Edited Transcript of GLO.L earnings conference call or presentation 17-Mar-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 ContourGlobal PLC Earnings Call

Apr 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of ContourGlobal PLC earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 17, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* John Smelt

ContourGlobal plc - SVP of IR

* Joseph C. Brandt

ContourGlobal plc - President, CEO & Director of Contour Global GP Ltd

* Karl Schnadt

ContourGlobal plc - Executive VP & COO of Contour Global GP Ltd

* Stefan Schellinger

ContourGlobal plc - EVP, Global CFO & Director of Contour Global GP Ltd

Conference Call Participants

* Jenny Ping

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director and Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Hello, and welcome to the ContourGlobal 2019 Results Presentation.

I will now hand you over to Joseph Brandt, Chief Executive, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Joseph C. Brandt, ContourGlobal plc - President, CEO & Director of Contour Global GP Ltd [2]

Okay. Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining. And I hope everyone is doing well and is healthy. Welcome to our year-end results call. I'm joined with Stefan Schellinger, our Chief Financial Officer; Karl Schnadt, our Chief Operating Officer; and John Smelt, who heads up our Investor Relations activity.

We have a presentation. It's been posted on the Investor Relations portal of our website. We'll make reference to the slides as we walk through the delivery of the results and the review of the year.

2019 was a good year for the company. We delivered today and announced a strong set of results. Adjusted EBITDA is about $703 million. It's a key reporting metric. FFO, funds from operations, a little under $340 million. The company, but for the delayed entry into the portfolio of the 2 combined heat and power plants in Mexico, would have hit the top end of its guidance for the year. As you know, we condition those -- that acquisition upon the completion and successful entry into commercial service and completion of all the construction activities of the large CHP, the so-called Altamira plant or CGA1. That led to a delay from the expected date until November of 2019 of that asset entering the portfolio, but we are very comfortable with that decision given the very long asset life and the need to ensure and protect the position that we had in our purchase and sale agreement with the seller to only take title and close the asset acquisition when the large combined heat and power plant was fully commissioned and had been accepted by us as ready to enter into commercial service.

So the results that we post are very strong. We had a meaningful increase of EBITDA growth between 2018 and 2019. And we declare our dividend today. As noted from last year, we are committed to grow that dividend at 10% a year. We've been very successful in returning cash to shareholders as a result.

Additionally, today, we are announcing, with respect to the Kosovo e Re project, the company's coal development project. In Kosovo, that project will not move forward. It's unable to meet the completion date required of May of 2020 because of the political uncertainty that plagued the country from the resignation of the government in the summer of last year. There was the inability to engage with the government after elections in the country, but no new government was formed. It took quite some time, approximately 6 months, for Kosovo to form a government. And it was -- it formed a government led now by a Prime Minister who's publicly opposed to the project. The government hasn't engaged with us, and so we stand here in mid-March of 2020 with the reality that there's no chance for the project to meet the long-stop date of May 2020. And so that project will not go forward.

As we have said since the IPO of the company back in November 2017, we had 1 coal -- new coal project in the portfolio. It was the Kosovo project. We did not expect to do any further coal projects. We reaffirm that today, that there won't be further investment in coal. And as many of you know, we have 1 coal plant existing in the portfolio today. You'll see, as we look forward, the growth, which we expect to be meaningful of the company, will be in the area of renewables, as we've done over the past several years as well as low-carbon generation, natural gas and particularly CHP, combined heat and power, which is an extremely efficient form of generation.

The company is well positioned in the market today. The portfolio's performed extremely well in 2019. It continues to perform well in 2020, including the new acquisition in Mexico. The business is very resilient given its contracted nature. The assets are operating well. There's obviously a lot of attention being paid given the global COVID-19, coronavirus crisis. But the underlying business, as we note in our release today, is extremely resilient. We don't see any material impacts on the company or its operations. We have been a company, as some of you may know, that has had intentionally a distributed office model over time. Our 9 most senior executives sit in 5 different offices around the world. We are very used to and adept at working remotely. The company's infrastructure, its IT infrastructure in particular, are designed to support remote operations. And our offices increasingly have been working in a remote manner. We had closed our Milan office as early as mid-February of this year. So most office locations are working remotely. We've not seen any interruption in the ability to work as a result of that.

