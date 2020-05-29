Edited Transcript of GIGA earnings conference call or presentation 28-May-20 8:30pm GMT

Q4 2020 Giga-tronics Inc Earnings Call

SAN RAMON May 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Giga-tronics Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* John R. Regazzi

Giga-tronics Incorporated - CEO & Director

* Lutz P. Henckels

Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Traci Keiko Mitchell

Giga-tronics Incorporated - Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Thayer Brown Robbins

Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to the Giga-tronics Report -- Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call. My name is Erin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Traci Mitchell. Ma'am, you may begin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Traci Keiko Mitchell, Giga-tronics Incorporated - Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining our quarterly conference call. I'm Traci Mitchell, and I'm joined today by John Regazzi, our CEO; Dr. Lutz Henckels, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive VP.

Story continues

Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about future results of operations and margins, future orders, growth and shipments. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties, such as delays of manufacturing and orders for our products and services, receipt or timing of future orders, cancellations or deferrals of existing orders, the company's capital needs, the trading of our common stock and the volatility in the market price of our common stock, results of pending or threatened litigation and general market conditions. For further discussion, see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending March 28, 2020, Part 1, under the heading Risk Factors; and Part 2, under the heading Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

With those reminders in place, I will now pass the call on to John Regazzi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John R. Regazzi, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Traci. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings call. Before turning the call over to Dr. Henckels, who will review our performance in detail, I would first like to express my team's sincere hope that all of you are healthy and will remain so as restrictions are lifted. As outlined in our press release, we were adversely affected by the mandated shutdowns issued by our state and local authorities relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were impacted mainly in 2 ways: first, we had a fourth quarter Microsource production schedule heavily skewed into the March time frame in order to allow the company time to complete a cybersecurity upgrade that was a prerequisite for those shipments. The upgrade was completed on schedule, but the shutdown pushed the planned shipments into the first quarter of the following fiscal year, meaning the current quarter. Second, the complete closure of our California and New Hampshire facilities delayed our ability to fulfill as much of our EW test backlog as planned as well as stopping all other revenue-generating activity within the company's 2 businesses. As a result, our fourth quarter revenue, cash flow and profitability were lower than our plan. Fortunately, our shutdown was relatively short as we were subsequently deemed an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security due to our defense contracts. Nevertheless, we made the decision to apply for and accept an SBA loan under the Payroll Protection Program to help us absorb the shocks relating to this unexpected business disruption. While we are accounting for this as a traditional loan, the company believes the majority of the principle will qualify for forgiveness. Although we have now resumed production activities, we are not yet able to run at full capacity due to the fact that some of our suppliers have also been affected by shutdown orders, and they, too, are in the process of catching up. We expect this situation to largely be resolved by the end of the current quarter.

During this time, we are operating with a number of safeguards in place to protect our employees. Some examples include running 2 shifts in order to minimize the number of people in the facility at any one time, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and temperature testing everyone entering the building. Other measures such as wearing face masks, more frequent surface cleaning, staggered lunch breaks and a policy of frequent hand sanitizer use have been implemented. And many of our team members who can are continuing to work from home. I'm mentioning all of this not only to emphasize that while we were back to full operation, the cost of doing business are clearly higher and also to affirm our commitment to the safety of our employees.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Lutz Henckels to go over the numbers, and then we'll open the call for questions. Lutz?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, John. Welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 conference call. Let me start out by what John just said, we were clearly impacted in the fourth quarter by the shutdown mandate in March of 2020. And as John mentioned, going forward, there will be some inefficiencies due to safety matters, supply chain issues and order delays. However, on the positive side, there are 3 key points: one is, we were declared an essential business fundamentally by the Department of Defense; and then second, we received $786,000 of PPP money; and third, and most important really, our long-term outlook is very strong, and our order rate in the RADAR test business is actually accelerating. And as John mentioned, the impact of the coronavirus in Q4 2020 has 2 components. It has a component of the cybersecurity upgrade. And so we shipped the test equipment that needed to be upgraded back to Keysight for this upgrade. We received it back on February 28, and we were expecting, with multiple people and over time, to do all the required testing for meeting the production expectation of Q4 FY '20. But then there's a second element, suddenly, the mandate came in shut down, and that caused 2 problems. The problem was we didn't produce anything in the second half of March and actually a little bit earlier. And they had to absorb 100% of all the overheads. And second, the required shutdown cost, because we couldn't catch up, resulted at the end into a negative gross profit for the RADAR filter business for the Microsource business, which has been the backbone of our company. Now the good news, this is all behind us, the Department of Defense sent us an unsolicited letter demanding that we produce, thereby categorizing us as an essential business. We once again are in full production. We started that at the beginning of April. Of course, we worry, as John mentioned, about the safety of our employees, and we work in 2 shifts, working from home for many people, and John already went over that. And there will be inefficiencies going forward. Working on 2 shifts is clearly not as efficient as working in 1 shift. And we are seeing, obviously, some supply chain issues, as John mentioned. For example, we expected 38 amplifiers for the F-15, but we will only be receiving 16 this quarter. So there is supply chain issues that impact us in the near term. We're also limited in travel and therefore, visiting customers. And that can cause order delays. And more so, we are also limited of getting into the labs of customers, which is critical. And so there will be some impact in the near term. Of course, to compensate for all of that, we received the $786,000 of PPP money, so this will definitely bridge the gap.

