms, the growth is still around 13% from 18.2% last year to $20.6 million this year. Consolidated EBITDA is TRY 43.3 million versus TRY 38.1 million, again, on TL terms. And this translates into a U.S. dollar equivalent of $11.4 million this year versus $10.3 million same period last year.

If we exclude the headquarter OpEx, this gives us an EBITDA margin of 63.1%, which is again 50 bps up from the same quarter in 2017. Revenue and EBITDA growth is attributable to both commercial and cruise businesses. They have strong operations during the quarter. Passenger volumes rose by 6.3% to 335,000,000 -- sorry, 3-3-5K or 335,000. That's, again, is reflecting the effect of seasonality. Because last year, the total number of passengers were approximately 4.2 million for the ports we consolidate and include all the ports, including the equity pickup. Once the total number of passengers were 7 million, so 335,000 is not even 10% of the total number of passenger budget. So that's going to pick up. And the growth in this quarter came predominantly from our calls from our ports in Spain. EBITDA growth in cruise on -- in particular, was also as a result of the strong performance from Singapore. Singapore is an equity pickup port, which is not accounted for under the revenues.

On the commercial side, commercial revenues rose by 12% to $15.4 million and with revenue growth reported at both Antalya and Adria, both of our commercial ports. Container volumes are up by 4.7%. Again, this growth is from both of our commercial ports.

General and bulk cargo volumes fell slightly, 0.9%, and that's primarily because of slightly lower level of cement exports and coal imports. And the management -- our port management expects these declines to pick up over the balance of the year.

Moving on to the power division, which we had -- the power we had, just the co-generation -- Co-gen/Tri-gen until the end of 2017. Now we have the contribution from our biomass operations in this quarter, and this is reflected in revenues. Power division revenues are TRY 17.8 million, almost 3x what we have achieved last year, the same quarter in 2017. Plants with a total capacity of 17.2 megawatts have both been tested successfully for their max capacities in low test. But we are still in the commission and then the ramp-up stage, where the generation customarily is below the optimum potentials with ups and downs for testing and fine-tuning. This process naturally reduces total generation as well as an impact on the optimal quantities of fuel fell into the boilers. But nevertheless, the combined power EBITDA turned into positive domain from a negative TRY 0.1 million last year.

We continue to invest in biomass at full pace. The first 12-megawatt extension for the commission initial circuit plant is scheduled for production before the end of this year. And the rest of that to reach a total maximum capacity of 125 megawatts by the 2020 is progressing as per our plans. We signed -- I mean, it's not a public domain, but we have signed term sheets, the consortium of the banks to finance the deal. So the total additional CapEx that we are making is $250 million, give or take. That calls for additional borrowings of $200 million and the equity contribution in the coming 3 years, probably as low as $23 million.

On the gas side, gas division revenues were TRY 29.4 million compared to TRY 44 million. That seems like a decrease. Indeed, there is a decrease. And this is mostly attributable to spot trading last year, Q1 last year, for gas balancing. While this is -- gas balancing is a noncore activity, as a matter of fact, that's to deal with take-or-pay arrangements.

Ideally, we expect this volume to be close to 0, as much as possible that is. Although pass-through in Q1 last year, spot trading has a slight positive contribution to EBITDA, which is reflected as a decrease this year from TRY 1.2 million in Q1 last year to TRY 0.2 million Q1 2018. I mean, the EBITDA. And this quarter EBITDA also has the impact of cost reduction efforts where a one-off payment of approximately TRY 600,000 has been paid related with organizational restructuring. The gas contract, the gas hedging contracts, this 2-year contract has expired at the end of 2017, which has an immediate effect on Q1 profitability, where gross profit margin on the gas business has increased from 23% to 27% in 2017.

As I said, there is seasonality inherent to this business as well and management expectations for the full year is unchanged. While Q1 was a quiet period. So that's all I have to say on the numbers so far, so I'll leave it here. And we can just move on to the Q&A session. Thank you.

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for everyone listening at the late hour on a Friday night. If you have questions later on, you can always contact our Investor Relations department or contact me, drop an e-mail. Thank you for your patience. I wish all of you a happy weekend. Thank you. Bye.

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.