And at the power plant level, we are being proactive, changing shipping patterns, limiting visitor to access increasing stock, so that we can be in a position to continue to operate the power plants. We have not seen any impact in power plant operations to date. Power plants are running as expected and running well. And as you know from the standpoint of balance sheet, the vast majority of the debt of the company is amortizing project debt, so there's no maturities required for refinancing at the project level. And then at the parent level, with our parent company notes, we have maturities that don't come due until 2023. So the 5-year bond that we issued back in 2018 and 2025, the 7-year bond. So there are no near-term maturities, very robust cash position, business operating as expected and operating well.

With that, I'll turn it over to Karl, who will walk us through the operational results for 2019. Karl?

Karl Schnadt, ContourGlobal plc - Executive VP & COO of Contour Global GP Ltd [3]

Yes, Joe. Thank you. Hello to everybody. So I would like to start with health and safety because we have a strong commitment to health and safety. Safety first is one of our priorities, and we want that everybody goes home safe every day, every month, and all of our people, which are visiting the power plants, our employees, our contractors and even visitors. We have set a Target Zero program, which is company-wide, and we want -- we call it Target Zero LTI. LTI is -- we -- it's an abbreviation, it's long-term incidents -- long-time incidents. It's always counted when somebody gets hurt in a power plant, goes to the hospital or somewhere and cannot come to work the other day. So there is a strong metric and a strong KPI. If somebody has an accident, cannot work the other day, then we count it as an LTI. And our target is 0 LTI.

So we have one standard of health and safety in our company. It doesn't matter if it is in Europe, Africa or South America. It doesn't matter where we operate, we have one health and safety standard, which every asset, everybody in the company will follow. And last year, we also became a member of the Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council, and we expect that this membership will add value to our health and safety strategy and also then to our health and safety performance.

If you look to our 2019 health and safety figures, we can say we had 5.7 million working hours without an incident. We had 1 LTI in November. So that means we have an LTI rate, so this is a standard rate where we compare ourself industry-wide based on 200,000 working hours. With this special KPI, we can compare us with all other companies. And with our LTI rate of 0.03, we are really the -- belonging to the top decile of our industrial peers, and we are -- we show here a strong performance.

Another KPI is the total recordable incident rate, which is a combination of LTIs, first aid incidents or recordable work cases where people cannot -- had an incident, come back to the -- to work the other day. But due to the incident, they cannot do their real job, so they do another job, and we call this recordable work case. And also, this TRI rate is decreasing over the years. And also compared to our peers, we are still here also in the top quartile.

Now talking about our division -- of our performance. It is on Page 7. The operational performance, we have -- we show a stable technical performance in all our power plants. As you know, we have 2 divisions, which is the Thermal division and the Renewable division. And in both divisions, we are showing good availability factors, and we call it here equivalent availability factors.

So if we look to the Thermal part, we see that 2019 was a great year with an availability of 92.8%. It's higher compared to 2018, where we had some unplanned outages. But if you look over the period of these 4 years, we see that 93% is the average, which is only slightly deviating due to planned maintenance overhauls in different power plants in different years. If we go to our wind patterns, so we also see that we are on the -- we have a stable wind fleet performance, and our measures are now working so that we are continuously striving to 95.8% to 96%, 97%.

In the hydros, we have historically high availability factors in 2019 due to a planned maintenance in the biggest hydro in Armenia. The factor is a little bit lower, but still on a very high level.