So now let us look at the detailed results. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ending March 28, 2020, was $2.6 million. And we always showed 2 components for this revenue. There is a goods component of $1.547 million, which is really by and large for the RADAR test business. And it compares to $1.707 million for the prior fiscal year. So there is a 9% decline in the goods revenue. And then the second component is for Services of $1.056 million, which is mostly for our Microsource product line, namely the RADAR filter business, which are used in the F-15, the F-16 and the F-18 fighter jets. This $1.056 million compares to $1.818 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. That's a huge 42% decline. And this is due to the coronavirus explanation that we gave earlier.

Looking at the fiscal year now for 2020, goods were $3.5 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year 2019. That's a 66% growth in the RADAR test business. While the order flow in this business tends to be lumpy, we expect a higher than 66% growth rate in fiscal '21. The Services business declined to $8.25 million from $9 million. This decline, 9%, on a -- in a yearly basis in the RADAR filter business was due to the coronavirus impact, which we explained earlier.

Looking now at gross margins in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, they were only 27%. This compares with 42% in the prior fiscal year. Again, this large decline was due to the shutdown in the production facility mandated by the shelter in place order. The RADAR filter business and Microsource business actually in March generated negative gross margin by not producing while absorbing overhead. On an annual basis, gross margins were 39% in fiscal 2020 versus 42% in fiscal 29 -- 2019. So the impact of the pandemic was clearly much less when viewed on an annual basis.

Going to the bottom line. Net losses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $661,000. This compared to a net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal '19 of $74,000. Net loss for fiscal 2020 calendar -- I mean, fiscal year was $687,000. This compares to a net loss of fiscal year 2019 of $937,000. The reduction in the net losses on a yearly basis was primarily due to lower interest rates, which brings me to interest rates.

The interest rates for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $65,000. This compares to $156,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The major reduction in interest was due to the PFG loan, which we paid down by $989,000 during fiscal year 2020. The interest expenses for the fiscal 2020 year were $252,000 as compared to $607,000 in the prior fiscal year 2019. Again, this was primarily due to the reduction in the interest of the PFG loan as well as lower borrowings from Bridge Bank. We expect even lower interest costs in FY 2021 because we are paying off the expensive PFG loan. So the PFG loan, when we entered fiscal 2020, was $1.781 million. And at the end of the fiscal year, it was $792,000, and we expect to pay off that loan at the end of this fiscal year that we have now entered. So much lower interest. And that's significant, going from $607,000 to $252,000 and then even lower.

Looking at the balance sheet now. There are a few items I want to point out. One main change in the balance sheet is the actual accounting of leases on our balance sheet resulting into a long-term right-of-use asset of $1.183 million; a long-term lease obligation liability of $1.135 million; and a short-term capital lease obligation of $426,000; and the reduction of long-term deferred rent of $358,000. All these 4 items basically balance each other out. So they don't really overall impact, but they make the balance sheet look differently.

Looking at the balance sheet now from a high level and excluding the long-term lease and asset obligations that I mentioned, then you will note that assets increased by about $1.5 million and liabilities decreased by about $1 million. Thus, increasing the total shareholder equity by $2.5 million. This improvement in the balance sheet was driven by the capital raised during the fiscal year 2020.

