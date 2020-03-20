Edited Transcript of GCL.TO earnings conference call or presentation 27-Feb-20 3:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Colabor Group Inc Earnings Call

Boucherville Mar 20, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Louis Frenette

Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO

* Pierre Gagné

Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Derek J. Lessard

TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Colabor's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Before turning the meeting over to management, I would like to remind listeners that this conference call contain looking -- forward-looking statement within the -- forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I refer the audience to the forward-looking statements as detailed in the presentation supporting this conference call and available on the company's website in the Investors section under Events and presentations at www.colabor.com. Furthermore, risks are discussed throughout the MD&A for the 16th and 52-week period ended December 28, 2019, under the heading, risks. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, February 27, 2020.

I will turn the conference over to Pierre Gagné, Senior Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead.

Pierre Gagné, Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [2]

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Last night, we released our earnings press release, which can be found, along with our annual financial statements and MD&A, on our website at www.sedar.com. I'm joined today with Louis Frenette was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Colabor effective November 25, 2019. Louis has an impressive track record in the food and consumer products industry. He was most recently President and CEO of Parmalat Canada, Bonduelle North America and Danone Canada.

I will now turn the call over to Louis for his introductory comments and review of operational results. Louis?

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [3]

Thank you, Pierre. (foreign language) And good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be here with you today to review the key highlights of fiscal 2019, discuss our latest operational results and our recent progress with the Summit Food division in Ontario.

Since joining the company at the end of November, I had the chance to sit down with our teams at all major locations. I had very constructive meetings with our major customers, distributors and suppliers here in Quebec and in Ontario. Throughout these initial meetings, I found that Colabor's brand is strong in Quebec and that we enjoy long-lasting relationship with most of our customers and suppliers. And although we are operating in a competitive industry, we have strong foundation on which to build and opportunities for us to grow in Quebec. To this effect, we just made some simple structural changes to our sales team to facilitate cross-selling and grow our customer share of wallet, particularly in our Broadline Distribution business in Quebec.

Since I come from the supplier side of the business many years, I can also see many quick actionable items that we can implement to continue optimizing our activities and offerings while building constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with our suppliers. For instance, we recently started working on improving our category management, which will lead to a lower number of SKUs and improved inventory management. A lot of work still remains to be done to further our transformation and raise profitability. We are dedicated to make this happen and build shareholder value. We are currently developing a more detailed action plan that we'll be presenting at our upcoming shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for April 30.

In 2019, Colabor successfully implemented various initiatives that drove an improvement of 17% of our operating profitability and reduced our level of debt. These measures include the implementation of a $2.9 million rationalization plan which started demonstrating results in early 2019. The ceasing of nonprofitable activity or activities, including the early termination of Recipe Unlimited supply agreement in Ontario; the selling of Viandes Décarie, a noncore asset; deploying various optimization measures and refocusing the company effort on our core Broadline Distribution activities in Quebec, where we have a clear competitive advantage.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 and into the first quarter of 2020, our management team continued to work tirelessly to complete the optimization of our business in Ontario. On January 8, we announced that we were consolidating our distribution activities in Ontario into our Mississauga distribution center, resulting in the closing of the Ottawa and London sites. The transition is progressing well, and we retain our key customer relationships. There is still some work to be done, but we are on track on rightsizing this business. On another note, on February 23, the option to acquire Dubé Loiselle expired. This option was originally acquired in 2016, along with the recapitalization transaction. The company decided not to exercise the option under the terms and conditions set forth in the original agreement. We remain dedicated to strategically grow in the Broadline Distribution market in Quebec and continue looking at all opportunities to profitably grow our offering and reach. We believe that this is the best path forward to building lasting shareholder value.

I would like now to turn the call back to -- over to Pierre for a review of the financial results of the last quarter and the fiscal year.

Pierre Gagné, Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Louis. And now for a review of our financial results for the 16- and 52-week periods ended December 28, 2019. Our results for the fourth quarter 2019 have progressed as planned from the continued implementation of Colabor's transformation plan. Consolidated sales were down 6.9% to $312 million. Sales in the distribution segment decreased by 6.4%. The results from a $6.1 million loss of volume in Ontario and the decrease in the Broadline Distribution sales in Quebec mainly related to the decision to cease serving some nonprofitable regions in Quebec and the Maritimes and other nonprofitable contracts. This was mitigated by an increase in volume from other clients.

Sales in the wholesale segment decreased by 1 -- by 9.1% mainly from lower intersegment sales, the nonrenewal of unprofitable agreements and by the timing of orders. Adjusted EBITDA was stable at $5.4 million. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA represented 1.7% of sales for the fourth quarter against 1.6% last year. So it's a small improvement. This improvement stemmed from the deployment of the operational optimization measures and implementation of the rationalization plan, as explained by Louis. Net earning from continuing operations stood at $600,000 against a loss last year of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter. This improvement is from lower amortization, depreciation expense, an improvement of $1.7 million in cost not related to current operation and lower financial expenses.