On Solar. Now we -- if we talk about solar, we have 2, let's say, solar clusters, 1 is a PV cluster and 1 is a CSP cluster, which we acquired in 2018. This is a concentrated solar power portfolio in Spain, 5 power plants. And we have -- if we look to the PV cluster, it is stable/high. And on the CSP cluster in 2018, it was only -- we started in May when calculating these figures. And in 2019, we had 1 turbine outage in March, which reduced the availability factor compared to 2018. So this is the technical performance.

And then on the next page, I will show you the Renewable -- the capacity factors of our Renewable fleet. These capacity factors are mainly dependent on the resource. So we have higher capacity in 2019 versus 2018 over the fleet. However, there are special areas where we had a slightly lower capacity factor. So this was in Brazil. Compared to 2018, it was 1% lower. Austria wind was much higher, 4%. Also, Peru wind, solar PV and also the Spanish CSP had a great resource year last year. Vorotan was better, and Brazil hydro is -- was lower compared to 2018.

When we look to our operational capability to create value when we take over a power plant, the next page shows a good example what happened when we took over the CSPs, the concentrated solar power portfolio in Spain 2018. And then we could show that in 2019, we have improved the assets regarding operational and health and safety performance compared to the previous owner. So we have now the business completely integrated into CG policies. So all assets obtained the ISO certification, and the health and safety management has -- is standardized according to our health and safety standards. And in 2019, it was the first year in the CSP fleet without any LTI. This was -- historically, these power plants had every year minimum 1 accident, which was recordable. So here, we really see also in the KPIs, a good improvement.

On the fixed cost, we have now implemented a good cost control of fixed cost in -- with our finance team. This is well under control, and we really can create value out of this fixed cost control.

The technical performance. So we are improving the plant availability. If we look to the historical data of this fleet, we already see a drastic improvement. And we also have a continuous improvement process, and one of the key factors is reducing and optimizing the planned outages. And here, we -- for example -- one example, the turbine -- the steam turbine in this fleet has several stages, high-pressure, medium-pressure stages. In the past, the previous owner had an overhaul of high-pressure part in 1 year and the low-pressure part in the other year. We do it in 1 year and saved, so a lot of maintenance time.

So saying this, I would now like to hand it over to Stefan Schellinger.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Karl. Good morning. Let's move to Slide 11, which gives you a summary of our key financial metrics and shows the growth that was delivered in 2019. We reported $703 million of adjusted EBITDA, a 15% increase compared to prior year, mainly driven by our Spanish concentrated solar power business that was acquired in May 2018, contributing just under $50 million of incremental EBITDA growth for the year. In addition, we recognized a $46 million farm-down gain in adjusted EBITDA relating to the concentrated solar business, which is a set of minority interest and is a core part of our strategy and is a efficient way of recycling capital and will continue to represent part of our strategy going forward.

In addition, in our renewables division, we benefit from better year-over-year results, in particular for our wind and solar assets, contributing $24 million EBITDA growth.

Also, reported EBITDA was negatively impacted by ForEx. In total, a $36 million headwind, as a result of a strengthening dollar against both the euro and the Brazilian real. Our proportionate EBITDA sort of grew 5% to $562 million for the same factors as just outlined for the adjusted EBITDA. And then last but not least, our FFO, funds from operations, which is a key cash generation metric for the business, grew in line with earnings, which is always a good indication, cash following the earnings, grew by 12% to $338 million, which is a reflection of the healthy cash generation capability of the business.

Moving on to Slide #12, which gives you more detail around the 2 divisions, Thermal and Renewable in terms of EBITDA development year-over-year. In Thermal, we grow to $336 million EBITDA, mainly driven by some improvements in fixed costs, some other organic and commercial initiatives and also by $10 million EBITDA contribution from the Mexico CHP acquisition that was completed in November.

The Renewable division showed significant growth from $309 million to $397 million EBITDA. Key factors here, as we outlined previously for the group, the full year contribution for CSP and also the contribution of a smaller add-on acquisition in Italy, in total, $52 million and the net gain of the farm-downs relative to prior year of $28 million, plus the previously mentioned improved resource situation.