Now let me summarize. We have 2 businesses. We have the sole source -- Microsource filter business, which produces filters for the F-15, the F-16 and the F-18 fighter jets. I always call this business our rock. It delivers between $7 million to $9 million in sales per year and about $3 million of gross profits per year. This, we expect to be true for the next 4 years. It is this business that could hurt in March by the pandemic. The pandemic may slow down our supply chain for the Microsource filter business in the short term, but there is no concern about this business for our current fiscal year or long term. We have the orders on hand. We will catch up with any delays in the supply chain. And so we are -- this is our rock, okay?

Our second business is our RADAR EW test business. It grew by 66% in fiscal 2020 over fiscal 2019. We expect this business to double in the current fiscal year 2021. While we are working through near-term challenges related to the pandemics like all companies do, it's important for us to stay focused on the huge opportunity in front of us. This is a $440 million market opportunity, and we are targeting, over a 5-year period, to reach $60 million per year in this business. We architected our test solution, like in RADAR, from the ground up with a $24 million investment. And our solution is truly unique in this sector with very strong IP. We recently, in February of 2020, released our multichannel coherent capture solution. This allows customers to see things they have never been able to see and capture before. There's a pent-up demand for this solution in our pipeline. In fact, close to 50% of our prospective opportunities are driven by this capability, which we now offer. Furthermore, the testing business is a higher margin business for us. So as this side of our business becomes an increasing portion of our consolidated revenue, and we certainly expect it this fiscal year, our consolidated margin should also improve into the high 40 percentages. So over the next year, we are targeting a doubling of the RADAR test business, and this will drive improved profitability. However, as you certainly respect, it is difficult to predict timing of orders given that we cannot travel to our customers and our access to the laboratories on the bases is -- has been extremely limited because of the pandemic, and we need to be in the labs in order to talk to our customers and get the information and get the orders. But this RADAR test business is now in its takeoff phase. So we expect strong performance after the shelter in place orders are lifted.