For fiscal 2019, consolidated sales were down 3.3% to $1.060 billion. The sales in the distribution segment decreased by 3.3%. And this is primarily attributable to lower sales volume in Ontario in an amount of $26.9 million, of which $13.2 million is from the loss of the Recipe supply agreement as well as other customer. A decrease in the Broadline Distribution sales in Quebec are mainly related to the decision to cease serving nonprofitable regions and of other nonprofitable contract agreement. This was mitigated by an increase in specialty distribution sales mainly from a retailer-led promotion. Sales in the wholesale segment decreased by 5.3%. This reduction is from a decrease of $5.4 million in intersegment sales and as well as the nonrenewal of nonprofitable contracts and some timing of orders.

Adjusted EBITDA, as Louis mentioned, was up by 17%, reaching $19 million for the year. And on the percentage -- as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA represented 1.8% in 2019 against 1.5% in 2018. This improvement stems from the deployment of the operational optimization measures and implementation of the rationalization plan throughout 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations reached $700,000 or $0.01 per share compared to a loss of $4.9 million or 5 -- or a loss of $0.05 per share in fiscal 2018. This improvement is from lower amortization and depreciation expenses, lower impairment of $2.7 million and decreased costs not related to current operation for $300,000.

Now turning our attention to free cash flow. Debt leverage -- debt level, sorry, and leverage. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $22 million in fiscal 2019, up from $14 million in 2018. This increase is mainly due to a lower use of our working capital, lower financial expense and a higher adjusted EBITDA. On December 28, 2019 -- sorry, the company's net debt, including convertible debentures and bank indebtedness amounted to $72 million compared to $102 million at the same period the year before. The amount received of nearly $18 million coming from the sales of the assets of the Viandes Décarie division as well as higher cash flows from current operations, allowed the $10 million repayment under subordinated debt and a reduction of $32 million on the credit facility. Our financial leverage ratio now stands at 3.8x, which is down sequentially from the third quarter of 2019 when the ratio stood at 4.3x and down significantly from the end of the fiscal 2018 when leverage stood at 6.3x. If we exclude the convertible debentures, this ratio would stand at 1.2x versus 3.5x last year.

Now we'll turn the call to -- over to the operator for the question-and-answer period.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Derek Lessard with TD Securities.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis, I know it's early into your tenure. Just wondering where you are in terms of your ramp-up and learning curve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Derek, and thanks for the question. The -- I've been here for 90 days. I had a chance to see almost all of our employees here in Quebec and Ontario. I haven't finished yet, but most of our customers also distributors, saw some restaurants and some of our retail customers. And I'm impressed with the reception from our customers. I noticed that we have a strong brand, much stronger in Quebec than Ontario. And I knew this business from my previous site. And definitely, in Quebec, I feel we have a competitive advantage and our brand is stronger. So we have still work to do. Like the plan that was put in place for -- to improve the efficiencies and we're -- I think the team did a very good job, very important decisions were made and still other decisions will have to be made to continue our progression. So it's a good business. There's a market. The customers are happy. My employees are happy with the result. They're happy with the plan, so it's pretty good.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I guess maybe back to that plan, it seems like there wasn't a lot of changes or there's not a lot of changes to the original plan that you, I guess, you see a need going forward. So is it just a question of fine-tuning it? And if so, can you maybe just add some color to some of the areas that you think need that fine-tuning?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we made -- the plan was a very good plan and exactly fine-tuning is the word. And the -- so we made some important decisions on how to execute the rationalization of the warehouses in Ontario. And especially, that was the big first thing and securing and explaining to our important customers, the biggest one in Ontario that we're not closing. And after the Recipe termination of the contract, that is now in execution, and it goes very well. So it was important to secure our customers and our employees also, most importantly. So some fine-tuning and other activities, yes.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I guess maybe a question on the decision to not renew the Dubé & Loiselle option?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that decision -- what's the question directly, exactly?