Moving on to Slide 13. We generated $338 million funds from operations, which corresponds to a cash conversion ratio of 48%, which is strong and stable. Excluding the cash gain of the sale of minorities, that ratio would be 55%.

Slide 14, I think it's quite important in today's context. We continue to have significant cash resources at our disposal. Total available liquidity at the end amounts to $634 million, of which $377 million are at asset level and $181 million at holdco level unrestricted, plus we have the ability to draw on our revolving credit facility, providing another $76 million of liquidity.

Our total net debt of $3.5 billion at year-end translates into 4.4x net debt to EBITDA, which is clearly in the range of our guidance between 4.0 to 4.5x, and this reflects the pro forma for the Mexico CHP acquisition, again, which was completed in November last year.

I think the other point to reiterate, what Joe said earlier, the strength of the balance sheet, given the underlying cash generation of the business, our flexible access to capital, both on the asset level through nonrecourse project financing, but also at the holdco level, given our strong BB credit rating. The company doesn't face any near-term refinancing requirements. And our corporate debt, which represents really 2 corporate notes, which are maturing in 2023 and 2025.

So if you move on to Slide 15, which really summarizes our financial architecture and sort of the model, really, the business model generates a stable and predictable cash flows for our shareholders. Our operational assets generate the cash. We pay the corporate bond interest and the corporate overhead from that cash flow at parent level. And the remaining cash flow is parent company free cash flow that's available for capital deployment. And we deploy our capital into further growth, new development and acquisition project. And at the same time, we returned capital to shareholders. ContourGlobal is committed to growing the annual dividend by 10% and generating attractive yield and returns for our shareholders through the cash we generate through the business.

So looking at Slide 16, which really gives you the specific numbers that this business model is generating. Free cash flow from existing assets of $293 million, post corporate overhead and bond interest costs, that translates into $213 million parent company free cash flow. And key really, looking at the underlying cover for the dividend on a cash basis, we are covered 2x -- just over 2x in 2019. And from a net corporate leverage perspective, we are currently at 3.1, which is a result of the cash funding of the Mexican acquisition at the end of the year.

So net-net, looking at Slide 17, as pointed out, the business is very predictable, contracted, generates strong, steady and stable cash flows with good visibility. And as a result, we are committed to give visibility and are committed to dividend growth of 10% per annum. And the business declared a dividend for 2019 in total of $99 million, 10% over the $90 million of dividend declared for 2018.

And with that, I pass it back to Joe.

Joseph C. Brandt, ContourGlobal plc - President, CEO & Director of Contour Global GP Ltd [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Stefan. We're -- moving on to growth, growth in the portfolio on Slide 19, for those who have the presentation in front of them. A reminder about the company's business model, we're not a merchant generator of power, and so we're not a company that takes a position on power prices or the spread between fuel and power. We're a contracted business model in both divisions of the company, the Renewable and the Thermal division.

In the Thermal division, the company gets paid for its availability, not its production, under long-term fixed price contract. Those contracts effectively eliminate all price and volume risk, and leave the company with the risk that it feels like it can manage the best, which are operating risk and credit risk of the counterparty.

In the Renewable division, we have a business which sells under long-term fixed-price contract or regulatory entitlement, whether that's a feed-in tariff or as in Spain, a fixed regulated rate of return over a long period of time. In those businesses, the company does not have price risk, but does have volume risk. The volume risk is associated with the resource. And for all practical purposes, in our portfolio, particularly given how solar performs very close to expected values over a long period of time, the real volume risk comes from the wind portfolio. And in Contour's portfolio, and you've seen this, in particular in 2019, we benefit from the diversity of where those wind assets are located. So we don't have a concentration of wind assets in a single country. They're spread across country from Peru to Brazil, to the island of Bonaire, to Austria.