Finally, it is important to also note that the defense business, especially the Electronic Warfare business is shielded from a likely recession brought about by the pandemic. So we are definitely optimistic about our market position, even though we are concerned about our near-term impact from the coronavirus. Thank you very much. We are now ready to take questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we do have a question in queue from [Jen Wilfred] with Comstock Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mentioned that some of your sales funnel is tied to the new -- to your new multichannel coherent capture product. Could you give a little more insight on that product and the interest that you're seeing from the upgrade?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I -- okay, let me explain that. What we need to provide to our customers is a complete solution as opposed to a subsystem. And we provided the generation capability to NAVAIR now a couple of years ago. We provided a complete solution. But we did not provide a complete solution on the capture side until February of this year. So I wouldn't call it so much as an upgrade, as I would call it, we provide a complete solution. And it allows customers to see things, which they have never been able to see before. And you may say, how is that -- explain that one. Well, I come -- obviously, some of my background is the oscilloscope business. And so basically, we have a very fast sample rate of 6 giga samples per segment, being able to stream and capture and compute on up to 192 terabytes of data. And so by having this high resolution, you can see on anomalies that you otherwise cannot see. And so you need this high resolution, while capturing huge amount of data, and that capability is completely unique to us and that is what is demanded by our customers. They really want that and having that and being unique and having that drives our business. So we are very excited about it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I appreciate the clarification on that. And then just -- if I could do a quick follow-up. I know -- I believe in our previous call, you had mentioned as part of the turnaround changes you've made some changes to your sales organization. Is there any additional color on that, that you could provide about how that's going?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And so let me explain that one. And so what is needed in our business are people that have military clearance, that have a deep understanding of radar and the technology of radar and that are being able because of their military clearance, to go deep inside the labs that are secret labs, to have discussions with the right people in regards to secret information so that we can understand their pain points and then offer solutions. Today, we have 3 people capable of doing so. And we are adding 1 more person as we speak in the Southern East Coast area as well. And so we have -- we're going to have 4 people shortly that have that capability, and that's what is needed. And so we are working on adding that capability, and we have been doing that during the fiscal year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we do have another question in queue from Todd Robbins with Five Mile River.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mentioned in the press release that there's an addressable market for the RADAR and EW business somewhere around $440 million. And you mentioned that you thought that this business could double in fiscal '21 versus '20. So inferentially, I'm going to assume that's going to be about a $7 million business in '21 if I'm reading your comments correctly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is that your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's the first question, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, at least get to that level, absolutely, correct. That's what I stated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if we're looking at it...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now impact -- again, in first quarter and potentially in the second quarter, as I mentioned, they may be delayed. We cannot travel. We cannot go to the customer. But nevertheless, we fully expect that, as I explained.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if we're looking at an addressable market of $440 million a year, help me understand what the lumpiness or the run rate might be as you look at what kind of business this can be in a given year? I mean $7 million is clearly not the endgame.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But how big and what kind of a run rate would be looking at to get there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, number one, when you are small, it's relatively easy to double, okay? And $3.5 million is small, $7 million is small, and even $14 million is small. We expect over 5 years to reach $60 million in this business. And we are expecting that -- let me explain a little bit in multiple dimensions, okay? We can expect it from a product viewpoint, and there was a question earlier, with the unique coherent capture capability. We are highly differentiated and nearly 50% of our business opportunity is showing that, okay? But then you go to the customer viewpoint. Okay. On the customer, you have the Navy, you have the Air Force, you have the Army and you have the basically 5 prime contractors. We have been very successful with the Navy. We have now entered the Air Force base. We have now shipped our first system to Eglin Air Force Base. And actually, the application is quite different to the application of testing at the capability of a jammer at the Point Mugu lab. Here, we are training pilots that are flying F-35 planes. And we basically, via a trailer and an amplifier and an antenna, we send, in a battlefield environment, signal with threat signals to the plane that's flying above and then we see whether the plane sees it, how the pilot reacts, and we record that. And that is another application of our solution. So there's a large opportunity. And now that we are also entering the Air Force base, and we have been very successful with the with Navy, we expect this to accelerate, and it's doing that as we speak.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if we're going to get to $60 million run rate a year within 5 years, how linear does that become? In other words, do we go, $10 million, $20 million, $40 million, $60 million? Or do we go $7 million, $14 million, $60 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I mean, number one, because we have still this coronavirus impact, so I'm saying $7 million for this year. And then we'll have to see. I mean I surely would expect that we at least double the following year, but that's now looking further out and get to $60 million over 5 years, that's unchanged. The only uncertainty is a little bit the near term because of this coronavirus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You indicated in your prepared remarks that the RADAR test business order rate had accelerated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, can you quantify the level of orders that were received?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we received actually 3 orders recently. We received one order from Raytheon, basically providing -- they have already purchased $1.8 million of equipment, and they bought more to enhance that equipment. Then we received an order from NAVAIR, from Point Mugu to upgrade their existing test system that was a $1.5 million order. And then I mentioned that we received this order from Eglin Air Force Base for the training of the F-35. Actually, it was only a demo system. And we actually only plan to demo, and then they said, no, no, but you can't take the system back because we performed so well. We must keep it. And so we basically then got a purchase order for the demo equipment that we were not taking back. But now we expect follow-on orders for that. And so we expect that this is a significant portion of our business because they need about 10 trailers. And when you have a production unit with all the equipment, that is likely to be in the neighborhood of $700,000 to $900,000 per trailer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So of the, let's say, $60 million annual run rate, how much of that would be coming from these 3 entities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean I would say that -- so there are -- let's call it, 3 entities, ignore for the moment, the Army, even though we shouldn't. So we have the Navy, we have the Air Force base and we have the prime contractors. And I think that the Navy and the Air Force base would be larger than the prime contractors. But if you wanted to be simplistic about it, you can say, call it, 25%, 25% and 25%, when we get to $60 million. And then the other 25% is Army and other new prime contractors and so on. Everything is U.S.-based, by the way, there's not any international sales.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thayer Brown Robbins, Five Mile River Investment Management, LLC - MD and Partner [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you anticipate any cash needs between now and the end of the next fiscal year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Number one, we did receive the $786,000 of PPP money. So no, we do not expect any cash needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no more questions in queue at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lutz P. Henckels, Giga-tronics Incorporated - CFO, Executive VP & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, so then let me close by saying that, clearly, there is an impact in the near term because of the pandemic. We, however, look at our business a little bit further out. It is solid. The Microsource filter business, the orders are in hand. There may be delays or there are delays because of the supply chain, but that will be caught up. It's just a matter of when. And then on the RADAR filter business, it is also taking off. But since we cannot travel right now or go to the labs, again, there is a delay, but fundamentally those 2 businesses are sound. We look forward to significant growth and are very excited about our fiscal year and our prospects. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.