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was just wondering what the, I guess, what the idea or the thoughts were behind not renewing it or picking up...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mean not exercising it, the option?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. Okay. Well, first, Dubé Loiselle is a great company with excellent employees and great ownership. We decided not to go ahead with exercising the option because of the terms and conditions that were agreed in 2016. That's it. They are an important customer of ours, and we have plans to grow the business and like we do with other distributors. But it doesn't say that we don't want to grow our broadline business. And so we're looking at all alternatives to grow our Broadline Distribution in Quebec organically or not organically.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. That makes sense. I just -- and you pointed in your MD&A to a marketing analysis that you guys did in 2019. Could you add some color to where you do see growth? And maybe just add -- just maybe, I guess, some clarification of what you mean by repositioning your private brands and some strategic categories?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Very good audit -- marketing audit was made last year. While looking at our brands, our private brands, the market, the competition and what could be done. So, so many of those audits in my career. That was a good one and need some fine-tuning, and we'll prioritize a few things. So I cannot divulge what we'll do like we have competitors. So -- but there is the -- an opportunity. The menu brand as our house brand, private label or whatever, is well appreciated by our clients. And so I have the chance to ask them. So what they like about it, what they don't like. But the audit was quantitative versus my perception, which is qualitative. And the plan is interesting, and we have action plans with this. We'll tell you more at the AGM. We'll be able to show you a bit more.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So when you say well appreciated, so well appreciated, but underpenetrated, is that, I guess, is that a fair...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again, it's a decision to differentiate ourselves. What share of our business we want to have under our private label versus the 2 biggest competitors. So we have a plan, and we -- what I can tell you is that we need to grow it, but not go crazy with this because we have a point of the differentiation, and we work very well with our suppliers, national suppliers and some of our customers prefer national brands. And some of the people in the market, they're pushing their private brand. And sometimes, it's not the right decision. So we'll balance that. But the basis -- the base and the foundation is very good. So it's us to decide exactly how to execute it.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. That's fair, Louis. How much of the improvement or, I guess, the decline in operating expenses was due to improved cost controls from the rationalization plan versus just the strip drop in sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pierre Gagné, Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, you won't -- we will not divulging that specifically, but most of it relates to debt as well as we've -- during the year, with our new VP operation that started midyear. We've started to reduce costs in our operation in Quebec. And more will come in 2020 strictly by becoming more efficient within our operation. So we have a series of initiatives related to that in Quebec.

In Ontario, of course, is with the rationalization going from 3 plants to 1. There will be a first phase that should be completed sometime during March. And post to that, of course, as we go along, we'll find the team's already looking at finding ways to become more efficient. So whether it's related to transport logistics or within the warehouse itself. So -- but that, Derek, will -- is becoming our, if you want, our motto internally to work on continuous improvement of our results or operating costs as we go along.

But I would say to answer your question, most of it comes from a combination of what happened in late 2018, together with 2019, so you cannot look at -- if you want the full year or a quarter, it's improving quarter upon quarter. So we have to keep that in mind when we look at our results. So there's more coming first quarter, second and so on and so forth in 2020.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Pierre, I guess, on the departure of the senior VP of Summit, has he been replaced?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pierre Gagné, Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, currently, no. To answer your question, we're looking at the people, but we want to find for the size of the organization that we will have. We will find -- we'll look at -- to find somebody. Now that being said, currently, the person responsible for that is our Head of Finance because we're in a -- if you want, in an attrition process as we go along for the next few months. So I think it gives us time to find the appropriate person to manage and to step on, on the next phase of growth. So at this stage, I think it's really appropriate to have that. We felt -- the team felt that it was the appropriate person for the time being and gives us enough time to find the right person.

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just maybe a couple more for me. I just wanted to get your view on the competitive activity out there. Has there been any change? Has it increased in terms of intensity? And second, maybe, do you guys anticipate or any -- or have you seen, I guess, any indication or drop in potential restaurant sales or what have you due to the, I guess, some corona fears that might be out there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. On the -- on your first question on the competitive side, no. The answer is no. No big changes. Everybody is fighting to increase their share of wallet with the -- with their customers, but no breakthroughs or breakdowns regarding competition. Regarding the coronavirus situation, we're concerned. And the -- here, we haven't been affected yet. But if it gets here, trust us that customers will stay home more and more. So that's the market we see -- the Canadians would see that and the -- but there could be an effect.

Pierre Gagné, Colabor Group Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I may add to what Louis is saying is it's always normal in the first quarter that it's a lower season. So we said it in our public communication that Q1 is always a low month, if you are low quarter. But we're on the lookout for the corona.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Derek J. Lessard, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. All right. I guess have you -- I know it's so early to say, and I'm not expecting like an affirmative, but have you, I guess, started to think about contingency plans in the event that it does get worse or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In our risk management, risk internal procedure, this is on the target. So yes, we were drafting -- we're at the stage of the -- we just started last week the -- to draft some responsibilities and action plan so -- to mitigate the situation, but there's more work to do.

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There are no further question at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Louis Frenette, Colabor Group Inc. - President & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Julie, and thank you, Derek, for your questions. We're entering in 2020 on a positive note, like what was initiated before and try to execute it well and in a good time frame. We intend to continue our transformation and optimization efforts, which are aimed at increasing profitability and creating shareholder value. Our action plan for 2020 is anchored around the 3 pillars: The first one is grow our Broadline Distribution activities; to optimize our operations to continue driving efficiencies; and three, driving employee engagement to retain and attract the industry best talent.

So I look forward to providing more color on this plan in a timely manner at our upcoming AGM and first quarter earnings call on April 30, 2020. This concludes our call for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2019. Thank you very much for joining us, and have a great day, and a good weekend.

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.