And so the business model is, given its level of diversification and its resilience to price and volume changes, and its ability to take advantage of locational, including weather diversification in our 3 major areas of operation around the world, is highly resilient. And you can see, as we turn to Slide 20, how that resilience plays out in terms of exposures, globally, to technologies, to different parts of the world and to currency. As you can see from the currency pie graph, the company's only meaningful non-hard currency exposure is Brazil. And in Brazil, even that is hedged meaningfully back into U.S. dollars.

In terms of technology, you'll see that we are still roughly 50-50 between renewable and thermal. We've, since the acquisition in Mexico, drawn attention to the fact that not all thermal is created equal and combined heat and power, which has very high efficiencies, because it's providing not only electricity with the natural gas that it uses as its primary fuel, but also steam and heat. And in the cases of those businesses that we have for Coca-Cola in Europe and Africa, we capture the CO2. So the CO2 can be used in the beverage production process, co-generation, reflecting the portfolio that we have in Mexico, countries in Europe, Nigeria and Africa. And then Brazil is an important part and will continue to be in a future in which those fossil fuels that will continue to be burned, namely natural gas, will put a privilege on high levels of efficiency.

We've touched twice now in my introductory remarks and in Stefan's remarks, turning to Slide 21, on the status around COVID-19, coronavirus. I won't repeat what's been said other than to say that, to date, we've not seen material impacts on the business. We continue to be proactive and careful and safety-conscious as all of us are out there, but do not expect to see an impact on the company's business, particularly given this lack of exposure to power prices in any part of the world. It's not the business model to be exposed to power prices.

In terms of growth, we continue to focus on our core markets. Our core markets are Mexico; South America; Caribbean; Europe, where we see opportunities in our major countries of operation, both on the renewable side of the business and the thermal side, namely natural gas-fired generation, and extending the current positions of the company, which we continue to do, where we already have assets. Italy is a good example of this, where you've seen growth last year in our Italian PV portfolio. Austria is a good example of this where you've seen extensions of our existing assets through our repowering program, which we expect to continue.

And we continue to see, net-net, more interesting opportunities on the acquisition side than in the greenfield development side, with the exception of the repowering activities that we do on our wind fleet.

Briefly on Slide 23, our newly acquired business in Mexico. That business has been performing extremely well, as expected. It's a meaningful business for the company with an estimated adjusted EBITDA contribution for the year of approximately USD 110 million. It's a dollar business. It burns natural gas in both of its locations. The natural gas cost is a pass-through to the customers. And so the very low natural gas prices that we're seeing, particularly in the United States, through the unconventional shale gas exploration regions, come into the Mexican market as a result of the significant pipeline build-out that's been occurring over the last 5 years. And so the low gas prices are actually credit-positive to our customers. And so far, the business has operated technically extremely well. Commercially, we're well over the point of contracting. We expected to be at this time. We thought we'd be right around 90%. It's nearly 100% at this point, and we continue to feel good about that business.

Turning to Slide 24 to recap some of the key updates of the company from 2019 -- or related to 2019. Clearly, the announcement today related to Kosovo is a meaningful announcement. That project won't move forward, unable to do so, given the political uncertainty in the country and the approach of the long-stop date in May. That was our last coal development project. We won't invest further in coal, and that concludes our activity in terms of being sponsors of new projects with coal-fired generation.

We recently, last month, inaugurated the upgrade and expansion of a very innovative project in Bonaire. It's important beyond its size, given that it's really the integration of renewable production with battery storage and backup thermal generation. It will be an important model for different parts of the world, particularly in the Caribbean region, where, as you know, we're active -- we're present on 3 islands in the Caribbean. And we continue to see opportunity in the region to integrate what is a very good solar resource in some cases in the Leeward Islands, like Bonaire, a very good wind resource. And being able to use the extended battery investment to enable us to maximize renewable resource more than otherwise would be available without the battery and provide system stability. Bonaire's an example of the type of production responsibility we have. We were the sole producer of power on the island for all the island's inhabitants, and so reliability is key. But the battery upgrades enable us to maximize a variable resource, which is technically unreliable, which is a renewable resource, but make it reliable by integrating significant battery storage capability, which enables us to reduce the amount of generation coming from the liquid fuel production -- the liquid fuel engines, which has a very positive impact on the cost for the island as well. And we continue to see even beyond the island nations, this has been a very interesting hybrid model that will increasingly play a role in systems around the world.

The Vorotan refurbishment of the large hydroelectric facility in Armenia continued to progress very well in 2019. We're on track to complete the project this year. It's a meaningful investment, about USD 71 million, into rehabilitating the entire system, upgrading all of the control systems of this power plant, bringing it into the control system era and enabling the power plant to be much more efficient in its use of water and to be able to also increase production.

As you know from the structure of the commercial arrangement that we have in Armenia with the hydroelectric facility, we have a long-term fixed-price contracts, effectively like a regulated rate of return, guaranteed by the Armenian sovereign. And it adjusts for additional CapEx, such as that associated with the refurbishment and will therefore increase EBITDA contribution. As we move forward, we're very happy with this investment. We're at the 5-year anniversary of acquiring that business. It's been -- it's being operated very, very well. And this refurbishment, supported by the major development banks in Europe, including the German Development Bank, has gone extremely well.

We've talked about the Austrian wind repowering. We continue to like the ability to repower the wind farms in Austria. We were successful in replacing one of those in Velm into commercial operations last year in 2019. We finished 3 of the additional wind park turbines. Those went into commercial operations. And all of these have the new feed-in tariff in November of 2019, so in the fourth quarter. And then we'll continue to implement the repowering on the rest of the portfolio in Austria and take advantage of the feed-in tariff that's available for repowering. We've also -- as we were balance sheet financing, those businesses entered into a pretty attractive financing, which refinanced the equity out of both development in Scharndorf in February of this year, so in the first quarter of this year.

Turning to Slide 25, a reminder of the company's sustainability commitments. We've been an active sustainability-oriented company, a member of the UN Global Compact now for about 10 years. We began in 2010, and it's when we also began to report against our sustainability commitments with annual sustainability reporting that began that year. The company has been noted and honored with awards and recognition for its sustainability program, including by the Campbell Institute, as Karl have mentioned earlier, and FTSE4Good Index where we have been included for the last 2 years.

As we look at the E in ESG, and particularly CO2 emissions, and think about it in the context of not only the overall portfolio, but compared to positioning with other global power generation, you can really see here the impact of not only the growth of the business around low-carbon and renewable generation that has been intensified since 2014 in the company, but the reality of only having one majority-owned coal generation facility. We have a 50% interest in a smaller second one, and you can see a meaningful reduction over time, that we expect to continue and intensify with the growth of the business in the carbon intensivity of the overall portfolio, which currently stands at 104 individual assets.

Turning to Slide 26. Summarizing on Slide 26, the highlights of the presentation and the 2019 results. Business model continues to function as it's designed. It's showing its resiliency across multiple markets, across different countries, across different technologies, and it's being operated extremely well. The operations of the group, the technical operations of making sure the power plants are available -- are maximally available, they perform the way they should that they can honor their availability commitment to their counterparties, continues to be at an extremely high level. And we continue to believe that we can create meaningful value in the acquisition space through our operating approach and the ContourGlobal way to operations.

The cash generation of this company is significant. It grows meaningfully as we grow not only the asset base, but also grow the operating performance within acquired assets. It leads to a capital structure, which is primarily built around nonrecourse project financing that amortizes at the operating company. People are frequently surprised to see when they explore the details of the debt that the company has, that it's fully amortizing at Opcos. So the vast majority of our financing is fully amortizing, given the matching of the power purchase agreement and the long-term regulatory entitlement to the capital structure of the individual businesses. So you have a declining debt balance over time, and we're very careful to maintain this commitment to long-term nonrecourse amortizing financing because it takes away the concern that a conservative investor like ourselves would have in a capital structure that required continuous refinancing.

We limit the refinancing exposure to the exposures that we have at the parent company. So we issued corporate debt at the parent. The parent company is rated BB. It issues BB notes. We have approximately EUR 850 million outstanding. We've been able to issue those notes with progressively lower interest rates over time, including the top of the bond that Stefan mentioned earlier that was done this past summer. And currently, we have, against the parent company in terms of recourse debt, only 2 issuances, a EUR 450 million issuance maturing in 2023 and EUR 400 million in 2025. Those are the 2 refinancing exposures of note in the portfolio. And you can see when you compare those exposures to the cash generation of the company that they are more than manageable exposures, and the ample liquidity that the company has enables it to manage appropriately any refinancing that is required between the next 3 and the 5 years.

We continue to be a cash-focused investor. That's where we place our emphasis. That's the way we manage the business. We manage the business to cash. It enables us to both grow and also provide very attractive shareholder return through a consistent dividend growth in which we have a great deal of confidence, given the underlying performance of the business and the structure of the business, which is built around long-term and resilient cash flows.

The cover of the dividend, the way we think about dividend coverage on a cash basis, and it's amply covered by the cash that comes up from the individual businesses to the parent. The parent then pays the cost of its operations at the parent only. The underlying assets are already paid for in terms of operations at the asset level before the cash comes up, and so there's no residual claim down at the asset level through the parent cash. And then with that cash, we pay our bondholders their interest. We pay our shareholders dividends, and then we have meaningful capital left to invest in new businesses.

Turning to Slide 27 and wrapping up on outlook. We are anticipating a range of adjusted EBITDA this year on a no-growth basis, so adding no new assets to the portfolio of between $710 million and $745 million for 2020. Again, committing -- maintaining the commitment to the 10% dividend increase and feel very good about where the business stands in terms of future growth, actively engaged in several processes currently, including some late-stage processes.

With that, I will wrap up and turn it back to John Smelt for closing remarks.

John Smelt, ContourGlobal plc - SVP of IR [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey, do we have any questions on the line?

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We currently have no questions. (Operator Instructions) So our first question comes from the line of Jenny Ping from Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jenny Ping, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director and Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions from me, please.

Just on Page 22 of your presentation, you talk about the growth opportunities. Am I right, looking across that page, that you're mostly referring to relatively small-sized projects as opposed to a more sizable transaction that could come up? If you can give us some sense of that, that would be great.

Secondly, are you now officially stepping away from the doubling of the EBITDA target by 2022 that was set out at the time of the IPO?

And then thirdly, just on Arrubal. Have you started the renegotiation of the contract? If not, when should we expect that process to kick off?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph C. Brandt, ContourGlobal plc - President, CEO & Director of Contour Global GP Ltd [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So Jenny, in terms of the growth opportunities, we see, as we've seen over the last several years, a mix of large and medium-sized and smaller -- platform extensions are usually, by nature, smaller. And so as we look at existing platforms and we think about growing off of the platforms, like in Italy and Austria, places like Armenia, Spain, some of those will just be expansions on small- to medium-sized facilities, but we're obviously very active globally in terms of merger and acquisition activity on large targets. I mean, obviously, Mexico, at $110 million of adjusted EBITDA contribution is not a small asset acquisition.

In terms of doubling of EBITDA, there's certainly no intention to formally back away or informally back away from the commitment that the business would double EBITDA. I think though that many as well as ourselves, see that we're rapidly moving towards that goal by 2022, and it's probably not a meaningful target anymore. And so the doubling activity, I think most people would expect is going to happen and will happen before 2022 and -- but there's no intention to back away from that target formally or otherwise.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, we have no further questions coming through. So I'll now hand back to you, John Smelt, for any concluding remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Smelt, ContourGlobal plc - SVP of IR [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, thank you, everyone, for coming on the call this morning. And my details are on the release and on the website. If you have got any further questions, if you want to arrange any follow-up calls, then do please contact us, and thank you very much.

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you again for joining today's conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Hosts, please stay connected and await further instructions. Goodbye. Thank you.